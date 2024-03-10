Gary Goldsmith was the first ‘celebrity’ evicted from ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Gary Goldsmith entered the Celebrity Big Brother house last weekend, and he only got to spend five days “in the house.” He was the first “celebrity” evicted, which is just… *chef’s kiss*. Either way it went, it would have been horrible news for the Windsors, the Middletons and the royalists. All they really wanted was to use the Princess of Wales’s uncle to parrot some of their unhinged talking points about the Sussexes. Instead, ITV paid six figures to a broke-ass domestic abuser, all so he could make an ass out of himself, the Middletons and the Windsors. Every second he was on CBB was further evidence that everything about the Middleton-Windsor clan is tacky, cheap, disreputable and low-class.
The Princess of Wales’s uncle has become the first person to be evicted from Celebrity Big Brother. The 58-year-old businessman was voted out by the public after just four nights. Kensington Palace aides were thought to be relieved that his time on the ITV1 show had ended after he used the platform to speak extensively about the Royal family.
After leaving the house, Mr Goldsmith admitted it had taken him a while to acclimatise. He said he felt as though he had been walking around with a target on his back after being nominated for eviction by fellow housemate Sharon Osborne. He also said he had been asked repeatedly about the Royal family because the housemates didn’t know what else to ask him.
Mr Goldsmith, wearing a denim shirt, said in his first exit interview: “This is the first television programme that I have ever done, my comfort zone is back in Slough, it took me a while to acclimatise.” He said he was “self-doubting” when he joined the ITV show, and he should have been “more authentic”. “I could have been way more gregarious,” he said.
Speaking about his many references to the royal family, he said: “People were asking me a lot of questions specifically about that because they didn’t know what to ask me. And I did volunteer it a lot. First time on TV and I cried like a baby, twice,” he said about his experience.
Hilariously, CBB fans apparently think the fix was in because of Gary’s eviction – fans apparently tried to vote to “save” him but he was still evicted because there are new rules or something. I wonder if there’s a conspiracy/theory that the palace managed to get Gary evicted from the CBB house. I feel like that might genuinely be a thing too. Especially since every royal reporter is basically saying that the palace was watching Dodgy Uncle Gary very closely:
Buckingham Palace is keeping a ‘watchful eye’ on Gary Goldsmith during his stint on Celebrity Big Brother, according to a royal expert. While Kate’s ‘bad uncle’ claimed he did not need the Firm’s stamp of approval to appear on the show, it is said the Palace is watching his every move.
Jennie Bond told the Mirror: ‘I think they’ll completely ignore it unless he says something so completely outrageous that they feel they’ve been goaded into responding to a reality show. I hope [William and Kate] aren’t investing their precious time into something that will be deeply upsetting to watch. He thinks being in there he’s a knight in shining armour, but the Palace will be keeping a watchful eye.’
Speaking to MailOnline today, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams suggested the news [of Gary’s eviction] would come as a relief as the Middletons ‘will have pleaded with him not to go on Big Brother’, adding ‘I certainly wouldn’t want to be in his shoes when he and Carole Middleton next meet up! Good riddance to Uncle Gary. He thought he could trade on his royal connections, but the public will not have forgotten his conviction for assault in 2017 despite the hype surrounding his appearance. He had nothing to offer other than mumbled platitudes. These were, however, embarrassing, especially during this stressful period, for the royal family. However, the public sent him to the Tower early as he proved to be an abominable No-Man.’
Yeah, I don’t doubt that they were watching him and “monitoring” the situation, but I also wonder if Gary’s whole deal is reciting talking points from some Daily Mail loon. From his ghost-written Mail columns to his CBB appearance, it definitely feels like Gary has been bought and paid for. Similar vibes with Toxic Tom Markle, and if you told me it was all the same project, with the same people behind it, I would believe you.
Screencaps from CBB/ITV.
How could he have been “more authentic”? Get high on screen? Beat up one of the women? Funny, how the DM didn’t bring up his conviction or seem worried about it until after the public did.
And, along those lines, what kind of conversations were the housemates supposed to have with him? What’s it like being a drug dealer and convicted domestic abuser?
So, in the end, bashing the Sussexes didn’t really endear him to many voters did it? LOL. The miscalculations by all these clowns is just so amusing. This fool thought “get in there, smear and say nasty stuff about Harry and Meg and viola, everyone votes for you to win! LOL, Uhm, nope, didn’t work and planned.
And they thought this fool would get the Sussexes worried? He had nothing on them. All he had was about windsors
As predicted he was the first go. Gary was a DM plant no doubt.
One DM journalist said at the outset what a great guy he is and unfortunately for the Royal Family he will be in the house until the very end.
That didn’t age well
Middleton got the prize. Kate is taken back in to RF. Thay is why he is evicted.
That last photo with the tongue will hunt me for years.
Same, Cherry. Same .
He looks like a movie villain in a low rate movie.
So no celebrities went home then..
Well bye. Hopefully he’s done his quota of public talking for the year and we won’t hear from him for a while 🤞
Good riddance to bad rubbish!
The fool fancies himself as sexy and charismatic. Ugh *shudders*
Glad the buncle is gone but the damage is done. Uncle Gary ended up to be a poor reflection of the Middletons and the Windsors. And because he bragged about his connections to the BRF he is a ripe target for kompromat. MI6 is probably shaking its head now.
He should never have been allowed on that show in the first place—just some of those pictures are exhibit 1 as to why not. However. I could see the conspiracy theorists being right about how he was voted out being shady as well. He deserved the public shaming.
One thing that Gary being in the house did was confirm that the Middletons are a bunch of try hards who will do anything for people to like and accept them.
He got the paycheck without having to put in the time. Not bad for a few days of spewing old gossip.
I loved Louis Walsh putting him on the spot asking him whether he’d even met Meghan, to which question he had to say NO! I’d have asked when he last met Kate and what Carole said about him entering the show. Revealing he had the effrontery to claim which of his fellow cast mates Kate would like to win eg someone black because we are very much not a racist family! Both GG and Bad dad Markles feel as men that they have the right to “know” and therefore speak in stead of their female relative.
Cut to the Middletons using burner phones to vote him out because they realized what a mess he was making.
GG dropped the Middleton talking points and then was yanked before he could say anything truly damaging about KM.
He recycled the Harry should call Poor Kate, but Kate won’t speak to her love Harry talking point, plus the usual Meghan bashing.
It was obvious he was sent there with a Middleton (KP?) approved agenda and he succeeded. He’s a creep and frankly made KM look like a bitter mean girl still raging about Harry leaving her by getting married.
The only thing I got from this embarrassing debacle is that Buncle now lives in Slough a literal stone’s throw from Windsor and a short drive to Buckleberry!
Interesting on 2 fronts, the urinating photos from a couple of years ago were apparently taken in Wimpole street near his flat,which is in central London and very upmarket. Slough on the other hand is not, it’s one of the most ethnically diverse parts of the UK and has the largest privately owned industrial estate in Europe. It also has a very high crime rate.
Is Buncle no longer a multi millionaire, is that why he went in CBB, it’s the only thing he has left to trade on, has he moved closer to his sister and niece in order to leach off them???
Everyone I know and also in a lot of the press people were calling this out. The concensus of opinion, was that he was just a plant /weed, put on there to try and up ratings by bashing the Sussexes, but it backfired on him /the middletons and big brother. People have turned off in droves and the middleton name is in the gutter!!!