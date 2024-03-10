Duchess Meghan spoke about the ‘cruel’ social media hate during her pregnancies

On Friday, International Women’s Day, the Duchess of Sussex was part of a panel discussion at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. The panel was “Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen,” and Meghan was joined by Katie Couric, Brooke Shields and author Nancy Wang Yuen. Prince Harry sat in the audience with Meghan’s good friend Marcus Anderson. Meghan’s skirt and blouse are from Giuliva Heritage – I’m kind of meh on this look? The shirt would have looked better with a black or grey pencil skirt. There are a lot of quotes from the panel discussion and I’m not going to cover everything, but here are some assorted quotes:
On the social media & media toxicity directed at her: “Yes, social media is an environment that I think has a lot of that. You know I think, it’s really interesting as I can reflect on it, I keep my distance from it right now just for my own well-being, but the bulk of the bullying and abuse that I was experiencing on social media and online was when I was pregnant with Archie and Lili, and with a newborn with each of them. You just think about that, and to really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful. It’s not catty, it’s cruel. And why you would do that, certainly, when you’re pregnant, with a newborn, we all know as moms, it’s such a tender and sacred time. I think you know, you could either succumb to it, nearly succumb to how painful that it is, and maybe in some regards, because I was pregnant, that mammalian instinct just kicked in, you do everything you can to protect your child, and as a result, protect yourself too.”
On how much hate is coming from women online: Meghan said there’s a lot of work to be done to keep people safe online, but she finds it “disturbing” how “much of the hate is women completely spewing it to other women. I cannot make sense of that, because I understand that there are certain platforms, today is a really good example, this is being streamed on one of those platforms, and it’s also fantastic because people are going to have access to hear all of this brilliance and all of this insight, and at the same time, it’s a platform that has quite a bit of hate and rhetoric and incentives people to create pages where they can churn out very, very inciting comments and conspiracy theories that can have a tremendously negative effect on someone’s mental health, on their physical safety.”
Harry is a huge support: “I’m fortunate in that, among the privileges I have in my life, I have an incredible partner. My husband is such a hands-on dad and such a supporter of me and my family. That I don’t take for granted. That is a real blessing. But a lot of people don’t have that same level of support. So I think for us, it’s about putting safeguards in so women and moms especially cannot feel like they’re even more vulnerable when they go online.”
She’s right, it was especially upsetting to realize, in real time, that Meghan was being targeted with so much hatred and cruelty specifically because she was pregnant. The attacks on her ramped up around her pregnancies and it was completely insane to watch.
After the panel discussion, Meghan and Harry visited la Barbecue, a famous BBQ joint in Austin. Meghan’s people let the restaurant know ahead of time, and so the Sussexes got a tour of the pit and then they had the best BBQ of their lives. They chatted with everyone, including kitchen staff, and took lots of photos. Meghan also told people their kids love the new Disney movie, Wish. After their time in Austin, they traveled to Uvalde to meet some of the families of #UvaldeStrong.
MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY CAME TO MY HOUSE !?!?!?! they’re such a beautiful couple and i’m so blessed, so glad they came to check up on the family #UvaldeStrong #MeghanMarkle #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/QdeZByhrCq
— JohnMtz ☀️ (@fuhknjo) March 9, 2024
Photos courtesy of Getty.
She’s stunning as ever but I think this is the saddest beige of all her sad beige looks!
Absolutely love their commitment. Online trolling and Uvalde have been consistent causes over the last couple of years.
Maybe she wanted to keep the focus on the serious topic? Because yikes this is some ugly ill-fitting clothing.
She is such an engaging speaker that I didn’t really look at the outfit. Maybe palazzo pants would have been better than the skirt.
i know. i was like this isn’t even beige…it’s sad greige…which is even worse than beige bc it at least beige is a warm tone and looks lovely on her. this…is sack pajamas. if she has a stylist (which i don’t thinks he does based on this), they did her wrong.
Lol at its the saddest beige of all the sad beiges. It really is a true sad beige/greige. I couldn’t tell when watching that it was pin-striped but overall I was good with it. I actually kind of liked that it was a long skirt, which was unique. The top looked good as she sat and talked and as ever she glowed.
Meghan is still healing from salty island horrific experience. I have great admiration for her for surviving that horrible place.
I actually liked what she wore. It was unique and imo she looked lovely. But a lot of times, she gets accused of sad beige when it’s not really sad beige. But this time, it really did read as a beige color. Which she still glowed in. And I agree, the experience that she survived was brutal. It’s really good to see her on stage speaking up for the things that are important to her.
Some of the comments about her clothes on this thread…you guys paid NO attention to anything she said. It is possible to critique without being mean. Example, don’t use like ugly and sad.
I didn’t like her styling for this event at all. I know she goes for kind of oversized tailoring but between the top and the skirt together, it is too much. her tiny frame is absolutely swimming in this. the fabric does not look luxurious, just cheap. reminds me of the one that was used for all hotel bedspreads about ten years ago.
She’s just so good at this stuff. She’s thoughtful, engaged, and so keen to make a difference. Visiting Uvalde, for example, long after the media attention has died away shows how committed they are to using their celebrity to support people.
She’s also good at casually elegant rich lady dressing. I don’t necessarily like all her outfits, but she has her style and always looks like herself.
The media should still be covering Uvalde actually. The report the former mayor commissioned just came out I think the day before. It was a total whitewash of law enforcement. Basically, it said, nothing to see here, move along.
This! Thank you Meghan for remembering Uvalde and bringing awareness to it again! Especially in an election year. I love that she and Harry are focusing a light on how people treat each other and supporting people who need it!
You always feel more hurt by people who you expected better from—I can see why Meghan felt more hurt by women attacking her online. You grow up with a lot of toxic guys who are out in the open—the online hate campaign feels like backstabbing. Because it is. I’m glad she was given a platform here; Meghan is an excellent speaker.
Yes, exactly. Misogyny from women hits harder because you hope from solidarity and support from your peers. It’s brave of her to step up and talk about it because it’s still ongoing and her speech has probably prompted a new wave of harassment. I’m glad she’s offline and not seeing it.
I loved everything about this weekend. It was very touching that Harry and Meghan visited Uvalde.
Me too, this weekend has been full of feel-good Sussex moments.
It was a great to see them so happy. So very glad they got away from salt isle. They are able to do the things they think are important and help where they can. The sure do live service is universal.
The previously partnered with KABOOM to create a new park and play space for the community.
Besides this event they visited The Archewell Foundation’s San Antonio Welcome Project. It’s a wonderful project you can read about on their website https://archewell.org/news/welcome-project-in-texas/
How much hate is “women completely spewing it to other women”. Here’s looking at you Whoopi Goldberg, Bethenny Frankel, Sharon Osbourne and daughter.
Don’t forget the carnival of so call journalists women from salt island. Right after Meghan talked about the abuse that she experienced at the hands of many women those Karen rats from that island double down on their abuse.
Glad to see they are still partnering with Kaboom, and that they are still actively involved in the community. Social media and it’s downsides are really big to them and feels like a natural offshoot of Harry’s issues with traditional media. I wonder if they are working on something in the background on that philanthropically or politically here in the U.S. And I guess different strokes for different folks because I really liked her outfit the first time I saw it. Very clean very classic, and suits Meghan perfectly. I mean she’s not our dress up doll. I don’t think I’ve ever given a thought to my coworker or neighbors and if I like everything that they wear, is weird we do it with celebrities. Myself included.
Just as she spoke of social media monetizing hate, the derangers went particularly cruel by going after one of the family members of the uvalde tragedy after he posted photos of Meghan and Harry visiting them.
Many of them the usual top Kate deranger accounts too.
Personally I feel the hate and trolling were palace sponsored because they wanted a miscarriage.
They were hoping she would leave, and it would become more complicated if there was a baby.
Of course they never thought that Harry would leave with her, baby or no baby.
When you don’t really know your family member…
Loved everything over the last few days ..this look is classic Meghan.
The derangers did not want the marriage. I recall some wanted her to be pregnant before the wedding so the baby could not get titles. Her in laws did nothing to stop the media from the get go.
She always gets hate, but she is right that it was at its worst when she was pregnant. The attacks were coming especially from “the palace sources”. I truly believe, they were trying to give her as much stress as possible when she was at her most vulnerable time. Even if she is not reading that sh-t, no doubt she is aware of her increased threat levels. Like she said, it is usually (imo, white) women who are joining in it with glee. The scariest thing, I don’t know if it is ever gonna stop maybe until BM / BRF gets another woman to target. It is all just very sad. If I were her, I don’t know if I would ever leave my house.
The discussion was really good and I really enjoyed hearing all the women. Nancy specifically called out her old bosses in academia and Katie called out Dan Rather. I’ve always maintained that Meghan can share what she wants but man there was a moment where I really wanted her to start naming names too😂. Like starting an anecdote with, “well, when my former bosses at KP did xyz… or when Edward Young said this…or Jason Knauf did this…” I get why she doesn’t but there was a moment where I was like Meghan deserves to name names too!
I don’t agree wth u, @Jais. I don’t think M should or will ever mention anyone from Shithole Isle. They’re all holding their breath, begging her to acknowledge them and she hasn’t. The most recent and only direct reference to them in 4yrs was at the time of the Clownation when chucky revealed tht she had written to him & the shidtmedia was trying to make it appear tht it was a recent comms.
So M’s team clapped bk & shut tht down with a quickness by saying she’s “going abt her life in the present, not thinking abt letters written 2 yrs ago on matters tht had occurred 4yrs ago.” Buuuurrrrrrrnnnnnn.
Shidthole Isle & those in its population that are garbage people love to say tht M is always ghosting people. Now they’ve been ghosted by her for 4yrs now and they’ve been screaming & crying & begging & throwing up about it
You’re right in that it would make the perpetrators of abuse way too happy to be named. It was more my gut reaction of personally wanting them called out. And for Meghan fairly to be able to call someone out without it becoming a huge thing. But in truth, she called out YouTube, which was great.
I remember being scared and stressed on M’s behalf, especially during her pregnancy with Archie. It was just wall-to-wall harassment and it was NON STOP. I’m glad she’s in a place where she can talk about it now but those were really scary times. Also, I LOVE that she visited Uvalde! Folks move on quick but what happened there was horrific and I’ll never forget the police being freaking useless as children were slaughtered. Good on her and Harry for being back awareness, especially since we’ll be heading to the polls again soon.
I had a 1yo when Meg was pregnant and all I could think about is that those fuckers stole this pregnancy from them. H&M we’re so happy and waiting for a first baby and BRF made their life hell. They should be over the moon and receiving congratulations from their family and to realize the sinister atmosphere and aim of what is going on… I’m not sure if I would stay on Megs place.
@S808 I also remember intensely that time when Meghan was under siege with so much hate from all sides. I remember thinking if it were me, I would consider unaliving myself just to get away from it all. Which shocked me, because I’m a very resilient person and that’s not my normal response to trauma. But I just felt such shock and despair every time I went to
catch up on what this vibrant young woman was doing and saw relentless “hate energy”.
So my jaw dropped when I watched the Oprah interview and saw that Meghan indeed had the same reaction to that negative energy being concentrated at her. I had thought she was shielding herself from it. She was so engaged with her public during her work with her patronages and so giving with her dazzling smile. I thought her resilience was less eroded than it actually was. And she is an incredibly strong and resilient woman. But that just speaks to how intense and extreme the hatred against her was, that it could affect such a strong confident woman thus.
I think she’s needed a lot of healing bolstered by her children and Harry and her work success, as well as her continuing meetings and discussions with women who inspired her, in order to once again speak so eloquently on this subject. It’s
probably very painful to revisit.
As for her outfit, I think the color is what Apple calls “Starlight” for their similarly colored phones and computers. I have a Starlight iPhone and wouldn’t mind this outfit to match it, except I’m even shorter than Meghan and could never pull this look off.
So rather than sad anything I’ll think of it as starlight. I quite love this look for her. It’s soft and flowing. I don’t think every outfit needs to be heavily structured and tight fitting to look elegant.
It’s so good to see her out and about continuing to do meaningful work.
I like her outfit. She looks great.
Did you see the way that skirt moved when she was walking???
I thought her outfit was super chic but also meant to not draw attention from the importance of her words.
I mean, yeah GLO gives you an award from Ms. Magazine you go gold!
A talk about women in media, maybe is not the place to be wearing something distracting as other women relate how their appearance was scrutinized for the crime of reading the news without a dick.
I do agree with you. I thought her outfit was chic and understated. In these panel discussions she never seeks to draw focus with her clothing choices, but no matter what she wears the elegance shines through.
Agree about the flow of the skirt as she walked. And it was an unexpected and unique choice. Not sure why but it gave me Katharine Hepburn vibes.
@Tessa: I agree.
It was a good panel discussion and yes the women, famous and not famous, are coming out fueled by jealousy of Meghan’s beauty, poise and accomplishments and having a position and title which these harpies think she doesn’t deserve. I think Meghan didn’t drop names is because Harry is fighting these clowns in court in the UK and she doesn’t want to say anything to jeopardize the cases. I read Harry and Meghan picked up some brisket and wings at La Barbeque (I love some good ‘que) and it’s women-owned. The visit to the Uvalde victims was wonderful; keeping in touch with the families all these years. Sad the trolls went after the victims; a sick determination hoping for people to distance themselves from the Sussexes.
Her own half sister feeding conspiracy theories with Yankee Wally ? I now it is not online but our GMB regularly platforming the estranged Markles to repeatedly slam Meghan, encouraging stalking when a relative has justifiable gone no contact.
After hearing Meghan speak, i took a good, hard look at my own online behavior and I wasn’t quite thrilled with what I saw. Moving forward, I will be making an effort to no longer make negative, cruel comments about any woman, Windsor women included. While I believe that everyone one is accountable for their actions and words and still need to be called out when appropriate, I don’t think spewing negative commentary just for the sake of it is the right thing to do. I want to be able to look at myself in the mirror and know that I did what I could to be part of the solution and not part of the problem. I feel that this will be a fine line to walk at times, people can’t stop doing things that lend themselves to jokes, ridiculousness and it’ll probably be hard to not want to put out there whatever thought is going through my head at the time but, I’m going to do my best!
@Harla I wholeheartedly agree. While I rarely comment on the Kate stories about her clothes because it’s boring at this point, I also realized I shouldn’t care what Meghan wears either. She’s so much more than her clothes and whether I like it or not, I should probably be focusing on the content of the event. Same with the other Windsor’s I will continue to call out their laziness and bigotry but I’ll be careful not to be pulled into commentary on looks or clothing.
@HARLA A BRAZEN HUSSY
I went thru this very same personal reflection of my online behavior and I sooooo agree wth u.
So my promise to myself is to not even clapbk at trolls on twitter (which is my only SM vehicle.) Especially if the troll has less than 1K followers & is therefore obviously looking for engagement to build its followership so they can monetize it.
Rather, I promise myself to post only comments tht build, not tear down; & to always repost/promote similar posts from others.
My guideline has always been, and continues to be, if you wouldn’t say it to the person’s face don’t say it online.
Can I make a suggestion? Yes, be polite. But don’t stop being critical where you think it is warranted. Being polite is not the same as being nice. Standing up in the world for good sometimes requires a sharp word. Use all your words…. just politely and without spreading hate.
I admire how Harry and Meghan go about their work, and their personal commitment. I was lovely to read about the events in Uvalde and their visit to Project Welcome in San Antonio. They had a very busy and productive week-end. Harry played the supportive spouse all week-end as Meghan did last month at Invictus.
And part of the fun in following Meghan is to see what’s she’s wearing. I thought she looked wonderful, but I personally don’t like outfit she wore to SXSW. It was very neutral, and actually stood out among the bright colours worn by three of the other women (Brooke was dressed in a dark colour). The skirt was a bit of a surprise, because most of us would have expected wide-legged trousers or a shorter skirt. However, Meghan often surprises, and the evening length skirt was unexpected, I think, for most of us.
I wish healing and peace for her, and I think the colors she wears often are part of that calming and healing process for Meghan. She always looks beautiful and elegant.
I loved what she wore and the unexpectedness of it. She dresses for herself and exudes confidence while looking gorgeous. It was a beautiful combination of feminine and masculine and looked great on her, especially as she walked. This has been an amazing few days of seeing them do what they do best. They are so personable and really connect with people and it is truly amazing to see. She spoke from the heart and that resonates with so many people who just want authenticity and real emotions. All of the women on the panel were great. Harry and her friend Marcus being there to support her on the front row was sweet and I’m happy that she has that support. I love how they bring focus to issues and places that they connect with like the barbecue restaurant, the work for Afghan women in San Antonio and the families and community in Uvalde. They shine a light where it needs to be seen because they know that their presence does that. We need to see all people fairly and with compassion and their actions always reflect that. All of the photos and videos of these past couple of days have been wonderful to see. The connecting with the families and the community in Uvalde has been especially important and great to see. People grieving are being seen by Harry and Meghan and that helps for the world to see that what happened to them wasn’t right and that we need to do better for our children, parents, communities and humanity as a whole. Derangers attacking these people is only a clearer reflection of what is wrong in this society regarding platforms that allow these victims to be abused. This has been a great few days and I’m happy that Harry and Meghan were able to end their week in Texas with the Uvalde families and community. The happy birthday video was my favorite. It brought a huge never ending smile to my face for all of them.
Uvalde was the ultimate rebuttal to the asinine argument that “good guys” with guns would stop the bad ones. Shame on the Uvalde police force and the Texas GOP. Completely unacceptable and tragic. I’m so glad M&H continue to support the families
Meghan’s hits are on my Pinterest inspiration board. This won’t be joining them on there . However when she opens her mouth and speaks you forget what she’s wearing. And I really found what she had to stay interesting and important as I’m sure you all did. I just don’t think the outfit gelled with what everyone else was wearing, which is why people don’t really like it- it think it struck me as rich Californian chic, not for me but perfect for her set.
First off, Harry has been to Memphis and while I personally do not like the Rendezvous’ dry rub, I’m gonna says he’s had better BBQ than Austin can offer, here in Memphis.
Second, Wish was such a fun movie and I hated that it came out during the strike and didn’t get a lot of hype because it has such fun callbacks to past Disney movies, my kid was singing and dancing in the aisle, I was snort laughing and crying at Chris Pine being the villian.