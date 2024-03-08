“Senator Katie Britt’s SOTU response was pure Handmaid’s Tale” links

President Biden gave a barn-burner State of the Union address last night, and the official Republican response was done by Senator Katie Britt, who filmed from her beige kitchen and spoke absolute nonsense. Apparently, Republicans are freaking out about how badly Sen. Britt did and how well Biden did. [The Daily Beast]
Sen Katie Britt says sexual assault is the worst thing that can happen to a woman while encouraging Americans to vote for a convicted sexual predator.
pic.twitter.com/oKZdUZuy3u
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 8, 2024
Katie Britt supporting a rich, white rapist from her kitchen while scapegoating migrants and wearing a cross couldn’t be more on brand.
— Jen (@JenResistedAGN) March 8, 2024
“Into the late hours of the night, Rolling Stone was inundated with messages from GOP operatives, right-leaning pollsters, conservative Capitol Hill staff and members of Trump’s campaign absolutely torching Katie Britt’s absurdly over-dramatic rebuttal.” https://t.co/X3kWJIvg8T
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 8, 2024
There is nothing going on behind the those brown eyes.ABSOLUTELY NOTHING BUT PURE GARBAGE.
For a woman to support the current GOP, they have to be absolutely soulless or possibly lobotomized.
I’m a Canadian woman, so obviously don’t belong to either party. Trump is obviously unfit for office; racist, sexist, etc.
But… from the outside looking in… does nobody see that Biden is similarly unfit? He’s clearly suffering cognitive decline, he called human beings “illegals” in his speech, and overall I’m sorry but the differences between the two men just aren’t that big? I mean, even in terms of “at least Biden cares about women”… how much has he taken action to cement abortion/choice for you guys? And we know he could do something about; he regularly bypasses congress for military funding. Why not abortion?
And this isn’t to say who anyone should vote for, since it’s not my election. But it’s just kind of shocking to me, seeing the stan behaviour for a politician who can barely speak coherently and who hasn’t actually done much for anyone other than being slightly less overtly racist as the other guy. Covert racism should still be a dealbreaker, IMO.
Presidents have some limited discretionary powers when it comes to budgets. Presidents cannot order federal agencies to apply policy based on legislation that doesn’t exist. We don’t have federal abortion protection. So that’s why not abortion.
I’m not going to address the rest of your opinions on Biden because they seem off.
@Emgan: no, trump & Biden are not equivalent old guys, just no. He’s not suffering ‘cognitive decline’. He speaks coherently–I don’t know why you had such difficulties understanding him. Perhaps because he was using logic & compassion? And considering he’s been a stutterer since childhood his pursuit of public service, which entails a lot of talking to people & speech-making, is to be lauded. And he’s working on the abortion issue, it’s a falsity to think a President can just ‘rule’ by fiat–i.e., executive order. Trump tried, and failed.
Biden is a winner, trump is a loser.
Emgan – Without getting into the myriad of reasons that Biden cannot enact an executive order on abortion, most of your arguments are just points against the two party system. Progressives trot out these same points every four years, and women’s bodies are always reduced to a commodity for political rhetoric to manipulate voters into single issue focus while they pad corporate profits and engage in overseas military actions to perpetuate the military industrial complex.
What you’re missing here is that abortion isn’t the focus of this election or the DNC’s main concern (it has never been the DNC’s main issue beyond telling women who to vote for). Trump’s playbook so far has mirrored every historic rise to fascism through Democratic means (vs those that took place by military coup).
My comment that no woman with a brain could support the current GOP wasn’t just about reproductive rights. He openly despises women. Plenty of women are brainwashed into thinking that men ultimately defend and protect them, and thus are willing to forfeit reproductive rights to earn male approval. Trump doesn’t even play into that false chivalry. He’s completely upended the narrative of the GOP as the “family values” party. To support him is to actively and openly support corporate profits over human rights.
I realized my post has a dangling modifier. I’m not accusing progressives of using women’s bodies to detract from military spending. They = the spin doctors who dumb down our political process.
Emgan, If you don’t know US laws or history it’s not ever going to make sense, sorry. Slightly less racist? HAVE YOU SEEN BIDEN’S CABINET, HIS SPOKESWOMEN OR HIS VP?
If you can see Twitter, Seth Meyers summed up Trump’s case in 90 seconds here https://twitter.com/RpsAgainstTrump/status/1765832063427494382
…and Meyers leaves out plenty.
@Emgan, By “stan behavior “ do you mean voting to keep my health insurance and social security benefits, and a functioning federal government? Or something else?
To add, it’s hard to really know how to take a comment like: “Covert racism should still be a dealbreaker “. You’re right, @Emgan, it really SHOULD be. My only experience, though, is as a Black woman, living in a country with a foundation of structural racism and a citizenry impacted by that in different ways. Given that, I — by far — prefer a candidate who might be oblivious to issues beyond his own experience but who has shown genuine concern and growth, to one who makes racist beliefs and behavior a campaign platform. One is happy to support a biracial Black and Asian woman as his second in command. The other, after years of actively racist behavior and decades of fomenting hatred and violence against people who look like me, is happy to make his racism a core value to use in rallying his base and in formulating his policies.
You don’t get what I see as being extremely clear differences: cognitively, intellectually, ethically, and politically between the two candidates. So you get to be shocked while I get to be pragmatic.
@Emgan. Terrible take. Just nope 👎
@Emgan you may want to start following NYTime Pitchbot on social media to understand how invested our media is in keeping Trump and the craziness alive and how hiding anything the current administration has actually done but, believe it or not, the Biden administration has done more than just been slightly less overtly racist than the GOP
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2024/02/02/joe-biden-30-policy-things-you-might-have-missed-00139046
@Emgan — Imma going to give you an easier pass than I originally thought when I first read your post because I’m Canadian too. But to equate Biden and Trump in any way, shape or form is all kinds of wrong. I put it down to you not being actually up on American politics vis-a-vis Trump. Lemme put it to you in a nutshell:
1. Trump is facing 91 criminal charges — Biden 0.
2. A Manhattan grand jury approved a thirty-four count felony indictment against Trump for falsifying business records in the first degree in connection with his hush money payments to pr0n star Stormy Daniels. Biden 0.
3. Special Counsel Jack Smith charged Trump with thirty-seven felonies related to his handling and refusal to return hundreds of documents containing highly classified information. Biden willingly let investigators into his home where he had a few boxes of stuff that was deemed not highly confidential and apologized.
4. Jack Smith charged Trump with four federal criminal counts after a grand jury investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election, culminating in the January 6th insurrection.
5. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged Trump and 18 others in a 41-count indictment after a two-year grand jury investigation into election fraud and related offenses in the state of Georgia during the 2020 election and after.
This is a man who willingly supported a violent and illegal riot and insurrection against the American people who voted Biden in legally. People died as a result.
This is a man who repeatedly had affairs with women before, during and after his wife Melania’s pregnancy. This is a man who raped a woman in a department store change room and was convicted for it. This is a man who said he just “grabs women by the pussy” This is a man who calls everyone who speaks out against him by childish names like “Horseface”; “Birdbrain”; “Peekabo” (an obvious insult to an African American); “Deranged Jack Smith”; “Slimeball James Comey”. I could go on and on.
Does Biden do this? No. He’s a man of integrity. Political lesson over.
Emgan, you obviously didn’t watch the SOTU. Biden was masterful, he was so good Republicans are now whining about that.
The cognitive decline was never real. It’s always been a Republican lie, sorry you don’t watch for yourself, but miss us with those dirty $$$ talking points.
Most of the crap she breathlessly spoke about were out right lies. Also, please tell me what the republicans plans are for helping people barely making ends meet, gas prices, childcare costs, choosing between food and meds? Pls tell me I would love to hear it.
Did she speak from her kitchen because the Senate isn’t allowing women in the building any more? Is she also barefoot & pregnant? Shoot, high school freshman could do better. Way to go, Alabama! You’re showing us, again, why you’re always ranked last in everything.
Hahahahahahahahahahaha
Roll tide!
Katie Britt – LOLZ 😆
We need more Katie Britt satires, here’s one. Illegal tacos are coming! She wore green so I hope there are green screen edits of this melodramatic mess..
https://twitter.com/heathergtv/status/1766000534388101434
OMG, that’s hilarious.
Bridgestone & Esther!! OMG, that older kid of hers is really going to get teased at school! Assuming, of course, she sends them to school. Probably not, because they have books other than the Bible.
Somedays the Internet is the enemy, and some days it’s all that’s keeping us sane.
For me, it was Katie Britt’s attempt at full melodrama clashing with what must be a rigorous dedication to Botox. The eeriness of her forehead completely not moving while trying to convey passion was something out of a dystopian sci-fi.
Total melodrama, Jais. Total melodrama. I felt like I was watching a f*cked up hybrid of Norma Desmond and every Lifetime movie villainess ever.
Her voice kept almost cracking into a crying fit, while I lost count of the number of times she just outright bared her teeth at us. After the first half, I turned the sound off and just watched her face, which was scary as hell.
Something tells me that as of this morning, she is not a “rising star” in the Republican party anymore.
She legit scared me with one of those facial transitions I thought she was going to eat us all.
So the GOPers and MAGA crowd is bigly mad at OfDonald’s rebuttal …YOU PICKED HER!!!
I haven’t liked Charlize since her obnoxious behavior towards Tia Mowry at the gym.
She’s an “I’m not like other girls”.
It was her use of tricks that really drove me nuts. She would intentionally falter and looked at the side, like she was trying to find her next word, but you could tell it was just a manipulating mannerism that was intended to come across as folksy. She was way over rehearsed and cheesy. A bad monologue from an intro to acting class.
Yes! It was so transparently fake. It was bad acting. The worst actress in the worst Hallmark movie looks like Meryl Streep by comparison.
If those immigrants are so freaking scary why did Alabama Barbie vote against the bipartisan border bill?
LBJ said that if you can get the lowest white person to look down on another class of people, they don’t see you picking their pockets.
This!
The entire Republican response to the speech last night was utterly shameful. THEY COULDN’T EVEN APPLAUD for ending political violence. They have NOTHING to offer America, while trying to obstruct everything that IS offered up. Vote them OUT, America~vote them ALL out. Stop contributing to their campaigns. Stop giving them your time & attention. Focus on what, truly, kind of world you want to leave for your Descendents. Demand that the media do their freaking JOBS by reporting the impartial truth, not lying by omission.
It was like watching the marriage of a bad high school play to a Sally Struthers’ trembling voice Feed the Children commercial (no offense to Sally Struthers).
That Katie Britt well-rehearsed speech was the most bizarre thing I have ever seen. She was placed in the kitchen, I suppose to appeal to the Republican Stepford wives, and mentioned making dinner. She spoke of her kids, again appealing to Republican mommies out there, not anyone that was interested in actual issues. The over-acting was so obviously practiced in front of a mirror to make her seem what she thought was convincing. If this is the best the Republican party can pull out of their asses, God help us.
I think it is no coincidence that during a period where trad wives are being proliferated on social media, the GOP picked their most trad wife-like politician to give the SOTU rebuttal. Which makes it all that more hilarious that she bombed and even conservatives were furious with her, lol. Further, it is just a reminder that the schtick doesn’t work outside of the carefully curated consumer-driven content that trad wife social media often aligns with.
I read she started off by making a comment about women thinking about how they’re going to ‘do it all.’ Like I don’t even know where to begin with that comment. So many, many things wrong with it. Shut up, Katie!
She was doing the official response in her kitchen. All she needed was to be wearing pearls with an apron and we’d officially be back in a ’50s sitcom.
I was like what is this trad wife, Betty Draper nonsense?! This is what the GOP thinks of women and where they should be?!
Betty Draper and Lucy Ricardo (the only 50’s housewife I will watch) would both scoff at this bitch. Remember Betty wanted an abortion, and Lucy married a Cuban guy.
I cannot wait for SNL’s take on Katie Britt….
This response was creepy and crazy. It was like Aunt Lydia on speed. Also she was so long winded and full of sh*t. What I found insulting is with all the damage they’ve done to women’s reproductive rights, but think they can say they’ll keep IVF legal, when the House just rejected a similar resolution, shows what lying hypocrites they are. Total pandering and insulting our intelligence . Going between fake smiles and tears. Can’t wait to see the SNL parody of this farce.
Of course she would be a Senator from Alabama; where the requirements for being elected are simply: white, ignorant, and Republican. Pathetic.
Speaking of sleepy-eyed hotties, I should have watched One Day wearing a bib bc Leo Woodall makes me almost drool, I’m ashamed to say! 😂 Too old for him but dayyum.
Loving this Zendaya look! I have not been crazy about a lot of the premiere looks they’ve had her in. She’s way too cool to just drape a sheer dress over her. I love this denim paired with futuristic top and choker look.
A friend sent me this video and I half-watched it while multi-tasking. I thought it was a comedy sketch. Honestly. This is the best they’ve got? And it was filmed in her kitchen? What is this country coming to?
I’m dying over the look Biden gave when he caught sight of Margerine Tater Grease. Buzzfeed has a good round up in it 🙂😳😬😧🤢
Thanks to all of you for watching so that I don’t have to. I’ve stop watching the GOP rebuttal since the days of Bobby Gindal. The GOP — lord help us! This country musta done something real horrid in the past to be saddle with that dumpster fire..
Look on the bright side, guys: Britt can join Bobby Jindal, Marco Rubio, and Paul Ryan as the new “rising star” of the Republican party who crashes and burns in the response to the state of the union. Personally, my favourite is still Marco and his loooooooong sip of water while maintaining eye contact with the camera. Who do we think will play her on SNL?
I’m surprised you didn’t mention she did that counter speech in front of a green screen of a kitchen