Was Prince William & Kate’s Monday car photo a manipulated image too?

Several hours after the Princess of Wales’s photo-editing apology on Monday, the Daily Mail published a “new photo” of Prince William and Kate together in the back of a car, being driven out of Windsor. We were told – as in, Kensington Palace specifically briefed the Mail – that William was dropping off Kate at a private appointment before he headed out to the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey. The Mail published the photos closely-cropped, and within a few hours, several British and American outlets picked up the same photos and published them too. In every version of these photos, Kate (or “Kate”) is turned away from the camera, looking off to a brick wall, while William is seen in profile, staring down at his phone. All you can see of “Kate” is a sliver of eyebrow and the side of her cheek.
The thing is, as other outlets ran the photos, they didn’t crop the image as closely as the Mail did. Which has left people confused about whether this image is false as well, because the wider shot reveals significant inconsistencies with the brick in the background, and it looks like yet another digitally altered photo. The wider shot has been published in People and Page Six.
To me, this is even more sinister than the Kensington Palace clowns f–king up an edit on a “private photo” for Mother’s Day. This involves paparazzi, photo agencies and media outlets publishing a photo of deeply questionable origin, which could have been handed out by Kensington Palace. There are even conspiracy theorists positing that this photo is something repurposed from last year, although I’m coming down more on the side of “that was not actually Kate beside him.” Because you know what? I do not even believe that Kate is in Windsor right now. Anyway, another f–king mess.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar.
True breaking news from the WanK clowns will be when they DON’T lie and manipulate.
At this point, would we even *know* if they would? Unless I see Kate with a newspaper showing the day’s date WITH an independent fingerprint expert ascertaining this is indeed Kate, not sure I’d believe them.
I don’t think I can classify this as just ‘lying’, this is shameless trolling at this point and/or taking the piss at us peasants.
The bricks through the car windows
1) are clearly different from those in the background;
2) appear as the ‘car’ isn’t moving, while in the newly created one the car is actually moving and they’re slightly out of focus.
Do they think we’re fools????
I mean, anything is possible with these clowns. No doubt this was a pap drive authorised by KP.
*gasp!* After hammering on K’s privacy and respecting her wish not to be papped?! Amy Bee, you shock me!
To be clear, IF that woman is K and this IS a real pap pic, that woman is definitely NOT wishing to be photographed.
This is some world class trolling from William and Kate. But are they trolling us or Charles?
They don’t have the intelligence to troll us.
…what if this is Cams and Charles calling W&K’s popularity into question and putting them in their place? I was looking at popularity polls (some UK site – can’t remember which one) and W&K have far higher approval ratings and popularity than C&C – it’s not enough scandal at this point to sink W&K, but it’s enough to stop the “thank you, next” conversation and William’s people openly talking about C’s demise? Either way, this is a literal royal mess and just sloppy.
Omg they’re in such deep sht. 😂 can’t wait to see what happens next with fake pap pics!!
Hahaj I love it too. The Nessie and big foot tweet is hilarious.
It is!! 🤣🤣🤣
Definitely my favorite tweet on the topic so far! 🤣
Yep! Internet sleuths already called it out and “kate” is a photo from 2016. She has on the same hat, hairstyle, and they photoshopped out the earring. https://www.lipstickalley.com/attachments/img_5455-jpeg.5681785/
Oh my God.
This is so bad. Why do they keep doing this????? Something is very wrong with her. I didn’t believe that until this week but now there’s no other explanation. I know the other theory is that she’s playing hardball with W and is refusing to participate in his games, but she is too vain for that. She cares about her public image too much. If she could, she’d be seen. Or is W not letting her be seen? But how could he think doctoring photos, getting caught and then doing it again is better??? His options must be very limited…like K is incapacitated.
Wow, impressive sleuthing! That’s definitely the photo they used—after they eliminated her earring, they didn’t even bother to finish a fake earlobe. They just added this halfbaked image to “fool” people. Or test to see if they can still submit photoshopped images and get them printed after yesterday’s fiasco. That might have been the goal instead.
I’m not really seeing it.
I think there are similarities but I don’t think its the exact same, because she appears to be wearing a turtleneck in the car. If they were going to edit her into the photo they have hundreds of pictures of her actually in a car to choose from, they wouldn’t need to use a random one from France from 2016.
But also, at this point, who the eff knows.
“they wouldn’t need to use a random one from France from 2016.”
You don’t know that. I keep thinking that they’ve reached rock bottom and yet here we are every day watching them sink lower.
If you look at the color photo on the right (the original), you pay attention how they cut off the front of K’s hair in the edit. If you follow the hat at the back of her head, they eliminated the rim and slimmed the hat in the edit. There’s an extra bit in the car picture at the back of her neck which might be from whichever picture they pasted K into. The collar is dulled, but there. Look at the ear in the car picture: it’s unfinished and there’s a weird “jump” behind her jaw by her neck: if you go tho the Mother’s Day photo, you can see similar weirdness by her zipper. This photo was definitely used.
@Becks1, they might use a “random” one because they think no one will remember it to call it out. Too recently and someone would notice.
@Shawna, that’s true, and I am not putting anything past these people. I just think there are probably a dozen pictures of Kate that people could insist are this car pic, since its so dark and hard to see her. There’s a whole argument that this is from Christmas 2023 as well.
I think there’s a bit too much emphasis on its having to be an exact lift. If it’s another fake, I suspect there was more a steer to get an image that would work as “back of head” as a base to further work. If this is the lifted image, you can see they’ve changed some of the hair fall over her right ear. I buy it and I don’t. If I don’t buy it, she’s seriously ill and at home, which is what Bower wrote. Yes, he’s a poor journalist, sensationalist liar, and writer, but I think he got it pretty much right. And there didn’t seem to be the security or assistance personnel around the car door for her. The only thing that rings true is W’s total lack of courtesy towards his wife.
Wow. Just wow… who could have thought to try the same trick AGAIN? Way to dominate several news cycles, guys…
To use a pap shot of her in a car, after putting up such a STINK about last week’s pap shot of her in a car, is just…I don’t know, is there a word beyond hubris?? 😳
Oh my God. Oh my GOD. OH MY GOD.
I am speechless. My flabber is completely gasted.
Yep, that’s the same photo, planted to appear as if she’s in that car. Really bizarre how they keep doing this. They’re trying to pretend she’s OK when she’s not, for whatever reason – maybe it’s an altered appearance, maybe it’s breakdown of marriage, maybe Kate had a serious mental breakdown. What’s concerning is the desperation behind these attempts, as if the public is stupid (and willing) enough to just swallow it. @SunnyDays, yes, that the options are very limited is a crucial point in all this. Their attempts at subterfuge get weirder by the day – like they think stalling for time will be the answer but meanwhile they’re damaging their credibility. They won’t get it back unless they come clean.
There is absolutely no reason for all this except they cannot produce a pic of her and something is very wrong.
Omg wtf is going on. I think they will need to show proof of life. Something wild and over the top freak is happening right now.
Here’s another convincing one: https://x.com/STILL_BJEWELED/status/1767285819574985001?s=20
Agnes, Agreed. I think it is the Christmas photo they re-used.
They will never publish a photo again that isn’t examined under a microscope by the public and news organizations again.. this makes me smile.😊
This sounds like more of a conspiracy but doesn’t Kate ALWAYS wear earrings, even just little hoops? Even when the baby made its debut.
My personal theory is that she may have had some sort of dramatic weight loss that she is getting treatment for. There is a reason they will not even show her face or profile.
Good to know that they’ve spotted Nessie and she’s doing okay 👍
Those bricks…I don’t think they could get the bricks from inside a moving car (through 2 sets of windows) sharply in focus whereas the bricks outside the car are all fuzzy. So, yeah, I don’t believe that is a real/ recent picture of W&K. I also don’t believe that K would have been going to an appointment in London on that day, because before her medical incident, she would have been headed to the Commonwealth service with William.
But seriously, he’s dropping her off to an appt on his way to Commonwealth day? “Honey, I’m going right past your doctor’s office on the way to work, let’s save the gas, I’ll just drop you off before I head over to the office. You can Uber back?”
Fucking made up nonsense for a photo op.
Staged. Not her.
And I’m Team “it’s Pippa” for the Carole M. pic. Unless Kate is swollen in the jowels these days.
Sorry to have to ask u this but did anyone aee Piers Morgan last night, well well talking about a turncoat ! He and his panel admitted that their was tension in de clown marriage, that Katie wanted out and that de Royal house have now broken their agreement with the media and not before long the Royal family will be no more !! So there u have it ,.l bet my house there will be an announcement soon , as Charles cannot let this tension continue …
Wait, he said that Kate wants out? Is that some sort of face-saving tactic they’re negotiating? I can’t give too much credence to almost any theory yet b/c it’s such a disaster, but it’s super weird if someone like Morgan is saying that. Like a leak to warm up the public to the idea…
I didn’t see it kitty even though I’m in UK. That’s quite something that they are now actually talking this way on tv.
I don’t believe anything Piers has to say. I think it’s more that William wants her out and she’s playing hardball now. All these fuckups are coming from team Will imo and using her as a scapegoat
Kitty, no I haven’t seen that. I’ve been thinking, as have a few others on here, that the pressure to quit may well have come from Kate’s side. That she’s found her voice. She may have been suffering this illness for years without much support from her husband and his family. And I have sensed also that his washed out appearance may be because he’s fed up with her for not having played ball with the press and helping him handle facing the public. It could be 50/50. Or 70/30 her to him. If they do divorce, the ramifications will be huge. I’m still holding to the theory they won’t. But I’m wrong a lot of the time, even about a brick wall next to a car!
Goodness. I thought this was picked up yesterday by others on here and someone pointed out bricks can look different through windows? You know that feeling “the truth is somewhere in the middle”? I don’t even know where middle is anymore. MaryPester – is Charles at Balmoral? Just wondering, because he has slipped right through the floorboards. I seem to recall you know quite a bit about what’s going on with him. Not really related to the topic in hand, but I was thinking about where the rest of the family are at this point.
Have you clicked through to the photos at Page Six? When I first saw people talking about the bricks, I wanted to give it the benefit of the doubt too, but when I looked at the photos on Page Six, there’s just no way that’s the same building above and below the car. It’s not just that it’s more/less fuzzy, the angle of the wall is completely different, and it a different style/shape of brick. I’m not sold on any particular theory of who edited it or why, but it’s so obvious that I can’t believe Page Six even published it as though it’s an unedited photo.
Thank you, ee, I shall do that.
I wonder if the palace and press are eventually going to try to deflect by their usual disgusting attempts of blaming and/or trashing Harry and Meghan somehow. I hope not.
I truly believe that if they could, they would. I can’t come up with the flimsiest link between this mess and the Sussexes. Some lackey at KP is probably poring over old Sussex photos to try to say that they use photoshop, too.
@Jen, believe me if they could, they probably would and they may revert to that in the future. Right now it seems like a little blast of truth is getting through the chinks, that W & K and KP are messing up their own pr in a catastrophic way – kind of like the way karma works, like a boomerang.
Ironically, Archewell has been investing in research to try and combat exactly the kind of media disinformation and manipulation that the Wales are doing. They’re basically providing example after example of the kinds of harmful tactics that the Sussexes warned about!
I saw on Twitter the link to the photographer’s 2/3 pictures of the car on his website. Does anyone have that link again?
Seems so weird if a photographer (not Kate or William lol) would photoshop an image after all of the recent drama…but the royalty has proven to be crazzzzzyy.
Looking side by side with the original snap (old pic) it is a match down to the hair bun. Check it out on Twitter.
People pointing out brick colors does nothing for me as I’m used to seeing old bricks replaced with the odd newer brick.
Different bricks that happen to line up perfectly within the car windows?
I don’t think it can be because of the wall being patched with new bricks, because if you look at the first photo on Page Six, there are two clearly defined corners/bends in the wall, but the wall seen through the car window is not only a completely different type of brick, it’s also a perfectly flat wall at an angle that doesn’t match any of the wall sections above the car. It would take an extremely odd style of repair that was extremely coincidentally well-aligned to produce this image without photo manipulation.
Yes-whose brilliant idea was it to okay this photo? Was it the DM working directly with KP? Because we all said it was preposterous to show a 1/4 of a woman’s face as proof of life, plus “dropping her off at a private appointment” was ridiculous. I want the behind the scenes decision making on this photo.
Lol that’s the Loch ness monster and who else ?
Why, Bigfoot, darling.
Big Foot lolol
The photographers watermark in on the image. He would be able to answer this question.
Interesting, again, Elvira. You’re very well placed to answer this – do you think it’s faked? If you’ve already said above, my apols, I’m just scrolling through like a madwoman while trying to answer work calls. Yes, I’ve got my priorities scrambled.
😉. I’m sitting here with two computers on my lab, work & personal.
If there hadn’t been two recent photo deceptions, I’d ignore this. But that profile has high cheekbones and a delicate brow bone in profile. Kate has had neither in the past. I can’t find a single picture of her in profile that looks like that.
If I had to guess, it looks more like Rose’s petite, fine boned face. But I can’t believe they would do that. I mean, they can’t be that bad. They just can’t.
Maybe she’s had plastic surgery, that’s the only thing that would account for this. Or photoshop.
Lies, lies and more lies.
Oh, It’s Kate…from 2016. 2Legit2Quit posted this 👇🏻 up top:
https://www.lipstickalley.com/attachments/img_5455-jpeg.5681785/
I see the similarity there.
Honestly, I’m not invested in any theory right now, because I’m just so perplexed why they would invite this again.
All I know is I didn’t recognize that as her profile. There’s a heaviness to Kate’s cheeks and brow now. but who knows.
The bricks seen through the car window and the bricks on the building are two *completely different* types, colors and shapes. I don’t believe it is Kate looking *away* from the camera. When did she *ever* do that? If there’s a camera on site Kate is guaranteed to be *looking right at it*. Also the sharp cheekbone doesn’t seem to match with Kate’s real face. Oh, also the U.S. mainstream media is picking this up and asking “What?”.
The placement of the bow isn’t the same. In the car, that is beneath her ear. In the 2016 image it is way above her ear.
It’s also possible they mashed up two photos. This one looks pretty similar too. Honestly at the end of the day, I don’t trust this wasn’t a photoshop job. Kate is not in the car.
https://twitter.com/LilCatCroissant/status/1767496063546773748
Well at this point I wouldn’t put anything past these imbeciles. Why not trot out another old picture and photoshop it a bit. Or has put someone else in the car maybe Rose to help him out.
Any day now, I expect William and “Kate” to make an appearance with a narrator voice saying “from now on, the role of Princess of Wales will be played by XYZ.” like they used to do in soap operas.
😂😂😂I remember them doing that on the soaps. Maybe that’s what Peg is doing in his down time watching soaps.
This situation went to hell rather quickly!! So happy the Sussexes got out when they did bc you know the photoshop debacle would have been blamed on Meghan!! 🙄
OMG. Some eagle-eyed Twitter researcher makes a compelling case that it is a photo of Kate from 2016. https://twitter.com/ashleythetexan/status/1767370500169146672
If it is another Photoshop job, WTF are they doing? And, more importantly, why? Is William spiraling? Where is Kate?!?
If you were Becky English and you ran this photo as an “exclusive” in return for (I assume) not publishing the Middleton pap shots of the car, at what point are you just fed up with covering for these fools? I know the DM doesn’t exactly have real journalist credentials, but nobody likes to look like a fool. Either English was set up by KP with a dodgy photo (that doesn’t even show Kate’s face) or she was in on it, and thinks so little of her readers that she didn’t think anyone would notice.
If you are going to fake photos be better at it. This is wild.
Right? To use one of her in a car–after making such a fuss about last week’s in a car–plus to say he’s dropping her off on the way to the CW service?? They really think their public is that stupid???
There isn’t a comms professional on Earth who would release another even semi-suspicious photo after an international k*ll order. There’s just no way. This is a circus, they’re intentionally driving speculation.
The ‘why’ is up for debate, but that’s 100% what’s happening.
Today’s New York Times article on this is interesting….
Could you recap for those of us that can’t get past the paywall please?
Yes please do. I can’t remember – do they even have a no of free articles you can read before you’re asked to pay. Thank you.
Props to the commenters from yesterday that immediately thought it was an old photo! It’s… certainly a choice to double down on misleading/ mislabeled photos! It definitely lends credence to the as speculation that she is nowhere near Windsor.
Every time I think “Oh, surely they wouldn’t be THAT stupid”, they prove me wrong!
This image is not remotely fake or tampered with. I just explained how I know that and the comment was removed. I won’t be leaving comments here anymore. Best to all.
Don’t leave Elvira, your comments are refreshing. I was t/r/0/l/l/e/d a couple of weeks ago by someone who seems to have since disappeared. I had trouble getting a response through. But I decided to return regardless.
Having said that, one of my longer responses seems to have been pulled, not happy about that.
Thanks Esquire. I haven’t had that happen to me, but my comments explaining why this image wasn’t manipulated were removed. I will continue to read though.
Don’t go, Elvira! I’ve been interested in what you’ve had to say; in fact, all the thoughts and opinions from photographers and agency workers have been fascinating and provided an element of reality amongst the to and fro of theories. My comments sometimes disappear. I’ve seen whole threads go when people point out a single comment for being excessively nasty or simply wrong, esp in today’s political climate. I think we’ve all been moderated at some point, or have read others saying they’ve had to cut a lot out of their post to meet the requirements of the site and are submitting an edited version. It must be a difficult task to moderate and keep up with all the comments at the moment.
If you included links to other sites they may have deleted the comment right off the bat. Sometimes super long posts get deleted as well. And I think there are a few phrases that if a comment uses them, it gets automatically deleted.
Usually removing comments is about keeping the conversation on track, outside links, not having multiple comments that say the same thing from one poster, and then again those “trigger phrases” – i’ll sometimes see comments disappear (from myself and others) and that’s best I can figure is happening.
Becks1. Yes, agree with the links. I think one or two of my comments never went ahead because of doing that. And also people on here are, mostly, generally on the same page, but with hugely different experiences to offer. There is sometimes the feeling of being jumped on, but I suspect that comes about because people are typing counter views or qualifications very quickly.
Please stay for the sake of the community
Same here. Comments not showing up but I figured I triggered it with a controversial word. Please stick around @Elvira, enjoy your posts.
Or just read and then come back? I didn’t post for YEARS. I read the site through some dark post natal times, simply because it was such fun. I started commenting during lockdown. There have been times I’ve left, because of working alongside!, and then come back. Sometimes I’ve been jumped on because I’m sometimes a small c conservative politically, and I’ve jumped on others, without really intending to. But this is a supportive place and some of the comments on questions I’ve asked, unrelated to the topic, have been really helpful in my general life.
One theory floating around that seems plausible to me is that Kate had cosmetic surgery and is, obviously, trying to hide it. Methinks Kate didn’t like it when those pics came out of her looking “old”. I’d totally buy she had work done. Also, didn’t that British reporter say he knew what was going on with Kate and that she wasn’t dying/deathly ill but that she’d be recovering for a while? That also sounds like it could be cosmetic surgery to me. Anyway, that’s just one theory out of many I could believe.
This is insanity!!
All I see is an arrogant, petulant man-child desperately trying to prove that his wife is alive… or at the very least… conscious and coherent.
And is anyone talking about the recent death (Kingston?) and W’s neck bruising that was seen immediately afterward?
Whatever is happening, this has become incredibly creepy.
At the same time, Anne’s husband was sporting a black eye, too.
What the hell is happening in this family ?! Can’t they behave normally for five minutes ?! Also I’m pretty sure the thing with the wall is just that they changed some bricks through the years.
Check out Molly’s post down below.
I’m confused how news outlets refuse to run one photo but then will run this one. Is it bc this one is not an official photo from KP but a “pap photo”?
Where TF is Kate??
I don’t know where she is but I am convinced the pap photo with her mom last week was a recent pic. That photo is telling us something is seriously wrong with Kate.
I’m also convinced Kate is not able to consent to any of the f*ckery William and his team are doing/submitting to the media.
It’s not just that they are a much brighter shade (which is really the reverse of what it should be through a car) – it’s that they are literally going in the wrong direction! Look at the top of the 2 photos here: https://pagesix.com/2024/03/11/royal-family/kate-middleton-spotted-leaving-windsor-castle-with-prince-william-after-photoshop-fail/?utm_campaign=pagesix&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter
Above the car you can see that they are passing the corner of the building behind, and the bricks turn as they would to a downward direction for the perspective. But the ones in the car are a) huge, but moreover, b) parallel with the car. They also are completely different shapes (just within the car window space) with considerable mortar than anything outside the car. (Not just a few randoms different,)
This is lunacy!
Yes, I think the photo was manipulated. The Wails can never be trusted after this debacle. They think the taxpayers are as stupid as they are. The only thing that could save them is to tell the truth. Eat some humble pie. But then, who would believe them.
I was thinking that people have been over doing it with their conspiracy theories and finding things to pick apart in these pictures. Not like a lot is not shady , but after reading the tweet about the brick walls and zooming in on the pictures, you can’t deny it’s definitely not the same . Lies in top of lies on top of lies. kP should stop the train of lies before it derails any further because I can’t see how they will be able to dig themselves out of this pile of lies.
I wonder if Kate could be in some sort of rehab? Either ED or substance abuse?
Or physical rehab to regain her motor/occupational skills.
I read that the red bricks outside the car belongs to a wall behind the ones visible through car windows. So, they are different walls. I don’t know the location of the photo, so can’t say it is wrong or right, but it seemed possible to me?
I was actually wondering about this. It looks like the wall we are seeing through the car windows could be a much closer wall, like a garden wall, that ends around where the roofline of the car is. And the wall that we see over the top of the car is actually a building that sits behind the garden wall. They are definitely two different walls (the biggest difference being in the thickness of the mortar between the bricks) but it could be that they are both real walls and we just aren’t seeing the top of the one in the foreground because it lines up with the car roof.
I still think all of this is bizarre and a clownshow, and the Mothers Day photo is BANANAS. But I do think there’s a plausible explanation for the wall differences here. Is that Kate though…. Who knows?
I came here to say the same. Not that I don’t think there are shenanigans happening. If this pap photo was release to reassure the public, Why oh WHY WOULD SHE BE TURNING AWAY FROM THE CAMERA?!
Maybe something is wrong with her face? Could that be the reason she doesn’t show herself?
But…..couldn’t they just photoshop her face to look “better”? With all the nonsense, it seems like taking a new authorized photo, and PSing it to make her skinnier, plumper, or not bruised would eliminate a lot of the gossip.
Here’s how I think this went down. We know KP likes to do photoshoots and bank them to release at a later date.
They most likely took the original photo back in November 2023 when they filmed their visit to the Baby Bank and it was always scheduled to be released on Mother’s Day. But since Kate’s mystery surgery and the fact no one had seen her since Christmas, they knew the public were demanding a recent photo of Kate to see if she’s recovering well. And they desperately needed to tamp down on the wild conspiracy theories.
In reality, she’s still looking pretty rough, so in desperation, they hastily photoshopped the old picture to make it look recent and lied about its origins.
But the head scratcher for me is why did they send this out to official photo agencies with strict standards about manipulating photos? You would think their comms team would know this photoshopped photo wouldn’t be acceptable. They could have just put it out on their social media and could have played it off as Kate was just doing some amateur photoshopping. But them sending this sloppy job to respectable photo agencies screams desperation.
Once the photo got killed, they desperately scrambled again with more lies and another sloppily done photoshop job. Again, throwing gasoline on the conspiracy theory fires.
I don’t know what’s really going on with Kate. I truly hope she’s alive and recovering. And if William was responsible for what happened to her, I hope she gets away from him.
Kate can always look towards a camera easily when she is out and about. The fact that this person is looking away from the camera suggests to me that if it is a real person in the car then it’s not her.
I’m waiting for it all to finally come out that Kate is pregnant and that the baby daddy was Will’s cousin’s husband. It makes too much sense. She won’t be seen until after what would be a delivery date. Her history of hyperemesis gravidarum would explain the December emergency trip and when all hell apparently broke loose for her going into hiding. And the fact that William and Anne’s husband had bruises following what could be an altercation with said baby daddy. It’s very dark, but it makes so much sense. It would also mean that pic of Kate with her mother could be real. She’s dealing with horrible morning sickness AND is also in mourning.
At her age she only has a 5% chance of getting pregnant. That seems slim especially if it’s with an affair partner.
Yes, it’ll be a long wait to see if that happens, imo.
I’m pretty sure the lighter bricks are a brick wall and the deeper, more orange bricks are buildings behind the wall. It’s entirely possible they have done other hinky things to the photo or got a double etc, but I don’t think the bricks are the smoking gun people think they are!
The photo in the DM is credited to photographer Bruce Bennett. He was in NY and NJ on Saturday to photograph hockey per his instagram. Could he be in the UK by Monday? Of course. But why is he going from very well done NHL photography (as the Director of Photography for Getty Hockey) to Royal pap photos in less than 48 hours? How did he know to be there to take this picture on the way to the Commonwealth Service? Has any media organization touched base with him to ask? https://www.instagram.com/bruce_bennett/?hl=en
If the photographer was someone with those kinds of credentials, then I can think we can assume its not photoshopped and that there was a woman in the car with William (even if not Kate.)
but that still leaves those other questions you bring up – why was he there, who called him, he seems like a true professional, not someone trying to make a living with a random pap picture of William and Kate, etc.
so the picture may be real but was obviously still totally staged.
“No sh*t,” – Everyone.
Since when does Wills need to “drop her off at her appointment” on the way to a Royal engagement? No other car available for her?
What “personal appointment” requires an “up do” and a hat? Bitch please…..
Don’t know if this helps (and I have no idea if the photo is real or fake or if it is Kate in the car)
but yesterday I read in the Telegraph that photographers ‘happened to be on Datchet High Street’ which is where they got the photo (MSN link to Telegraph article below)
So when I read about the brickwork I used Street View to look at Datchet High Street and the only possible place I’ve found where the pic might have genuinely been taken is opposite a building that’s on the corner of Datchet High Street and Windsor Road. There’s a big red brick house on that corner with small bricks similar to those above the car. The house has a boundary wall, maybe four or five feet high, that was built with a different sort of bricks which are similar to the bricks seen through the car window. So it is possible that might be why the bricks are different. However, there is something in the car photo, on the wall above the car, that isn’t on street view so I could be wrong and this might not be the place.
What3words address is
field.played.book
Windsor Road runs along the river, so the cars could have come that way from Windsor castle/Great Park to cut through Datchet to get to M4 to head to London.
MSN link to Telegraph article here https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/an-extraordinary-36-hours-princess-of-wales-seen-after-wild-speculation/ar-BB1jIID1