Prince William has done the school drop-offs & pick-ups ‘every day’ since Kate fell ill

Prince William might step out for events today, but as I’m writing this, I haven’t seen anything about any planned events. Which means that he really did take the week off in a sympathy strike with Queen Camilla. It’s hilarious. He hasn’t had any public or private events since last Friday, St. David’s Day, when he turned up in Wrexham and began doing shots in the middle of the day, then staggered over to an elementary school. He’s not beating the “will only show up for events involving alcohol and celebrities” allegations.

Meanwhile, here’s another curious story. On Monday, the Princess of Wales and Carole Middleton were photographed in an Audi, somewhere around Windsor. It was the first time Kate had been seen in 70 days, since her mysterious abdominal surgery. The British media freaked out and claimed that they would not publish the photo out of respect for Kate’s privacy, but it was more like Kensington Palace apparently badgered the British media to not buy the photos. They still wanted to discuss the photos though, which is why Rebecca English at the Mail assured everyone that while the photos were “not authorized by the palace,” Kate and Carole were photographed “shortly before 9am, suggesting the mother and daughter were returning from the school run.” A set-up photocall for the school run, you say?? Well, Prince Huevo clapped back: he’s been doing the school run this whole time!

The Prince of Wales has made a point of taking his children to and from Lambrook School in Berkshire every day since his wife the Princess of Wales fell ill, HELLO! has learnt. In this week’s issue of the magazine out now, we reveal the extent to which William, 41, has planned his diary around the children’s school pick up and drop off times. The hands-on dad has been determined to make his family a priority, now more than ever, and is fitting in royal visits and engagements around the school day. Last week, he visited the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in London, where he spoke about his concern about the rise in anti-Semitism. He spent time with Holocaust survivor Renee Salt, holding her hand as she quietly shared her experiences of living in a Nazi concentration camp. The week before, William again travelled to London to visit the British Red Cross headquarters, where he spoke to aid workers and heard first-hand about their experience of working to help victims of the conflict in Gaza and the Middle East. Both of these engagements, like many of William’s other scheduled appearances since his return to work in early February, were timed so that the father-of-three could drop off his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at Lambrook school first, before carrying out his royal duties.

[From Hello]

Coming after Carole and Kate’s “unauthorized” photo-op, this is quite pointed. It feels like… William and Kate aren’t even in daily communication? And if Kate and Carole weren’t doing the school run, why did Kate have to roll out of bed for the photo-op again? Also: if William’s argument is that the school drop-offs and pick-ups are so bloody sacrosanct, why was he day-drinking in Wrexham one week ago? Did he have a buzz when he picked up his children later that day? Or is this story just complete bullsh-t, another piece of clownish PR?