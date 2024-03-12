People: Kensington Palace is ‘floundering’ & there’s ‘poor decision-making going on’

As someone who has extensively covered the Windsors’ lies, racism, colonialism, misogyny, stupidity and incompetence for years, this year has been like Christmas to me. It’s also unnerving to watch a global audience suddenly sit up and pay attention to every weird and shady thing that’s happened recently with the Windsors, specifically Prince William and Kate. There’s a combination of factors at play in 2024: Kate’s disappearance, the secrecy around her “abdominal surgery,” William’s weeks-long disappearances, his evident day-drinking, the weird TMZ photo of Kate and Carole in the Audi, and now, this huge catastrophe around the palace-released Mother’s Day photo. All of which to say, when outlets like People Magazine are calling out Kensington Palace for incompetence and poor management, there are much deeper problems.
Kate Middleton’s photo editing controversy is “damning,” a top London PR expert tells PEOPLE exclusively. Mark Borkowski, a London-based public relations and crisis communications expert, tells PEOPLE that in trying to share a new image with the public, the palace hasn’t calmed concerns — “in fact, it’s made it worse.”
“Now some people are asking if it is all generated by AI or is it a Photoshop of a photo taken. It’s not something you’d want the royal brand to be aligned with,” he says.
A palace insider downplayed the PR crisis, telling PEOPLE exclusively that although the situation is a “bump in the road, it’s not an earthquake.”
“[Kate] has apologized and graciously so,” the insider says. “She has done something that 99% of us do — and we don’t have the scrutiny that they do. Think of the level of scrutiny of pictures of her, as people pore over them,” the insider continues. “You’re always on display and always got to be perfect. She might be a member of the royal family, but she’s also a human being. If you’ve just had an operation, you want to look your best with the first photograph that’s published for the outside world.”
Borkowski points out that while the royal family’s policy was “never complain, never explain” during Queen Elizabeth’s reign, “The royals have got themselves cornered by giving some level of information but never enough.” He adds this “halfway” approach “has resulted in this rather unfortunate photo driving a story where perhaps it would normally be shrugged off.”
The palace insider says, “When you think of last week’s paparazzi photo of her and her mother — she doesn’t want a photo like that to be the one everyone remembers.”
Borkowski says the royal household has the ability to bounce back after a mistake, but this instance will have far-reaching consequences. “The difficulty now is because there is so little information about what’s happening to Kate, if they were going to project things are all normal in this way — with a photo that is now deemed to be fake — it is pretty damning about the floundering and the poor decision making that’s going on,” he says.
[From People]
The palace insider crying about the “scrutiny” Kate is under… like, at first, we just wanted to know what the hell happened to her and why she disappeared for over two months. Now that most people are convinced that she’s alive and conscious, the conversation is about how badly these “insiders” have managed the situation. This isn’t about Kate editing some photos because she feels vulnerable – this is about a taxpayer-funded monarchy lying to the public because they arrogantly underestimated the public’s intelligence. This is not a personal issue, it’s a constitutional issue for Britain.
Also, this is sinister: “When you think of last week’s paparazzi photo of her and her mother — she doesn’t want a photo like that to be the one everyone remembers.” Why would that be “the one everyone remembers” when Kate is supposedly recuperating, wearing jeggings, taking car rides and being dropped off for private appointments? Why are they acting like last week’s photo was the LAST TIME Kate will ever be photographed???
William and others in that clan always complain always explain.
There is panic in the palace. Peg doesn’t know what he is doing and thinks whatever he puts out there is good. It sounds like the Wales are not together on anything which leads me to believe that divorce is being talked about by one and the other is fighting it. This maybe why the last picture of her. Time will tell but watching the complete breakdown is fascinating to watch.
I’m with you 100% on the divorce theory. My spidey senses are over-the-top tingling.
I doubt Kate is capable of fighting anything. If anything, Carole and an attorney representing Kate is doing the negotiating.
“Why are they acting like last week’s photo was the LAST TIME Kate will ever be photographed???”
Because Will isn’t letting her be seen in public? This is what it seems like to me. Whatever happened, Kate is getting iced by William.
I agree that someone is keeping her out of view,but I’ve started to believe she’s the one refusing to be seen,and the whole no one has seen Carole (except the pap photo in the car).Well I’m wondering if Kate is doing everything her mother says like in the dating days.
I’m thinking Carole has the scheming ability to rival lazy William,we know she’s out of money and these people have all the reasons to go completely rogue.
I’m starting to see this as William wanted divorce or separation and the Mids said eff this and that’s why no Kate but sleazy Gary,Pippa,James got a book.They are all doing one last hurrah as a middle finger to Will Not.
If Kate could waity ten years then she can live her life out of the public eye causing some KP strife a few months 🤷♀️
This is where I am. She is *never* photographed sans Big Blue. Never.
She’s refusing to be photographed; she’s not playing by his rules. This is going to hurt his image irreparably, I think. Like father, like son.
100% this. William is trying to control the narrative. He thinks the public will just diminish their interest in her, just like he has. He doesn’t have the sophistication to understand that he’s creating more attention by centering the narrative on “Nothing to see here…”
The detail I keep getting stuck on is the unnecessary information that “William took the picture”. No one would have asked, “Did William take this picture?” It’s a Mother’s Day picture so I don’t think anyone would have pointed out that it was odd to have William out of it. KP and BP frequently release old pictures to communicate “affection” (see pic of QEII and KC released the same day) so posting a picture of Kate with the kiddos when they were little accompanied by a handwritten note by Kate would have sufficed. I know they needed a “proof of life”, but a note clearly written in her unique hand would have helped. This was all so unnecessary. Guilty people always tell on themselves…they can’t help it.
He was legit trolling a child “Archie” lol too much first her now him trolling a child’s ambition to get a nice camera lol he said “let’s go about this with the heart of a child” lol childish games on a global scale. He got what he wanted! All street cred lol
Because William is not letting Kate be seen in public? Are you kidding me? I really think that Kate is not “keen” to be seen in public at this time either because Kate would not allow William, his grandmother the queen, or a dead body with a title stand between her and an available camera. Trust that. She doesn’t want to be seen until she can make an appearance. Think about it, how did she emerge after giving birth — all made up. How did she emerge after maternity leave — with or without baby weight? If there’s one thing she’s good at, it’s exerting control over her image and physical appearance. So, right now she may not be working in concert with her husband, but I don’t think she wants to be in the public eye just yet either.
Kate Middleton waited ten years for the ring. She, along with her mother, schemed to be a part of this family. She knew what she was getting into. She did it all willingly. No privacy if you’re a Royal. Diana sadly found that out.
William treated her like a doormat and she actually waged a media campaign to win him back. She thought apparently he would change when they got married. He didn’t but she and her mother wanted her to marry a future king
I am not religious, but the general idea behind the saying that “rejection is God’s protection” is one that people might want to keep in mind. Sometimes the universe is trying to help you out by removing you from a situation. Think how different Mrs. Wails’s life would be if she had ignored Mama’s programming and just moved on after Willileaks broke up with her back then.
I think CarolE heavily sold this idea to Kate – that once they marry it will be happily ever after.
I can’t believe what a cold and psychopathic mother you need to be to push your daughter into abuse and loveless marriage.
KP have been manipulating Kate’s pictures from the day they started sending them out as masterpieces. The UK press has applauded and encouraged her ‘great phothrlografic skills’ since then, knowing about the manipulations. It’ss the international photo experts sgencies that has called KP, Kate and William out. Then the British press cowardly followed for a day to condemn her practices, but now it’s l’eave Kate alone, she’s just made a human mistake we all make’ again.
I agree with she made her bed, but at this point there’s more than a modicum of concern that she’s been incapacitated or hurt by the royal brat. No one signs on for that.
Think about the control and power William and KP have right now.
One call to that spanish reporter would blow KP’s plan out of the water. He can’t control all the press.
Meanwhile, in Sussexland, all is well. They are living, loving and thriving. I wish for the Whales all they wished and heaped upon they Sussexes.
The difference is amazing isn’t it? The way the Sussexes just continue to move from strength to strength professionally and with so many people showing them love and willing to go to bat for them against the lunatics. Look at how the young man whose auntie died in Uvalde was knocking down derangers left and right on twitter who tried to attack Meghan this weekend. Then juxtapose that with the freakshow currently happening in Wailsland. What you do really comes back to you one way or another.
Recently, whenever I read a royal family headline I immediately think “meanwhile, in Montecito the weather is lovely and clear, the chickens are clucking and love abounds.”
When you’re the future Queen of England you don’t get to hodgepodge a photo to send to the public and major photo agencies in an attempt to deceive. The palace is trying so hard to downplay this calling it “a bit of editing” but Kaiser is right. It’s a constitutional issue for Britain.
Yeah some of the comments I’ve seen on articles have been like, oh we all do that leave her alone. And I’m like yeah this isn’t you fixing the contrast on your beach pics for your Instagram roll. You better believe if you tried to cobble together several photos for your passport picture it’ll be a whole different type of reaction. They issued an official photo from the palace to international agencies for use in news stories and as an update. If the White House did this for the President or Parliament did for the Prime Minister people would be correct just as in this instance to say this was ethically a breach.
You nailed it, Dee.
Yeah, it’s that level of fraud.
KP/ the Royal Family wanted the world press to participate in their coverup of the missing Kate and throw their credibility overboard. That was a bridge too far. Also, given the fact that at this point, some press agencies might know the real story of why Kate is missing/cannot show up in public, they weren’t having it with this manipulated picture.
That is a clear KP bot point because they’re repeating the exact same phrase with a beautiful photo of Kate under their comment.
So dishonest, because It’s not a bit of editing to look prettier. It’s fundamentally misleading by cobbling photos from different events together to suggest the kids and KM were there together a week ago, when actually that did not happen.
It’s rewriting history. They aren’t some commoners sharing an edited version of their life on Instagram; they’re taxpayer funded royalty systemically deceiving the public and news organizations.
That’s really the thing. They sent this photo to international news outlets around the world! I’ll say it again. They are used to getting away with sooo much with the BM that they got lazy and arrogant thinking everyone will fall for it.
The international news agencies ran with it in good faith, trusting the source. Now there’s been a huge breach of that trust. They even gave KP the opportunity to rectify the situation but with no answer from them, and without the original photo, they had to take the almost unprecedented step of issuing the mandatory kill notice.
Someone on Twitter wrote the following (not sure I have 100% accurate:
England’s reigning king has cancer, the princes are fighting and one is in exile, future queen hasn’t been seen for months – if this 1600’s France would see this as an opportune time to invade,
And while funny, it is also true.
They desperately need a new, contemporary PR team. The one they’ve got have made an absolute mess of 2024 so far and should be sacked. However I’m aware that William is often the one calling the shots, and rarely listens to advice.
It’s funny how the most critical mainstream media analysis is focusing on the PR team, as if that’s the only issue. It’s not. The hard-hitting journalists need to ask why this is all happening, not point the blame on KP staff.
Even the best PR team can’t overrule the boss when he’s set on bad decisions. The consistency of the errors is only explained by the principal refusing to course correct.
Precisely!
The royals have to look perfect? They certainly didn’t mind trotting out QE or her Princess Alexandra looking less than perfect and propping them up. Kate has painted herself in the “perfect” corner by inviting comparisons with Meghan. QE could get away with the never explain because times were different when she started out. During the time of SM, people expect celebs, politicians, etc. to be open and share. If she wants to “modernize” the monarchy, here is her chance. Even KC is looking more modern than KP.
QE also believed it was her duty to be seen, the Wails just wanna do whatever the hell they want (aka nothing but still looking good lol).
I remember the moment I realized the queen’s mental faculties were diminished and her team was slacking to the point of allowing her to be seen as less-than-sharp: her coat, which was too big for her shrinking frame, was buttoned wrong. And she was allowed to go out and be photographed that way.
So KP and BP allowing Kate to not genuinely be present in public tells me something horrible has happened. Kate, who never misses a chance to be photographed, is missing and it is being approved by BP.
This is not an abdominal issue. This is a Kate is not cognitively and/or physically like she used to be issue.
The people are so dumb – not one of them has the good sense god gave a turnip. No one was asking for the BackGrid pap drive, no one was asking for her Photoshop fail. There are other things they could have done to shut down the gossip – a less coy statement from the start, a photo of her hands flipping through cards, her kids bringing her flowers. But these arrogant f–kers decided they were above all of that and the bootlicking British media went all in with the nonsense. But they didn’t count on the global audience they so crave. Dummies, every one.
My timeline is full of joking about the pronunciation of Cholmondeley and why is her husband’s “film name” Rocksavage? These are people with no interest in the RF blowing up their group chats and starting new ones. Really, really bad because most of these people were vaguely anti Wills because of things they may have heard about him while not really paying attention to the H&M saga. Now they are learning about Wills outbursts and rage issues, as well as his adultery and Tory failson staff. Camilla couldn’t have planned it better if she’d done it all herself.
The arrogance is unreal, and now they’ll likely go back to radio silence because they think they’ve done “enough” when in fact all they’ve done is create global headlines with so many people who pay no attention to the BRF asking what TF is going on. Whatever is going on with them is worse than just Kate recovering from surgery. My tinfoil hat is now firmly on.
Agree with Kaiser. KP is lying to the public and misleading them. It’s not about wanting to make a picture perfect out of vanity. It’s the lying. Bc if they lie about a picture they can and are lying about everything!!!! Meghan and Harry were clear about the lying too.
If I were a journalist, even or maybe especially from a well regarded outlet like Reuters, I would be majorly pissed for them having made me look like a fool for publishing a photo like that.
Once again: this didn’t have to be about a photo. KP made it all about a photo because they didn’t want to answer real questions about their shady-a$$ story re: Kate’s “surgery” and “recovery.”
But I’m sorry, even if Will was responsible for most of these rash, idiotic decisions, at a certain point KP (or BP) would spike his morning mimosa or lock him in the tower or something and hire a crisis pr agency to clean this all up. Releasing yet another possibly staged photo is just pouring gasoline on this dumpster fire and at a certain point it becomes intentional.
I’m also shocked that this PR disaster continues and, in fact, keeps getting worse. Surely there must be SOMEONE capable of ending this circus? It makes me question of why no one’s intervened. Does Charles have something to gain by letting it continue? Can he truly not control his heir? Is this actually misdirection so we don’t focus on something worse? It’s crazy and could have so easily been avoided.
I think there are no adults left in the room. The government is too distracted. Charles has cancer. Camilla’s certainly not going to impose order and discipline on KP. No one else has the rank to make William comply and he’s independently wealthy so there’s no leverage there.
Both photos cannot be true. A person who looks like they did in the SUV cannot look like they did in the pic with the kids in the same week…unless you use an old photo and think people are too dumb to notice. It is total amateur hour. The silence from BP makes it even funnier. It’s totally Charles saying “fix your own mess, big boy” and I love that for Huevo.
They really are flailing right now and it just begs the question – why? What happened that is so serious that Kate can’t even look out of the window of a car? What happened that is so significant that you have to completely paste a new head on Kate in a picture?
Is this just William being his arrogant self and thinking he can fix all of this? Is this an incompetent PR team? Is this Kate refusing to do what the PR team is asking?
WHAT IS GOING ON.
The tabloids were asking KP to come clean and tell the truth while helping KP to cover up the mess when all of this unfolded after Will cancelled his appearance. The press knows that KP is hiding something, maybe they don’t know exactly what. It is so disgusting to see the press so obviously cooperate with a corrupt family. How can you not be a conspiracy theorist after seeing all these events last few weeks?
Exactly Sevenblue. All this draws into question everything top to bottom by a global public who now, like us daily watchers, are questioning everything. They really don’t get it.
It’s her desire to always be seen as perfect and most likely the Palace’s as well that has caused this mess. She and the press used her perceived perfection to attack Meghan. I had a glimmer of sympathy for her yesterday but that disappeared when I thought of all the things that the Palace did to Meghan to elevate Kate.
A colleague of mine thinks Kate is “perfect” – that’s the exact word he used to describe her.
I don’t understand people who believe in anyones perfection, let alone fairy tales. a racist flasher wearing hair pieces who threw her SIL under the bus is perfect? very Kardashian. Everything is surface. What happens now, as she’s aging? That can’t last.
Following the antics of this #RoyalMess is so hilarious, fun and entertaining. Comments, photos and commentary (thanks, Kaiser),. This is the best soap opera eval! Beats even Luke and Laura.
I’m not one of the people who thinks Kate is conscious and okay. I believe William signed her “name” to that apology, and then the next day he used an old photo from Christmas Day that doesn’t show her face as “proof of life.” Twitter’s photoshop experts ain’t buying it, and they are very convincing. Also — just no, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley doesn’t want anything to do with that unattractive loser Egg, if she agreed to having her name linked to his, it was in service to the crown, and a diversion of some sort. Those people need to shape up and fly right, and show us Kate. She was rotten to Harry and Meghan, but I don’t like the way women are so disposable to the WIndsors.
And they’re still trying to blame the whole photo debacle on Kate. I’m no fan, but I don’t think she had anything to do with it.
Right. I doubt she’s capable of much of anything right now.
If and when the real story surfaces it will be a doozy. Waiting.
Do they think any attention is good and are trying for a mystery around Kate to be noticed and most searched online? Kate has no true fans or there would be a “free Kate” movement by now.
People are also pointing out that the weather was way shittier in England last week than it looks like on the photo.
The speculation is getting completely out of control now – especially with the most recent papped photo of Kate in the car with William with her face turned away. Now it’s: “why didn’t she show her face?”, “CAN she show her face?”, “What happened to her face???”, “Did William do something to her face?!”, “Is that actually Kate in the car?”, “That’s totally Rose in the car with him”, etcetera, etcetera to infinity.
Their PR team is either stupid and is prompting W&K to do this nonsense, or this BS has all been William trying to control the narrative and the PR team is too gutless to stand up to him.
They are so accustomed to throwing anything at the British public and media and having it praised that they don’t know how to operate in a situation where the world’s media is looking.
Where there is objective scrutiny and not sycophantic coverage.
Over the last few years I have watched in amazement as so-called journalists write articles that were blatantly false, say one thing and then the opposite a few days later and the British public accepted it.
The reason that Meghan and Harry are so hated is because the media and the BRF have operated in an environment that was accepting of everything they said.
Comments from BRF supporters when that picture was first released was that it is all conspiracy.
The BRF now have to start operating like any other public figures…open to scrutiny..not trolling scrutiny from real journalists and not the RR.
I saw this post of an article on IG this morning, it was about the Wails divorcing because Baldy’s secret daughter with Rose H. was discovered, and she is apparently very similar looking to Charlotte lol. Whatever it is, lies upon lies upon arrogance and laziness, their empire is crumbling down. 🍿🍿🍿
What I said yesterday: he wants a divorce & she’s on strike, either negotiating a settlement or refusing entirely.
The bad decisions are trying to keep it quiet.
Just announce the separation we all know has already happened, & get on with it.
The attempted subterfuge is making it much worse than it need be
ETA: I don’t think we can use disappear in the past tense. We still haven’t seen Kate. All the pictures are fakes.
I tend to agree with this – he’s now pushing hard for a divorce and she (and Ma) is play hard ball to stop it from happening. Him throwing her under the bus over this is them (Pegs and his office) giving Kate and Ma a warning – sign the divorce papers and play along or this gets nasty. Her health issues is them buying time – based on recent comments it seems that she has recovered well from her surgery esp if she can fly around on the copter. We know she wanted Trooping to be her big ‘return’ moment but I think that was shut down not just by William but Chuck and Cams who are shutting down her pap stunting and attempt to steal the attention from them – she has previous for pulling stunts like this at the big family events, we all seen how she has no shame is shoving people out the way on that balcony.
Karma is at the door for her and her family. The RF and media WILL protect him over her any and all days of the year.
Everyone laughed and made fun of Big Elizabeth(qe2 mom) and HIM (prince Philip the husband), but it looks like those two had all the good staff.
What happened? In the old days this whole Kate thing would’ve been turned around.
A palace snitch needs to snitch. Case closed.
Send one of the kids to school and let them tell. It will trickle down to the masses.
It’s not that we are worried about Kate, just curious.
They are being SERIOUSLY dragged on SM for this – its not going away any time soon.
I still think the lying Peg has a super injunction stopping the English media from reporting on the truth – its clear the KNOW what happened and is happening.
Kate and Ma went to an American press outlet for their pap shot as the UK press wouldn’t touch it and then once TMZ went with it they still refused to touch it. Maybe that was doctored to within an inch of its life as well and thats why the UK paps wouldn’t show it – there were lots of people on SM saying that shot was also badly photoshopped. We now know that they have no fear of lying to the media – they’ve done it many times before and arrogantly thought they could do so again. But this time the press couldn’t / wouldn’t cover up from them as it was too obvious.
At some point the British media are going to print the truth about these 2 – the invisible contract be damned. The British press hate William and always have but he leaks to them – same with her. The hand that feeds is going to bite them.
That “insider” talking to People magazine….sheesh, talk about gaslighting!
The future Head of State of the United Kingdom has just been caught using official channels (i.e. KP) to distribute a photograph *he knew to be fraudulent* to UK and international press agencies.
Through this action alone, he has humiliated the British press and undermined the credibility of the British monarchy. Serious concerns are now being raised about the integrity of the future Head of State, particularly since this future Head of State may very well become Head of State much sooner than previously anticipated (as the current Head of State is in his mid-70s and just began treatment for cancer).
This is very bad, and most certainly NOT something “everybody does.” Supposedly, the monarchy provides “stability.” This is anything but.
I finally realized what specifically about the Kate and her mom in the car picture is so unsettling: she looks like a corpse. She doesn’t look puffy from prednisone, she doesn’t look like she has new surgery settling in, she looks like a corpse. A photograph of which (whom?) someone photoshopped sunglasses onto and then into a car.
I could not, when that picture was released, articulate what was so unsettling about it but I got there. For those of you also from cultures who embalm bodies and bury them: the waxy appearance, the smile-not-smile, the whole thing. She reads dead.
Exactly Betsy, I felt the same.
I said it when that photo was released and I’ll say it again: her face looks like my dad’s face did after he had a stroke. Their faces are slack and flat like they don’t have much control over their facial muscles.
I do see a little puffiness on Kate’s face but it’s the slack that stands out to me.
I think Kate was walked/wheeled to the car, put inside and posed, Carole frowned as if she was mad at getting papped, they took the pic, and returned Kate to her room/current home.
I would have to bow to you since I’ve only seen one person post-stroke and hers was “corrected” with meds pretty soon after so I’m more familiar with drooping and not slack. I’ve seen more people in caskets, and my family takes pictures of the dead in their caskets sometimes too (our dead, not like friends and stuff), and this picture of her looks like she’s lying in a casket and has been photoshopped upright.
Now do I actually think that’s the case? No; your stroke guess is far more plausible. But she reads as dead to me, and it’s really unsettling.
Just so many unforced errors! It’s totally normal for them to use photos from past photo shoots to mark occasions, there’s no reason they couldn’t have done that again. Made it very obvious that it’s from an old shoot, don’t say Will took it/it’s from this week and yeah people would have grumbled a bit that it’s an old photo but it would not have blown up into a huge international news story that cost KP its credibility. Now? Only the very most deranged anti Meghan people will take KPs word for anything, even trivial crap, again.
This mess is ultimately all at Charles’ feet.
I keep reading how Charles is allowing KP to flail and how he must be enjoying this, but… really though?? That would be as stupid and short sighted as what Will is apparently doing.
This is not just damaging Will, it’s damaging The Crown, the institution, at it’s most vulnerable time since the whole Wallis/abdication crisis. What is Charles thinking?? Why hasn’t he put a stop to it? Is he too frail? Too spineless?
I have to imagine someone like Anne is watching in disbelief at how badly things are being handled right now.
I am rooting for them to keep screwing up. It’s fun as hell to watch, and at some point, the monarchy will be so diminished that more people will question the need for it.
See little Palace spokesperson, THAT’S the problem, the camera loving, posing princess hasn’t been seen!and whilst some Windsor sycophants might bleet “leave her alone”, lots more are saying WTAF is going on, and just abolish the lot of them, in fact some are saying “bring back Harry and Megan, not what you were hoping for ay Willie.
Look Billy, if you and bone hadn’t been so full of it, if you hadn’t launched such a hate campaign against your brother and SIL they would have helped you out of this mess, but you did, so they won’t. Just admit to the new “person” in your life, get it all out there and get the divorce over with for gods sake