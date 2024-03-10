Kensington Palace released a Mother’s Day photo of Princess Kate & the kids

Kind of think this was always the plan, right? Mother’s Day in the UK was probably always scheduled, by Kensington Palace, for the “first photo” of the Princess of Wales since Christmas. Instead, Kate and her mother had different plans, especially since Prince William and the Kensington Palace clownshow were doing such a bad job of managing the growing crisis over Kate’s disappearance from public view. Thus, Carole likely organized that grainy car photo last Monday. And then KP just went ahead with the plan of releasing a new personal photo of Kate and the kids for Mother’s Day.
According to the citation, William took this photo. After years of Kate pretending to be a keen photographer, it turns out William is a much better amateur photographer, right? Much better composition and lighting in this pic than any of Kate’s. And after all of that… Kate looks fine? She even looks healthier than she did last fall. Interestingly, she’s not wearing Big Blue or her wedding ring, but there could be a million explanations for that which don’t involve “divorce.” According to Becky English, William snapped this “in Windsor, earlier this week.” The message on social media was “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.” The “C” meaning “Catherine,” as in she signed off on her first public statement in over two months.
Speaking of Becky English, before this photo came out, she had a somewhat weird story in the Mail about how everyone (including the BBC) was being super-rude about Kate’s disappearance and no one has any right to speculate about anything, ever, especially not a taxpayer-funded monarchy obsessed with secrecy. English reported exclusively that the “onslaught” of speculation and memeing “left Kate and William both angered and deeply upset. Their aides maintain a brave face and emphasise that their focus is on work and family, not gossipmongers. But it is clear that this febrile situation is pushing their customary ‘never complain, never explain’ mantra to the limit.” She then went on to gently suggest that KP change tack, and bibbidi bobbidi boo, look what happened.
Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.
Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C
📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024
Here’s the Waleses’ ghastly Christmas photo, for comparison.
She looks like she got a brand new face .
And lost all her rings in the process…
Does Kensington palace think we’re stupid!?!?
The picture was taken last year in fall. You can see it on the tree and on Charlotte’s teeth. In pictures from last year, the tooth growth is just as advanced. So her front teeth would all be there by now.
They would have never ever posted a picture of Kate in her current state.
She probably looks like a bloated tomato with the cortisone they gave her.
(sorry for the undertone to everyone here who has to take cortisone right now) <3
I thought the leaves on the trees was odd. It’s definitely and old photo. KP does this all the time. They take a bunch and slowly release them throughout the year.
To Sam, the majority of people posting on the daily fail are saying the same thing as you are that this is not a recent picture. They point out all things from the length of Charlottes hair which couldn’t have grown that long since December, to the positions of certain body parts, to the lush green foliage of the plants, to the missing tooth of Louis. Most are annoyed that kp think that they are too stupid to notice these differences.i
@gabbiegirl
I agree about Charlotte’s hair. She clearly had a fresh trim at Christmas and this pic look a few inches longer.
https://hips.hearstapps.com/hmg-prod/images/princess-charlotte-of-wales-attends-the-christmas-day-news-photo-1703512493.jpg?crop=1xw:1xh;center,top&resize=980:*
Her right hand (left in photo) is at a weird angle.. like if you trace where her shoulder would be, her arm and then her hand, it doesn’t add up.
They could have paid for better photoshop 😛
Sam I sometimes have to take small doses of steroids for my migraines and bloated tomato is a perfect description of how I feel. Steroids are no fun if I was on them I would break the camera of anyone trying to take my pic. Haha they also make you cranky
That picture is as fake as that TMZ photo last week. Check the background, It looks looks it was taken in late spring or early fall of last year.
I cant believe even in this site is falling for this bs. You dont go from puffy face to fresh face. This is last year fall may be taken during William Singapore trip where kate stayed ( not wearing ring). This woman never removed her ring even for scuba diving. This is not recent by the leaves and kids dress. I think divorce first come up during Singapore trip and they fought and billy order her to stay and again during Christmas holiday.
It’s not matching Edward’s pic of the greenery in Indwor that was released yesterday.
I’m going to be a contrarian and say I think it might be possible that it’s a recent photo. I don’t know if this is a soft launch of a separated Kate with her not wearing rings intentionally. Or if this photo has been heavily photoshopped to make her look less swollen and perhaps she couldn’t wear her rings due to swelling (I know there are times I can’t wear my rings even when I’m not swollen from steroids, etc.). I think her sitting on the chair and also the choice of the black and loose fitting clothes around her stomach is interesting. I’m going to guess there has been heavy photo shopping – as everyone has mentioned, she looked very swollen in the pap picture with Carol just a week or so ago. What I’m very curious of though is what the palace means to telegraph with this photo – let’s assume they photoshopped it to make her look healthier. If they did, then how are they going to explain if she’s still not well enough to return to her duties right after Easter? And/or if she returns but looks nothing like this (looks very swollen from continued steroid treatment, etc.). The interesting thing to me here is that they’ve presented a picture of someone who appears to be healthy, so maybe she’ll actually be returning to duties earlier than we thought.
All I learn from this is they think she’s going to be presentable in 2 weeks.
Wth is wrong with George’s hand?
I don’t know about you but if I had abdominal surgery and was supposedly so down and out that I can’t even confirm showing up for a balcony wave in June , then how can I already be wearing skinny jeans? Should I not wear more loose fitting bottoms? Are you all sure that Kate didn’t have a mental breakdown and not abdominal surgery?
Even if we assume that the picture was taken this week, nothing just fits together. Then we all have to assume that we were lied to about the “major abdominal surgery” and that she is sitting at home, having a nice life and doesn’t work.
While taxpayers pay millions to this unemployed woman.
I agree, the only thing that makes sense in this situation to me, with all the squirrellyness, is that Kate is away in a residential recovery program. Which, best of luck to her, if that’s the case.
Skinny jeans. My first thought. They are so stupid.
Yeah but we don’t know if they’re actually skinny jeans at the top. I’m wearing maternity skinny jeans myself at the moment with an elastic loose waist and at the top. I’m sure her tailors can basically tailor any clothes to have loose fitting or elastic waist bands at the top. I also found it interesting that she seems to be wearing black shirt/blazer and loose fitting around her stomach / hard to tell what’s going on there – possibly to accommodate a pouch.
Given that they were so annoying about Meghan’s ring, it’s only fair for us to be extra annoying about the absence of Kate’s rings. Also as she is not wearing them and this photo looks as photoshopped as a photo can possibly be, I’m pretty sure people will now be saying that they just put her face onto somebody else’s body.
Like hell William took that picture.
William is going to be the photographer every time he’s absent from a photo from now on.
It is hard to tell from the photo on the post but if you look at photo from the Twitter post, you can see that charlotte’s wrist doesn’t match up properly with her sweater sleeve.
This photo has been retouched to hell and back.
Regarding the attribution to William dated last week, is it possible that’s just an assumption of the papers based on the copywrite notation? I could see KP think they are being cute by getting the actual photographer to sell/give William the copywrite for this photo last week, even though someone else took the picture pre-surgery. That way, the copywrite is technically accurate but they know everyone will make assumptions, or they even lied verbally off the record but not in a way that could be attributed to them.
Are they seriously claiming this is a new photo? Wow, late spring came early this year to the UK huh?
There. It wasn’t that hard, was it?
The question is – why did this take so ****ing long??
Thanks to the Celebitchies who recommended reading the Nieman Labs interview with the Buzzfeed Royal reporter yesterday! It was great, and one of the most interesting items for me was that a royal reporter admitted KP put incredible pressure on the British tabloids and papers not to run that car paparazzi pic of Kate. I am sure this was the weak-ass deal that they got in the exchange. This may be a previously unreleased pic of Kate & kids but it is certainly not taken since December.
I’m guessing that unwritten agreement between the royals and the press is not working so well for the press these days….
Pinkosaurus, I also need to thank CBers who recommended that article with Ellie Hall. Excellent read. And a good inside look into the royals and the media.
Hello, I could not find that article, could anyone please link it?
Ellie basically confirmed that royal reporting means being feed information from the palace and not bothering to verify it. Like this photo.
*adjusts tinfoil tiara to a jaunty angle*
I firmly believe that KP pushed back so hard on the publishing of the CarolE arranged photo because they knew they had this earlier pic coming out within the week for Mothers’ Day, and nobody would believe THIS photo is recent because the comparison is so starkly different.
Mind you, I’m not fully convinced that CarolE’s pap pic is a genuine photo of Kate, either, but no way could KP explain the blatant difference between the two.
This. The palace had this photo ready to go for Mother’s Day (confirming it wasn’t taken this week) and the pap photo blows apart the image they are trying to sell.
Here’s the link to the article for those who are interested: https://www.niemanlab.org/2024/03/this-is-just-weird-buzzfeed-news-former-royals-reporter-on-kate-middleton-palace-press-and-distrust-in-the-media/
This is NOT a new photo. There is no way spring is that advanced in the UK. It is early March. LOL. They really think people are that stupid?
Are we sure that’s a new photo? It looks suspiciously like others taken last year. The kids outfits look so familiar…
Big Blue is missing. Yes it does look familiar, though.
Sorry, answer showed up in the wrong place
I thought that too!!!! 🫣
It’s the face. The puffiness from last week car pic don’t match the car. Why no pics of Wills with kids before now?
This. She goes from puffy faced to fresh faced in less than a week? Suspicious.
If that was her in the car (and I think it was) then there is no way this is a recent pic
Yeah even when I take a medrol pack for just a week it takes more time than this for the swelling to fade. There is just no way this pic is genuine
Their past history has been to release photos taken far earlier for particular events so it wouldn’t be surprising that they would have this set up earlier.
The copyright is 2024. And BBC clearly states it was taken by the Prince of wales last week. Begging the question WHY LIE???? They often share old photos ,eg for Xmas.
I think she just isn’t happy with how she looks right now. I agree with you though, the lie is so odd. Just tell people that if that’s the case.
You can caption and add any date that you want when exporting from Lightroom or Photoshop. That date means nothing. It’s the metadata that you need.
This family is as truthful as the the trumps so just because they say something doesn’t meant it’s true. Ellie Hall in the article from Nieman Labs confirmed herself that the palace was mad that she dared to try to verify certain information for something a few years ago.
The palace feeds propaganda it the truth and the rota system plus the mainstream British media rarely dare to question them.
IKR. Until they give a picture with her holding a newspaper with the current date I’m suspicious..
Same. The photo looks real to me, the leaves are freshly unfurled, etc. but they’ve just pulled too many shenanigans for anyone to trust them. Too bad so sad they’re finally getting a taste of the hell they put Harry and Meghan through with the KP troll farms.
They’d prob photoshop it on Susan!
Liz you’re probably right. Until she is seen out doing an event we really won’t know.
I can believe this is a recent photo because she looks healthier than usual. I have always thought she looks her best when she lets herself gain a few pounds, that’s why she always looked so much more robust when she was pregnant.
Agree. She does look better with a few pounds. And Kaiser is right, she looks healthier than she did all fall.
Guess she’ll be back after Easter though, because good luck telling people she’s too sick to work now.
My thoughts exactly. They are hard locked for Easter now
Beg to differ. I don’t think she looks heavier at all. Her face looks puffy, but look at her from the waist down. I don’t think puffy face necessarily means heavier, at least not in a healthy way. I do believe, however, that the image of her is recent. Now, knowing KP, who knows what splicing, dicing and airbrushing has occurred. Also, is she holding on to the kids for dear life? Like she would keel over otherwise? And what about George, is he holding her up?
I can point out where it is photoshopped specifically. I am beginning to feel guilty about it, however, in case she is sick and just doesn’t want to be seen.
Idk – she’s clearly wearing tight jeans and just seeing her kids leaning on her made me wince because I had open abdominal surgery late last year and I still can’t wear tight pants. It’s so painful.
Are the trees awfully green and leafy for this time of year? I don’t live in England, so I wouldn’t know. Just wondering…
Same reaction, Beverly. I live in the NLs, which is also relatively far north and close to the sea (which influences the temperature). Our trees and shrubs are not that green and leafy yet (though our grass is very green). When and where was this picture taken?
There may be a ton of reasons for K not to be wearing her rings, but she’s known for wearing them all the time. She even wore big blue to sporting events! Yes, she’d have had to remove them for surgery, but clearly that’s not the reason. I’m curious as to why she’s not wearing them in a picture her husband took of her for Mother’s Day.
She’s worn them for rock climbing, sailing and scuba diving, but for some reason not at home to pose for a photo? If she hadn’t been wearing that ring for the dumbest occasions, this would be less noticeable. And there is over a decade of this, so why now.
She takes every opportunity to show off that ring and her hand positioning makes it OBVIOUS that it’s missing.
Trees are definitely not green and have leaves this time of the year 🙂
Yeah but it’s not a tree it looks like a shrub. I have some of those in my yard in New England (similar climate to England) and even though the trees don’t have leaves in them now, those types of shrubs do).
Trees are not in bloom like that right now. Even in Monday’s pap photo of Kate that was also supposedly taken in Windsor the trees were bare. Details, details, details.
It’s more of a shrub than a tree behind them and I can see several right now in our garden that are in as much leaf. That bright, light green is in keeping with March so I don’t think we can be sure it wasn’t a recent pic from that stuff. No doubt someone will know exactly what kind of tree/shrub that is to be more accurate.
The trees on that pap pic on Monday were bare though.
I’m sitting in a cafe right now staring out of the window and all the trees I can see from where I’m sitting are still bare. I actually just looked in my phone at a bunch of photos I took last weekend when I went hiking in my local park/woods, and apart from evergreens the trees are all still bare. This is all in London or just outside London.
Yeah, that tree does look too green for this time of year.
I am in the South East of England too. No leaves on the trees yet, maybe a few buds at most and Spring has barely started.
I wish my spontaneous amateur family snaps were as beautifully posed and lighted too.
Why also include so many elements like this which they must know are going to give rise to even further speculation? Perhaps she is not wearing her wedding ring for sound reasons (eg medical reasons/swollen hands) but if so why not just explain this, or hide her hand?
Why the hiking boots if she is recovering from surgery?
Why is Louis crossing his fingers?
And HOW is Louis crossing his fingers? I tried and I can’t do the bent forefinger, with middle finger crossing the ring finger thing that he is doing.
Yes Louis has his fingers crossed and if you go close in it’s the middle finger that looks strangely crossed.
I just checked the traffic cameras around London. Some of the bushes have early leaves and the grass is green. It’s possible the photo has been taken recently.
No the trees are at the ‘budburst’ stage at most. A lot of them are just buds and I live at a similar latitude. No one with resolving major abdominal surgery wears skinny jeans. Ouch. A very loose dress would be the thing.
I don’t think William took the picture. Probably not there.
They have to attribute the photo to Will to explain why he isn’t at her side looking fondly at her.
I wonder if the grainy shot was messed with and left with inconsistensies so that nobody would suspect that the big photoshop was in trying to make Kate’s face look as if she had been ill.
Isn’t amazing how spring appears to have come early to Windsor? The grass seems very lush and there are lots of leaves on those branches whereas some parts of the UK are still getting winter weather. Windsor must have its own special micro climate?
It’s been so fricking wet in the Netherlands that the grass is lush and green here and has been all winter. It’s sometimes been underwater, but it’s definitely stayed green.
The trees and bushes on the other hand…nope. I’m very impressed by the first two pictures of K causing so many questions! First a supposed pap shot of a five-wheeled car in which the treads and spokes were showing. Now a recent photo where the weather apparently functions differently from the rest of NW Europe. Amazing.
That green isn’t lush; it’s bleached out. That is a very wet spring garden. I think people are diving too deep on this. It’s been cold and very wet here and gardens are not vibrantly green, they are light green like that. That tree foliage has taken a smashing from the rain – there isn’t an upright strength in those leaves. Also, why bother putting her in front of a garden if you’re not sure it’s relevant. Short of holding up last week’s Times for date authenticity that garden says all you need to know about Britain at the moment – it’s a wash out. That’s a lawn that needs to settle its moisture and have some time before it can be mowed back into spring and summer green. I think there’s loads at odds about this photo but the season is one step too far on the cynical road.
I’ve been waiting for you to post this! Even my husband, who normally ignores royal news, took one look at the photo and said “That wasn’t taken in March. That plant’s shedding its leaves” . Quite apart from Kate looking completely different from the pap photo ostensibly taken in the same week 🙄
Interesting.. so you think it was taken in early autumn? That is definitely a possibility. The thing for me is the hair. It looks a bit shorter here and the color is also better. Which led ne to think it probably was taken recently. Of course that could also be the posing and the lighting.
Also no shaggy bangs, which she infamously had all last autumn
In the UK. Those trees are looking like spring trees here, which have taken up a load of water. They aren’t a vibrant dark green at all, and have the look of my washed out lawn, shrubs and trees; my garden looks rained out. I don’t think they would’ve been stupid to include an out of season backdrop. I take the setting as true, but I don’t believe she looks like this. I never believe what she looks like! But she has probably asked to be photoshopped even more than usual. The strangest thing to me is the boots. Why wear walking boots? What are they trying to imply? They look like they’re off for a walk.
We’re talking about William & Kate here. Of course they’re that stupid.
Really hard to argue that she can’t do appearances by zoom right now.
Really weird that there’d be any doubt about her making an appearance in June too.
Whelp, she honestly might’ve not be able to time travel back to last year when THAT picture was taken…
But, on the other hand she is supposedly working at home so there could have been a picture had she wanted it.
Yeah, if this is a recent pic she certainly looks well enough for zooms.
If it’s not recent than it’s an entirely different issue.
Yes, Nic919 they’ve kind of shot themselves in the foot. The walking boots, the skinny jeans. They’ve photoshopped her to oblivion to make her look fine, and then there’s the “if she looks OK, why can’t she work” fall out.
I’m actually wondering why they didn’t have her do a picture with her kids on a big comfy couch in comfy loungewear. It would cause less questioning of well she looks okay enough to do events now.
Utterly bizarre. It’s the best she’s looked in years.
I’m sensitive to “invisible illness” (having Crohns and a stoma bag myself) but nothing in the photo (or extremely minimal, bland and un-meaningful statement) gives any indication or lends any understanding to what’s necessitated 12+ weeks off work for her *and* Will FFS!
As someone going in for “aggressive and brutal” (as the surgeon described) abdominal surgery next month, with an open surgical wound both front and back (its like an adapted APR/proctectomy), I’ve been told to take 4-6 weeks. And this is an incredibly painful wound that apparently takes months to heal!
It just must be psychological imo. lol at no wedding ring. Willy wasn’t “concerned” about that one?
100% to all you said. I’ve suspected it’s Crohn’s but they are doing nothing here to justify 3 months off for both of them.
Good luck with your procedure!!
There’s a podcast I listen to which is very in keeping with our general cynicism on the RF, one of the hosts of which is a journalist. They’re usually very even handed and not given to encouraging false speculation or rumours. She had a strong source claiming that Kate has Crohns and a colostomy bag currently and that’s the issue.
@The Hench: was that the Daily Fail? That’s what they said, too. Crohn’s with a stoma/ostomy bag–either permanent or temporary. Citing someone else with reliable inside info.
Sas, I have friends with Crohn’s, and that can be really debilitating. I hope the surgery goes well and you feel better afterwards! Good luck 🍀
Oh, I’m sorry you had to go through that. It must have been painful and how awful to have literally “everyone up in your business!”
No the trees are at the ‘budburst’ stage at most. A lot of them are just buds and I live at a similar latitude. No one with resolving major abdominal surgery wears skinny jeans. Ouch. A very loose dress would be the thing.
Hope your surgery goes well @sas.
@SAS: I just read up on that type of surgery. I wish you the very best. ☀️
I hope this is a new photo because she looks very well. But she looked so awful in the Monday photo, and they have a habit of posting old photos from months before as brand new that I have doubts. Anyway, we will probably get a whole new round of conspiracy theories as people on social media examine this one.
I think it’s correct timeframe but heavily, heavily photoshopped to make her look better. She relies so much on editing, there’s no way she hasn’t relied on it like never before here. But I believe it was taken last week. It kind of implies she wasn’t at all happy with pap shot; too realistic.
William took it “earlier this week?” As in, pretending he preempted Carole’s pap shoot all by himself? Yeah, no, this is W&K fighting through the press again. William is trying to get control back.
Ok now my wheels are turning. Is this Will’s way of forcing her out of the house or back in public when he damn well knows she doesn’t look great? Is this him trying to smoke her out of hiding in a divorce negotiation tactic?
Cuz she better damn well be ready by Easter now.
So with regards to the grass, that’s a normal level of green and lushness after the very wet few weeks we’ve had here. I can’t comment on the tree/climber behind them.
Exactly, Fran. And it also has that look of pale green when grass and trees have taken up a lot of water and need some dry to direct it into darker green growth. They are spring time trees rained on loads and slightly washed out in colour.
I don’t believe this is a current picture at all, although it’s definitely an extremely nice one. I think it’s just one of the ones they took at a previous photo session to use at a later date. And as far as William being the photographer? That may or may not be true, they just may want to say that to show that he’s on the scene.
Agree @Feshalori that it was taken a while ago to use later. But it’s a pretty professional looking shot so I also doubt that Will took it.
For those saying the kids outfits familiar, it’s because the kids are wearing the same outfits( with minor changes) they wore in the baby bank video back in December.
Nah, George might be wearing the same plain blue sweater, but Louis is in a completely different Fair Isle sweater and Charlotte was wearing a solid navy skirt. I’m “iffy” on the green-ness of the grass and leaves in this photo (it’s definitely already that green here on the US central East Coast- hello climate change!), but it couldn’t have been that green in December.
They aren’t the same outfits but they are very similar. I went back and rewatched the video to make sure because I thought this photo may have been from that event, too.
However, Charlotte’s hair may be in a ponytail in the video but, to me, it looks about the same length as it is in this new photo. I really think the new photo was taken back then.
Also, in the new photo, Kate has the watery sad eyes she had during the Veterans day events.
Whoops, I forgot to add…I would love to be wrong and I would love for this to be a new photo.
Honestly for me it wouldn’t matter they shared an old photo. It was weird they didn’t share a personal message from her before. At least, they put her name to the message this time. If her face is still puffy from the medication etc, it is ok not to share a recent photo. I don’t believe Will took that photo, it looks too professional. They are gonna lie for things like that of course to give the perfect picture of a family.
Yeah, I think a professional set up the shot (composure, lighting, poses, etc) and all W did was hit the button.
The pose is very similar to a picture shared for father’s day of William and the children. Creativity is not their forte.
It looks like another proof of life photo with the kids but with the recent KP clownery I can’t even trust this photo. Kate going live and recorded by non UK news orgs is the only thing I’ll now.
KP has a long history of lying so nothing can be taken at face value with them. And William wanted to control this hence why he’s taking credit for the photo.
I don’t think it was taken now. Something about the kids body language, their sort of carefree falling and shoving up on her, does not bode with someone that just underwent serious abdominal surgery.
It’s an archive.
It is photoshopped.
You are good with the photoshop Elvira, tell us more!
I’m sorry, my comments pointing out the areas were removed.
I think all Kate’s photos are hugely photoshopped because she looks haggard, and here she will have been photoshopped to hell and back more than usual. I think tho that you can tell she’s protective of her abdomen and has probably told the kids how to position themselves. It’s a risk because one of them could’ve barged into her, but I think they took a chance to make out all is well. Why do that tho? People will ask why not come back to public life in a couple of weeks, not months. The boots and skinny jeans are silly.
I don’t think it was taken recently either.
If someone’s still healing from that mysterious abdominal surgery, and hasn’t been able up to now to write a Thank You message for her fans, despite “working” from her bed, and *now* wearing tight jeans, despite still having a weeks long journey of healing ahead of her, they’re either either lying about the surgery, the photo – or most plausibly both.
Plus leaves on the trees, kids, possibly swollen face from steroids the other day etc etc.
They are lying, and I don’t get why the taxpayers who fund this charade –sorry, as Gary G. said, world-class care – don’t demand to know the truth instead of respecting the undeserved and uncalled-for privacy.
This basically confirms that the UK media were incredibly pissed about that pap photo and wanted their own glossy image and story to run. Was it taken recently? I’ll say yes based on how everyone is strategically placed around her in a specific way to cover her.
The English story was super weird – she even talked about reporting social media posts she found offensive as if she works for the palace.
Becky English has personally incited some of the worst hate against Meghan so she needs to shut her mouth on this.
Besides when you make it open season to attack one of the royals, you make it open season to attack all of them. This is something William didn’t think about when he let Knauf and Jones plant false stories about Meghan. And all of the tabloids have blame as well.
They didn’t consider Meghan royal, so it didn’t occur to them that they were opening themselves up to abuse.
This does not look like a spring photo to me, especially with how the kids are dressed.
It’s still pretty much winter in England, and it’s freezing. We had a couple of days last week where it was sunny, but I’ve not had one day so far where I was able to go out without both a sweater and a coat on. I’m in a cafe right now and everyone has coats on (since it’s freezing and pouring with rain today).
So the outfits, yeah they sort of make sense for March since they would remove coats for a posed photo, but I still think it was taken last autumn.
In the UK also and agree with the coats, but those trees are spring mode to me not autumn. They’ve taken up a huge amount of water and have that horrible bleached green look.
To be fair, I was dressed exactly how Waity is here yesterday
There are many more interesting things in the photo that dressing for the weather like where is big blue and what’s up with Louis’ fingers
I’m going to give KP the benefit of the doubt and believe that this photo was taken earlier in the week but William didn’t take the photo. I wish she was allowed to sit on a comfy chair and to put on some loungewear instead of her walking/hiking gear but she looks healthy. As for the engagement ring, I believe she only wears that when she’s in public. That ring is too big to be wearing it around the house.
You captured all the details of why this picture depicts a woman in perfect health who should be ready to work. There are absolutely no accommodations for fragility in this photo: no soft clothes for a healing wound or puffy body, no kids hanging back or holding her gently, no keeping her indoors out of the cooler temperatures, no lounge chair or lazy boy here. Looks like Kate is ready to go play a tennis match with Federer.
Again contrary to what Charles has done. He isn’t pretending to be in perfect health and so that gives him more leeway for not being able to do what he did before.
Pretending to look perfect and yet requiring months off for recuperation is just incredibly stupid and only opens up questions as to why she can’t return to work now, especially since royal work isn’t physically taxing.
I do think it’s a recent photo because she looks way better than she did at any point last year. I also think the baggy top and loose jacket over it is something she’d never be caught dead in, especially for a public photo like this. She usually wears clothing tailored to within a inch of it’s life. She looks great but for Kate, baggy clothing and no Big Blue would not be her first choices. Those jeggings, though, I’m sure she fought hard for those!
That’s what I thought too – she always wears clothes that emphasize her thinness (she even has her coatdresses etc. tailored so tightly at the waist that the buttons gap a bit despite her extreme thinness) but here she’s wearing a loose shirt, which would jibe with her having had an abdominal surgery recently and maybe an ostomy bag or similar. So it does seem likely this is a recent picture. She also does look like she has gained just a little bit of weight, which of course she really needed to do – she was looking haggard from being so skinny, but here she looks lovely and healthy.
Weight gain would explain her rings being missing as well, though I hope it’s really a sign that she has left William. I know people here mostly can’t stand her but I read her “mean girl” behaviors more as the result of insecurity and of the unhappiness of being married to a man who pretty much openly cheats on her and treats her with contempt, even in public (and given what Harry and others have said about his temper, I wouldn’t be surprised if he hits her too). She’s also surely been under pressure from William to ice out Harry and Meghan because he himself hates them.
She’s doing what the people in her orbit want her to do – but things just keep getting worse for her and she is obviously so isolated from anyone outside that circle (except the Middletons and they surely want her to hold on to her royal position). But maybe she’s finally realizing that it’s never going to get better and is moving on. I hope so.
Anyway, she looks great here and it’s a very sweet photo with the kids. Whatever’s going on, I hope she’s doing well.
A great Mother’s Day pic of Kate and the children. I think Kate has a nice natural smile here, and she looks healthy and robust even. I do wonder about the rings, though. Wouldn’t Kate ensure that they are properly re-sized if need be for the photo? This photo was taken outside of Adelaide Cottage I assume.
Cute family pic, but it’s distracting how Louis is starting to resemble Uncle Gary. Yikes.
Was Louis born with defects on his hands? He appears to be missing a finger on his left hand and missing half a finger on his right hand. Also, why Kate’s slightly out of focus right hand when everything else is in focus?
Kate is not wearing either big blue or her wedding ring – and she’s never without big blue.
And I think that photo was taken last year – leaves look as though they’re just on the turn and are a bit tired and droopy – and none of the local trees (of all sorts) are full of leaf at the moment like that tree.
I was wondering the same thing about Louis’ hand. Conspiracy theory alert! The photo looks heavily photoshopped to me. Kate’s hand on Louis is blurry, but her hand on Charlotte is clear. Her fingernails are definitely longer than she typically wears them AND her hands appear fuller, more youthful.
New face for Kitty
If she looks like this now then I’m even more confused as to why they can’t confirm her appearance in JUNE.
You actually think its a recent non photoshopped pic?
Look at the leafy tree
Compare it to the car pic
And they often release pics they took months ago
This image is heavily photoshopped, just FYI. I will try to make something to illustrate.
Yeah, the faces are very photoshopped, so I would put any stock into Kate looking healthier than she’s looked in years…But hopefully, they are using someone more skilled in post-photo editing and not anyone they used in the past!
The faces aren’t photoshopped. Other things.
Do they think we don’t have eyes? That’s not a recent photo. Just going by the children’s hair and faces, it was taken late last summer, early last fall.
I live in UK and have leaves on trees and lots of spring growth in the garden
Yes, in the UK and I associate those trees in spring mode not summer/autumn. It’s more the boots and jeans which seem off kilter; they seem to be implying she’s had something like a hernia, nothing to see here, I’m and about, tinkering in the garden,, but that is totally at odds with seriously ill and months off.
That’s interesting, because several posters who live in the UK have stated the opposite in their respective locations.
Facebook is filled with photos of people who have taken hikes in Windsor Great Park in the last week. The grass in those photos is very green, but interestingly enough, there are no leaves on trees (outside of evergreens) or shrubs that I can find.
Tiger, take a look upthread and posters in the UK are beginning to say it’s normal from the very wet weather we’ve had. That garden is watered out and not in the best of health. That lawn is very sodden and bleached by water, ditto that tree, which is not wonderful looking. My garden looks the same and I can’t wait for it to dry out and for the moisture uptake to produce more vibrant green. I don’t doubt the season at all – why take a chance on putting her in front of an outdoor shot if it’s fake. I doubt she looks anything like this, tho.
Well, it beats the lochness monster pic from earlier this week😂. Everyone in it looks healthy and smiling so I’m guessing Kate might just make trooping this year…but idk guess we see.
“William took the picture” is a convenient excuse for why he isn’t in the picture. I don’t analyze the children much, but this seems a current photo. Louis has lost a bottom tooth and he looks older and less baby-ish – and Charlotte’s hair seems longer.
It’s a nice photo, but as you all have noticed, it does seem at odds with how she looked in the car photo (which was also taken ‘earlier this week’). The first thing I noticed was the jeggings! That seems like a very uncomfortable option a few weeks after abdominal surgery. Why not a dress if she’s seated? The kids are kind of hanging on her, which also seems unusual after being so ‘seriously unwell.’ It also just weird that she isn’t wearing either ring? Not even the thin little gold band?
Great points. Clearly she’s fully healed and back to feeling 💯. 🙄
They could be jeggings with an elastic panel, like maternity-wear.
The leaves on that tree convince me this was taken last year unless it is a potted specimen they rolled out from a hot house. Also, what on earth is going on with her inner right thigh? Ugh, this entire saga just gives me the creeps. I can’t believe a grown woman would be complicit is this shit show. I don’t wish her ill health, but she has got to get a grip and let go of this scorched earth fairytale fantasy. It’s pathetic.
William took the picture earlier this week (to his team to be published) is also a true statement. Doesn’t mean he actually photographed Kate and the kids this week and this is the result. This pic of Kate does make her look healthier and rested like she’s actually contented.
This picture is getting the Zapruder film treatment on X. Trees, comparisons to the TMZ photos, where’s Big Blue. Can’t wait for TikTok to weigh in.
I think the rings are off because you are advised to remove them during this kind of recovery? That’s what I’ve read, anyway. Thing is, perhaps they’ve done that here to add some reality. Who knows.
Some people just constantly focus on the wrong things, like is this a recent photo. I think it is, aside from any splicing, dicing or airbrushing. The issue for me is, she doesn’t look as good in this photo as some think. Look at her eyes, she just isn’t all there. And it seems as if George is holding her up, and she’s holding on to the other kids to stay upright. Her face also continues to look quite puffy. Yes, it is airbrushed, which is why this is so stark.
All around her hair. Her hair where it meets George’s face, her hand on Louis and Charlotte’s skirt where it meet’s Kate’s body. Other places as well. Mostly her though, not the kids.
Hench, I live on the Isle of Wight, the most southern point of England, across from Southampton & Portsmouth. The temperatures have been unusually low, in the upper 30’s, it’s awfully windy and it has been pouring for days. There’s no way they could be seated outside, and of course there’re no leaves on the trees.
She’s always incredibly photoshopped. It’s just her way of life. Still, when people capture more realistic photos she looks aged; we can only imagine what she really looked like pre photoshop on this.
I’m in London and it’s been very variable here lately. Today it’s freezing and pouring with rain. Yesterday and Friday were both very sunny and relatively warm in London; not hot (there was still a distinct chill in the air) but warm enough that I had to take my coat off and walk around in just a sweater as I was sweating. So they could have posed for a photo in just sweaters. Though the trees don’t look like that, so I do believe it was taken last year.
This is the absolute weakest of weak non-tea, but I attended a performance at Sadlers Wells the other day and got chatting with a ballet dancer and ballet producer who shared a very long story about producing and performing an outdoor version of the Nutcracker that was performed in the ruins of some castle in Wales. He mentioned that W&K came to see it (he seemed VERY impressed by having met royalty and was v obsequious about it, which eww). Anyway he had a lot of praise for Kate for really doing what to me is the bare minimum, but he mentioned that she likes ballet a lot and seemed engaged with the ballet, spent time chatting with this guy about ballet, and that she talked a lot about Charlotte’s ballet classes and how Charlotte is doing with her ballet, how she’d just passed some grade or other in ballet. He didn’t say one word about William and he made it sound like William was just not even involved in this conversation about Charlotte’s interests even though he was right there.
Like I said, not really tea. Just an interesting conversation from someone who met them both. I don’t know when this took place but definitely pre- the Queen’s death.
Interesting snippet SW. I think it was Diana who was the real deal genuine ballet fanatic. Kate prob copying her to try & impress Willy.
Lots of people love ballet – just because Diana did doesn’t mean Kate can’t.
Yes Eurydice but Kate does tend to copy others
There was a story some time back that Kate took charlotte and her friends to a ballet and talked to the performers so I can see that.
It’s a nice photo. Just not a recent one. And KP is so inept, they could have put out a statement signed with a C earlier in this saga and no one would have been the wiser.
Strange photo. Good to see her. And thank you Kate for reminding me as soon as I woke up it’s Mother’s Day because my ungrateful brood hadn’t bothered to mark the day at all. Hey, they’re getting way too old. But what are we meant to think – she’s been out for a hike? wearing jeans over an abdominal surgery? It kind of implies she’s well enough to be fine back at work. All of her photos are photoshopped to hell and back, you can tell by the gauze like look she gets, but this has gone into overdrive. The bits that make me believe she’s recovering – the rings are off and she’s hunched over and looks very protective of her tummy, as if one unplanned move from the kids could really hurt her.
This is a half arsed attempt to keep the hungry rats at bay and its not working – this is an old photo, based on the one from Monday there is no way the puffiness on her face went away that quickly. Kate was clearly being propped up in some way in that car.
If the lemons want to believe it let them but anyone with working eyes can see that its an old photo – they have previous for it as well.
💯🎯
Glad she is up an on the mend. Wishing her well!
Yes, she doesn’t look like this photo (never does) and is probably in pain, but it is good to see her and today of all days. Nice touch.
Forget how old the picture is. The REAL STORY is the that the daily mail’s headline of the article is how Kate isn’t wearing her rings and the next top story is how Meghan said my love to Harry. When has daily mail ever been so gracious about Harry and Meghan. 👀
Normally the snarky headline would be for H&M not Will and Kate.
Becky English/The DM must be enraged at KP with those headlines 😂. They always were closer to Camilla anyway, I believe.
They probably didn’t like how Will talked sh*t about them with his sources. They are gonna poke him a little as punishment, but I don’t think they are gonna continue with snark. K&W are the only shiny things they got in BRF. As much as they love and work with Camilla, Charles is gonna go at some point. So, it is gonna be Will and their invisible contract.
TBH I think the fact that her rings are missing is the most interesting thing about this photo! She is never without her rings, especially Big Blue. Literally never, even when she’s underwater or zip-lining, ffs.
And we know she uses her clothing/accessories to “send messages” (or as the ROTA would put it, to give “sweet nods” 🙄 to either Diana or the Queen).
It was a Choice for her to not wear them for this picture, imo. I’m just shocked that the Fail actually called attention to it, though.
On a shallow note, this is the best her hair has looked in a long time, imo.
I don’t care whether she’s wearing her rings or not. That said, the DM playing ring watch next to an article about Meghan saying my love to Harry is shady AF of the DM. Clearly, they didn’t like William saying he doesn’t do what the DM wants. So William better buckle up. Now, are the DM just digging at him bc they can or bc they know something more? Who knows. Time will tell but either way the RF are liars and the tabloid press is toxic and they are way to intertwined for anything healthy to come out of all of this.
Welp. If she’s that well, why can’t she zoom. Her face looks very tight, but I’m assuming it’s been photoshopped.
And now it seems like we’ve all been played, except for missing big blue. Because there’s never been a photo (except maybe when she’s been pregnant) of Kate without that royal security blanket.
Why can’t William work.
If this is a photo actually taken to acknowledge Mothering Sunday then the so called media should be screaming their bloody heads off and demanding to know why Kate has been hiding out for two months. Why no pictures of brave Catherine reading get well cards and sniffing delicately at flowers sent by well wishers. Why no public thank you to the hospital staff and caregivers. Why no public thank yous to her adoring public. KP may think they can do and say what they want but that the British media just goes along with it is pathetic.
Think it is POSSIBLE it’s recent. Trees and flowers are blooming early this year. Charlottes tooth growth looks consistent with the December photo, and that’s the biggest one for me. But could it be old? Yes – and so could the December photo.
That makes the ring questions more interesting. If it’s old, I wonder if it was a prep photo for her departure announcement. If it isn’t, it could be… But she could also be dealing with some intermittent swelling.
Do I believe for a minute that William took this photo? Absolutely not. This was a professional portrait and it’s laughable they’re playing it off as a candid. Gotta come up with any reason to explain why the Crown Prince is absent besides schtupping someone else. But no way William took that pic because he isn’t even around, nor skilled enough, to pull that off. The real photographer must be annoyed.
Yeah, I would eat my own hat if William actually took this picture
I can believe this was taken before her mental/medical issues flared up/pre-surgery (which would also explain the lack of Big Blue and her wedding ring/eternity ring) I can also believe the grouping was photoshopped onto a Spring like background to make people believe it was taken last week.
It looks like a stock photo, not current. Besides the missing ring, people are wondering why she’s wearing skinny jeans after abdominal surgery. Unless it’s a giant compression bandage, seems an odd choice of clothing. Anyway this is what they’re putting out there as a recent picture so guess she’s recovering well.
Yesterday’s Times had a 2 page article on FK’s excuses for only doing a handful of engagements this year because, yes you guessed it, the school run AND then helping with homework!! Well what about that significant chunk of in between time, when FK should be “working”? Crickets on that!
One question I have is why do the pap drive when they knew KP was going to release this photo today? I feel like pap drive undermined the mother’s day photo.
That pap drive really feels like Carole was trying to get some messages out.
1. Kate is alive.
2. Kate is still very ill.
3. Kate is not being cared for by William. Kate is being cared for by Carole and a medical team, William is not involved.
There are some people who wouldn’t go for the skin-tight jeggings while they still have 3 months left to recover from abdominal surgery, not our Kate – she is a trendsetter!
This only adds fuel to the fire. Does not appear to be a winter 2024 photo and I have a hard time believing that Kate approved this being posted.
She looks in pain. She could’ve felt herself getting sick and told William to take a “fun” picture before she got worst. This picture could’ve been from ages ago. This is what happens when you deceive. No one believes them at face value.
Kate has devoted her life-at least since high school- to being in the royal family. Once she got in she did nothing with it. Now she seems to be really I’ll. She is still playing games with this illness, trying to get attention. I wish her well but I’m not losing sleep over it.
And my post has disappeared, so I will keep it brief. No William didn’t take this picture, the only thing he takes is the pss! The picture is from last year, either that or keen and Charlotte have the quickest growing hair EVER.
NO BIG BLUE, no bangs,???? no mole and loooooook at how long those fingers appear to be, I mean if your trying to convince people, at least get dimensions right.
😂 love your comments Mary P
Kate has the mole in the photo. Also, Kate has long slim fingers.
I think this photo was manipulated in a few ways but the mole and finger length aren’t part of it.
The lack of rings is definitely a statement.
Everything she does in photo ops is symbolic and she would have atleast got a blue crystal made up of big blue didn’t fit at the moment.
There’s so many ‘celeb spotted without ring’ stories in the Daily Fail and other tabloids, let’s see who picks up on this
I’m wondering if this photo was taken right before she “had surgery” (or left for mental health treatment) so she left Big Blue and her bands at home instead of taking them with her. This would also explain why her eyes look a little watery and sad.
If this is a pre-treatment photo it could have been photoshopped onto a Spring-ish background to be sold as “taken last week”.
We all saw the pap photo from last week and there is no way Kate has made this kind of recovery.