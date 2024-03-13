Stephen Colbert did a segment on Rose Hanbury & Prince William last night

Five years ago, almost exactly, The Sun published Dan Wootton’s now-infamous “rural rival” story, in which he left enough breadcrumbs to indicate that Kate Middleton, then the Duchess of Cambridge, was trying to “phase out” Norfolk aristocrat Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. It was left unsaid why Kate had such a bug up her bum about Rose, but of course people quickly learned the gossip ripping its way through the posh set and the Norfolk aristocratic circles: Prince William and Rose were allegedly engaged in a torrid affair, and when Kate found out, she got mad and tried to push Rose out of their social circle. The thing is, Rose can’t be pushed out – she’s married to David Rocksavage, who was at the time the Lord Great Chamberlain, a hereditary role which meant he and Rose attended all of the fanciest royal events. When King Charles became king, he appointed Rocksavage as his lord-in-waiting too.
There's a long, dirty history here, which we've covered extensively for years – go here to see our Rose Hanbury archives. For what it's worth, Kate and Rose have seemingly buried the hatchet and they still socialize with each other, and I've even gotten the impression that Rose has pity for Kate. Rose and David are still welcome in the highest echelons of British society, and they attended last year's coronation. I also believe that Rose and William's alleged affair was probably over a while ago. But! Given all of the weirdness around Kate and William this year, the Rose story has cropped up once again. The Independent did a weird side chick soft-launch of "who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley" this week, and Twitter is ablaze with speculation, gossip history and deeply funny tweets about Rose. What I didn't expect was Stephen Colbert devoting a segment to Rose and the affair rumors on his show last night, I've queued it the relevant part:
You guys… it’s mainstream. It’s super-mainstream. This isn’t some random internet gossip which can be shut down with legal threats from Kensington Palace. This is American network television!
I know, I know!!! I could not BELIEVE my eyes when this came up on my Twitter feed this morning. Holy crap this has utterly exploded – and the US outlets must be absolutely sure of their sources to go with this. Previously it was confined to corners of the internet like, well, us here.
Twitter is alive once more – my favourite so far on this angle has been “What is it with the royal men that they have to have affairs with women who are the Shein version of their wives?”
Haha the Shien version of their wives is great. The incandescence at KP could probably power all of London for a week!!
Hahaha @The Hench!! I love the Shein Reference. But HOLY 💩 For SC to make this part of his monologue is quite telling – and I don’t mean because it validates the William/Rose rumors, it telling is that KP and the ‘Where is Kate?’ battle cry is fair game for the international media to ridicule. They’re applying hard core pressure for revelations. Aside from morbid curiosity, I’m wondering why? Honest question here. Why do they/we want to know? I’m also asking for myself.
@TRex – I don’t like being fundamentally lied to. And I don’t think Kate had “planned abdominal surgery,” I think she had a stroke or William beat the crap out of her (including her face) or I think she might actually be in a coma or she might even be dead. All of which would have sounded bat crap crazy to say a few weeks ago, but now…
Had they just gone with the “planned medical surgery” and then regular normal PR after that – “Kate is recuperating comfortably but the surgery was difficult, the family thanks you for your well wishes…” I don’t think I would have batted an eye. Something is up.
@Tuesday that seems a bit excessive lol
Pulling up right behind you – screech – tires – The moment has arrived!!!! 5 years yall
Yesterday I started a note on my phone called “The day the dam broke.” It’s screenshots and links to the articles about W and K’s marriage that started trickling out yesterday and the day before. Adding this for sure.
Woooooow. Hold onto your scepters, American mainstream media is coming and you can’t stop that. What a debacle, and what an absolute vindictive gift for watching the horror show of what happened to H&M. I want to thank KP‘s publicist for completely whiffing the easiest hit in the world. Not to mention that they’re doing it at a time when people are dying for this kind of low-consequence gossip to distract us from incredibly difficult and scary times.
Let’s all have a nice drink of whatever is personally appropriate and savor this rare moment. Justice, no matter how shambolically, has stumbled its way to our door. There are in fact moments in this world when awful people get what’s coming to them.
camilla side-piece is not in the same universe as Diana. Rose is probably more royal-adjacent than Can’t ever was, and had an actual career or two. I get why people think that Rose is not as pretty, but honestly, they are both the same amount of boring and plain to me.
Yeah, it’s So weird, to me Rose is far prettier. Her face is more feminine and hasn’t been tweaked to photograph “perfectly”, which I guess I find more interesting. She’s also a lot more graceful in public than Kate (no constant open mouthed efforts at appearing “charismatic” either!)
It is fascinating though that both Charles and William had affairs with women who on the surface look very similar, same hair color and style, same coloring.
Yes, Rose has a whole different energy. She’s quite pretty and way less “try hard” than Kate.
Kate is new money try hard while Rose is the real deal. She has fantastic taste and apparently is very witty irl. If she’s queen bee of the Tofs there’s a reason.
Rose gets branded as not as pretty because the one photo that shows up when she is mentioned is a side shot of her at that charity event with younger than current Kate wearing a smirk and Rose looking subdued. Plus she has a weaker chin in that photo.
A current look of both of them shows a different story. Plus her IG shows a lot of the charitable work she has done as marchioness, which is more than what Kate has done.
The biggest mystery by far is why any woman would actually want to have an affair with Willy ? He’s unappealing as wet toast.
@MY3Cents: With a deeply felt apology to all wet toast, but… you are right.
I think Rose is miles prettier than Kate Middleton. I never considered Kate anything special.
I think she’s pretty. I sense they find the photos where she looks the most forlorn, even guilty and ashamed, to overlay the rumours on. But some of her pictures are truly gorgeous.
kelleybelle. Yes, agree, I think she is nicer looking than Kate, with an unusual grace. Kate is pleasant enough looking but certainly one of a type. She’s inherited the Middleton jowls and eyes. She was never a great beauty, and the myth built around her looks has ended up with her faking her own recovery photos to imply she’s looking no different. Her photos have always been a lie.
Rose is horsier, she’s obviously the cooler one, sleeker, edgier with more confidence and personality. Give her a few weeks on the front page of the news, she’ll get her surgeries together in no time and by summer she’ll be picture perfect.
Rose as a young model had a great body. Kind of like Emily Ratajkowski. Slender with great natural breasts. She is much more feminine than Kate and looked very striking in her modeling pictures.
And she has relaxed good looks. Simple and not trying too hard.
They’re both (un?) surprisingly similar in looks. Neither are beautiful, both are ordinary pretty. Pretty like the cute girl in the cubicle next to you.
Kate was prettier when they were younger, though Rose aged better. But what are looks ultimately? Diana beat Camilia by leagues and what good did it do her?
The BP is paying foreign media outlets to spread the gossip since they have a blanket blackout in Britain when it comes to reporting the Royals in a bad light (except for HM).
hahaha. The meme going around where people are trying to pronounce her title has made me laugh but internally I’m like WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN? ME AND THE CELEBITCHIES BEEN DISCUSSING THIS FOR FIVE YEARS!
I feel like the internet is just now catching on to some of the shenanigans over on the Salty Isle. I feel a little bit vindicated for us having paid attention to the royals for over 15 years. NOW IS OUR MOMENT! LOL.
Oh yes. I have been incredibly smug now that everyone is asking ME what’s going on. 😂
Still reading through the comments but all you Celebitches give me life.
Hench, make room for me!
@SussexWatcher – plenty of room! Come on in to the House of Welcome to Our World, World. How do you take your tea?
My very serious, non-gossipy friend rolled her eyes at me for years whenever I mentioned all this nonsense. Now she is the one sending me tweets and memes and all the latest theories. Welcome to the party darling! She hasn’t found the pegging side quest yet, but I cannot wait!
@Dara “She hasn’t found the pegging side quest yet” omg, I am creased
when they started “mispronouncing” Rose’s title I immediately thought of CB.
One of my not-royal-watcher peeps asked, “what is going ON?!?” and I laughed, it’s like that moment in Princess Bride with Inigo Montoya: “Let me explain. No, there is too much. Let me sum up.”
Y’all the dam has broke, the waters are starting to pour fourth. Shall we open book on when the palaces will be fully inundated? Put me down for Friday, around tea time.
RadarOnline has William saying Kate is “Emotionally unstable” …basically it’s another trial balloon that KP is floating that Kate wants to retire from public life. Absolutely none of the article has direct quotes from Kate of course, but “senior royal officials” get a mention and William is (allegedly) quoted.
Kate seems to be doing a lot of shenanigans for someone flat on their back at Wood Farm… if only Will had as much energy and enthusiasm for his basic ass job, that he appears to have for smearing the married-in women in his family.
@Abby, I have not discussed with no real person since over 5 years – our royal shenanigans were so niche and now, we’re on mainstream!! Hurray! We’re on the highway guys!
I had to make a detailed report to my husband of what I know yesterday night! It felt like showing somebody a hidden jewelry box with secret gold and diamonds.
CELEB*TCHES, OUR TIME HAS COME
I feel like I have been vindicated for every time someone looked at me like I was nutty for spending lockdown defending Meghan like it was my actual job, but damn.
Who’s asking me for my opinion now? Everyone.
I can’t imagine what Kaiser is going through, since she is the actual definitive expert! It’s gotta feel like an endless victory lap.
@christine EXACTLY!!!
I have to say I’m so grateful for this community and for @kaiser!!
Sometimes it was really hard for me to deal with news of Meghan because I felt like I was all alone in this, that everybody hated her and I couldn’t believe how Meghan, such a great woman, could be treated like this. As a young, “white” woman in a European, non-English speaking country without a monarchy, where no one cares about the BRF anyway and if then only in gossip magazines, where of course they are reported positively, I really had the feeling that no one realizes what terrible people they are.
It wasn’t until celebitchy that I realized there are much more people who see the truth (and with Twitter xD)!
And of course I’m celebrating the fact that the world is slowly catching on.. 😉
It was very upsetting to watch how Meghan was treated in the UK and during lockdown and ever since by the BM. And one part of the reason she was thrown to the wolves was to cover this story. So it’s been wild to see colbert actually covering this very story years later.
I have to agree, I’ve been reading this site since 2008 and watching this all fall into place now especially over the last 5 years is…i can’t even really articulate it…reassuring? Like, for real karma, fr fr
@christine – EXACTLY. Even the husband came up to me the other day and said “what’s all this about Kate?!” And my mother said yesterday “wow, I guess Harry was right all along…”
As a catty aside, I’m of the school of thought that thinks Rose does look like a horse. She’s just got bigger b—bs that’s all….
y’all asking why william is into rose and not kate — we have known the answer for a while, and it’s why his nickname is “prince of pegging.”
@Sam….my sentiments too! I felt all alone with my frustration over the treatment of Harry and Meghan and being here has helped immensely.
I don’t think Rose is a Shein version of Kate. Rose knows how to be an aristocrat and someone William can be proud of, instead of a wife he’s ashamed of.
rose is no better than kate. Rose has no any bachelor degree. It was said she attended open University. But the reported media said no proofs available to validate. Also her brief working under a politician was also a fake news.
Rose and her sister became famous just because she posed with EX PM tony blair in a bikini. Just how kate walked in her undies in a fashion show. Rose was signed to a modelling agency but wasn’t a model thing. I searched for her modelling photos. No any catwalk or amusing photos found. Please Share the links if you found any of her modelling photos.
https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=yninVj8y&id=CE6245943A29A51146AAE48C40DF318314C08FA1&thid=OIP.yninVj8yVOzIfr6hBi5tsQHaJ4&mediaurl=https%3A%2F%2Fth.bing.com%2Fth%2Fid%2FR.ca78a7563f3254ecc87ebea1062e6db1%3Frik%3DoY%252fAFIMx30CM5A%26riu%3Dhttp%253a%252f%252f4.bp.blogspot.com%252f-CfNRUtnR0u4%252fUH3n-WjULlI%252fAAAAAAAAO30%252f_H-Te4d8yx0%252fs1600%252fce4.jpg%26ehk%3D0C9TZEsr4pdqpXOKUBpSr%252f%252fBOrzbgzDxJRvHegMV1QI%253d%26risl%3D%26pid%3DImgRaw%26r%3D0&exph=1600&expw=1200&q=rose+hunbury+with+tony+blair&simid=608026542104515235&form=IRPRST&ck=B44E3E2A946DF01D8EAE7B0DCCABC981&selectedindex=2&itb=0&pc=EMMX01&ajaxhist=0&ajaxserp=0&vt=4&sim=11&pivotparams=insightsToken%3Dccid_jTynagKj*cp_80B1DB17EE27112DB8A267CD605F504A*mid_5A84B418411579DC28FE9B62F3B4504D361995B2*simid_608050924648948669*thid_OIP.jTynagKjCLynyauBmHRaJAHaE8&iss=VSI&ajaxhist=0&ajaxserp=0
Then she was also a side piece for 6 years for her husband who was a ladies’ man. At 42 he wanted to settle so just married her without any choice. Similarly how WanK ended in marriage.
https://www.thelist.com/1020945/the-truth-about-rose-hanburys-marriage-to-david-cholmondeley/
I’ve never seen rose giving a speech or doing anything on her own. If she is a great woman why have an affair with another man??? Showing up for a charity doesn’t mean she is brainy and a fit. She looks better than kate. But still plain and worst. IDT william will choose rose over kate.
So I thought Rose worked for Michael Gove?
@Jais – It is claimed she worked for Gove which is how she became big buddies with Sarah Vine.
@Honeybee – Rose Hanbury modeling:https://www.tatler.com/gallery/when-rose-hanbury-modelled-for-tatler
FYI: Her sister, Marina Hanbury The Countess of Durham, worked as a parliamentary assistant to Kate Hoey, M.P.
FYI: Ned Lambton, the current Earl of Durham and current husband of Marina Hanbury, had as his second wife one Catherine FitzGerald, an Anglo-Irish aristocrat, who is now married to Dominic West.
Ugh!!! Rose is no better simply because she is an “aristocrat.” It basically means that through another accident of birth a person is considered “above” another person–something I disagree with.
Interesting @baytampabay, lemme see if I can get this strait. So Rose’s sister Marina is then the third wife to a man named Ned Lambton that used to be married to Catherine Fitzgerald(the second wife) and Catherine is now married to Dominic West who was caught cheating in Italy with Lily James. And he played Charles in the crown. Tangled webs.
Apparently when William and Kate were part of the Turnip Toffs social circle William was forever telling people how wonderful, lovely, clever and talented Rose was. People felt he was mesmerised by her.
The guilt is written all over the faces of Bill and Rose in those now very famous pictures.
Honeybee, Rose is far superior to Kate, she’s smart and hard working. Kate is neither. Having a degree means what exactly? Rose built Haughton Hall into a fantastic business. I’ve followed her for years, she’s light years ahead of old waity. She was a model for a time. And she wasn’t a side piece btw since her husband wasn’t married. Rose lived her own life and she’s from an aristo family. Meanwhile we have waity who seems to barely have a single life skill.
@Jais – You got it right. However, the story gets better.
Ned’s father, Antony Claud Frederick Lambton 6th Earl of Durham, had a mistress for over 30 years (1973-2006). Her name is/was Claire Ward. Claire is the mother of actress Rachel Ward and Tracy Ward Somerset, Duchess of Beaufort.
Is she, though? Isn’t Rose “higher born” than Kate with wealthier family, more titles, and better marriage connections? (Not like I give a cabbage fart about that, but these snobs do.) I know it’s a commentary about her appearance, but I’m not willing to go there.
There is a lot of talk that the royals essentially can’t get “high born” women to marry them now. Why would they? Socialites have it made without all the work and intrusion.
I actually feel a bit bad for Rose getting dragged through all this now, but, she made her choices.
Rose works hard at running Houghton Hall, I’m a big fan of her work. She freely talks about her work. Houghton Hall blows the doors off any of the U.K. residences and she has turned it into a tasteful moneymaker with giant art installations – think giant sculptures over acres – and exhibits. The gardens are gorgeous and she runs things like a boss. But is she even cavorting with Will these days?
Truthiness, check out Burghley House, it’s gorgeous! The only one that I will keep coming back, even though it’s nearly a 2 hour drive from us.
They didnt like Diana becuase she was aristo. They didnt want aristo for the next heir because diana was such a problem for them that they made sure that the next one would be commoners – to make it seem like the monarchy was modern and didnt see a difference between peasants and old money. They liked that Diana was ingenue, sweet, they did not think that she was freakin smart azz. They Baldy fell for Can’t, becuase she was a can’t, she was LAZY azz af, unlike diana. that was perfect! all the go getters, winners, hard workers are a no no for this family, they just want the no brainers. Cant scores a perfect 10 in the department. You can push her wherever you want, just make sure she looks beauitful, dress her well, make her feel like she’s the luckiest girl on earth and have people oooohz and ahhhhz as she walks by, it’s enough to make her happy. Poor girl, she never imagined that the half black sister in law would put her life in shambles because Meg REALLY wanted to WORK and make a real change in the world.
Ah HeyGingerSnaps, that is a stately pile! Very Elizabethan.
About time we put a microscopic lens on these so-called “working Royals”. Don’t they have paid staff to organise their media profile??? My popcorn 🍿 time with soda 🥤is extended.
Can you imagine the lamps being thrown right now in Kensington/Adelaide/Anmer wherever the hell William is?
Over the course of a few days its all crashing down around him. All that effort to keep people from mentioning Rose Hanbury and the alleged affair…..and Stephen Colbert decides NOW IS THE TIME, lol.
Willy did want to up his profile in the US. I guess be careful what you wish for 🤷♀️
Haha! Yes Melly he’s made it big now!
HAHAHA Melly, so true. And he was going for the hunky single statesmen!
And there was Williams jogging in central park that nobody saw
Ok everyone can go home now.
@Melly done went and won the internet today 😆
I know right? I keep thinking ‘what if Kate just did have abdominal surgery and needs some time to recover and William’s genius PR skills have led to …THIS”
Haha. You know what, in the current situation the simplest possible explanation sounds like a far-fetched conspiracy theory. No one can believe that anymore.
Makes you wonder if William’s subconsciously trying to blow up the happy marriage narrative.
I’m honestly hoping the original story is all it is.
TRex: I am too, hoping that the surgery is all it is… this woman, whatever you think of her (and karma is the real deal) , has three children, ages 10, 9, and, what, 5? I hope for their sake she is home recovering with them as reported. I don’t think so, but hope is another thing.
So, is it the case that if Kate had no children, you wouldn’t care what happened to her? A woman is only valuable to society if she has children? Talk about setting back women’s right to equality 50 years or more …
I’m not singling anyone out, but the only goodwill I read about Kate is in relation to how her condition affects her children. Otherwise, it’s not important whether she lives or dies. She’s a human being in her own right and her life matters to those who love her if we are going to go there. She is a daughter and sister too.
“So, is it the case that if Kate had no children, you wouldn’t care what happened to her? A woman is only valuable to society if she has children?”
Kate’s motherhood extends sympathy to this situation because the way this is being handled is damaging to the children’s welfare.
“Otherwise, it’s not important whether she lives or dies. She’s a human being in her own right and her life matters”
It IS important whether she lives or dies which is why proof of life for Kate has been demanded by people on this site from the very beginning, back in January, as well as before hand when her behaviour and appearance were becoming noticeably erratic at events. People can absolutely dislike her and have feelings schadenfreude while remaining concerned about this situation for the sake of her personal welfare and that of Kate’s children.
It has been an ironic twist of fate that ‘Kate supporters’ don’t actually support her. People who profess to ‘love and support Catherine’ and want to ‘stand with Catherine’ and ‘protect her from bullies’ are the ones who are dehumanizing her. She’s become a mascot for upholding the monarchy that can’t put a foot wrong even as she’s been living breathing woman telegraphing her distress to her ‘followers’ all last year to deaf ears.
Well said, Interested Gawker.
Dog knows I am no Kate fan. But even I have a bit of sympathy for her. She is always extremely nervous around her husband, stuttering and trying to get his approval/attention. Unable to get that, she panders to the tabloids and builds this “Kate the Great” narrative that only commoners who don’t know her believe, not the other royals and not the aristocracy. Her husband is a rage monster who screams and throws things at her. Her husband cheats on her, and the people in her social circles know it. I think she is also trapped (admittedly, by a man she chased for 10 years) because she will leave if and when William tells her to, and she has no control over when that will be. Yes, this was through her own doing, but no woman deserves domestic abuse (despite what the British tabloids tried to argue, screaming and throwing things at your spouse IS abuse).
Interested Gawker: Precisely. There has been greater concern for Kate shown here than anywhere else I can see. Which is ironic indeed. I propose that we should also see those children as real people in their own right , capable of being damaged by all this because they are just that. I hope someone is also looking after Kate’s interests, perhaps her mother, because apparently she needs it right now.
The shit hath hitteth the fan. Will Camilla Tominey dedicate as much energy towards this as the South Park episode😂? Honestly, can the BM even discuss this at all or is there really a super injunction?
Is Cameltoe missing too? I feel like she’s been silent this while time.
@Jais
Speaking of South Park…
Compared to this mess, that SP thing was barely a blip. The hashtags R trending with tens of thousands of posts mostly ridiculing KP.
@steph , CT has been silent on this which is interesting… That said, she’s continued with her usual xenophobic Muslim-scaring and also moved onto rampant transphobia. Vile person either way.
@809matriarch, SP really was a blip but trust them to just keep insisting “but South Park” while pretending the trends don’t exist. Sophie is about to ask “Colbert who?”
I think she’s on vacation. Which was a brilliant move from her. She must have known or had a sixth sense that something was coming down the pike and she noped right out of there. She did not want to distract from the Waleses own goals in anyway. She’s off somewhere with a bottle of gin and a bag of oats neigh-laughing right now.
@heatherC, we’re talking about Camilla Tominey, the Telegraph writer with deep Middleton sources who broke the Meghan made Kate cry story, who wrote the story connecting meghan’s cookbook with terrorism, and who talks about the south park episode over and over. The other Camilla was at an event yesterday bc they made a Barbie in her image. I kid you not. A Barbie in her image😂😂😂
A Camilla Barbie? Was it old and haggard, with sun spotted wrinkled skin, an evil grin and a bottle of gin?
Hi! My comment was supposed to go under Josephine’s about Camilla Side Piece but alas, the interwebs foiled my train of thought!
@heatherC, clearly there are too many vile Camillas in this story😂. Apologies to all the truly lovely Camillas that are likely out there in the world.
Oh, this is getting just too delicious! Didn’t have tea with Steven Colbert on my card. 🤣 Sending it out into the universe: please, please let John Oliver be next. The royal clown show of the past few months is practically handing him the chance to do a deep dive and expose all the lies. Do it, John!
Someone on Twitter said he was asked about it but I haven’t seen any clips yet. Fingers crossed🤞
Voila. Very funny.
https://x.com/royalrota/status/1767801398400307680?s=46&t=Y0OeEXif8mMcMgPE2AExEQ
@Jais – “there’s a non-zero chance she died 18 months ago…” 🤣🤣🤣
To clarify, I hope Kate recovers fr and there is a zero chance as opposed to a non-zero chance😂
That John Oliver clip is gold – not only funny but on the nose – yes, until we see a picture of her (non-edited) with a copy of today’s newspaper, all bets are off at this point.
@jais it won’t let me watch. Has it been taken down already?
No I think it’s still up! Try again or google the subject and somethNGN should come up.
Welcome to America Peg. We are going to discuss your affair on late night tv. The incandescent rage he must be feeling this morning!!!! Whatever will he do?
I now 100% believe the affair was a threesome between Peggington, Rose and David Rocksavage!
Bwahahahahahahahahahaha,😂🤣🤣🤣🤣@BayTampaBay, you are absolutely hilarius, LOL, 🤣🤣I really love this tea, ROTFALMBO🤣🤣🤣
“I’m being told it’s pronounced Chumley.” The threesome, that is. Simply say Chumley and we’ll nod knowingly.
@BayTampaBay But really, I have been wondering why everyone assumes it was Rose instead of David. So I’m glad to “hear” someone else express what you said.
You know because it was Colbert, they will claim it’s Harry’s fault lol.
The derangers in comments sections are slamming Colbert. It is ironic that the derangers wanted harry and Meghan trashed on the academy awards show now they are all upset over Colbert
Did anyone else see the Spanish tabloid (Marca?) headline that Rose and Rocksavage are divorcing because one of the children isn’t his?
I need more details!! More!
I did not – but – again – holy crap! We were debating a William love child possibility back in 2019. I remember us all trying to work out the maths!
That’s way too coincidental if true
Oh! Which one ? Given he is likely closeted, perhaps none of them are his ?
Mary Pester (where is Mary Pester? I hope she is okay) said that William had a Lord Snowden problem. Or that his marriage was terminally troubled for the same reason Snowdon’s was, which was that Snowden’s mistress had a child by him, so he and Margaret divorced. That youngest child of the Chumley is the same age as Charlotte I read. Who knows?
Iris Chomondley is William’s and that is what has sparked this whole crisis
I saw it and oh my. This is a nightmare for Peg. He must be incandescent with rage right now so who is he going to throw pillows at?
Which tabloid was it? Marca covers sports, so I doubt it’s that one.
Replying to myself. It is on Marca, I found it, but it’s an older story published in 2023. It references Charle’s upcoming Chubbly.
If there is not a question on the parentage of the heir, then an aristocrat world NOT divorce over the parentage of a younger child, especially if the younger child is a female. The scandal would NOT be worth it.
There is NO question over the parentage of the Cholmondeley twins, the heir and spare. The twins look like David Rocksavage.
FYI: Lady Iris Marina Aline Cholmondeley was born March 2016.
@BayTampaBay, I don’t doubt the parentage of the Cholmondeley children.
But aristos do divorce over the parentage of a younger child, at least when one artisto fathers the other child out of wedlock. See Princess Anne and Mark Phillips (who fathered a female child OOWL). It’s not quite the same, as it wasn’t one of their kids that whose parentage was in question and it was also quite public. Just saying that while it’s not the norm, it can happen (the artistos in question wouldn’t admit it was over the parentage, though, they’d find other reasons).
I don’t believe for one minute that Iris Cholmondeley is William’s child. Look at the pictures, Iris Cholmondeley very much resembles her father David Rocksavage.
Just hilarious that everything is crashing down because of badly photoshoped photo, he never saw it coming.
They’ll say ‘Stephen Colbert Who’?
Pillows, @Becks, remember, it is pillows that get thrown
I suspect one of Colbert’s writers has been on Celebitchy for a while. Some of the stuff he said showed receipts and articles that was not what a first time newbie just looking in would know to look for.
Colbert has also said that his wife is very into royal gossip. She knows what’s up.
maybe she has an alias on CeleBitchy. Lol.
Maybe Oliver’s wife is” notasugarhere” or “Mary Pester”????
Mary Pester is a real person, who uses her real name. she’s british, ex military, and I believe she’s had letters to the editor published regarding the brf. she has some scary health stuff going on and sometimes posts from the hospital. I hope she’s doing well and enjoying all of this!
that said, I am certain we have some lurkers (and even participants) in interesting places! hiiiiiii!
@notasugarhere where are you? we need you!
Oh I love it. Loooove it!! Little skits like these perfectly sum up what the Royals are to most Americans–the silliness and tea-drinking buffoonery. I am thrilled the Windsors are getting this. It’s about time.
I had such a very good laugh at this, so ruthless and brutal. My only hope is that it creates some more interest in them gossip wise and the UK media will not be able to get away with the level of sycophancy they operated on. I think this is the beginning of the end for their invisible contract as it used to be.
Also, I kinda sympathize with Rose here. A little shame fcuk spiralled out of control.
A little shame f@&$ is still cheating … they should all go down in flames.
Going down in flames: the Kate-stans are melting down all over social media.
The British Royals are better than any soap. I didn’t pay any attention to them until Tampon Charlie went live ( radio broadcast). Since then it seems daily to outperform any thought up storyline from the Writers Guild!
I wonder if the British media is going to have a melt down about this or pretend like it didn’t happen
But but but what about Southpark making fun of the Sussexes 😠. Hahaha, hard to belittle the impact this show has.
Also, I immediately saw thought of how Colbert talks about the show’s lawyers. He says the network is worried about being sued and he tells the lawyers he doesn’t care about being sued, but just make sure they win if they are sued.
No way is Colbert going to back down from KP threats or tantrums like the crap British media.
I’m gonna laugh if the royals try to sue Colbert. I’m guessing he would too. And it would draw even more attention to the affair rumors.
That was John Oliver’s quite about the HBO lawyers.
It’ll be the Streisand effect if they do. The question would be, “Does the British media want the Streisand effect?” I think yes.
🙏🏼 please sue please sue please sue please sue…🙏🏼
The BM forget the South Park roasting that the Wales got after their wedding–I believe Will got pegged with Kate’s arm??
If the BRF are going to disrupt our 1st amendment rights, you’re going to see another Revolutionary War 😀.
Can the People magazine cover “Who are the Chumleys?” be far behind? Oh, the gnashing of teeth for so many women when they see the royal fairy tale come crashing down.
It’s almost as if someone is saying “Tell us everything” or all your skeletons are fair game. The gloves are off people.
One day we’ll have a Chumley Jubbley!
This is technically very true either way. The marques of chumley will be at William’s Chubbly. So yes but not a Chumley Jubbly but a Chumley Wubbly for William.
Argh! And I’m leaving for work 😫 I’ll see you all at lunch!
That’s hilarious. I have slept walked my way through work for the last few days, heaven knows how many typos have snuck into reports. It just gets worse and worse and more and more interesting. That sounds awful, doesn’t it, because at the centre of this is a seriously ill woman. What makes me more interested is the backstabbing of their beloved media supporters. Vile people. On a shallow note, I love Rose in that netted face covering hat.
I meant to say “me too” on your “gossip hangover” comment the other day. I definitely missed a deadline that day.
I’m supposed to be grading papers but I’m transfixed by this story!
😏 Just attended a virtual meeting in my jammies with my personal computer on my lap & my work computer balanced on the back of the couch. I feel ya!
We are sinking in gossip! When this first broke I just went through the motions, even got the dinner cooked. As it’s gone on, my emails are clumping up and the house chores I agree as my share for the week are sliding out of control! beaniebean – you made me laugh yest with your two laptops on the go.
I was so surprised to see Colbert discuss this so openly. This is peak mainstream. There is no embargo in the US media on discussing topics that the Brits deem to be off limits, so GAME ON!
I can’t wait to see how the BM and BRF tries to put the cat back in the bag with international media discussing uncomfortable topics.
I’m also really curious on what their reaction will be. Peg has the public relations instincts of gnat, so his reaction is probably going to be pretty stupid. I wonder if the British media will indulge and cover for him, especially after the picture fiasco
AND hinting at an illegitimate child. I don’t think said child would be with Rose Chumolononollly but that was a pretty broad hit that there’s a child born out of wedlock out there.
I was surprised he included that detail. Super injunctions often involve stories about children. I still have a hard time believing that but yeah colbert went there.
I was super surprised when he said that. That is the work of a writer who has been following this for a while.
exactly like me but horsier – LOLZ!!
I’m not American so at first I thought Colbert was yet another UK commentator admitting that Peg is a liar and cheater. I was thinking how vile that Peg and his cronies drag out another woman to shield William from the fallout.
Now that I know this is American mainstream media, I’m kind of bummed that it’s not the real story they are talking about but (to my suspicion) an old story that has no relevance anymore. I’d be very surprised if it turned out they were still involved.
Even though this is an old story, isn’t burying this story the trigger for when William/KP went all-in on smearing and informing on the Sussexes, eventually triggering their exit? So, it comes out anyway after several years….
Karma has entered the chat.
It is because so far to Americans, their marriage was presented as “perfect”. Perfect wife with perfect husband and their perfect family. So, people asked why Kate would divorce him while just last week they were perfectly happy. The old affair story is just a part of it, proving that it isn’t all rosy.
@Smart&Messy, “the real story” was mocked by John Oliver who actually dared to make the Weekend at Bernie’s joke! As a Brit I am loving how the US is giving this ludicrous family the level of reverence they truly deserve.
@Sevenblue, you are correct, plus this would be two fake fairytale weddings in a row in the direct line of succession. History repeating. It’s gonna be hard to find a way out of this in which William doesn’t end up looking like the bad guy, and I reckon this is what KP are frantically busy with right now.
It saddens me to think that the American press will get to the bottom of this story, before the residents of Flint, Michigan, get clean tap water.
@bisynaptic, Honestly, I think a lot of people are paying attention to this to get away from all the sh-t in our real lives.
@sevenblue, one could argue that, if the press was doing its job right, there would be a lot less sh-t in our lives.
@bisynaptic, that is true, however people don’t click on these stories. That kind of investigative journalism doesn’t make much money anymore. The press needs click money for ads to keep the business open. Gossip has always been the tool of escapism. When everything is sh-tty, more people follow Taylor & Travis, RF news.
Flint by now has better water than most. Worry about the places that are running out of water, or the places where the people who live there don’t even know yet that they have old crumbling lead service lines in their house.
I agree. I think the only relevance in the Rose story is that (1) William had the power back then to kill any story he wanted to and chose to let Harry and Meghan suffer when THEY were under attack and (2) that William’s days of controlling the press seem to be long gone now.
Didn’t Harry say William & Kate’s KP orchestrated some of those attacks?? Not just sat by but literally helped feed Meghan to the wolves. The bullying stories come to mind.
They sure did, paintybox. Meghan has outright said that. In particular, with the letter to Tom Markle nonsense, she explicitly said Jason Knauf absolutely would not have come forward with his “proof” without being directed to by William. He purposefully tried to mess up her case against the Daily Mail after the stolen her letter to her dad and published it.
She indicated William specifically, which is interesting in these curious times.
Colbert took over the David Letterman time slot on CBS so not only is this mainstream American network tv, this is a network that tends to have a higher percentage of older viewers. Right in the target group that supports the royals the most.
Colbert is anti UK monarchy because of how they treated his Irish ancestors, though his first loyalty on the show is to comedy in any form. His views came up when he had the extensive interview with Harry. His mom was 100% irish ancestry.
Stephen Colbert’s segment on the Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah back in 2021 during the pandemic lockdown are pure comedy gold. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avktSv68q6M
This too funny. All of the scheming, lying, and selling out his family William has done to cover up his affair, just for it to be splashed everywhere on American network television. That was to most work Huevos has ever done, all done the drain.
KP is not cut out for modern media. Superinjunctions do not stop us Brits seeing royal scandals trending on Twitter, complete with clips of US-based comedians mocking them. They can’t keep insulting the British public like this in the social media age.
Will BM go on a tear about American media mocking Will and Kate and Rose like they did about the much less relevant South Park on M and H?
Or they will be like “Colbert who? We’re certain no one watches him anyway..”
Ha ha that’s the winner. Colbert who? Oprah who? And they wonder why they’re increasingly irrelevant in the world.
Brexit Babies.
“Colbert who?” etc is the standard response from the miserable, jealous, bitter little island. Our media just love to drag people down. Just wait until they start asking “John Oliver who?” even though he’s one of ours, and someone who left this miserable country and found huge success.
I’m British and I know perfectly well who these people are, trying to pretend they’re nobodies is laughable.
Normal_Islander: this American believes that Britain still has its charms, even though it has hit a rough patch. And every democratic country in the western world has hit a rough patch in which the backwards party has taken over, or threatened to. I do hope we defeat our own backward party in the fall. Cheers.
@Underhill I so agree with you. Trump was the U.S.’s Brexit, and it’s still trying to recover.
Putin is loving it, while real people suffer.
@Underhill: For all its faults I agree that there are many good things about the UK and I am happy to live in a very beautiful part of it with kind, tolerant, friendly people (ie, not London). Bitterness and jealousy abound right now but we also have good manners and humour and we’re great at swearing.
Our media though, jeez… I suspect Meghan asssumed they couldn’t be much worse than the US media and learned how much nastier they are the hard way. We’re not all Daily Mail readers though, just as not all Americans believe everything on Fox News!
I really do hope both the UK and US really are just going through a “rough patch” and that happier times are ahead. Cheers to you too!
@normal_islander what a great sentiment. Here’s to the U.S. and U.K. getting it together and better times ahead! Allies first.
Lort. William deliberately destroyed his relationship with his brother by throwing him to the press to cover this type of humiliating story. No wonder Camilla has looked so happy lately. The house of cards Will built with the rota to cover his lazy, petulant self is crashing around him. Will-not has lost control of the narrative. 😆
If Camilla turns up with notable weight loss we’ll know she has been dancing up a storm over all this.
💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃
Between Colbert and today’s absolutely brutal cover of the daily fail it’s fair to say it’s officially open season on the Wails.
See, I still don’t think Rose was the one in the couple he was having the affair with. Maybe that’s why Kate was quick to forgive her.
Yeah I always got the vibe Rose was providing the cover for him in Norfolk and Kate thought they were good maybe best friends and it hurt and pissed her off. It would explain why they seem to be good again, why Charles seemingly supported the Rock savages so much ( providing cover for affairs is so not a big deal in their set). Also from everyone’s description of Rose and her supposed business acumen, style, and artistic interests I could never see how she could be attracted to someone who admits they don’t read and aren’t interested in cultural things.
Same I think she was the respectable cover. An aristocratic affair is really not that scandalous. It’s frankly on brand for this family. Whatever the real story is it’s something they think would truly damage the family.
Off topic: hi! I’ve seen a poster called Sunday and now Wednesday! Maybe the full week will show up! 😊
Why would anyone with children go on record as the mistress just to cover someone else’s wandering peen ? How do you explain that to your children , peers and family ?? She gains nothing from it
Several years post-story isn’t exactly quick though. Even at that PR birthday church walk in 2020, Kate and the Middletons ignored Rose. I think she had no choice but to let it go after the infamous Tatler article several months afterward, and even then we didn’t see her at Houghton Hall until last year at that music festival (I think).
I thought it was particularly cruel to force Kate to have Rose as part of that party walking to Church. Carole was there to give her daughter moral support.
Except for the fact that Rose’s brother told the Sun it all started with a few dinners while Kate was away. Supposedly Kate was happy for Rose to keep him company. These details hit too close to the truth and the article was speedily edited but I remember reading the original version and thinking wow. Tom Sykes said he heard about the affair from the daughter of an earl at an aristo dinner party. So in this case we have two legitimate sources confirming the story; a rare thing in UK journalism.
And, don’t forget Giles Coren quickly tweeting confirmation of the affair but being forced to delete it–Giles is best buds with Tom Parker Bowles, who would know everything Cams knows. So, add Coren as a third source and by journalism school standards you now have a story about an affair that is fit to print.
Yes to all of this. Trying to foist the affair off on to David because he is allegedly bisexual is a stretch given how the news about this affair trickled out.
@Harper…also add to that the journalist who said that he looked forward to the day when he could write freely about William…and then he quickly deleted it.
Sometimes it’s easier to stay friends with your enemies.
And really, how many friends does she have?
I’m loving “the Marching Band of Chicanery.” And suddenly, I’m looking forward to Will’s next attempt to capture the hearts of America.
That was my favorite, too, Eurydice.
And Colbert is the best. He always punches up, not down — even when he shooed away that guy playing a butler delivering tea, he said it’s because the guy was too handsome to share the stage with.
This whole thing has slipped far beyond KP’s control. It’s fantastic — like an early St. Patrick’s present.
I wonder if TOB now wishes that he’d cultivated the American press a little better. None of the American outlets, even Murdoch- connected ones or softball media like “People” have any reason to hold off on this story.
You guys. “The Marcus Mumford of Chumbawamba” had me howling.
I cannot wait to see Baldilocks’ response to the affair coverage. You just know he absolutely will try to complain, explain and obfuscate in the most catastrophic way.
I’m glad the media finally understands that watching Baldilocks light his own ass on fire is far more entertaining and profitable than abusing H&M.
“Watching Baldilocks light his own ass on fire is far more entertaining and profitable than abusing H&M”. From your lips to God’s ear, Olivia.
I think the BM’s situation about covering Peg and H&M was becoming gradually untenable. They knew it and were waiting for an opening. Overwhelmingly negative international media coverage was it, which Peg made happen.
It definitely felt like someone took their foot off the gas pedal of smearing H&M in just the past few weeks or months.
Kate raises her cuppa to her lips and smirks.
Where’s Camilla Tominey? Has she written about this yet? This is bigger than South Park.
Isn’t it shocking how mute she went? Is she okay? Is she missing too?
Yes. Tominey. That woman who seems to even style herself on Kate Middleton. Where is she?
@amybee @harper I asked this same thing on the other post. Is she missing too?
Tominey has been busy writing about Muslims and trans women🙄. She’s curiously yet to write about this afaik.
Good question! She always seemed to have sources deep in camp Middleton. I find it hard to believe that she’s just not interested in the royal beat anymore…
That was too funny! I wonder if this would be such big news if the mystery woman in the car didn’t have a profile that looked so much like Rose’s, refueling those “pesky” affair rumors. That random “who’s that girl” article certainly put Rose front and center in the public consciousness again and makes me think that the affair is still ongoing and she might be Camilla 2.0. Will men in grey will kick up a fuss since both parties have minor children? These people are all about hierarchy so I wonder if Rocksavage (which is a really cool name), would be pleased for his kids to actually be part of the RF. It seemingly worked out well for Cam and APB, although the trauma and embarrassment C&C caused all of their children is apparently still ignored. Anyone with any sense should run fast and far away from this destructive institution aka the BRF!
I think Rocksavage (I agree, cool name) wouldn’t be too perturbed. He spends a lot of time in France with his male friend.
The aristos are very civilised about being cuckolded (think APB)
Rocksavage. I can see it in lights… it’s such a great porn name!
Rose’s minor son was a page at the Coronation. On purpose. The Chumleys are inner circle and will always be inner circle. As for the Middletons? Here are you Coronation tickets, but no plus ones for the siblings. We need those seats for Katy Perry and Ant and Dec.
Love Colbert. BUT we still have an unanswered question: WHERE IS KATE. Timelines going back to the fall and pointing our her bandaged fingers are on Twitter this morning.
https://twitter.com/Anna__with_an_A/status/1767859506740867286
All these Twitter and TikTok sleuths should know they can just search this site and get all the clues they need.
Kate wearing the similar type of dress to Rose in their iconic photo is all the proof I need. She always does that to women she is intimidated by. Other women at the party don’t have the same design.
Yes, she copied Jecca too
BINGO. Kate ain’t slick.
A penny for Christian’s Jones’ thoughts.
Exactly. This feels like a planted diversion from the actual story.
This. Where’s Special K?
Harry was asked to drop his case against Murdoch’s sun paper bc it would expose the fact that Christian Jones, William’s aide was planting stories against Harry and Meghan. Harry refused and subsequently his security was dropped. Christian Jones tried to get Omid Scobie to give him parts of his yet unpublished book so he could give to Dan Whooton of the sun in exchange for burying the rose story. Omid refused but pretty soon after the rose story disappeared, clearly planted stories against Meghan appeared in the Sun. Presumably provided by Christian Jones. So Jones did all that work from protecting this story from getting bigger and years later, it was all for naught. Colbert just blew it up. Harry lost his security but is clearly doing alright, and oh yeah, he’s still suing the sun and possibly still exposing Christian Jones at some point in the court case. So yeah a penny for Christian Jone’s thoughts today.
Jais, thanks for the timeline and info!
I think Rose is too good for Will. She reminds me of Rebecca Hall and has this cool ease and quiet luxury air about her.
The press uses the most unflattering photos of Rose while photoshopping Kate to hell and back but Kate is the Temu version of Rose.
It must be deeply embarrassing for her to be associated with Will.
Jks, I agree with you 100%. Why on earth would somebody like her want a damn thing to do with a chowderhead like William? He’s one of the worst fratboy douchelords in the world. She seems intelligent, and has fabulous taste, her IG is lovely.
Right? Rose seems to have excellent taste and a fabulous life. The idea of her being with Will is just weird to me.
Same. This is why I believe Rose is just a beard for the real affair.
@BlueNailsBetty – Which is really with Rocksavage!
@BlueNails & BayTB — I doubt, with Rocksavage’s toffness (I just made that word up) and close working relationship with KFC, that he’d consider an oafish lout like Willbur anything close to a secret paramour. Look up Francois-Marie Banier, a *close* friend of David’s.
@Jaded – I was just being snarky and sarcastic trying to get a laugh or have coffee spit out at a keyboard. LOL!
@Jks and @Agnes, I agree completely. Rebecca Hall is a good comparison. Also a Brit version of Sofia Coppola. Rose seems cool and self-assured. Full of interests. With William? No.
I think more likely William threw Harry and Meghan under the tabloid bus just to dispel a rumour. A rumour that was not true.
Me: “Colbert did a segment on Rose Hanbury last night!” Husband: “I know.” Me: “How? … Like, what news source?” Husband: “I’m on Celebitchy.” Me: “!!” Husband: “CNN doesn’t have enough Kate Middleton content!”
Aw 👋 hi Mr. Shawna.
HAHAHAAA. That is too funny. Your hubby is a gossip queen. The man has his own guilty pleasure.
Shawna, this is the best part of the UK sh!tshow making its way to mainstream in the US. People who haven’t followed the royals in the past are now taking a good look. You’ll learn lots on this site, Mr. Shawna. Welcome and enjoy!
i love this global humiliation for them, could not happen to more deserving ppl
If Rose didn’t have an affair with William, I hope this at least drives business at her estate because, yikes, she’s never not going to have this mentioned about her.
If she did, she had to know her name might become infamous for messing with the married heir.
Rose Hanbury and David Rocksavage are crying all the way to the bank with the increased revenues from Houghton Hall. With regards to the ‘Country House Industrial Complex” there is no such thing as bad publicity.
Who would go to the Tower of London if Henry VIII had not beheaded Anne Boleyn????
Meanwhile Prince Egghead is acting like he has no part in any of this mess like the hot dog guy in “I Think You Should Leave”.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=WLfAf8oHrMo
John Oliver was on WWHL last night saying there is NOT a 0% chance she’s dead.
Anyone want to take bets on the first rota to turn?
I’m going long shot, but my moneys on Kay. If I was a KP rota, I’d be jumping ship to Charles or Carole. Camilla is the next to loose control over this, she’s just overconfident as always. Another mistress is not a win, the way this is shaking out.
This isn’t the Camilla and Charles affair! We never wondered if Charles hit Diana to the point of hospitalization?!?
We have been seeing a broken Kate for years now. Heaven help all of them if that woman heals inside and out. If she comes back healthy showing any sign of emotional growth, William is screwed.
Kate never putting a foot wrong has put William in a much worse way than Charles ever was with Diana.
A seperate note to the rota…the public is going to start questioning the wealth of all these clowns. William and Rose doing nothing but having affairs, in giant estates on tax payer money is going to go over like a lead balloon. If you want to put pressure on KP, start going through the Chumleys purse.
It seems to me that Rose and her husband are doing enough to keep Houghton afloat and should be allowed to keep doing so. Postwar death duties were no joke and eventually decimated most private estates. Sure, I don’t think England should go back to being financially ruled by hereditary lords, but it’s historically important to keep a few going in a semi-private, semi-public capacity. For myself, the prospect of touring these estates is a million more times likely getting me on a plane to spend money in England than visiting royal palaces.
I totally agree with you! But if the press want to get Peg to move, it’s the fastest way to do it. If they start tarnishing (even by simple implication) Camilla 2.0, he’s gonna start moving fast.
Gotcha – hit him in the moneybags!
They could donate the estates to the National Trust.
@Bisynaptic – do you mean the Cholmondeleys? IMO the National Trust has enough work to do on the properties they have already. When there is a hereditary family actually doing a good job making a distinctive cultural center, like with Houghton, there’s no reason to seize it.
Bisynaptic, I don’t know all of the rules of the National Trust, but I assume they need funding to keep all of these properties up and running. That’s not an easy thing to do and I can’t imagine if a family is already doing that successfully that they would want to change things.
In the US we have a way to place buildings (including homes) on the historic register and once they are there are many rules and things you cannot do to the building. That preserves a lot of places without anyone but the owners being responsible for them.
Found it
https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTLLGPr84/
A YouTuber was discussing an Enquirer article that claimed William believes Kate is having an “emotional breakdown” and that she’s thinking of stepping back from her royal duties. I contacted the Googlymachine to see if others were talking about this and this video came up. I was like whaaa?? Colbert is talking about them?
Loved every minute of it! Even if it wasn’t funny (which it is), the mere idea that a show this big is talking bout this issue, including the mention of her “disappearing” is huge! I guess the Late Show is now Sussex Squad? I recall some commenter on here chiding the Squad for being the only one promoting this story. I disagreed then; but now, it’s finally hit mainstream media, so you can’t go on trying to deflect by blaming the Squad.
Has anyone ever noticed how William uses women to distract from whatever TF is really going on with him? His mother, Kate, Meghan, Rose. I will just never believe he could attract any woman other than a fangirl like Kate. Why would a freaking Marchioness with a gorgeous home and indulgent husband want F all to do with William? He’s not sexy, funny, or smart. Plus, he seems completely incapable of love. Ugh, I loathe him. It’s rotten that he’s ruining another woman’s name now, again.
I was wondering the same thing. What’s in it for Rose? There is no benefit at all with pegs.
I can only surmise that she’s allowing her name to be used in service to The Crown, since her husband is some high muckety-muck in the monarchist hierarchy. I just hope those two are having a good secret laugh about it and not suffering.
If the rumors about her husband are true, she would need a companion eventually.
Oh, those old school aristos are so louche they’ll f anything that moves of any gender. As I’m sure Rose knew when he knocked her up with twins. It’s a different world, and makes royalty look dull and bourgeois.
Ah yes, the old saw that screwing anything that moves is a mark of class as though the poor haven’t always done the same thing and with the same drugs (though of perhaps slightly lower purity). It all comes down to rich people thinking anything they do is interesting just because they’re the ones doing it. It’s not. It’s all snobbery, any way you slice it, and yes, William is terribly dull, but Rose and her husband putting it about like confetti is just an open marriage. Yawn.
@JW — but it’s not the same. The married aristos tend to have dalliances with others in their *set* with the knowledge that nobody’s nose will get out of joint, nobody will go screeching to the press in a jealous rage, nobody’s marriage will get wrecked and it’s their little secret not to be shared with the peasants. Yes the poors also do it but it’s considered an immoral, selfish thing to do with serious consequences. The toffs don’t have consequences, they just shrug their expensively clothed shoulders and get on with the charade.
@Jaded – Very good explanation of how aristos roll and will continue to roll,
I’m with you. Every time someone says “torrid affair” I’m like “with HIM”? He seems like the dullest, coldest man on the planet. I can’t even imagine.
He’s probably TDTF most of the time anyway.
like licking a frozen lamppost. One could lose a tongue that way.
He seems like a one-minute wonder, sort of like a one-pint Willy.
A commenter wrote a long time ago that there’s still some social capital you get for being the prince’s mistress, even though she seems to have everything anyone would want already. (I’m on Team It Was David, though.)
Maybe in the olden days when the BRF still had some glamour and mystery. Even Chuckles looked pretty good in his polo gear back in the day. Now — we all see them for what they are — a bunch of incredibly homely parasitical creeps. ( Harry excepted of course.)
@Agnes, ITA, Charles did have something going on for awhile. Love that The Crown had the very attractive Josh O’Connor playing that era.
@JW yes, people are awful at every level of society but dangerous liaisons are much more cinematic in magnificent surroundings than in a squat.
You left out little Charlotte. Remember when William was trashed for skipping the Lionesses’ appearance at the World Cup? Whom did he drag out to appear in a video with him? One of the worst part of this saga, is how KP didn’t care at all about using those kids in that fake photo. Really disgraceful how they are repeating Charles’ history of using William and Harry, as children, to launder his and Camzilla’s reputations. Those three children will forever be associated with this scandal.
Yeah, it always struck me that any relationship with Rose was likely one more for convenience/ boredom on her part – they run in the same circles, they’re neighbours, etc. I can’t imagine that she has anything to talk about with TOB, who seems to have approximately the charm and charisma of a maggot. But I could see her thinking sure, he’s there and we’re both married, so what the hell? We’ll be discreet as is done in our social set, what could go wrong?
It’s not like I’m going to have to go through a very public divorce, spend twenty years refurbishing my reputation and then have to actually marry this buffoon and spend the rest of my days waving from the royal balcony…
KP and William must be fuming and screeching lmao, they can’t even blame H & M now, how will they deal? And Kate won’t be seen so they get the full focus.
We knew the time of recknoning would come, but oh lord, am I LOVING this 🍿😂.
If the affair rumors become more overt trouble in the Wales marriage gossip the BM is 100% going to blame H&M for the beginning of the end for the Wales. Oh! The pressure they were under after Harry and Meghan left! The increase in their workload! The stress of Spare and Netflix shows, and Oprah! I’m glad this little interlude is giving H&M a break, but I don’t think it’s going to last long.
I’m sure they will, but the veil has fallen and many have now seen the rot that lies behind.
The Duchess of Edinburgh is about to explain to us that no one in Britain has ever heard of Stephen Colbert.
Alright, Secret Weapon, it’s your time to shine. /s
Is Mrs. David Rocksavage aka Rose Hanbury aka Marchioness Chumley, whatever, to be known as this generation’s Alice Keppel aka Camzillz’s great-grandmother? Btw, the pictures from the Chumley soiree with the Wales will never not fascinate me. Peg’s face of satisfaction as wife and mistress greet each other! Truly a credit to male philanderers.
This is hilarious. My only issue would be calling Rose the SHEIN version of Kate; when it’s actually the opposite.
Will Rose’s new title be maitresse-en-titre when Peg becomes king one day? Will the taxpayers fund her as well?
The Daily Show also did a hilarious segment yesterday called “Where is Kate Middleton” making fun of William/the palace’s attempt to blame everything on Keen (the photoshop scandal, the Prince Andrew stuff, adultery). I guess KP’s increasingly transparent strategy to throw everyone under the bus to protect the heir isn’t working.
I’m actually shocked at how much this has snowballed but I’m not surprised it’s the US media going “no, this is all actually weird and not normal”. The British media are too chicken sh-t.
Daily Show clip
https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTLLGmSBY/
I hope they keep hammering on how terrible it is for KP to blame this all on Late. It’s ridiculous and I can’t believe how many articles are letting William off the hook.
That was funny! Thanks!
I have a feeling the SC segment might be a soft launch of Willy & Rose to see how people react before the announcement of the couple divorce.
Rose is not leaving her husband for Willbur. If anything happened between them, it happened briefly — too much wine one night over their little dinners — these things happen in an open marriage. But she’s in a very comfortable position as Marchioness of Cholmondeley. She, via her husband, is already very royal adjacent as he’s Charles’s Lord in Waiting, she’s queen of the toffs, has an estate that far outranks Anmer and an interesting career. She wouldn’t throw that all away on a lout like Willbur.
@Jaded Exactly. Rose has all the money and cache and none of the grief of being a married in wife of a Windsor. She’s good, thankyouverymuch. She’s not trading down to William.
The Cholmondeleys are going to divorce court. The Cholmondeleys have a very strong and solid relationship whatever that relationship maybe.
I have a friend who lives in Norfolk. The Cholmondeleys are respected and very well like in Norfolk due to their charity work with EACH and substantial civic involvement in the county.
?? What on earth would Stephen Colbert perform as a stooge for William??
Colbert is never, never ever, going to be in cahoots with the Brit monarchy, he wears his Irish ancestry on his sleeve.
🤭😭 oh this is BADDD!!! South Park has nothing on the Colbert show broadcasted on mainstream tv for all the US to see. Yikes!
AND SNL will definitely do something on this. Eek eek eek!
So how they respond in April will really determine where they are headed. Either we get a handholding, over the top PDA filled Will and Kate facade going back to their dating days or a continue with the same cold loveless business contract marriage.
It’s surreal to watch the outer world catching up to all this.
When something like this happens, I’m always sorry I’m on PST. You guys are hilarious. Honestly, reading your comments is just funny as the Colbert bit. We’ve all had our popcorn ready to go for years to see them get their comeuppance.
Holy crap. Colbert didn’t go into much detail but he burst that dam wide open. I got chills when he said he was going to spill the hot goss tea. If I was the Palace I’d be losing my shit right now.
I find this MASSIVELY significant. CBS has terrifically capable attorneys and is a conservative (not in a political sense) institution that would not have let Colbert do this if there was any real risk of losing a lawsuit over it. Rose and David are only quasi-public figures, meaning they’d have an easier time than the Waleses suing CBS for slander. There have been indications that the Waleses were able to shut down reporting in the UK through the use of pre-publication injunctions, meaning a risk of lawsuit here is high if there is anything less than solid evidence.
I would like to watch Will trying to sue Stephen Colbert. It would make my year.
I suspect Colbert would very much like to be sued over this by William. In the U.S., freedom of speech is much more robust and can’t be shut down with a lawyers letter citing “right to privacy.”
He can get the BBC to pull the Diana interview, the King could get the BBC to pull certain footage from his mother’s funeral, but there’s NO WAY he’s gonna get CBS to pull this Colbert segment. Let him try, though! Would love to see him try!
Rose isn’t divorcing her husband. So there is no Willy and Rose soft launch. Also, I feel bad for Rose and her family for being dragged into this mess because Will and the team at KP are incompetent oafs.
Rose Hanbury is an aristocrat ..there are earls and baronets in her family, one of her grandmothers was bridesmaid to the Queen. She has one of the most beautiful stately homes in England , she has style and class, three exquisite children , a work ethic and a brain . Probably the sort of girl suited to be a princess of wales. Maybe if she dated William before Kate got her talons into him , we could see it as a possible match . He wasn’t butt ugly then . Why should she jeopardize her name and reputation now ..what on earth can she see in that miserable man . I don’t think there’s any kind of affair , maybe they are friends . In her he can see what might have been if he wasn’t bamboozled into making an honest woman of Kate
Agree. I’m not sure of the affair. But this amount of publicity with surely the prospect of legal action must make journalists and hosts feel it’s real, defendable, and they’re safe. It’s sad to me, to a degree, that Rose has been dragged into this once more. Would she really ‘go there’ again?
He might not have been ‘ugly’ then, but he’s always been a miserable SOB. Rose would have had no interest.
Well, that Tatler article was the work of the Rose’s circle of aristocrats. It was obvious they were pissed off with Kate, so they put her in her place. That whole article made me believe the story of Kate trying to oust Rose from their circle. So, they reminded her that Rose is one of them and she was the outsider. Otherwise, there was no reason to be so nasty to future Queen.
Rose has done some very cool things with Houghton Hall. No doubt she has taste for that type of stuff. But at the end of the day she worked for Michale Gove and walked into a state dinner with his ex-wife, the DM columnist Sarah Vine. The woman who writes absolutely vile screeds against Meghan. Those are some gross 🤢 associations.
“In her he can see what might have been if he wasn’t bamboozled into making an honest woman of Kate”
I do not think William was bamboozled into marrying Wiggington. William was of at the age that he needed to get married and produce an heir. Wiggington was the only woman who would marry him.
Holy fkballs. We know most people don’t obsess over theRF and parse the smallest details but a widely watched US show jjst skewered the BRF for blaming Kate? How do these fools not see the jig is up?
ETA this was in response to the Daily Show clip Snuffles posted.
The tweet from The Independent from a few days ago that includes their profile of Rose currently has 46.3 million views. Her title being one that sounds fictional and is easy to make fun of certainly helped draw traffic but people quickly found out about the ongoing affair rumors. The info has spread so far and wide that I don’t think it will ever be forgotten even by people who don’t normally pay attention to the RF. Add to that, the Colbert segment will have been seen by a huge audience. I really wonder if SNL will do a sketch about it, as well.
Jacinda, I’m in the US and don’t read any of the UK papers–just the excerpts that Kaiser posts. I’ve been hearing about Rose articles from here in the comments. Did someone in the brf deliberately set this up? Suddenly Rose is being featured, which was out of left field. The brf made a HUGE mistake by releasing a doctored photo without stating that the photo was doctored. They p!ssed off the US media.
It seems Mary Pester stated that William did not take the picture or photoshop it. It seems that photograph was either Bone Idle’s idea or maybe Carole’s? We need to confirm with Mary.
I think rather than a soft launch of Rose is is further humiliation aimed at Kate. KP plays dirty when then want someone gone, as we have all witnessed.
But this story exposes William as a cheater, which does not look good when a lot of people already think he disappeared his wife. The answer is simple. Camilla is calling her contacts. She is humiliating them both with Charles’ approval.
I don’t think Willy cares anymore. If he did, he would have had a firm grip on this entire mess since day one. He’s done with his wife. If being exposed as a cheater is the way forward, then so be it. Yes, the entire patriarchy is sexist and wrong but Keen should have known the institution she was marrying into. She had Diana as a textbook example and Cowmilla as walking proof that married-in’s are always replaceable.
Can you imagine H&M snuggled in bed watching Colbert and he says THIS? Wowwowwowwow lol
I can’t wait for SNL and Kimmel and well, anyone else who wants to take a jab at it. Note to the brf: this is what happens when you lie.
Hope Trevor Noah does a take on this story.
I was wondering whether the royal family being caught in an official lie actually emboldened the press to print whatever they want now. Because if the royal family sues, who could believe anything they say? Their credibility is shot.
Personally I do not see why anyone would want to be married to a cheater.
Once a cheater, always a cheater.
It’s all about trust. When the trust is gone, everything is gone.
Agree. What’s the point without honesty and trust?
Some people do not marry for honesty and trust.
Some people marry for a title.
I actually feel sorry for Rose. She’s probably not the current mistress, but she’s being dragged into it because the British tabs want to jerk William’s chain and the American media is like wtf is going on with Prince Huevo & the missing Kate. They’ve been fed so many lies by the British about the perfect Wales’ marriage. It all falling apart is humorous to us.
I don’t believe the stories about Rose divorcing her hubby or him divorcing her over their daughter. The aristocracy is probably littered with royal kids and no one bats an eye about that kid’s paternity. She’s not inheriting the title. Her older brother is. Her life is pretty grand already being royal adjacent.
I too was having a thought for Rose. I was also thinking about the skit, and I don’t think Stephen Colbert would come up with anything like that if he hadn’t first vetted it somewhat with his legal team. I could be wrong, but at any rate it really was just too good to pass up. Plus I think his sympathies lie with Prince Harry, thank goodness.
Yeah I feel for her being dragged into this again – while I think they did have an affair its over and has been for a while. She has a beautiful home and her husband is not bad either – why would she give these things up Peggy and life in the royal fishbowl.
I don’t think Rose deserves a pass (if she truly did have an affair with Willy). She did have an affair with a married man, no matter who he is. All of them are despicable.
While I am no fan of Kate I agree here, I save my sympathy for the person who was being cheated on, not the woman the cheater was cheating with!
Also, she benefitted from Meghan’s vilification. I remember from Omid’s book, the paps were harassing Rose, trying to get pics of her when the story first broke by Dan Wootton. Then, Meghan & Harry were fed to Dan to stop the affair story. She was wearing the iconic Meghan shoes the last time I saw her in public. She knew what was happening and stood still while Meghan was fed to the tabloids because she didn’t mind sleeping with a married man. She is just another Camilla, just with a better face.
and the Colbert story has made the DailyMail . . .
Has it really? When I google their story doesn’t pop up. I was wondering if they would actually run it. I’ve only seen the guardian so far.
Maybe google wants nothing to do with The Fail??? LOL!
lol none of us do.
Honestly they have done a good job of keeping the Fail hate articles from popping up whenever I check news on her.
I did see the Telegraph ran with the Colbert show article as well. I’m glad it’s getting through to the UK.
AHEM, rose is done and done, willy ain’t gardening there anymore, BUT he’s definitely flying that chopper regularly!! Watch the seating at Easter
Rose like the photoshopping is just a distraction from the real story then……
Ok Mary what do you know? Come on spill the tea lol.
@susanCollins, can’t till a week or so, Heather would be in deep dodoo, let me get her go ahead first, BUT study the last church service, not a lot of LARGE hats there
Thank you Mary I will be watching. You always have good tea🫖.
The Thomas Kingston service at Windsor Chapel?
The last church service? You mean the Commonwealth Service? HOLY CR*P is William having an affair with his Aunt Sophie?!?!?!?!
Mary Pester, the plot thickens. I’ll be watching.
Ooooo Mary, thanks for the heads up!
Lordy, we’re gonna have our magnifying glasses out now at the Easter service😂. Do we see the service though or just the walk?
@JAIS, BOTH, I hope, but the walk UP to the church should be enough, or the cars pulling up earlier.
Okay gonna need some binoculars then😂Any hint as to whether we’re spotting a totally new face or one we might recognize from somewhere?
Always the distractions!
Rose is a cover for whoever Will is boinking now.
It’s not Rose but maybe someone in the royal circle?…
I’ve had some weird hunch it’s not Rose anymore for some reason lolZ.. that’s interesting!
I see where the RR/palace has sent out someone to sniff that the Palace wasn’t shown/given some advance notice of the segment. Dude.
Personally I don’t think it’s Rose.
But this article came out on Dec 14, 2023 and is pretty methodical about signs of their fraying marriage, citing many public instances which were well covered here.
https://www.thelist.com/1309762/signs-william-kate-marriage-might-be-on-rocks/
It was unfortunate harry had to be relegated to third wheel