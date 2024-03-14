“Angela Bassett was ‘gobsmacked’ when Jamie Lee Curtis won the Oscar” links
  • March 14, 2024

  • By Kaiser
Angela Bassett was “gobsmacked” when she lost the Oscar to Jamie Lee Curtis last year. Bassett also said it was a “supreme disappointment.” [OMG Blog]
Lupita Nyong’o & Joshua Jackson were hot & heavy in Mexico before the Oscars, and there are even more photos, hurray! [LaineyGossip]
This is one of the funniest political headlines of the week. [Jezebel]
Another explainer on the Rose Hanbury situation! [Pajiba]
St. Patrick’s Day trivia! [Buzzfeed]
Valerie Bertinelli is dating, two years after her brutal divorce. [JustJared]
Trip Wilson gives me Cristiano Ronaldo vibes. [Socialite Life]
Kim Kardashian & Bianca Censori hung out together. [Hollywood Life]
Gasp, John Legend had to walk his own dogs. [Seriously OMG]
Who was the best-dressed at the VF Oscar party? [RCFA]

26 Responses to ““Angela Bassett was ‘gobsmacked’ when Jamie Lee Curtis won the Oscar” links”

  1. JP says:
    March 14, 2024 at 12:32 pm

    I think Stephanie Hsu deserved the Oscar more last year.

    Reply
  2. Concern Fae says:
    March 14, 2024 at 12:40 pm

    One thing about the Oscars is that late career awards tend to be for roles that really stand out from what they’ve been doing. JLC in EEAAO did in a way Black Panther 2 didn’t, even though it was a great performance.

    Did not realize they were both born in 1958.

    Reply
  3. Looty says:
    March 14, 2024 at 12:44 pm

    I just never understand how anyone can be overly surprised about any single award. It happens sometimes. I guess they’re in a bubble.

    Reply
    • Kebbie says:
      March 14, 2024 at 2:13 pm

      Particularly after she didn’t win the SAG or BAFTA. It was just more likely Jamie Lee Curtis was going to take it once she won the SAG.

      Stephanie Hsu was the most deserving, IMO.

      Reply
  4. KN says:
    March 14, 2024 at 12:54 pm

    I haven’t seen either movie (not interested in any more superhero movies, and I found Everything Everywhere All at Once profoundly overstimulating in the first 30 min and stopped watching), but it strikes me as so naive to think that people who win awards do so because they are the most deserving. Or that anyone should expect to win because they “deserve” it. Awards are so political, and there are so many reasons an actor or movie might win other than that they were the “best.”

    Reply
  5. Susan Collins says:
    March 14, 2024 at 1:03 pm

    Awards are like opinions so you never know who is going to like what for you to win an award.

    Reply
  6. Kirsten says:
    March 14, 2024 at 1:04 pm

    Being disappointed when you don’t get something that you want is totally normally and understandable. I hope that folks who don’t ultimately win the award are also able to see just how incredible it is to be one of five nominees out of hundreds of performances — that, in and of itself, is incredibly important recognition.

    Reply
  7. DeeSea says:
    March 14, 2024 at 1:31 pm

    I was gobsmacked too, although awards shows generally do gobsmack and disappoint me.

    Reply
  8. TheOriginalMia says:
    March 14, 2024 at 2:40 pm

    She wasn’t the only one gobsmacked. If not Stephanie Hsu, then it should have been Angela. Not Jamie Lee.

    Reply
  9. Kathryn says:
    March 14, 2024 at 3:39 pm

    Add me to the chorus of thinking that Stephanie Hsu gave the superior performance, although Jamie was very good. Angela Bassett is amazing in every role she takes on!

    Reply
  10. Nubia says:
    March 14, 2024 at 3:46 pm

    OMG Meghan has just launched an insta account. GO FOLLOW!

    Reply
  11. K Wilhelm says:
    March 14, 2024 at 5:22 pm

    It is one of the Oscar’s greatest injustices, that Angela Bassett still has not won an Oscar. The fact that Bradley Cooper has been nominated WAY more times than Bassett is an absolute travesty.

    Reply
  12. Pinkosaurus says:
    March 14, 2024 at 6:22 pm

    Speaking of Oscars, with the complete batshittery coming out of KP since Sunday, I’m sad we didn’t get to talk about the custom gown Atelier Jolie made. It was wonderful, and apparently Angelina did the styling and jewelry selection herself. I’m still not clear exactly what the business plan is but so exciting to see some of the first product.

    https://www.laineygossip.com/angelina-jolie-made-her-return-to-oscars-red-carpet-as-designer-this-year/77839

    Reply
    • Sass says:
      March 14, 2024 at 7:12 pm

      Vogue had a short article some time back about this and I was so excited. She’s definitely making moves to never act again. This dress is incredible!

      Reply

