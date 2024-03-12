The Sussexes ‘would have been annihilated’ if they had a shambolic Photoshop fail

The current royal catastrophe is solely about Prince William. William’s arrogance, William’s bad marriage, William’s bad management, William’s inability to crisis manage, William’s lies, William’s immaturity and laziness. The Sussexes left that island over four years ago and they have no need or desire to be dragged back into William’s crap. Harry and Meghan are not issuing statements about the Princess of Wales’s photo debacle, nor are they looking to get attention at this moment. In fact, I would argue that one of the biggest reasons why that cobbled-together Mother’s Day photo was released was because the Sussexes were out and about last Friday and Saturday. All of which to say, this Page Six story didn’t come “from” the Sussexes, but the Sussexes are being used to (rightfully) bash Prince William and Kate.

Sources close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry waded into Kate Middleton’s bizarre photo-editing crisis Monday, saying, “This isn’t a mistake Meghan would ever make.” The exiled British royals would “have been annihilated” if they had handed out secretly Photoshopped images of themselves and their family, sources told Page Six. The claim comes after Middleton released a photo of herself and her three children for British Mother’s Day, more than two months since she vanished from public view to deal with a mystery health condition — only for the photo to turn out to have been heavily edited. The world’s leading photographic news agencies, including Reuters and the Associated Press, warned against their use, telling customers, including newspapers and television outlets around the world to “kill” the photo. On Monday, the Princess of Wales issued an apology for any “confusion” sparked by the image, saying, “I do occasionally experiment with editing.” Prince William had taken the photo. But sources close to her brother-in-law, Harry, and his wife told Page Six, “If Harry and Meghan had ever encountered the same issue they would have been annihilated. The same rules do not apply to both couples. This isn’t a mistake that Meghan would ever make … she has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail.” There were at least 10 failures in the photo, with only the image of Prince George, 10, apparently unaltered.

[From Page Six]

Yeah, if the Sussexes released an official photo for some holiday and it was a catastrophic Photoshop fail, the British media would not shut up about it for MONTHS. The British media would have wall-to-wall headlines about “what were they thinking” and “News Agencies Call the Sussexes LIARS!” The funniest part is that the Sussexes rarely issue family photos for holidays anymore – the last time they formally released any photos of their children was in 2022, for Lili’s first birthday! They don’t play that game. And yes, Meghan has a better eye for detail than Kate and William. She has more style, grace, class and intelligence than Huevo and Buttons as well.