Mail: Princess Kate is ‘shellshocked’ by the Photoshop mess, but no one will be fired

In case you missed it, soon after the Princess of Wales “apologized” for altering her Mother’s Day photo, the Keen Defenders rapidly came up with their new talking points: poor Kate, she just needs to recover, everyone manipulates photos, whomst among us has not disappeared for 70-plus days and then created Frankenphotos as proof of life while married to the future king of England? As I said yesterday, this is a constitutional issue, not a personal issue. Kensington Palace cobbled together a poorly-edited Frankenphoto, then passed it out to media outlets to publish as proof of life, then the photo was “killed” by six major media agencies, and then KP (likely) forged Kate’s name on a statement in which “she” took the blame. Not only that, palace insiders ran to the Times to throw Kate under the bus even harder and say that the whole thing was her fault. Kensington Palace threw Kate under the bus thoroughly, so they don’t get to now cry about how everyone is being mean to Kate. That’s exactly what they’re doing though – palace aides and “insiders” ran to Becky English at the Mail, and she dutifully laid it on thick for poor Kate:
The Princess of Wales has been left ‘shellshocked’ at the furore around her Mother’s Day picture. Several well-placed sources in royal circles have told the Mail that Kate and her team have found the public fallout over the ‘edited’ photograph taken by Prince William of her with their children deeply ‘upsetting’.
One said that while they acknowledged a mistake had been made, many felt it was time to ‘move on’ and allow the Princess to focus on her recovery from abdominal surgery and her children. They said: ‘Everyone, including the Princess, is a bit shellshocked by what has happened. A mistake was made but she has put her hand up and apologised. It’s been very upsetting all round. But a lot of people feel it is time to acknowledge the error was made in good faith, as was her apology, and move on.’
While [Kate’s] clearly genuine apology has mollified some, critics maintain that the debacle has damaged the palace’s reputation for honesty. But it is clear that many in the royal household and beyond are now circling their wagons around the princess. Multiple sources have told the Mail that while she has no personal presence on social media, Kate has inevitably become aware of some of what has been said in recent weeks and has, understandably, found it distressing. She is understood to be ‘disappointed’ about what has resulted after an attempt to ‘just put out a nice picture of her kids’. But she now wants to focus on ‘what is important in her life — her children — and her recovery’.
Another source was reported as saying that she just wanted the image to be ‘perfect’ for her children, whom she is so proud of, knowing that the picture would be so publicly scrutinised. A third supporter told the Mail: ‘It was a mistake, although I would say retouching or editing of pictures is very common in the news industry, as well as at home. That’s not to dismiss what has happened. Lessons will have been learnt. But it’s got a bit out of control from a social media perspective and now it’s time to draw a line under it. The amount of pressure and scrutiny that poor woman is under right now, she just wanted to do the best for her kids. This really isn’t going to help her recovery.’
While some have called for ‘heads to roll’ at the palace, one insider told the Mail ‘that would never happen’.
‘The prince and princess are very loyal to their staff and would never, ever hang one of them out to dry. That simply isn’t their style,’ they said. ‘The princess would also have wanted to tell the truth, which was the most important thing, and she did.’
“The prince and princess are very loyal to their staff and would never, ever hang one of them out to dry.” Oh, honey. Kate is the one being hung out to dry. From a managerial standpoint, from a corporate standpoint, this is the moment to blame an underling or fire someone and hang it around the former employee’s neck. Instead, Prince William AND HIS STAFF publicly blamed Kate for their mistake. As many have said/theorized, it’s more than likely that Kate did not have a hand in any part of this, from the poorly-cobbled together Frankenphoto to the public release of the photo to the statement in which “she” took the blame.
Besides which… this entire debacle shows why KP needs new staff from top to bottom. You’re going to let one of your “principals” take the fall for this catastrophe, a woman who allegedly had major abdominal surgery and couldn’t be seen whatsoever for more than two months? And now those same people who tossed Kate under the bus are the ones crying to Becky English that we should leave Kate alone.
So a cobbled together photo makes the children look better. If Kate said this what was she thinking
It would be one thing if the cobbled together photo actually looked better, but it was so poorly done that people could see the problems even on their phones. How could Charlotte’s hand look better when it’s protruding from where the sleeve isn’t? How could Kate’s illness de-age her by 8 years? And nobody can convince me that Kate would photoshop out Big Blue. I don’t doubt that Kate is “shell shocked” by a number of things, but I don’t think she’s actually said any of what KP is attributing to her.
She needs to focus “on her children and her recovery “ not her family and recovery. Smells like divorce. She wanted the kids to be perfect for the pic, but she put another head for herself. Or her eggplant prince put another shot on her head while she’s recovering- what an insult. That’s the worst husband eva.
Changing the colors and patterns of the children’s clothing doesn’t make them look better. Leaving their teeth and haircuts the same as they were in December means they are somehow growth inhibited children.
She could have taken a nice, new photo of the kids without her in it and put that out to the media. Or a photo of William and the kids looking at all the cards, flowers, gifts, etc., that people have sent her since she’s been recovering. Anything would have been better than what actually happened.
Kate is extending her recovery time until William 1-eitherr assures her she will be Queen ir 2- givers her what she wants in the divorce.
She only showed her face when to contradict W about the school run. William is the one losing cookie points . Kate has a lot to gain not ho help him quench the rumours.
Problem is that William is known to forge signatures in statements and us a known liar.
It’s not William’s type to assure Kate that she will be queen. It’s a different situation from the one with the Danish royals, if William wants to get rid of Kate, he will do it before he’s king I think.
Kate gives me ” he will come to his senses” vibes….the point of her disapearence seems to show W that he needs her.
That is why is an either or situation—William either tells her their contract is renewed and she comes back, or gives her more than Adelaide. Otherwise, she will continue not doing anything to help him get out of the mess.
I don’t believe Can’t did the photoshop and yes that bus has come for her hard. It’s not going to stop. This is Peg getting rid of Can’t. He will throw out what ever he can now to make her look bad. The end is near for Can’t.
Word.
I wonder if it was actually strategy to blame the convalescing mother in order to garner sympathy and make it quiet down. One, shows how out of touch they are with reality, and two, I cannot believe they think hanging onto their staff is smart after this. Unless it was all dictated by William and they want to keep their little yes men around. Dumb dumb dumb all around.
Me neither. This is all willnot and his staff’s fuck up. The statement from the british press photography assosiation (or whatever it’s called) cleary shows they also doubt it’s coming from Keen. She’s clearly the new scapegoat. It’s not a good image for someone who’s portrayed himself as a family man.
You know things are bad if they’re using the Rose Hanbury rumours as a distraction again. Which makes me wonder what they were using her to distract us from the first time William and his lackeys besmirched her name.
Yes I saw the daily fail had a bunch of articles about the “fragile state” Kate is in, oh no, poor her, how dare the public, etc etc. Eye roll. So poor. She’s so upset, the 41 year old woman who’s loved the spotlight until now, who lives for cameras.
Egghead doesn’t give a damn, clearly, as long as his hands are clean of this mess. Meanwhile this makes him all look pretty bad, not a word in defense of his wife. Well, why would he? He pushed her under the bus 🤪
I’m really wondering where she’s at. So weird.
So if Kate is in such a fragile state, why did KP keep telling us how well she was progressing? And if I’m so sick that I’m considered “fragile” the last thing I would care about is dressing up to take a picture. I am not a conspiracy nut truly but damn, where is Kate again? Either she is playing everyone for a fool or William is.
Oh Palace Insider you make me laugh on a boring Wednesday.
If William took the picture and wife chopped it up in PhotoShop to make it look pretty, who gets fired? lol
Also Palace Insider, you’re insinuating that Kate thinks her children aren’t pretty enough (and objectively they’re pretty darn cute actually) so she just HAD to fix up the picture so they wouldn’t get laughed at.
I’m loving this from an entertainment standpoint. The more they “excuse” Kate, the more they back that bus right up over her. CarolE come get your kid.
Catherine Quinn is just laughing somewhere. Girl, we just wanna talk 😀
The picture is misleading. Kate was given a whole new head so it wasn’t about making the kids look perfect. Charles had Michael Fawcett take the blame for the money bags scandal so there’s no reason Kate needed to be thrown under the bus when they could have blamed staff.
Exactly. the issue with the photo isn’t about the kids. I think that is what tipped some people off (Charlotte’s sleeve, etc) to look more closely at the picture, but the primary issue is that it seems Kate’s head was added on, so its not a recent picture of her. So when you’re releasing a picture, saying it was taken last week by William, and its not an actual current picture of Kate…..you’re going to have a problem.
It’s not about the kids looking perfect.
Someone wrote an article about Meghan and Harry’s pregnancy announcement photo,taken by Misan , was doctored
Misan is not happy .
Hope he sues the Daily Mail , they deserve it for trying to bring them into this debacle .
Just shameful .
@Becks1, the cut/paste of Kate’s head is absolutely the main issue. Curious how ‘they’ were OK with releasing a pic with her face puffy, then hid it a week later. Unless it wasn’t her with Carole as some speculated.
The Guardian reported finding 20 mistakes in that picture and most of them were around K, the arms, hands, hair and the floor, and background. Somewhere I read about a photographer stating that KP is so terrified of the original photo leaking, that they did this amature mess themselves. And, yeah, they aren’t afraid of hiding what their children look like, so it has to do with K.
I totally do believe that she is not healthy and looks rough. If it’s something like Crohn’s, I know people who have this and I knew someone who died in her forties from it. It’s considered a digestive system disease, but it can affect your whole body from your skin to your heart to your brain. You have to avoid stress, change your diet and hope that you respond to the meds. In some people this works and in others it doesn’t. It could be something totally unrelated.
Whatever it is, presumably the staff and William should be holding down the fort while she heals. They’re blaming her instead and I’m pretty sure Egg is the one who’s responsible.
Yes, that is correct – Crohn’s can also affect other internal organs as well, in a variety of ways. I know of one patient whose Crohn’s caused a fistula (a microscopic passage) to open between his intestine and his urinary tract, which caused him to have a never-ending UTI. So there are many possible reasons for why Crohn’s patients often have trouble being away from a bathroom.
I myself have had Crohn’s for several decades and 15+ surgeries. I’ve seen a lot of speculation in various forums about Kate possibly having Crohn’s, and many people have made uninformed claims about Crohn’s disease which might negatively affect people who do suffer from Crohn’s. (I don’t mean your comment here–your comment is one of the few which has been entirely accurate!) So I just wanted to take the opportunity to clear up a few misconceptions:
1. In recent years, steroids are less commonly used as treatment for Crohn’s since there are better medications available now. But I have been given steroids in the past in connection with surgery, which temporarily made my face swell up. It’s typically referred to as “moon face”. So it wouldn’t be surprising if a patient on steroids didn’t wish to be photographed until the swelling goes down.
2. Each patient and each surgery is different. Recovery time has always differed a lot for me even when it was the same type of surgery. But I usually remained in hospital for 2-3 weeks after each surgery. The longest time spent in hospital was 3 months and I had to remain in ICU for a week after surgery as my overall state was very precarious. At other times, sometimes I couldn’t eat on my own and needed to stay on IV nutrients for a while or receive other medical treatments through IV. There are various reasons why a hospital stay might involve other treatments besides the surgery itself. So it is a bit frustrating to see people saying it’s impossible that a Crohn’s surgery would require a long hospitalization or several months of recovery time.
3. It is also frustrating to see people say things like, “Kate wouldn’t be able to show herself in public with an ostomy!” Unless someone is wearing a bikini, you usually wouldn’t be able to tell if they have an ostomy or not.
So I hope that people will try to be careful about spreading misconceptions which may hurt people who do suffer from Crohn’s/similar conditions. That’s all and thanks for listening to my TED talk.
@Meli: Thanks for this amazing and informative post about Crohn’s disease. I didn’t know all this, and it does make a lot of sense that Kate may suffer from it.
I despise Kate and everything she stands for but I don’t wish this kind of pain/disease on anyone. I want to know what’s going on with those people!! I want to know that the children are safe somewhere.
When has a royal ever written an official mea culpa before? It’s never complain, never explain and never admit to anything. They could have had a comms person state that the office photoshopped it. No one was expecting Kate to cop for it. This is unprecedented so no, it isn’t going away soon.
I saw a comment on Twitter that stuck with me: The suave, protective, James Bond type of gentleman is what one would expect of a mature British prince but William is the antithesis of that. So true.
Imagine QE2 apologizing for photoshopping her family picture. They all reported that Kate is just like QE2. She looks like an incompetent intern now, not a future Queen.
This article mentions Kate’s “sincere apology”. Did I miss something? What apology? She (or someone speaking for her) never admitted to messing with the photo in question and vaguely regretted any “confusion” that it “may” have caused. That’s like “Sorry if I offended anyone” – hardly a heartfelt apology.
@Jay, they definitely did some word trick by not referring to the specific pic, but talking generally about editing pics. However, the press reported it as “Kate did it!” and everyone understood it that way. By not correcting this, they are admitting our understanding. So, no, the word trick doesn’t fly here. Just to note, I don’t believe Kate did it and I don’t believe Kate signed that statement. The firm decided that Kate will take the fall. By doing that, they opened all of Kate’s pics into scrutiny. So, good job to them!
I refuse to believe any of these statements are coming from Kate. It seems like KP is speaking for her as part of a cover up.
Well they certainly have priors for that – Harry’s account in Spare details how the “joint statement that William wasn’t a bully” was not done with his knowledge and consent.
And that’s only once instance of who knows how many others.
I don’t believe Kate did anything with the photo or had anything to do with the apology statement issued in her her name. The statement doesn’t admit that Kate edited/manipulated the photo supposedly taken by William.
The staff member getting fired is the Princess of Wales, and the forged mea culpa was them serving her notice.
Guess Kate has Egg IN her face as opposed to on it.
How do her kids feel when they hear their mom thinks they need to be digitally altered to be presentable to public?
@FancyPants, Good one!
This piece reads like they’re attempting to blame the children for the decision to make up a photo. I don’t have any sympathy for Kate, even though she’s being thrown under the bus, because of what she, her husband and her staff did to Meghan.
What’s odd to me is that people believe the photo is essentially real, and that as a mother she just wanted her kids to look great. I think it’s been proven that the whole, entire, thing was never real. A brilliant article in the DM, where a columnist tried to make out M&H do this but are more sophisticated, was shot down. “Why are you always trying to blame them, bring them into it, make out they’re worse” etc. Very interesting that those comments are being allowed in at last. Yes, sympathy is being stretched.
I guess, people aren’t letting up because they don’t believe it was a mistake made in “good faith”. (Since, of course, it wasn’t.) And poor “fragile” Kate is supposed to have been sitting somewhere for hours photoshopping makes the whole story less credible. They need to pick a lane, either she is well enough to do this sort of thing or she is fragile and needs to recover.
@Equality, they are putting a lot of emphasis on her being so “fragile” and needing to get back to her recovery. I’m expecting that she’ll have a major setback due to the stress of it all and won’t be able to come out for Easter.
Will-not has created this entire mess. He could have the best pr staff in the world and would still bungle his pr. He is above listening to hired help and has horrible pr instincts. He has no personal sense of accountability and is entitled to scapegoat anyone in his orbit. Are top-flight media professionals going to sacrifice their careers to be used as scapegoats when Will-not overrules them and gets into hot wage continously?
Ask not for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for the British monarchy.
The bells will always toll for the monarchy…it’s been ongoing for centuries. That’s how it is. As a Brit and non royalist our history tells us again and again how they run their lives. Ever shall it be so. I do wonder if, now we’re in the age of global info, whether this will change. Perhaps. I’m 80 years old and nothing has changed to date. Nothing.
It’s shameful that they’re using the children as a shield and excuse to absolve themselves of their deceitful behavior. Instead of being honest with the public, rather than arrogant and defensive, they continue to make the situation worse. Harry spoke of breaking the Windsor cycle of generational trauma, but those poor children won’t be able to escape from it.
Well, in taking the blame, you can’t fire yourself, unless you divorce, surely! Down at the job centre – I took voluntary redundance after saying I edited a photo that I didn’t edit but said I did. Have you got anything going in piano playing?
Sparrow, you are on fire!
I can’t even at this. ROFL.
William hides behind Kate. Kate hides behind the children. Deep sigh
But do we even know Kate is hiding behind the children? We’re basing that on what KP is putting out!
In years to come, when the human race is living in pods on Mars or under the sea, they’ll talk about the “affair of the mother’s day photo” and smile. People will ask “what was a photo” but then just think what a quaint life those long ago people led. Much like we do with huge social, particularly royal and upper class, dramas of decades/centuries ago. Kate Middleton will go down in history as the woman with the dodgy photo. Not what she wanted at all.
“A mistake was made”
More like 20, but do go on.
“A bit shell-shocked”
What? That *they* were found out, that the agencies pulled the pic, that CNN said they’d look at other KP-provided photos? I’d suggest starting with the one of QEII and the great-grands, where Luigi looked like he was added in later, and the blanket, and the shadows, IIRC.
I only hope people will lean on Chris Jackson and make him stop photoshopping and light-rooming all of the Kate pics before publishing. We know how she looks like.
Oh, and BM – the BRF failed to stop anyone, including Derangers and Troll Bot farms, and, above all, the media, from bullying and abusing Meghan. Stop blaming SSquad for anything. They’re only calling out laziness, grifting, lying *and* racism in the BRF and the BM.
Totally agree. We know what she looks like. She is so fearful of her real appearance, always, that it’s brought about this total farce of trying to make out she looks fine even when ill.
I used to think this picture was AI but some of you guys have convinced me that it was just photoshop I still think the leaves are iffy though. The question is why state that no one is being fired if it was kate’s fault? They are just incapable of not stirring up crap in this headless chicken approach to briefing. I haven’t really watched the daily show since Trevor left but I saw a clip from yesterday that they did about the royal family and …. the BRF has made sure that everyone now is wondering, where is kate?
Have you seen the AI generated trailer for Heidi and other AI images of children laughing? There’s an eerie quality to their mouths. I see it in this photo. I do think there’s some AI going on here. And I think George’s bottom front teeth look weirdly long.
Honestly it wouldn’t surprise me if it was both.
This is not about a few tweaks to a sleeve is it. I can’t believe so many major news agencies would kill the photo for something like that. It has to be the complete replacement of K’s head, or similar.
And the British press know this, and have smelt blood in the water. They’re circling like sharks. Very interesting to see even the BRF cheerleaders turning on them.
A thing that I’m thinking this morning:
When abused folks step away from their abusers, there’s a period where the abuse cycle kicks into high gear in order to reel the abused back in, so that the abusers feel comfortable again (by resumption of projection of their self-loathing and failures onto the abused).
Harry meets Meghan, they start dating: uptick in abuse by the tabs (likely goaded on by leaking from the palaces)
H&M decide to wed: cycle ramps up as tabs and BRF collude to tear the couple apart
Flight to Canada & US, Sandringham Summit, the security, the financial support, Frogmore.: Engines are at full and the abuse heaped on these two people is unlike anything the world has witnessed since Diana. It’s arguably much worse than what they did to Diana.
The tabs, triangulating the BRF’s abuse, are demonstrating that the BRF are in freefall since the Queen’s death. This was the event that tipped the scale. The cycles of abuse are coming so fast now, the carrot and stick articles so close together, that anyone following the headlines alone is liable to contract a nasty case of whiplash. Ripples in a pond, but so much closer to the stone that caused them. That’s why there’s more fallout and why Kate is being portrayed as both victim and villain by the media almost in the same moment.
Kate in the words of the press, is “Meghan’s victim” but also “William’s villain”.
Never in the history of tabs has it been so hard for them to pick a lane.
And still Schrödinger’s Kate b/c we still don’t have evidence she’s ok.
It’s not surprising that they are still infantilizing this middle aged woman. I know I’ve said this many times, but Kate is Exhibit Number 1 in my assertion that the desire to be liked is kryptonite for women, just as pride is kryptonite for men (kryptonite in the sense that people will self-destruct in service of their pride or the desire to be liked). Kate has the distinction of being liked by many and respected by no one. It’s no surprise at all that the very people who built her image on white fragility turned around and ran the bus over her. There’s no loyalty where there’s no respect. Kate made herself into a tool to be used by the royal family, foolishly not realizing that a tool that can be built up can also be torn down. No one knows who she is–she has no public identity at all. She’s made herself a blank slate that royalists can project all their white supremacist female fantasies on. Maybe she did that thinking she could stave off William’s jealousy that way. That would have been a strategic choice, but ultimately, it’s the wrong one. Because a woman without a persona can be villified as easily as she can be revered. I expect a lot more comparisons between Fragile Kate and Meghan’s ordeal over the coming weeks–maybe not in the UK, but in the rest of the royal-watching world. A woman treated like a child can be dismissed like a child. What can anyone say about her other than the most general remarks about her appearance and her clothes? And if her illness has compromised the one thing she offers to the world–he appearance, what then? Also, what this ratchet is saying without saying it is that Kate can handle the scrutiny. She can’t handle the spotlight, poor little girl. That means it’s time for her to go.
I don’t expect that William or Kate has thick enough skin to ever do another royal tour in a non-white, highly controlled environment. And can that environment be created in the US outside of MAGA turf? They can’t stomach the late night shows and the paparazzi. There’s no invisible contract with the world media: she and William are fair game.
“A woman treated like a child can be dismissed like a child.” Yep. Leopards are in the house.
“And if her illness has compromised the one thing she offers to the world–her appearance, what then?
What then, indeed! She is about to find out. I almost feel sorry for her.
“No one will be fired”
KATE YOU ARE BEING FIRED.
And now they’re blaming the babies. Can this freakshow become any more absurd?
“…allow the Princess to focus on her recovery from abdominal surgery and her children.”
heavens, what have the children done that she needs to recover from them?!
I have no respect for a man who hides behind his wife. Peg’s the type of asshole who abandons a sinking ship, leaving women, children and a cancer-stricken father behind to sink.
More tactics. They want everyone talking about photoshopping. It’s a distraction
It’s been shockingly effective. Keep the focus on “Where is Kate?” Not because she through her own choices merits empathy, but just because this is is fundamentally an issue of TRUTH. Now we’re all discussing the spin itself instead!
“Shellshocked”? Is that really where we are in this ridiculous saga? Wake me up when we get to people being “blindsided” or the dead queen is metaphorically rolling in her grave. Then I’ll know that the BM is taking this seriously instead of being in “protect” the palace mode.
I can’t help but think that underneath, Becky is SEETHING. First, she is prevented from reporting whatever is going on with the Wails, including agreeing not to publish the Middleton pap stroll, then when she is permitted to post a photo it becomes an embarrassing debacle. Not to mention that the international and world press is commenting on this clown show and she and the rota are reduced to telling everyone to “move on”. I wonder if the international press attention on Rose will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back?
William threw his wife under the bus. Tell William he should have thought about it before he did it . William is the one that did not care about her health and well-being even though he stopped working to apparently care for her .so Kate and Becky , your beef is with William , not the public who is just not believing the palace of lies and lies and lies
A supporter told the Mail: “I would say retouching or editing of pictures is very common in the news industry.”
No it is NOT common. That’s the reason this photo was subjected to a kill notice. A dramatically edited, retouched photo would be described as an illustration by a legitimate news organization, and would be clearly labeled as such.
These people are f*cking morons. Is there not a single competent professional in KP?
They still want people to believe this is just a bit of retouching? Insanity!
Hopefully she read the Art of her Deal.
Its divorce time: not celebrating, but the chickens just came home to roost.
They’ve could’ve handled all this so much better, but just refuse to.
The dailyfail even blamed H&M for the photoshop fail, by comparing Meghan’s pregnant pic with Harry, the one under the tree. Madness.
Remember when being with Meghan at the walkabout after QEII’s death was the hardest thing she ever had to do? Kate will be fine even with major abdominal surgery/DV/breakdown/coma/intubation/Gone Girl/divorce/illegitimate child/international press scandal stuff….that’s all perfectly manageable compared to that simply awful couple of hours spent with Meghan! /s
Thank you, thank you, thank you. To whoever thought these weasle words would cut it!
KATE was thinking of her kids, WHEN did her kids start reading the dailys?
Kate was trying to do something nice for her and her children?
Yeah Kate, we don’t give a fk about your husband either.
Yes Kate dear we know you’ve been thrown under the number 54 bus by the FAMILY, more so now that it is common knowledge that any and every picture released in the family will he so heavily scrutinised, it will be impossible for camzilla to hide her wrinkles or Charlie’s failing physical health,
We know no-one is going to be “sacked”, because the word your looking for, is divorced!
It’s pretty obvs that he wants to be rid of her and has done for some time – it sounds like he has Princess of Wales 2.0 already lined up and waiting in the wings.
As for Catty and Ma – they are doing what they have always done, cling by any means possible. Thats clearly not going to work any more and they are too stupid or desperate to see it.
A divorce announcement is a coming – her being ill ain’t gonna stop it esp after the fake photo debacle. Their rep is in tatters and who is gonna break first – them or the press.
Mary Pester, do you think the divorce is all Billy Idle’s idea or is Bone Idle also wanting a divorce? Is she hanging around with her parents in reasonably good health? I keep thinking that she’s able to speak for herself, but she’s either refusing or they’re keeping a lid on her.
I’m enjoying the fact that the brf will have to be very careful of all photos they release in future. It’s hot tea and popcorn time!
@saucy&sassy, HIS idea, willy has keen Mark to lined up and chomping at the bit, just like camzilla was. Keen is only as strong as her mothers backing and machinations!! Good job firework night is so far away!!
Mary Pester, what is it that they say in New Orleans? Oh, right, “Let the good times roll.”
mary pester – you actually think he would want to get married again? he doesn’t need to since kate gave him the kids. the only reason I can think of is so that he can compete against Meghan since Kate obviously can’t do that in a public setting.
@JEANNE, And that is the second part of the reason he will marry again. He wants, and NEEDS what Harry has to hide his own short comings. Let’s remember Megan Is intelligent and can hold an intelligent conversation with anyone, Kate just says ya and early yars and thinks everyone will go ooooooo., but willy can see their eyes roll and feels reflective shame. He also sees Charlie and camzilla and (wrongly) assumes he can have the same, but his stupidity won’t let him see that his father is even more of a flake, ego driven muppet than he is. It’s all ending with Charlie
I don’t believe Kate did anything with the photo or had anything to do with the apology statement issued in her her name. The statement doesn’t admit that Kate edited/manipulated the photo supposedly taken by William.