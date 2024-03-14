Vine: What if Prince William & Kate are telegraphing their unhappy marriage?!

I was going to skip this but some commenters made reference to it and it seems like even more evidence that there’s a movement afoot to soft-launch a “Wales divorce” storyline. All week, there have been references in American and British media that the Mother’s Day photo fiasco was symptomatic of deeper problems in Prince William and Kate’s marriage. It’s important to remember, for those of you who just became interested in royal gossip recently, that William spent much of 2023 soft-launching himself as a hot single dad who was ready to mingle, and who looked forward to traveling solo. This was also around the time when Kensington Palace let everyone know that Kate was flatly refusing to travel or work because of the fakakta school run. Adjacent to that, there were stories throughout 2023 about William and Kate “cracking under the pressure” and turning on each other. There was a lot of foreshadowing for all of the sh-t that’s gone down this year, that’s all I’ll say. In any case, Sarah Vine’s column in the Daily Mail was full of some intriguing asides and assertions. Some highlights:
The Mother’s Day photo fiasco: No fewer than 12 alterations have been clearly identified, and there are queries about other aspects of it – ranging from the intriguing to the frankly insane. Some bonkers people are even suggesting the image is from November of last year – although there is no indication from the metadata (digital information about a picture, including details of the device used, plus location, dates and more) to suggest that it is remotely true. Nevertheless, it just seems so… well, amateur.
Odd that no one thought to add Kate’s wedding ring or Big Blue: Even odder, to my mind, is that the one thing that really stands out about the photograph, the detail most likely to set tongues wagging, has been left untouched. I’m talking, of course, about the fact that the princess is not wearing any of her rings. It’s true that she doesn’t always wear the diamond and sapphire engagement ring, for obvious reasons. But her wedding band? When has the Princess of Wales ever been seen without that? If you were going to digitally alter anything about the picture, wouldn’t that be it? Forget Charlotte’s sleeve, just pop that wedding ring back on. If nothing else, to stop people putting two and two together and making five.
William hasn’t been himself lately: Especially since the prince hasn’t exactly been quite himself of late, failing as he did to turn up to the late King Constantine of Greece’s memorial service at St George’s Chapel a couple of weeks ago, cancelling with less than an hour’s notice because of a ‘personal matter’. This wasn’t just anyone, it was his godfather – and the prince’s name was on the order of service. Plus, the chapel is only a few minutes by car from his home in the grounds of Windsor Castle. How serious a ‘personal matter’ can it have been that he couldn’t get away for an hour or so? All of this makes the absence of that wedding ring on a picture that the princess, by her own admission, spent a good deal of time doctoring even more concerning. It makes it seem almost deliberate, a statement in its own right. If it’s not there, could that be because she doesn’t want it there? It doesn’t bear thinking about.
The Monday photo in Windsor of William & Kate: Certainly that snap of them leaving Windsor in the car together yesterday was less than encouraging. They didn’t exactly look cheery, she with her back to the camera in shady profile and he looking somberly down at his papers. Of course, all this could mean nothing. But it could also mean something. And that’s the real problem here. As much as I would love to think that, as is so often the case in life, this is more cock-up than conspiracy, at every turn the combined cack-handedness of Kensington Palace and, let’s be honest, the demeanour of the Prince and Princess of Wales themselves conspire to make one think otherwise. I don’t say this out of criticism, more out of genuine concern for the couple and their wellbeing. After all, life in the royal fishbowl is far from easy. The princess has clearly had a very nasty operation, and it has come at the end of a very difficult and destabilising period for them both.
Just some explanations for William & Kate’s divorce, if it should happen: One shouldn’t underestimate the emotional strain – common to the whole of the Royal Family – of losing their great matriarch, the late Queen. Add to that the King’s cancer diagnosis, and inevitably it’s been an unsettling few months. It also goes without saying that the stress placed upon them both as a result of the accusations levelled at them by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been immense, and in particular the attacks on the princess have been especially vicious. It’s also worth remembering that on Kate’s side of the family, things haven’t been all that easy, either. Her parents’ business, Party Pieces, went into administration last year with more than £2.5million of debt. Inevitably that will have also taken its toll.
Again, all of this speculation about the state of Huevo and Buttons’ marriage has been happening at lower levels for some time, but the weirdness of everything this year has led to more mainstream chatter. Chatter about affairs, chatter about Rose Hanbury, chatter about an unhappy marriage, chatter about all of the explanations the Waleses could give if they do end their marriage. Here’s my question though: if they were headed for divorce for a while, did Kate’s medical issues delay the inevitable or accelerate the inevitable? Discuss.
Kate tries to be discreet but her anger and frustration are becoming harder and harder to hide. William can't even pretend anymore.
How long before their cheerleader and mouthpiece Camilla Tominey writes a new rumor about H&M's marriage to distract from this crumbling facade? pic.twitter.com/CAQnA18GwH
— Julia 🐈⬛ (@Julia44993) July 7, 2023
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Kensington Palace, Backgrid.
The medical issue is directly related to the divorce. I don’t believe you’d have one without the other.
I had wondered about a link.
Agreed, @Befuddled, I’ve thought this since day 1. Our mind has gone to the same place I imagine.
I agree Befuddled, her issues and fragility are certainly related to how terrible William is as a husband and person in general.
I’m wondering how successfully his issues will get hidden by the Rota and British media during a divorce. His behavior has been so publicly contemptuous of her, and I believe every source has mentioned his incandescent temper even as they bend themselves in knots trying to make it seem like a positive attribute.
Kate and the Middletons will be absolutely silenced during the divorce even if they don’t get a big settlement just to secure continued access to the kids.
I agree but perhaps I’m more of the indirect link rather than an immediate one? I think the stress of Kate’s public life and her attachment to a raging inferno of a husband has created a slow burn medical and mental crisis. I don’t see an immediate cause, but I’m always running to catch up with other people.
Sparrow, it could be indirectly linked! The truth of it won’t be known for years, but my gut tells me there would be no mystery illness without a divorce, and Vice Versa.
They better come out with the truth. For sure shes in the deepest end of the ocean. Might have pulled a charlene/britney/melania, so they had to put on another head on her pic but gurl is clearly unwell.
Even if William didn’t actively cause the medical issue himself (i.e. physical harm or a breakdown caused by emotional or psychological abuse), I believe that he would cast her aside simply because he lacks the compassion to be a supportive spouse to someone with a chronic condition. Especially if it’s something “icky” like Crohn’s. There’s just no way that his hands are totally clean, or else he wouldn’t be flailing and visibly unnerved by all of this.
Yep I have Crohns and one heck of a terrible ex husband.He was disgusted by my condition,behaved as if it were my fault.So let me say that IF Kate has something debilitating and gross/ick/uncomfortable to talk about it would be easy to explain his recent behavior and her being hidden away.
I cannot imagine William being sympathetic to her but more like feeling sorry for himself whatever she has.
Somehow the two -illness/divorce are related.I would think the last year or two have become extremely stressful for Kate hence resulting in whatever is physically/mentally/emotionally wrong or whatever and Will is repulsed by her need for medical care and certainly not willing to give any support or care towards her.
But there was divorce chatter before December and before January. I don’t think the medical procedure caused the idea of divorce. Did it hasten the possibility of it or slow it down is the question?
Jais – I think it gave Pegs the clear opening he needed. It seems like the current narrative is all about how fragile she is, so I’m convinced he’ll use this as the “reason” for the divorce. He could easily push a narrative that it’s more important for her to be out of the spotlight and take care of her self and they came to a mutual agreement that the best thing for the family is to divorce. This will relieve her of any public pressure to work or even be seen.
I was going to say that he could so easily spin it as some great sacrifice he’s making for her benefit…but after the week we’ve seen, he’ll screw this up too.
TL;DR: I think the health mess has hastened the divorce by giving him a clear opening.
Agree with Sussexwatcher. You see that in the framing of the narrative as it went from programmed surgery to how Kate “fell ill”.
do they not see how objectively bad it looks if they divorce because she is fragile/not physically well? If he wanted to divorce her without looking like an utter ogre, he should have done it prior to this medical issue because doing so after looks really awful. The only way to get around the optics of dumping his fragile/ill wife would be to say that there really never was any sort of health crisis and that the planned surgery & recovery was all a front to hide the collapsing marriage leading to divorce from the public which also has really bad optics for the royals. At this point, the only way to save face is to continue the ruse with whatever their out of view separation while continuing to pretend to live together and pretending that they’re working for at least a few more years, and then he could divorce her without everything being so suspect
@PottymouthPup Hard agree. The whole point of most marriages is to have a life partner…through the good times and the bad times. William ditching Kate die to medical issues is beyond abhorrent.
Also, seeing him divorce her over medical issues, how could any future potential girlfriend or wife trust him to step up and be supportive if something happened to them?
I disagree. I think the divorce has been a long time coming evidenced by the “hot” single dad ready to mingle with the school mums narrative being forced down our throats, Huevo with a Peg of Top’s increasingly irritated responses to Keen’s ass grabs (or just her presence in general), and maybe mostly importantly, her (and only her) move into Adelaide Cottage.
He’s been trying to detach the Limpet for ages.
Yes I also think divorce has been coming for a while but whatever Kate’s medical crisis if there is one is the final straw for William like he’s just going to keep her out of public life and then they’ll announce separation then divorce.
I.agree, l.may have mentioned this previously way back in Jan.but l heard on the radio from a celeb writer that there would be a big separation announcement in the NY and it was NOT Harry and Megan and it would come as a surprise to lots of people, the next day it was annouced that Kate was in a clinic in London !! When l heard this about Kate l immediately went ha ha there you go , in ture Middleton fashion , no way is she letting this public separation happen ………hence William stress in public
Here, even Piers Morgan and his panel.are talking openly about tension in their marriage and about everything is been covered up by the Palace !!
“What do I have to do to make you agree to divorce?”
Is medical issue maybe a new term for DV that is directly linked to divorce? My guess is yes.
I was thinking that the following might fit: Charles is diagnosed much earlier than reported. Regardless of how favorable the true prognosis might be, perhaps Peg heard “cancer” and immediately panicked about the possibility of taking the lead job sooner than anticipated. Perhaps the idea of divorce is real, but they were planning to take plenty of time with it. Maybe they planned to do it once the kids were much older. My feeling is that Peg would want the divorce but Buttons/Midds would NOT.
What if KC and Peg had a sit down at Christmas and Peg agreed to some things if KC agreed to green light fast tracking the divorce. They’d want it done well before Peg gets the gig. Following this theory, Peg tells Buttons on 12/28 that her services are no longer needed effective SOON, and she either reacts, or has a reaction that puts her in the hospital.
@Polly – I agree with almost all of your post except when he told her! I think he told her shortly after the Christmas Day walk and then disappeared with whoever to wherever! I honestly don’t think William was anywhere near Kate when the ambulances were called. I think the realisation that it was truly all over caused her to have a complete mental breakdown and she tried to do the unthinkable. It wouldn’t surprise me if he even told her to do it and she did. Hence why he’s been so out of sorts these past few weeks.
I still don’t believe that they would actually divorce until after Charles passes.
I think the opposite. Much, much easier to divorce as Prince of Wales than King. There is precedent with Charles.
This.
agree. i think that’s why this is all happening so fast and messily.
I actually think William found out about Charles’s cancer before everyone and that’s why he brought up the divorce after christmas. William probably thought he was being gentlemanly giving Kate one more happy family christmas before throwing this at her!
@Jeanne – agreed that the Christmas timing is significant. I had been assuming that the link was that Kate did have some kind of breakdown because of the stress of going through the whole holiday spectacle at Sandringham. She lasted just long enough to do the church walk, then collapsed in some way.
@Renee you make a great point and @Jeanne very interesting where you ran with it. Totally believable.
Excellent points and I’m totally on board with this theory. Wills wants this divorce before Chuck passes and he’s even ok with going full nuclear (Rose stories, PR messes) to get it
Yep. Agreed.
I think William would want it over and settled so K has no claim to a Queen title or appearing at a coronation. It is all about him after all.
It’s actually the opposite. It’s much harder to divorce Kate then, since Will will be head of the Church of England at that point.
Divorce of charles and diana was considered impossible. But Charles a divorced man married a divorced woman and is head of the church.
The Church of England was founded by the ultimate divorcé (or serial killer, take your pick) Henry VIII. So that cold lump of Baldness Bill is in fine company whenever he and Kate split. I can’t imagine him having a mistress, that implies love and passion, though I can see him paying for a dominatrix.
@Agnes I can’t see him with a mistress, either. I really think one of William’s big secrets is him being gay (or bisexual leaning toward men). I think he has severe daddy issues and he seeks out father figures and that Rose is a willing beard for William and her husband.
Um…allegedly.
Also, LOL at Henry VIII being a serial killer. Perfect. 10/10. No notes.
@Tessa – Charles was able to divorce Diana because that’s what Elizabeth wanted. BP, the government and the church all considered Diana a threat to the monarchy. And the church decided then that a divorced king could become the head of the church. Once Diana died, Charles was free to remarry in the church, but he couldn’t marry Camilla because her ex-husband was still alive. The church changed that rule in 2002, but I think that when Charles married Camilla in 2006 it was a civil ceremony.
I still do not believe they are divorcing.
All of this brouhaha is because they cannot control social media and KP communications is arrogant. They have the British press under their thumb but social media is a different beast.
Big Question: Will Kate have a chance of becoming queen? If King Charles dies and she is still married to William then she automatically becomes queen right?
Caroline was still married but estranged from prince George. She did not become queen consort to George the fourth. He locked her out of his coronation.
Yes. The coronation is a formality.
When QE died, Cam was listed as Queen Consort on the royal website. After the coronation they listed her as “Queen”. I imagine Kate would automatically become QC.
It was a given Camilla would automatically become queen. The complication would have come had they been estranged and wanted to end the marriage.
George the fourth wanted the marriage to end and tried all sorts of legislation. Caroline passed away a short time after being locked out of the coronation.
Others have answered the constitutional and legal-ish issues so I’ll answer the financial issue: the PoW would get a decent pay off in the event of a divorce. If Kate makes it to Queen (with or without the consort addition) her divorce payoff sky rockets into unfathomable wealth.
So yes, tightwad William wants her gone before he becomes king.
Also, he has hated her for a long time (probably since he was forced to marry her since no one else wanted him). He wants her gone, like, yesterday.
If divorce is really on the table i think it wokld happen sooner rather than later because while Charles set prefedent for being a divorced King a part of that was marrying Camilla and convincing the peasants that she was his true love. If William were to get divorced he would need to remarry before he ascenda because i don’t think the idea of a single King would go over well. He needs a wife to sell a happy family image.
Agree. If they divorce, and I’m still not quite on that page yet, it’d need to be sooner rather than later in order to sort out the constitutional ‘stuff’. The thought of a coronation and then a divorce. No. Also, my feeling is, should the marriage fall apart, William would throw his cards in the air and say I’m off. He looks at the very end of his patience with her and the whole institution. Perhaps this is why Edward isn’t looking his best – because it’d be him up next more than likely.
That was my question too: If you are going to manipulate a picture – many many times over- why forget the blue ring?????
I too now think this may be headed to a divorce announcement. Twitter is all abuzz that Rose is getting a soft launch in the press and that William is his father’s son. He is being raked over the coals. Rightly so.
And WaPo supposedly put in a cartoon of wills pulling a wooden Kate silhouette in the palace window.
And Twitter this morning: FakeyKatey, KateGate, RoyalMess
what’s weird is that the article blamed their stress on the queen’s death. really though? really? you don’t photoshop out Big Blue because your grandma-in-law died!
the Queen’s death *and* Harry & Meghan
Here’s a gift link to the WaPo cartoon, enjoy!
https://wapo.st/4cggg9C
I think it really captures his panicked incompetence.
🤣
Ouch! That cartoon hits hard!! – Spot on
LMAO OMG That is hilarious. Thanks for sharing @Pinkosaurus
There is no way Rose is going to leave her husband, house, and life. I think it’s more that people know William is in a weak position right now, so it’s safer now than it was in the past to remind people that William is not a good husband. And people on Twitter who didn’t hear the rumor before are misreading what the resurfacing of the rumor is trying to signal.
Yes, I bet Rose was initially used, in 2019, to provide cover for something Bill did, much darker than a mere affair, and I doubt we’ll ever know what. The Queen tried to reward her for her service by including her in that Church Walk where David Rocksavage looked like he was about to die from severe internal laughter. Her house is like a fairytale dream, and William has the SA of a snail.
Last night on twitter I saw tabloid headlines about Rose’s marriage now ending in divorce, due to it coming out that their daughter is actually William’s. So the plot thickens.
That story appeared in the Spanish rag Marca last April, and never came true.
I believe Rose’s marriage is one of convenience. Her husband is 20 years older and spends half the year with his male friend in France. I honestly don’t see her having another man’s child be a deal breaker, especially if that man is the future king.
I’m not sure I believe she had William’s child but either way, as others have said, no way is she leaving the comfortable life she has now to join that family.
@Louisa – it does seem a marriage of convenience. They seem like very good friends, though, which is fortunate. And if it’s a marriage of convenience, there’s no reason to break it up. It’s only if you are a person who marries for love that you would divorce someone to supposedly be with the person you’re meant to be with. Trying to force the idea that William and Rose are perfect for each other won’t work as well as it did with Charles and Camilla.
I think Kate’s stress or illness is a symptom of their unfurling marriage. The inability to decide whether to be all in or all out.
Sarah Vine’s ex husband was at one time Rose Hanbury’s boss.
Though I go by what Mary Pester concludes – these days it’s not Rose who is the thorn in Kate’s side.
Another great post kaiser 👌
Agree, Liz. Her medical crisis seems to be the end point of an unhealthy marriage; cause and effect. I also suspect the affair isn’t Rose. MaryP has been indicating someone else (have I got this right, Mary?, I hate to put words in someone else’s mouth). It seems to be a woman close to the family, which would make sense – proximity, and the understanding of his role and the need for privacy. I always thought it’d be someone totally different from his set – perhaps the banker or woman in a taxi?! It’s day 4 and I’m losing my bearings. It’s all gone a bit Cluedo in my brain.
She told us to watch the seating arrangement for Easter IIRC. And was it she who hinted that the current crisis is linked to an illegitimate child (referencing Anne’s first husband)?
Ooooh, interesting! I figured Sarah Vine knew some insider royal titbits through her ex-husband. I didn’t know ol’ Govey was that close to David Rocksavage.
I don’t actually believe this, but there’s this small part of me that wonders if Kate really did edit the photo (and she did it *because* William did actually take it) just to totally f*ck it up knowing it would cause all this. Again, I don’t really think this, but the missing rings are imo the strongest evidence that Kate did edit the photo as a massive F U to Will.
I just don’t think Kate is bright enough to think of that. I think William expressly approved a picture without the wedding ring to spite Kate and show her that the divorce is going to happen one way or another.
I personally think she and Ma are using the ‘planned operation’ to stall and buy time to try and work out a deal for her to stay married however it won’t work as its clear he wants out of the marriage and these health problems will be used as the reason – they’ve been setting it up to paint her as too unwell to be a full time working senior royal. She won’t be Queen Consort no matter how much she and Ma try to cling on long enough for that to happen. The status, titles and Duchy money are all Kate and her family care about. If Carole truly loved her daughter she would get her away from William.
William desperately wants to compete with Harry and he know’s he can’t do that with Waity who is just so bad at the job. Based on Mary P’s tea it makes you wonder who he has lined up as her replacement and if she’s already royal adjacent in some way (and no I don’t think its Rose).
Agree. Not Rose. They are just putting her out as distraction so the new woman won’t have the stain that Cam has as the sidepiece. He will claim to meet her after divorce.
Not Rose but I do wonder if The Other Brother did find someone new? Obviously, he’s had a few mistresses and their was that rumour about the lawyer in London but I do wonder if all the stress and strain we saw on his racist, miserable wife last year was because Wills was not happy anymore with just the separation(I like many of us here have suspected they’ve been separated for a few years) and now was pushing for divorce.
Last year had too many red flags and now this disaster? I believe Kate is deeply unwell(her stalking and copying of any woman in TOB’s life is a symptom) and I think she definitely has a physical condition but also a mental one as well. I know many of us speculated something terrible happened at Christmas and TOB might have gotten physical with her but maybe it was as simple as him finally demanding they call it quits so he can be with someone else? Kate has spent the better part of the last 5-6 years holding on to this marriage by her fingernails because she wants the title and crown and now to have it seemingly pulled away when it is so close? Yikes.
I have no sympathy for any of them. All parties involved are terrible. I hope that the kids and nanny Maria are doing ok though.
Sunny, agree, do you remember in their engagement interview she spoke about them breaking up and she said she took it v badly and actually ended up in therapy for a while, now that is before the engagment so one can only image what she would be like if William.wanted out of the royal marriage. ??
I think the deal Carole is working on is to get a generous divorce settlement for Kate and ongoing paid security for her.
Look at the peanuts that Fergie got. Diana got a decent severance package and that’s the Middleton end game.
Also I think whatever went down between Kate and William prior to the announced surgery was very big. I don’t think they can fake things anymore. William definitely can’t hide his feelings and I think he actively dislikes her at this point. And Kate has been on a downward spiral for a while now. How she is living is not sustainable.
If that’s what’s going on, then I actually support Carole’s backbone bc Kate should get security if there’s a divorce. Interesting that Harry’s Security case could have helped her had he won. There will be an appeal though.
i agree. the very first day they announced kate’s operation there was a tweet that basically said “william asked for a divorce and kate ran to her mom and ma mid came up with the operation/sickness idea to stall.” William cannot divorce a sick woman and he can’t divorce a woman he can’t find either.
i believe the middleton released the TMZ photo to show a “sick Kate” and William’s people got mad and doctored the mother’s day pic to show a “healthy Kate.” Again, William needs her healthy for a divorce.
Now that Kate is still refusing to play ball and fall in line, William is resorting to the “mentally sick/can’t cope with being royal anymore” nonsense. I honestly don’t see how Ma Midd can counter it now. I think she got outplayed. However, I’m anxious to see how she reacts. Because she will react. Kate wants the crown. Hell, even at this point, I think she deserves it. The woman hasn’t eaten more than 1000 calories a day in 15 years!
Jeanne, interesting about that tweet. That possibility crossed my mind too because of that gossip item that dropped in November/ December saying that a royal divorce would be announced around January. At the time I immediately thought of the Wailses. In January the prince and princess of Albania did end up announcing a divorce apparently, but I highly doubt the blind was referencing them. Who would care?
I’ll just say that if this all really is a Middleton ploy, they should count themselves lucky that Willileaks is an idiot who surrounds himself with sycophantic idiots. A shrewd person with a strong PR team would be able to flip this around on the Middletons in a flash.
I don’t think her illness/surgery was faked. BP had stated that Charles visited her in the hospital on his way to his own procedure. He’s not going to blatantly cover for William in that manner.
Mary, Chuck might not lie to help Willileaks but he would certainly lie to make himself look good.
Carole will think of something! She has lost a lot recently and won’t take kindly to her daughter’s crown being removed. Her life’s work is being undone. Reserve some popcorn for sometime next year. Godspeed, Carole, get your revenge!
I don’t think its Rose either at this point. I think the fact that even the American press is talking so openly about Rose is because they know she’s out of the picture but there is someone else – so they’re using this old tea to connect the dots.
I think the reason they’re trying to hush up who inveterate propagandist Will Jong Un is with, is because the “scandal” is that his new romantic partner is not female. They’re trotting out Rose b/c she’s either A) safely old news, OR B) she’s a beard for whomever W is really seeing on the side.
Huevos Rageros cheating was never going to bring down the monarchy. Cluck is testament to that. Huevo having a Piers Gaveston moment, on the other hand… I think they’d struggle to sell that to conservative Britain.
No one seems to be willing to ask the deeper questions about Christian Jones, such as why William and his father were willing to cut a PRINCE OF THE BLOOD, a brother and son no less, off from the royal family to protect Jones, and why was Will in the car with Jones the day he set off for London Clinic for the pap photo op, despite supposedly no longer being his private secretary?
‘I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives, I can’t do it anymore,’ Will Jong Un said in January of 2020. He didn’t want his brother to have a partner that saw the family abuse with clarity, because that could help Harry get free. He’s also never wanted Harry to have anything better than what he had. And Harry’s media court cases threatened a close confidante (and possible lover). There’s lots of reasons that can be found for the rift between the brothers, and most of them center themselves in William’s character, bizarre life choices, and biases.
@Where’smytiara
If the issue is that Huevos Rageros (I’m dying at this moniker, it’s brilliant) is involved with a man and they need a beard, why not just stay married to Kate & let her be the beard to maintain the facade? Even if they hate each other, why rock the boat with a divorce when they could easily continue to lead separate lives in private with occasional public appearances and the press would continue to cover for them? The only reason I could imagine for him to really be demanding the divorce now is because he has someone else that he is so desperate to please and that person wants him free of Kate to marry her so she can be Queen (I don’t think William would ever come out for a male love interest if he had one). The way to be able to divorce Kate now would be to say that she faked her illness or that he asked for a divorce and she ended up in the hospital due to action she took trying to emotionally blackmail him into staying in the marriage.
‘Huevos Rageros is absolutely killing me and I’ve already had a good few chuckles at todays stories and coverage. Outstanding work.
I keep going back to that cryptic we got in November or December saying essentially that a couple in the BRF would be announcing a separation/divorce and it would be shocking blah blah but that IT WASNT THE WALSES. My theory is now that meditation hit a rough spot in December- January and Kate went rogue, thus the need for an excuse as to where she was. I think where KP really messed up is that they baked in the reason as to why we wouldnt be seeing her so many months into this so called medical event.
Is it possible that couple was Lady Gabriella and her now late husband?
I thought that Ciotog but they’re not that well known that a divorce would have caused shockwaves.
Though the timing of Thomas’s very sad death is strange too.
I really hope the Vine is not going to blame Queen Elizabeth II’s death for William and Kate’s impending divorce.
No way! Not with the opportunity to drag up H&M’s departure 5 years ago!
they’re going to blame Harry and Meghan. They hurt Kate’s feelings, called her a rascist and kate couldn’t cope with all the hate”
i actually am nervous for Meghan. I think there’s going to be a crazy backlash if william and kate divorce. they have to point the finger at someone and Meghan is they’re favorite scapegoat.
Honestly, I think the response to the media about their horrible treatment of Meghan when there is so much pearl clutching about the social media dumpster fire about Kate… is making negative Meghan stories harder to sell. The whinging about Kate is having a secondary effect of really highlighting the British media’s utter hypocrisy. This week it was about how Meghan wears beige.
Letting her parents hang dry with the collapse of PP was very telling. Removing Kate from Earthshot Singapore, however, was the real harbinger of the “fade-out”. When there were first reports of Kate needing to be there only to be replaced by lame excuses of Prince George’s exam, you know they’re not on the same page. We see time and again of Kate’s side petitioning to be somewhere or voicing their intentions (Diana’s Memorial, Earthshot, George’s school etc) and then they don’t get their way. It’s sad because it shows they really have no power in the end.
The Party Pieces scandal and how it was not handled by the palace was a foreshadow that all is not well with Willam and Kate.
Gasp! Has Sarah Vine turned her poisonous pen on the Waleses? Wow.
I think they already live separately. However, my family thinks that they have a great marriage, and my British neighbors here in the NLs also believe that they are fairly happily married. Especially now that William has been so tenderly caring for Kate! My Trump loving conservative aunt cannot conceive a world in which H&M are lovingly together and those white Waleses are not. And she’s really sympathetic towards K right now. If they’re trying to telegraph a divorce, this is a pretty stupid way to do it if they want Peggington to look good. I’m not sure I know of anyone WanK inclined who believes that H&M made it difficult for WanK’s love life simply because they all thought it was good that H&M left! This could get amusing.
They could say they had separated before the planned unplanned surgery. Then they tried to reconcile because of the kids. Didn’t work blablabla. If William wants a divorce there will be a divorce.
Hopefully if either of them wanted a divorce they could get it!
Public relations wise, this will be very interesting because K is recovering and I am serious about my relatives and the local Brits believing they have a decent relationship. KP is mind boggling in their incompetence, so I believe that they might announce a divorce soon (if wanted). This might go over like a lead balloon for them though: It looks really nasty to supposedly have a great relationship, then have a weird where’s K episode with the explanation being that she’s not well, and then BOOM divorce.
That likely is the truth anyway. He could establish that they have been living separately, I bet, for at least a year. In the fall it will be 2 years since they supposedly both moved to Adelaide.
@ML, “hopefully if either of them want a divorce that can get it.” That’s where I’m at as well as with their health. Neither of them have looked healthy or happy together for years. The actions they’ve taken, that we know about, have been all about hurting others so that they can make themselves look better. It’s been harmful to others, particularly to Meghan and all three of her babies. So if these 2 people who have planted lies about others can somehow get themselves healthy, recover from medical issues and somehow be better people then that’s for the best. So if William or Kate truly wants a divorce, then I hope they get one. The idea of being stuck in an unwanted marriage seems horrible. If they both truly want to stay married, then I hope they do and start acting like kinder people.
Diana and Charles were publicly miserable for years and both admitted to affairs. That is why the public accepted the divorce. William and Kate have kept up the perfect marriage facade for so long that when people find out it was a lie, the backlash is going to be severe.
I haven’t seen anywhere that he’s “tenderly caring for her”. That to me is one of the biggest clues that something is truly amiss.
To clarify: I personally don’t believe he’s tenderly caring for her either. I do know that since this is what was published in January, there are a lot of people who do believe this.
I can’t remember what outlet it was, but there was some story about William doing a 180 in his care for Kate. The story was basically saying that at first, William was devoted and caring, but that all of a sudden he changed. It was really weird because it came out of nowhere and no one talked about the story. Probably because it wasn’t believable at all, but it was still interesting.
Agreed, if you’re not playing close attention the huge ‘perfect couple’ PR line has absolutely landed with a lot of people, particularly those who lean more strongly to the right and love this type of propaganda, future king, etc.
My (DM reading) in-laws were here last summer and somehow the Wails came up, FiL was stunned when I said that they hated each other.
I wonder if all this affair stuff is actually helpful to the Middletons. If I hated my husband, I’d rather be remembered for inhabiting enough of the moral highground to divorce him over an affair rather than as a woman who faked a photo and was derided for it. If he divorced me for an affair, I’d also be comforted by the outcry on my behalf, and the shadow it would cast upon him and his morals for years and years, particularly as he is such a public figure.
My money is that Ma Middleton is behind the reemergence of the Rose stories. It only benefits them. With this public outcry it could force William to run back to the safety of Kate OR it could ruin his reputation when he divorces her. It’s a win/win.
I also think Ma Middleton tipped people off with the Mother’s Day photo. The woman is smart and she’s working all the angles. i don’t know if it will be enough in the end but she’s doing everything she can.
I agree the Rose story helps the Middletons immensely. Not only does is put a shine on Saint Kate’s halo for what she had to put up with, but makes it so, so much harder for William to sell the “one true love” storyline for his second marriage if it’s not Rose (it won’t be). He’s going to look exactly like the serial philanderer that he is, and she is going to look like the angelic mother of his children that he dumped after 10 years of courtship and a dozen years of articles about her perfection.
Ben Affleck survived that reputational damage but he’s a talented and hardworking actor and director, and William is the idiot lazy heir and eventual head of the Church of England. Looking forward to the unveiling of William’s giant back tattoo following the divorce (please be a rampant unicorn).
My assumption is that it is the journalists themselves have been waiting for a moment to bring this back up, and the moment has come.
Maybe, Sparrow? We think there’s a huge possibility that WanK don’t live together and we’ve picked up on the “pillow” fights. This has gone over most people’s heads. In appearances, K gets more attention (be it for her clothes alone) than W. She’s no Diana, but he has a charisma problem. They’ve tried to sell him as sexy and no one (even his fans) really buys that at all. KC paid for his divorce in popularity and has never recovered. W is going to go through a tough time if he follows his dad.
William could say he’s the first to be devastated. He’s such a family man, didn’t want that for his kids. Yet they met when they were young and they grew apart. They’re not even on the same page for George future school. Diana was way more popular than Kate and she divorced.
But I still don’t think they’ll divorce! I’m not quite there. If she does, however, and if the above is a true case scenario (ie that he’s a cheat) I have a respect for her and all she’s been through. My respect for her on this issue is hugely qualified of course by not respecting one iota of her behaviour towards her brother and his wife.
brother in law and his wife. my typing would mean james middleton and his wife! apologies, i’m hopping around, trying to take work calls. arghhh! this site has been addictive for the past few days.
I hate to say this but Vine is right; it really is crazy that the one thing they didn’t photoshop is one of her rings onto her finger. KP had to know people would notice and as i don’t believe at all that this entire thing was Kate’s doing i think it might’ve been done on purpose. I’ve always been in the camp that W&K will never divorce because she’s wanted to be QC so bad and he won’t want to deal with the fallout of another failed royal marriage but the last 2 weeks has made me rethink that.
As for the car pic it’s still so odd to me that this ‘candid’ which was obviously palace approved ‘Kate’s’ face is not visible..I’m starting to think this health issue is related to her face; like maybe there was facial trauma that required surgery to fix and that’s why they can’t just provide a real picture or vifeo of her right now and had to make that pieced together mess of a pic to send out for Mother’s Day.
I also believed that kHate would also cling onto her marriage for dear life because the woman has zero self respect. I also assumed it was a botched face lift sor something similar. But after these latest shenanigans from the KP, I now am wondering if Wank asked for a divorce finally. I still find it weird though because he could have easily kept the marriage and continued to cheat and kHate would look the other way. He has met someone and it is serious.
I think her face is very puffy due to prescribed steroids. I’ve seen the effects of a high dose of steroids and it can be shocking.
I also wonder about the many hints dropped over their disagreement about sending George to Eton. After Kate was allegedly bullied at school, she may have drawn a line over sending her sensitive eldest child to a school rumoured to be rife with bullying (and pegging). It was always inevitable that the heir to the throne would go to Eton, and Kate would never have really had power in that decision. Maybe this was the final fight after many, and neither side will budge- leading to the final breakdown. Pre-coffee thoughts…
The “attacks” on Kate and William have merely been about things they themselves did or said. Maybe they should take this time off to reflect on their own behavior.
Right. It is their own arrogance that has them being ridiculed.
I see they are still trying to make it seem like William not showing up is him “not being himself” instead of who he’s always shown the world he is.
Also still clinging to the lie Kate had anything to do with that photo. The photo is all on William. And can they ever write a damn article without dragging H&M into it?
Any woman who marries into this 💩 storm of a family (unless the man she marries is Harry) will eventually live in a world of hurt. Count on it. The combination of arrogant, entitled a-holes, a cult of secrecy, and the all-encompassing need to protect the monarchy, added to a culture of flagrant misogyny makes disaster for the women inevitable.
Having said this, none of it is justification for Kate’s past behavior.
I don’t think you need your caveat (in relation to the first part of your comment anyway), Meghan DID live in a world of hurt until Harry realised the only way out was to leave. That’s what prevented the otherwise inevitable disaster for her.
One reason for Kates refusal to travel and take on much work could also have been that she has been struggling with stomach problems for a long time, but that she didn’t want to public to know about it for some reason. Not that would have been the sole reason.
What was her reason for bullying Meghan?
I could see that maybe if it’s been a recent development. But she’s been like this the entire time they’ve been together. She could have been zoom-ing up a storm or doing things behind the scenes but nope.
Are we even sure at this point that there was a medical issue, or was that all just a big lie from KP? Like Kaiser said last week I think, this all makes more sense if you consider that KP has been lying to us from the get-go.
I have two working theories this morning (since my theories change daily) –
There was a medical issue, but it was minor and Kate has been using the recovery time to negotiate (think gallbladder removal, appendectomy, maybe even the speculated hysterectomy but with no complications, short hospital stay, etc.) This makes the report of an abdominal surgery accurate and not a lie. Kate is recovered at this point but refusing to participate in any KP games until she gets what she wants.
Other theory is kind of the opposite, lol – there was a medical issue and it is related to the divorce – in way or another. Like we have speculated, there was a physical surgery but she also had a mental breakdown after william told her he wanted a divorce and has been in recovery for that, so the timeline is not set and they can’t guarantee her for something like Trooping bc they don’t know if she’ll be able to participate in trooping, mentally.
Sarah Vine is trash but still interesting that this article was in an outlet like the Mail. Openly discussing their impending divorce goes against the DM’s usual talking points.
Re: the mental breakdown, I recall reading somewhere (either her or on SM) that the gossip within aristo circles was that it was a breakdown after he asked for a divorce.
Whatever the reason – they cannot stand each other now, just like his parents marriage. Chuck won’t interfere unless it makes him look bad and so far their sh!tshow is deflecting from his own health issues.
I’ve been wondering the same. Imagine if there was no procedure at all. We know they lie so why not lie about that. I can also believe there was a procedure but perhaps it wasn’t as serious as we’ve led been led to believe. I mentioned concha calleja last week. We all think it’s serious bc she said coma and said her sources were very good. Which could be true but her sources could be lying! Tominey thought her Middleton sources were solid when she wrote the Meghan made Kate cry story but she was lied to by the Middletons. They’re known to lie. The coma detail has caused worry and concern and sympathy for Kate. Is that by design? The coma rumors is what made it look like KP was covering something. But maybe it was a case of wanting William to look bad and was planted by Carole? It feels wild but look they’re all lying liars who lie. They lied that Meghan made Kate cry and let it stand. This is just one theory anyways.
Even if all this speculation about Kate stalling a divorce is at the core of the clown show, she still would have taken a great photo of herself smiling to shut down all the hilarious BBL memes that hit the internets two weeks ago. Divorce or not, Kate still loves being Perfect Kate to the public. Kate being Perfect Kate and Kate not cooperating with William can co-exist.
Even though we didn’t get Kate being Perfect Kate as a response to the memes, we got the best they could give us–the grainy TMZ photo of a puffy-faced Kate with sunglasses, a slack smile and fuzzy hair riding in a five-wheeled car. That photo was the smoking gun that something medical went down, that it shows in her face, and KP didn’t want the country to see it.
That’s true. I tend to lean towards explanations that would hopefully mean Kate is not so ill that she won’t recover from something.
The tweeter who posted photos of cars driving from Sandringham to London at the end of December, had posted a photo of Kate in October surmising she might be pregnant. I don’t know if I can post that Tweet here or not, and of course it may not be true.
That tweet was just based on Kate touching her stomach in a certain way though, which is something she has done repeatedly. I don’t think it means anything. but of course, who the hell knows at this point.
If there’s no medical issue, what about the convoy to the hospital on December 28?
Red herring? Or legitimately the start of something? Idk. There’s a lot of possibilities and I’m not wedded to any. It’s a throwing spaghetti at a wall type situation😂
that may well have been Cholls. Men with enlarged prostate sometimes become entirely occluded so they can’t pee. This can, as you can imagine, rapidly become an emergency and a very painful one. They need a catheritization. It isn’t a big deal, but it is entirely an emergency when one can’t pee at all.
There may be a middle path possible here: Wlm asks for divorce after Christmas, she seeks to delay it, and engages plan for a recommended but long delayed surgery for her Crohn’s or similar. There are grave complications, or at least, rumours put out by her camp of grave complications. She seeks to delay as much as she can. If Cholls is really terminal and she really does not want the divorce, there may be a cat and mouse game regarding her recovery.
It is shocking to see how these stories have gone from: “Kate is William’s Rock,” “Kate is single handedly saving the monarchy,” “Kate and William Still Madly in Love” to the current ones. Everything about this has been so bizarre, and the articles questionting William’s fitness, the marriage etc. are ramping up. I wonder why the gloves have come off (at least in part) in media outlets that have been praising William and Kate to the skies these past years. I have always felt that William’s hatred of the media and love of secrecy has less to do with his mother than the fact he doesn’t want the public to know what he is doing and not doing. Now that more is expected of him, he can’t take it because he wants to continue his laziness and affairs. But how has that led to the current situation? I assume facts will be filled in over time.
All I do all day is think up theories. Here’s just another one: Why have the gloves come off now? Cholls newly decreased life expectancy. Willy is being cleansed, so that he can become a real king one day. All of the skeletons in his closet are being outed, and all the other rumors put to rest. His terminally bad marriage is being ended. By the time Cholls deceases, William will be cleansed and ready for his close-up.
She’ll be back early April – after the kids Easter holiday – and they’ll go through the motions for a couple of months with a separation announcement towards the end of this year. His plans were upended by whatever happened in late December and even he cannot risk the negative consequences of announcing a divorce just as his wife recovers from surgery. This media chatter is part warning to William, a split between some in the rota no longer wanting to protect William’s shenanigans and editors testing the public’s interest/reaction to a failing marriage narrative. A conversation about William’s unsuitably to be monarch is something they will ignore for now.
I agree with your assessment.
I also agree with this.
For me the simplest explanation for the lack of rings is she gained weight and they don’t fit. Or she’s not out of the woods, and her rush to a hospital or actual confinement at a medical unit is still a possibility. Both Big Blue and wedding band are sentimental, historical pieces that wouldn’t be risked.
But the couldn’t just explain this bc they are trying to show Kate is ok and still her usual self.
If she’s well enough to jump into a car and same way she stood with her newborns hours after birthing them, just summon handpicked photogs from reputable news agencies and have her sit at a couch for a 30s photoshoot. No questions asked. Or schedule a 2 mins live Zoom call with some charities’ reps for a quick ‘I’ll be back’ message.
For me, as I said in another post, the most worrying thing is KP obviously trying to give proof of life or avoiding effective cause for a welfare check, but being unable to do so in a conclusive, dignified, simple manner.
Based on that past story about William’s weird “concern” about Meghan’s diamonds, I have to think that William has possession of big blue and only allows her access to it when he says its okay.
But if her hands were photoshopped as has been speculated, than they could have included big blue. her hands did not look swollen in that photograph (which of course we know was doctored) so that raises the question of, where are her rings? so by trying to pass of a picture of Kate looking healthy and happy and fairly recovered, it had this other consequence, unintended or not.
I think the simplest explanation is that those aren’t Kate’s hands.
I’m sorry, what vicious attacks from H&M? Meghan saying Kate made her cry but Kate apologized and is a good person? Harry saying he and Kate weren’t that close but she likes shopping? Or when Piers Morgan, completely unbidden, outed Kate as a royal racist?
Just… even in the midst of scandal, the Waleses aren’t enough of a draw without Harry and Meghan.
Isn’t that ridiculous? Every time they repeat that, I try and remember where and when-in an interview? In “Spare”? But it doesn’t exist-they just keep saying it so it seeps into the public consciousness and becomes accepted canon.
I don’t believe they will ever divorce.
Maybe Kate will reach a point where she wants out. There are limits to what a person can stand
I’m kind of with you, Amy Bee. This could pass. There was a columnist the other day saying that the BRF has these crises, which fall like huge waves then crash and disperse. Put it this way, though – it’s now or never for them to divorce, we’re at the closest point to this becoming a reality.
They are not divorcing because both Billy and Katey are too image conscious. They will continue release false photos and showing up at events with their fake smiles.
I think they’ll wait until their children are older. Say what you like about these two twits, they honestly do seem to love their kids.
I thought the same but now I do think there’s something to it. Not on her end-she waited and will look the other way forever. But he seems like he is over it, and having some kind of midlife crisis. The Singapore trip where he went alone. The lack of “devoted William as Kate heals” stories. The missing rings. The sudden Rose stories that popped up out of nowhere. His absence from King Constantine’s memorial. All the stories about them not being on the same page about George’s schooling. Something is off.
I’d like to discuss something entirely different. The hands in the infamous photo don’t appear to be Kate’s. She has unusual fingers that are almost the same length. The hand in that photo has a more typical hand with fingers of varying lengths.
I’m going to post a link and hope that the moderator allows it :
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5468159/Are-Kates-fingers-length.html
That is interesting about her finger length. If they had wanted to photoshop her ring into the picture, they had hundreds of photos of her hands with the ring on holding things, like a clutch, they could have used. Why substitute hands that aren’t even hers and omit the ring?
Because the hands were in the original photo used as the bass for the composite. The hands weren’t added in; the face was.
As for not adding a ring in after, I think that is William trying to signal to Kate and Carole that he will have a divorce whether they want it or not.
The problem for William is there are potentially *two* divorces on the horizon. The Windsors have weathered marriage breakdowns, even the divorce of the Prince & Princess of Wales.
But the rota are panicking because their relationship with William is collapsing. They no longer have the all access pass, the narrative control that was the only thing making them special when it comes to royal stories. Whether he knows or cares, William is violating their contract. They nearly hounded Harry to death for not cooperating–what happens when the future King cuts them off?
your comment made me think of this. I hope you can see it, I made it a gift link.
https://wapo.st/4a9fFEH
“Why Is This Happening To Us?” Lol.
My conspiracy is that yes, Kate is ill, but her and Mama Middleton are looking to draw it out because if Charles really is as sick as the rumours say, he’s not long for this world. If Willy and Buttons are still married when he dies, that’s it she’s Queen, Carole has won the 20+ year battle. If they divorce in the mean time…there goes that dream. And it’s not really a good look for Willy to ditch his very sick wife for his side chick. So, the longer Kate is out of action, the longer William is stuck.
William could make kates life miserable if he is forced to stay with her. He would flaunt mistresses or one mistress.if he wants out he will get out. Then Kate can find someone else and have a good marriage
All Kate ever wanted was an AGA and a country life isn’t it? There are tons of articles about that. There you go, William is happy to oblige, he set her free and is himself free
The Idles have been telegraphing their marriage for a number of years now and everyone can see two people who fell out of love for each other. Salt Island rats and company want what Harry & Meghan have for the Idles and that’s what driving them crazy 😜 every time they see the Sussexes it’s a reminder of what they hope for the Idles.
The Royal Princess Barbie’s feet went flat and its driving them all mad.
It would be wild if it were Kate who has found someone new and PW is fighting divorce because only he decides when it is over.
This fake pearl-clutching is kind of funny. “It doesn’t bear thinking about.” But you just wrote it down and published it!
Ha ha, so true! W&K’s new reality, divorce or no, will be a press that is more openly questioning and distrustful, and hopefully not so ready to be weaponised on their behalf. ps Shawna, I saw your comment under mine re academia (another post, I think yest). Very interesting and thanks – I certainly do feel I dodged a bullet career-wise.
“hopefully not so ready to be weaponised on their behalf” – Seriously! We all know how the invisible contract abused Harry and Meghan, but now we’re finding out how it’s messed up the press too. Some of these rota rats should be trying to pivot into a different branch of journalism before it’s too late.
I tell my students that if you can literally do anything else, do it. My problem is that I have never, ever wanted anything else in a career, and my skill sets are ideally matched for this job, even though it drives me crazy and doesn’t pay!
I believe Kaiser she does not want divorce she played the role waited bided time with early years and children, queens protection in a sense of Wills Boss. He wants her gone likly good grounds and solid contract. Maybe one similar to Costner’s. She is a common woman no none nobility and the children get what they need from him and the crown. So she mustn’t need much. I bet she’s given a shit deal it comes down to class…. And I also bet there was a prenuptial in place. She’s working terms and won’t give up the crown without a fight. She wants big blue 4ever a home protection and she saw what they do to spares. Goodluck. He wanted out before Louis then Harry had to fall in love this divorce was a slow burn since 2017, 18-19 covid-queens death-roll out single dad- dads league man lol now Kates illiness. Think the illiness and ill marriage brought the rest of the worlds eyes to what we have been seeing since 2016. Divorce only accelerated by us, it’s been a slow burn. Illness was a delay for terms between the ill marriage. Enough so we wouldn’t even know it’s even faker marriage. He now sees this as an actual way out no terms cut and dry Costner style
So she either takes his shit deal which would be brutal- or lives a life of misery at his toil his rules no public appearances “ass pats manic looks” fake head of family F’s off doesn’t question the king. Either way he makes the terms to both awful. She should count her blessing 3 healthy children. And go live with less on his terms and be happy best, revenge. Best outcome let him burn it all down. Girl. Gone.
I can’t bear domestic violence if this is the case but no one has mentioned how awful their marriage must have been with Carole as a permanent guest. The whole family are ghastly, spiteful and cunning. She flees to her mother when she has any stress. She’s FORTY TWO! She cannot even be a mother to her children. I’m not sticking up for the raging narcissist William but being enmeshed in that dreadful family must have been the end.
There was that random article about William putting his foot down once Carole tried to move in during the pandemic. It was such a weird article because it made Kate look bad, which the press usually doesn’t do, and it wasn’t histrionic. It actually sounded like the truth!
I don’t think we can ever fully prepare ourselves for a divorced William who tries to pretend he is the hottest bachelor around.
I remain uncertain about a divorce announcement because it will invoke a tsumani of scrutiny and speculation and bad press for FK that he already CAN’T tolerate hence the erratic behaviour as he struggles to SHUT all the current storm which is not yet tidal force. The flood gates will open and all those previous spiked articles will be published if he announces a separation. Okay he is stupid, stubborn believes everything is his to command and above all he can’t fake being content with his wife in public any more so if he wants a divorce Willy will get one.
Unless KC only has months to live and he needs to divorce this year then he’d be smarter to put it off until 2025 when Kate has recovered etc., However BM are probably super anxious about being scooped with the big reveal by Us media like Stephen Colbert. They won’t let anything come between them and a massive story like this one.