Us Weekly: Prince Harry hasn’t checked on Kate, but she wants nothing to do with him

We should really take Gary Goldsmith at his word and accept that he marched into the Celebrity Big Brother house with his Middleton-approved talking points. The sh-t he’s saying, it’s almost like a Mail columnist scripted it for him. From the very start of his stint on CBB, Gary could not keep Prince Harry and Meghan’s names out of his f–king mouth, which just shows that the Middletons and Waleses can’t keep the Sussexes’ names out of their mouths. Gary said that he believes Harry will one day “come back,” alone of course, without a wife or children. Gary also waxed rhapsodic about how great it was for Kate and William when Harry was their third wheel: “When they were a threesome – so Kate, William and Harry – they looked really comfortable together. Then suddenly there’s an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes, and creates so much drama that I don’t genuinely think was there…”

This has been said a million times in a million different ways: they never wanted Harry to get married, and everything they’ve done since he met Meghan is an attempt to force them to split. For Kate, it was especially bad to see the handsome, charismatic brother fall in love with a beautiful American actress, and that’s why Kate went out of her way to devise such nasty, racist attacks and smears on Meghan. I was thinking of all of this as I glanced through Us Weekly’s exclusive, all about how Harry and Kate were once so close.

While Princess Kate and Prince Harry once had a close bond, their now rocky relationship may be beyond repair. “I think there was once a relationship, a friendship, a very close one between Harry and Kate,” royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I’m sure he’s concerned about her as well, but I know that she wants to have nothing to do with them.” Andersen, who’s the best-selling author of books including The King: The Life of Charles III and William and Kate: A Royal Love Story, notes that the Princess of Wales, 42, has “her own problems now.” Kate was spotted for the first time since undergoing surgery on Monday, March 4. In the photos obtained by TMZ, she sat in the passenger seat of a car alongside her mother, Carole Middleton, while wearing sunglasses. As for whether Harry, 38, has reached out to Kate amid her recovery, Andersen doesn’t think he’s extended an olive branch. “My understanding is he hasn’t, and it is a stalemate,” he says. “They’re both on opposite sides of this wall and nobody has the courage to leap over it and really make an honest attempt.” Andersen claims that Harry hasn’t exactly been given the warmest welcome when he’s traveled across the pond on several occasions. “Every time he’s gone there, he’s been given the cold shoulder and he’s aware of that,” Andersen says. “I think he fears it’ll just be the same situation all over.” Andersen adds that Kate “feels betrayed” the same way that William, 41, and King Charles III do by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “That hasn’t changed,” he says.

[From Us Weekly]

Charles and William generally get “the blame” for how the Sussexes were pushed out and left in mortal danger, but let’s not forget that Kate did her part too. She was unnerved from the moment she met Meghan, and Kate worked with her mother and the palace machinery to make Meghan’s life a living hell. Then Kate told everyone that she was the keen peacemaker, that she could somehow convince Harry to come back and/or reconcile with William. That died with QEII. Nowadays, they don’t even pretend that Kate is anything but a vapid, racist Karen. Like, that’s explicitly her appeal for her fans and defenders. All of which to say, this is the second story this week where palace sources are like “Harry should have checked on poor Kate!” No, he’s good. I hope he blanks Kate forever.





