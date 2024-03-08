Christian Horner’s alleged harassment victim was suspended by Red Bull Racing

Because I truly do not follow Formula 1 gossip, I came at the Christian Horner story solely out of interest in his wife, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell (who now goes by Geri Horner). Basically, Geri and Christian Horner have been married since 2015, after she was the side-chick and he dumped his longtime partner FOR Geri. Horner is a big deal in the F1 franchise – he’s the “Principal of Red Bull Racing,” which is basically a chief-executive position. He’s also, reportedly, a pretty sleazy guy, especially when it comes to women. For weeks/months, there was an internal investigation into Horner’s texts/WhatsApp messages to a female member of the team (and a subordinate – Horner is this woman’s boss). The messages rise to the level of sexual harassment, but F1 tried to bury the situation last week, and Horner turned up at the Bahrain Grand Prix with his wife and they put on a show of a loving, happily-married couple. Since then, Red Bull Racing SUSPENDED the woman – the one accusing Horner of harassment – with full pay. Horner was never suspended during the investigation. It’s an extremely bad look, but Horner is basically doing a victory lap ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend:
Christian Horner praised his wife, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, for her support amid the fallout from an investigation into his alleged inappropriate behavior toward a female Red Bull employee.
“It’s obviously been a very trying period,” the team principal, 50, said during a press conference ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah on Thursday. “It has been of great interest in different elements of the media for different reasons, [but] I think it’s time to draw a line under it,” he went on, calling for an end to the “scrutiny” placed on his marriage.
The couple put on a united front at the Formula 1 season opener in Bahrain last weekend, just days after an independent inquiry cleared Horner of any misconduct. However, an explosive email containing private WhatsApp messages purporting to be between Horner and his accuser were subsequently sent to nearly 200 high-level F1 executives and journalists.
“I’m very fortunate that I have a beautiful family and a very supportive wife. And I’m the only one who has been named in this,” Horner said on Thursday, noting that his three children also had been dragged into the scandal.
“My wife has been phenomenally supportive through this, as has my family, but the intrusion on my family is now enough, and we need to move forward and focus on what we are here for,” the long-tenured team boss added. “It is time now to focus on why we are here, which is to go Formula 1 racing.”
Horner and Halliwell, 51, tied the knot in 2015 and are parents to 7-year-old son Monty. They also share daughter Bluebell, 17, from the singer’s relationship with Sacha Gervasi and daughter Olivia, 10, from the former driver’s first marriage to Beverley Allen.
His comments came a few hours after multiple outlets confirmed the unidentified woman who had accused him of inappropriate behavior has been suspended with full pay from her job at the team’s UK headquarters in Milton Keynes.
Even some of the more sexist media outlets are like “wow, this looks really bad, to suspend a woman who accused her boss of sexual harassment?” The F1 fans seem particularly outraged too, but there’s always so much internal drama within F1, I can’t tell if it’s specifically about this Horner situation or if it’s about a million other things. Anyway, powerful men will use their power to protect themselves and no one else. And Geri is just supposed to sit there, being the “good wife.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I know a little about F1 gossip and I can tell you there is always A LOT of drama.
People saying women are dramatic would immediately stop saying that if you see the amount of drama they have.
-It’s often driver vs driver.
-Sometimes team mate vs team mate.
-Drivers mad because they were pushed out in favor of someone else
-Companies mad because driver left them for another company
-Accusations of favoritism
-Accusastions of cheating
-Accusations of cars not being made according to regulations
-Accusations of lack of sportmanship during the race
-Drivers mad after the race about something their team missed doing and storming off in a huff.
-Drama with journalists
-People mad at X-country about the condition of the racing tracks.
-People mad about some country getting races
-That Netflix show related drama, which pulled in even more people who know little about the sport but everything about the drama.
I even forgot to mention that more than most other sports, relatives often get involved in the drama as well. And with relatives, I mostly mean: fathers.
Part of this is that more and more of the upcoming generation had fathers who were racers, so they already have a history of likes and dislikes in that world.
Unlike football, where you just need a ball, getting into racing is a very expensive hobby, so only a relatively small amount of people are capable of becoming competitive.
Even if the father was not a racer, they are usually the ones who funded it.
Speaking to your women being seen as traditionally more dramatic than men comment…
My family had a small business growing up so my dad only worked with 1 or 2 people other than family members while it was operating. After college, we shut the business down and my dad went to work for large company in a field that HEAVILY dominated by men, practically zero women.
He was SHOCKED at the level of pettiness and gossip that permeated that business. He called it worse than any (woman dominated) quilting bee he’d ever heard of.
So yeah…I believe all that about Formula 1.
Good example!
I have literally had friends make comments about how dramatic women were in the workforce and the only people these same people actually complained about doing shitty things were men (shitty or lazy bosses being the number 1 problem).
That is how permeated our cultures are with thinking women bring the drama. They’re just parroting each other with that, but if you ask questions about reality and who negatively influenced their worklife, a very different picture is painted.
Yes, with women it’s considered drama and with guys it’s called cutthroat business practices.
I found a link to the texts on a redit thread, not sure if they’re still public. The whole load of them are so cringe, your toes curl while reading them. EVERYONE has known someone like him, he makes your skin crawl but you’re still obliged to deal with him for work, he badgers her with ‘what are you wearing’ constantly and she does a good job batting him away and he replies ‘boring’ , ugh. He’s totally gross. Apparently she was getting close to Jos’s dad and CH didn’t like it hence the ‘coersive’ accusation. The whole situation sucks and i really feel for the women because it was clearly a great job, different country every weekend on private jets, lots of glamour and money but i bet dealing with the a-holes was just the worst.
I think it’s not over though. The big players in F1 are pretty back stabbing and i think if Jos’s dad watns CH out he’ll get him out somehow. it’ll all come down to money
Also get major short man anger vibes off CH
Well I should hope it’s not over! She got suspended! I’m disgusted! And suspended with pay?? That sounds like an attempt at bribery, to get her to drop her accusations. I hope she sues the pants off him. And I hope that would open up the floodgates, because obviously she can’t be the only woman he’s harassed at work.
Re your comment “Apparently she was getting close to Jos’s dad and CH didn’t like it hence the ‘coercive’ accusation.”
To clarify, it’s Max Verstappen (Red Bull’s principle driver) Jos is Max’s dad. I don’t know who Jos’s dad is. He’s not part of this picture. Jos Verstappen is an *older* Gen X driver
Jos was also involved with the (female) team member. He threatened Chris Horner and Red Bull with pulling his 26 y/o son Max out of the Red Bull team unless CH resigned from Red Bull 🫠 children! Max was like STFU Dad
They’re both awful men and it’s absolutely atrocious that it’s the woman who has been made redundant (suspended) because 2 middle aged men can’t keep their d**ks in their pants
Also Geri, who could put Kate’s toff elocution lessons and Lady of the Manor sham act to shame needs to go do a Headspace. She WANTED that nouveau riche Cotswolds county ‘lady who lunches’ lifestyle badly
She chased CH around while he was in a long-term (over 13 years) relationship, a woman with whom CH already had a child with and she (GH) married him less than a year after meeting him
Also let’s not forget Geri who when seeing the new “King” said do I need to curtsey and must I call you Your Majesty now? (TBC)
* Trying to find above source so I’m not just repeating gossip, making up stories
My grandfather took me to Silverstone when I was 5 for my first GP & I’ve been hooked ever since. Flowerlake is spot on with the drama in this sport. MS used to intentionally crash people so they wouldn’t get points, drivers would send photos of teammates tech to other teams in an effort to sabotage. In this particular instance the women who complained has been suspended WITH pay while additional allegations are being investigated. The allegations are whether or not she is the one who leaked the emails. Sadly with rumors also swirling she is “friends” with Jos Verstappen is rather murky at best & downright criminal at worst. He is a terrible man who is living vicariously through his son who happens to be a once in generation driver. Far better than his father ever dreamed of & nothing good ever comes from unrealized dreams. I think Max has done a great job staying out of this mess. But his dad is a toxic mess who wants Horner out. There have also been rumors this whole thing was a honey trap. Who knows. Qualifying is at Noon EST for the Saudi GP (personally I don’t think they should be racing there but F1 is all about the Benjamins)
Girl Power!!! ✌🏻
Right Geri? 🙄
That was always a sham.
Yep, but boy did 11 year old me believe in it. 😅
I remember working at a university and one of the biggest bullies was a female professor who taught female studies. She went on and on about women in the workplace needing equality and to be treated fairly, but she was a monster to young women in the office if she didn’t like them. In fact, most of the female professors teaching looked down on females who worked there (since they didn’t have a PhD). That was my first taste of how women treat other women.
Please never forget she stalked Christian worldwide at GPs while his long time partner was pregnant with Olivia. She shouldn’t be at all surprised by this turn of events as she already knew his character
THIS! And she hasn’t stopped bragging about it since – she was not only making it obvious that she was the stalking side piece but she was leaking to the press about it.
AND if half of the F1 gossip about him is true he never stopped cheating when he got with her ‘officially’ even after they married.
I remember the stalking and she’s tried to whitewash her image ever since. At the time, they reported that Geri and Horner were engaged after a few months of him leaving his partner and newborn, then he broke it off with Geri to try and work things out with Beverley. He went back to Geri after that didn’t work and they got married. If true, she really debased herself for this dude just to achieve the lifestyle of an Oxfordshire stepford wife. I’m not surprised she’s pissed at the victim and wants her punished for shattering her perfect little country family image. Vile.
There are barely any women working in F1 (even less in public facing positions), for them to pull that sh*t is a terrible look. We already know that only men are allowed in F1 and this story only confirms it.
Exactly this! Hypocritical & shameful behaviour
Of course they were going to get rid of her, he also said she was suspended for lying – what exactly was she lying about, the texts said it all. The rumours were that the victim was close to Jos V who is locked in a power struggle at Red Bull with Horner – he’s been trying to oust him for a while. Its strongly rumoured that he (Verstappen the father) leaked the texts in an attempt to force RedBull to sack Horny.
As for Halliwell, don’t paint her as the ‘poor wife’, she fought to get him and she will fight to keep him and the lifestyle/wealth that he comes with. She LOVES being his wife and the country lady life that she’s has with him.
Did you read the texts/ have a link to them, Digital Unicorn? I couldn’t find them in any new articles.
The best article I have found about the power struggle is this one in German from about a week ago: https://www.motorsport-total.com/formel-1/news/wer-letzte-nacht-am-schlechtesten-geschlafen-hat-christian-horner-24030303
I had seen something about a love triangle situation in the Dutch comments about Jos and Christian, but several people who have seen the texts have said if even some of those were real, CH should not have been found innocent. Jos is a p.o.s., but that doesn’t mean that Christian is a good guy.
And the irony of Geri being upset about his cheating and wanting the other woman to pay, especially given her Spice Girl vibe, is hypocritical.
Not now – there were all over SM last weekend so you might have to go down that rabbit hole. At one point the link to the Google drive they were on was public but I think that’s been taken down but someone will have saved them.
Apparently there was at least 1 d!ck pic.
Thanks Digital Unicorn. I’m no longer on social media. I just figured there might be a link. If there’s a dick pic, you would assume that it would be really easy to see if that’s the man in question or not and if so suspend HIM.
Please pardon my ignorance if this is well known, I was never into the Spice Girls so Im not sure, but I thought they were all super wealthy as well. Horner gets paid a few million a year , sure, but for some reason I thought Geri was the more wealthy in that relationship. That said, yeah Horner is not a good guy at all.
I’ve been sucked into this drama in a way that I can’t get interested in actual racing. From the gossip surrounding this story, Red Bull, Christian Horner, Geri Halliwell and F1 all look terrible!
Apparently the guy in charge of Red Bull died in 2022, his son in Austria owns 49% of the company, a Thai group owns 51%, there’s drama with CH trying to take control away from the Austrians and set up a different technology company, which means his star racer is against what he’s done company wise and of course this poor woman.
Geri wanted her fired. She apparently can’t be fired because she’s done nothing wrong?, but has been suspended for lying? Christian Horner looks like a sleazy politician who had an affair and/ or sexually harassed a woman who worked for him and is using his wife and family to sanitize his image for what he’s done. The Thais are backing him. The Austrians are apparently not. And CH hasn’t denied anything, which makes everyone look awful at the very least.
Does anyone have access to a link with the text messages drop?
I mean they can fire her, but I am sure she has a case to sue the sh*t out of them. Every lawyer would jump to get the case for that F1 money.
According to the Dutch sites, she was offered a buy-out while they were reviewing Horner and she refused. The Thai family wanted him found innocent. There’s just no transparency—It really looks like they should have gotten rid of Horner and they sacrificed whoever she is instead.
@ML, there was probably NDA she had to sign for that buy-out. She can get even more if she sues and wins the case. If the leaked messages are not fake, it is a clear-cut case of workplace sexual harassment and he is her direct boss. There is no out for F1. I am sure they are now calculating how much they are gonna lose both financially and reputation-wise when that gets to civil court.
We found it weird that the UK allowed Red Bull to be entirely take care of this with an “independent” lawyer hired by…Red Bull. It looks like Red Bull would be more interested in justice for CH than the woman from the outside looking in. It also seems really odd that they aren’t publicly discussing what happened—normally companies want to make sure this isht can’t happen again. At best it looks awful. At worst a woman got forced out of her job and there’s a good chance she could get blacklisted for future employment. Plus no one really seems to care in F1 at all about the woman.
What is gonna happen next probably, they are gonna look for some dirt on this poor woman, then try to ruin her reputation before she makes any moves legally. I already read some rumors about her lying, but of course nothing on what she lied about. I wouldn’t be surprised if they are already getting some bot farms to intimidate her. I am not sure if F1 got a lot of female fans, so they wouldn’t care pissing off women, men already don’t care about things like that. It is just sad she is gonna lose her job because of a man’s d*ck, so I hope she sues them right away if they fire her.
CH started this by sending text messages and sleazy pictures to this lady who told him his wife would not be too happy, l believe there is another story from 3 years ago relating to him and another female too. She left the company..Look Geri is Geri, she will never leave CH, who left his long time girlfriend when his baby was born for Geri. His family did not attend his wedding either.Says it all really about them as a couple. CH def a player.
spot on. The 51% Thai business stands behind Horner so everything else is noise. RB 49% doesn’t want Horner gone but they are mortified at this situation. Remember Horner has been principal since RB entered F1 & has help bring 7 World drivers titles and multiple constructors.
I’ve been following this story. I’m a new fan of F1 thanks to Netflix’s Drive to Survive. I like seeing celebitchy cover F1 personalities, I’ve been a huge fan of this site for years.
This is so messy and such a bad look for the sport.
And sooooo ironic to see a post about it on International Woman’s Day.
We were never F1 followers until we started that series. It is *excellent* and so well done. I have told several others and they too watched and were hooked. Even if you have no interest in racing, I definitely recommend watching at least the first episode — it is fascinating!
I was thinking about this poor woman. She probably thought she had her dream job — I am guessing she is into F1, I don’t know cars. It appears she lost it of no fault of her own. How awkward when looking for a new job. “So why are you leaving?” It sucks.
Happy International Women’s Day!
This is what makes my blood boil more than anything. She’ll end up having to give up/be pushed out of a job she loves just because Red Bull wants to protect their creepy little prick. How many women have had to give up their dreams because of a loser boss who couldn’t keep it in their pants? I hope she sues.
F1 is full of deeply corrupt people who use the sport as a means to an end. Victimizing and objectifying women is part of their machismo ethic.
I am always curious to know WHAT do they tell these ‘supportive’ wives away from the camera. You especially see this with politicians who have been caught doing something slimy. Wife just standing beside them like nothing happened. It reminds me of Hillary Clinton, Vannessa Bryant at those press conferences. Are they brainwashed ???
To my eyes, these photos don’t portray a happy marriage. They portray ‘staged photos organized to take the heat off’. She knows exactly who he is & is willing to accept him as he is because she likes the lifestyle.
I mean they figured that they could ‘investigate’, tell everyone there’s nothing to see here, and get back to BAU so this is no surprise but it is a BAD look and just in time for International Women’s Day. Outstanding PR there Red Bull.
I dread to think what it’s like working there.
Also, I read a story this morning about looking into how NDAs are used to silence victims working in the finance industry in the UK and putting a stop to that. I’m waiting to see how this plays out.
Technically, NDAs aren’t viable when there’s sexual harassment in the NLs. I’m sure, because of burden of proof and such, in practice that can turn out differently, but surely an NDA cannot protect an abuser in the UK either, can it? Here there actually seems to be evidence.
He has f*ckboi written all over him.
That is all.
She went from championing girl power to being a lady of the manner. Her accent completely changed and she’s a fully fledged Royalist and Tory. Unashamedly so.
I was a big fan of hers for years, I just loved her attitude. Haven’t liked her for more than a decade. I despise her now, how dare she sell women out like this. That poor woman got no justice from her employers and tried to get back some of her power by releasing the texts etc..and she gets suspended. Vile.
Geri is apparently behind the suspension as she wanted her fired – Geri sold herself out years ago.
Whats worse is that Geri is user HER power and influence to shut down another women – the victim of her predatory sex pest husband.
When you lie with dogs don’t cry the victim when their fleas bite you.
She has always been a Tory, much of the Spice Girls were tories/royalists back then, the only difference is that Geri had half a braincell and understood who their audience were- bit she does not need them anymore.
I feel awful for the woman caught in the middle of this power struggle. All she wanted was to do her job. Then she got sexually harassed by her boss. We know how that goes, trying to keep your job but keep him at arm’s distance. Horrible. Then his rival finds out and uses her texts. Now she’s being punished for their behavior. Seems like she is standing her ground. I hope she gets a good lawyer.
This isn’t over by a long way. How can the kc who investigated her claims be unbiased, when he’s being paid by red bull.
Horner has form and it’s going to bite him in his nasty little arse. I feel sorry for the young lady, because it took guts to come forward.
Within 3 months he’s going to be out, he can’t be allowed to overshadow the team
Is Gerrys love of horner and the prestege of his job and money enough to keep her there? Wouldn’t like to count on it
Geri rather enjoys being the lady of the Manor out in the Cotswalds and while she has her Spice Girl’s money, CH exists in a completely different financial stratosphere. Don’t be so quick to think she’s going to cut bait on this anytime soon.
Another bad look? Geri’s dress. It looks like black bra straps are showing.
Always in white too, her go to colour. Drives me nuts
Seems very Republican…esque. The good little wife.