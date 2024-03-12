The Sussexes ‘would have been annihilated’ if they had a shambolic Photoshop fail

The current royal catastrophe is solely about Prince William. William’s arrogance, William’s bad marriage, William’s bad management, William’s inability to crisis manage, William’s lies, William’s immaturity and laziness. The Sussexes left that island over four years ago and they have no need or desire to be dragged back into William’s crap. Harry and Meghan are not issuing statements about the Princess of Wales’s photo debacle, nor are they looking to get attention at this moment. In fact, I would argue that one of the biggest reasons why that cobbled-together Mother’s Day photo was released was because the Sussexes were out and about last Friday and Saturday. All of which to say, this Page Six story didn’t come “from” the Sussexes, but the Sussexes are being used to (rightfully) bash Prince William and Kate.
Sources close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry waded into Kate Middleton’s bizarre photo-editing crisis Monday, saying, “This isn’t a mistake Meghan would ever make.” The exiled British royals would “have been annihilated” if they had handed out secretly Photoshopped images of themselves and their family, sources told Page Six.
The claim comes after Middleton released a photo of herself and her three children for British Mother’s Day, more than two months since she vanished from public view to deal with a mystery health condition — only for the photo to turn out to have been heavily edited. The world’s leading photographic news agencies, including Reuters and the Associated Press, warned against their use, telling customers, including newspapers and television outlets around the world to “kill” the photo.
On Monday, the Princess of Wales issued an apology for any “confusion” sparked by the image, saying, “I do occasionally experiment with editing.” Prince William had taken the photo.
But sources close to her brother-in-law, Harry, and his wife told Page Six, “If Harry and Meghan had ever encountered the same issue they would have been annihilated. The same rules do not apply to both couples. This isn’t a mistake that Meghan would ever make … she has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail.”
There were at least 10 failures in the photo, with only the image of Prince George, 10, apparently unaltered.
Yeah, if the Sussexes released an official photo for some holiday and it was a catastrophic Photoshop fail, the British media would not shut up about it for MONTHS. The British media would have wall-to-wall headlines about “what were they thinking” and “News Agencies Call the Sussexes LIARS!” The funniest part is that the Sussexes rarely issue family photos for holidays anymore – the last time they formally released any photos of their children was in 2022, for Lili’s first birthday! They don’t play that game. And yes, Meghan has a better eye for detail than Kate and William. She has more style, grace, class and intelligence than Huevo and Buttons as well.
Yep, people are even pointing this out in the DM comments. Remember when in the documentary they used some stock footage of crazy paparazzi and got totally pilloried for it?
Would absolutely love H and Ms take on this whole mess, but they’re obvs too classy to comment. God damn them.
And I don’t think that “sources close to Meghan” or Harry spoke to Page Six either. I think that Page Six wanted to write that story, or scratch their perennial Sussex itch, without it looking like sympathetic to them in any way. This Murdock-owned* paper wanted to write an editorial about this situation without it looking like a criticism of the Wales.
*Either Murdock or some other right-wing foreigner.
Agreed this is not from the Sussexes and they are absolutely not “wading into” this debacle. Page Six is lying about their “source “.
I also agree that this has all the hallmarks of Murdoch using the Sussexes for clicks and in a way that is not H&M friendly. Saying that “sources close to” the Sussexes (who are not trusted by the readers!) are saying that H&M would have been annihilated is not the same as PageSix saying it.
The derangers blamed harry and Meghan for the picture in the interim before Kate issued the statement about the picture. They had to do a u turn and defend Kate for the picture.
I know I’m going to regret asking this,but what mental gymnastics does someone have to go through to get to H&M manipulated a picture posted by KP and attributed to Wm?
Same. I haven’t seen the blame but I could only imagine the crazy ass ways they’ve come to this conclusion.
Don’t know if their “source” truly exists or is even anyone who knows H&M, but they hit the nail on the head.
Honestly, this close source to the Sussexes is a lie. It could be anyone who watched the docuseries😂. And I’ll say that her freakish attention to detail is actually an impeccable attention to detail. Nothing freakish about it. That’s why some KP staff had such a hard time. They couldn’t step up when attention to detail was necessary and then cried, calling Meghan a bully. Please.
This wouldn’t happen to the Sussexes for multiple reasons, including Meghan worked in media, had media training, and leaned into influencing with the Tig. She understands both how the public is perceiving her and how to adjust. Harry was in the actual military, not play time dress up and understands the importance and impact of honesty and the control of information because of it. They are actually savvy because they have had to be. They aren’t dabbles or just incompetent the way the rest of the royal family appears to be.
True, also, it seems like they totally threw “C” to the wolves.
I can’t believe someone editing a photo as a hobby would edit it that way. Changing the contrast maybe, or the colors a bit. But moving stuff around like that?
Seems like huge nonsense to me.
Also, shouldn’t the police be doing a wellfare check by now? I watch a lot of True Crime documentaries and most friends/family would be on the husband’s ass if their friend did not reply back for 1 (!!!) day or 2-3 at the most, demanding to know where friend is.
There is a documentary where friends are at their friend’s door with the police because she is not replying just in the morning (and there was contact with the woman just the same night, meaning just a few hours earlier).
Several weeks/months and especially something as MAD as fake photos would have had friends banging doors in most normal situations for a long time by now..
I understand what you mean but, in this case, the mother was reportedly pictured with Kate just last week. Whether some people believe that was Kate or not, the mother didn’t dispute her identity in the picture. Kate’s sister is off on vacation, happily modeling swimsuits and her depraved uncle is spreading gossip about the Sussexes and making money on a tv show. So, all that tends to calm fears about serious harm to the relative. As to the children, they’ll be alright. The British monarchy needs their heir and spares.
They had to either throw C to the wolves or admit they lied about the photo in the first place.
And the source close to Meghan and Harry is just someone who watched the Netflix series.
They would have been ripped apart.
Their exit from the being working royals and living in Britain was painful for them, I’m sure, but was absolutely the correct choice looking back. They ran at the perfect time and for the 1837484737th time, thank god for whoever rejected the half in/out deal. This rejection was a redirection.
Kate and the rest of the royal family were silent when white supremacists were jailed for credible threats against the Sussexes, they were silent when little baby Archie was mocked and disgustingly threatened by racists, they were silent when Meghan and Harry lost a baby due to the relentless abuse specifically related to the Daily Fail trial that Will, Kate and KP had a direct hand in. And now they want Meghan to speak up on Kate’s behalf? Please.
All of this. M&H do not owe them anything, ever.
Well said.
There was no need to even include them in this article. They’re just using Harry and Meghan to point out all the crappy stuff that William and Kate did as a shield for potential criticism, but they are correct even if the source is probably another reporter. They wouldn’t have done this and they don’t have to because they take care of themselves financially. William and Kate seem to want to have the privacy that Harry and Meghan has ( while pillorying them for it), but not pay for themselves in the same way. Got to pay the piper. What I would love is for some enterprising newspaper to finally due to this just lay out all the conflicting statements that they have issued in the last two years, I’ll be generous. Sometimes you have to smack people in the face and now that they have the world’s attention I would love for people to see how big of liars they are across numerous fields.
Huevo and Buttons! LMAO
Meghan doesn’t need to be photoshopped and airbrushed to hell and back. She’s naturally beautiful, confident and happy in her own skin.
And look at her mom, Doria — Meghan won’t need airbrushing ever.
For the millionth time, I’d love to know her skincare routine. (But then my pale Irish complexion doesn’t stand a chance of holding up as well as Meghan’s, no matter what products I use.)
I don’t believe sources close to Harry and Meghan said a damned thing to anyone about any of this. I doubt H&M say much about this fiasco between themselves. They probably just give each other a look and shudder then move on to happier topics.
However, it is true they would be annihilated for something similar. We know because we saw them get clawed at because someone else photoshopped the Christmas photo of Archie a couple of years ago. They edited it to make Meghan look more in focus with Archie while Harry remained in softer focus.
This was then used to build a narrative that Meghan is such a raging egomaniac and feeding into the Meghan the Narcissist image that her haters were selling at the time and continued to flog even though we see she’s always willing to step back and let the spotlight fall on others when appropriate.
I agree that they are not discussing this with anyone. And based on everything we’ve seen and heard from them in the past, despite how awful Kate was to Meghan, my guess is that they’re sympathetic to her. Like Harry has said-it’s the relationship between the institution and the press.
Is this source a member of the Royal rota? It’s true that if it were Harry and Meghan doing this they would be annihilated but it’s not so Page Six needs to leave them out of this mess.
Lol none of this would ever happen to Harry and Meghan. I honestly don’t know who this slow moving constantly unfolding car crash of a situation would happen to. Willy is truly a special case of when incompetence meets hubris.
I don’t think anyone in their camp is talking to Page 6, but that doesn’t make the overall point of the story less true -if this had been H&M, they would have been destroyed. There would not have been any front page stories telling people to lay off, or insistence from stans that “everyone edits!”
the way this whole fiasco is bringing the press hypocrisy to the forefront again is really something to behold. With every move from the rota and KP, it just reminds people of what they did to Meghan (and what they didnt, i.e. protect her.)
First of all, this story is about the Kate katastrophy. Why include two paragraphs stating the same thing about Meghan? And leading with the first no less!
The second comment would have accomplished the goal.
Second, there are no sources close to the Sussexes, because in Montecito ” there are no leaks”!!!!
Page six is only going for clicks.
If the Sussexes released an edited photo of Meghan and the children where Meg’s head was copy and pasted from another photo, social services would’ve been called and people would’ve demanded Harry divorce a mad woman who has no qualms photoshopping her children. Derangers would’ve been calling CPS for wellness checks and the whole world would’ve joined in for the global humiliation and mockery. They’ve already been mocked for things they’ve never said or done, so imagine how bad it would’ve been for something like this. Where is South Park? Where are all the parodies? This is their chance to redeem themselves and make jokes at someone’s expense that are actually based in reality.
Even commenters on the raging royalist DM are saying “imagine if M&H had done this” “can you imagine the criticism”. It’s such a backfire; their public is turning.
It is interesting, isn’t it? People accuse H&M of lying every time, then we get evidence later that they told the truth. When it comes to the Palace, everyone takes them at their word, then we get evidence that they were lying all this time. I feel like, this will be the end of the hypocrisy. From now on, the international press will ask more questions and don’t accept what they are being fed by the Palace. It should have been the case after H&M left their abusive work environment, but we will see if the press really learned their lesson.
Yes, the assumption that the remaining royals are honest and upright people is very annoying. And it’s why they think they can get away with anything.
No need to go into hypotheticals to look for hypocrisy. H&M were pilloried for the NY paparazzi chase – they were called liars and fakes, people said they set it up themselves, etc. Turns out it was true and exactly how they reported it, and people still think that H&M must have paid off the NYPD to write the report.
As for Harry and Meghan would never, that’s right. Sane people don’t behave this way.
That header photo? Giving me “effortless cool, beat generations vibe”
You know. Smoky, underground jazz club at midnight.
Love it.
Yet the press photoshops Meghan and harry all the time. It depends on how mad they are. I remember when they gave harry a potbelly and drunk face during qe2 memorial week. Lol. Just really childish. I have seen 3 versions of the same Meghan picture.
If Meghan photoshopped herself they would never let her live it down. 20 years later and they would still bring it up. Kate on the other hand abuses photoshop to the point she makes HERSELF look bad. Haha.
We don’t have to imagine if something like this happened: we repeatedly saw the Sussexes attacked for photos they put out! Remember the front page hysterics about their 2018 Christmas card which was that Black and White shot of them after their wedding looking up at fire works? There was loads of crying about how black and white pics arent royal and how dare they post a picture from behind?? It’s look they’re turning their back on Britain!!
They also complained about the 2018 mothers day and father’s day pics of h&m with archie because it didnt show his full face and then they tried to create a scandal around that year’s Christmas picture by claiming that Meghan photo shopped it to blur Harry out of the frame prompting Meghan’s friend Janina to who took the picture to have to clapback on Twitter and point out that the image the UK press was using was actually photoshopped by trolls and not the actual image that she or the Sussexes had sent out. It’s amazing to watch these people cry about how it’s so unfair to scrutinize the wails’ pictures when they’ve scrutinized every image of H&Ms children for years and have allowed disgusting rampant conspiracies about those babies to fester FOR YEARS. They created this monster and sometimes the monster will eat your face off. They’re just lucky Katie is white because if there was any inkling that the biracial duchess edited her pics and for some reason STILL didnt have a wedding or engagement ring on we would never hear the end of it.
No, absolutely no (actual) source close to Sussexes are anonymously talking to the rags. That’s a given. Or they wouldn’t be a close source for long… So the thing that strikes me is just how jaded and crass the papers are to *create* a source to semi-rail against the double-standard treatment H&M have received, that the same papers themselves have done!! That’s some grade A psychopathic BS right there. There truly is no bottom with them….
If there was any doubt that they’re making up the source, sneaking in the “freakish” thing in there is an enormous tell. Even pretending to be sympathetic they have to do that back handed “compliment”, implying that there’s something pathological about Meghan’s professionalism. They can’t help themselves…
It’s all really sickening, how they play with people’s lives, and not just royals.
I dont think those quotes are from anyone in direct contact with the Sussexes. They’re probably saying nothing to no one about that mess over in the UK. They already know what a dumpster fire KP is and how William is all about William. The Wales have made their dislike of the Sussexes more than clear so this really is not their problem. Even now they’re trying to drag Meghan’s name into this. Leave them alone.
“if the Sussexes released an official photo for some holiday and it was a catastrophic Photoshop fail, the British media would not shut up about it for MONTHS”, they actually did when they published a holiday cards with Archie and the media cried that it had been photoshopped to only make Meghan look good.
I have a one word answer for this sht show (and please excuse my spelling) UVALDIE.
The usual suspects that follow all things Harry and Megan (including on here) hated the positive publicity from the family Harry and Megan spent time with. The bots were released and then they wanted something keen and kids related to put out in the press! As usual, EPIC fail.
A. P and other agencies are now saying they can no longer trust anything released from the Palace
😂😂😂 Could have told them that sane people hadn’t trusted them for years
On a talk show this morning, London Radio or is it called LWTV, anyway callers were not impressed
For everyone saying “, leave keen alone”, there were 3 pointing out that If it had been Harry and Megan they would have been torn apart, and why do we need a monarchy, we pay their wages and in any other profession they would have been sacked! I fully agree and at present am writing out a pile of severance letters, I wish lol
Psst, keen didn’t release that photo, and keen didn’t edit it!oooo willy your going down.
Set Sussexes don’t need to play these kinds of games, in the first place.