Prince William has done the school drop-offs & pick-ups ‘every day’ since Kate fell ill

Prince William might step out for events today, but as I’m writing this, I haven’t seen anything about any planned events. Which means that he really did take the week off in a sympathy strike with Queen Camilla. It’s hilarious. He hasn’t had any public or private events since last Friday, St. David’s Day, when he turned up in Wrexham and began doing shots in the middle of the day, then staggered over to an elementary school. He’s not beating the “will only show up for events involving alcohol and celebrities” allegations.
Meanwhile, here’s another curious story. On Monday, the Princess of Wales and Carole Middleton were photographed in an Audi, somewhere around Windsor. It was the first time Kate had been seen in 70 days, since her mysterious abdominal surgery. The British media freaked out and claimed that they would not publish the photo out of respect for Kate’s privacy, but it was more like Kensington Palace apparently badgered the British media to not buy the photos. They still wanted to discuss the photos though, which is why Rebecca English at the Mail assured everyone that while the photos were “not authorized by the palace,” Kate and Carole were photographed “shortly before 9am, suggesting the mother and daughter were returning from the school run.” A set-up photocall for the school run, you say?? Well, Prince Huevo clapped back: he’s been doing the school run this whole time!
The Prince of Wales has made a point of taking his children to and from Lambrook School in Berkshire every day since his wife the Princess of Wales fell ill, HELLO! has learnt. In this week’s issue of the magazine out now, we reveal the extent to which William, 41, has planned his diary around the children’s school pick up and drop off times. The hands-on dad has been determined to make his family a priority, now more than ever, and is fitting in royal visits and engagements around the school day.
Last week, he visited the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in London, where he spoke about his concern about the rise in anti-Semitism. He spent time with Holocaust survivor Renee Salt, holding her hand as she quietly shared her experiences of living in a Nazi concentration camp.
The week before, William again travelled to London to visit the British Red Cross headquarters, where he spoke to aid workers and heard first-hand about their experience of working to help victims of the conflict in Gaza and the Middle East.
Both of these engagements, like many of William’s other scheduled appearances since his return to work in early February, were timed so that the father-of-three could drop off his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at Lambrook school first, before carrying out his royal duties.
Coming after Carole and Kate’s “unauthorized” photo-op, this is quite pointed. It feels like… William and Kate aren’t even in daily communication? And if Kate and Carole weren’t doing the school run, why did Kate have to roll out of bed for the photo-op again? Also: if William’s argument is that the school drop-offs and pick-ups are so bloody sacrosanct, why was he day-drinking in Wrexham one week ago? Did he have a buzz when he picked up his children later that day? Or is this story just complete bullsh-t, another piece of clownish PR?
“Prince Huevo” ROFLMAO
If prince Huevo was doing schools runs this whole time, I’m a professional ballerina (not a chance).
Kate’s outing has proved that Kate is with her Mom the whole time, probably in her house and they are doing the school runs. This whole time Will seems to be somewhere alone, raging and not doing anything but reading memes about his pegging.
His whole spiel about being there for Kate and focusing on family is bull, he’s not with her at all and probably doesn’t even communicate with her. Kate’s paparazzi shot proved that
It’s 14 miles round trip. 14 miles. What PR person thinks people in the UK don’t want to know what he’s doing outside of those 30ish minutes twice a day (cuz I doubt he’s sitting in the line inching forward as kids load up). I will never understand how someone thinks this is going to engender sympathy. I would think it would make all the working class parents FURIOUS?
Also bull is their cute little fiction that Will is conducting ‘full duties’ as per usual, and his usual is fairly low anyway. Using language like ‘many of his…scheduled appearances’ make him sound like a busy little bee. They mentioned two. TWO. And the only other two were the disastrous investiture & his evening out with Tom Cruise. He’s hiding out somewhere & it doesn’t involve that blasted school run.
@Denise “If prince Huevo was doing schools runs this whole time, I’m a professional ballerina (not a chance)” ME TUTU.
Yup. Make sense lol
Remember when Prince Harry said that some of his family don’t like living or working together?
I am now thinking that this entire fakakta mess is just Prince Huevo rolling out his plan where he does no work at all, and of course can’t have his former flat-mate showing him up by working, so there has to be a reason to permanently phase her out of any public appearances.
The way he went after the MOD for implying that Kate would be at an event IN JUNE was very telling
I am now firmly in the “There was never any surgery” camp.
Yes, I agree! I don’t believe there was a surgery. Will had to make something up and decided to sneak Kate’s announcement into the Kings’s announcement (and clinic) in an attempt to reduce coverage of Kate. He assumed the King ‘s announcement would ‘take up all the space’.
Remember that Carole and Kate had a particularly bad six months: Carole’s debt debacle, The Crown making Carol and Kate look like deranged stalkers, Kate being revealed as royal racist, and Uncle Perve now on Big Brother.
So I think this was all a stunt by Carole and Kate to disappear for a while, until Uncle Perve leaves BB, and the whole circus around them calms down. I think they left it up to Will to deal with it, but Will made a mess of it.
@Olivia – It makes zero sense to bench Kitty for 6 months just because her mother’s sham business was exposed or Uncle Perv is on some reality show. The Rota wouldn’t shoot themselves in their own pockets over something as futile and irrelevant as that. I’m not disputing the possibility of no surgery occurring, but something significant has happened for Kitty to be shielded like this. Whether it’s her choice or not.
I had to look it up and ROTFLMAO indeed. I had such a good laugh 😀 it’s up there with Punxsutawney Prince. Hahaha such an idiot this man.
I’ve already begun switching to weekend brain so I had to think for a moment as to the identity of Uncle Perv. Kinda amusing(ish) that Will and Kate each have a pervy uncle.
Wait…. huevo just meaning egg, right? I… I don’t even want to know actually
It is also a reference to somethings in the lower portion of the male anatomy….
The wheels (all five of them) are truly starting to come off. Couldn’t happen to better people.
Someone’s a fifth wheel in that marriage.
LOL!! This thread is killing me today. You guys are so funny. Must be the mental exhaustion of Friday afternoon that I needed this laugh. And the school run, kids’ sport practice drives and grocery shopping are still ahead of me after a full workday, and only four wheels. So keep going with the funny comments please, because my gin&tonic will have to wait until at least 8pm. I don’t know how Peg can pencil in daydrinking. So efficient that guy.
Speaking of the 5 wheels… it would not surprise me if Kate and Ma Midds are not on Salt Island as the photoshopping of the rented car indicates they were trying to hide the real location (not Windsor). The only indication this was the two on a school run was a single article speculating based on the reported time of day. Maybe that reporter was feeling feisty and decided to poke KP with that?
If Kate is not in Windsor or with the kids, I can see William being INCANDESCENT that Kate and Ma are getting credit for the one or two times he’s done the school run in the past two months (I hope that he didn’t do the school run the day he was staggering at the investiture).
William starts screaming and throwing pillows and the next thing you know some KP lackey is calling Hello….
If Kate is not in Windsor… maybe she is in the Scottish Highlands at her BIL estate with Ma & Pa. Perhaps the kids are there too as there was some talk about them not being in school. But who really knows. Something is really weird about this whole situation.
It’s so odd – when the photo of Kate and Ma Midds was posted the other day, I saw comments that people saw things reflected in the side panel, a bridge, the Alps, etc. Yet, looking at the picture posted by the CB’er who talked about cloning – I very clearly see a very large, dark, bulky old building, a tree nearby, with a curved drive (possibly over a bridge) leading up to it. I’ve been surprised it hasn’t suggested a location to anyone. I also see two cars. One – apparently with no one in it – clearly reflected in the lowest panel between the two wheels. And what looks like another, on the top right of that vehicle but further away, near the path to the building. A quick search shows the building isn’t Lambrook, or Balmoral, or the Swiss Alps clinic that’s been mentioned. So where is it?
@windyriver that door panel is an inkblot test, we all see what we want to see there, lolz. I’m sure some forensic intelligence agency could tell us or maybe just some OSINT redditors, but it’s more fun to make things up. I vote for Clinic des Alpes. But one thing is certain, they shopped that car onto the pavement.
Was it the Alps reflected, tree branches, strands of William’s missing hair? Make of it what you will. All I know is that that picture left more questions than answers trying to show proof of life.
I love that Hello can only mention one engagement from the week prior and one from two weeks prior. Not really helping with the Work-Shy William problem.
But it was oh so carefully worded to suggest there were ‘many’ more engagements that they weren’t detailing. And ‘travelled’ to London. Windsor is 26 miles away from London. Please.
It’s this kind of constant weaselly reporting that makes me so angry with the UK media. How long are they going to keep propping up the William of Oz like this?
Forever😂? It is maddening how they word it to make it seem like he’s doing a lot. Hello probably wouldn’t be the first to turn the screws though. But yeah, the man behind the curtain seems pretty well protected.
Gee, Hench, I wish I had time for a pithy reply, but I have to traveelllelellelll to the library this afternoon. It’s 2.5 AMERICAN miles away!
😂😂😂 Good luck! Don’t forget to pack a sandwich. You might need it for that 2 1/2 miles.
It’s very telling!
What would a normal father do? Work during the day while his children were in school? Or go to gallas in the evening when the children are actually home and day drink so he can’t pick them up? It’s so obvious for anyone who knows how an involved parent act, that Willnot hasn’t got a clue.
He was used to being the weekend dad. That’s the vibe I often got off the kids when they interacted with him.
Now he’s expected to do it all the time? That’s hard y’all! It’s, like, ew…work.
That actually makes sense. And yeah there are nannies to help, but still, I can see it overwhelming him along with every other thing that overwhelms him, which is possibly everything.
Spot on @HeatherC! – He’s gotten so used to seeing them at the weekend when he pleases. Now that Keen is incapacitated in some form, he can’t deal with doing the school run on let’s say a Friday or reading them a few bedtime stories. It’s not like the nannies aren’t still doing the majority of the parenting.
Plans his whole day around the school runs?! GMAFB. It just shows how uninvolved he’s been that he thinks this is something worth bragging about/repeating ad nauseum. It’s called raising children – figuring out how to get them to school and back while earning a living. Basic parenting.
The fact that he’s making such a point out of it shows how entitled and lazy he is. It’s sociopathic to demand respect/sympathy/a pass on life’s other responsibilities because of this minimal involvement. And I say that knowing it’s very unlikely he’s done even a handful of pickups and drop offs.
It’s so odd that William feels the need to continually point that out. It also shows how unusual it is, if true, for him to actually care his children, but why does he need a special pat on the back for such a common parental task. Alright then, I’ll be a sport. Here you go, William, “A special ‘at a boy’ for you.” Dingbat.
“Prince Huevo” 😭 Kaiser, you’ve killed me dead.
And ITA with everything in your last paragraph. William constantly contradicts himself, and, I guess, just hopes no one will notice? Is he actually under the impression that literally *anyone* believes that he does the all-important “school run” both ways, every single day? If that is true, I’ll eat my hat.
At the very least, I would be surprised if he did both that day he went to Wrexham.
I didn’t come up with Huevo but I will co-opt it because I have been laughing about it for the past 24 hours!!
Well thank you for sharing it because now I’ll be laughing at it all day, too ☠️
Some genius on Twitter called them Huevo and Huesos.
Omg best nicknames ever! BONES!! Lmao
Great name for a pub, The Egg and Bone.
I’m on the floor!
It’s bull. My long standing suspicion is Will discovered at X-mas that Charles is seriously ill. He was likely warned he’d be expected to step up and he is freaking out. His freakout is likely related to what’s going on with Kate. He’s now avoiding everyone and hiding somewhere far from everyone. I honestly think he’s ghosting Chuck, Cams, and Kate.
That last minute cancelation of his Godfather’s memorial was likely cause he couldn’t get there in time due to being far away and possibly just plain forgetting. He’s off with the lads or in some rose garden and can’t be bothered.
@Rapunzel, I think that’s where I am, too, at this point. I mean, we can all SEE William publicly cracking under the pressure. I don’t think he ever thought he’d actually be the monarch until he was decades older, and so now he’s paralyzed with shock (and apparently drinking his way through it).
Lorelei- yep, he’s cracking. But he also seems really angry with Kate, with all the silence around her. I have a feeling that he’s simultaneously freaked about the responsibility of kingship, but also blaming Kate for his freakout? Like he’d be ready if it wasn’t for her?
We’ve often said Kate would get blamed for driving Harry away, but I wonder if she’s gonna get the blame for Will not being as prepared as he should be to lead.
I think it’s something else. He’s always known he was going to inherit and previously he couldn’t wait to trot out stories about how he would be doing stuff when he’s king – like right after the last Coronation no less. Wills loves power. When he becomes King he inherits half a billion quid tax free, the income of the Duchy of Lancaster and aaalll the strings to the millions conveyed from the Sovereign Grant to dangle the rest of the family from. Being in charge would suit him down to the ground. If he didn’t want to do the extra work he would rearrange or delegate it.
No, I think something else is threatening him. The question is what might send him off the rails like this?
Russian kompromat?
@The Hench — I’m still of the opinion that it’s the same thing driving him off the rails that is causing his family to shun him. All of it boils down to something that went down with Kate that has turned him into a train wreck and a pariah. I don’t think it’s totally a matter of him using Kate’s disappearance to shirk off work, it’s that he’s being ordered to do the bare minimum hoping that this whole “where’s Kate” issue will somehow quietly blow away. But it won’t, too many people are in the know.
Crazy crazy I know – but I think she’s “gone” – like gone gone. Which is why he’s losing it. The rest of the BRF have experience in major scandal and serious cover up. Will doesn’t. The kids are NOWHERE to be seen. And if that photo was Kate, I’m an astronaut.
Or home grown kompromat, how is it Dan Wootton got to skate away after all that seedy business? Why should William’s aide rank higher priority than Prince Harry in a court case? Why was William so out of it at that investiture he was fumbling and dropping the medals? William’s up to his neck in something, what the hell is it?
And where are Kate and the children?
My feeling is that he canceled on his godfather’s memorial because he was so hungover from drinking himself into a stupor the night before.
I concur. His (day) drinking may have increased as a result of his buddy’s suicide. (And FTR, I forgot doesn’t work for any of these people given they all have employees who calendar for them.)
Yes I do think the timeline we’ve been given is a bit off, which I don’t necessarily believe is nefarious. I’m sure second opinions were sought and things were arranged. Possible even that the prostate procedure was cover for something related to the cancer for all we know. The point being that I do think several things came to a head at Christmas and while perhaps he was considering divorce before, he’s now being told he can’t and now–whatever Kate’s physical situation might be–he’s *really* wanting a divorce and feeling stuck. There’s a difference between knowing that ‘one day’ you’ll have to be the heir/become king and thinking it could happen imminently. This is especially so for people who are chaotic (addicts and/or people with untreated trauma and/or people who have been enabled their entire lives)
A mess. Competing narrative about who exactly is doing the school runs. A mess.
That 1 picture presumably of K with her mother in an Audi… has anyone ever gone on record saying that they were returning from the school run? Or was this a poorly staged photo op to show proof of life?
Wherever or whyever the picture was taken, doubling down on PW doing ALL the school runs in response is just odd. Most people don’t care. Of course, that is his “I can’t work” excuse and the Mids stepped on that.
Equality, Very true. It is really odd.
The only person who said this was Becky English. She stated it was taken around 9 am, then hypothesized it was likely a return from the school run. English didn’t attribute either claim to Kate’s team.
Never complain, never explain except when it’s the sacred school run/get out of work free card getting co-opted by his MIA wife and angry mother-in-law. This really hit a nerve with William. CarolE must really be pissing him off right now.
Becky English is the head of the rota so she would easily bend the truth to keep her access to the royals. So we don’t know if it’s true at all.
There is an interesting article from Nieman Labs where they interview Ellie Hall and her comments about her interactions with the British rota are very interesting. And there is a great timeline of all the events at the end of it.
The competing narratives OVER A SCHOOL RUN are giving me major divorce(ing) vibes. I’ve never disagreed with you guys, but because of this post, I’m sold. This reminds me of when I was in high school – I had two teachers who were married and were divorcing (fun fact – he had cheated on the ex-wife with the sister of another teacher), and I was walking to homeroom (the bell rang at 7:45), and they were arguing about their shared child. The mother was mad because the father brought his new girlfriend to the child’s school event the night before, and the new girlfriend went with the father to drop the child off at school.
I was 13. That was over 30 years ago and I remember it so clearly. We all had to stand in line outside, waiting for them to finish their argument so we could start the school day.
I can’t help it, I can’t stop laughing because Willnot’s response to Kitty’s photo is basically, “LIAR, LIAR PANTS ON FIRE!!!!”
How anyone can take this man seriously is beyond me, much less an entire commonwealth of people.
I have a question. In the states school buses take most kids to school. Most parents of younger kids will wait at the bus stop. AFAIK, most school have school buses. Are buses not common in some states and countries?
Here in California both Southern and Northern they don’t do busses anymore unless the kid has a disability.
We used to but not for many years now
For private schools, buses aren’t as common in the US. There are a few private schools in my general are that have a bus service, but it tends to hit up large areas so can be a long bus ride. So its more common for parents of private students to carpool or just drive the kids themselves.
I think this is more of a rich kid private school thing than an all UK kids scenario.
Yes, loved the Nieman Labs article. The timeline at the end is enlightening. @Nic919
“THE SCHOOL RUNS ARE MINE!”
—William, probably.
I swear to god the way they talk about the “school runs” is beyond insane. I get that the Windsor kids wouldn’t be able to ride a school bus due to security issues, but has there ever been another royal who, for YEARS and YEARS, has not STFU about how the sacrosanct “school run” is basically the most important thing to them ever, trumping all other duties and responsibilities? It’s unreal. They *never* shut up about it, never.
It’s even more unreal that people accept this – or even just raising children – as a reason for them to not work. As if a school run takes more than an hour total! And as if every single heir before them didn’t have children and still managed to “work” or get the children to school on time.
I know! The school run should take max 30 minutes for a round trip and at that point EVERYONE should be ready for their day. Doing a school run as working royals should be that right as they drop off the kids, they are on to their actual job…but they have never worked, so they don’t really understand what that means.
The school run: Part of why this is such poor messaging is that the unspoken message becomes parents who don’t bring their children to school are not doing as good a job, right? We presume that most children can get to school without their parents’ involvement, and that those children have good parents. You don’t earn a cookie by bringing your kids to school everyday as a royal! Especially when other people can, you need to help out your family business which has a shortage of members, and you need to spend time with your family in the evening.
It’s crazy that they expect us to believe they actually DO the school runs. Neither of them do ANYTHING, except maybe run anti-Sussex troll farms or grow green weeds in barns.
They really must think that the whole ‘school run’ will really make them seem relatable. Has no one mentioned to them that working parents do OTHER things in between the school runs? I’m lucky enough to live two mins from. my kids school and have a flexible schedule so I do drop off and pick up each day but lots of people don’t. Kids at our school are picked up by grandparents, older siblings, local daycare providers and lots just go to the before school/after school program. This is really not a huge deal. I find it really annoying actually because I don’t have any other help and I managed to do it just fine and no one is giving me an award for it.
They seem to think that doing the school run makes them look like Parents of the Year. And do we even know where the kids are at this point? Last week someone suggested they had been pulled from school. The narrative is very fuzzy at this point.
I’m so sick of hearing about the school runs I could scream. It’s like someone detailing washing the dishes every day as their excuse for not working.
No one cares, William. And it’s looking very performative parenting.
For the BRF and RR, the school run is meant to appeal to all strata. It signals that the upper classes–aristocrats and nouveau riche–have the wealth/money and leisure/time to “play act” being responsible parents. For the rest of us plebeians, it is supposed to be aspirational. But, in reality it is just tone deaf. This messaging does NOT work imo.
@Lorelie The way they expect the public to believe the bullsqueeze about William and/or Kate doing the school runs twice a day every day for years and years is also ridiculous.
As if we don’t know they have nannies and guards to do that.
BlueNailsBetty, So is Africa.s/
Yep. I was riffing off that.
Basically “XYX is mine!” is all that goes through that man’s brain.
So Kate puts out a picture that is supposed to say she is doing the school run and PW has to put out PR that HE does the school run? They really seem to be at odds with their strategies.
It’s “The War of the Wales: The Next Generation.”
This one is even dumber.
I noticed, quite often, that whenever they’re in public with the kids, William and Kate appeared to be in competition, to show which of the two of them are the better parent. That to me supported the rumor that they were separated. But that the invisible contract is so air-tight is almost enviable. I believe every single one of the rota rats know the truth about the status of that marriage — that it’s either over or that it’s hanging by a thread.
Lol. 🖖
Well…. If you aren’t talking to each other or perhaps not living together you can’t keep your stories aligned. Just saying
The fact that he’s taking the trouble to slap down Kate about a school run means they’re divorcing. This isn’t just conflicting press strategies. This is him starting to use his official channels to claim the great dad title and showing that they went rogue to get a picture out and he’s squashed the picture in the UK.
I do think she’s had some sort of health event, but they are definitely gearing up for divorce.
I agree; I think he’s been slow rolling this for a while: I recall a Dan Wooton column, following the Caribbean disaster trip, in which was stated that, unlike Charles, who neglected W&H after his divorce from Di, William plans to be a better father to his kids. And then there was that very curious father’s day Daily Fail cover, portraying him as a wonderful single dad.
This really shows how broken they are as a couple if they are fighting PR wars. I really think the photo was Kate being fed up by KP’s silence so she and Carole went rogue while also putting in a subtle jab that Will was not doing all the school runs and this is now him punching back.
Also school runs are not work. It’s just something you do as a parent and nobody pays you for it
School runs are not work. Correct. But apparently it’s a sign that you’re a good parent while simultaneously also an excuse not to do work🙄
The “school runs” are a bit of a joke by now. On the other hand, Prinz Ei seems unable to explain how he spends his time not working, and as mentioned, he seems to have an interesting relationship to alcohol when he actually does work. I seriously hope that his school run explanations are untrue given the fact that he seems to be drinking.
All three children still attend the same school, right? It’s not like he is juggling three different pick up/ drop off points, he’s basically discovered “commuting”.
Congratulations, Normal Bill! And he did a whole one event once a week, too, wow!
But weren’t he and Kate *always* purportedly doing the school run as part of their “hands- on” parenting?
I would love to be one of the other working parents at drop off, like “Oh, do you go to this school?”
They’re at the same school. And I just checked the driving directions on Apple Maps—it’s 15-20 minutes from Windsor Castle to Lambrook School. So if all three are at school all day, even assuming he’s spending 1.5hrs a day on the school run, he should have a 6.5 hour workday in the middle there he could be doing something with like every other parent. Other than bullying, yelling and laying claim to unclaimable things.
I wouldn’t even call it commuting because they’re not sitting in traffic like a regular pleb. They’ve got security who are known to run down pedestrians let alone sit in traffic.
Oh ffs. Let’s say he actually DID this (sure, Jan)… dropped his kids off and picked them up. YOU DON’T GET A COOKIE FOR THAT, ya twat! Statesman indeed.
Clownish PR. Also, WTF is the big deal about the school run? Beyond the first/last day of school and maybe some special occasions, who the hell cares if mommy or daddy does the pickups everyday?? I’m sorry but if your child is going to be psychologically traumatized by granny or a babysitter doing picks ups from time to time? Then there’s something wrong with your child and you need to get them help. This is used as an excuse to do less actual work. Period.
Exactly. Why can’t Nanny Maria drop them off occasionally? By making such a big deal about “doing the school run”, they seem to be implying that not doing it would make them look like bad/delinquent parents. Instead, it’s making them look like lazy louts who don’t work to earn their keep! Any excuse not to work!
I think since QE was so notoriously hands off and cold with Chuck, and he was not involved within the booys that much, this was their idea of signaling about how they were modern and hands on and different. I can believe that Will envied kids whose parents were dropping them off and picking them up because he didn’t have that consistently. He’s turned it into the mark of having a successful family life, which it isn’t, and is so out of touch he thinks people love to hear about it
But one Royal of whom there are several school run shots is Princess Diana….
They do sound to be coming at each other hard. Grab your popcorn, kids!
They are saying he arranges his schedule according to the school runs. But, he doesn’t do anything in between? What schedule? That is just so stupid.
Interesting that the narrative has now changed from planned abdominal surgery to Keen “fell ill.” That’s not the first time I’m seeing the rota rats or other UK press use this term. And being ill could mean a host of things besides a physical ailment.
I still maintain Peggy Huevo is going to divorce her citing this exact reason, “illness,” and Keen needing to retire from public life.
Yeah, fell ill. So, that’s not a planned surgery.
The dictionary says : To become ill, to get sick, to sicken.
gave these examples, “ Shortly before Christmas, he was mysteriously taken ill. She fell ill with measles.”
Does one fall ill with mental health issues or Ed issues? Maybe those issues required surgery. Or maybe they’ve lied this whole time.
Listen, my tinfoil tiara twitched hard at the word “fell” and I immediately wondered if the reporter was slyly hinting at something.
I wonder if he’s trying to portray himself as a devoted dad for if there is a divorce.
Wouldn’t surprise me if the BRF came for the kids and K is told to keep quiet or else they’ll set their attack dogs on her. Uncle G is giving lots of ammunition…
So does the custody battle hang on who does the school runs? As in whoever does the daily school runs gets primary custody?
I think so. Trying to play the cool single dad. I recall reading nanny maria was there to drop them off. This reminds of the story William told of his jogging through central park.
As in, who gets the school runs doesn’t have to work. They’re fighting over laziness.
All bullshit. He doesn’t do school runs. He is lazy. Sounds to me like Peg and Can’t are fighting. Could be the negotiations have stopped and maybe that’s why the school run photo op stunt from Carol.
War of the wales 2.0
The Dumbest War Ever.
At this point he’s basically daring TMZ to get photos of someone else dropping off the kids.
I feel sorry for whatever school official is responsible for keeping the paps at bay.
It is certainly a choice to assert that he’s done it “every single day” since Kate’s been out, right? He had better hope that one of the other parents doesn’t feel annoyed and quietly sell him out. Imagine dropping off your kids every day before you head to your full-time job and seeing this effing guy complaining (cuz that’s what he’s really doing) about doing the school run, all while his chauffeured car(s) and RPOs block traffic?
And that’s if the children are even attending school in person.
Yikes! to be getting this story right after Kate was papped in what was obviously supposed to be the school run (whether it was or not is a different issue entirely) – the Waleses are at each other’s throats for sure.
it’s also a pushback on the stories about him refusing to work – we’re back to the whole “he can’t work, SCHOOL RUN!” thing they were pushing for a while when Kate first had surgery (or when it was first announced.)
So we are being reminded that he can’t work because of the school run, and that he IS doing the school run, every day, not his wife and MIL.
I think Peg might be trying to expose Carole and Kate as photoshopping that pic. There was a rental car in it. But he’s dumb so he is exposing himself.
This is so pathetic. Pathetic that their comms team can’t even get themselves sorted out as to whose doing these damn school runs, pathetic that the 40 something future king of England greatest accomplishment are these lame ass runs.
#willywonkaexperience
I’m going to guess that most of the time the nanny does the school run and William and Kate use it as an excuse not to have more engagements and to do them before 1 pm. William is apparently doing some Earthshot engagement today which just shows how chaotic KP is because why would you do an event like this on International Woman’s Day?
Why? A few guesses. Bc it gave him a full week of rest. And bc Meghan will be out today. And bc he prob didn’t even realize it was IWD.
Will Peg start working this summer or will he stay home to take care of the kids? So many questions.
Oh no! They spend the summer at Amner, don’t you know. How can they be expected to work while the kids are on vacation?
They never ever work while the kids are on break. Eye roll.
The wails take off 19 weeks that are school holidays. Apparently, they have decided to take off on school days too. Because driving your kids, or riding along with them, to and from school is the most critical part of parenting and defines being a ‘hands on parent’ once they are past EARLY YEARS. They are now in SCHOOL RUN YEARS. Kate is working from her bed this very moment, while nurses hover, on charts and a survey to ask if everyone understands the importance of SCHOOL RUN YEARS.
I walked to and from school for the first 8 years, now I will have to rethink, were my parents ‘hands on’?
This is what I was referring to yesterday – Kate and Carole have been emboldened due to Will’s public, incessant f*ck ups and are fighting back. This is when things get interesting. That photo clearly achieved its intended affect bc Will couldn’t help himself, he had to release this snippy comeback.
I’m not even going to touch the “fell ill” versus “planned surgery” contradiction. At this point it’s blatantly obvious that KP has been lying this entire time, and Will doesn’t have the discipline to keep this up. His ego is going to topple this entire house of cards and he’s too stupid to stop himself, I love it.
War of the Wales 2: Electric School Run Boogaloo is the sequel we all need right now.
Hahahahahaha
😂😂😂
LMAO!!
This obsession with the school run is weird. Isn’t it a security risk anyway for him and George to drive to the same spot twice a day in the same vehicle?
Shouldn’t Mr Earthshot be taking the kids to the bus stop instead of doing a 13 mile round trip twice a day? He could take turns to carpool with suitably-vetted parents? Lambrook also coordinates mini-buses from Windsor. He really doesn’t have to be on the road twice a day like this. AFAIK he doesn’t drive an EV?
(I know, I know, security, buses are for the plebs, etc.).
The WanK’s love to use security reasons when they are eager to dodge duties, but conveniently flout them when trying to score PR points. It’s this inconsistency that has been and will be their downfall. They just can’t have it both ways.
Omg, now I need a television series about a prince and princess who are divorced and trying to raise the children in a completely normal environment. He and the other parents in the neighborhood have a carpool to get the kids to and from school. She and the neighborhood parents do the school fundraisers. Hijinks ensue!
I guess no one can get through to Huevos that he sounds like an absolute bell end going on and on about school runs? Most people with children wake up super early, get themselves and the kids ready, get breakfast and lunches ready, drop off the kids and then work a full day. They then pick up the kids and do an entire night time routine of homework, dinner, baths, laundry, etc. Daily life for us mortals can be an grind and he sounds clueless and callous. This is terrible strategy for him, especially as families in England are suffering from the Brexit fallout. What a complete twat.
seriously, this “every day dad” angle is ludicrous on its face, but then again, a lot of people are willing to make excuses.
Just you wait until he discovers the concepts of ‘mid week top-up shop’ and ‘sport kit laundry’.
It will be wild.
Sport kit laundry!
I cannot wait for when in 15 years for the inevitable Windsor kid tell-all, because then we’ll finally get the scoop on what was happening with all these keystone cop “School Runs” they trot out to distract from pretty much everything
Sidenote to that: I can’t wait for those kids to read Spare and see the royals for exactly who they are.
Right, this is the one time I can really get behind that old saw “But what about THE CHILDREN?!?!?!??”
Seriously, we have to keep those kids well and safe so we can find out what really happened.
Omg, every day a new stupidity. So what if he does do the school run and so what if he doesn’t? He’s still PoW, heir to the throne and “liege man of life and limb” to the king. He’s supposed to be stepping up. And what about all his global initiatives? Is it “Sorry, homelessness (the environment, Gaza, mental health,) will have to wait – I have to drive the kids to school”? I mean, WTF is this man talking about?
@Eurydice school run BS bingo is on parr with a corgi ate my homework for an excuse, isn’t it?
Totally juvenile, but it goes even beyond that. He’s persisting in a narrative that literally nobody cares about. Nobody is asking “who’s taking the kids to school?” Everyone is asking “Where the heck is Kate? Is Charles going to die? Is this the end of the monarchy?” The people and press are asking these questions all over the planet and all Will can do is drone on about the school run? WTF is the matter with him?
Supposedly a photographer breached the security of Windsor, where William supposedly lives with his vulnerable children and got an unauthorized picture of the missing princess, but there is no outcry from him about beefing up security. His wife looks like she got a face transfer and is riding in a car balancing on five tires but he expresses no concern for Kate’s wellbeing. But mention the school run? Those are fighting words and must be stopped!!!!!
There’s such a distinct lack of tenderness and care around William regarding both his wife’s and his father’s illness. The narrative is his rage and anger at the press and his overwhelm and how this puts upon him. A 42 year old man with some maturity should be portraying an image of stability and warmth to his loved ones
The last few weeks have shown that they are, beyond any reasonable doubt, separated and barely talking, if at all. As we suspected for months – but Will is clearly getting tired of playing along, and he must be seething at all the attention she is getting.
Apple. Tree.
Long before this debacle, William has been snappish about people asking him about Kate when he was someplace to talk about some topic.
The current incessant questions and focus on Kate must be eating him alive.
The way they or he hypes up these school runs as if they were actual work. This lazy f*ck
People do school runs before going to work and this man’s whole job is school run 😭You would think he is driving the school bus. lol.
That’d be too much like hard work for him 😀
And all these years I hadn’t put school run on my CV!
I get stuck behind buses all the time so I’m going to add Education Transportation Escort Officer to my CV.
I get William and Kate thinking this school run is a bloody big deal but what I don’t get is the media going along with it and making it sound like he deserves a medal. This is landing especially stupid considering today is International Women’s Day. Tell us again William just how you are such a special dad and you do more than any parent ever has in the history of parenting ever.
I remember Diana often doing the school run and loads of public engagements too.
No big deal was made of it
@Liz, yes Diana did a lot of “normal” things for her sons as well as life in a fishbowl would allow. Some of it was heavily publicized. But I don’t remember any aspect of her parenting ever being used to excuse her from duty or “embiggening” her reputation. It was sort of taken for granted she was doing things differently from QE2 and so the furor died down rather quickly.
That’s why I’m surprised William has grown up to be such a “look-at-me” about “the school run” of all things.
And goodness I had a 3 hour round trip school run during the middle school years, because I was also transporting a friend’s child. I still somehow managed to have a life. It would have felt ludicrous to make a huge deal of that commute.
It’s really quite comical the big deal made of W&K’s school run. It’s comical also that they don’t seem to see how comical it all is. They really ought to be embarrassed.
And I really don’t believe either of them do the school run regularly. Especially not now. I do believe the insider tip given by a fellow CB participant that the children were taken out of school.
Wasn’t there recently a post here saying that the parents at the school said that nanny Maria also does the school run? This all seems like a lie.
I was remembering that too.
Imagine you’re a Holocaust survivor sharing your story of horror and Peg insists on HOLDING YOUR HAND. That gives me a profound case of the Ick.
I don’t believe it actually happened (unless there are photos). But if it did: Peg is not a source of comfort. And I certainly wouldn’t want him touching me under any circumstances.
And then he’d ask them- but did you do the school run???
My dad actually is a Holocaust Survivor. I’m ROTFL at the idea of William holding my dad’s hand. I don’t think he’d allow it but if Willy were successful he’d no doubt get the ultimate “glare of disapproval.” As a kid if I misbehaved the look was enough to bring me to tears.
11 January 2024 Prince William acquitted himself well meeting Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield to the extent that my husband believed that if he just did regular royal engagements at least 4 days a week then he’d be earning his keep. Since then he has completely unravelled and it is HIS behaviour that has generated so much unease and queasy speculation about why he is quivering and just exactly how unwell is Kate. Monarchy is all about stability and continuity demonstrated by K C and QC showing up and being appreciative of kind thoughts etc., KEEP OUT MUGGLES has been the high handed tone from KP and it is entirely the wrong approach to take but Willy wants lockdown and here we are.
Willy was fine on 11 January so maybe he was BLIND SIDED by the double whammy but it all feels hinky and murky.
There was an early article that came out pretty soon after the initial surgery announcement. Pretty sure Kaiser covered it but I can’t recall from where it came. But in it, a source was quoted that William was bewildered by his wife’s surgery. It was so strange and for some reason it has always stuck in the back of my head as an odd response. But it does speak to what you’re saying @lady digby about William being blind-sided by something.
TMZ never said the picture was after the school run; and if it were after the run where are the kids? I think divorce talks are in the works and school run is code for custody fight.
The photo supposedly took place at 9 AM so it would have been after they dropped the kids off at school. And the only person who implied it was the school run was Becky English needling William. So I think between the photo and Becky, William got all pissy about how he’s the head huevo doing the school run. And I also believe he and Kate are trying to one up each other with this school run situation for custody of the kids and to get on top of the PR.
Will-not: 1. GOOD PR means not lying about things that are easily fact checked. 2. Stop using your kids as a cover for your bad behavior. Leave them out of the narrative. 3. You seem confused about what the school run means. The school run means the kids are dropped off at school in the morning, then picked up later in the day. Leaving the kids at school, then picking them up later means you have at least 5 hours to do event because the kids are not with you. 4. Don’t drive under the influence. The struggling tax payers fund world class security for your lazy, entitled self. 5. Don’t be around the kids if you are under the influence. The struggling tax payers fund world class child care for your privileged, spoiled self.
Also how long does a school run take in a day ? I’m sure that if Harry was to make a public appearance before sunday, William would rush to Wales to watch the rugby team play in the Six Nations tournament and taking care of the children wouldn’t be such a problem anymore.
Lambrook is 6 miles from Windsor Great Park so 15 minutes each way tops.
Maybe he forgot that google maps is a thing that exists.
Soooooo Will and George can’t travel together, but he drives him to school everyday? And as much as they want privacy for their kids (which I agree is correct) they want to use them as an excuse for everything. It’s smelling like hypocrisy and divorce to me.
Yeah I’m really confused about this seems like a huge security risk. Plus I was in the south of England a couple of years back and the roads are really twisty and unkept. People drive really fast and my friend there had gotten into a major car accident the year before
I hope they are delivering breathalyzer tests before driving anywhere much less to pick up the kids! I don’t think the kids are attending school anyway! Good try Willy!
The strange thing to me is how KP and all the tabloids talk about driving your kids to school like its the epitome of parenting and they can’t think of anything else that a “hands-on” parent would actually do. Many parents drive their kids to school. Many kids walk, or ride the bus, or carpool, or have other arrangements. And none of the ways that kids typically get to school automatically make their parents either good or bad parents. But this is literally the only example we’ve had the whole time of William interacting with the kids at all. If he wanted more sympathy it would have been better to say he knows firsthand how hard it is for kids to have to worry about their mother, and he is spending extra time with them to make sure they’re all right. Or something like that. Not this constant “I don’t have servants drive the kids to school! I’m awesome!”
My sister’s husband is out of town for the week for work so I’ve been here to help out. Nephew is autistic and doesn’t have an after school program. So she brings him to school in the am then goes to work. Schedules lunch so she can bring him home. She goes back to work and I stay with him. (Husband usually works opposite shift from her). So she is still managing to work full time while doing the school run. I’m nanny Maria/grands Middleton in this situation. This is five days a week. But Pegs can’t manage twice a week. Mind you she doesn’t have household staff yet still find time to keep an impeccable home. He can miss me with his bs.
This, so much this. Even if it’s true that William has been doing the precious school run, so the hell what??? It’s a minor daily blip in the lives of most parents and caregivers. Especially those with special needs children. This fixation on the school run is downright insulting when you get right down to it.
Well said HD, well said!!!!!
Other than the heroic school runs, how else is Will involved in his children’s lives? Kate was reported to feign interest in George’s exam readiness and exposing the kids to acts of charity, but I’ve heard nothing of William’s actual parenting. Does he help with homework or play croquet on the lawn? I’m shocked at how terrible they are at selling him as a Good Dad.
I think Chuck announced his plan at Christmas. And Kate, knowing that would mean more work for her and Camzilla not letting her wear a tiara to do it in, decided she would show the family how much they need her. I still believe she’s taking a mental health break as directed by her mum. The steroidal face could be from injections her mom told her to get while she still had access to public money.
No, no and NO HE BLOODY WELL HASN’T. Because the children were not bloody well there. FACT. I do wish they would tell the fking truth and keep their stories straight. Three weeks ago they even admitted the children were being home schooled (but not by Princess early yars) because I expect George has passed her level long ago, and Charlotte is overtaking baldric. Another day, another exercise in “how to gaslight the masses”
I was just wondering about that. I can’t remember though how it came about that we know the children are being homeschooled.
Where are the kids? Are they with mom and gran? At Anmer? Is Heuvohead at KP most of the time? Who’s going to Balmoral now that it’s getting a glow-up and new staff? If there’s one thing that makes me livid it’s when someone tries to gaslight me or pull the wool over my eyes, and when it’s a useless royal living large off the peasants’ money it makes me even more angry. I WISH someone would drop the truth bomb on these leeches.
These are the questions no one is asking in England, because Royals. I am so happy I don’t live in a country where we mindlessly have to accept any of this bullshit.
What is going on over there? If the kids are at home, then why is he trying to maintain that he does the school runs when it seems it would be easy to prove or disprove that? It also doesn’t explain what the Carole and Kate photo op was about. If they weren’t doing the school run, what were they doing? And where were they because it’s obvious that was photoshopped.
Mary – you’re so right. But they’re only fooling the fools. And they’re getting more and more sloppy – they don’t even attempt to get their stories straight.
This is Reminiscent of William thinking that African belongs to him William is angry about those pictures. Those pictures blow up the narrative that William is too busy to do anything the only people who believe William is a hand on dad doting on Kate are the Karen’s and the royalist. William is using his kids as a shield like always .
Prince Huevo scrambles to be seen as a good dad, but only seems to enjoy himself with he’s getting fried with celebs.
Truth is, he’s taking it over easy.
🧑🏻🍳💋!
@QuiteContrary: 🤣😆👍🥰 LMAO that’s *chef’s kiss* 💋
Definitely lots of cracks in his egg-erated story…
He’s just Boiled and bland. And, he’s not a Good Egg.
Just wait, peg will be joining the PTA any day now.
That photo is NOT a photo of Kate – why is everyone pretending it is???
It is Pippa at best, a lookalike at worst…
Umm…everyone is NOT *pretending* it’s Kate. It looks more like Kate than Pippa, that’s for sure. You can have your opinion but don’t shove it down our throats please.
@Tulip, I first thought it was Pippa, too. I looked at loads of photos of Pippa wearing sunglasses because honestly I’ve got nothing better to do other than sit here in a caregiver capacity to a very sick spouse. When he needs nothing but my presence I indulge in this armchair detective work. And the thing that finally convinced me that this is not Pippa, but Kate, is the nose shape and particularly the nose tip.
As to the integrity of the photo itself, who knows? Anything can be done to alter images these days. It could be Kate’s nose photoshopped onto Pippa’s face for all I know.
If Egg and Bones really are at odds, and she’s off somewhere with her mother, would she be “allowed” to take the kids with her? Aren’t they considered (ugh) “property of the crown”?
In the regular world a custody dispute would already be awful, but imagine how chilling with the Men in Gray/Little Lord Tantrum Egg involved.
It all boils down to w doing sth and K having very serious and very damaging proof of it. Otherwise W would try every move to force K to compliance – public smear campaign, threats of divorce and taking the kids from her.
This blizzare silence tells me from beginning that what happened is so huge that nobody dares a public move.
There is a rumour that Kate and the children are staying with her parents because there is a high police presence in the area close to where they live.
Rumour is that this has been the case since December.
This has occurred to me. The question is where does William actually live? And while Kate is in hospital, who is living with the kids (assuming Will and Kate are separated). It would be logical perhaps for Carol to come to Adelaide, because the kids are not old enough to be in a house by themselves, or they are shipped to Middleton home, which has security because William and Kate spend time there with their children. Some people have commented that the kids are being home-schooled, which is a drastic disruption of their education. It’s not something you can suddenly do. Who is there to tutor them? None of the stories compute common sense. If William is focussing on his family, it would be a good thing to release a picture of him say taking the children somewhere or even playing football with them. And who is trying to keep William standing up and acting responsibly? Charles is head of the family, and what family he has is falling apart.
PRINCE HUEVO
Inspite of the endless speculation I truly believe kate simply had a major surgery that was touch and go and is healing slowly and William and the kids aren’t coping well.
I think it’s safe to assume the kids are raising themselves, at this point.
I can’t wait till the truth comes out and everyone knows what a sham the Royal Family is .
Really, bravo Bulliam for managing 2% of normal working parents life. You get a cook e now.
Now please stop talking and pissing us off.
There were photo years ago of Prince Fred doing drop offs in Denmark for his kids. He still seemed to manage working at the same time and never really appears to have mentioned it…
The lesson from Watergate; getting caught in a coverup is the worst part. That’s what I think is going to happen here.
This is a great meta analysis of the Kate story:
Huevo means “shitty” in Russian btw