The Times: Kensington Palace insists that the edited photo was all Kate’s fault

Here are more photos of Prince William attending the Commonwealth service on Monday, after which he attended an Earthshot event. Surprisingly, William didn’t look overwhelmed or like he had been in a blind panic for the previous 24 hours. Probably because he had settled on a course of action after he f–ked up so thoroughly with the “Mother’s Day photo” debacle. His solution? Blame everything on his wife, blame Kate for editing the photo and send out courtiers to provide a false narrative about what happened behind the scenes to create an intricate web of lies which could easily collapse under close scrutiny. Behold, the Times of London’s palace-approved narrative of how KATE screwed up so badly.
The image was the first time the princess had been formally photographed since her surgery in January. However, PA, Getty Images, Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, Shutterstock, Reuters and the Press Association “killed” the image from their databases, noting an “inconsistency in alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand”.
Yet none were spotted by aides before its release and information regarding the editing process was not believed to have been shared by the princess with her team before it became public. It had initially been greeted with praise by courtiers.
The first red flag might have been that the seemingly perfect image was shot in just a 40-minute window on Friday in Windsor, a source said. Time constraints meant that the picture had to happen once the children were back from school and once Prince William was back from London, where he had been attending an Earthshot event at the Oval cricket ground. There was only a limited amount of time because the family was also due to fly off to their home of Anmer Hall in Sandringham for the weekend.
The following day, Kate circulated the image to her team. At no point did anyone realise that it had been subject to an unfortunately clumsy attempt at editing. Looking back, alarm bells might also have started ringing when courtiers realised that it was William, not necessarily known for his camera skills, who had taken the picture. The time frame in which the image was taken would also suggest that, without editing, the Waleses had been extremely lucky for an amateur like William to capture such an engaging picture.
A PR plan was put into place for the image and its corresponding message to go out at 9am on Sunday morning. Within hours, theories were circulating online that the photo had been doctored. A shocked Palace assessed the situation and went back to the Prince and Princess of Wales. Kate confirmed that it was her and is understood to have thought that “honesty is the best policy”. She wanted to “own up” and acknowledge the mistake.
A Palace insider said that she felt “awful” about it and said that she had just “tried to make it the best it could be” because she knew how important it was for it to be “a nice picture”. They added that she was also thinking of her own children, hoping that they looked good for their own sakes. The princess released a new statement, apologising for “any confusion” over the picture. Kensington Palace refused to go further and explain what software was used in the editing of the picture or the way in which it was changed.
However, Sky News said a technician at the broadcaster had analysed the photo’s metadata to reveal that it was saved in Adobe Photoshop twice on an Apple Mac on Friday and Saturday and the picture was taken on a Canon 5D mark IV, which retails at £2,929.99 and used a Canon 50mm lens, priced at £1,629.99. The first save was made at 9.54pm on Friday and the second was at 9.39am on Saturday. It is not clear if the two saves were on the same device. Quite how it could have ended up to be such a PR disaster for the princess can, in part, be explained by the changes under way in the Wales household.
William and Kate’s Palace team is in a state of transition after restructuring. It has advertised for a chief executive but is yet to announce a successful candidate. The widely respected Jean-Christophe Gray, a civil servant and former spokesperson for David Cameron while he was prime minister, was private secretary to Prince William until he recently transferred back to government.
Instead, both William and Kate have new private secretaries, both well respected but new to their roles. Ian Patrick joined the household for the Prince of Wales last month as Gray’s successor. A former private secretary to Lord Ashdown, Patrick has an exemplary track record and sits on the board of trustees for the charity Chron’s & Colitis UK. Kate, meanwhile, has hired Lieutenant Colonel Tom White, filling a role which had been vacant for at least a year following the departure of Hannah Cockburn-Logie.
As you can see, the new-to-the-job palace officials are thoroughly briefing the Times about Kate’s screwup and putting it all on her shoulders, but the Times can’t even keep up the facade of pretending to believe that no one in the palace “saw” the mistakes, or that everyone really believed the photo had been taken on Friday, or that the photo was taken by William. Lie on top of lie on top of lie. You’ve got to wonder how Kate feels about being thrown under the bus this way. Man, that actually does make me feel sorry for her – for more than a decade, the palace machinery has done the most to protect and coddle Kate, and now… they’re not.
What a prince to let his sick wife take the fall. Such a gentleman…
And what a man to not even get out of the private appt car and open her door for her.
And all those times he refused to share his umbrella with her.
That photo of them in the car together yesterday was from Christmas Day 2023 according to multiple Twitter experts, whom I’d believe any day over anything KP says. He wasn’t übering her anywhere lmao. I do hope she’s safe in Switzerland somewhere, in a 40k/week rehab-spa, but she’s probably in The Tower. Bluebeard Bill will throw anyone under the bus.
Oh goodness Agnes I misunderstood you on the other post. Are you saying not even the appt car was true? I thought that one was, and felt his behaviour towards her was consistent with their married reality. Anyone else feel like they’re losing grip on the handrails of normality?!
@Agnes, I saw something on Twitter where someone used photo editing software (Lightbox?) to remove the “noise” on the new car photo and then compared it to other photos from years past and found that it’s actually the same profile image from like 2016 or something, that she’s wearing the same pillbox hat, but they removed her earring. They did a side by side and the images are identical.
It’s quite something if they released ANOTHER fake image…. Willy thinks he can keep lying his way out of this.
For those with no twitter, can you guys share a link for this Christmas photo?
Actually Twitter caught another photoshop error with the car photo: the bricks above the car don’t match the bricks you can see through the window. YIKES!
I found the Twitter handle of the person who did the photo side by side – it’s @ashleythetexan. She says it’s Kate’s 2016 Somme hair style and hat.
“Bluebeard Bill will throw anyone under the bus.”
Except for his henchmen. He and his father chose to protect them over H and M and now over Kate.
Kate is out in the wind now.
I feel sorry for Kate, because this is a clear cut example of abuse.
“The following day, Kate circulated the image to her team. At no point did anyone realise that it had been subject to an unfortunately clumsy attempt at editing.”
William took the picture and distributed to his team for Mother’s Day. Women do not post these tributes to themselves. There is also no way K is posting that picture without her ring(s). None. If William did not realize what the difference between his picture and hers was, then he was probably in an interesting mental state when he did so…and there’s not much difference between the two pictures. Post the real one then if it exists.
Having “C” apologize for his actions is really cruel.
@ML
Yea cause it was more fun when they teamed up to throw M&H under the bus.
Waity is still trash and getting what she deserves.
Yes what a Prince. He has sent the bus to hit her a few more times with this. Where are the Middletons? Why are we not getting some articles from them defending her. Peg takes responsibility for nothing. We don’t know where Can’t is or what condition she is in so he is going to blame everything on her.
Exactly, where are all the Middletons at?! If all Carole has to offer is another pap run in her rental car, then she is slacking big time! Old Carole would have made routine appearances outside the castle walls with gift bags and flowers in tow. It’s comical how the mighty fall.
These people couldn’t find good optics with a headlamp and GPS. Lordt.
Everyone reset your signs!
“Days Without A Palace Screwup: 0”
Somehow William and staff trying to blame Kate for this whole mess is the most absurd part of this scandal.
There’s a lot of absurdities here. One is Kate realizing that “honesty is the best policy.” If that were truly the case, then the racist Meghan made Kate cry story would have been immediately corrected. Where was the honesty then?
I completely agree with that. It’s as if they have zero sense of how anyone, much less the future King of England, should behave. They make a joke of concepts like honor, dignity, and duty.
At this point, I do not trust British journalists who report about the royal family. They do not write about William, but they are throwing his recuperating wife under the bus (I’ll just ignore that who lives travesty of hoe they handled H&M). What kind of journalist cannot report the truth, but will willingly parrot talking points of lazy elitists who want to remain in their cushy palaces and mansions? Plus, unlike the rest of Europe, it’s possible to discriminate against women due to birth in 2024: look at the House of Lords (literally part of government) and who is able to inherit titles to land and property.
It’s crazy, but the US does a much better job at reporting on this family than the people who know them best and have greater access to stories.
Regardless of what you think of Kate, the act is transparent and disgusting.
How anyone would want to be with this man after something like this is a mystery. I know many speculate about Rose, but if I were her, I would stay with David Rocksavage as if my life depended on it (and it probably does…)
People speculate about rRose because she is the only side piece whose name we know. I’m sure she hasn’t been in the picture for years.
And what Peg and these so called journalists are doing is abhorent regardless of Kate’s character. They are tarnishing her reputation, that they built for her out of thin air, and somehow it feels like she is incapacitated or prevented from defending herself.
I know they did it to Meghan but she was a healthy person with agency who decided to leave this shit behind. I hope Kate has the same opportunity. I hope Carole helps her get that opportunity instead of doing what she used to do for 20 years, manipulating Kate to completely debase and humiliate herself.
Do they not remember Kate’s sorry looking pie charts for the Early Years? This woman who presented what looked like a first grader’s attempt at graphic design is now suddenly Photoshop savvy??
This is insulting of anyone’s basic intelligence.
He looks like he’s been heavily drinking and gosh! His teeth !
He was swaying again at the Commonwealth Service.
@ML
Yea cause it was more fun when they teamed up to throw M&H under the bus.
Waity is still trash and getting what she deserves.
I think he looked very rough yesterday. More than usual.
But seriously, how can a person be so ugly?!? There are few people that I find so disgusting that I can’t bear to look at them. Peg is one of them.
Nope, no pity for Kate. She weaponized her whiteness and happily tried to drive a pregnant woman to her death. She’ll be just fine; if she isn’t, that’s on her.
@Mimi, 💯
@Mimi, I get exactly what you’re saying but, I’m also disturbed by how William and KP are throwing her under the bus so completely. As I said in my post, I’m so tired of women being blamed for men’s bad behavior. Should she be blamed for her own behavior, especially towards Meghan, absolutely!! But I don’t know if she deserves it, in this particular instance.
Yes, if you were to take this event in isolation, what is happening to her is vile. An ill woman having to say it’s her fault. What a man he isn’t.
@Harla, Will and Kate in a sense, are two peas in a pod. Their similarities are what’s destroying each other. William is just “winning” in this situation by throwing his own wife under the bus. Both are just as ruthless, fake, cold hearted, self-serving pieces of sh!t.
@ Mimi: Absolutely.
Meghan would be the first person to disagree with you based on everything she says about kindness, bullying and negativity.
Agree totally MaryContrary. I can’t think for one moment Meghan feels this is rightful karma or payback; she’s too kind. I suspect she’s feeling awful for Kate, whether or not that is how she should be feeling. After all Kate has done, I find myself to a degree sorry for her. And him to an extent. Yes, he is forcing his wife to take the blame (that’s vile and nasty) but this is a marriage stretched to hell, falling apart, shored up by tradition and the need to plough on. What’s happening is hateful. She’s ill. And yes I know she’s been all kinds of nasty. Most of all I can’t forget what she helped do when Meghan was pregnant, of all things, and pushed towards suicide. But there’s no pleasure in this for me. I’m mainly astonished. I am pleased however that their fanbase is scrabbling and the DM ranters are turning; the two of them weaponised the racism of the tabloids.
Don’t care, I’m not Meghan, nor do I presume to know how she feels about this whole shit show right now. I’ll only speak for myself, but no way in hell am I feeling pity for any of her tormentors, just because they’re now experiencing a fraction of the bullshit that they’ve put her through for so many years.
I’m sure she’s had her moments of schadenfreude, but taken a deep breath and realized she doesn’t want to go down that path. She’s human.
I’m with you 💯
Someone had to say it!
Her medical issues have derailed his divorce. He’s going to blame her for everything. I feel for Kate today. William should be afraid she finds her feet after this. Kate needs a Tyler Perry right about now.
But unlike Meghan, Cool Girl Kate never bothered to make any allies or create a support network for herself. With no job experience worth anything, no allies, no friends, no network, and no connections, she is completely at the mercy of William.
Kate is the ultimate tradwife and she’s fast becoming the ultimate tradwife cautionary tale. Its ironic–the English Rose who got held up for her whiteness, thinness, and lack of persona is thrown under the bus as easily as Meghan was for the same reason: to protect the heir. In the end, misogynists are going to behave like misogynists. Even a Cool Girl is Very Much Like Other Women when push comes to shove. Who’s going to stand up for Kate now? Uncle Hookers and Blow? Broke-ass mom? The sister she likely competed with all her life?
With all the bullshit and the horror Meghan faced in the UK, she still got the better deal because she got the better man. The only reason I even point that out is because the Wales were supposed to be the Perfect White Family next to the Sussexes, who faced every humiliation and challenge the media could dish out. And the Sussexes are still together, still thriving. Meghan must be thanking her lucky starts she’s away from that place, and that her husband’s a better man than his brother and father put together, no what what the royal media’s braying suggested.
Harry and Meghan were vilified for destroying the royal family’s aspirational image. That’s hilarious to me, as the royals seem to be doing that to themselves now more loudly than ever. The British royal family is an utter shitshow where even the most compliant women face humiliation. But they aren’t just a joke. Underneath the incompetence, something sinister is going on, which makes me fear for the Wales children’s mental health. The best thing that could happen to those kids is an English republic. Or at the very least, turn the Crown into an idea instead of a family. They can pull out the regalia and sit it on a pillow. A pillow holding the scepter and the crown would be more effective that William anyway.
Facts!
That line, ” because she got the better man”. That would be enough for anyone. Kate knew what she was getting, I’m sorry I just don’t feel for her.
I’ve always thought that Kate (and her mother) had the goal of snagging the prince and marrying him but never really thought about anything beyond that. It’s possible that Kate thought once she was married to William, she was safe, he couldn’t divorce her. IIRC Diana said the same thing that she didn’t think Charles could divorce so her marriage was safe. We all know how that ended.
My how it all turns.
First off, if she can helicopter away on a weekend trip, she can “work.”
If she can spend hours doing bad photoshop, she can “work.” (and make her own pie charts to boot.)
She’s in trouble and I don’t think she or her stage mom fully realize that yet.
They’re putting out that people should feel sorry for her because she’s having such a hard time with her recovery that naturally she’d want to “edit” (aka, create a false document of history) a photo.
But then she’s on a helicopter for a weekend jaunt ?! It doesn’t match with “abdominal surgery” so serious that she can’t work.
they’d have us believe she created this fake news photo on her own, while being too sick to take a real photo let alone work, while also being fine enough to take a helicopter and ride along in the car with PW to be “dropped off” somewhere.
The lies are all telling on themselves.
As I’ve said elsewhere, that’s her true passion hobby gone. Her photography skills will never be trusted again; I can’t see her publishing any more picture books or even shots of the kids. I firmly believe she had nothing to do with this photo, that it was never even snapped, but they’ve let her take the blame (probably pressured her into it).
While it’s gross that they threw her under the bus, I doubt anyone in BM will refuse to publish her photos in a few weeks. They’ve already excused this with frank propaganda.
The royal family is not held to standards. Andrew makes that point.
they don’t even have to pressure her into it. she has no agency. I suspect that William is dictating this stuff to one of his staffers to post and she’s out of the loop completely.
So this photo has been picked apart and the general consensus is that it’s just a patchwork compilation of the Baby Bank visit on November and Kate’s Vogue cover from however many years ago, yet KP are STILL trying to make it seem like they all sat for a photo and that William took it?? There was no photo!
I suppose the masses will believe it’s just minor photoshopping and excuse Kate for trying “to make it the best it could be”. Just, wow.
Sunnydays… exactly! There was no photo! Why are so many people refusing to acknowledge this?!
Those four people were not in the same place at the same time posing for a photo.
The limit does not exist!!
I think it was a real photo taken at home before they visited the baby bank that day, and the manipulations were changing the outfits in Photoshop so that they appeared to be different. There’s a very convincing TikTok that was all over Twitter yesterday.
Whoooa, usually when a person gives way too many details, they are definitely lying and that was a lot of detail. But now we know they likely helicopter to Anmer every weekend. Or wait no that’s another lie. Maybe they’re in Anmer all the time. Bc parts of this pic was actually taken in November.
I think this is another case of a journalist leaving breadcrumbs for people to find by reading between the lines. They’re saying that it was not possible for William to take that photo.
I had the exact same feeling. Waaaaay too many details given here. This is a giant red flag. They are explaining themselves into an even deeper hole. Whatever happened to ‘Never complain. Never explain.’ ? I guess it died with Elizabeth.
It would be so easy to dispel all the rumors by providing the original unedited photo, but they can’t do that because it doesn’t exist. This is so clearly a compilation of other photos and now the American news agencies are coming right out and bluntly stating this…..So much for KP’s “explanation”.
I think AP issued the “Kill” notice as soon as they realized that Kate’s face was lifted directly from the old Vogue cover. This would represent immediate copyright issues. I think they went easy on the RF by stating the image was ‘manipulated’ (true) and only pointing to the issues with Charlotte’s sleeve. They tried to maintain some sense of dignity for the RF instead of just calling them out and out thieves for stealing part of the image from Vogue.
Where’s Kate? They should just provide proof of life – unless they can’t…..?
The analysis of meta data was done by someone from Sky News. What has been done is that information has been conflated to pretend the photo was taken on Friday but that article only says the first adobe photoshop save was made on Friday night. That doesn’t confirm anything about when the photo was taken.
And pretending that the Royal chopper won’t wait for them to go to Anmer is also more bs.
After Kate’s meanness towards Meghan it:s hard for me to feel sorry for her now. BP is not running interference. Kate is on her way out.
I’ve made clear my feelings about Kate over the years but, I’m also disturbed by how William and KP are clearly throwing her under the bus, putting the bus in reserve and rolling over her time and again. I’m so tired of seeing and reading about women being blamed for men’s actions and behavior. When will we as women say “enough”? When will we push back and tell men to clean up their own messes? I’m just so tired and disgusted with all of this, the constant lies from the palace, from the media, from those who are supposed to be role models, the constant lies, cover up’s and the fact that they blame the women in their family for all the bad behavior of the men.
Maybe we’ll have a reckoning when white women start to realize that when they throw WOC under the bus, the same bus will roll right over them as well.
In this context, if Kate is actually alive and animate, and if she’s done with the royal family and wants to go rogue, the best thing she can do is apologize to Meghan for allowing herself to gain personally from Meghan’s excoriation.
Nothing changes without white women learning about intersectionality and seeing women of color as equals in the same fight. Without that, this kind of shit will continue and continue.
Many WOC (and white women) have very little sympathy for Kate, even as we can empathize with the shittiness of her current situation. I’m not gloating at all–it genuinely sucks for her. My schadenfreude is for the royal family and the British media.
The sad thing to me is that Meghan and Kate together could have been a powerhouse team. Their places were et–Kate was going to be Queen. They didn’t have to be friends. But if they were all really working for the good of the crown, then Meghan and Kate together a few appearances a year had a lot to offer the royal family. But it’s not about the crown–it’s about the heir’s small-minded jealousy.
I hope the men in grey are sitting around singing Aaron Burr’s “The world was wide enough for both Hamilton and me” and wondering what could have been. But you know they aren’t because they’re a passel of racist motherfuckers.
Wild applause for your comment.
I second Carrie here, “Wild applause for your comment”!!!
Perfectly said Lanne!! 👏👏👏
@Lanne Amen!!
All this divorce talk. I don’t think it’ll happen. But if I were being cruel I’d say a book should be opened on it. I was wrong about the level of fakery in the picture, so I could be wrong about a split. However, there would be huge ramifications from a divorce that I don’t think they are willing to face, even capable of facing. At the moment I’m thinking a definite no to divorce. And it’d be so cruel of him to do this to her now. Perhaps, though, it’s coming from her and she’s finally found her voice; he’s done precious little to help her through this crisis.
Agreed.
She’s being marginalized in preparation for cutting her loose. I don’t feel sorry for her, but, man, this is 🥶. And, if she really did do all this “photoshopping” on her own as they insist, why can’t she work? And, more to the point, where is the original photo?
« she was also thinking of her own children, hoping that they looked good for their own sakes »
NO she was not! She was slimming her puffy face and get ride of winkles. Don’t blame the kids for your own vanity!
I had cortisone face, it’s hard but she could helo normalize that like amy Schumer !
Using her kids as a shield, again. I do worry about what the kids think, seeing photos they know didn’t happen. What is this teaching them.
If she were only tweaking them all to look better, they wouldn’t have pulled the photo. No one would care if she slimmed her face, although I 100% agree with you that it would be nice for her to normalize what is happening to her (whatever that is). But Kate is selling perfection, she can’t afford to be seen as human.
Yes. I said this elsewhere. The photo was all about making her look good. Kids look good whatever; even if they don’t, there’s an idea that they’ll grow up from ducklings to swans (as early years should know). The whole of Kate’s photo backlog is thousands of edited pictures, from studio shots to out and about event shots. Totally photoshopped woman. There are clearer photos from lockdown and some do slip through the net, but generally she isn’t and hasn’t been for a long time the true Kate Middleton. To me, this was a reaction to her bloated appearance in the pap shot. That is incredibly sad: feeling like you have to look fine and full on healthy during serious recovery. She only has herself to blame in a way – being so complicit in faked images for years and year.
But let’s remember-we’re also hearing that this is what she’s saying based on their reports. We have no idea what the actual story is.
Just my opinion, I think Cain had nothing to do with this picture, Unable attached his name, as photographer.
And when the shit hit the fan, he was not taking the blame for something, he was not responsible for.
You see, I’ve said something similar but go to and fro on it. We’re assuming all of this is coming from him; whereas, I wonder whether he’s had enough of the Middleton refusal to help by releasing something, anything at all, and in lieu she came up with this idea. He’s the one facing the public and she’s not playing ball. In that scenario, I can see him saying “this was your **** up, get yourself out of it”. It’s still cruel. There should be a united front.
So, KP is telling us that they didn’t know that Kate was going to submit a composite photo? Really? I have a hard time believing this as it’s mentioned that William’s not a photographer so why didn’t KP make arrangements for one their photographer friends to take the shot?
Gag that third picture should come with a warning! He looks like if skeletal Duke/Prince Edward got cheek fillers.
Wow it went from Kate can’t be pulled into idle gossip and clarify who made who cry to it was Kate who said recollections may vary, questioned Archie’s skin color, and edited the photo that got the kill notice.
So when she cried to Tatler about Harry and Meghan throwing the Wales family under the bus by leaving THIS is what she meant. She knew she would become the scapegoat for all of Willy’s MANY ENDLESS screwups once the Sussexes left.
Enjoy! I doubt dressing like Meghan will save you now.
The one thing is – if Pegs was behind the photo, and he’s trying to keep things quiet – *why* would he remove the ring? That doesn’t happen by accident.
I still think she went rogue and released it. So he’s (irrationally) fine w her taking the hit and letting it blow up. Cutting off your nose and all…
100%
Willy’s turned into one ugly man.
My my how the world turns.
first off – why is there such an emphasis on a “40 minute window”? How long does it take to snap a picture? why couldn’t they wait until they got to Anmer?
second – so they are still insisting that William took the picture and then Kate doctored it to hell for the children’s sake. Children are children. If the kids were happy and smiling that would have been fine.
third – if William really did take this picture on Friday afternoon, just release the original and end all this speculation. Maybe Kate doesn’t look her best, oh well.
But as it is……lordy. Drama drama drama.
The sleuths on Twitter (I refuse to call it that other thing) have broken down the origin of the pieces of the picture. There is video directly published by the Wales’ from their Baby Bank visit in November 2023 showing them all wearing those EXACT same clothes. They believe the photo “editor” changed the color of Kate’s sweater to throw off the scent a bit. But her pants and shoes are identical and Charlotte is wearing the exact same outfit as in the doctored photo. They also matched the face to Kate’s old Vogue cover almost pixel for pixel. They just copied the face and added it to the body in the manipulated photo. This whole photo was a total hack job. Them ‘explaining’ in this much detail just makes it all look even worse.
It’s amateur hour at KP. They should be better at this by now but they’re so used to their sycophants going along with their nonsense that they think the rest of the world is going to just accept it as well. But they’re finding out that such is not the case anymore.
Yes, I know all that. That’s my point – they are still insisting that William took a picture on Friday afternoon and Kate “edited” it, and if that was true, they could have just released the original at this point.
But they can’t do that, because the picture isn’t from Friday and its more than just some light editing.
As we have seen many times, the palace machinery does not move fast. Nor do they like owning up to anything (see all the times the issue was Harry speaking about his experiences, not accepting/denying that those experiences happened as he said). They have been caught in a lie and will stick with it until they can find someone to blame/scapegoat.
I doubt it was even taken that day. Getting three kids cleaned up and changed after school within 40 minutes is a hard. Anmer would have been dark by the time they got there (sunset in Norfolk today’s before six so earlier four days ago).
It’s called blame-shifting. Peg is an abusive narcissist. Get used to it, Keen.
Nah, they painted themselves into a corner. They said Will took it, this was being posited as a family snapshot taken last week. For them to backtrack and say a staffer edited it would be admitting that Will lied, or at least give people enough reason to call him a liar. So they threw Kate under the bus.
*Something* happened involving Kate around the holidays that was too shameful or embarrassing for the Palace/William to be honest about. And it infuriates me that they’ve dragged their children into it. The recent car pic together is old. I don’t believe Kate issued ANY of the statements KP is attributing to her.
Watching William lose it in real time suggests something dire. There is SOMETHING about her face or physical body they don’t want us to see – or Kate is not capable of speaking or appearing in public. Is she still with us?
I’ve really resisted buying into the talk that Kate is incapacitated or disfigured but I don’t see any other reason for all of this. They are desperately trying to cover something dire up. I no longer believe it was abdominal surgery.
I don’t believe that picture of them released in the car yesterday was recent. Her face and body from the Mother’s Day “photo” are old, one being from November and the other from 8 years ago. The other car photo with Carole could have been her but it’s very hard to say. We have not seen the kids as their images from the “photo” are also old. The two “statements” signed by “C” regarding the Mother’s Day photo could be from anyone. I don’t trust one single thing that comes from KP.
This, 100%.
Regardless of what you think of her and her past behavior, he did something, and he’s getting off scot-free and people should be concerned that he is.
The problem is that Kate tries too hard, even if the picture was legit a camera phone photograph with the entire family or even a selfie in informal clothes would have made more sense, in her quest to make everything about her farcical life “perfect” mistakes like this are bound to happen
Oh, boy. I went down the Catherine tag rabbit hole on Twitter this morning, and they have zero heat for William blaming Kate. They are trying to blame everyone for Kate’s little photo editing mistake rather than the devil himself. Suddenly, they care about stopping the spread of fake news and disinformation around the white duchess. It’s messed up that William is protected, but I refuse to view Kate as a victim. It was only a matter of time before she became the new scapegoat.
@bren
Absolutely giddy she’s getting a taste of her own medicine.
KARMA on deck.
The problem is that Kate tries too hard, even if the picture was legit a camera phone photograph with the entire family or even a selfie in informal clothes would have made more sense, in her quest to make everything about her farcical life “perfect” mistakes like this are bound to happen.
It’s also interesting that Kate felt she need to come clean about this fiasco but had no such feelings when the story came out about Meghan making her cry even when Meghan was asking KP to put the story straight.
I don’t believe Kate wrote that apology. Someone else wrote it and signed it with her digital signature. The response to this photo recall fallout is meant to protect the cowardly man-child.
So far neither Carole Middleton with her paparazzi photo nor anything from KP can convince me Kate can do anything at all right now. I’d be completely shocked if she is even lucid. I’m not ruling anything out, but I haven’t seen anything that makes me confident she’s well.
Even IF she is able bodied, I have my doubts she has much agency. I keep going back to Oprah’s question to Meghan: “Were you silent, or were you silenced?” Straight from the mouth of Meghan from her own experience we know the palaces can and will silence the married in women easily. They also tried with Diana but she was too feisty.
Now, silencing Carole Middleton is another matter, usually. But clearly she has not been in an advantageous position recently. Her photo with Kate truly did look like a Weekend with Bernie setup. Was “Kate” sitting or was she propped up? That photo was weird. Total what the fookery.
Now on to William, is he really only 42? I’m a contemporary of his Aunt Sophie and I look my age, but he also looks my age and that’s not good!
Also, these are very recent photos of him, right? One is from yesterday and the other, maybe last week? My goodness, does anyone else think he looks under the influence of something in these and other photos posted in the last couple of days from his recent events? I noticed yesterday he wasn’t clenching his jaw or his fists and he was even laughing and joking with Camilla. He never looks that relaxed in public. He also doesn’t look normal.
That link isn’t working – is the Times piece still live?!
wow–did they yank it?
I will never support Kate especially after the hell she a former married in woman into that family aided in putting a woman through especially when Meghan was pregnant. However as a woman, just imagine you are supposedly recovering from major surgery and your beloved husband who claims he can’t work because he has to play devoted husband to you think’s throwing you under the bus for a picture he supposedly took and was so happy to take credit for before the sh—t hit the fan, does this to you. What kind of man does this make him ? What kind of husband? How can we the public actually be expected to believe he is dutifully looking after me when he so easily runs over me then backs the bus right up again over me ?boy , Prince Charming , this bald headed incandescent man child called william is not
@Over it Agreed Willy’s schtick is devoted husband and family man BARF!! So protective of his frail wife recovering from a serious operation and yet he signs off her mea culpa probably without her say so just like he had a joint statement on his and H’s behalf. ?? He’s been hiding behind her and the kids for months claiming he’s looking after them as an excuse for only doing a handful of engagements. And now he allows his own wife to take the fall over photogate. What a pathetic excuse for a husband!
Throwing her under the bus so overtly will only lead to more conspiracy theories about Kate being in a coma and being unable to say anything back, just saying.
What’s funny is KPs lies are adding up so quickly. Nothing they say make sense. So even if he DID take the photo, even if she DID photoshop it, even if she WERE in the car, this all reads like she’s recovering well. She can sit in skinny jeans for photos. She can sit and edit. She can sit in a car. But she can’t sit in JUNE?
Another royal married-in gets shafted by the Firm?
*shocked Pikachu face*
The fails on the photo are so obvious it feels it was done on purpose. Like, nobody is that stupid. What are they up to at all. This is so bizarre!
Now, THIS would be the time for Kate — if she’s getting pushed out, and if she’s mentally able — to issue a statement saying, with regard to the photo, “recollections may vary.”
(No sympathy for her, though. She helped to make Meghan’s life hell.)
I find it baffling that people believe that the Princess of Wales edits her own photos in Photoshop. There is absolutely no way she’s tootling around on her Mac merging layers and whathaveyou. They have people who do these things for them while they get on with relaxing and counting their swans or whatever it is they do.
Yeah creating a Frankenphoto takes some skill. If Kate really did do the work, let’s give her credit. She’s not ready to work at Pixar just yet but she could do the odd Target ad.
Suggesting Kate is behind this is possibly the funniest part because it’s not even an insult. It’s just wildly unlikely.
So they’re throwing the kids under the bus too now? It was done because she wanted her kids to look good was it? Then how come she looks good but if I’m being honest (yes I know they’re kids & nothing wrong with how they look) the kids really don’t look good. Kate with perfect blowout hair while Charlotte’s is lank, Louis is doing that weird finger thing & George looks demented. If it’s vanity, that was only applied to keen.