‘Expert’: Duchess Meghan should speak out in defense of Princess Kate!

Everyone is desperate to drag the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into Prince William and Kate’s mess. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are just going on with their lives, as they have been for years. Meghan and Harry flew out of Texas this weekend – where they had an event in Austin and checked in with some Uvalde families – and they haven’t said a word about Kate’s Photoshop scandal. That didn’t stop Page Six’s “sources” from claiming that the Sussexes find the Waleses’ mess kind of funny. Obviously, that did not come from the Sussexes. And now the British tabloids are trying to claim that the Sussexes airbrush and edit their photos too (only the tabloids are mostly using photos that they, the tabloids, edited to prove their point). Meanwhile, some bozo claims that Meghan needs to run to Kate’s rescue:

Meghan Markle has been urged to defend her sister-in-law Princess Kate after she found herself at the centre of a royal crisis thanks to an edited family photograph. The Princess of Wales posed for a sweet picture with her three children for Mother’s Day, but fans quickly took to social media to point out several “errors” with the snap. Kate then admitted to making several changes to the photograph and apologised for the “confusion”. Kensington Palace has faced calls to explain what part of the image has been changed and royal sources have branded the controversy “exceptionally damaging” to the Royal Family. Amid the uproar, PR expert Ryan McCormick has called on the Duchess of Sussex to help. Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, he said: “If I was advising Meghan, I would tell her to speak loud and passionate in defence of Kate. Meghan may not like being on the brunt of negative press but, she’s definitely more familiar with it than Kate. The Duchess could help the Princess of Wales tremendously by guiding her through this crisis publicly and behind the scenes.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

If Kate wanted the help of a sister-in-law, Kate probably shouldn’t have been such a raging C-U-Next-Tuesday to Meghan for years. Meghan is a nice person, too nice – I imagine Meghan genuinely has sympathy for whatever Kate is going through. But no, Meghan should not speak out in defense of Kate. Kate promulgated the “Meghan made Kate cry” lie and then sat back and let the racist narrative play out for years, especially when she knew Meghan was suicidal. Kate and her people continued to insist, years later, that Meghan absolutely did something to Kate, for which Kate wept salty white-woman tears. All that time, Kate thought her white-womanhood and her adjacency to the throne would protect her from the kind of treatment she was dishing out to Meghan. It did not.