Telegraph: Stephen Colbert didn’t ‘warn’ the palace about the Rose Hanbury jokes

Stephen Colbert’s Tuesday-night monologue about Prince William dipping his sceptre into some Norfolk rose bushes was met with muted horror on Salt Island. They barely acknowledged Colbert’s very pointed Prince William-Rose Hanbury jokes for hours after the show aired and the clip gathered millions of views online. You would think that these people really believe that South Park is some massive bellwether for American public opinion, and yet Stephen Colbert, the host of the highest-rated American late-night show for seven years in a row, is some niche, barely-discussed American nobody. The Telegraph’s Victoria Ward did mention, in her coverage, that Prince Harry appeared on Late Night in January 2023, a fact which Ward makes into a vague conspiracy, like Harry FORCED Colbert into making jokes about Wandering Willy and the Mystery of The Randy Norfolk Neighbor. But this was the most galling part of the Telegraph’s coverage:
The subject was also raised on Monday night’s show, when the comedian joked about online speculation that “Kate Middleton is dead, Kate Middleton is getting divorce from Prince William or maybe both”.
The satirical weeknight show is filmed in New York and regularly tops the US late-night talk show ratings, regularly attracting more than two million viewers.
It is not readily accessible in the UK but clips were posted online and the segment concerning the Princess was shared widely on social media.
It is thought unlikely to go down well with Kensington Palace, which has struggled to quash social media speculation in recent days and is not thought to have been given advance warning about the segment. A spokesman declined to comment.
“…Is not thought to have been given advance warning about the segment…” Why would an American late-night talk show host run his jokes by Kensington Palace? The British media always brings that up too, like the palace genuinely demands that every TV station, every radio show, every comedian beg them for permission to speak.
Speaking of, Colbert’s former Daily Show colleague and good friend John Oliver also had some sh-t to say on Tuesday night, when he appeared on Watch What Happens Live. Andy Cohen asked him “WTF is going on with Kate Middleton?” John’s response was: “I was out, I thought, ‘let’s all just ignore this one, we’ve moved on’… until the Photoshop thing, and it feels like, you’re almost handling it badly in an impressive way at this point. There is a non-zero chance she died 18 months ago. They might be Weekend-at-Bernie’s-ing this situation.” Y’all..
Yeah, because America still has to ask for permission from the palace – that ended in 1776.
And we emphasized that in 1812!
In what world would anyone run this joke by the palace?! Even in Great Britain I’m assuming anyone can joke about celebrities?
ML, considering what’s coming out of our Parliament since this morning I wouldn’t be surprised if we get tagged of extremism when we bash the monarchy.
Yeah we can joke but thought police is on our backs.
On topic, why would American outlets and shows ask for Buckingham Palace permission?? Ridiculous, they’ve reached a new level of delusion.
No 1812 was about Americans trying to take over Canada too. It didn’t work.
They so misunderstood American affection for QE2 as deference to the BRF. Nah, you guys are just extra fancy Kardashians to us.
I mean, the Kardashians have a far more sophisticated PR operation than KP. Their photoshopping skills are also a bit better.
The state-funded Kardashians.
All together, now:
“But the Kardashians WORK!”
How dare they not run this by KP!! Seems they really do think the world and all the late night shows everywhere revolves around them.
They are expert at being the victim, aren’t they. Poor KP, how warning!! Poor, poor Kate, she just wants her kids to look nice. Poor William, such a stressful time for him. UGH.
They’re having a very hard time coming to grips with reality. After almost 250 years. Sad, really.
No, just slow learners.
I guess we’re back to being colonials again! There had been a brief shining moment where pedants had decided to inform Sussex Squad peeps using their titles or #GoodKingHarry that “America doesn’t have royals”. Took them long enough to realize that!
“London broil” was mentioned at dinner last night and my 7 year old was absolutely horrified that we would have ANYTHING from London because “WE FOUGHT A WAR AGAINST LONDON!” I snort-laughed.
I think the injunction order Willy had imposed on the (UK) press to prevent them from writing and talking about his Rose affair, has expired, and the US media knows that. Generally, injunctions are temporary orders, so yeah, he has to swallow the jokes and scrutiny now, weather he likes it or not.
That’s what I said repeatedly: the British tabloids think that the world is stucked in 1780m and that outside saulty island we care and respect the Monarchy, while the truth is: for most of us they are nothing more than a glorified Kardashian.
Yeah, that’s not how any of this works! American late night hosts get to say what they want, and the fragility of the British Empire is not even close to top of mind. That’s just embarrassing.
I love it when they say what they want. Especially that John Oliver moment — British press can’t stand hearing a spade called a spade, can they? I love that Oliver called it impressively bad handling, too.
That echo you hear…that is the reality of your burst bubble now that your vapid, racist, snooty echo chamber can’t protect you from the consewuences of your awful behavior. Waives in “unsophisticated American” we like H&M over here lol . Some things about my country annoy me, but our refusal to curtsy and bow is something I rather like.
Why should he?
Since when do comedians warn people that they are going to joke about them?
I know, right! Considering how often WimLex gets made fun of by Dutch comedians, this makes zero sense.
He was called Prins Pils already decades ago, so I doubt he cares about stuff like that. Don’t get the entitlement of the BRF that they think they’re obliged to get a warning?
Like really? I am not American either, but I still know that those Late Shows are full of jokes and I very much doubt anyone ever gets a warning.
The key word here is WARNING – why use that word???? They could have said: given a head’s up, let them know, informed the palace – so many ways it could be said yet WARNING/WARN was chosen.
OMG why would he? Do they think he runs all his monologue jokes about the President and Congress past them? They might be how they force it to happen on Salt Isle, but we had a war so we don’t have to do that.
Here on Normal Island we get a lot of politically conservative people clamouring for free speech as long as they can still silence anyone they disagree with. To these people punching down at powerless marginalised groups is fine but the wealthy and powerful need protecting.
We certainly have quite a bit of that too.
That IS basically what the BRF are used to – they routinely ask for stories to be reviewed and edited by the major news networks before they are allowed to air, and threaten to punish outlets when they don’t comply. This includes dictating the camera angles for major royal events at the BBC, which is taxpayer funded. It should be a major scandal, but people just seem to accept it.
Remember how pissed the RF were that Netflix wouldn’t give them a screener of Harry and Meghan’s series? That’s what they are used to. But that’s only how things work in the UK – outside of that bubble? Totally different ball game. But they should keep poking Colbert – he thrives on it!
They also wanted to review the Suits scripts when H&M were first dating. The arrogance of it all!
I could swear that up to a ridiculously recent date any British entertainer who wanted to include the royals in a way had to send a script or something similar to the palace for review and approval
And they were also expecting to review the Sussexes’ contracts to make sure they “didn’t embarrass” the queen. Hah! If her pedo son didn’t embarrass her, then nothing would have but they still had no right to expect the right to vet any Sussex contracts.
Y’all I can’t wait for Saturday night live this weekend 😂
And Colbert tonight!! Oh, would that he has John Oliver stop by.
SNL have had a few months to hone their best pegging jokes, should be a good one.
I hope they don’t, it’s homophobic and insulting to people of whatever gender or sexuality who enjoy that sort of thing.
I’m with @Caroline. I don’t understand why that’s supposed to be tee hee such a big joke. There are people who enjoy that and if it’s two consenting adults why would I shame him for that, as it admits to shaming everyone else who does that. There’s plenty to mock him for – like being a terrible person.
SNL has suspiciously been very good on Meghan. I don’t think they ever disrespected or mocked her. Maybe, it is because they have a more diverse cast this last decade. I don’t think, they are gonna mock Kate either, maybe joke about how she was thrown under the bus like the Daily Show did.
SNL always made QEII and Philip bear the brunt of the jokes. Fred Armisen as the Queen is … something to behold. They’ve positioned Kate as an unwitting victim, and they represent Harry as very likeable. Good observation that they’ve kept mum about Meghan.
They probably won’t have a skit on it. But Weekend Update should be on fire!
Sorry y’all but SNL is off until the 30th
My response to the palaces shocked that an American TV show didn’t run a comedy bit by them: 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Huevo with a Peg on Top and his minions need to stop getting high on their own supply. The rest of the world doesn’t have an invisible contract with you. Plus we’re all too busy laughing.
At this point, we should rename it the glaringly obvious contract. They could not telegraph it any more clearly if they tried. We get it, your entire media apparatus is subservient to your monarchy. There is no such thing as journalistic integrity on Salty Isle.
So the issue is that they didn’t give advance warning (LOL) and not that the story is not completely true. OK.
They did the same thing with Liz Garbus, Anderson Cooper, and Michael Strahan. I can’t remember but I think they also wanted an advance copy of Spare. These are not the reactions of people who have behaved above board. They aren’t worried about someone telling an anecdote about that time they had spinach in their teeth all night. The fact that they want to vet anything said about them by outside parties is very sinister. I don’t understand how more people cannot be up in arms about the influence that they hold over media, this is way beyond PR stuff.
@Dee(2), “I don’t understand how more people cannot be up in arms about the influence that they hold over media, this is way beyond PR stuff.” That’s what we should be focused on – they have complete control over British media and they want control over American media too – WHY, WHY, WHY????
I am so drunk giddy that Colbert basically gave them the finger and went with it. Let the flood gates of hell open on them.
I do believe they doth protest too much……..
And if they come for him he won’t let it go. I love Colbert for that!
I agree totally. I remember when Prince Harry did his interview rounds to promote “Spare”. At the end of each interview they said that they asked the Palace for a comment but the Palace requested to view the interview in advance and that everybody said that they would not do this. So there was no reply from the Palace. Also the issue with the Ministery of Defence announcing Kate being at the Trooping of the Colours and then have to withdraw this under the pressure of Kensington Palace. It is insane how much power over announcements and media coverage they actually have.
Love that this is all spilling out and Kensington Palace along with Peggy have lost all control at this point.
Why would Colbert, Oliver etc seek clearance from KP, or give them a heads-up? Once again the arrogance is staggering. The US media owes the BRF nothing.
South Park is better known in the UK simply because it’s been broadcast here continuously since it began (and it started out on terrestrial TV). That said, the Harry and Meghan episode still got a lot more media coverage than the far more scathing William and Kate episode which included a pegging joke.
We don’t really do nightly chat shows over here because no-one has ever managed to have any major success with the format. It’s easy to not be aware of how influential these shows are in other countries. Here I suspect “The Larry Sanders Show” may have more fans than any real chat show.
SouthPark is so 1998 20th century, I did not even realize it was still an ongoing series.
@Andrea: I often forget it exists too! I’m only reminded when they put out a more controversial one and it gets media coverage. I’m not sure people even bother to watch it regularly anymore, it’s a bit like the Simpsons, well past its best but it rumbles on.
Graham Norton begs to differ. I still watch clips when I need a laugh!
@Christine: Graham Norton’s show isn’t a nightly chat show though, it’s only on once per week. Ditto for Jonathan Ross’s show. iirc even Terry Wogan’s chat show was only on three nights a week. Craig Ferguson, James Corden and John Oliver all moved to the US to find chat show success instead of trying to make a nightly show work.
Graham Norton probably is the best we’ve got though. Definitely the best interviewer and the most entertaining!
Such helpful context, thank you.
Yeesh, if prospective nightly-show hosts have to run every damn skit by KP, no wonder no one wants to try to make one work. 🙄
Did the Daily Fail run it by Meghan that they were going to run her private letter to her father? Are they saying that they did ran it by the palace (but not Meghan) before they published Meghan’s private letter to her father? We know that the Tatler ran the story about Meghan making Kate cry because of the length of the bridesmaid dresses by the palace because it was confirmed when KP had them remove the part about the Middleton family but kept the Meghan lie. Several of the royal rats have told us that the royals and their staff leak stories to them about Harry and Meghan.
Technically, the DM asked about publishing Meghan’s letter and the palace gave permission. They just didn’t get Meghan’s permission. Iirc, it came out in court that one of the editors from the DF was told by a senior member of the royal household that they would not sue over the letter’s publication. And they were told that before publication. So essentially giving permission. It was part of the DF’s defense in the case. So the tabloids did ask for permission and the RF gave permission to print her letter, unbeknownst to Meghan and without getting her permission to publish her own words. It was another example, this time with actual evidence, that the RF purposely fed Meghan to the wolves. It’s just barely reported upon in the BM. But the evidence is there.
That’s right! BRF lawyers tried to dissuade Meghan from taking legal action and stonewalling her. H&M finally got their own counsel from a competitor law firm.
Wow!!! Did not know that palace had told DailyFail that they would not sue over publishing Meghan’s letter. Was that written in Spare? If so, guess I’ll have to break open one of the copies I bought and actually read / listen to it.
The papers covered it too. Just buried in the article and only mentioned once. And never brought up again as opposed to you know mentioning South Park over and over.
It’s like when you work in a toxic workplace for too long and your compass for what is normal and acceptable gets skewed. These organizations have been kowtowing to the royal family for so long that they don’t understand that others won’t, and shouldn’t, do the same.
I’m starting to think the British tabloids are either sniffing so much glue that their brains are no longer capable of rational thought. OR, they’re just idiots swimming in their own hubris, living in an alternate universe.
It’s because the British press have a weird enmeshed relationship with the BRF. The press need the BRF to sell papers, while the BRF need them to keep them relevant and popular. This is why they’re currently scrabbling round trying to save the BRF’s bacon. This is a tough time for news media and abolition of the monarchy would give them even less gossip to publish.
They are living pre-1776 when the Colonies had to ask for permission from the KoE.
The derangers loved the south park episode about the sussexes. Did south park ask the palace for permission then
I saw plenty of derangers willingly fall for the claims that H&M would be suing Trey Parker and Matt Stone, claiming they had no sense of humour and by contrast W&K probably just watched their respective episode and laughed at it. You know, the episode with a pegging joke. I doubt W&K’s fans even watched it.
Why would Colbert’s team run it by KP?? that’s not how it works in the US, sorry to disappoint. You wanted to be big in the US William – well now you are. HAVE FUN.
I love John Oliver’s comment about how they are handling this so badly in an almost impressive way. I really feel like each day someone wakes up and says, “how can I make this worse?” I know. more photoshop! I know, another rage-filled article from William!
It’s also not how it functions in other constitutional monarchies. Trust me, Willem Alexander was known as “Prins Pils” (Prince Beer), an idiotic doofus. This has never been completely forgotten.
And he’s out there today making photoshop jokes, LOLOL.
This shows that the Palace is used to getting advance info even from American productions. That’s how they killed Andrew story in America before it blew up. They used the access to K&W. After H&M came here, things changed because more serious journalists got involved like Anderson Cooper. They don’t do things like giving advance copy of their show, but Anderson wasn’t covering the royals before. So, we didn’t have a chance to see how the royal family acts entitled behind the scenes. That’s why UK journalists were so worried about H&M living in USA.
Also, I saw on a lot of British talk shows, the guest was asked about Meghan and they talked sh*t about her freely even though the guest isn’t a royal commentator or anything. If you still don’t believe the BRF controls the UK media, you are a dumba**.
I’m really hoping that Colbert takes notice of this unhinged expectation, and responds by demanding that those British talk shows run it by President Biden next time they want to talk shit about Meghan.
Amen! Hopefully I’ll remember to steal that line the next time some racists rants about H&M — “DId you run this past President Biden for permission first?”
The royal rota truly live in a bubble.
When Hamilton opened in London, did the character of King George just soar completely over their heads?
The Daily Show did a funny bit, too – with ever more preposterous explanations for the photo and always landing on “it’s Kate’s fault.”
This? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w6fyfZ0r_u0
I loved the Daily Show’s take. Those alternate Wales family photos just killed me with the WTC and Al Pacino.
looooove the gymnastics they are doing to get Harry and Meghan involved as well. HARRY lives in the US, I bet he had something to do with it! Meghan breathes air, omg, JUST LIKE COLBERT, she had a hand in it! Yes indeed so obvious.
This is one of the times I am having SUCH revenge victory pleasure over this PR trainwreck of their very own making. It is beautiful. I hope more US talkshows pick it up.
Those rats still think people outside of that island should ask permission to criticize their strange behaviors. Tuesday-night monologue was everything and added John Oliver comment was the icing on the cake 🎂
This is absolutely rich. Colbert isn’t just a talk show host. He’s a political satirist. Has he ever notified an American politician on advance that they’re about to be skewered and spit roasted?
And it’s rather…un-smart to want to insure you will be an ongoing feature on his show. 🙄
Dear British media:
We, the United States of America, fought a whole -ass war so that we don’t have to pamper and hand hold your royals. Take a seat please.
Signed,
A Daughter of the American Revolution.
@Nancy: with your kind permission, may I append something to your letter?
P.S. Andrew is still a credibly accused sexual predator and the US Dept of Justice would like a word with him about that. Amidst all the chaos, we haven’t forgotten that, and we wouldn’t want you to, either.
Sincerely,
Literally Everyone
Omg… I am working with someone who belongs to a group calls The Daughter of the British Empire and they have a big cardboard cutout of KCIII.
Here’s my thing: It is becoming very clear that the monarchy is just a giant joke to people. Like, no one actually takes it seriously or has any great real affection for it. Also, I really do wish people would stop comparing this to all the hate and abuse Meghan Markle received. It’s not the same!! I mean people are more talking about how bad Kensington Palace and the monarchy is at PR than anything. No one is really demanding to have Kate pose for them at their will. To know intimate details about her medical condition, etc… All people want to know is if she’s okay. That’s pretty much it.
And I don’t think people would really have cared that she was taking so many months off (cause that’s normal for her) if her office handled the PR of it all better. But they didn’t and now people are having a laugh at KP’s screw up. Again, everyone is giving baby Kate her space, but she is so used to be infantilized and has created this “poor me” quality to her that you can’t criticize her. I mean, even some TikTok and Instagram American commentators I follow have such a white feminist view of Kate. We can’t criticize her for anything. She’s not at fault for nothing, she has no say in her life (I mean, yes, she does) But she’s just making decisions you all don’t like so you blame the palace, monarchy, or whatever.
I really do think something is happening and I think KP thought they had it handled, I think some big changes will be coming, but time will tell. I’m just sick of people treating Kate as if she hasn’t been an active and willing participant in how’s she’s viewed, treated, what her life looks like (behind the scenes/appearances). People go out of their way to make her not at fault, and people are tired of it. When will people realize, there are women out there who want to be infantilized because it leaves expectations at the floor. To the point where walking in heels is impressive. It’s not. It’s really really not.
@ Jane, I think KPs snotty attitude about the concerns of the general public for their future queen-consort has really made people angry. The tone of their second announcement saying that they already said what they wanted to in January and wouldn’t be providing a running commentary really hit the wrong way, it sounded much too snotty and juvenile with a hint of classist sniffing, like why should we respond to the peasants questions, we’re much too royal for that. Anyhow, I continue to not care about Kate but this current scandal is so entertaining!
His joke about the illegitimate child made me laugh. Fully aware it’s in the vein of royal bastards being a family tradition down the centuries (double meaning here!), but it did jolt me into think perhaps there’s a lovechild only a few know about. That wasn’t his intention, of course, but it was my reaction for a second or two. Perhaps he/she’s not been as careful as modern contraception allows, or perhaps they are truly in love, have a child, and don’t care. Who knows – and let’s face it, we’ll never know.
I guess it’s becoming widely thought that William is allegedly the father of Rose’s daughter. The twins (Rose’s older children) do apparently look a lot like her husband.
(Yeah back in the older days, that kind of info came out wellllll after the fact. E.g. Prince Philip and Penny Mountbatten.)
The gossip (again this is all ALLEGEDLY) on the thread that talked about Colbert’s opener was that William is having an affair, but Rose is old news.
Agree. It could be he’s moved on from Rose, with whom he has a love child, and is now with someone else. I did feel for Rose, being brought back into this mess. MaryP I believe has her eye on someone else, to be revealed in the Easter walk to the church. A woman who was at the Commonwealth service. In a large hat, or a small hat? I could only spot one person, other than Sophie, and haven’t a clue who she is.
It’s hard to know – a lot of those aristo families are related to each other any way, so it’s difficult to go by looks. I’ve always side-eyed the twins, simply because Rose and David announced their engagement quite suddenly, got married almost immediately and then she gave birth a few months later. That’s exactly what used to happen back in the day, the king would make sure that his mistress and child were set up with a trusted, titled friend.
But that would mean that the relationship happened 15 years ago, even before W and K got engaged (maybe they were “on a break”) and married. So the timing of the “rural rival” story doesn’t exactly fit, Kate would have known about the situation going into the marriage. Unless maybe she later decided to cut Rose out, resulting in that infamous Tatler takedown?
I wasn’t really following royals in 2009, but my sense is that the palace would
have balked at announcing a surprise engagement to someone who was not Kate and was obviously knocked up (keeping in mind how they insisted that Diana be a virgin). Neither would anyone want stories about the twins’ mysterious parentage. Solution? The much older, rich, bachelor David Rocksavage, who could use an heir and someone to help run the estate. Win-win!
It’s also plausible that pregnant and young though she was, Rose took one look at the whole Windsor clan and noped right the hell out of that mess! And so, having been thoroughly rebuffed by all of the women in his own social set, William eventually turned back to the last option left standing and made her an offer.
There has never been any indication that William and Rose were friendly prior to both living in Norfolk, or any rumors about the parentage of the kids. This is not 1530.
Hopefully he does a segment on this coming up! Or when new breaks and breaks it all down! John is so amazing explains things genius even an idiot can understand. His segment on carbon 8 devils piss was so great and informative I hope we get a deep dive into this industrial institutional mess.
The entitlement! Why on earth would he?
Mrs. Colbert is apparently quite interested in the doings of the BRF.
That’s a good point. We know that she’s a huge Anglophile and loves watching British dramas. It’s not a huge leap to following the BRF soap opera and talking all about it at the family dinner table to the point that even Stephen got sucked down the rabbit hole.
Come talk to us Evie!!!
Maybe she’s already here……
Well, I think the funniest thing that could happen is if the network would publicize the fact that Colbert is going to include the brf in his monologue the day he does. Let it circulate around x/twitter and drive the viewers WAAAAY up.
Would that be ‘warning’ enough?
That would be hilarious, and a very “Colbert” thing to do.
If Willy has a super injuction in place in the UK does this limit reporting on this segment over here because it seems to have been ignored by the tabs? Maybe Torygraph are getting round it carefully?
It was featured in the DM when I looked – perhaps it’s gone. I saw the headline but didn’t read, so not sure whether they used her name. And I understand The Guardian has it, but has taken out the ref to Rose. There is an article in The Telegraph. Skimming through it, it doesn’t mention her name. They are treading carefully. It talks of alleged affair 2019 in The Telegraph.
@ladydigby, no a super injunction in the UK has no binding effect on foreign tabloids. I think to date they have been using the “access” threats. Interestingly, I believe that super injunctions issued by English courts do not apply to the Scottish and Northern Irish (and maybe Welsh?) Press (this per a Scottish reporter). What I think stops them from reporting is more the very liberal privacy laws applied. And by liberal I mean much encompassing.
This is the funniest thing ever: Imagining that Stephen Colbert, a hugely popular and brilliant Irish American comedian, would need to notify the palace about jokes involving an institution he’s made no secret of disdaining.
The Telegraph and the royals are just so hilariously terrible at navigating the real world.
Funny thing about invisible contracts. They only work if everyone goes along with it. KP fumbled their way onto the international media stage where there are LOTS of reporters who know a good story when they see one. Perhaps the dam will break within the rota, too, so they get an actual pay day soon.
This reminds me of when GMA (?) wanted an interview w/ W&K around their wedding and were told no by the palace. That was back when the BRF had something of value to leverage (access to the future King/Queen). The royal family doesn’t have that anymore, so I hope they prepare themselves for humiliations galore.
Yeah, because comedians now have to ask for BRF’s permission before they make any jokes? These people need to build a bridge and get over themselves.
It’s like they forget that there are a lot of Irish-Americans like Colbert, who have no love lost for England and the Monarchy.
Also, Colbert has been mocking “alleged” royal scandals for 20+ years. (Google “Colbert Prince Charles Scandal Banana” and enjoy.)
Irish-Americans like Colbert, and also Joe Biden much to their rage when he skipped out on Charles’ stupid hat party but had a rager of a pep rally in Ireland 🤭
“We need to run these jokes past KP first….”
Colbert is Canadian. Maybe there’s some sort of British Subject nonsense they’re thinking of? Giant eyeroll, nonetheless.
He might have some Canadian ancestors, but Colbert is quite famously from South Carolina! Much as we would like to claim him for Canada, haha.
Nope, he was born in Washington D.C. He made a thing that he would be going to Canada depending on who won the 2016 Presidential election, but he didn’t.
“Why would an American late night talk show host run his jokes by KP”
This is their colonial mindset, which I’ve also noticed when visiting that island back in the early 2000s. As they think they still have some ownership over the US 😆.
All I see on SM and the mainstream news outlets, is that everyone around the world are making fun of both the BRF and BM. They want to keep Rose quiet on that island , but her and Ws alleged affair is all over US news-my sister was telling me even her coworkers that hardly follows BRF are talking about it.
I’m wondering if SNL is going to enter the chat this weekend lolZ..
Why trot this old gossip out now tho?
Seems a bit off for SC too, usually more political
Because it is old gossip buried by the palace and the british media. It was unburied by the social media and got trending. Colbert is always talking about things people are talking about. That’s why he gets huge ratings, not just for political stuff.
Colbert is such a wonderful, warm, and decent man! He also lives in the same town as Camilla’s nephew. The nephew has a film production company, so I wonder if their professional or social worlds overlap.
snort. Yes American citizen John Oliver doesn’t need permission either. I was reminded that he infamously warned Meghan to stay away from the BRF. He said it on Colbert right before the wedding. He said something to the effect of ‘these people are going to cause you mental anguish’ or something similar.
John Oliver’s comment made me cackle so loud the cat ran away.
The comments on censorship of entertainment here in the UK are very accurate, and it’s all down to the Tories. Until recently the BBC aired a very popular political satire show called “Mock the Week” which was very similar to the Daily Show (ie using comedy and satire to hold politicians to account), but in a quiz show format. Then the government intervened and had it cancelled.
There’s another very popular satirical politics/news show on the BBC called “Have I Got News For You” which is a hugely respected show which has been airing since before I was born. HIGNFY has frequently mocked the BRF and they absolutely destroy Tory politicians every week, seemingly they have complete freedom to say whatever they want. HIGNFY is currently between seasons but the new season starts in about three weeks. I’ll be very interested to see what they say about all this Kate stuff, assuming all the weirdness is still going on then.