Mail: What if Kensington Palace is lying about everything around Princess Kate?

When Kensington Palace has lost the Daily Mail, they really have nothing left. The Mail represents Prince William and Kate’s power base: older, conservative, reactionary, anti-woke, anti-immigrant, racist. If those people are not on Will and Kate’s side, no one is. So I’ve been watching the Mail’s coverage of the Mother’s Day photo scandal and it is fascinating. They’re calling out the Waleses pretty thoroughly and in some interesting ways. Several of the Mail’s columnists have suggested or said outright that Kate’s “apology” for the photo-editing is bullsh-t and it’s just the palace throwing Kate under the bus for their cockup. Several of those columnists are basically begging the Kensington Palace clownshow to tighten their operations because they all look like complete fools. One of my favorite pieces was the Mail’s Liz Jones basically having a come-to-Jesus revelation that everything around Will and Kate is a lie. Some highlights:
Liz Jones saw the problems with the Mother’s Day photo immediately: “I rushed home to study the photo of Kate and her children, released to show the world that she is doing well and on the mend. But then…Hmm. I went outside to stare at trees. Blossom, yes, but no leaves. Another look at the snap. Her expression was a bit off. A bit too bland and a bit too happy. I would have expected, after a couple of months off and reams of speculation, a half-smile, something slightly wry. And why was Louis in a Christmas jumper? Didn’t the floor seem rather shabby?”
WTF was William thinking? “Ordinary people, worried and wondering why, if the photo has indeed been doctored, William couldn’t just take a bloody normal family snap on his phone and post it! We all do it, many times a day. We didn’t want or expect a perfectly posed shot, just a little something to stop us worrying. And we had been worrying ever since that woman was papped in a car, driven by Kate’s mother, last week? I for one got no sleep at all.”
It’s like watching Bambi learn to walk: “Given what is possible with AI and digital trickery today, isn’t it even more important for the Royal Family and its minions to be authentic and transparent in all their dealings with the public and Press, given we all pay for their palaces and their privacy? It is such a blunder, so catastrophic for our faith in the monarchy and I believe that, yet again, Kate has been badly let down by the Palace media operation and advisers.”
The lack of statements from KP about Kate’s health: “No updates beyond the bland and meaningless, allowing the distasteful speculation about her health and the state of her marriage to proliferate on social media and in the foreign press – New York Times and American Vogue – to ponder. Why could they not have simply released a photo for Mother’s Day of Kate from the Coronation, say, with a small note from her? That would have been fine. We don’t expect her to put on make-up during her hiatus.
Was it all a lie?? “Now we are thinking: did she even write the message that accompanied the controversial snap? And more. Why were there as many as 16 anomalies on the photo? Was the photo an old Christmas one, simply repurposed? The children certainly look as hysterical and excited as they would have done on Christmas Day. Why wasn’t an accredited photographer with decades of professional standing sent in to do the shot? Was she too ill for that? The Palace clearly can no longer be trusted, given what transpired on Monday morning when, finally, an official tweet from Kensington Palace arrived.
Kate’s statement: ‘Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I want to express my apologies for any confusion…’ It is signed with a ‘C’. What??!! But Kate is not an ‘amateur’, she is an experienced photographer (She is, after all, patron of the Royal Photographic Society). And it was William who took it! She is a perfectionist and would never do a bad job with anything! Now, I don’t want to accuse KP of lying. But I think the Palace, not the Princess, treats the general public with disdain. The Palace thinks we are all stupid, and will never question anything the Waleses say.
Kate would never bungle this so badly: “I am certain that Kate, as a young, media savvy, empathetic person, who never puts a foot wrong, is never caught with the wrong expression, or wearing something that doesn’t quite fit or is creased, would not make a mistake like this. I believe she had no hand in this photo, or any mistakes made after. What we do know is that this debacle is fuelling even more speculation – even that she is refusing to co-operate with the Palace. Whatever is going on, I can only imagine Kate’s distress, her shock, her anger. And whoever is responsible needs to be sacked. Today.
Such a rich tapestry of shenanigans, and I cannot believe I’m saying this, but Liz Jones is making some points! I also believe that Kate’s apology and signature were forged. I also believe that Kate was not the one creating a Frankenstein image composite. I also believe that William and his staff think that the public is too stupid to see what they’re doing. We’ll see if the Mail keeps this kind of energy for long, but it does feel like something has been irrevocably broken here.
Sure is starting to look like it. I can’t see Katie Keen signing off willingly on the absolute destruction of her public image and reputation.
Oh FOR SURE none of this was created or looked at, or even strategized by Kate. I think a lot of people forget, the RF learned from the Diana years- a lot of her power came from the outside friends she had made because of her personality and charisma, and those friends held considerable power themselves. So they couldn’t grind Diana down into nothing. The RF wasn’t going to let that happen again. Kate holds NO POWER and has really been isolated into this role (I know she technically wanted it, but I don’t think she thought it would be like this). It would not surprise me if she had some sort of breakdown.
The DF is owned Lord Rothermere, a member of the aristocracy. K did not fit in with that crowd, but she was sort of a part of it by marriage. They went after her in that Kate the Great Tatler article years ago (which was made milder), but perhaps [some] of them disapprove of how K’s being treated? I don’t know how likely that is and I have no idea if she has friends. Because Piers Morgan is saying quiet stuff out loud and Tobyn Andreae worked for the DF, maybe this is from Camzilla/ BP? Someone is allowing them to speak.
The media, even the Daily Fail speaking out, is not a contemporary of Kate. They’re not doing it to protect Kate it’s more like they are speaking out after major American media sources like the Associated Press, essentially by issuing a kill notice, has said the BRF is not a trustworthy source. That’s huge. The DM (and others like them) can’t ignore it anymore.
She has no power except for her family, who hold little themselves. And KP has not only thrown Kate under the bus, they’ve pinned her to the ground so they can back over her again and again.
It wouldn’t surprise me if CarolE organizes another pap ‘stroll’ to push back.
LIiz goes far but she still won’t say the D word. However it’s clear she wants us all to say it for her – divorce
Tina Brown was on cbs with Gayle King, and while I’m not a fan of TB, it was interesting bc it felt like she was alluding to divorce. She was comparing Kate to Diana in 1993.
Interesting. I never ever believed they’d divorce-I figured she’d just look the other way forever. If this is happening, it’s all his choice. I have found it really interesting that in all the messaging around her stepping away-they’ve never pushed the story that he’s taking care of her, doting on her. It’s been “school run”, looking after the kids, prioritizing “their young family.” That must be intentional.
I’ve just finished watching that interview. It was really something. I kept waiting for Tina Brown to give us some good excuses for what is going on with Kate, but she didn’t have a defense.
Yeah, TB was referencing Diana asking for privacy in 1993 which relates to Kate deserving privacy but TB knows that it also recalls WHY Diana was asking for privacy at that time and the panel had just discussed the missing ring. Maybe William wanted that photo altered without the ring to incite that type of conversation. It was done so ineptly though that it majorly backfired.
Wasn’t that when Diana asked for time and space and was going to semi retire from public life – maybe there’ll be a similar announcement soon…..
If there is a divorce, not certain on that, I think there could be an element of Kate initiating it. Yes, she’s fought long and hard and stalked him for this position, but what if, finally, she and her family have said enough’s enough. You’ve treated her like crap for years. Rose articles have been up and about. Perhaps there was and is still an affair and Kate has said we’re done. Then again, he could be utterly fed up. Who knows. We’ll never know. I just think it’s greyer than appearances suggest. Those poor kids in the middle of all this.
All they had to do was issue a short statement from Kate wishing everyone a happy mother’s day with a picture of her with the children but acknowledging that it was taken several months ago. It seems that even the most basic of tasks are too difficult for the KP staffers at the moment.
Literally this!! I feel like even with the photoshop fails, there wouldn’t have been a scandal if they said “please enjoy this photo taken last fall. Kate is so appreciative of the well wishes.” It’s so bizarre to me that they said William took the photo but made Kate claim she was photoshopping? No freaking way. All lies. They are digging their own grave. Idiots.
Those are some strong words from Liz Jones. I’ve been following this story for many years believing we were watching a major historical event unfold. (Like Kaiser said it’s like Christmas- even my college age youngling is interested.) Last week and this one feel momentous. It’s beyond whether P and K gets divorced. It feels like the rupture of something bigger.
It’s all giving “Kate’s in a residential treatment program and not participating in any of this.”
For sure. And if they’re trying to make her look bad, it’s having the opposite effect. This column is sticking with the “Kate never puts a foot wrong” narrative.
Finding out that the newest car photo (with Will) was also faked by an amateur really points the finger directly at Will. Kate is MIA and only seeing her mother. I believe she participated in setting up the car photo with her mother but NONE of Will’s shenanigans.
It’s also giving “now that Harry is gone, Kate has become the spare”.
The Daily Fail innocently making these observations just convinces me even more that this is all an intentional circus. Not that Will and Kate are willingly sacrificing themselves on the royal pr altar, but someone clearly is.
Of course Kate didn’t edit that photo or tweet the apology. But as I keep repeating, there was NO need for photos in the first place. They could have simply released a statement about her absence that made actual sense. This was the road they chose, and I think we have to wonder why a family with millions at their fingertips and crisis pr professionals just a phone call away would intentionally choose this road.
I wonder if this is the firm giving Will his medicine before he ascends. Just like “exposing” Charles’ cash for access scandals and bags of money, except Will hasn’t been PoW long enough to accrue many cash for access scandals. His problem is that he’s an arrogant moron who doesn’t realize we all know he’s stupid. He needs to be taught a lesson about humility and about accepting guidance from the palace courtiers, which is a lesson said courtiers would be more than happy to help him learn. It’s very similar to the media storm while the queen was ill/absent, with the heir taking some real lumps but escaping true accountability. In Charles’ case they threw his secretary Michael Fawcett under the bus, with Will they’re blaming Kate.
If it’s really the D word why is Willy losing so much weight and why does he look like he’s being tormented?
That’s pretty common when people get divorced. Even the one who files/wants it goes through it quite often. It’s a very stressful process. Not offering compassion for him, only saying that divorce isn’t easy for anyone
“ why does he look like he’s being tormented?”
There’s something else that has happened. William keeps pretending she is out and about and trying to “prove” it with fraudulent pictures, he said at first he would also not do engagements during her recovery, period then he kept appearing in public visibly off his face. He’s doubled down and ensnared international attention with this “picture kill” in the zeal to insist there’s nothing to see here. Something else is wrong.
That’s a good question- he’s worried about K doing some MAJOR tea spilling!
It’s called the divorce diet. A friend of mine lots pounds and pounds. It’s not intentional. It gets to the point the sufferer doesn’t even notice it’s happening.
Surprisingly good article from Liz Jones of the DF! The fact that she’s a woman is helping: she might know what the health issue is, she’s not throwing K under a bus for Mother’s Day, and quite frankly the messaging has gone from privacy-driven to Kate bashing from the palace. It also makes no sense.
I saw some buzz online saying the Spanish press said the surgery was for a serious gynecological issue. Which aligns with a lot of people’s theories that she had a hysterectomy, but with severe post operative complications.
Thanks, Snuffles. That does make sense and if it’s the case, Peg just pissed a whole bunch of people off.
I could see Kate not wanting anyone to know she had a hysterectomy. Her base believe she’s still getting pregnant any time she’s out of the public eye, many of them think that’s why a 42 year old woman who is underweight is out of the public eye, even though the odds are like 5% at her age.
This really feels like KP is trying to destroy Kate’s reputation before the divorce to force her into silence afterwards. My question is despite everything, will her family stand for that? You know they’ll fight it and still have some money socked away. Kate might be willing to go down but I don’t think Carole will allow her or the family’s reputation to be tarnished.
I honestly get this vibe too. If they shame her enough now, then they can sleep easy knowing she will never tell her story. Keen is known for her discretion, which is how she bagged Willy in the first place. I think the Midds will be silenced if the price is right. They may even be getting bundles of cash right now for their cooperation. All I know is Willy is done and he wants shot of her asap.
Totally agree TD. The Middletons have been around them enough to know how much power the rf wield. And the Duchy money will secure silence.
There is no what if’s about it they are lying about everything and when you lie about everything you can’t keep up with what you lied about. Peg signed off on photoshopped pictures that they said he had taken but the truth came out and he decided to throw Can’t under the bus. He probably did author the note that was from Can’t after all we know he forged his brothers name on a document so why not this one. Who knows if we will ever get the truth. I hope we do but until then KateGate will continue.
LOL at how this must be all KP and not Kate at all because Kate is too perfect. That’s an interesting argument.
But she is drawing a clear line between KP and Kate, which actually is interesting. It sounds like the DM knows that Kate is on her way out.
Angela Levin had a tweet about how the palace was throwing Kate under the bus (not those exact words.)
It seems that some people know what’s going on behind closed doors and Kate is not a part of this mess in the way KP is trying to say she is.
I think they know there’s been a clear break between Kate (and the Middletons) and KP/Will since the ‘surgery.’ They can’t say it out loud because of the contract.
But given the shenanigans with KP the past few days and all the Kate-under-the-bus moves they’ve made, I would not be shocked if CarolE stages another Kate sighting that makes it clear what KP’s been up to.
The rota definitely know that William is behind the doctored photo and the apology was not from Kate either but William is blaming her for it all. This is jones trying to say that in the most sycophantic way possible.
We have always said that if William wants to move on a divorce he will throw Kate under the bus and the media will let it happen. Well here it is starting to happen.
The Fall of the House of Windsor. This is starting to look like a psychological horror series but in real time.
A few questions. Isn’t Charles the so called king . Can’t he order his son and heir to tell the public the truth and stop these endless speculations? I don’t think Kate is dead or dying ..the rest of the royals are looking quite relaxed and cheerful. So it really isn’t fair to Charles in his condition to have to bat away rumours . Secondly if Kate were in dire straits , why this radio silence from her family . If this were a case of domestic violence, what kind of family doesn’t rally around a daughtet ..especially if she has been injured . This is not helping the monarchy one bit , all this hole and corner secrecy . ” Princess Kate ” sounds so fake to me ..she isn’t a princess by birth or character, just a shallow pantomime figure with a tin foil crown she never earned or deserved . Step out of hiding Kate , we know you are in there somewhere, and I don’t believe there’s a thing wrong with you ..just a refusal to accept failure
When has William listened to Charles? When Charles was POW he had some leverage as Willam was depending on him money wise. Now? William is a loose canon. An arrogant one who thinks he’s better and smarter than everyone else.
To be fair, none of them earned or deserve their crowns.
They can use the Xmas photo for the poster.
Is the dam beginning to break? Are the British rags about to start talking?
This is my interpretation, as well.
I think every decision is made by William. I think he has media savvy staff who advise him wisely and he ignores them and does what he wants.
I don’t think he’s got a media savvy staff, because the minute anyone shows a hint of ‘savvy’ (aka, being smarter than him), they’re out the door. I think he’s got a staff made up of sycophants and hangers-on mostly.
I agree this is all William but that he doesn’t have anyone media savvy working for him just a bunch of yes men.
I think Kate has health problems from her marriage to William being over and the reality of royal life setting in, made worse by her having no plans for after she got the ring. She should’ve secretly done Masters in Philanthropy before wedding. Her role could’ve done so much good. Incredible wasted opportunity.
A person needs to have their own life. She is proof being super rich doesn’t make people happy. Get some real hobbies and interests girl, with proper training in them!
What is she going to do, and how will she cope when her mother passes away?
“How will she cope when her mother passes away?”
Probably with sorrow, relief at being able to choose her own life path, and guilt over being relieved that she no longer needs to obey her mom’s directives. As the child of a narc that recently passed, I felt relief to get to stop trying to ignore the many selfish actions and always have to be the “better person.” So many articles about how Keen would have been perfectly happy with a house in the country, an AGA stove and 39 children. The 39 children is no longer viable, but the rest certainly could be.
This was trending on Reddit and half of the comments were asking why those two don’t just get a divorce already. Nobody believes the happy marriage, college sweetheart story. Rose Hanbury was all over that thread as well. A divorce would be less chaotic than the catastrophic mess they’ve created over Kate’s “surgery,” which people also don’t believe happened.
I am seeing the word divorce from a lot of people who are clearly not regular royal watchers or Sussex squad. The general public can tell this was a damaged marriage for a while.
They’re not losing the right-wing press just yet, but you can sense certain journalists and columnists are tired of putting their professional reputation on the line to cover for the incompetence of KP.
But these slightly critical (because let’s be real, it’s still kid gloves compared to certain other family members) pieces do bring to mind this interview I read a few years ago with some Oxford or Cambridge historian. QEII was still alive, and the historian said (paraphrasing here): “Charles will be king, William will probably make it onto the throne, but maybe George should consider other options for his future.” I thought she was exaggerating back then. Now, not so much.
Kate is so not.an experienced photographer.
What I find the most interesting thing about this article is that they are once again making Bone Idle the ‘perfect princess’. What is wrong with these people? I’m not a KHate advocate–far from it, however, we’ve all seen her become this blank canvas that dresses up and shows up. I think she’s at a real tipping point of deciding if wants to continue with that when weighing the damage it does to her. Is this somehow supposed to make it harder for HER to divorce if she wants to do that? There was no need to include that about her in this article.
Something very strange is going on and I think the longer it goes on it’s going to be worse. KP needs to just be honest about what’s happening.
I, also, have to wonder if people are being misdirected to watch Billy & Bone Idle rather than KFC and his cancer diagnosis and treatment.
To the people who keep saying that KHate has a right to keep her medical issues private, I say to them that she is a public figure. What that entails is much more than what has been fed to the public. Every detail doesn’t need to be disclosed, but something needs to be explained.
That Liz Jones article is out since Sunday, the reporting has changed somewhat since then.
There are many pieces propping up the palace story since the pap shot yesterday
Lol, and when Bambi finally learns to walk will he start wondering what else William/KP have been lying about? Liars don’t lie only about one isolated thing.
I can’t stop laughing at all of this . Like this should not be funny but William and the stooges at KP are f-g inept at everything. And no , i don’t believe for a second that she wrote that message or edited that picture or was in any of these pictures, not the car with her mother, not the Mother’s Day one and definitely not the car with William on commonwealth day. All lies I tell you, lies.
Wow and no negative comments about the Sussexes?! Is that even possible in a Daily Fail article?
I recommend the March 8th pod cast “Daily Fail” hosted by hosted by Kristen Meinzer and Maura Currie. They make a great case with some credible intel from Kate Casey (sorry if these names aren’t familiar; I just learned of them recently) for what is probably going on with KM’s health crisis; the gist is Crohn’s, bowel resection, ostomy bag. I’m not a Wales fan but do feel in a situation like this one would want to guard their privacy and heal in peace. I also think a Princess of Wales could bring so much positive attention to this disease and help a lot of folks dealing with it, but that’s a topic for another day.
I believe that William is responsible for all the f**kery going on and. divorce topic aside, he’s definitely throwing his wife under the bus. I hope Kate heals and has the balls to divorce him.
FYI, I love the Sussexes and am glad they are completely removed from the RF shite stains.
Wow. Even the Fail…
This is getting more interesting which I wouldn’t have thought possible.
LIz, it’s okay to call KP and Kate liars, you have no problem calling Harry and Meghan liars. The British press is coming around to the narrative that it’s not a big deal and that everybody photoshops their pictures. Some are even saying that Kate is getting bullied. So by the end of the week all will be well between Kate and the press. My guess is she will have to give up her right to take photos of the children.
They’re not wrong that Kate isn’t hunkered down behind a MacBook manipulating Ai imagery. But this?
“I am certain that Kate, as a young, media savvy, empathetic person, who never puts a foot wrong, is never caught with the wrong expression, or wearing something that doesn’t quite fit or is creased”. 🤣🤣🤣
But how could someone forge not just the letter ‘C’ but also the hyphen before it?
It’s sticks out to me that she doesn’t believe that Kate was the woman in the car with Ma Middleton.
Watching the Fail tackle this KP crisis is like being a primary school teacher getting excited the pupils are “soooo close” to understanding an important concept they’ve been struggling with all year. “OK so if 2+ 2 =4…and 5 +5 = 10…stay with me…then throwing Kate under the bus for Frankenmother’ day photo equals?? …keep going! Keep going! Soooo close!”
How hard is it for Kate to have her picture taken with her children, if she’s at home with them? Well apparently very hard, which leaves everyone wondering why?
I don’t mind photo editing as a keen photographer myself, I would assume if the edits were only adjusting the lighting and removing the odd spot, then fine. But I think it was removed because his was suppose to be a proof of life photo, and if all the people in the photo weren’t even there together, then it misleads the narrative, hence why it was removed.
So why is it so hard for Kate to be propped up in bed with her kids around her for a quick photo?
It’s safe to say now that either Keen is in no physical condition to be photographed or she’s flat out refusing to cooperate. A simple video of her with the children taking a slow walk or reading sympathy cards would shut this down. This is what KP should have done weeks ago. The fact she can’t even do a video that would take a minute of her time is worrying to say the least.
No need to give Kate a free pass like she always does everything perfectly when in reality she rarely gets anything right, just like the rest of them.
Here we are again. Same shite different day. I have been going around on the wheel on this: its ridiculous to think he assaulted her and left her grievously wounded, no it’s not, yes it is…finally, Once and for all, I believe he did. The woman won’t show her face, and this is not just plastic surgery. Someone wondered earlier if her jaw was wired shut, and I think that is a reasonable thing to wonder at this point.
I am with you.
Here is my tinfoil tiara theory:
Kate got frustrated with all the nasty rumors the palace PR was failing to handle, so she decided to get out a quick tweet thanking people for their support, which is good manners and will keep people from being angry when she comes out of hiding. She attached a photo (still don’t believe William took it) but prettied it up first.
The men in gray were furious. They reminded her that anything of importance has to go through the rota, not social media. To save face they rushed the picture out to the press.
The press ran it then it turned out to be manipulated. Now the palace was in worse trouble. They forced Kate to issue an apology and take full blame. But now the damage is done.
Expect to see a lot of pettiness and nasty press directed at Kate for her unpardonable sins against the nasty British tabloids and the palace flunkies.
Daily Mail and the other tabloids will develop amnesia in a few days. There will be a call to move on. The tabloids will start to minimize the fraud. They are already pretending to believe that William took the Kate’s Mother’s Day photo in “just a 40-minute window “before Kate edited it ‘to make it the best it can be’ and ‘so her children looked good.” So now Will is throwing both wife and kids under the bus.
Today a Meghan source (ha ha) is quoted as saying that she, Meghan, would never make such a mistake because she is so precise. implying that she does dishonest things every day but covers her tracks perfectly.
I don’t actually believe that ‘apology’ was directly from Kate. The weaselly language for one thing, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused”.
This statement falls short of admitting that Kate edited THAT photo, just that she sometimes edits photos. Which was presumed to be her admission of responsibility but wasn’t quite. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if they issued it as from ‘Kate’ even without her knowledge, as it seems intended to mislead.
I don’t know for sure but there might even be some legal/copyright issues if they openly admit to doctoring a photo from a professional photographer? – another reason not to produce the original if so.
Kensington Palace are Been lying about everything from Kate wearing weaves to William being a faithful husband William and Kate have been protection by the media. Those royal reporters know the truth about William and Kate marriage Kate real issue but they would rather push false narrative and lies they would rather publish unhinges articles about Meghan and Harry . The British media trying now to act like they were victims of Kensington Palace lies is completely false and completely disgusting because they were the ones who have been peddling the false narrative and lies with the approval of William and Kate they helped spread falsely and manipulate the public.
“But I think the Palace, not the Princess, treats the general public with disdain. The Palace thinks we are all stupid, and will never question anything the Waleses say.”
THAT’S BECAUSE YOU LOT NEVER DO/NEVER HAVE QUESTIONED ANYTHING THE WALESES SAY!!!
Arggh. They can’t snap a photo because Kate’s face is busted. I do not know how it came to be busted, but let’s all agree she won’t/can’t show her face and it’s not because she has a colostomy bag or had her ovaries removed or her colon patched together, etc. It’s because she’s recovering with either bruises, swelling or puffiness, or she is heavily medicated due to painkillers and thus looks out of it and she doesn’t want people to see her. And that’s okay, we probably wouldn’t want to see her like that either. But quit trying to fool us. William has taken his disdain for the public way too far this time. I am so glad this is now an international incident.
I’m sorry, but I’m a bit too hardened, after years of watching the Daily Fail serve as an extension of the Firm’s PR team. So, forgive me if I’m not impressed with anything the likes of lying azz, sewage dweller Liz Jones has to say. I think they’re all just trying to safe face after they all fell for the the KP ruse, and after rota rats like Sarah the Vice used that fake photo to slag off the Sussexes. For years, they’ve managed to quell rumors surrounding William and Kate, by bulling the public into silence, or printing puff keening pieces about them. The mask is now officially off. More People than usual are paying attention, and what they’re seeing ain’t pretty. I think the rota rats are for the first time coming to realize that they’re earning power is in grave jeopardy. They are testing the waters to see if they can continue to earn by going in the opposite direction. But I think it will be tough, because they’ve spend years grooming their audience to see the Waleses as perfect. Are they willing to admit they’ve been lying all along?
I think she got work done in vanity, eye job? Her eyes are the harshest thing about her face, and smoking, not eating, it’s not great for the skin. Scheduled? Of course, most surgeries are scheduled. She’s embarrassed to be seen in public for some unknown reason? What’s that old saying “you can have the body or the face but you can’t have both” The whole facade is bizarre. It’s embarrassing, and I put the blame on Willy Donka! Someone is hiding something and I think everybody is on to it. Cue Willy parading out the kids for some saving grace.