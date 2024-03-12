Kay: The Waleses are insular, remote & surrounded by inept staffers

On Sunday night, as the Oscars were happening, royalists were slowly melting down and tweeting through it as major news agencies killed the “manipulated” Mother’s Day photo from Kensington Palace. It was incredible to watch in real time as even true-blue sycophants clutched their pearls and dared to question the lies they were getting from KP. And now, Richard Kay at the Mail has entered the chat. Kay is a royalist and, even more than that, he’s now closely aligned with KP and Prince William specifically. Kay gets a call when William needs to do clean up on one of his messes (famously, the Rose Hanbury affair story). So it’s interesting to watch Kay really question everything about the series of boneheaded moves from William and his staff right now. Some highlights from Kay’s latest Daily Mail column:
Kay does not believe the palace’s lies: As recriminations flew over the photograph, which cast a deep shadow over the Commonwealth Day service of celebration at Westminster Abbey, royal insiders were privately insisting that there had been no professional manipulation but merely a little tidying up of a picture which captured a private moment. But that explanation simply won’t do. This was no snapshot destined for a family photo album but an image that was going to be shared with the world in a bid to crush the speculation about Kate’s health once and for all. How foolish such expectations look now.
No one believes Kate’s apology either: Palace minders must have hoped that Kate’s mea culpa would head off this dangerous and unforeseen crisis. But far from ‘killing’ the story, her statement breathed new life into it. It quoted her blandly saying that ‘like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing’. She also apologised for ‘any confusion the family photograph caused’. And that was all. There was no explanation as to why she wanted to alter the picture or what it was she hoped to modify. What was the touching up all about?
The rumormill: A widely seen TikTok video suggested that the picture was taken last November and the clothing of the children and the Princess were changed by ‘Photoshop’ manipulation. Perhaps the biggest mystery of all is the most obvious one — the absence of Kate’s wedding and engagement rings. This must surely have raised alarm bells with the Kensington Palace communications team, which was responsible for distributing the image. The Princess’s sapphire engagement ring was Princess Diana’s and is probably the most famous piece of jewellery in the world. The fact that it wasn’t there was bound to arouse curiosity.
Why is KP making Kate take the fall for everything? Kate’s apology is obviously heartfelt but her explanation is partial. It does seem unfair that the woman whose health and welfare has been at the centre of this baffling episode should be the one saying sorry. It is entirely fitting to ask why the couple’s well-paid communications staff didn’t flag up the discrepancies in the picture before its release. But, then again, perhaps they did. By offering her apology, the Princess appears to be taking full responsibility which, for someone still convalescing from major surgery, does seem grossly unfair.
The Waleses’ biggest flaw: William and Kate are bright, personable and intelligent. They are down to earth and unshowy — the very qualities that have made them the biggest draw of our Royal Family. But it is this desire for ordinariness which conceals one significant flaw: a near obsessive need for secrecy. Neither the reason for Kate’s surgery nor the nature of her complaint has been disclosed. Perhaps in years gone by — before social media — such a position could be sustained, but these days it is virtually impossible.
The Waleses are insular & cut off: The couple have erected a towering wall around their family life which rightly screens them from prying eyes. But at a cost: it has contributed to a sense that they can be insular and rather remote. Similarly, their decision to relocate from London to the middle of Windsor Great Park, while terrific for George, Charlotte and Louis’s schooling, has added to the idea that they are slightly cut off. Never was this more apparent than in William’s decision not to attend ex-King Constantine’s memorial service last month. No explanation has ever been offered, but in an institution like the Royal Family, where presentation is fundamental, it looks like an error. An error compounded by the fiasco over the photograph.
No one believes Will & Kate anymore: Some will dismiss media criticism about the manipulated photograph as a storm in a teacup. But there are precious commodities at stake here: trust and integrity. If pictures can be digitally altered, what else can be twisted? The British public adore the Royal Family but that adoration rests on them being told the truth.
Kay also went off on a tangent, explaining that Will and Kate are so secretive because the Sussexes will “weaponize” anything and everything against the Waleses… which is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard, and I’m embarrassed for Kay that he even halfheartedly attempted that. William and Kate are secretive because they have secrets and because they’re arrogant and ignorant and they don’t want to “serve” in any way. They do not understand public service or the idea that they should be subject to regular accountability, nor do they feel like they need to disclose anything about their lives, their living arrangements, their health or their marriage. Kay knows all of this. And he’s very publicly telling them to get their house in order.
Well, this is certainly a twist: Kay criticizing William.
It’s only happening, I think, because the British media have been shamed by American media into doing some real journalism.
If U.S. news organizations weren’t paying attention, the rota would have carried on covering up for William and KP.
That’s exactly what happened. If they stay silent now, they can no longer produce decent royals propaganda, because it will be called that by the world.
All of their criticisms are about saving their own reputations so they can keep the royal lies coming.
This reminds me so much of the Caribbean Colonialism Tour which was so publicly disastrous that even the racist and syncophantic Rota was forced to criticize in the most gentle way possible about how poor W&K were being poorly advised.
Are we going to get one of these epic KP disasters every year?
Kay isn’t criticizing william (not kate). He is criticizing their staff. And don’t get me wrong: their staff definitely warrant criticism too but at the end of the day KP aides answer to william and kate.
I took the line about William dropping out of the memorial service, with no explanation, as criticism. And ultimately the buck stops with Will, not Kate.
I think the paragraph about Kate having to shoulder the blame alone, even as she is convalescing, was pretty pointed.
Yep, imagine if this photo had only been shared to news outlets within the BM. They’d still be raving over the cute photo. The BM and royal reporters have been massively humiliated on a global scale imo. So now they’re having to act like real reporters…at least until the global gaze subsides and they can return to their usual sycophancy. Unfortunately, for them, it may be some time before the global attention goes away. So now they have to act critical but not too critical.
Forget W&K…I hope their kids are OK. One, or both of their parents are having a very public “moment”, and kids soak up that kind of anxiety and chaos. Yikes. Can anyone show me non-KP issued proof of life of the kiddos?
I also think of what their kids are exposed to at school. George, and to a lesser extent Charlotte, are of an age now where their peers will be aware of what’s happening on social media, at least in some part. I know W&K are obsessive about controlling their environment, but they can’t control peer groups.
To that end I wonder if the kids, if rumours are anything to go by, are now being home-schooled? Exposing the kids to this sort of negative and excessive media coverage with the added stress of their schoolmates asking (or worse teasing) them about it can only add to the trauma. Any way you look at it this is definitely boomeranging back on their kids and it makes me angry that WanK are putting them through this for their own selfish, messed up actions.
And one by one they turn the screw. Who’d have saw this coming before Dec 28th.
I really think the bigger story here is how dishonest the Wales are being with Kate’s illness.
And all of this flack from the media, which LOVES them, flows from that original sin; which the media is aware of, but cannot disclose.
So they attack the Wales’ for the smaller indiscretions instead.
All of this could have been avoided if they had just told everyone from the onset why kate needed surgery and what it is that she has. There still would have been some speculation but it wouldn’t have been as rampant as it is now.
Yes. She’s kind of fallen on a sword of her own making. The perfect (faked up) photos through the years have presented a woman who would never have surgery such as, perhaps, a bowel resection. Too not princess-y for her. She could have been honest about the condition in a brief way at the start; then an occasional handwritten message with a look at the cards she’s had; a photo at home with the true clothes a post op woman wears, not jeans; even some unpublished photos from last year with the family, correctly dated and referenced with a message. William could have put this together on her behalf. Seeking for and passing off fake perfection has not worked in her favour.
Yep. Whatever all of this is about, whatever William has been hiding for his entire life, whatever Harry and Meghan were hinting about in their media, that’s the original sin. They’ve been lying on some level about William for his entire life, but even now I’m really not certain what exactly is going on with him. Whatever it is, it is buried in layers of secrets, and now that the spotlight is on W/K the whole house of cards is collapsing. I wonder what they’re hiding! Whatever it is, it is enough to make them all behave strangely.
Like a certain reporter said, “If you knew what I knew your eyes would bleed”. I fear the House of Wails has become a dark and ugly place.
“If pictures can be digitally altered, what else can be twisted?”
This was the line that really jumped out at me. I think Kay is hinting at something bigger that KP is desperately trying to keep under wraps. Something went down on Dec. 28 and they’ve been trying to hide it ever since.
I will admit this with my full chest; the schadenfreude is delicious. May their disgrace continue for long, in slow motion and in full view of the whole world.
When you’ve lost Richard Kay….
William and Kate are both arrogant racist egotistical they have been coddled and British media have held them up as the perfect white royal couple . William and Kate love when the media on their behalf attack Meghan and Harry they love being applause as perfect they still not getting any of criticism that Meghan and Harry still continues to get to this day .
Kay and others love to have amnesia about the fact that Kate and William have acted like this for their entire marriage, and instead make it seem like an issue related to the Sussexes, because William blamed the media and always has.
I have to say that i am amazed at how they manage to twist this as somehow the fault of harry and meghan.
Why is one example of H and M weaponizing things K and W want kept secret?
Oh, that’s right: the lies K and W told *about* H and M.
Yes secrets so many secrets. Quite a piece by Richard Kay going after Peg. They all should be going after Peg and revealing all those secrets. They pay so little and ask so much from their inept staff but is it inept staff or Peg thinking he knows best? I believe it Peg .
As Kaiser said, William and Kate were always secretive. Harry was always there to provide them with a shield against press intrusion and then when Meghan came she was thrown under the bus to protect William and Kate. The scapegoats are no longer there and William and Kate can no longer hide or be secretive.
This. Also, I think William would LOVE to operate how Harry and Meghan currently do. Keeping their children out of the public eye. Only releasing photos that they take and have the copyright on. And only coming out every few months when they have something to promote.
But it’s exactly these tactics that INFURIATE the rota because it affects their bottom line an ability to profit off of the royals. William has been telegraphing for a long time how he will do things differently and now the rota is pushing back saying that shit won’t fly.
These headlines today remind me of the Netflix show: The Fall of the House of Usher.
Like Watergate it is the cover up rather than the original crime and or misdemeanor that brings the entire pack of cards down. William is currently calling the shots and or there is no one on his staff that he listens to avoid spectacular own goals. The current crisis is of his own making: he is not intelligent, strategic or proactive in his planning and is stubbornly stupid when refusing to adjust when better communication is needed. KC and QC and BP are dishing out a masterclass in keeping calm and carrying on by remaining visible and providing appropriate updates about the King. KP love copy others so why not following BP example?
I knew this SOB would try to somehow blame the Sussex’s.
Hahahaha! I love this for them. Kay better keep Meghan and Harry’s name out of his wretched mouth! All this is happening because of them and has nothing to do with H or M. Karma is coming for them and I am extremely happy. May the reckoning continue for those two! Yes , I don’t feel sorry for Kate or William.
How are they going to pin anything on the Sussexes who are an ocean and half a continent away . They love to witch hunt so I am surprised they haven’t gone that route yet..blaming Meghan for ill wishing or voodoo or heaven only knows what . When the waleses are entirely responsible for this entire mess
William and Kate have always been obsessed with secrecy/privacy, nothing at all to do with the Sussexes. It’s why it was so infuriating to see/hear about William being mad that the Sussexes didn’t release the name of the godparents, or didn’t send a tweet the minute Meghan went into labor, etc. It was clear that secrecy was only for the then-Cambridges, and that H&M were meant to sacrifice their privacy to protect the privacy of the Cambridges/Waleses.
Now that said….Kay is right about the rest of it. He’s the third RR we’ve heard condemn KP for making Kate taking the full blame for this fiasco. William seems to surround himself with “yes men” and this is the result. Well one of the results.
I still just can’t quite wrap my head around what KP was thinking. They had to know this photo was going to be super scrutinized and they still released it with a fake head on KAte?!?!
Do you remember that tweet when some anonymous person working in the UK civil service went rogue and tweeted, “Arrogant and offensive. Imagine working with these truth-twisters?” about the Tory party?
The current situation reminds me of that.
Or Trump, actually.
They really genuinely are so arrogant and narcissistic (not to mention deeply lazy) they believe they can have a bowel movement and everyone will act like it’s delicious chocolate ice cream. Because William has been treated that way since he was a baby. That’s why he’s so rageful, because he can’t accept that the people he regards a lesser |(which is everyone) aren’t worshipping him.
“I still just can’t quite wrap my head around what KP was thinking. They had to know this photo was going to be super scrutinized and they still released it with a fake head on KAte?!?!”
William has gotten away with so much shit his entire adult life. He has never had to face real consequences for his mistakes until now because everybody has always covered for him and indulged him. No wonder he is an arrogant asshole who think he can simply deceive the press and the public with a fake image – and then shift the blame onto his sick wife because the pattern of his life is that other people have always taken the blame for his fuck-ups.
Just checked the baby bank video and she was wearing her ring then. I thought maybe it was missing that day and therefore missing from the photo as a result.
So the ring was either photoshopped out or the hands were replaced and someone forgot to add it back in?? I guess they did it intentionally too if they have a separation coming.
i want really believing the whole divorce angle but just thinking- if Kate’s health took a turn for the worse and she could no longer put in royal work, would the palace be quick to dump her and replace her? if her and Will no longer want to be married and now she can’t even work like expected, maybe her poor health is expediting a separation?
That *ring* hand looked very badly photoshopped. There was a very dark shadow on the upper part of her fingers just below the knuckles, way too dark to to make sense given the lighting, so I think it was deliberately photoshopped out. Another odd thing I noticed was there were no shadows on the tiles. Again, given the lighting, there should have been shadows behind and beside them.
I wondered how long it would be before someone tried to blame the idiocy that is KP on the Sussexes. The rota never fails to disappoint.
In essence the problem both poor PR and poor product? It must have been obvious to the Firm for the past decade that marriage and fatherhood hasn’t helped Willy mature as a responsible adult. He delayed becoming a FT “working” until his thirties but never did his fair share of engagements and certainly didn’t develop himself by incremental increases in responsibility. He has been protected and coddled throughout his life and propped up by the endurance of his grandmother’s reign. He’s a reluctant King to be as Kate Mansey detailed in her Times article on Saturday. She noted his handful of public engagements this year and how his aides claim that he is busy behind the scenes. It was a shadey piece because the bottom line is the heir is lazy and selfish letting OAP women continue to do the heavy lifting for him. He is just mediocre and hiding behind his poorly wife whom he has just thrown under the bus. Sorry but you can’t hide in plain sight that William is currently rubbish at being deputy King and won’t improve because that involves effort and self awareness that he doesn’t possess.