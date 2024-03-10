2024 Oscars Open Post: Hosted by Messi, the dog from ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

Welcome to our Oscars Open Post for 2024, the finale of an awards season which felt like it was eight months long. The Oscars start early this year – 7 pm EST, on ABC. For non-Americans, check your listings (IDK). We’ll be updating this post with the acting winners, plus the Best Director & Best Picture winners, plus if something interesting or scandalous happens in the middle of the ceremony (ahem, like a slap on the Oscar stage), we’ll update this post too.

Our Open Post is hosted by Messi the dog, who played Snoop in Anatomy of a Fall. Snoop was such a vital character in the story and Messi is such a great actor! Neon actually flew Messi out to LA for some of the awards-season events, like the Oscar luncheon, and as it turns out, some Oscar nominees and producers were super-salty about it. The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported that Messi didn’t fly into LA for the Oscars, but he will enjoy watching from his home in France. THR also mentioned that “Multiple companies with nominated films complained to the Academy that allowing him to attend the [Oscars luncheon] event gave Anatomy of a Fall an advantage during the voting window, according to a source with knowledge of the complaints.” People were mad that a cute dog came to the luncheon, even though Messi was part of an Oscar-nominated film!!

Most of this year's winners are sure things, but I'm expecting one or two big surprises, probably in the screenplay categories and Best Actress.

Best Supporting Actress (by CB): Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers. Lupita Nyong’o gave the introduction for Da’Vine in the lead up to the announcement of the winner. All of the introductions were moving and incredible. Lupita brought Da’Vine to tears when she mentioned that that Da’Vine wore her grandmother’s glasses in the movie. In her acceptance speech Da’Vine said that she wasn’t sure she would be an actress as she started as a singer. She thanked her mom for telling her to go across the street to the theater to pursue acting. She said “for so long I thought I wanted to be different, but I realized I just needed to be myself. Thank you all for seeing me.” She also gave a shout out to her publicist. Congratulations to Da’Vine!

Screenplays (by Kaiser): Anatomy of a Fall won Original Screenplay and American Fiction won Adapted Screenplay. Such great wins, two of the best scripts of the year!

Best Supporting Actor (by Kaiser): Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer, not a surprise – he’s won all of the big awards and he waged a brilliant campaign and this caps off a brilliant career full of ups and downs, interspersed with occasionally amazing performances. He thanked “my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order.” Gave love to his team and his wife Susan, who absolutely saved him and his career. There was some awkwardness with how he greeted the presenters though, right?