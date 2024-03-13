Tina Brown: ‘The wheels have come off’ Kensington Palace, they are ‘flailing’

Tina Brown was on CBS Mornings on Tuesday as one of their on-call “royal experts.” CBS, like other networks and American media outlets, has been covering all of the Princess of Wales drama for weeks now. The fact that King Charles and Kate fell ill at the same time in January was obviously a big story, but everything ticked up several notches when Prince William skipped his godfather’s memorial service while Kate had been MIA for over two months. That was really the start of this current catastrophe. In any case, Tina Brown is, in my opinion, a compromised “royal expert.” Her last book, The Palace Papers, was very heavy on a Middleton-centric narrative, and Brown has repeatedly said that the monarchy depends on William and Kate’s marriage, and if the marriage implodes, so too will the monarchy. Well, Brown was in rare form on CBS – she actually called out the incompetence of Kensington Palace and said outright that the wheels have come off. LOL.
Brown on Kensington Palace: “The palace did always say, ‘We’re not going to give you any health updates on [Kate’s] condition. She’s going to have this operation, and she’ll be back.’ She is indeed [entitled to privacy] and should have it. The problem is that when you release the picture, it is a health update. The picture is a health update saying, ‘Look at me, look at us, I’m perfectly fine.’ So, of course the world descends on that picture to dissect it. So I think that was the great mistake they made.”
She doesn’t think there was one original photo: “I’m deeply skeptical that there was an ‘original’. I think it’s a jigsaw of different pictures.” KP just keeps “digging themselves deeper into this mess, frankly, that they’ve created for themselves.”
Kate needs to wave from a car: “At the end of her life, Queen Elizabeth II, she had bone cancer. And in the last eight months of her life, she was on Zoom. She managed to come out onto that balcony and hold onto that stick. People didn’t realize that she was actually wheelchair bound in the last six months of her life. The public never saw that, but that was what it was. So why they can’t simply have Kate on a sort of, 50-second Zoom, saying, ‘I’m here, I’m fine.’ Bam. That’s the end of it. The kind of hiding that they’re doing, it seems excessive to me. I think all she needs to do is wave from a car window. That’s really all she needs to do. And smile. And it’s puzzling that that doesn’t happen.”
Why is everything so chaotic? “It’s possible that this was a transitional bad staffing situation, where no one is really properly paying attention, but clearly the public is going to look at a hand with no wedding ring and say, ‘Where is it?’ I think that the wheels are coming off in terms of the sort of press situation there at the palace.”
Whether Brown believes that Kate was the one who edited the photo: “I don’t [buy that]. Actually, I think there is no PR strategy. I think that they’re flailing and we need to have a new PR person come into the palace and start having a strategy about these issues.”
You can’t completely disappear in the year of our lord Beyonce 2024: “This old idea, really, that you can completely disappear, it just doesn’t work. It didn’t work in [Princess] Diana’s day. I do think [Kate] clearly feels ill and depleted, and she wants this time. But I also think, you know, there’s been so much strain and stress on her. She’s been trying to say, ‘Can I just recover quietly and in peace?’ just like Diana tried. And they won’t let you do it.”
FLAILING! There is no PR strategy! Ill and depleted! Now, I have no idea if Brown has exclusive tea or if she (like so many royal commentators) tailored her message for skeptical Americans, but it does feel like the floodgates have opened and people like Brown and various Mail columnists feel perfectly comfortable saying that Kensington Palace is completely inept and that something is dreadfully wrong here.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Kensington Palace.
My initial thought about the disappearance was that she left William, considering the children also haven’t been seen. (At least I think? Not sure) Now that the press is talking about Rose, wouldn’t that just be in poor taste if Kate was really ill?
This has been my gut feeling from the start. I felt Kate/Catherine is in treatment for XYZ and that the current story floating around is how the KP attempted to present it. It’s not working and now they’re left in the very uncomfortable position of deciding what to say next. Can you imagine the ramifications? They’re enormous. This is the FIRM, where appearances are everything. There is zero shame in seeking healing for any illness, but will the public be as forgiving? Will the inner circle? How will this reflect on all of them? I don’t know what would’ve been better – to have been transparent from day 1 or to beg forgiveness now for not being transparent. The truth will always out.
@TRex, I agree with you that “there’s zero shame in seeking healing for any illness”, but I don’t believe Huevo/KP believes that – especially for mental issues.
What’s going to reflect on them (KP/Huevo) is that THEY are ashamed of something and doing all these antics to cover it up.
The time for transparency was over two months ago. They can beg for forgiveness, but at this point – after continually doubling down, adding lies upon lies – they aren’t going to get it.
To piggy back onto “the truth will out” … I cannot wait for the real reason William shoved Harry to come out. It’s been my theory that the argument that led to this moment went far, far beyond what we’ve been guessing — and probably relates to William’s substance abuse, William’s cheating, and William’s treatment of Kate.
@Acha WHY would Harry and Will fight over Will’s treatment of Kate? Will and his wife were abusing Meg thru the press. Why should H defend Kate? He was defending his own wife. Why do you think that Kate is more of a priority to Harry? I am actually have suspicions about your answer if you look really hard inside yourself and society’s treatment of WOC. Our conditioning is very powerful.
This story is probably twice as crazy as the craziest bat sht story. I’m sure she had a planned surgery but she is recovering from something else. And for her not to be able to actually sit for a pic is because she’s either not there or completely out of it. Wtf is going on?
I wonder if it was an ED issue- I wouldn’t say she has steroid moonface *at all*, rather I think she has just put on 5-10 lbs and looks healthier.
Exactly. Where are the children?! We’ve only seen Will and he’s a wreck.
Honestly this all feels like some Dateline episode where the husband kills his family and sloppily tries to hide it and that’s nuts.
Lee Thompson, you in danger gurl. It’s reached the point where a scalp is obviously needed… and he’d probably be glad to leave the sinking ship
I’d be surprised if he still there by the end of the year.
At this rate I’d be surprised if he’s still there by the end of the week.
Can we start a pool on who gets gone first? No way the press turns on KP like this without heads rolling. Someone has to be sacrificed so the Rota 🐀 🐀🐀 can start praising KP’s “amazing turnaround” masterminded by William’s global statesman executive prowess.
A new competition with a head of lettuce perhaps?
The rehiring of Jason Knauf is coming soon to a palace near you.
Who is Lee Thompson?
I think he’s the head of their comms team. Not sure his exact position. but something like that at KP.
So QE was using a wheelchair, but it had to be secret? And Princess Alexandra looks like she needs one when they trot her out and prop her up. This is sad and irritating at the same time. Many people use these things freely and are out in public and for the royals to act like it’s shameful to be seen infuriates me for everyone who does.
Princess Alexandra was seen in a wheelchair at the Constantine memorial.
Good for her then. At least one of them isn’t overly concerned with appearing superhuman.
@equality: but they made her stand for the official coronation photos, propped up by Sophie & Edward on either side of her. I felt so bad for her, she had a nice big smile on her face but she shouldn’t be treated that way. Let her be comfortable in her chair. Zero shame in that. TQ should have done the same.
You are completely right.
I’m not at all shocked that they’re completely ableist, but its beyond the pale to insist a 96 year old woman with bone cancer (allegedly) not be seen in a wheelchair. Even if it came from her. “We are perfect.” There are so many things wrong with this, but the monarchy itself seems to believe wholeheartedly that their image is more important than anything else, and sold themselves some bullshit story about how it inspires people. It doesn’t.
It speaks volumes about what is happening now. And volumes about why Diana and Meghan, who were/are authentic people, got treated the way they did.
True the Queen didn’t want to be seen in a wheelchair or was advised not to be seen in a wheelchair. But she was honest about the fact that she could not walk. When she was receiving a dignitary she was standing with the aid of a walking stick and beckoned to him to move closer to her and she clearly said “I can’t move”, this was some months before she died.
In reference to the mention that the Queen was doing Zoom engagements in her last year, I could see them attempting to do that with Kate (if she is in fact conscious and not currently in a vegetative state)… and with KP’s flair for PR, it would probably come out looking like a hostage video.
Yeah, Kaiser has called out the ableist attitudes of the BRF and the UK tabloids for years now. Sickness is regarded as weakness, disability is considered shameful, and mental health issues are exploited and used against anyone struggling with them (see Diana, Meghan, Harry). And it’s worse for the women—look how the wives are expected to appear in full makeup/heels and share their new babies with the cameras while still bleeding from giving birth.
The way this crowd lost their f’ing minds when Princess Margaret was photographed in a wheelchair was so appalling. The way they hid the Queen’s need for a wheelchair sucked too. Why should she have had to fake that she didn’t have cancer? Or hobble through pain to pretend for everyone else that nothing was wrong? The stiff upper lip and the obsession with appearances is so toxic and inhuman. So glad the Sussexes noped out of this oppressive emotional prison.
I think ableism was more of a QEII thing? ‘Seeing to be believed’ might have devolved into her outmost effort to represent monarchy as a strong institution avoiding to expose her frail condition.
Princess Margaret and Queen Mother were seen in wheelchairs more than once. Charles was upfront about his cancer treatment at some point. Actually, each individual has its own way to process how to deal with illness, disability or deformity. It’s PR who must step out and guide through the public image aspect of it, providing any needed support.
From what I see, the problem is not about Kate, even if hurt vanity out of a botched procedure is one of the most strongly agitated theories for her dissapeareance. I’d dare to say she’s more popular and sympathized with than ever. And yes, that has been the goal behind prior PR maneuvers, but I doubt BRF is so fond of her that they’d waive for KP and William (and even the children) looking like total 1d1ots for the sake of her clout.
She’s entitled to privacy and the conditions that best enable for her healing. But the release of pics curiously ensued calls for a welfare check according to laws. And then, there’s the ‘puffy vs. slim’ Kate in less than two days. The grainy pic. The doctored beyond credible pic. The elusive pic.
The concerns can’t but rise if KP validates the need to prove Kate is ok, yet is unable to do it in a dignified, conclusive way. Sitting in a car and look or not at a pap takes less effort than a 30 s garden photoshoot with selected photographers from prominent media at cautionary distance, no questions asked.
At this stage, no one cares as much about Kate’s weight, looks or functionality but for knowing she’s alive and cognitive.
My mother, who’s anti-monarchy in all its iterations but for Diana, Felipe & Letizia (go figure) is worried about Kate actually having been kidnapped by terrorists as and all this rigmarole being a cover for a situation of national security threat and whatever is being done to have her released. That’s how things are.
This sounds cynical, but they could really have used this opportunity to appear modern and relatable. Relatable is my word at the moment! What they could have done is every couple of weeks or so, put up on their social media a handwritten note from Kate explaining she’s still recovering “but here’s an update from one of my charities I’ve worked with for blah number of years, with some unpublished photos of me and the group that were taken last year. My family and I have been delighted by all your support, cards and letters and in fact they’ve made a thank you from all of us to you”. Then William appears with a video of him surrounded by a few selected cards, these being mainly homemade from kids, and then one funny one from a grown up (like Charles’ dog card) “this one really made Catherine and me laugh”. And then each time they do this, one of the kids could also do a video saying “this is one that Mummy (Mum) and I really liked.” He/she reads it out. In fact, it could start oldest first, so George the first time, Charlotte next, Louis to finish. Then rinse and repeat as the recovery goes on, with a different charity and photos taken but never seen before, and William and one child going through different cards. In fact, what she could have planned to do is visit the families of the cards chosen when she got better, with a small gift (a very Diana thing to do), and made it into a public event, if the person/people consented.
Well, that shop has sailed and at this point they need to keep their kids away from any photos or vids for a while.
Ship! That ship has sailed!😂. Either way, keep the kids out of it.
@sparrow Apparently there’s a PR job opening at the palace. Interested??
Ha ha!!! It would be great, though, wouldn’t it – the insider view of the rampages and absolute nonsense. Just think modern, just think we’re a family experiencing illness, this is an opportunity, a grim one, to make us more relatable. Again with the relatable.
I think the children should be left out of it especially after the mother’s day picture fiasco
Agree. Maybe I went too far re the kids. William could say, however, Louis loved this one, Charlotte chose this. And keep them off site.
Dreadful that the images of the children are being dissected in this way. This story will be repeated for decades. This is what happens when you use your children as PR props. Kate should have just released a picture of herself, nobody asked for the kids.
Nice ideas. Evidently, William’s idea of relatable was to repeat “school run” several hundred times.
It’s too bad William isn’t speaking on video more often. I think a supercut of all the times he has mentioned that sacred school run would be edifying. Remember his constant repeated pointing at his vroom vroom airplane shoes? That times 1,000.
Oh geez the sacred school run! If l was on his communications team l would forbid that it ever be mentioned again.
@Sparrow, your PR ideas are great! I’ve also read your suggestions yesterday on how kp should have handled mother’s day…I don’t know what you do for a living but you’re definitely gifted for a PR job…
That’s nice to read! I was heading into academia, History. Then dropped out, worked in all sectors, private and public, but no PR. Having kids side tracked me for years. I’ve learned from friends who did go into top academia that the pressure to publish and the increasing levels of demand from students doesn’t make for an easy life. I work from home to strict deadlines, but I hate it seeping into my family life. My work life balance is good. When I think PR, I think total commitment, your life not being your own. I’m not that person.
@sparrow, from someone who’s still in academia, if you can do literally anything else, do that other thing. It’s most likely better (especially for women, who are taken advantage of).
Yesterday I was watching interviews with Christina Applegate about her battle with MS and I really really sympathize with her. I’m at the age where I feel like our health can start to take a turn and many people do not make it to older ages without significant morbidities, suffering, and life just turning out differently than how we imagined. IT’s a very relatable and sympathetic battle.
At the same time, I was struck by how this could have been Kate’s approach. The appearance of something close to raw vulnerability and honesty would have been very gripping and, frankly, rather bold and interesting of her.
But then again, as many of you pointed out yesterday, the likelihood that this is just about hiding moon face is getting less and less. They won’t have Kate being honest because they probably can’t.
That would be a huge leap for Kate – her brand has always been very polished, very tightly controlled, and rigidly bland. I’m not saying it wouldn’t be a good idea for her to be open about whatever is ailing her, it totally would. I just don’t think that is her way.
Have we ever seen her speak for herself? She usually reads ( painfully) from a script, and if she has to give an anecdote, it’s always about her children or her husband.
I don’t think they could have done any of those things because I still believe Pegs was the cause of her need to vanish. Because why did he also need to take 3 months off for the “school run” and then, when he finally did appear, he looked drunk and like death warmed over? So I don’t think she could have appeared in any videos or made any statements about dealing with xyz illness. Because it was all a lie.
And even now, why isn’t she able to be seen by the public? And where are the children? This whole thing is like an episode of who the hell did I marry.
Jay, so true. I don’t remember ever hearing her just speak from the heart. Or even speak unscripted. Even when she leaves those breadcrumbs of anecdotes, they feel rehearsed. The only time I remember her speaking at length was her story about giving QE2 chutney for xmas.
I just remember a story last year when a child asked who she was, and she said something like “I’m married to William”. Doesn’t seem like she remembers how to speak for herself.
This is all true and it is indeed striking. Have we ever heard an extemporaneous, authentic word come out of Kate’s mouth? To speak authentically about illness would take a bit of groundedness. I didn’t have in mind Kate sitting criss cross apple sauce, getting hugged on Drew Barrymore’s couch, but even a scripted statement that is actually close enough to the truth about her illness. What I mean is there’s a way to do this that would build tremendous sympathy and would actually be relatable. I do think that, whatever other break she’s had, there is a physical element to it all. Charles almost pulled it off, but now KP is going to bring down the whole damn ship.
“What else?” It was authentic when she was caught on tape saying what else to those schoolchildren who asked about Harry and Meghan.
lol Jais the hive brain memory of this site never fails!!! Between us, there is no forgetting. Nailed it.
Brilliant comment Sparrow! I’m so relieved you don’t work as PR for KP – your sensible and relatable approach would work wonders for them but would spoil the fun we’re having.
Sparrow you really sound like a pro! They should hire you … but would you like working for THEM? I mean they probably need someone like you but I bet you have far better options.
I was thinking the same thing about some comments Sparrow made yesterday lol! She’s a natural at this.
William would never allow those children to be seen or , god forbid, be heard, citing PRIVACY concerns. IMO he’s obsessed with privacy because he has sooooo much to hide.
As if, that would be too much work for Lazy Baldy.
@sparrow–you’re hired!
I said it yesterday and I’ll say it again today: @sparrow – KP really needs to hire you ASAP!! They are in DIRE need of your services! xx
The problem with that (very good PR scenario) is Kate may not be able to do any of that. If/when the media finds out Kate is mentally/cognitively incapacitated and unable to consent to or participate in any of this then this whole thing blows wide open and William is in the media’s crosshairs.
Since the only proof of life we have is the weird Weekend at Bernie’s photo of Kate with Carole in the rental car, there is no evidence Kate is able to make informed decisions right now.
I truly believe that explains the vagueness of “Kate” taking the blame for the photoshop debacle.
I still think that is the only real photo of Kate we’ve seen that’s been taken this calendar year. Photoshopped? Yes. Copied into a different background? Yes. Misleading? Yes. But I think that person is actually Kate and actually from now. And the fact that this misleading janky thing is the closest we have to truth is pure insanity.
Meh, this is the most people have talked about Can’t, so she’s likely enjoying that. A divorce and some “single dad on the market” reporting would spark a renewed interest in Peg so I can see that coming, too.
This disaster has reached the point of boring now. I think most people truly don’t care about the outcome anymore.
You’re right that we’re barely beyond one news/meme cycle so we’ll see if they can’t fix this. I highly doubt the world will remain hung up on this once Kate emerges looking plucked, pulled, stoned, and silent like princess Charlene. That lady literally got kidnapped multiple times and the world barely GAF. But I do think TRF will take a semi-permanent unconscious status hit at the very least. This has all given people an opportunity to reflect on how worthless and untrustworthy these people are.
The only reason people care about this is because it is going to be history. This is going to be the end of the British Monarchy. And it is going to change the way the rest of the world does business.
I care about the outcome insofar as it contributes to destroying the monarchy. I think the monarchy has to be seen for what it is, a truly deplorable artifact of racism, classism, and imperialism which contributes nothing to society and really never did. People, even die hard monarchists, are starting, ever so slowly, to see this. And I am here for it.
Preach, Brassy!!! 🙌🏽
I would love that but I fear that the people who love the royals are just one tiny story away from being right back there worshipping them. All it will take is Can’t saying how hard her recovery was or a picture of Peg looking at her with tears in his eyes. The group that gave us “festive glances” knows that it doesn’t need to come up with much.
So true! They are supposed to represent the very best of Brittain or some shit like that I have read recently. The deference they require from people is audacious when it’s plain to see that they are of mediocre (at best) intelligence, crass and vile people.
Amen, Brassy Rebel!
@Josephine – but the public accepted “festive glances” because no widely distributed information indicated otherwise. From now on, the public has a reason for skepticism.
One way or the other, the outcome won’t change my life – but I’m still fascinated to see where this story will go. Maybe Kate will emerge after Easter and the RF will pretend that nothing ever happened, but the press will always remember how they were scammed by the fake photo.
Josephine – I agree that single dad Pegs is about to be launched. But I think they’ve overplayed their hand to the point now where it worse than lost interest, it’s now to the point of mockery and ridicule. And that’s harder to come back from. Lost interest can be regained but lost respect (such as it was) is harder to get back.
Everyone from the White House presser to late night talk shows to the frickin Daily Fail are making fun of Pegs and the multiple fake photos and the disappearance of Keen. The Wailses aren’t coming back from this.
@SussexWatcher What will be interesting is who will become William’s Wife #2 and how will the media treat her.
There was even a reference to Kate’s photo editing skills on the most-recent Pod Save America podcast! They were saying how good Biden looked in his campaign video & one of the guys said, did they give it to Kate Middleton to edit?
a divorce on the heels of a significant medical issue (since that is either the actual case or the story the royal family has put out publicly) would look really bad. I know they don’t have a competent PR staff but the Cambridges divorcing any time in the next couple of years would be a PR nightmare for William, surely the family understands that the message that would send to the public is that William is divorcing her because of her health issues/can’t handle being married to anyone who has any health issues and/or that Kate is divorcing him because he was a shite excuse for a partner while she was experiencing health issues
If someone wants a divorce, I’m sure it’s William. I think Kate would be willing to endure whatever because she’s stuck it out this long to become Queen and she’s not giving up on that goal. Now, if there’s writing on the wall that Chuck will be the last King, then she’ll walk away and make the family pay handsomely to keep their secrets
what I think is a possible scenario is an announcement that Kate is taking a permanent step back from public duties for health issues. then in a year or two they will quietly divorce (as quietly as possible for the future king i guess) and that will be that.
I can see that @becks1 except for the fact that Charles’ health may have changed that timeline.
I always thought the monarchy would hit the skids after QEII’s death, but this has to be a record. It’s been, what? 18 months or so? It’s been held together with the complicity of the British press, but now the story has gone global. The international media is not going to show the same deference (see: Colbert).
I think the revelation of William’s affairs and a marriage break-up will be the final nail in the coffin, especially once people realise Harry and Meghan were used as human shields for William’s mess.
Yeah. I’m still stunned at how quickly it all fell apart.
Agree, Kath. The queen embodied the monarchy, and now we have crappy watered down versions of it. Commenters, I think Becks1?, used to post that these two were living separately. I didn’t particularly believe it at the time, but I now think the marriage is in fact done. If you’re not together in this environment, which is such a strange one, I can imagine things fall apart rapidly. How public they’ll be about separated lives, I don’t know. I think they’ll keep their shoddy show on the road.
I agree Sparrow. I’ve only been on the sub a short time and I’m amazed at the foresight posters had when I look
back at older posts. They’ve been right all along.
I mean Tina is stating the obvious. I think this has further shown that William and Kate are not the modern couple that they were touted to be.
She could have toned down the diana comparisons though. Seeing kate’s name in the same sentence as diana makes my skin crawl. The women are not similar in any way and since marrying in the institution has moved mountains to protect kate. Diana was left on her own
Tina should keep quiet about diana. She was negative about diana in her books
Is Peg really gonna let Keen take the fall for this debacle? Princes are supposed to be chivalrous and Keen is supposedly ill.
Let her take the fall? He’s the one that threw her under the bus then hopped on to back it over her.
TB obviously doesn’t believe that this statement about photoshopping was Kate’s and she doesn’t seem afraid to tell it….so, William’s effort to blame Kate has somewhat backfired
He’s exactly like Charles. They’re both insecure selfish cowards, and they feel perfectly entitled to mistreat everyone around them.
They’re both incredibly insecure. And William is paranoid, too. And an idiot. Charles at least talks to trees, William has no redeemable qualities.
Charles and William are both cold, stubborn, emotionally stunted and unable to express any feelings but anger. We’ve heard stories about how Kate is “the calm one”, it sounds like he’s a nightmare to live with.
Harry may be a bit *too* emotionally open but at least he can admit he needs therapy.
Chivalrous? Are we talking about the same Pegs? The same guy that doesn’t wear a wedding ring, cheated on his gf/wife repeatedly, can’t even be bothered to hold an umbrella over her heat or help her down wet metal airplane stairs when she’s 8 months pregnant? Or on and on. That Pegs doesn’t have a chivalrous bone in his body. He treats – and has always treated – Keen as an afterthought. Why she believed the ring would protect her, I’ll never know. She and her family should have seen this coming and prepared for divorce.
Will-not has never been accountable for his actions. He has spent his entire life throwing his brother (and other royals) to the rota to cover his shortcomings. Until Meghan and Harry got together and became media targets, the rota regularly crucified Keen and Baldimont. Harry had the sense to leave with his family. Keen and the kids are all he has left to completely scapegoat. It is disgraceful that the kids were used in such a distasteful pr stunt.
OF COURSE he’s going to let Kate take the fall! He never even shares his umbrella or helps her up when she trips in heels. He doesn’t know what chivalry is. Look what he did to Meghan. He’s a misogynistic lout.
TB saying that should get a new PR person is funny. Technically, they should. But maybe they could also just stop obviously lying to the public as they’re supported by the public.
Exactly! It’s not a PR problem…its William and his obsession for secrecy and control as well as his arrogance…I’m pretty sure that he’s is the behind the whole mess..
You wouldn’t need to fire staff if you just tell the truth.
Right? TB is a royalist and she is saying she has no problem with the lying just that they should get better pr🙄
There’s an article on Radar that essentially says that Kate has possibly decided to step back from public life and Will’s devastated. I immediately thought divorce soft launch.
I honestly didn’t believe anything was amiss, but now I am starting to! This is so chaotic! If she really were “ill and depleted” I feel like a simple real picture or quick vid asking for privacy while she recovers would clear up a lot. Instead… This. Maybe they are just incompetent, but it feels like there are missing pieces, and that feeling is only throwing gasoline on the fire.
Would Kate really willingly step back from something she waited for her whole life? And would Wills be devastated – it doesn’t add up.
I am not sure if she would be willing, but it might not necessarily be her choice. That was my thought. A divorce roll out for Will, and Kate can’t really do much about it. He doesn’t seem like a man who takes the word “no” with ease and grace.
There’s a good chance that William is planting the story that she wants out whether she actually does or not.
Probably when you almost die you get a new viewpoint on past priorities.
I sometimes feel he is utterly at his wits’ end and is asking her to do something to help him out there with the public, ie just publish a note, a picture, something. And she goes and does perhaps a consensual pap shot and a faked up picture. I think that’s why he’s shunting the blame to perhaps the right person “this is all you’ve come up with, I’m done looking like we’re in it together” kind of thing. Like Liz, though, I don’t think there’ll be a divorce. I suspect the marriage has split but won’t publicly. And that they’ll carry on the facade, for the sake of the monarchy and let’s face it their kids, perhaps. She fought long and hard for this. I do feel the affairs will intensify. They both seem to treat each other with contempt, which you can’t come back from and it’s basically the end emotion.
I agree – Will definitely does give off “trapped angry” vibes lately. It’s definitely weird sad times at the Palace these days, between the tragedy of Thomas Kingston and now whatever this is. But the whole situation has been so poorly handled, it’s hard to see exactly where the fish is rotting from. It’s definitely a choice to let your sick wife take the blame for a PR snafu of this magnitude.
@sparrow I think the “trapped, angry” vibes from William are more likely to be about being between a rock and a hard place in divorce settlement negotiations; Kate has him by the short hairs now and he will have to part with some of the lovely money we know is all he cares about (other than stalking H&M….)
Will to Kate: Stay, let’s keep up the facade!
Kate: Pay me
Will to Kate: Go, I’m done with you!
Kate: Pay me
For so long it’s just felt like the commenters on this site have been the only humans on earth aware of how farcical things really are over there. The POWERPOINTS. The massive vacations. VERBIER ffs.
This isn’t a transition in staff. This is the exact same staff that made those damn fake crazy pie chart power points. I’m just as shocked as KP that they’re finally being noticed.
Tina Brown is 100% in right in that all they needed to do – weeks ago – was have Kate wave from a car window, and they couldn’t/wouldn’t do that. Now, I’m not sure that’d be enough because people would just be convinced it was photoshopped.
there is an easy way to end this debacle – literally just showing us Kate – and the fact that they are refusing to do so is very telling. Either she is refusing or there is a reason they cannot show us her face.
And honestly, like TB said, this is a mess of their own making. William skipping that memorial kicked the theories into high gear and then that doctored photo was just the icing on the cake. had they not released that photo, the talk this week would just be “kate has a colostomy bag,” IF THAT.
but now we’re back to some of the darker conspiracy theories.
unfortunately, some of the darker theories fit the puzzle pieces rather well at this point.
there’s also a lot of crazy talk, but it’s really interesting to me to see that people who probably couldn’t have named the king a week or so ago are now fascinated by all of this. and it’s popping up on late night. the cat is out of the bag. and it’s not going back in!
The dark theories unfortunately are the ones left standing at this point. It’s been weeks of this madness. IT’s cannibalizing their entire brand. They would produce her now if they could. They can’t
I agree the darker theories unfortunately fit. at this point, there is a reason they are not showing us Kate and those darker theories answer that.
Right there with you, BlueNailsBetty. And my personal theory also includes Charles deliberately excluding William from appearances as well as letting William sway and blunder. Charles has a long term plan.
As Mary Pester said, there is a reason that the other Royals don’t really seem to want to look at William. The Dark theories: I do not take any pleasure in them, because at the end of the day there are three children. But they will eventually want to know the truth, too. I dearly hope someone is protecting them from too much darkness right now.
If they had the good sense that God gave a turnip, they would have recognized that this is an opportunity to grow their profile. Kate could’ve come out and talked about Crohn’s disease and her colostomy bag (that’s what is being said now is the illness) and she would have been praised for being a modern royal reducing the stigma around the condition. It’s what Meghan did when she wrote about her miscarriage and the New York Times. But all of these fools are so arrogant and have so much disdain for the public they genuinely believe they don’t have to give the plebeians anything. At this point, they deserve every bad bit of press that is happening to them.
I’ve had this exact same thought but then realised that she is only human and seemingly not very confident/ sure of herself and isn’t up to that kind of profile.
I reckon she is massively regretting her left choices. What we want on our 20s isn’t the same in our 40s, 3 kids and (multiple affairs) in.
Someone above mentioned she wants to retire from public life and I think that’s exactly what will happen
Unfortunately, they are utterly obsessed with perfection…perfect family, perfect body, perfect hair, perfect mental health etc.
I don’t doubt she is a deeply insecure woman. But she spent the last 4 years cosplaying Meghan and pretending she knows anything about early child development and being the keenest. Where’s that energy now? And I know how hard Crohn’s can be – diagnosed at age 20, three decades ago. It would have meant the world to me to see anyone talk about it. But this reveals what many have suspected … it’s all for show – smoke and mirrors.
@Southerncrone I tend to agree. This is a woman who set up a pap stroll in the world’s ugliest blue coat just to compete with Meghan’s blue dress in the rain pic. She’s delulu and attention hungry. She could have continued with Aaaly Yaaars forever and the press would have propped her up. I don’t see her wanting to retire without a shove from her husband
If she does have Crohns and that is why she had surgery, she could have permitted her staff to release a statement to that effect. They could have said she asks for respect for her privacy while she recovers and that would have been the end of it. She could decide later if she wanted to be a spokesperson for it or not. That kind of thing is not something she can hide forever. It sure would explain her not working much. Anyway telling the truth if that’s what her condition is would have garnered her support and understanding. Instead we have this mess which is much harder to handle during her recovery.
Various quarters are now saying that their insider sources say its Crohns with an ostomy etc. And that sort of stuff, told to friends and family, leaks out gradually. But: she could have done something these last few weeks in the way ofo a real photo, just a head shot…I think if its the surgery story that’s true, then she was instructed to follow up with therapy for Eating Disorder. This is sensitive because Diana also had an eating disorder, and what is it about royal wives etc. And whatever KP says, she can’t come to the phone right now. There were hints of her taking therapy at a facility in the alps. That would be preferable to the other alternatives at this point.
What a complete shitshow of a clownshow. I have people asking me who would NEVER be interested (and I sound way to gleeful when I explain – so happy they have an interest) Anywho, now everyone is paying attention because these fools continue to lower the bar at every turn. Not sure how that is possible but they excel at it.
My college student daughter, who never knew nor cared a whit about the British royals, is now living for the memes and crazy stuff on social media. That’s one way to get noticed by the young!
Lol!
I feel like we should have shirts to wear around: “I know royal gossip, AMA.”
FINALLY people are asking and I know WAY too much LOL.
They could hire the world’s greatest PR expert and it wouldn’t make one bit of difference because Huevo believes he is some kind of PR mastermind. He doesn’t listen to anyone, surrounds himself with sycophants, and throws tantrums when he doesn’t get what he wants.
How many times can they say KP needs new pr? Brown also said there was a recent staff turnover. William stands in the way of good pr, constant replacement won’t solve that problem.
Stop it Tina. The Windsors are not new to divorce. It’s the Wails lack of work, professionalism, competency, competent PR, arrogance, non transparency and lack of accountability that can bring down the monarchy. A divorce is nothing. Aristocratic families are blended anyway.
Which UK “journalist” wants to be the first to write honestly about the Wails and break bank? Imagine how much that book would earn. Tick tock. At this instance they won’t be earning from the royals unless the children especially the spares grow up quickly and offer the next (real or imagined) scandals!
A divorce wouldn’t be so “devastating” for the monarchy if they didn’t put all of this energy on Keen and Huevos marriage. They put so much time in the perfect family PR, to the exclusion of all else, that they have nothing to fall back on. William’s focus for the past decade should been on his work. Instead it was half assing his royal duties and pretending that he’s a family man just doing the damn school run for years.
I waffle this way every third insane theory or so, but I really think this might be Kate pulling the ultimate Meghan cosplay. She can’t go on Oprah (yet) but she’s quickly turning into a new white woman true crime victim, with calls of where’s Kate making her more popular than ever. Suddenly it’s kate who has mental struggles, who the palace ignored signs to help, who just wants privacy etc.
I’m just saying, if one was exposed on the world stage as a racist, and your next moves completely copy/overwrite all the most damning claims made by your sister-in-law, which you yourself were at the very least partially responsible for, and all that talk of Royal racism is completely forgotten, buried under an avalanche of digital obfuscation AND everyone is mocking your dumb husband too? Yea I think she’s doing this on purpose.
I don’t think they started with that plan but I could believe they have stumbled into it and are now leaning into it. Inept and ham-handed but leaning in nonetheless. But I wouldn’t discount Will’s mean streak and his willingness to throw her under the bus to his own benefit.
Sunday – I don’t think she’s that self aware. But like you I go from one theory to another!
Ya know what. Sure. Is it batshit insane? Yes. Have derangers been excusing batshit insane behavior from Kate for years (come on, those garment-for-garment imitations of Meghan betray a truly disturbed mind)? Yes. So why not at this point. And I do think it could be something they stumbled into. LEt’s see what they come up with to explain all of this. Kate’s mental health suffered because of evil MEghan? I could see it implied, for sure.
You speak as if you think the majoirty of people of Great Britain disapprove of her being a racist.
When asked about the lack of wedding rings, Tina deftly pointed to the “turnover in staff” as an explanation. She must be referring to the Right Honorable Keeper of the Royal Wedding Rings vacancy, right? The staff person who pulls off and puts on Kate’s rings whenever she commands? Because that was some nonsensical pivot she did. She wouldn’t touch the marriage topic but you know she has the first draft of the “where it all went wrong” tell-all on her laptop.
I was confused when she said that, too. I do think she meant that a staffer was responsible for editing the photo and did not put the ring in when they did so. She was very clear that she didn’t think Kate had anything to do with this photo and was very readily bashing their staff members.
I think, she meant, a staffer should have noticed the lack of ring and warned them before it was published. It seemed like no one checked the photo.
Ah, ok @Sevenblue, I think you are right.
I don’t like Tina Brown, but she is sharp and possesses an intelligence level above the rota. She would have anticipated a question about the missing rings since it was top news on Sunday, and she would have thought about how to respond. I am LAUGHING at the fact that she went with staffing issues. LAUGHING.
“ She must be referring to the Right Honorable Keeper of the Royal Wedding Rings vacancy”
LMAOOO
… sure, because what with the Aaaarly Yaaars and school runs and such she must have SOMEBODY on staff to take care of Big Blue.
Maybe Tina is confirming a staffer did the editing; some staffer did take the ring off or used a hand that never had a ring on in the first place when they should have done so or added it in later.
@Harper ….you got it exactly!
With regard to the missing ring, it was so easy to say ‘She’s on her road to healing and an eventual rush to hospital is still a possibility. Big Blue is a unique, highly treasured piece for sentimental and historical reasons. Kate and William cherish Diana’s memory and would never expose Big Blue to risk. So, it was their decision to place it in a vault until Kate is fully recovered”. Ot even simpler:” Kate’s fingers are as thick as sausages and Big Blue doesn’t fit. It’s resting in a vault until Kate’s fingers go back to normal’.
The print media and commentators are minimising the whole mess by saying it’s just a photo, let it go. Already blaming Meghan for her ties to the New York press and AP for setting Kate up.
Meghan’s ties to the NY press and the AP? So Meghan is a photojournalist now? Since when? And by NY press they can’t mean Page Six, which tries to skewer Meghan any chance they get. Sorry KP you can’t pull the Meghan card any more, this is solely on you!
Meghan’s been three Polaroid cameras in a trench coat all along!
I almost think BP has left them to it I order to teach William a lesson: you are terrible at this and everyone knows it and your only hope is to come under the Buckingham umbrella. Because not an ounce of this has stuck to Charles and Camilla, even though they fully know what is going on. The rota are doing the heavy lifting for them by calling William out now. When William folds, Camilla will call off her many DM friends.
Before all this went down, “the royal sources” were saying K&W are watching the abdication in Denmark closely. Will was clearly coming for his own father he swore alliance to. Why would Charles save them?
I’m wondering if she’s in a wheelchair? There was a tiktok who thought that Khate was sitting in a wheelchair in the edited photo. Now Tina Brown is mentioning the dead Queen and a wheelchair and K. Waving from the car 👀
She could pose on a couch hugging her kids, no need to photoshop a wheelchair (if even exists).
Tinfoil hat: The use of “wheels coming off” in the headline is then a jab at William.
I actually thought that the picture looked like she was in a wheelchair as well in terms of the posture of her upper half, though it was maybe strange the way her legs were crossed if she was in a wheelchair.
No new comments from me on this shit show, but my idea is that instead of re-posting the fake photo, sites should publish the AP kill notice version with the strike through (mostly for lols but also for accuracy and integrity).
Or publish the version with Kate replaced by crabby grandpa Bernie Sanders in his mittens!
Don’t know how much truth to this but on Threads, Booksovrbros, who seems to be a writer for Putnam Books said they had a staff meeting and the key points were they all agreed the Walses were getting divorced and there is a soft launch happening by the British press of Will’s mistress. Thought that was an interesting theory.
Most outlets have a lot less knowledge than this site. Unless any story or rumor or source has a specific route to insider knowledge, they’re floating something this site has already dismissed with good reason.
I don’t think it’s a soft launch of rose. But I think someone at the Independent wanted clicks and bringing up William’s past cheating rumors helps someone. The new editor of the independent used to work for the DM. And I swear the editor has some kind of connection to Camilla but I can’t remember what and I could be wrong. The independent bringing it back up as well as other outlets is likely why colbert said fair game.
*Most outlets have a lot less knowledge than this site. Unless any story or rumor or source has a specific route to insider knowledge, they’re floating something this site has already dismissed with good reason.*
That’s rather a blanket statement – Celebitchy is an amazing site for keeping up to date with gossip and what’s being said all over the various different new sources in Britain, America and elsewhere (thanks to Kaiser’s incredibly and tireless work!) but there are no actual insiders here – we don’t know more than anyone else. I mean Kate is actually the patron of my workplace, and I’ve attended events that W&K have been present for and met them both numerous times, and I certainly wouldn’t call myself an insider or think that I know what’s happening in private.
The vast majority of commentators here are American, and often some of the ideas and theories floated here are ones predicated on how things are done in America, which simply aren’t applicable to Britain/Europe. Things like no one noticing the car was a British right hand drive which would not been seen in Switzerland, because a lot of people are unaware that Brits drive on the different side of the road from everywhere else in Europe. Not that those perspectives aren’t very welcome and valid! Celebitchy is one of my favourite sites to read to discuss this stuff. But this forum doesn’t necessarily know more than anyone else.
I don’t know the bookthreads person, but someone who works for a publishing company in London would be far more likely to have insider info than any of us.
Sure, in hindsight, my statement doesn’t fully wash. I couldn’t figure out how to fix it in the window they give for editing! What you wrote shows that I shouldn’t have referenced insiders (although I never implied that there WERE insiders here.)
My intended point was that this group of people related to Putnam Books probably know very little about the long history of W&K, whereas this site has been debating the issue of divorce for many years. There’s a lot of people who haven’t given these things attention in the past who are nevertheless given platforms right now because everyone is interested. I find it unlikely that random people who don’t have a history of following royal gossip will have any theory of use or any news that is truly new for people reading this site.
@samuelwhiskers a lot of people noticed that about the car in terms of how it connected to the Switzerland rumors.
I feel like most Americans who post on this site would know that there is a difference between British cars/roads and the rest of Europe.
KP and the RF being called out is my daily dessert, I’m enjoying this mess so much!
For those of us who watched Meghan get 250,000 negative articles written about her, where she was belittled, abused, victimized, scapegoated, and where palace figures openly talked about their desire to see her go away, this all feels like schadenfreude indeed. And the Wales are falling apart over a taste of what Meghan and Harry were dealt.
I’m glad the rest of the world is starting to realize how systematically Meghan and Harry were targeted. I’m seeing lots of comments in other places about “if this had been Meghan…”. Like @Becks said some posts earlier, all the palaces have done is give credence to the darker theories: if they can’t do something as simple as showing Kate waving from a car, why not? The possible answers range from vanity because her looks have been affected by her illness to DV to Kate’s actual disappearance. Really, the way the Palace is behaving, she could be 6 feet under right now. They have proven themselves to be entirely untrustworthy, and they have succeeded in bringing the utmost scrutiny to all of their future endeavors. There’s no stuffing this dragon back into the box. The Waleses “projects” and activities have never passed scrutiny–which is why KP’s incompetence is such a spectacular self-own. They turned the eyes of the legitimate press squarely on them, and that hurts the whole royal family. So much for Andrew getting back into the field now. Ironically, the scrutiny on the Sussexes has sharpened their intentions, and requires all of their projects to be self-scrutinized and polished before they face the inevitable onslaught. Can Earthshot and Early Years (whatever that is) withstand this kind of scrutiny? Hell no.
Kate can’t handle this spotlight, and neither can William. Their arrogance, mediocrity, and entitlement are the cause of this mess, and the world now sees how truly inept the future King and Queen of the UK are. How long before people start talking about George as the “savior” of the monarchy, as they did William when he was a child? The trauma continues as the world turns.
Agree with all of this. It is SO satisfying seeing reality come to collect the rent from William and Kate. They really didn’t think there were going to be any consequences to their bullsh*t and their lies. I’ve commented this before but unless they come really clean, they won’t get any credibility back now.
“Ironically, the scrutiny on the Sussexes has sharpened their intentions, and requires all of their projects to be self-scrutinized and polished before they face the inevitable onslaught.” You echo my sentiments here. I don’t wish what happened to Harry and Meghan on my worst enemies, but I think they have benefited from the attacks, in the same way that the kid gloves have harmed William and Kate. Despite all the noise, William and Kate have not received an iota of what Harry and Meghan have faced, and yet, as you say, “Kate can’t handle this spotlight and neither can William.”
@Ianne…..Very well put!
I don’t think ONE new PR person will be able to fix this when the staff is filled with entitled nepotism hires who work there for clout and bragging rights and not the quite low pay. They need to change the whole team and get competent people who is working for a market level pay. You can’t have a bunch of yes people if the client is an idiot and expect good results.
All I know is that I will be calling in “ill and depleted” at work from now on.
Realizing I’ve reached the point of following this all very closely, but recognizing that I have no idea of what’s going to happen yet. It’s fascinating to see people who don’t follow the royals trying to start to puzzle it all out from here. Also that people don’t realize how much of all the reporting about the royals is just a self interested (on the reporter’s part) pack of lies.
Tina’s cosplaying Diana is creepy. I mean, thank you for stating the obvious on the record, but really? That’s your styling?
PS, Kaiser, are you putting Kate’s Earthshot greenscreen dress on in commemoration of the Reddit/Twitter picture of someone in Kate’s Mother’s Day photo position in a greensuit? Because… 💀
It’s not that people care about Kate it’s the mystery. Plus she has had so many scandals back to back. How badly did being exposed as the daughter of grifters effect her? What if she really did just get plastic surgery, Lol?
If the palace said “they’re divorcing” it wouldn’t be the scandal yall think it would be. Most people would take Williams side. The end. I don’t think a lot of people would even care about the kids.
Tina Brown is a snake. But she’s a smart snake who knows a lot about PR. I love that she used the word “flailing” to describe KP.
This is such an enjoyable clusterf*ck. My cup of schadenfreude runneth over.
I’m actually the most surprised that she’s coming out and saying that queen Elizabeth had bone cancer the last 8 months of her life. I had heard that before as a rumour, but I’ve never heard a royal commentator say it on a mainstream news program. For whatever reason, it seemed that the palace went to great lengths to hide the fact that Elizabeth had bone cancer, even down to her death certificate. Have any other royal commentators openly discussed this on mainstream news programs?
Exactly.
This is exactly, exactly, exactly why those first announcements and stories about Kate’s health were never to be taken at face value. Kate (and her mother) being disappeared and radio silent, particularly as no evidence to the public was given to prove she was admitted or discharged from London Clinic is sinister when you consider the BRF’s willingness to lie about medical issues. They announced QEII’s official cause of death was ‘old age’ and were insisting the queen was doing well in her health right up to the end then, some months later, the BM began to let slip the realities of her condition.
This Royal Reporter are Ridiculously they have lying peddling false narrative onto the British public and Karen’s in America for years on behalf of Kensington Palace. So for any of them to act shocked and surprised is ridiculously because they know the true story behind the scenes . They knew Kate was the racist royal they knew Meghan was suicidal and continue to harass belittle her everyday called her liar .
“Tina Brown is, in my opinion, a compromised ‘royal expert’.” I echo! That the same so-called experts who have made bank by propping up William and Kate, at every turn, are now being allowed to employed the Captain Renault routine, is really beyond the pale.
I ‘ve suspected for a long time now that she’s a KP mouth piece. Several incidents come to mind: (1) on the day of H&M’s wedding, as they drove away in that convertible, Tina said that was the last time we would be seeing Meghan, that she would disappear, signaling the abuse of Meghan for overshadowing Kate; (2) she echoed a similar theme after the Oceana tour, saying that Meghan’s popularity was interfering with Kate’s preparation for Queendom; and (3) her recent book book promotion in which she spend a whole lotta time bashing H&M. She has zero dignity or credibility. Tina should be laughed off the stage, right now; that she is still making bank as a so-called royal expert remains a major part of the problem.
@Proud Mary. Interesting comments you make.
I actually thought that Tina Brown’s Diana Chronicles was brilliant but l was deeply disappointed with Palace Papers.
Tina definitely held a lot back. I think she wants to hold onto her sources and doesn’t want to upset them. She knows damn well that Harry and Meghan completely outclass the other two but she doesn’t want to say it openly for fear of being excluded from the inner circle.
Maybe when the nasty BM lays off Meghan and Harry will we be sympathetic towards Kate. She chased this for 10 years and can lie on Meghan, she can take it. Right?
All bets are off with the media now. The DM will work day and night to get the scoop, and they only have a couple of weeks to wait. It’s all falling down. William won’t move until the latest scan result
Mary Pester, are you talking about KFC’s scan or Bone Idle’s?
Mary whose scan result? Spill the tea Mary lol.
Alright, I’ll bite. I’m guessing a scan to see how Charles is faring. And William is waiting to see those results before deciding anything in regards to Kate.
@JAIS, ding, ding, ding, we have a winner.
Mary you have the best tea 🫖. Why does it even matter if he is with someone else scans aren’t going to change that. If he has found someone to be with is Can’t that desperate to stay with him? I mean they royals have many divorces and all got through it.
So…Willy wants to wait to see how much time he might have to play with, or if he might need to go ahead and file now, bad as it may look….?
“Mother Jones” (a respected intellectual news outlet) just published an article with this headline:
“Why has #KateGate taken the Internet by storm? Because many realize that abuse of women is quite common in nuclear families—even if they’re in royal families.”
Oof.
Boom. But then we have watched Royal Women get abused for decades, its an ancient past-time.
Anyone else think the sales of Spare are going to boom again?
It’s shocking to see how quickly the RF is crumbling. I think Kitty started to unravel once she was exposed as one of the 2 royals accused of racism. The pressure to be perfect finally got to her because her goody 2 shoes image and self esteem quickly got shattered by the claims. She’s always been able to carry on, but didn’t imagine that she’d be exposed to this level of scrutiny. So, when it happened, she started buckling under the pressure, feeling like she can no longer fake a smile or copy Meghan’s fashions & work ideas anymore, nor pretend to be happily married like H&M are while being openly treated like trash by Billy. They tried to copy the charismatic H&M and compete with them, but couldn’t keep up so they decided to call it off and disappear!.