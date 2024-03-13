“Emma Stone has been cast in Ari Aster’s new film, ‘Eddington'” links
  • March 13, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Ari Aster’s next film, Eddington, will star Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Austin Butler & Luke Grimes! [Buzzfeed]
HL is running a “who is Rose Hanbury” story too. [Hollywood Life]
Ryan Gosling took his Oscar performance seriously! [LaineyGossip]
Who was the best-dressed at the Oscars? What was notable, to me, was that no one really looked terrible. There were a few not-great dresses, but for the most part, the ladies looked either amazing or just okay. [RCFA]
The Batman Part 2 has been delayed. [Pajiba]
Oscar party wrap-up – Serena Williams was out! [Go Fug Yourself]
Tilda Swinton stars in an arty short film. [OMG Blog]
Kristen Stewart is in promotional mode. [Just Jared]
Chucky got old, he needs some Botox. [Seriously OMG]
An eviction for a Seeking Sister Wife couple. [Starcasm]

10 Responses to ““Emma Stone has been cast in Ari Aster’s new film, ‘Eddington'” links”

  1. Pinkosaurus says:
    March 13, 2024 at 2:19 pm

    Lainey does a good job rebutting the “but the Sussexes” accusation in the Fail that Kate just did the same thing that Meghan always does, which of course she doesn’t at all.

    https://www.laineygossip.com/british-tabloids-deflect-from-princess-kate-photoshop-mess-with-accusatory-headline-about-meghan-markle/77849

    Reply
    • ML says:
      March 13, 2024 at 4:06 pm

      Misan Harriman dropping receipts ❣️

      Seriously, the problem is that K is missing. None of what the royals or their tabloids are doing to distract from this simple fact is working. And excellent article all over the internet from both serious news as well as entertainment sites keep pointing this out.

      Reply
  2. Pinkosaurus says:
    March 13, 2024 at 2:35 pm

    Also, Archewll is pushing back on Page Six that the “source close to H&M” did not come from them! I’m so glad to see them issuing a denial about these fake sources (finally). I hate seeing those headlines about how the Sussexes push themselves into everything when they have literally done nothing and it is all made up.

    https://www.newsweek.com/prince-harry-meghan-markle-fake-picture-kate-middleton-1878617

    Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      March 13, 2024 at 2:51 pm

      So, one Murdoch paper is manufacturing a “sussex source” who basically dared the tabloids to find a photoshopped photo of H&M. Then, the tabloids lied about a photo of H&M, trying to divert attention to H&M to protect Kate. It is all “left hand giving, right hand taking” situation with the people Harry is suing. There are still people who can’t or won’t connect the dots.

      Reply
    • ML says:
      March 13, 2024 at 4:08 pm

      Yay! I’m glad they’re defending themselves. Now let’s focus on what the heck is wrong with W and ask what happened with K.

      Reply
  3. Pinkosaurus says:
    March 13, 2024 at 4:20 pm

    OMG you guys, this has completely gone off the rails. Buzzfeed’s latest listicle is about royal scandals and they are leading off with than time back in 1100 in when King William II was killed on a hunting trip and abandoned in the forest, and the involvement of his brother was speculated about. Oh, his brother became King Henry I. 😳

    https://www.buzzfeed.com/noradominick/biggest-royal-family-scandals

    Reply
  4. Rural Juror says:
    March 13, 2024 at 4:34 pm

    So, I know we don’t usually cover her, but did anyone else see that Olivia Munn has breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy last year?

    Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      March 13, 2024 at 5:01 pm

      That story is so scary. I’m glad she’s doing okay now. I don’t really understand why she had so much testing when she seemed to be low risk and asymptomatic but thankfully it was caught in time.

      Reply

