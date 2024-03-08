Us Weekly: Prince Harry hasn’t checked on Kate, but she wants nothing to do with him

We should really take Gary Goldsmith at his word and accept that he marched into the Celebrity Big Brother house with his Middleton-approved talking points. The sh-t he’s saying, it’s almost like a Mail columnist scripted it for him. From the very start of his stint on CBB, Gary could not keep Prince Harry and Meghan’s names out of his f–king mouth, which just shows that the Middletons and Waleses can’t keep the Sussexes’ names out of their mouths. Gary said that he believes Harry will one day “come back,” alone of course, without a wife or children. Gary also waxed rhapsodic about how great it was for Kate and William when Harry was their third wheel: “When they were a threesome – so Kate, William and Harry – they looked really comfortable together. Then suddenly there’s an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes, and creates so much drama that I don’t genuinely think was there…”
This has been said a million times in a million different ways: they never wanted Harry to get married, and everything they’ve done since he met Meghan is an attempt to force them to split. For Kate, it was especially bad to see the handsome, charismatic brother fall in love with a beautiful American actress, and that’s why Kate went out of her way to devise such nasty, racist attacks and smears on Meghan. I was thinking of all of this as I glanced through Us Weekly’s exclusive, all about how Harry and Kate were once so close.
While Princess Kate and Prince Harry once had a close bond, their now rocky relationship may be beyond repair.
“I think there was once a relationship, a friendship, a very close one between Harry and Kate,” royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I’m sure he’s concerned about her as well, but I know that she wants to have nothing to do with them.”
Andersen, who’s the best-selling author of books including The King: The Life of Charles III and William and Kate: A Royal Love Story, notes that the Princess of Wales, 42, has “her own problems now.”
Kate was spotted for the first time since undergoing surgery on Monday, March 4. In the photos obtained by TMZ, she sat in the passenger seat of a car alongside her mother, Carole Middleton, while wearing sunglasses. As for whether Harry, 38, has reached out to Kate amid her recovery, Andersen doesn’t think he’s extended an olive branch.
“My understanding is he hasn’t, and it is a stalemate,” he says. “They’re both on opposite sides of this wall and nobody has the courage to leap over it and really make an honest attempt.”
Andersen claims that Harry hasn’t exactly been given the warmest welcome when he’s traveled across the pond on several occasions.
“Every time he’s gone there, he’s been given the cold shoulder and he’s aware of that,” Andersen says. “I think he fears it’ll just be the same situation all over.”
Andersen adds that Kate “feels betrayed” the same way that William, 41, and King Charles III do by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “That hasn’t changed,” he says.
[From Us Weekly]
Charles and William generally get “the blame” for how the Sussexes were pushed out and left in mortal danger, but let’s not forget that Kate did her part too. She was unnerved from the moment she met Meghan, and Kate worked with her mother and the palace machinery to make Meghan’s life a living hell. Then Kate told everyone that she was the keen peacemaker, that she could somehow convince Harry to come back and/or reconcile with William. That died with QEII. Nowadays, they don’t even pretend that Kate is anything but a vapid, racist Karen. Like, that’s explicitly her appeal for her fans and defenders. All of which to say, this is the second story this week where palace sources are like “Harry should have checked on poor Kate!” No, he’s good. I hope he blanks Kate forever.
By Harry’s own account on Spare, they did get along but their dynamic was always based on him being the “little brother” who would do anything Kate or William said. Once he met Meghan of course that changed, as it should, with Harry becoming his own independent person. I think both Kate and Will resented that.
And by his own account in Spare, they were never close, they never invited him over to their apartment at KP.
I don’t get why these royal experts, authors, are all hard at work, proving how dumb they are, expecting to get away with their semi-truths and outright lies, indirectly admitting they never bothered to read Spare.
Nah…Harry was…”Just let Harry do it” or “Blame Harry” or “The three of US look good together, so we can do nothing, so people will not notice that we do nothing because we look good together.”
Have you all listened and seen Kate speak…not the accent, but enunciation, facial expressions and stage presence? I had never before, but I was curious (I think it was a thing on YouTube that was on my screen) and looked yesterday… Just by that measure alone, she would hate Meghan.
Prince Harry is good- let Katey and her family members solve their problems. Passive-aggressive people should always be avoided- they’re good in subtle manipulation. That uncle dude of Katey needs a lot of moolah.
With all of these photos and articles like that one I always get the feeling that Kate was preying on Harry for many years. And now she’s just acting like a jealous teen who hasn’t had her crush reciprocated.
Lau, I also get the feeling that she had plans/desires to make Harry her paramour, given that she married a dud. There was also an article that popped up just before her illness about her past associations with record mogul Richard Branson and also Epstein and that she had once slept with Prince Andrew. Who knows…but having Harry in her sights for something more than a brother-in-law is a possibility.
Harry was polite and nice to Kate, which is way more than her husband can manage.
I think Will was counting on Harry remaining unmarried and available to keep Kate “company” so that his marriage to Kate would be tolerable for him and Kate. Based on Will’s apparent disdain for Kate, I now wonder if he would have been bothered if something physical occurred between Kate & Harry after he had his heir and spares. I’m glad Harry escaped.
Spare didn’t even outline an interaction with Harry and Kate without William present so it is pure fantasy that he was close to her. He barely knew they were getting engaged and said he was looking forward to get to know her when the announcement was made.
Kate was the one who had no boundaries and acted like a flirt in public with Harry because William was icing her out even early on in their marriage. It just became more obvious once Harry was not around for cover.
Right – they may have gotten along but there was no closeness there. Even in Spare, the most Harry could say about her was that she liked to shop.
I do think Harry marrying someone in general threw her for a loop, and I think him marrying someone like Meghan was something that Kate was not prepared for, at all.
And then she spent years harassing Meghan as a result.
Why would he want to check in on Can’t who went out of her way to make Meg’s life miserable? He wouldn’t.
What in the manchild…? He was in his late 30s when he met Meg. He should have been independent already.
I never thought he and Kate were close. Harry looked uncomfortable when Kate got flirty with him. Kate also interfered in Meghan wedding preparations and caused trouble
They really expected a grown man to never have his own life and be their third wheel. And to call it a threesome? Yuck. The queen didn’t expect that from her sister and Charles didn’t expect that of Anne or either of his brothers. Yeah, their reign will be a mess. If they (especially her) get there.
This is apropos of nothing because we will never know the truth but, given Harry’s demonstrated character, I believe he has made an effort to reach out and check on her.
It either got blocked by the MIG or Peg.
Not coming at you, but I see this suggested a lot and I don’t see why Harry would check on this woman who bullied his wife. Harry wouldn’t even acknowledge her at events, he spoke to William to ask him to have Kate move so they could sit.
I feel like we should respect what he’s shown us and what we’ve witnessed. She is not his wife.
It’s odd that no one asked why William didn’t check on Meghan after finding out about the royal racists and her miscarriage and her mh challenge.
I think both Harry and Meghan are decent people who would have reached out at the start of all this “Kate has had abdominal surgery and will be out for the count for months, months I tell you” business just to see what the hell was actually going on. But that said I totally agree that after that point they’ve done their bit and they don’t owe her a damn thing. No card, no flowers, no nothing.
I could see H&M sending a card without any expectation that K would respond. I don’t think that they would go beyond that though.
Some day a publication might wake up and realize that it’s not H&M who need to get in touch and mend fences, but the remainders.
Coming at me a little bit, but I understand that it’s a rightfully tender point for everyone fiercely protective of H&M. Given that, I don’t think he’s holding a vigil for Kate as some have suggested and is frankly just stupid.
I think due to his aforementioned character and possibly as a result of his work in therapy, he and Meghan reached out for a simple, ‘hope all goes well.’ That’s all.
But as I said above, what do I/any of us know?
@beyond I agree on his character. For me this is more about a pet peeve of mine, which is people conflating kindness with being a doormat, combined with this constant narrative in the media that Kate needs to be checked on by Harry, and even many have suggested he would need to go “home” while she’s ill, as if Meghan doesn’t exist.
I wonder why those folks dehumanize MM like that and never suggested that William should have checked on her, you know?
But sure, as you’ve said, send a card or reach out with a hope you’re recovering, makes sense and is probably the right thing to do.
I really didn’t mean to come at you, more for this BM narrative that erases Meghan as the priority woman in his life. Apologies if I was harsh, I should have just made a separate comment.
I think evidence suggests you are correct. At Phil’s funeral, neither PH nor PW seemed interested in Kate hanging around for their conversation. At QE’s funeral, PH spoke to PW but not Kate. At their walk-around after QE died, Kate was the one being unfriendly and PH wasn’t interacting with her, but he and PW seemed okay around each other.
@equality yes, those are the moments that really stood out for me. Harry literally froze Kate out. He must have a reason.
I agree with you Beyondthefringe, I don’t think Harry and Meghan are haters. They might not have rallied around with a casserole and a bouquet of flowers but I do think they would have been shocked to hear that Kate was apparently as sick as the initial reports indicated and they would have reached out in some way. I also think if they did reach out they were probably ignored. But as you say, who really knows.
🙄 It’s not being a “hater” to ignore someone who’s done their best to make your lives miserable; it’s called protecting your peace. Why people insist/hope that the Sussexes are concerned about Kate is beyond me.
@withtheamerican No apologies needed. We’re all just speculating here anyway. And I agree with your analysis. It’s always galling to continue to be beat over the head with the difference in the way the BM handled the two women.
Whatever H&M did or did not do whether solo or as a couple, they made the right decision for themselves. That’s the bottom line.
@beyond thank you for being so gracious! 🙂 have a wonderful weekend
Harry was aloof with Kate on recent visits especially at the funeral for the queen
I think Harry and Megan know what the true story is — that Kate is not ill at all and never had surgery.
I remember Harry saying in Spare he liked to make Kate laugh. Knowing his brother as he does, he probably sensed the tension in their marriage.
Possibly more a reflection on his own personality than on Kate. Didn’t he say the same about one of his teachers?
Oh yeah, lets not forget when Kate was left in the rain by her husband at an official royal event, early on in their marriage. Kate, William and Harry were all dressed up for the event, that was outdoors, it began to rain and Willie took the umbrella and proceeded onto the grounds without Kate. Harry called and jestured to William, “you left Kate”!
Yes this was captured by the French papers during the 2012 jubilee, which confirms these two were not in synch as a couple from very early on.
The absurdity that Harry should go out of his way for someone who has contributed so much energy to destroying his wife! After what Triple K has orchestrated against Meghan, after her racism and hatefulness, why would he care?
And her family is still trashing him. Gary goldsmith isn’t being cleared as a CBB contestant if someone from the palace said something.
Listen, I’m a petty, spiteful bitch. Once you’ve crossed me* or stabbed me in the back we’re done. Period. So whatever happens to you after I walk away is none of my business and I’m not going to reach out if you are going through some sort of hardship. A silent good luck and goddess bless is the most you’ll get from me. And that goes for everyone, relatives or non-relatives.
But Harry and Meghan are genuinely kind people who maintain that kindness even while setting and maintaining their boundaries. So it would not surprise me if they sent a card or even flowers. It doesn’t mean they are trying to go back or start a new relationship with Kate. It just means they are kind and wanted to send a polite message of well wishes. But not for one minute do I think Harry has attempted to see Kate. I seriously doubt he wants to see her under any condition.
*serious stuff. I’m not talking about disagreeing or difference of opinion on small things.
I’m the same way, BNBetty. I walk away and let karma take care of it. I’ve done it before with family and so-called friends, and I will say this from bitter experience: Karma *will* get you in the end.
Example: my son takes care of me because I’m in ill health. He had a girlfriend in 2015 who turned out to be a monster of a human being. We got free of her in early 2017, returned to Louisiana (from where we lived in Mississippi) and never looked back. 2 months ago, I get my power bill only to find it was $557.52 higher than it should have been. Talking with Entergy, we come to find out that this woman got power turned on in MY name and the full amount was over $1000!! They’re sending me a fraud packet and I’ll have to take it and file a police report and then Entergy will get her. In our state, the limit for a misdemeanor is $500. Anything over that is a felony. So karma is coming for this bitch and 1: the power company is going to get her for me and 2: she did this to herself. We haven’t seen this person in 7 years and she still harbored enough hatred of me to do this. We’ll get our money back hopefully this year, if they can get her to court. I’m really enjoying the Schadenfreude. She’s going to be so shocked when the cops come knocking on her door!! She thinks she’s gotten away with it, that’s the most delicious part.😆😆🤣🤭🤞
I don’t understand how anybody can be on board for an independent mature person to give up his life to be third wheel to his brother and sister-in-law. That’s just crazy. And why should Harry go where he’s not wanted, so he can constantly be abused and rebuffed? His family have made it abundantly clear how they feel about him and his wife.
Because the other half of the equation (and probably the rest of the left-behind royals) are co-dependent and immature, and the men in grey like them that way (job security). You and I cannot understand this as it’s just an insane way to live as an adult…
Because didn’t you know Charles believes in downsizing the royal family? How could you expect to get married when you knew that is what your father and future King wanted?
Charles has a weird frugality, where it’s luxury for him and penny pinching for everyone else. He probably never did mentally plan ahead for where he’d be supporting Harry’s wife and children, despite insisting on Harry’s leaving the military for full time royal duties. He has this fantasy where middle aged and older relatives can just suddenly start coming up with the money to support themselves as royals. This is the root cause of a lot of the financial scandals the RF has faced.
The man gets hundreds of millions from the govt for “upkeep” (he’s getting a *raise* to care for fewer than ever as we speak!). He also is a *personal* BILLIONAIRE* in his own right from “private” monies, jewels, art, and R.E. He can hardly claim poverty to take care of some relatives, but *especially* his own son and his family. We ALL know that was TOTAL bullish*t.
Heh–that’s how Charles _really_ rules–through money. That’s his idea of being king. One suspects that he learned that awful “lesson” many uber-rich kids do–control money, and you can regain the control of your life you’ve never really had. Unfortunately, he’s perpetuating the same mess that screwed him up–and will do a number on relatives dependent on him.
And this is why Kate is where she is right now (wherever she REALLY is!).
Karma’s a b!tch!
#sorrynotsorry
#whereiskate
I noticed that Kate aged greatly when Meghan came on scene, almost like she knew that Harry didn’t “really have feelings for her” but was just being polite. I’ve long suspected that William had/has quite a crush on Meghan and knew that Kate flirted terribly with his brother, so seeing Harry and Meghan so happy, in love and respectful of each other is really eating them both up, knowing that they’ll never have that, at least with each other.
Harry is 39, not 38. That’s how little they know of Harry. They don’t even know how old he is. But that doesn’t prevent them from yammering on and on about him.
If only these people had to work actual jobs and manage a mortgage maybe they wouldn’t act like spoiled middle schoolers with their insistent petty bickering and jealousy.
Idle hands make an idle mind.
Heh–I can’t recall who said it (a classic writer, I think), but he noted that the rich substitute ridiculous standards/rules instead of doing real work. Same as it ever was…
Kate being the robot that she is obviously started treating Meghan differently under someone’s instructions. Possibly Pegs or her mom,she seemed friendly enough during their panel and Wimbledon outings..what changed?
Because they were in public? If you look at the videos of Kate, not the photos, she laughing manically while other people don’t for no reason. She has been in BRF for a decade. She knows how to play in public.
Yes, there’s a video of the family watching a bike race and there’s a crash. Kate does a super long posed “Oh no” with her hand to her face and a shocked look in anticipation of being photographed. Looks really bizarre.
She was never that friendly. The first Wimbledon event she had no choice but to attend the women’s final, because Meghan was friends with Serena Williams. And the next year she had her sister on the other side of Meghan, thus surrounding Meghan.
I remember that event but it’s not how I saw the exchange. Pippa didn’t seem to want to be near her sister. She had shown her teeth in an agressive way…..whatever Kan’t said, Pippa was just barely trying to appear happy, barely.
This is so stupid. Kate looks like a woman scorned; mad that her make believe boyfriend Harry dumped her married behind to marry Meghan and start a family. Tin foil tiara: KP maybe putting this out to make William the victim: Kate had an unhealthy attraction for her brother in law and that contributed to the erosion of the marriage.
During that time period, there was at least one article in the BM written about how Kate’s behavior was inappropriate and making Harry uncomfortable. It’s somewhere in the CB archives.
Kate’s hyena laugh was obvious during that time when Harry was likely just cracking jokes like he will do with virtual strangers.
How come they’re not barking about William not checking in on her?
This. FFS, she has a giant toddler of a spouse who clearly isn’t checking on her, but sure, Harry, Harry, Harry.
@molly … I think *William* is the one she wants nothing to do with!
Yes. He is her husband. But even this job is laid at Harry’s feet. Like he’s a spare in all ways, spare husband, spare king.
“Spare husband”! Exactly!
Harry & Meghan were a huge asset to the firm. I’m surprised they let them go without a fight, companies & family firms are usually careful with their valuable assets. But I guess racism & jealousy won over competency. And Peg is still rage briefing. Chuck has a mess on his hands, a mess of his own making.
His heir is definitely a huge problem for Charles I agree 100%
Mslove–oh, The Firm is still fighting. It’s just that they are bringing swords to a laser battle. 😂😈
Uncle Gary with his Middleton sanctioned talking points. Maybe KP sanctioned. Who knows. But he’s got his lines memorized: Everything was perfect for perfect white princess until Meghan came along. Poor Kate. Everyone should be centered on her.
Gary Goldsmith must be working hand in glove with the Daily Mail.
Heaven knows what the deal is %
This just shows me that the ones being blanked right now are Kate and Carole, who had to go to yet another US publication with a Middleton exclusive because the British media won’t run their pr anymore.
If Charles is really as ill as the rumors say, then I think a huge part of Kate’s strategy is to stall her “recovery” for as long as possible to run out the clock. If Charles passes before Will goes public with his intentions to divorce, game over, she’s queen.
I think you got something there. It would work only if Charles is *really* close to the end though.
Plus Peg doesn’t seem to favor any recovery for his wife, he’s trying to phase her out, which means if you’re right she’s playing a risky game..
George the 4th was still married but estranged from Caroline of Brunswick he had her barred from his coronation. So William becoming king would not necessarily mean he could not leave kate.
Welp, now I am going to spend the weekend imagining Kitty crafting a gold carriage and “crown”.
Some interesting admissions from Christopher -he “…knows K wants nothing to do with them; …he understands that H hasn’t (extended an olive branch); every time H has gone there, he’s been given the cold shoulder…” Bc of this bs and continuous abuse, the RF owes the Sussexes numerous apologies.
Also, Special K needs to be focused on her recovery and problematic marriage and stop whining about her brother in law. K, he’s in love with his wife, not you!
This type of behaviour often happens in the head of someone who thinks they still mean something to someone, even if that feeling was just make believe from the get-go. “I have spurned you, you’re really upset about that, I’m going to let you hurt and that hurt means I’m relevant and always will be.” The sad thing is, the other person really doesn’t care, doesn’t even notice. I saw a friend do this with her old boyfriend; she imagined that by not talking to him, and telling people how much she didn’t want to ever see him again, he would notice and think about her all the time. He’d left the country. Was happy in a new relationship. If Kate is doing this, she’s keeping herself warm by a fire that was never lit. This isn’t about her loyalty to the family; this is about trying to get a reaction from a man who’s in love with a gorgeous woman across the other side of the world.
It’s possible. She had another delulu phase that I call the honeymoon phase right after the wedding but it rapidly disappeared after her first child… She acted like they were sooo in love even if William ostensibly never cared for her and even went in vacation without her but with “friends”.
So Harry was supposed to hang about to make these two buffoons more comfortable in one anothers company when doing public appearances since they can’t muster the effort to do it themselves? That was their plan for his life? Can’t they hire that position out?
Harry’s a gentleman, William’s an a**hole. From the pictures Kate looks at ease with Harry, we’ve never seen her laughing with William, just wilting and mumbling. That doesn’t mean they were ever close, just that Harry treated her like human being not a “mattress.” (I still wince at that clip of WanK together in Pakistan as she blabbered and he glared at her.)
Kate should have been nice to Meghan if she really liked harry. Her rudeness to Meghan was unacceptable.
One suspects Kate only loves Kate. To her, Harry was an extension of her ego.
Quite frankly after the way madam squared up to Meghan in public, Kate is just an unhappy memory for him if even that. Kate’s immediate concern should be her own husband’s lack of interest in her.
I think once the false crying story went out Harry stopped being friendly to Kate. It was obvious during the ANZAC event in early 2019 where William wasn’t there and Harry had no time for Kate preening in the public. The “get in the car” wave with his brochure said it all. He wanted to get back to his wife asap.
Going by normal projection standards, I’d guess it’s William not checking in on Kate…. but she wants nothing to do with him anyway.
I agree with everything Kaiser has said about this situation. Plus Harry had said that he and Kate never had a close relationship.
The nerve to put this in the public domain. The snubs and glares and lies have been witnessed. Harry didn’t check on Kate boo hoo. Decent people always expected to do the decent thing. I hope Meghan leaves Harry’s family to Harry and if he ignores William and Kate he’ll get no criticism from me
It seems like they’re trying to attach the Sussexes to this drama which has nothing to do with them. They keep stressing how Kate needs her privacy so why even care what Harry does or doesn’t do? She should be more concerned about where her husband is.
Does a week go by where we don’t have some “insider” telling us that Kate and/or William will never forgive Harry or Meghan and want nothing to do with them? I mean it’s been, what, 5 years? And when was the last time we heard Harry or Meghan even mentioning either of the Wales in any context? They really need to get on with things and stop the craziness. Only the derangers really care at this point.
“Charles and William generally get ‘the blame’ for how the Sussexes were pushed out and left in mortal danger, BUT LET’S NOT FORGET THAT KATE DID HER PART TOO.” This is why I have no space for people who make excuses for her; and especially why I have no problem expressing zero sympathy for her right now. Enjoy your healthy, delicious bowl of karma kittykat.
The Wales’s marriage is in dire straits, they have all but indicated before he Queen died that there will be fewer engagements together
The Queen’s passing; acquiring new positions worked? then the newness of the titles have worn out.
Followed by Kate’s illness and disappearance, the handling of the whole affair………
There is continual briefing(s) from both KP and Kate. This article demonstrates that, she is via Uncle Gary? going to the familiar distraction that worked in the past – Harry …
It will no longer work, William does not want to share the stage with anyone, he does not care about the needs of the media to sell adverts either….
The stalemate continues until ??
I have said it before, along with others, and about other public figures, but this for sure: “Nowadays, they don’t even pretend that Kate is anything but a vapid, racist Karen.” They just lean into it now, because it’s the only loyal fan base they have, those who feel the same and same beliefs.
Mr Anderson should stick to writing fairy stories, yeah I know THAT mr Anderson is dead, but so is the horse this idiot keeps flogging.
Kate lies, Kate gets the press to lie for her. Kate sees any female under the age of 100 as a threat and will do any and everything to get rid of them. She loved being the meat in a Prince sandwich and the minute she saw the beautiful, intelligent, successful Megan, she decided it would need to go nuclear. What she and the rest of the left behind Royals didn’t bank on was that Harry was more of a man than his father or brother EVER were, and he said it stops or you live with the consequences
They pushed and Harry pulled (the plug). So they can live with it. Kate never bothered with Harry, Megan or their children, she never bothered to enquire after Megan when she had a miscarriage, so tough. Let the white princess live with her buyers remorse. I have no sympathy for this manipulative BCH
Don’t hold back, Mary P! Tell us how you really feel, LOL
I love your first sentence, and ‘prince sandwich’ is chef’s kiss.
I say it again, I simply can’t think of any woman Kate would’ve been happy with for Harry; a woman with personality alone would’ve caused problems for her within the royal family. And then Meghan turns up. Can you imagine the panic for Kate – a truly beautiful woman, with so much work ethic and ability, on Harry’s arm.
She almost had to hate her from the beginning, can you imagine if they had continued to do side-by-side speaking engagements? The one from Heads Together is baaaaaaaad. Really bad, Kitty has no abilities that could counteract Meghan’s competence.
This and the similar story yesterday go out of their way to paint Harry as being concerned or sympathetic to his sister-in-law, and her rebuffing any effort. Setting aside whether it’s true, does this really make Kate look good? Who thinks this is a good look? It reminds me of the then- Cambridges refusing to attend Lily’s birthday party in their backyard – it looks petty, small, and embittered.
When I start to feel sympathy for Kate, I’m reminded of those pictures from that polo match: the ones with Meghan standing alone, holding a very young baby Archie — while Kate seemingly ignores them, and even keeps a curious Prince Louis away from his new baby cousin. That’s who Kate really is. And she doesn’t care who sees it.
This is the nail in my coffin for her too. She publicly shunned a new mother who had moved to a new continent and undertaken a very public role. She actively kept a curious Louis away from Archie.
I remember that photo.I let so sorry for Meghan. The Kate worshippers commented on how she id not know how to hold her baby properly, not like the perfect mother Kate.
I hadn’t looked at it from this POV but you’re absolutely right. There has now been story after story that is supposed (I guess) to be a slam at Harry and Meghan but instead just makes these 40 something people look like petulant middle schoolers.
Technically, it does make her look bad. But at the same time, it’s just trying to hammer in the storyline that Kate is a victim of mean Harry. She’s been mining that victim storyline since Meghan arrived on the scene.
Sure, for the derangers in the DM, I totally get that they see Kate as a victim and even cheer on any “snubs” of the Sussexes. But this is coming from an American outlet! If it originated from either KP or the Middletons, I think they have badly misjudged the minivan majority in the US. They want to hear about Kate the supermom and her great marriage to a prince, and Kate’s clothes! Not this.
She’s in junior high school forever.
“Still writing bullshit for a living?” — Prince Harry
What’s always so interesting to me about this line that Harry, William, and Kate were such a great trio is that Harry was not single for the entirety of this time. He dated Chelsy on/off for most of the decade during which W&K were dating and he was with cressida on/off for a couple of years as well so why was it still a TRIO instead of quartet?? Iirc cressida actually showed up with Harry at the Olympics but i don’t remember seeing anything about her spending time with W&K despite them also being there at multiple sporting events. Why did W&K not embrace those women- especially Cressida who had aristocratic ties?
Harry says in Spare that he felt W&K pulled away from him even more when they got married and that he understood they had different priorities and that he hoped that when he got married and had a family that he’d get closer to them because he’d have a similar family situation but the opposite happened because W&K NEVER had intention of being a quartet with Harry and any woman. They wanted him as their third that they could use when they wanted and then ignore when they had no use for him. It’s sick and sad but I’m glad he has someone like Nacho who actually wants him to be happy and embraces his little family.
Because outside of royal “work” where PH was paid to do a job around them, he didn’t hang out with them. He appears to have spent more of his free time with Eugenie.
Kate may have felt uncomfortable with cressida because William pursued her half sister Isabelle calthorpe.
Cressida is younger and more beautiful than Kate. Kate would’ve hated her as well.
Waity was benched quite a while ago. She is on her way out,
True. Omid said that the Palace were treating her softly for a long time with the hope that she would step up. That is never going to happen now. Billy and Katie will be using the kids as a cover until they are married and then they will say that they want to be hands on grandparents.
It is weird that some writers say harry was happier being with William and Kate than with his own wife and children. And a third wheel was better for harry. Why would harry forego marriage to be around his brother and sister in law. It is just too weird
I will never forget that first engagement Meghan and Harry did at some forum with William and a pregnant Kate, when Meghan spoke so impressively about how women have voices but need to be empowered to use them.
It was obvious then that Meghan was in an entirely different league. Kate just looked on, kind of dumbfounded, and you could almost see her realization that she was outclassed by the poised, thoughtful Meghan. So she resorted, as other white Karens do, to undermining the clearly superior woman of color however she could.
I can see Meghan being gracious enough to overlook Kate’s cruelty — she is, as Serena Williams said, too nice — but there’s no way that Harry would.
Remember also that Kate and Will already knew who Meghan was because they had watched Suits. Harry has said the family in general had an issue with Meghan early on because they saw her as an actress. Kate was undoubtedly threatened just having another pretty, young woman in the mix, but otherwise, didn’t expect much from her, maybe saw her along the same lines as Cressida. Then came that forum, and Kate, etc. all saw the real Meghan in action. I’ll bet Kate was dumbfounded.
HM has moved on a long time ago. And they’re moving forward with their brand and new projects and opportunities.
These people still can’t move on. Her Jacka$$ of an uncle should worry more about Ks health and possibly pending divorce 🙄🙄 as well as his own Bankrupt family.
As Ive mentioned a few times before there’s a Recession going in the UK but they rather care more about what’s going on in the states 🙄(which the US still avoided a recession).
Hmm. Wasn’t it in the article yesterday the Hazza reached out and W ignored him? I can’t imagine going around W
Although both Cressida and Chelsea had careers, neither of them were “activists” and into humanitarian work. Therein lies the difference.
Kate apparently lacks the capacity to extend a simple thanks to her well-wishers, but finds the strength – albeit through a “royal expert” – to assure Harry she wants nothing to do with him. Well done, keeping hate forefront of the messaging.