“Senator Katie Britt’s SOTU response was pure Handmaid’s Tale” links

President Biden gave a barn-burner State of the Union address last night, and the official Republican response was done by Senator Katie Britt, who filmed from her beige kitchen and spoke absolute nonsense. Apparently, Republicans are freaking out about how badly Sen. Britt did and how well Biden did. [The Daily Beast]

Sen Katie Britt says sexual assault is the worst thing that can happen to a woman while encouraging Americans to vote for a convicted sexual predator.

Katie Britt supporting a rich, white rapist from her kitchen while scapegoating migrants and wearing a cross couldn’t be more on brand. — Jen (@JenResistedAGN) March 8, 2024