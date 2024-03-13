‘Expert’: Duchess Meghan should speak out in defense of Princess Kate!

Everyone is desperate to drag the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into Prince William and Kate’s mess. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are just going on with their lives, as they have been for years. Meghan and Harry flew out of Texas this weekend – where they had an event in Austin and checked in with some Uvalde families – and they haven’t said a word about Kate’s Photoshop scandal. That didn’t stop Page Six’s “sources” from claiming that the Sussexes find the Waleses’ mess kind of funny. Obviously, that did not come from the Sussexes. And now the British tabloids are trying to claim that the Sussexes airbrush and edit their photos too (only the tabloids are mostly using photos that they, the tabloids, edited to prove their point). Meanwhile, some bozo claims that Meghan needs to run to Kate’s rescue:
Meghan Markle has been urged to defend her sister-in-law Princess Kate after she found herself at the centre of a royal crisis thanks to an edited family photograph.
The Princess of Wales posed for a sweet picture with her three children for Mother’s Day, but fans quickly took to social media to point out several “errors” with the snap. Kate then admitted to making several changes to the photograph and apologised for the “confusion”.
Kensington Palace has faced calls to explain what part of the image has been changed and royal sources have branded the controversy “exceptionally damaging” to the Royal Family. Amid the uproar, PR expert Ryan McCormick has called on the Duchess of Sussex to help.
Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, he said: “If I was advising Meghan, I would tell her to speak loud and passionate in defence of Kate. Meghan may not like being on the brunt of negative press but, she’s definitely more familiar with it than Kate. The Duchess could help the Princess of Wales tremendously by guiding her through this crisis publicly and behind the scenes.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
If Kate wanted the help of a sister-in-law, Kate probably shouldn’t have been such a raging C-U-Next-Tuesday to Meghan for years. Meghan is a nice person, too nice – I imagine Meghan genuinely has sympathy for whatever Kate is going through. But no, Meghan should not speak out in defense of Kate. Kate promulgated the “Meghan made Kate cry” lie and then sat back and let the racist narrative play out for years, especially when she knew Meghan was suicidal. Kate and her people continued to insist, years later, that Meghan absolutely did something to Kate, for which Kate wept salty white-woman tears. All that time, Kate thought her white-womanhood and her adjacency to the throne would protect her from the kind of treatment she was dishing out to Meghan. It did not.
I think I speak for many about this BS when I exclaim with my hands in the air like I just do not care: Oh for F*$# sake!
This is comical and infuriating. Kate has never even said Meghan’s name in public as far as I know. She was quiet about the tights lie, quiet in the face of relentless press in 2019-2020. Gave her evil eyes and bitch faces in public in 2020 and 2022. Is purportedly behind the ” recollections may vary” jibe after her SIL admitted that the press coverage made her have suicidal ideation during her pregnancy, and she’s supposed to “advise” Kate because she’s used to being treated like shit?!! I’m so sick of people expecting black women to carry the emotional weight of mistreatment and then forgive and be kind to their aggressors. It has nothing to do with being kind, or not being petty and everything to do with normalizing treating us like crap and that being ok.
Well said, Dee.
hear, hear! it’s infuriatingly ridiculous.
Meghan does not owe Kate ANYTHING!!
Continue being silent Meghan. Give back the same energy they gave you when you were at your lowest point.
Not only that, most of the negative press Kate is getting now is because KP kicked her under the bus! Meghan should come out and defend Kate against Kate’s own husband? Why aren’t they demanding that William come out and defend his wife?
@dee – this right here!
A message to the rota:
Name one time in the past five years that William or Kate spoke up for Meghan. You have written hundreds (thousands?) of articles accusing Meghan of everything under the sun, with zero (0) evidence, and you have published innumerable articles stating that William and Kate HATE HATE HATE Meghan.
And neither of those people spoke up to deny the reporting or to defend Meghan. Not once.
You bought the Waleses and now you are stuck with them.
No refunds or exchanges!
What was Kate’s response to walking next to Meghan after the queen’s death? Oh yes, “the hardest thing she ever had to do.”
Well, in this case, saying words of comfort on behalf of Kate would be “the hardest thing” Meghan could do, so no dice. The cheek of these people.
“”Who? I don’t know her…” If asked, Meg should pull a “Mariah” 😄 😄 😄
(Though we all know M’s too polite to do it, but oh, I’d love it!)
Oh sh*t Schrodinger’s Kate. Your name… I’m too busy laughing to even formulate any additional commentary.
It’s been my experience that once Karens get called out for racial abuse, they make excuses and make demands that their Black victims protect them from the consequences of their actions. We are expected to publicly forgive and even take the blame for our own mistreatment at the white woman’s hand.
The cycle continues: 1) perpetuate racist behavior, 2) get called out, 3 )blame the Black victim and demand she defend the white perpetrator.
Lather. Rinse. Repeat. Endlessly.
@Schroedingers Kate, your nym has never been more apt! 🤣🤣
What’s the old expression @Beverley? They now want Meghan to play Captain Save-a-Ho to Kate.
I know right. We all feel the same way. He’s saying, like come on, all Kate did was release a “sweet” Franken-photo of herself with someone’s arms around her kids, among other things. And all it did was cause “confusion” that’s all, no breach of trust, nor leave KP with egg on its face or anything. So, if this PR expert was advising Meghan (since she’s busy doing her own thing and needs no advice from him) he’d advise Meghan to consult with Kate because she’s so used to receiving bad press. And he knows because he’s among the ones who’ve maligned her. So, Mr. PR expert Ryan McCormick may not be Jewish but he’s sure got a lot of chutzpah.
lol. no.
LOL, I know @sevenblue, right? Uhm, hell to the no. Duchess Meghan does not know KKKHate that well to get herself involved in this WanK scandal thank you very much.
Agreed. Meghan doesn’t know enough about Kitty’s hormones to be talking about them. Actually it sounds like what Kitty needs is photoshop advice from other celebrities, like what’s been freely offered in The Onion:
https://www.theonion.com/celebrities-give-kate-middleton-photoshop-advice-1851328311
Meghan needs to be associated with this mess like I need a second arshole (I tried to make that cliche relevant to salt isle). Meghan doesn’t know where Kate is or how Kate is doing, and there’s literally *nothing* she could say that won’t be misconstrued when the truth eventually outs.
Good point, @bettyrose. When they’ve moved on from this crisis, anytime that Kate did something wrong, her defenders would be whipping out the old, “But Meghan herself took pity on Kate, why can’t you?”
I love the twitter comments retorting that Duchess Meghan’s name must never be dragged into idle gossip.
LMAO
Perfect😂
Short answer: NO! Meghan should not get involved here. If Kate needs help that’s on her own family and friends or the authorities, not H&M.
I think K is ill. I am completely convinced she’s being mistreated by her husband and various members of staff/ men in grey. However, K did not treat Meghan well and K has her own people who can help.
WORD.
Hellllll NO.
The gall.
It’s not the POC job to save white women. Intersectionality and allyship should not be a one way street. Never forget that Kate was complicit in the Meghan hate campaign
Exactly.
I’d love it if Meghan released a statement saying, “Yeah, I’m giving Kate the same support she gave me.” I know she won’t, because she’s so much kinder than I am, but MAN I wish someone with some weight would publicly point out Kate’s prior actions and the effing audacity to suggest Meghan say or do anything to help.
I know the feeling but we know Meghan is so kind, and she’s meditated all the schadenfreude out of her body lol. She is not taking one teeny bit of pleasure out of this. Honestly, knowing what she knows, she’s probably more worried for Kate than anyone. Trying to take a page from M because that woman has the grace of an angel for a reason.
@Snaggletooth – Yep. All Meghan’s grace and forgiveness can remain private. She doesn’t have to parade it around.
Honestly, thinking about how kind she was about Kate makes me think more than anything that Kate is being abused by Will. Which excuses none of her behavior, but might explain why Meghan was reluctant to throw her to the wolves.
From experience..I have been gaslit and subject to this sort of abuse for years ..do not react , don’t say one word. Whatever you say Meghan , will be pounced upon , twisted and misinterpreted. Turn away, far from all this toxic hate that cost you one of your precious babies . You owe them nothing .
I think the same, Relly.
Meghan had said everything she ever needs to say.
The last episode of their Netflix documentary, when the cowardly Jason Knauf put himself in the center of the “bullying” argument and she said on camera, to Harry, “It’s your brother.”
And when she said Kate was a good person. That was nice of her.
Meghan could read between the lines even if she didn’t have a front row seat. I’m not excusing Kate for her behavior, but abuse can groom a person to say and do some pretty awful things, and William seems like the type to freak out when he isn’t controlling whats happening around him. I suspect he is pretty scary when she doesn’t do what he wants.
Again, I’m not excusing it because we all have to make choices. But I think Kate probably has fewer choices than many after she decided to marry in. The fact that Meghan has continued to speak compassionately about her after all this, while not extending that to William, speaks volumes to me. Meghan is a wise and empathetic woman, and I suspect she is doing that for a good reason.
But it’s beyond absurd for anyone to ask expect for her to come rescue Kate, especially now. She could never say anything “right” anyway.
Hell no. She should not say a word. Kate said or did nothing to help MM when she was being bullied and abused daily in the press. Kate is only getting a fraction of what MM has felt for years.
AS IF. Wow, talk about ridiculous. Meghan isn’t stupid-she’s not touching this mess with a 10 foot pole.
Right? Everyone’s pointing out that Kate never helped Meghan, which is the truth, but it’s not even the main reason Meghan needs to avoid this the way sensible people avoid the plague. Like, just consider, what if Meghan said something along the lines of “I wish Kate the absolute best and my thoughts are with her.” And then in a month we find out that Kate was in a coma when Meghan made that comment. It’ll be all “what did Meghan know and was her wish sincere?”
You said everything I was thinking, Kaiser. But let me add: f*ck these people! The height of hypocrisy and desperation. Their modus operandi is “do as I say, not as I do”.
Are you f**king kidding me. You want Meg who you smeared 24/7 with the HELP of Can’t to now help her? My god this is just ridiculous. Where was Can’t when she was being torn to shreds? Oh yes I remember now it was Can’t HELPING to tear her to shreds.
lol why would Meghan, who was lambasted for offending White Woman Wales for sympathetically mentioning pregnancy hormones, reach out to kate about any health challenges? to acknowledge *anything* would offend kate!
you shall not mention the princess’s baby brain — or her brain! you shall mention the princess’s earthly body! she is an ethereal victorian ghost!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA *wheeze* *gasp* *reaches for inhaler*
No.
LOL
😂😂😂
Um… no.
Recollections did not vary for anyone when she made it clear that she didnt consider Meg someone close enough to be a friend. Bozo strategy trying to pull the sussexes in the story is not going to work.
NOPE. Meghan does not need to get involved here. What would she say anyway? “yeah it sucks that she got called out for a fake picture?” I remember Meghan’s line – she didn’t think it would be easy but thought it would be fair. This may not be easy for KP but I think its pretty fair, overall.
Also, rolling my eyes at how Meghan should say something bc she’s gotten so much negative press she’ll understand. Like, you bullied and abused her for years so now she should defend Kate so she doesn’t have to experience .00001% of that same treatment?
and again, this isn’t bullying. This is calling KP out for doing something wrong.
It’s almost like the press is begging Meghan to expose William’s treatment of K.
Mmmm, recollections may vary, but didn’t Kate wonder about the colour of Archie’s skin, didn’t she allow and encourage the lie to stand that “Megan made her cry”, so sorry, but if it was me, and Megan is far more forgiving than me, I would just look at this idiot, burst out laughing and ask “what planet have you been living on for the last 10 years
Go educate yourself”!! Then walk away laughing
But there would have been a mother word between go and educate 😁
When you ask your victim, whose life you’ve been working for years to literally destroy, to come to your aid? That’s truly got to be the depth of desperation and it’s absolutely ludicrous.
Meghan should give as much time and energy to defending Kate as Kate did to defending Meghan. Wasn’t the response by the derangers that it wasn’t up to W&K to defend Meghan, that it was PH’s responsibility? So where is PW in defending Kate here? It’s his responsibility.
Thank you! 👏🏼
Where is PW? He’s backing the bus over Kate.
He was rushing to a school run. Forgive him.
I’m honestly surprised it took this long for this stupid train of thought to come to fruition. I was sure most of those mackerel wrappers would have dropped this steaming pile of bs a while ago.
Really?! She should help a girl out because she’s more familiar being the brunt of bad press?
The press who were sicced on her by…that girl?
As rich as they all are, that’s even richer.
As rich as they all are, that’s even richer. Yes!
Say it again for the people in the back: the press that criticized M mercilessly and groundlessly want M to go back to decry the criticism K got from [checks notes] themselves, the press!
At the same time her (Meghan’s) name is dragged in the vilest way all over the stinking depths of the internet for being the one at fault for the M.Day shot (???) and accused of never having released a doctored photo herself all her life?
Fat chance.
“undoctored photo” of course.
Sorry – didn’t see it even though I re-read it twice. 🙁
@LivingDesert, I’m an editor, and I do the same thing. Solidarity 😂
Not only no but hell no! These morons need to stop demanding that this Black woman rescue and/or kiss the *ss of this racist white woman. That’s not her job nor her responsibility! And why would racist K want M’s help?
Here’s an idea unknown expert – Demand that Cam, Anne or Sophie speak up and defend Special K, you know, the SENIOR WORKING ROYALS who live in the UK. After all, as members of the RF, these women have been in the BMs glaring spotlight decades longer than Meghan.
Yep. And Cam, Anne and Sophie should know what it’s like to get bad press because of their own actions, unlike Meghan who was just attacked.
The #1 royal voice is Charles’ – if he wants to defend Kate, he can.
They won’t because they know the reality is they wouldn’t be protecting K, but protecting Prince Huevo, and William is being iced out by everyone.
If Meghan stays silent, she will still not be giving Kate the same energy that Kate gave her.
To give the same energy, she’d have to feed into the negativity herself like Kate deliberately fed into the abuse against Meghan.
Truth.
And why speak up for a woman who said she will never forgive you. She’ll be regretting that now. But too late.
I hope Carole perceives now how badly she f*ed up by setting K against M. Based on what we know of K, I wouldn’t think her capable of understanding the irony and the gall of it, but Carole is.
I’m sorry, I don’t think Meghan knows Fakey Katie well enough to comment.
recollections may vary about who photoshopped what, but we will be initiating an investigation into accusations that Kate bullied Meghan and fed the tabloids lies about her.
Not one member of that family came out against a major newspaper running that vile screed about Meghan run at Christmas time, let alone the rest of their malfeasance towards the Sussexes aided and abetted by this same cabal of vicious newspapers.
Susan Collins, exactly! There are photos of Kate (and William) jubilant with Jason Knauf around the time Meghan was under siege in large part because of his betrayals.
It’s one thing for me as a member of the public to feel and express a modicum of compassion for any mistreatment Kate may be experiencing now. For me it’s more of a woman acknowledging another woman being crushed in the machinery of the patriarchy/class system/systemic racism. When it’s a woman vs. the patriarchy/et al. I will always side with the woman, even if I have to simultaneously acknowledge she is mean and too dull witted to see she’s been complicit in her own destruction by having sided with the forces that are now turning against her.
But I am not going to pretend she wasn’t an intrinsic part of all that machinery that tried to grind an innocent woman to dust. And that innocent woman owes her nothing. Meghan go live your life with a free and clear conscience and don’t look back.
What is there to defend? It’s not like the press is out here calling them names. Should Meghan be calling in these agencies to change their standards for The wails? Besides what a Kaiser and all you above said, this statement is just stupid.
Right? What is Meghan to say? She’s supposed to come out and say okay everyone needs to stop talking about the fact that a misleading photo that was meant to lie to the public was put out by Kate(allegedly)? That makes no sense.
Meghan has already commented in general on internet bullying – that’s all Kate can expect for a public defense. But, if Kate wants some private advice from Meghan, she can always call her up and ask her.
Kate is ever so much more popular than Meghan and she never, ever puts a foot wrong, according to her beloved Uncle Gary. Kate should be able to sail right through this mess on clouds of cotton candy surrounded by fairies and singing birds. She doesn’t need Meghan of all people to help her! Meanwhile, outside of Casa De Monticeto, Meghan peacefully sips tea (or Clevr Blends) from her Royal Peacock teacup while sitting under a tree, enjoying the gentle breezes from the ocean.
If Meghan is the awful witch and bully portrayed by the British media, how can anything she says possibly help St. Kate?
I wish Meg would comment: “I don’t know her well enough to say mention her health.”
Or, “I’m too busy shopping for her Easter present to comment.”
This Ryan McCormick guy can go pound rocks.
Meghan has said enough, she gave us a hint that kate maybe going through somethings during the oprah interview, but kate thought her longevity in the institution would save her, thats why she was giving her side eye at the funeral. she didn’t lift a brow in displeasure at any of the shenanigans going on. and was visibly threatening towards Meghan at the funeral, which is where the photo in this articles come from. i had to laugh that they used that photo.
No way. Kate took threatening steps towards Meghan last time they were together. It won’t happen but Kate should publicly apologize to meghan.
Who doesn’t find this situation at least a little bit funny though ? I’m pretty sure those idiots running these stupid articles had a little laugh about it too at some point.
Oh hell no. Where was Kate when:
1) Meghan’s father was going crazy on her the week of the wedding? Oh yeah, Kate let the “Meghan made me cry” lie during one of the most difficult times of Meghan’s life fester for years.
2) when Meghan was pregnant and suicidal
3) when Archie was compared to a monkey
4) when Lili was shamed for being named for her great grandmother
5) when Meghan was sitting right next to her with baby archie and Kate ignored her. What kind of mother ignores an infant right next to her? Oh yes, a woman concerned about “how dark a baby will appear”
6) when Meghan told Oprah exactly why she and Harry left–“recollections may vary” was Kate’s bright response. That’s called DARVO, by the way.
7) when Queen Elizabeth died. Apparently that walkabout where she simply had to sit in a car and walk next to Meghan was “the hardest thing she’d ever done.”
Kate’s getting the response from Meghan that she deserves. Nothing. This woman shrinks back from every black woman in her presense. She shouldn’t expect a black woman to defend her now. She took the mantle of White Supremist Barbie, she can own it.
@Iannne – let’s not forget Kate is the woman who kept telling the world how much she LOVES babies and yet never made the effort to meet Lili. Then took great pride in allowing stories to run about how she and her husband snubbed the little girl’s birthday party. I’m sure as a mother even Meghan took that snub to heart. I bet she was thinking say/do what you want to me but, start on my kids……..
I really want to feel sorry for Kate (I really do) but, when I think about the living hell she put Meghan through then all my sympathy disappears. Meghan is doing the right thing. This isn’t her mess so there’s absolutely no reason for her to become involved. Besides, Harry highlighted the problem of women marrying into #thatfamily in the Netflix documentary.
If there’s one thing H&M have internalized and repurposed to great advantage regarding the rest of the royal family since saying their piece, it’s “Never complain, never explain.”
You could probably add something like “let the truth lead” at the end of that for the updated repurpose.
This expert can GTFOH with this nonsense. Meghan has nothing to do with this and should not be expected to come to Kate’s aid. Kate remained silent while Meghan was attacked by the press and royalists from something she didn’t do and she was a willing participant in the smear campaign Meghan. Plus, the article leaves out the fact that the reason Kate’s in trouble is not because of people on social media but because the photo agencies sent a kill notice on her photo.
Anything M would do publicly would be thrown in her face later. So no.
Where was Kate when Meghan was being crucified by her rats 24/7?
Where was Kate when her rat 🐀 run the crying story?
Where was Kate when Meghan was suicidal?
Where was Kate when PA was compared to a monkey?
Where was Kate when PL was being sacrificed at the age of 3 days old?
Where was Kate when Jeremy wanted to parade Meghan around naked?
Where was the outrage then?
They all can go f… themselves
@Just Jade, exactly! It’s been my experience that once Karens get called out for racial abuse, they make excuses and make demands that their Black victims protect them from the consequences of their actions. We are expected to publicly forgive and even take the blame for our own mistreatment at the white woman’s hand.
The cycle continues: 1) perpetuate racist behavior, 2) get called out, 3 )blame the Black victim and demand she defend the white perpetrator.
Lather. Rinse. Repeat. Endlessly.
@Beverley 💯
Why would a word from Meghan, who planned to leave from the start, who is now irrelevant, who is nothing without the RF, who no one knew before Harry, who is stumbling around looking for a job while eating bread and water in a 15 bedroom 27 bathroom mansions they can’t afford being hated by her posh. Neighbors, mean anything to the future queen who never put a Foot wrong, and is the shinning star and light of the RF of whom Meghan is Jealous of and Warner to replace. What worked a word of support meant to someone like her coming from someone like Meghan. Those people need to make up their minds. Meghan is either trash or the smart, sophisticated, talented, kind, passionate, empathetic, hard working we know she is. They cant have it both ways. I hope Meghan doesn’t even acknowledge she knows about it. It’s not her job. When did Kate EVER say a kind word of public support for Meghan. Never. Meghan should return the favor.
Meghan doesn’t need to do a damn thing to help her bullies out. In fact, they can keep the same energy they displayed towards her at QE2’s funeral and pretend she doesn’t exist. They made this mess. Let them dig themselves out of it.
Meghan has to what?! Respectfully, Kate can kick rocks. Let Kate worry about Kate. Who knows? Maybe this is all a part of Kate’s plan. Maybe she’s pulling a “Gone Girl” and trying to frame Willy for her death cuz everyone’s asking if she is even alive at this point. She and Will play so many games, I can’t say it’s not possible.
Well Kate Meghan really can’t help you out because she doesn’t know you well enough for that . She can’t speak on your hormones, your surgery or your photo credentials. She just doesn’t know you.
No way in hell should Meghan stand up for her abuser.
BTW, Misan Harriman is blasting the Daily Mail and Victoria Ward for suggesting that his photo of H&M announcing Meghan’s second pregnancy was doctored.
He released the original Jpeg without the black and white grade — which he was able to do, unlike others, because it was not a manipulated composite. He’s demanding a retraction and apology and he should sue if he doesn’t get it.
Quitecontrary, I saw that as well and was just logging on to make the same point, but you’ve said it perfectly and I’m so glad you did
If I were him and I was thrust into the Wales’s drama by the BM, I would have also taken the opportunity to add an editorial comment about “Just because your favorite pet is twisting in the wind is no reason to drag others to her low levels. So, bug off!” But I’m petty that way.
“Meghan may not like being on the brunt of negative press but, she’s definitely more familiar with it than Kate.” I don’t even know where to start with this macabre of a statement, but I’ll try:
(1) No one should be forced to endure “the brunt of negative press,” especially not when she’s pregnant (and notice how the “insider” doesn’t say it was terrible for Meghan to have been the victim of such abuse); (2) Kate is “not familiar with it,” not because she hasn’t deserved scrutiny, but because, as part of her husband’s invisible contract with the press, and especially since Meghan arrived on the scene, the BM has infantilized Kate with puff keening pieces, painting her as some delicate English rose who “never puts a foot wrong”; (3) why isn’t this so-called royal insider angry at Kate for never defending Meghan, especially against the lie that Meghan made her cry? For that matter, what did Kate do when Meghan sought treatment for suicidal ideation? Did she reach out to Meghan? Did she intervene on Meghan’s behalf? (4) why isn’t this so-called insider calling for Camilla, Charles, Sophie, Edward, etc, to defend Kate? (5) Harry was recently told by the BM to shut up when he mentioned his father in a recent interview; now they want Meghan to speak up? Haven’t they, for the last 3 years, declared that she’s not royal?
Kate’s biggest mistake was not siding with Meghan and Harry. I firmly believe William had a hand in it, fuelling her jealousy and envy, maybe even openly admitting how he found Meghan attractive.
During her Oprah interview Meghan extended a lot of grace to Khate. I don’t think it was mere generic niceness: Meg knew something. She knew Kate had “problems”, imho beyond having found out about her husband’s affair.
I think Will and Kates marriage bears resemblance with Brad Pitt and Angelina’s.
Yes, I’ve been thinking this. There was the Oprah interview, where Meghan said Kate’s nice. There was Harry implying their lives were thrown under the bus to protect stuff going on at KP. And I’ll always remember the bit in their Netflix doc when I think William is on the phone with Harry, and Meghan says something like “god, your brother” and leaves the room. I’ve always felt that W&K unleashed and weaponised each other’s jealousy of Meghan, but William seemed to rage about it the most, unhinged levels of hate. However, Meghan shouldn’t go near this.
Misa, oh, I believe that Bone Idle is quite capable (and did) of getting Billy Idle riled up against Meghan. I think those two are very good at coming together when targeting Meghan.
I’m sick of Kate and her spiteful mother. May they be paid back a thousandfold. I hear Tower Hill is available.
They need to get Meghan’s name out of their filthy mouths.
Kate never did a thing to defend her for seven years. She can deal with the heat for a couple weeks.
And the press are DYING for the Sussexes to say something so they can blame them, to the point that they’re alleging their friends are saying things in their behalf. The Sussexes are doing exactly what they should do and staying class as always – The press are just begging for a headline.
Instead of imagining what he would say to Meghan — perhaps “PR expert Ryan McCormick” should be chatting about what he would say to Kate. After all, Kate is the one with the massive self-inflicted, palace-inflicted, tabloid press-inflicted PR problem at the moment .
The only one who should be defending her is her husband but he’s too busy doing his hot dog man impersonation (from I Think You Should Leave). It’s clear the PR disaster is all him and all his ideas. Now he’s joined the crowd to gawk and wonder why Kate did this to herself. What a jerk.
If Bone Idle is refusing the play the game and not speaking to anyone but her parents, she’s doing a pretty good job of making Billy Idle look eve worse. I think there are so many games going on that we don’t know the half of it.
Meghan has nothing to do with this mess. What is she supposed to say? So much of what the bm did to her was centered in racism. Right, that’s what Meghan should talk about since Bone Idle was outed as on the the brf racists.
Meghan was a victim of the media and William and Kate who were completely delighted at seeing Meghan suffering. Kate was the happiest when the press was dragged Meghan she knew Meghan was suffering she never once did anything. Instead she allowed a lie to festered for years about Meghan never corrected the lie until Meghan spoken out and told the truth . Kate double down on that story and add events and then said they both cried at some point . Kate is only getting a little bit of negativity most people are rushing to defend the white princess and calling out William even some of the royal reporter are defending her . Why exactly should Meghan defend Kate Kate wish and wanted nothing more then to see Meghan and her children destroy.
Hell to the no and what utter unmitigated gall to even think Meghan coming to Kate’s defense is a viable option. Not when Kate didn’t say a word to come to Megan’s aid. If Kate needs a defender, let her husband do that, but, oh wait, he’s too busy hanging her out to dry to do that. They created this fiasco, now they have to fix it themselves or let Charles intervene. Meghan needs to steer far and wide of this mess and not get dragged into it. She doesn’t owe the time of day to her abusers who made her life a living hell.
Classic move to demand that your victim “absolve” you and protect you from the consequences of your actions. Plus, Meghan left that salty isle years ago.
There is, however, another woman in the royal family who has relevant experience with the media and launching a major PR turnaround. I wonder why the rota aren’t suggesting that Camilla takes her daughter in law under her wing?
I’m going to say this in Shakespear, so that even the simplest British Aristocrat can understand.
Meghan of Sussex doust not speaketh up for thy evil witch who spreadeth such vile words.
Begone, spouse of the Prince of Pegs.
TRANSLATION: GIRL BYE!😂😅