Telegraph: Stephen Colbert didn’t ‘warn’ the palace about the Rose Hanbury jokes

Stephen Colbert’s Tuesday-night monologue about Prince William dipping his sceptre into some Norfolk rose bushes was met with muted horror on Salt Island. They barely acknowledged Colbert’s very pointed Prince William-Rose Hanbury jokes for hours after the show aired and the clip gathered millions of views online. You would think that these people really believe that South Park is some massive bellwether for American public opinion, and yet Stephen Colbert, the host of the highest-rated American late-night show for seven years in a row, is some niche, barely-discussed American nobody. The Telegraph’s Victoria Ward did mention, in her coverage, that Prince Harry appeared on Late Night in January 2023, a fact which Ward makes into a vague conspiracy, like Harry FORCED Colbert into making jokes about Wandering Willy and the Mystery of The Randy Norfolk Neighbor. But this was the most galling part of the Telegraph’s coverage:

The subject was also raised on Monday night’s show, when the comedian joked about online speculation that “Kate Middleton is dead, Kate Middleton is getting divorce from Prince William or maybe both”. The satirical weeknight show is filmed in New York and regularly tops the US late-night talk show ratings, regularly attracting more than two million viewers. It is not readily accessible in the UK but clips were posted online and the segment concerning the Princess was shared widely on social media. It is thought unlikely to go down well with Kensington Palace, which has struggled to quash social media speculation in recent days and is not thought to have been given advance warning about the segment. A spokesman declined to comment.

[From The Telegraph]

“…Is not thought to have been given advance warning about the segment…” Why would an American late-night talk show host run his jokes by Kensington Palace? The British media always brings that up too, like the palace genuinely demands that every TV station, every radio show, every comedian beg them for permission to speak.

Speaking of, Colbert’s former Daily Show colleague and good friend John Oliver also had some sh-t to say on Tuesday night, when he appeared on Watch What Happens Live. Andy Cohen asked him “WTF is going on with Kate Middleton?” John’s response was: “I was out, I thought, ‘let’s all just ignore this one, we’ve moved on’… until the Photoshop thing, and it feels like, you’re almost handling it badly in an impressive way at this point. There is a non-zero chance she died 18 months ago. They might be Weekend-at-Bernie’s-ing this situation.” Y’all..