Prince William isn’t ‘worried’ about Queen Camilla getting all of the best events

Well, at the very last minute, Prince William did some “work” last week. He worked on March 1st (St. David’s Day) by doing some events in Wales, then he did f–k all until March 9th, when he stepped out in London. He went to the Kia Oval Cricket Ground and checked in an Earthshot Prize winner, Notpla. Notpla is newly contracted to provide sustainable food packaging to over 50 sporting venues, including the Kia Oval Cricket Ground. Enjoy these photos of William looking awkward and grim on a cricket pitch and inside the venue, which has some brutal overhead lighting. Just shows you that the Kensington Palace team is so incompetent, they can’t even get some basic staging right.
Last week, in William’s absence, there were two very interesting and related stories. One story was about William’s anger that Queen Camilla jetted off on holiday, so he was on some kind of sympathy strike too, because he was mad that Camilla got to jet off somewhere. The second story was that William was incandescent that Camilla was being “given” all of the plum assignments and that King Charles had not asked William, the heir, to step in for him. I personally don’t believe that – I think William has been asked to do more and he has consistently refused, and that’s why Camilla is taking over. Now a royal expert claims that William is just fine with Camilla taking on events which should have gone to the heir:
Prince William will ‘welcome’ Queen Camilla’s help in carrying out royal duties amid health battles faced by his father King Charles and wife Kate, an expert said today. Camilla has taken on a number of duties for the King in recent weeks, and will lead the Royal Family at a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. She was also the most senior royal at a memorial service for King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle last week after William pulled out at the last minute. Provisional plans are said to have been made for Camilla to represent the royals at the Chelsea Flower Show in May, as well as at four events in June – the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations, Garter Day, Royal Ascot and Trooping the Colour.
Former BBC court correspondent Michael Cole insisted to MailOnline today that the Prince of Wales ‘won’t worry about who does what in the Royal Family’. He added that William would not be jealous of Camilla’s more prominent role – and would be ‘only too glad to see the responsibility for keeping the royal show on the road shared out between a suddenly reduced number of available working royals.’
Mr Cole said today: ‘It is right, proper and in accord with protocol for the Queen Consort should take up some of the duties of her husband while he is unable to preside at public-facing events and ceremonies. Prince William has shown nothing but good judgment in recent years, especially while dealing with tricky situations, not least the continuing fall-out from the self-imposed exile to California of his younger brother, Prince Harry.’
‘He has shown great wisdom in strictly limiting his reaction to cruel and unjustified jibes and barbs from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, or those purportedly acting and writing on their behalf, even though the attacks on his wife, the Princess of Wales, have been especially hard for him to bear. All of that coming as Prince William confronts the real possibility of his future role as king much earlier in his father’s reign than would have been hoped, adds to his burden.’
Mr Cole also said that William has ‘nothing to fear from the Queen taking a more prominent role in the coming days’.
He continued: ‘He is a Prince of the royal blood. His father’s royal lineage dates back to Alfred the Great, his mother’s antecedents to the Stuart King Charles II four centuries ago. His destiny is assured. In due course, if destiny does not decide otherwise, he will become King William V. Being fair-minded, kind and compassionate – characteristics inherited in full from his mother – he will know that Camilla would have been content to remain his father’s mistress, as she loved her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles who remains a close friend to her. She accepted that the King’s instance that she become Queen even though that had expressly been ruled out by Buckingham Palace ahead of their marriage in Windsor Register Office in April 2005. Queen Camilla has no personal ambitions. She is just doing very well in a role she did not seek and she is proving to be rather good at it. Prince William will have welcomed that, rather than resented her success, knowing the truth – if all members of the royal family shine, then that reflects a lustre on the very institution of a constitutional monarchy that has served this country so well and for so long.’
Side-stepping the weirdness of reciting William’s ancestry like his bloodline will polish the turd we see before us, this guy is smoking his own product – Camilla loves being queen, she fought to be queen for decades, this was all absolutely her endgame and she has many plans for her stepson Huevo too. Speaking of, “Prince William will have welcomed that, rather than resented her success, knowing the truth – if all members of the royal family shine, then that reflects a lustre on the very institution.” William absolutely does NOT know that. Neither does Camilla, neither does Charles. It drives me up the wall – they believe everything about royalty is zero-sum, that only one of them can get attention or succeed, and that if someone else is successful, that takes away from everyone else. That’s how they’ve always operated, because they’re inbred idiots.
This article is bonkers.