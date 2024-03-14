“Angela Bassett was ‘gobsmacked’ when Jamie Lee Curtis won the Oscar” links

Angela Bassett was “gobsmacked” when she lost the Oscar to Jamie Lee Curtis last year. Bassett also said it was a “supreme disappointment.” [OMG Blog]
I think Stephanie Hsu deserved the Oscar more last year.
YES! She was incredible.
same! I love that performance. her audition was on line at the time, prob still is somewhere, and just sitting in an office doing the lines she was so amazing.
Same. She ate that role. Waiting for more from her!
I would have been happy with her or Jlc.
One thing about the Oscars is that late career awards tend to be for roles that really stand out from what they’ve been doing. JLC in EEAAO did in a way Black Panther 2 didn’t, even though it was a great performance.
Did not realize they were both born in 1958.
I just never understand how anyone can be overly surprised about any single award. It happens sometimes. I guess they’re in a bubble.
Particularly after she didn’t win the SAG or BAFTA. It was just more likely Jamie Lee Curtis was going to take it once she won the SAG.
Stephanie Hsu was the most deserving, IMO.
I haven’t seen either movie (not interested in any more superhero movies, and I found Everything Everywhere All at Once profoundly overstimulating in the first 30 min and stopped watching), but it strikes me as so naive to think that people who win awards do so because they are the most deserving. Or that anyone should expect to win because they “deserve” it. Awards are so political, and there are so many reasons an actor or movie might win other than that they were the “best.”
Awards are like opinions so you never know who is going to like what for you to win an award.
Being disappointed when you don’t get something that you want is totally normally and understandable. I hope that folks who don’t ultimately win the award are also able to see just how incredible it is to be one of five nominees out of hundreds of performances — that, in and of itself, is incredibly important recognition.
I was gobsmacked too, although awards shows generally do gobsmack and disappoint me.
She wasn’t the only one gobsmacked. If not Stephanie Hsu, then it should have been Angela. Not Jamie Lee.
Add me to the chorus of thinking that Stephanie Hsu gave the superior performance, although Jamie was very good. Angela Bassett is amazing in every role she takes on!
OMG Meghan has just launched an insta account. GO FOLLOW!
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 This is not a drill, Meghan is back on Instagram 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
American Riviera Orchard
https://www.vogue.com/article/meghan-markle-launches-a-brand-new-instagram-called-american-riviera-orchard
Archive for the article: https://web.archive.org/web/20240314202541/https://www.vogue.com/article/meghan-markle-launches-a-brand-new-instagram-called-american-riviera-orchard
A lifestyle brand. All I think of is how Goop swindles people out of their money. I wish she would have done anything but that. Ugh.
@M, Why are you repeating the tabloids here? Meghan had Tig, so why are you comparing her to some other brand? Did she say she is gonna sell vagina candles?
From the registration filing (and name), it sounds more like a regional food company and not a generic lifestyle brand, offering jellies, marmalades and fruit preserves, cook books and table linens.
Maybe she’s starting a fair trade, local fruit processing company promoting products grown in an ecologically sound and sustainable manner with fair labor practices? I’m excited to find out what she’s up to because I’m quite sure it will not be $100 gynecological candles.
This is awesome! So excited!!
I SMASHED THAT FOLLOW BUTTON SO HARD
I love the vibe of it so far. I know it’s barely two blurry videos but it looks goegeous!!
It is one of the Oscar’s greatest injustices, that Angela Bassett still has not won an Oscar. The fact that Bradley Cooper has been nominated WAY more times than Bassett is an absolute travesty.
Speaking of Oscars, with the complete batshittery coming out of KP since Sunday, I’m sad we didn’t get to talk about the custom gown Atelier Jolie made. It was wonderful, and apparently Angelina did the styling and jewelry selection herself. I’m still not clear exactly what the business plan is but so exciting to see some of the first product.
https://www.laineygossip.com/angelina-jolie-made-her-return-to-oscars-red-carpet-as-designer-this-year/77839
Vogue had a short article some time back about this and I was so excited. She’s definitely making moves to never act again. This dress is incredible!