Prince Harry & Meghan went to dinner at Soho House Austin last night

Prince Harry and Meghan apparently arrived in Austin, Texas on Thursday, ahead of Meghan’s International Women’s Day keynote panel discussion. Last night, according to People Magazine’s exclusive, they dined at Soho House Austin. Famously, their first date was at the Soho House in London, and Meghan is close friends with several people in the Soho House infrastructure. People reports that M&H “dined at a corner table” and an onlooker said: “They were happy and in great spirits. Harry was very animated throughout the dinner. They were super low key and seemed happy to be around the upbeat vibes at the lively venue.”
Meanwhile, there’s a ton of weird, good and bad news about the Sussexes this week, some of which I’m covering separately. One piece of good news: Harry’s Spare has been nominated for two British Book Awards, one nomination is narration audiobook nonfiction (done by Harry) and one nom in non-fiction narrative. Meanwhile, here’s some weird/bad news – remember how the Heritage Foundation keeps bringing unhinged lawsuits against the DHS in an attempt to “get” Harry’s visa application? Well, the judge in the latest case has now ordered DHS to provide him (the judge) Harry’s visa paperwork so he can see it for himself:
A judge has ordered the US government to hand over Prince Harry’s visa application as he considers whether it should be made public. Judge Carl Nichols told the Department for Homeland Security (DHS) that its arguments were “insufficiently detailed” amid a court battle over the release of the documents, stemming from revelations about the Duke of Sussex’s use of illegal drugs.
He ordered the agency to set out the contents of the Duke’s immigration papers and explain the “particular harm” that would be caused by disclosing them, the Daily Mail reported.
The DHS is fighting to prevent the publication of the documents after the Duke revealed he had taken cannabis, cocaine and magic mushrooms in his memoir – in apparent violation of US visa rules. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, is seeking the release of his papers as part of a Freedom of Information request it submitted last year.
In an order filed to a court in Washington, Judge Nichols stated that the Freedom of Information law authorised him to review “declarations and/or contested records in camera” – meaning in private.
“Agency affidavits are insufficiently detailed to permit meaningful review of exemption claims… when the number of withheld documents is relatively small, and when the dispute turns on the contents of the withheld documents, and not the parties’ interpretations of those documents”, it said.
Judge Nichols gave the DHS until March 21 to detail “the records it is withholding and the particular harm that would arise from public disclosure of them”.
He said: “The court concludes that in camera review is necessary to determine whether the records in dispute come within the scope of the claimed exemptions’.
I take this to mean that the judge is (hopefully) just doing his due diligence and forcing DHS to explain legally why it would be a horrible precedent to release anyone’s visa/immigration paperwork whenever a rightwing think tank gets a bee up their bum. But who knows.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Empfang der Stadt Duesseldorf im Vorfeld der Invictus Games im Rathaus Prinz Harry, Duke of Sussex im Portrait bei der Ankunft im Fraktionsinnenhof des Rathauses in Duesseldorf und Fans im Hintergrund zum Empfang der Gastgeberstadt Duesseldorf zu Beginn der Invictus Games 2023, Duesseldorf, 09.09.2023
DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – 13th Sep 2023. SEPTEMBER 13: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were spotted uplifting spirits during the fourth day of the Invictus Games 2023. Held at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, the couple looked genuinely happy as they interacted with athletes and fans alike.
Düsseldorf, GERMANY – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen in high spirits during day 4 of the Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf. The royal couple was actively engaged in the day's events, adding a touch of glamour and attention to this international adaptive multi-sport event.
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during day 4 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during day 4 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
They need to release Melania.s visa application if they release Harry’s. My assumption is Harry does not sign anything without going over it with his lawyer.
Oh, yeah! Having Melania’s released is far more of the public’s interest, than Harry’s. I hope you’re right about him going over it with his lawyer.
For someone like Harry, his immigration law attorney would have done the application for him.
My guess is that Harry would have spoken to an immigration lawyer before filling out the visa application.
What I find even more fishy is that the order came yesterday…trying to disrupt Meghan’s speech today…this all part of the RF and British ‘establishment’ trying to punish Harry and Meghan.
the in camera review does not surprise me after the judge’s comments last month.
honestly it sets a horrible precedent for his visa application to be released but I’m not worried about it for Harry. It will just be funny to see the scrambling when there are FOIA requests for Melania’s application, lol.
They are out thriving. Two British book awards uh oh. Thought the British would never read his book but now it’s getting awards there. Happy to see that. As for the visa application I hope it’s just a review and nothing more. It’s ridiculous it’s gotten to a judge.
The fact that it’s british awards made me chuckle:-) It’s so good to hear they can live the life they want!
It’s so sad though that my first thought about the book awards was it’s some sort of trap to get him into the country at a specific time and place. I hope he doesn’t attend the ceremony. Just send a video message if he’s the winner.
I don’t understand their end goal with this Visa stuff. DHS is the one’s fighting the case, so they aren’t going to kick him out. Are they just that desperate for stories to report about stuff Harry has already admitted to? I don’t know what’s on a Visa application but if it’s nothing super private and he orders it released it’ll be a huge nothing burger for the press. If it is super private information than the judge is setting precedent for not just celebrities but that random asshole who doesn’t like his upstairs neighbor on a student visa and wants to see it. State sanctioned harassment that would end up going to the higher courts, all to harass Harry and hope it would drive him back to the the UK to be their whipping boy.
If the judge is too stupid to see what a precedent he is setting and write it up in his own opinion without having the lawyers do the work for him, he is really an obvious Trump appointee.
The judge really is your typical Trump appointee.
Instead of thinking of the consequences and tossing this out, he really seems to think… something.
It’s not only Melania’s application that people will want to go after, if – but Musk’s, Murdoch’s and maybe people arriving from Russia, or any state from the Arab peninsula, with suitcases full of money.
@Dee (2) … This Heritage Foundation witch hunt is spearheaded by Nile Gardiner, a Conservative British Commentator, and a former Margaret Thatcher aide who is Director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation. His argument is that there is ‘public interest’ in Prince Harry’s Visa. The only public interest is from the British media and some salty Brits.
This is all part of the campaign to discredit Prince Harry and damage his standing on the International stage. If the Judge orders a release of Harry’s Visa, the first news flash of the breaking news will be from a British news outlet. Trust.
Thank you Yvette. That makes so much sense.
I hope this lawsuit is costing him big bucks and goes nowhere.
Excited they’re in Austin. Excited for the speech. I hope the judge is just doing this out of formality and putting and end to it soon. It’s really crazy it’s gotten this far.
Okay, we have an ex president who is going to go on trial for hoarding top secret documents. We have a current president who was found to have documents from when he was vice president. And another vice president who had documents. And a military man who just pleaded guilty to releasing classified documents. I honestly hope the DHS tells the judge he can see the documents but he has to look at them in a secure facility. Because it seems like the U.S. can’t keep control of it documents. And that might be why the Heritage foundation keeps pushing this. Because they might be able to steal a copy of them. If the judge is provided one.
Tbf, Trump did more than hoard them. He shared some of the top military secrets and left boxes of others unsecured in public locations at his pay to join club, which surrogates of foreign countries visited.
There is no way the Saudi visit to maralago after the documents were there and the large payment made to Jared Kushner for his real estate developments is not linked.
Meanwhile Harry maybe did some drugs at a party. I mean if this is the standard they want, they need to apply for Melania’s form right now because she came in to the country on a false premise.
There is still a binder of ultra-top secret documents missing from Trump’s stash. Gee, I wonder where it is *coughMohammed bin Salmancough*. And why haven’t Jared and Ivanka ponied up money for daddy to pay his $454 million bond? Too afraid of being tainted by association? Sorry, that’s already happened.
My co-worker is at SXSW and got to see Meghan’s panel! I’m so excited to hear all about it when she returns to the office next week.
I mean, I don’t believe Harry with his expensive lawyers would do some stupid sh*t on his papers. So, if the judge wants to look at it, I don’t see the bad news for Harry. On the other hand, this sets a precedent where any lobbying firm with an agenda can go after someone with the same arguments. Let’s see who is gonna be the first one who will try that on someone else.
I find that worrying about the Visa thing ,just when everything seems to be going so well for them .
It just seems such a vindictive thing to do .
The nerve of PH. He’s not supposed to be smiling and in good spirits. He’s a hostage who should be miserable in the US and constantly thinking of the UK and the royals, especially with Kate and Charles unwell. (s)
The way the British press is reporting the visa case it’s bad news for Harry but this is just the Judge asking to see the paperwork. But if they do release it to the public, Melania’s visa application is the first one that the reporters are going to ask to see. It’s nice that Harry’s gone down to Austin with Meghan but the piece didn’t have much to report so they filled it with an excerpt of Harry’s book about meeting Meghan at Soho House.
Let’s be honest. This is also about being able to go after anyone’s visa with faked up Hunter Biden style accusations. If there is another Trump administration, they want to be able to deport anyone and be able to revoke green cards and even citizenship. Getting ahold of visa applications so they can “prove” someone lied on it (which is a deportable offense) is what they are going for. And not just for Harry.
This is it. They are going after Harry to set a precedent. I have no faith in this T***p appointee to do the logical thing. HF and the like are trying to open a huge can of worms to weaponize against political enemies.
Lol, nine of the Hunter accusations were fake. Not a single one. Crackhead.
Absolutely this. Heritage Foundation is also overseeing Project 2025, which is a scary plan ready to go if Trump gets back into the White House. It both sledgehammers our institutions while also finds way to weaponize them against political enemies (as Sarah already noted). Because of Harry’s high profile, it’s simultaneously a publicity stunt, but also a test run to see how far they can take this. I wish more people on this site understood this.
Judging from the cases shown on his wikipedia page, the judge seems to be reasonably fair considering he was appointed by Trump. However, this part is concerning:
“ Nichols has been a member of the Federalist Society; once from 2003 to 2008 and again in 2018.”
So, we’ll see.
The judge’s wiki:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carl_J._Nichols
I hope DHS fights this Judge’s request. It is a bad precedent to set.
I love they just live their life and it just eats at the left behinds sitting in the misery of their own making.
I don’t how it could be. My husband and I did everything by the book and it took 11 months in 2014-2015. I had an entire pregnancy and birth before my husband could join us. It had to be a work visa, I think. Oh what if it was like an asylum thing??? And he showed imminent danger, that would be wild. I honestly don’t know about the other ways to come to the US especially with a UK passport, for some reason I was thinking they could come on just their passport, do they even need a visa to visit here or only to work?
Yeah I’m checking the website and there are several options PH could have used to get in, I’m sure his lawyer chose the fastest and correct one. https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/immigrate.html
@TurbanMa, these are rich people. Harry came to USA before too. I don’t think the Prince from UK would have to wait any amount of time to get into USA.
When they first moved to California, they were guests of Tyler Perry, who I’m sure has some influence. There is also the fact that they were setting up a foundation and production company and employing Americans. That would have some influence.
@equality
“Guests of Tyler Perry?”
Er….only in so far as they were living temporarily in his house. Meghan cant be classified as a “guest” in her own country.
And as for H, he obviously has the right Visitor’s visa or whatever classification of visa he’s had all his life, to be in the States. He prolly even initially entered on a Diplomatic Visa, when they ran for their lives from Canada to the USA back in March 2020.
However IF, now that H is LIVING, WORKING, INVESTING AND RUNNING BUSINESSES in the USA and therefore needs a particular kind of visa thats diff from the one he had previously that allowed him to come and go to the USA over the years, its a no-brainer to believe his lawyers would have seen to the correct visa.
The DHS has already made its case that the plaintiff has failed to provide evidence of any wrongdoing on the part of the govt and they accuse the parasites of only wanting to see H’s visa/visa application for scurrilous, sensationalist reasons such as, that H is a public figure/celebrity and therefore his rights are lesser than those of ordinary people.
But thats not how the law works. First you must provide evidence that the govt did something wrong in this particular visa application process and THEN the govt would be asked to justify itself on the evidence presented.
Those fckrs acting on behalf of those other fckrs on Shithole Isle have yet to prove anything in the court. Theyve only ever said H must have lied, based on his book. The govt said the book isnt evidence of anything that they might have taken into account in granting H’s visa.
@Kingston If you are living in someone’s house rent free is that not being a “guest”?
The good news is the Heritage Foundation can’t get their hands on the documents under review. And the judge is asking DHS to submit written arguments for not releasing Harry’s visa. BM and anti Sussex blogs are twisting it to say Harry is ordered to surrender his visa application. I’ll laugh if it’s a spousal visa.
I’m curious, does a spousal visa not have the same restrictions about drug use? And why would it have been anything other than a spousal visa?
A spousal visa permits the spouse to live with the American citizen. But they are not allowed to work in the U.S. without a work visa.
I’m so horrified DT can even be considered for the highest office in the country. I worked for a contractor to the DoD and the background check is intense! They talk to your neighbors, they check your finances. You cannot be in any sort of sensitive financial situation or it’s known you could be susceptible to compromise. And we have this guy out here who has shown he is dishonest and greedy and willing to do what Putin wants. He’s an absolute and obvious threat to the safety of the country. I’m in turmoil inside myself that this is even possible.
@TurbanMa, I worked for the Navy for 25 years before retiring. My first job required an extensive background search, too, and I was terrified, even though I’d never had so much as a parking ticket. To think that trump could pass that requirement is horrifying. And don’t forget, Jared tried several times to get a security clearance, and failed. He only got one because his father in law forced the issue. People like you and I followed the rules and did everything right, but for certain other people, following the rules is too much trouble. That Harry, who I’m sure followed the instructions of his lawyers, is having to go through all of this is just unconscionable. He knew how serious that application was, and he wouldn’t do anything to jeopardize his admission into this country.
as was posted above the heritage foundation cannot see the paperwork
I learned from the Meidas Touch (hellooo Michael Popok) and the amazing Emily D Baker that in camera means “in private” , so there’s not alot that can be done by heritage until judge rules. I am sure they’re all giddy and shit over there, but Has lawyers are probably experts at this and has this nonsense locked and ready to go
Probably rolling their eyes at this
@MerlinsMom1018 Meidas Touch and Emily D. Baker are great! I learn a lot from their YouTube channels.
It seems like this judge, appointed by 45, is dragging his feet bc he know what HF wants and could have rolled over anytime, but is at least competent bc he is following guidelines. I think the BM/BRF wants to know if Harry has started applying for US citizenship and the HF wants to expand its power by accessing immigrants visa records of perceived Republican enemies. Its giving modern day McCarthyism, which is truly horrifying! This power play between DHS and HF will show just how much true power and independence DHS has, since they really don’t have much, if any congressional oversight and how much power 45 still holds over the numerous judges he appointed.
You know, you raise a good point about HS or any government agency wanting access to immigration records. I haven’t read it yet (it’s on my to do list), but I would bet the HS and their Project 2025 – the handbook for what a second trump administration will look like – have laid out very clearly plans to do just that. They get the records, and then they go after their enemies. It’s horrifying. One more reason to vote in this election, to keep that from happening.
@Chantal RIGHT????
I love, absolutely LOVE Popok’s snark even as he’s giving facts
As for Emily D. she just lays it out there and although she CAN and has gone on a rant, she mostly just presents it and leaves it to you to make your own choice.
I actually never thought I would find the legal field so fascinating, (medicine is my thing. Worked in the field for a little over 20 years) but I do!
I’m addicted to Meidas Touch and Legal AF. Popok, Ben, Karen Friedman-Agnifilo, Harry Litman, Emily D, even Michael Cohen, they all bring so much truth to a murky, muddy and distorted political mess.
I’ll just throw in the ‘Clean Up on Aisle 45’ podcast. Y’all may like that one, too.
I’m glad that Harry accompanied Meghan to Austin, he’s so proud to see her doing what she loves and what she’s so very good at. With 2 young children, these work trips probably also give them a chance to be alone, sleep in and reconnect as adults.
I’m really looking forward to seeing/hearing from Meghan today!!
I hope Soho House Austin serves up some legit TexMex. Can’t imagine eating anything else while in the state.
@BettyRose
Native Texan born and raised and my favorite food is TexMex. Years ago we lived in Upstate NY (beautiful beautiful place) and there was just nowhere, I mean nowhere to get good TexMex (tbf this was in the early 80’s and it hadn’t spread outta Texas quite yet) so my Mama was constantly sending me all the ingredients to make my own. She must have spent a fortune in care packages!
When we moved back to San Antonio the very first place we hit was MI Tierra.
Your mama is a hero!
Haha this reminds me of one of my favorite cookbooks – Homesick Texan. she moved to NYC and after a while started a blog with all her favorite tex-mex foods.
I love tex-mex. I love Mexican food too, but tex-mex is different obviously.
Why, just fking WHY is the judge doing this. Surely he can see there is no risk to America from Harry. The opposite is true. Harry’s lawyer better get his arse in gear and sort this. He needs to make this judge see the very dangerous precedent he is setting!
Will any pop group or single artist ever be able to set foot on us soil again.?
It’s not Harry’s lawyer it’s the Department of Homeland Security vs the Heritage Foundation. The lawyers who are ” defending” Harry are the governments lawyers from the Justice Department. And I’m sure that’s some of the precedent they will present in their written arguments when they provide the judge with a copy of the Visa application.
See this whole DHS thing has me thinking they should make Botswana (or wherever they were thinking of back when things still seemed to be in flux) their home now. A whole battle with the conservatives given the way things are evolving in the US, is not wise. Prince or no, he needs paperwork and not to be legally harassed at every turn by these jerks. He’s already got enough to deal with.
Why? The whole idea behind living in a Commonwealth country was because they wanted to continue as working royals. They’re no longer working royals so the most logical place for them to live is the US because Meghan’s American.
@wow, please no one is gonna deport a rich white man from America. When is that ever happened? He is living in California, a very very democratic city. Even Trump gets elected, he can’t touch him there. They can harass him all they want. Harry’s very expensive lawyers will deal with it. This is just a story for tabloids to write, no real newspaper is taking it seriously.
I’m sure you know this and mis-typed, California is a state, not city.
DHS is federal. They do not care where yo live. You are in the United States. If you are trying to immigrate to the US, you are dealing with federal level legal garbage. I don’t think they would boot him, as you said, he’s rich and white. I do think they would audit their taxes every year, Every time they tried to leave the country or return to the country would take 2-3 as long. It’s just the rest of their lives would be filled with things that are petty and tiresome.
Olivia, really? That’s where you want to go?
I think this gives DHS the opportunity to brief the consequences of letting out ANYONE’S visa application. So, far they have briefed the FOIA law. If we want to give the judge a crumb, this may be why he wanted an in camera review AND DHS to brief why it shouldn’t be given out. I hope DHS uses Melania’s visa application for an example.
Just a thought.
I know this is off topic, and I know many people will have something to say…
I absolutely LOVE that Harry wears a wedding ring. I look at it on him in nearly every photo and it just makes me so happy that he went 100% all in for Meghan and escaped the traps that were set for him his entire life.
I know that many men don’t wear a band for a variety of reasons, and I’m not of the mind that it’s necessarily “telling” if they don’t (my father in law never did because he worked construction, for example). HOWEVER, I feel that both KFC and Egghead Baldimort never wore them BECAUSE they felt it would hamper them in some way from fully enjoying their mistress(es) and/or feeling like they weren’t totally caged in with their wives. And Charles loves that stupid signet ring on his sausage fingers instead. William in my mind wanted nothing so permanent and loving as a wedding band with Kate because she was last choice and he knew he was stuck.
I had drinks at Soho House Austin the week after Harry had been there for F1, and when I asked my waitress about him, she said she served him. She said he sat in the corner table (the same one I’m assuming) and was so nice and a delight to serve
My niece is at SXSW for her podcast. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if she encounters Meghan. I don’t know if she is trying to schedule an interview.
Great!