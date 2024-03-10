2024 Oscars Open Post: Hosted by Messi, the dog from ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

Welcome to our Oscars Open Post for 2024, the finale of an awards season which felt like it was eight months long. The Oscars start early this year – 7 pm EST, on ABC. For non-Americans, check your listings (IDK). We’ll be updating this post with the acting winners, plus the Best Director & Best Picture winners, plus if something interesting or scandalous happens in the middle of the ceremony (ahem, like a slap on the Oscar stage), we’ll update this post too.
Our Open Post is hosted by Messi the dog, who played Snoop in Anatomy of a Fall. Snoop was such a vital character in the story and Messi is such a great actor! Neon actually flew Messi out to LA for some of the awards-season events, like the Oscar luncheon, and as it turns out, some Oscar nominees and producers were super-salty about it. The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported that Messi didn’t fly into LA for the Oscars, but he will enjoy watching from his home in France. THR also mentioned that “Multiple companies with nominated films complained to the Academy that allowing him to attend the [Oscars luncheon] event gave Anatomy of a Fall an advantage during the voting window, according to a source with knowledge of the complaints.” People were mad that a cute dog came to the luncheon, even though Messi was part of an Oscar-nominated film!!
Most of this year's winners are sure things, but I'm expecting one or two big surprises, probably in the screenplay categories and Best Actress.
Best Supporting Actress (by CB): Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers. Lupita Nyong’o gave the introduction for Da’Vine in the lead up to the announcement of the winner. All of the introductions were moving and incredible. Lupita brought Da’Vine to tears when she mentioned that that Da’Vine wore her grandmother’s glasses in the movie. In her acceptance speech Da’Vine said that she wasn’t sure she would be an actress as she started as a singer. She thanked her mom for telling her to go across the street to the theater to pursue acting. She said “for so long I thought I wanted to be different, but I realized I just needed to be myself. Thank you all for seeing me.” She also gave a shout out to her publicist. Congratulations to Da’Vine!
Screenplays (by Kaiser): Anatomy of a Fall won Original Screenplay and American Fiction won Adapted Screenplay. Such great wins, two of the best scripts of the year!
Best Supporting Actor (by Kaiser): Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer, not a surprise – he’s won all of the big awards and he waged a brilliant campaign and this caps off a brilliant career full of ups and downs, interspersed with occasionally amazing performances. He thanked “my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order.” Gave love to his team and his wife Susan, who absolutely saved him and his career. There was some awkwardness with how he greeted the presenters though, right?
I’m watching the Red Carpet Live on the ABC app, but I’m hearing I won’t able to watch the actual broadcast without a cable subscription, so I’ll stay tuned here for any drama. I absolutely loved Rita Moreno’s appearance.
If you have Hulu with live TV you can stream it.
Let the gossip begin!
I love the Red Carpet before… seeing the clothes. Man, I miss Joan Rivers during these shows!
Mary Steenburgen is a BLONDE???
I’m watching E and so far everyone looks great. Maybe I’m just feeling super generous tonight, LOL.
Oh wait. Billie Eilish’s socks. Not a fan.
I could see a few upset tonight, because I think so many are considered “sure things” that I can see a voter thinking “everyone is voting for Cillian, so I’m voting for Paul.”
I didnt see as many of these nominees as I did last year or the year before, so I’m just prepared to watch and enjoy the fashion.
Ha ha. “Oh wait Billie Eilish’s socks” really made me laugh.
I’ve been watching KTLA (here in L.A.) and they’ve been pretty good. No vomit inducing fawning going on. I may switch over to ABC in a bit as the big names start to show)
Emma Stone is in a mint green peplum gown, looks like damask? Her diamond necklace is AMAZING, with a big yellow diamond in the middle!
I like the mint green color but I have a personal dislike of most peplum.
I HATE peplum. That is not a good gown IMO. But, the jewelry is on point.
For the most part tonight I’ve been a big fan of all the jewelry. OMG I can’t remember who was wearing a spiky necklace that she said made her feel alive. But it was amazing. (it was someone famous, that I knew, I just literally cannot remember at this moment.)
Okay, just to clarify my weird comment, LOL – it was Anya Tayor-Joy with the spikey necklace!
I’m just scrolling pics on Twitter bc I’m not near a tv😂. So far, I’m loving Issa and America’s dresses. And Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemmons are cute as hell. Coleman Domingo looked smokin.
Lupita’s blue feather dress is dreamy.
I could do without the feathers but the rest was on target.
Issa’s is totally my favorite so far as well! Love that deep green, and it fit her flawlessly.
Regina! Flo! Lily!
It’s such an aggressive peplum too, like that’s a PEPLUM.
Billie Elish is reminding me of Michael Jackson.
I came to chat Oscars but OMG Reuters, the AP, and a bunch of other wire services put a kill notification out to pull the Kate photo from their news customers just like an hour ago because the “source (the palace) manipulated the image”.
Drama award night has turned into plain drama night.
No way, whoa!! Have they ever been caught out like that before?
The comments in the DM are going crazy. The palace is getting blasted over this.
I’m not saying a whole lot because I think Kaiser will either throw up a new post tonight or we will definitely get a full post tomorrow but……
HOLY S…T……
LMAO! I thought something insane was happening at the Oscars and I couldn’t find the story. Dayum, this Kate photo situation is hilarious. IDK if I’m more excited about this or ScarJo’s SNL brilliance for tomorrow’s threads.
It is truly hard to focus on the Oscar fashion right now bc my mouth keeps dropping and my eyes keep widening. There I was trying to give people the benefit of the doubt… fool me once…holy s…t…is right!!!…and the CW service tomorrow…but back to the Oscar’s😅
@Jais I keep going back and forth on Twitter and its just driving my brain crazy LOL.
I can’t stop watching the mess unfold @becks1. Cannot stop.
Here’s the link to the story on Sky News: https://news.sky.com/story/picture-agencies-pull-kate-photo-amid-manipulation-concerns-13092352
Crazy. I was looking for red carpet photos and my husband told me about the AP k*ll announcement. I will say this tracks with our conspiracy theories, including mine, which said Prince Heuvo pressed go on this photo to claw back control after the supposed pap shot of Carole and Kate.
Know this is Oscars but yep saw it on nbc news.Weird
They’re already calling it “KateGate”. 🤣🤣🤣
Best so far: America Ferrara, Brittany Snow, Anya Taylor-Joy, Regina King smokin’ hot in orange, and Jamie Lee Curtis’s white pixie.
Messi!!!!
And holy crap re: KP and the photo!!!
The bit with RDJ was uncomfortable. He handled it well, especially at first, but then it went on too long.
Big shout out for IATSE, who might be striking in a couple of months. Sure hope they’ll negotiate a great deal and not need to strike.
Okay while I love this, with the different actresses presenting the nominees, its also taking a long time. Are they going to do this the whole show? Because if so…..this is going to be a long one.
ETA also I like seeing clips from the nominated roles.
Da’vine! So deserved and her dress is also dreamy 💙
Yes! I’m so happy she won, and she’s just gorgeous.
ooh american fiction! I thought for sure that would go to either Barbie or Oppenheimer.
It was an awesome suprise and the speech was spot on.
I was happy to see American Fiction win something–we watched it Friday night and loved it. A lot of it hit really close to home, and was just so well written.
I haven’t seen it, so no real opinion on the win itself – just thought for sure it would go to Barbie as kind of a consolation for not winning BP (bc I don’t think it will, but who knows?)
Yay! I’m happy about this win😊
After not watching the Red Carpet for several years, I have to say that I was a bit underwhelmed by the fashion here tonight. I have recorded the Oscar’s but I think I might pass🙂. I hope that everyone enjoys the broadcast and I look forward to seeing Kaiser and CB’s reporting tomorrow!
I agree..there no sense of ooooh will they show or what will they wear like in the days of Brangelina
And it never ceases to amaze me of the choices of some truly hideous or bizarre dresses when celebs have all the $$ to look out together.
That poor lady who fell in those ridiculous spike heels. Why would you take that chance when no one even sees her feet
Poor Things is really cleaning up tonight – makeup, production design…
Really disappointed about that too. Barbie’s set and costumes were incredible.
They really were. I can’t think about it too much or I’ll get angry. It was unique and made a mark.
@Jais, now I’m irrationally bitter about all of the other winners regardless of category.
Yes I am watching Barbie lose Oscar’s left and right
But I really just want to make sure celebitchy is covering the Associated Press retraction of the Kate photo due to fears it was “manipulated”
I’m here for it
Kp and it’s principal – abject failure
I was happy to see RDJ win for Oppenheimer. I turned to my husband about half way or 2/3 of the way through the movie was like, “who is that?” and he couldn’t believe I didn’t know it was RDJ. Part of that was the makeup/costume etc, of course, but a large part was his acting.
I was too, even though he was a shoo-in. I thought he was excellent in the role, especially during his Senate confirmation scenes.
Does Florence Pugh and Camilla Albee’s have the same snake necklace?
Okay the Last Repair Shop acceptance speech made me tear up. I spent the weekend (and the last 6 months) directing an elementary school musical production, and the number of kids or parents who came up to me and said “now my kid wants to be an actor” or “my child wants to take singing/acting/music lessons” was immeasurable.
Teaching arts AND making arts accessible and affordable is so important. I worked with a woman who choreographed our play, who was super shy and then got a lead role in a play in elementary school, and went on to become a professional ballerina.
You don’t know what kids can do until you give them the opportunity. ALL children should have access to affordable instruments and music education.