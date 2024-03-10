Kensington Palace released a Mother’s Day photo of Princess Kate & the kids

Kind of think this was always the plan, right? Mother’s Day in the UK was probably always scheduled, by Kensington Palace, for the “first photo” of the Princess of Wales since Christmas. Instead, Kate and her mother had different plans, especially since Prince William and the Kensington Palace clownshow were doing such a bad job of managing the growing crisis over Kate’s disappearance from public view. Thus, Carole likely organized that grainy car photo last Monday. And then KP just went ahead with the plan of releasing a new personal photo of Kate and the kids for Mother’s Day.

According to the citation, William took this photo. After years of Kate pretending to be a keen photographer, it turns out William is a much better amateur photographer, right? Much better composition and lighting in this pic than any of Kate’s. And after all of that… Kate looks fine? She even looks healthier than she did last fall. Interestingly, she’s not wearing Big Blue or her wedding ring, but there could be a million explanations for that which don’t involve “divorce.” According to Becky English, William snapped this “in Windsor, earlier this week.” The message on social media was “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.” The “C” meaning “Catherine,” as in she signed off on her first public statement in over two months.

Speaking of Becky English, before this photo came out, she had a somewhat weird story in the Mail about how everyone (including the BBC) was being super-rude about Kate’s disappearance and no one has any right to speculate about anything, ever, especially not a taxpayer-funded monarchy obsessed with secrecy. English reported exclusively that the “onslaught” of speculation and memeing “left Kate and William both angered and deeply upset. Their aides maintain a brave face and emphasise that their focus is on work and family, not gossipmongers. But it is clear that this febrile situation is pushing their customary ‘never complain, never explain’ mantra to the limit.” She then went on to gently suggest that KP change tack, and bibbidi bobbidi boo, look what happened.

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C 📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

Here’s the Waleses’ ghastly Christmas photo, for comparison.