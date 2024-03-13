CNN is reviewing all of the photos issued by Kensington Palace, oh noooo…

In this post, I’m including photos issued by Kensington Palace for various occasions and events. Some KP pics from the Princess of Wales’s various “work” (including the much-loved pie chart pics), some pics for various holidays and birthdays and at least one photo issued by KP after the death of QEII, in which “Kate” took a photo of QEII with all of her grandchildren, a photo which still looks extremely fake. Oh, and I’m including the Kensington Palace-released portraits, taken by Paolo Roversi, for Kate’s 40th birthday in 2022, because those were crazy air-brushed. I bring you this wealth of KP-issued photos because, apparently, CNN has announced that they’re conducting a review of all palace-issued photos.
CNN is reviewing all photographs handed out by Kensington Palace after the Princess of Wales admitted editing a family portrait. The American broadcaster said the picture of the Princess and her three children had been distributed for editorial purposes and that media organisations “expect those images to be accurate”.
The photograph was recalled by four of the world’s biggest picture agencies over fears it had been “manipulated”. The Princess then admitted editing the image after several inconsistencies were identified. She said that as an amateur photographer, she “occasionally experimented” and apologised for any confusion it had caused.
An analysis of the furore published online by CNN said that, like most news organisations, they “regard it as unacceptable to move, change or manipulate the pixels of an image” as it would alter the reality of the situation the image is intended to document.
“CNN is now reviewing all handout photos previously provided by Kensington Palace,” it added. A decision about any action will be taken when the investigation has concluded.
There have been some egregious examples of heavily manipulated photos coming from KP before now, but the reason why those photos were never called out was because they weren’t released as a significant “proof of life” during a particularly weird missing-princess storyline. Like, the photo of QEII and her white grandkids (taken by Kate) was so obviously heavily edited, but it wasn’t issued as “look, QEII is still alive, we promise!” There were no constitutional implications. Oh, adjacent to this, the British Press Photographers’ Association released a pretty scathing statement about Kate’s Photoshop debacle:
The British Press Photographers’ Association applauds the actions of the major agencies who have had the courage to withdraw the recently distributed image showing Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales and her children by issuing a ‘kill notice’. Their suspicions that the photograph had been digitally manipulated are well-founded and it is important for the reputation of press photography that they have acted as swiftly and decisively as they have.
We are lead to believe that HRH The Princess of Wales has said that she edited the image and has apologised. That should not be an end to the matter however. Whether the picture was manipulated to ‘look nice’ by someone who didn’t understand the importance of truth
in images or whether there is something else behind their actions is not as important as getting the message out there that it is wrong.
The BPPA has always spoken up in favour of making sure that the public has trust in the photographs produced by our members as well as those who supply images to the news media. This has become more of an issue since pictures supplied by such a variety of sources
have become more common and we would urge all of those sources to have a look at item 1, clause i) of the Editors’ Code of Practice which says: “The press must take care not to publish inaccurate or misleading or distorted information or images, including headlines not supported by the text.”
We would urge everyone involved to make the original images available for inspection so that we can assess what has been done, make sure that it doesn’t happen again and allow this story to be the last time that manipulated images are distributed to the media.
This is an extremely harsh statement from the BPPA. Is it personal? Perhaps – they’re mad that they haven’t been called in to photograph the Wales family. But it’s also a huge professional issue for them, the fact that KP has been issuing heavily manipulated photos for years.
I legit thought it was Rose in that one sleeve red dress 😶
They use the worst socalled photo artist retouchers ever. With all the money the BRF pockets every year from the British people, you’d think they would employ top notch professionals to do theirDirtywork.
That KPstooge could not “prompt” their way out of a paper bag! That louse should have been aware that AI is learning, but is horrible at producing human hands. The socalled official photo of KC3, Cowmilla, Willie Leaks and waitey Katie, taken of the foursome who are all in black cheesing it up for the camera at Buckingham Palace, during the QE2’s memorial funeral week was fake, too. Not by AI, but terrible photoshopping skills. The shadows are all wrong, there are a combination of hard and soft shadows on the foursome. This not possible in our physical world.
They have a story they are trying to get out. The objective is proof of life, they are pressing for that. William is going to have to bring her out ☠️ or she’ll have to wave to us asap. Im legit worried for her.
✅ I agree.
I’m starting to wonder how well the royal family can hide a body.
I think ArtFossil kindly posted an article from the NYTimes in which the author anticipated they would start looking at Kate’s back catalogue. They’ve really snatched defeat from the jaws of victory here; they could have used this event to show how together they are, how modern, how different from the old BRF yet respective of its traditions. This will end with the complete exposure of their ruined marriage. Kate will look like a fraud. And he will look like a lesser man.
GOOD. I’ve been waiting for these assclowns to get what’s coming to them for their YEARS of abusing not just the Sussexes, but anyone they considered less powerful than themselves ( York princesses, the Toffs Kate tried to get to ice the Rocksavages).
AFP started this by saying that they would be reviewing all the photos they’ve received from KP. Good!
I think William is at fault here….I also believe he wanted to upstage and knock Harry and Meghan off the front page celebrating the birthday of the Uvalde victims’s family….and it backfired. I’m sorry…I can’t feel bad for Kate…she was awful to Meghan.
A tell tale sign is that Kate and the kids purposefully pose with their hands hidden, or their fingers held together. This way, it’s easier to photoshop, switch between people or settings, rotate positions, and change background.
As an example, both the Mother’s Day and Christmas card images do this.
In the Mother’s Day image, George and Charlotte’s hands are unnatural and look similar. They might even both be Charlotte’s hands.
In the Mother’s Day image, Kate’s hands are NOT original to the photoshoot. They have been photoshopped from pap photos of Kate holding a clutch, then rotated.
KP have been compiling a library of royal body parts and have definitely been fudging official portraits for quite some time.
Another element to this is DO THEY OWN THE COPYRIGHT of the images they’ve been frankensteining?
I think this aspect may be the reason why the AP put out that “kill notice” in the first place. I don’t believe that would happen if it were merely a few photoshopping errors, even if they were big ones, like rotating or moving something that was there. No, I think that the most likely reason is that part of the image ( I think Kate’s head and face) was copied (poorly) without accreditation to the original and stitched on to an existing ( perhaps older) photo.
“We are led to believe that HRH The Princess of Wales has said that she edited the image and has apologised.”
No one believes the word of the palace anymore (“we are led to believe?”).
If you are claiming your family is part of the history, by photoshopping / manipulating (not just fixing some wrinkles or bad hair) the images, you are basically changing a historical document. I have seen some examples of these that BRF has always done in the past, but in the past, the monarchy had the divine power to serve anything they wanted to their subjects. We are not at those times. I think, if you are adding kids, who are not there, to the photo of the QE2, it should be called out too. It isn’t a family photo if you are sending them out to the global news agencies. It is pity it took so long for them to take a notice of this.
I think someone knows for a fact that Kate is incapacitated, thus the polite call out of that lie.
This is it in a nutshell.
“We are led to believe…” is doing some seriously heavy lifting.
Yes, the problem is bigger than whether or not Kate photoshopped herself to look younger. She’s obviously done that in the past and the press didn’t have a problem with it. But CNN went to an expert at MIT, and the image was cobbled together from various other images, like a “collage” (his words). THAT is the problem, there was not family photo that William took. The palace not only issued a fake photo, but then lied about it too. I don’t think the news agencies have a problem with Kate being photoshopped to look younger, I think they have a problem with the palace issuing fake photos to distort history. That is a much bigger problem, and putting out an apology in Kate’s name is a deliberate distraction, to try to minimize what they’ve done (“all women photoshop themselves, it’s not a bid deal” — but this was not that, this is something else entirely, and it is a big deal).
OH I cant wait to see the list they come up with! Definitely global attention is on them now
I am eagerly awaiting the reporting on their findings, all of them–CNN, AP, the NYT, and whoever else is re-examining whatever KP has sent them. Oooh, this is getting better & better with each day!
Can’t blame them. now that news organizations know that KP manipulates images, they need to verify all the images. I find it hard to believe that this was the first photo that KP manipulated so heavily – they did it because they’ve done it before and thought they could get away with it.
I know one popular social media theory is that the picture of QEII with the grandkids has been edited – especially Louis. I’m not an expert, but if you look at it, Louis has light hitting his face on a different side from everyone else in the picture.
Even though it didn’t come from Fakey Katie (tm The Tabs), they might start with that 73rd anniversary photo with cut-outs of Elizabeth and Phillip pasted in front of Windsor Castle that ran in The Fail.
Baby steps, Harper, baby steps. The current cast of characters at BP has had a warning (and they seem both more competent and better buddies with the press), and the last group is long gone. However, they if they stumble, the internet will now be waiting for them.
They might have gotten away with this IF they had been more transparent—this is a total own goal! Once KP attracted the attention of the public by being secretive as to what’s going on with K, the public realizing she hadn’t been seen since Christmas, William acting strangely…they Streisanded the internet into pouring over that picture for clues. And that picture just can’t stand up to the scrutiny. It’s an amazing college class in what not to do.
ML absolutely this could be in all PR classes as in how to really fork something up
I agree re the light. Although, that photo is one that I can accept as needing to be composited for the sake of getting all those people looking at the camera as there are several young children. Now, if it’s a composite of several photos from the same time–as in I take 15 shots of the kids in the scene as shown and composite the best ones—that’s a different story. All 15 originals could be presented and there wouldn’t be much of a problem. I think Kate (or whoever!) thought that they could get away with implying that’s what was done with the Mother’s Day photo. However, I believe it’s apparent that things were heavily manipulated in such a way that alters “the reality of the situation the image is intended to document.” As for the portraits… who is that lady?
It’s also a helluva grandstand by CNN. They get to add fuel to the current fire in the short term. If nothing comes of the review, they can never return to it because the news cycle will have moved on or they get a lovely gotcha if/when they do discover additional seriously manipulated phots.
@Becks1 zoom in on the queen’s kilt, on her right (the side with the girl holding the baby). There’s a noticeable line where one image has been placed on top of another.
YES! That’s one of those things that you can’t unsee once you see it. Wonder if they photoshopped the queen or the Tindall kids next to her.
Yeah, William, release your original picture! That is actually the dumbest of all the dumb things KP has done this week. First, crediting him as the photographer and then doubling and tripling down on their story that he took the picture on Friday which makes no sense at all. I can see the photo credit originally seemed like a great idea to pretend William is in the same place as Kate and to ensure they had copywrite control, but after deciding to blame Kate for the editing, why would you not also pretend Kate had a different picture, whoops?
Because if the original I saw is actually real, then Will has no choice but to stick to this story to the bitter end. Because if/when it gets out.. he’s done for. It’s too insane to ever recover from. And I bet press have seen it, hence the continued calls for its release. They’re sitting on the story of the century just chomping at the bit for verification.
Where did you see an original and can you drop a link?
Wait, where did you see the original?
Something that doesn’t make sense to me is – if Kate is photoshopped in the picture, why? If this is an older picture from November like some speculate, why not just use it and tell people that it was recent and use the actual picture of Kate? Why photoshop her in, with a picture that appears to be from years ago? It makes zero sense to me, but hey, I’m not KP.
@Katy, What did you see? I’m guessing it’s not Kate in the original? Its the only explanation that makes sense.
@Becks1 – is it because the doctored photo in question does have Adelaide as a background, and they think they have to prove Adelaide is where she’s at?
@Shawna I don’t know – I think the location has been confirmed as Adelaide by the metadata, and when you look at pictures of the back of AC you can see where the picture was taken.
Was there something about Kate in November/December that was too obviously from that time? Was Kate not in the original picture at all? Did they just take a new picture with the kids in the same clothes?
Do you mean an actual photo taken that was decided that they found they could not show that Kate was alert and looked like she was doing well”?
@Becks1 – Putting my cards on the table, the thing is IMO that the Wales children are not at Adelaide right now.
@samipup Kate isn’t in the “base” photo; it’s a woman in a green screen suit. Kate was then “built” on top of this photo using other images of her. Caveat being IF this base photo is real, of course.
But the Mother’s Day photo IS “manipulated”. Not just touched up. That means it’s been manufactured and created from other photos. And even before news confirmed it was manipulated, I felt it looked like Kate was built into the picture in post. I just thought she was still the base being used to build on top of.. But if she wasn’t…. then Nostradamus was definitely right about Will.
@Shawna oh they might not be now! but they likely were in November when the baby bank video happened, which fits with these clothes.
Could it be the picture was taken in November but Kate’s face wasn’t as perfect as she/they/whoever the heck edited this picture wanted and a different face was put in. And then the clothes were added and changed to hide that it was from November.
@Becks1, exactly what I mean. They had to use that photo from November because they can’t get a current one with the kids at Adelaide.
Yes Katy please tell us more!
Could it have been Carole in the photo?
No way Carole would cooperate with Will on something that heinously stupid, unless something was unimaginably wrong. It looks like a woman with brown hair so perhaps it’s Nanny Maria?
@all Someone posted it to Reddit late Monday night and deleted it quickly but I happened to catch it and download it. I sent it here as a tip but I doubt they can do anything with it so I sent it to TMZ too. If you search “Kate Middleton Reddit” on Twitter, it’s starting to show up in the latest timeline.
It’s a quickly taken pic of a computer screen with the original photo. The kids posed around a seated woman in a green screen suit and mask. I don’t know how you’d fake it without having deep access to photos of the kids. So if it’s a real leak or a fake leak, it’s probably still coming from inside the house.
Wow.
Just found it on X – thanks! I dont know if I buy that’s the original. It seems at odds with the theory that its a picture from November based on the clothes. But maybe the kids really did just wear the same clothes again.
If they made the kids sit with a person in a green suit……
It looks manipulated to me, as in someone pasted the image of the woman over Kate. She’s not sitting in the chair though she looks like she’s sitting, she’s in front of it. The chair seat is different, too, and there’s no chair back because George is in a jacket and that’s all you see behind the woman (almost like he would have to be kneeling on the weird chair she’s sitting on).
I will feel nauseous if it’s true that they made the kids pose with some rando in a greensuit. Surely this is some Redditor’s bid for attention and not real.
@Becks1 @TigerMcQueen
Oh I doubt it’s real too. Would it happen in a movie? Totally. In real life? Something truly insane would have to be happening with Kate for people to do something that desperate and risky. The fallout if that photo is real and it comes out would be catastrophic.
At the very least, KP should hire this person because they’re way better at Photoshop than “Kate”.
Honestly it’s possible. Why?
Because I don’t think Kate lives even near the kids. Hadn’t live near them for a long time, if ever.
I mean my children are practically adults but I have photos of them taken at least once a month during event or just because. If one photos was not possible for mother’s day why not use multiple genuines?
Her last photo(s) taken not outside by paps were taken in autumn? My mind can’t wrap around that….
Found it, not buying it. Nope. That’s downright creepy & I can’t see them putting their kids through that. Plus they’ve got George in a suit two sizes too big?? Just no.
I’m loving the expression on the face of the little blonde girl on the far left in the Greatgrandchildre pic with Queen Elizabeth. She is doing some serious plotting to overtake the monarchy
If you look, she’s not even sitting on the back of the sofa. She’s cut and pasted behind the sofa in a sitting position. No one can blame Kate for this one, but they’ll probably try.
Are you talking about the grand kids photo? They can absolutely blame Kate for that bc she took credit as the photographer
She looks like the little girl in that famous meme, with the house burning in the background, the “disaster girl” meme.
Y’all someone is pissed at the Wails right now. Cams may have set them in her crosshairs bc this level of scrutiny is beyond. Karma is really climbing up their asses. 🤣
It’s amazing to witness. FAFO x a million.
Nuh. For the first time in his life, Willy Boy has money and agency. He is using it to destroy everything around him, along with himself. All it takes for the others, CamKween and Cholls, is to sit back and do nothing. It’s called the “Enough Rope” strategy…
I read somewhere that the royal family is 50 years behind the times. That is not working in the internet and social media age, as we are seeing. Unfortunately for them, because they’ve lied with impunity up until now, they are totally uncalibrated to deal with pushback.
Add that the UK is in a cost of living crisis…..time may be up for them soon.
All they need is ONE more…ONE MORE that was published and found edited. Tick tock tick tock…!
Why do you say that?
Because if CNN holds up another that was presented as editorial (which is a distinction; presented as fact, as opposed to an illustrative or decorative image that is expected to contain artistic license) but turns out to have been edited, they will simply be unable to backtrack. The whole thing comes down. Right now they’re standing behind the “just a simple little mom playing on her laptop for a pretty mommy’s day picture” – a one-off, not something they would ever *normally* do …
finding just one more instance of an altered photo that came from KP and the (real) press and press organizations will lose it. It’s like a story they find to be fake and has to be retracted. It damages their editorial credibility. They’re all happy to uphold the old contract … unless it affects THEM.
KP have literally bit the hand that fed them.
Molly: “These Leopard would never eat MY face!”. Surely not. The gutter press in Britain is dangerous, like a poisonous snake is dangerous. Willy should never have picked it up and started playing with it. Sorry for mixing my metaphors.
@Molly it’s almost funny because it’s like, “You JUST NOW realized they’re lying to you? Some journos you are.”
Truth be told, the editors have really damaged their *own* credibility en masse. To have that many mainstream outlets run the photo with not a ONE calling it out before some internet amateur is quite shaming. Both sides – monarchy and press – let the invisible contract get well out of control and now they’re coming for each other. Problem is, the monarchy is now unarmed…
Better late than never.
It’s one thing to put ridiculously bad edits on Socials, like the KarJenners, but this is another level of misleading, even lying to, the public who fund their laziness.
It was too funny to watch the Derangers foaming at the mouths, after they all had called *the photo*… whatever lyrical adjectives they could come up with, only to have the agencies, and BPPA, and CNN more or less call the BRF forgers, without actually using that term. Then it was Meghan’s fault, or WME’s, or the Squadosphere’s…
Ok , some people is not getting it that you can add louis to the photo because its not manipulation. Because at the end of the day that person is still louis but the problem with mother day photo , she cropped the head and attached hers. They cant prove that person sitting is kate or pippa thats why they order kill.
@jk, According to the photo standards of the news agencies, they are also not allowed to add people to the photos. Mother Day’s photo was the most blatant attempt, so it was killed after the social media went crazy. However, there are other photos who don’t meet the mentioned standards.
No, that’s a determination the photo outlets have a right to make. If they agree to editing the image of that child by looking at the raw file and it proves he was there and they wanted to tweak the image, sure, but adding him after the fact and pretending he was actually in that group in real time is deceptive. These photos are of historical importance.
Adding Louis is manipulating the photo because he was not there. That was a lie.
I don’t imagine there has ever been a posed photo of Pippa embracing and being embraced by all of Kate’s children. It’s Kate’s (younger?) head, but the lie is that this particular photo was never taken at all. But, let’s explore your argument. What if they added William to a photo when he was actually somewhere else? It would still be William, but it would also be a lie because he wasn’t there.
Pretty sure inserting a person who wasn’t there in the original photo would also be against the rules.
The way they are posed with only 2 people touching, anyone and everyone could have been added to that photo.
It is an odd ‘family’ photo. Nobody standing adjacent to anyone, hanging on someone’s shoulder, leaning in to gramma/great-gramma. Very cold, very stiff, very Kate.
Yeah that’s not it, sorry. There are standards for historical images and anything news media publishes. It can’t be fake.
Again, people need to stop applying their own ideas about what is acceptable photoshop, because this isn’t personal.
The standards statements I’m reading state that any distortion or any moving of pixels is no bueno. So adding a real image of Louis would still go against their standards.
How on EARTH will they come back from this? They cannot bear that sort of scrutiny and here it is live and direct! Charles must be livid!
I am a bit annoyed that Kate is getting the majority of the criticism
It’s by design.
She’s taking one for the team, I wonder if her husband directly is behind that.
I don’t feel like she’s willingly taking it… I think she’s playing hardball and this is him clapping back.
I feel like this started as a War of the Waleses 2.0 but is now just William spiralling out of control entirely.
I am not, and I am not even surprised. These people will always, always protect the heir, his wife be damned. What was KKKHate thinking bullying and smearing Meghan? That karma would miss her address? If she though karma misses addresses sometimes, that was a very stupid move, because now it’s at her door and is gonna deal with her lying ass. And CaroLE was so stupid to think her middle-class child was all that and a bag of doritos. The Windsors are vicious, they have absolutely no regard for anyone except themselves. Harry is the only outlier in that horrendous family. The Windsors will use you and then throw you out and stomp all over you like you are yesterday’s leftovers or some used cond I mean rubber. They used KKKHate, she bore the heir and 2 spares, now they have nothing left they want to do with her since her usefulness has run its course. The destruction bus is rolling back and forth on her bullying abusive ass and you love to see it. KKKHate knew what she was getting into when she pursued William for 10 years (isn’t that what they told Meghan when they were smearing her to a point she considered self-harming herself?); she made her straw bed, its time to lay in it and not whine at all. Karma is a B-word baby.
Yea this is totally karma biting her back in the ass. Megan and Harry could have been her allies instead she was too jealous and had to ice them out.
Willy is burning through scape goats. Who is next, after he burns Kate, George? or Louis?
Kate you are in danger girl.
KP totally set her up here, & it’s working. She now owns the photo & the fallout.
The carrot: they’ll make it all go away if she agrees to the formal separation announcement.
It’s over for Kate.
If she agrees to go back to Will. I’m convinced she had hoofed it to her mother’s.
That’s a good one!
Could be either, he’s pushing for divorce or pushing her to return.
The rate things are going, won’t be long until we find out.
They were already living separate lives but Kate and Carole still want her to be queen. This is definitely William trying to get a divorce imo.
Just wait until it is revealed Kate did not have the capability to consent to any of this and that she did not write those tweets.
At some point, someone is going to cave and start talking and we’re going to find out Kate is nowhere near any of this and William has lied about every damn thing.
Too true. But people cannot yet wrap their minds around the fact that there was no original photo, it was a composite. We have severals levels left to descend yet.
I think BP should get out in front of this before the media widens the net to BP’s images as well. Credibility should be a much bigger deal to the Firm.
It’s time to intervene, Charles. The rope you’ve given William can’t be infinite if you want the Crown to survive.
If I were more media savvy I would post an image here in the comments, but we all know it: the 10th anniversary picture when they’re side by side both wearing blue. The direction of his eyes is off; he’s not looking at her, he appears to be looking past the back of her head. She’s not looking at him, she’s looking into the distance. It was a weird and fake photo then and I’m glad it will be called out.
OMFG I hope they get busted for that one 😂😂😂
Wow this is amazing. I liked the line “we are lead to believe that Princess of Wales”. So it sounds like they don’t believe she did this but are still going at her hard. CNN is going to scrutinize all pictures coming from KP. We this is just a mess. Who knew KP was so very incompetent with this whole situation (everyone does). They really are throwing Can’t who is said to be recovering from major surgery under the bus.
That’s the thing. It’s doubtful Kate photoshopped the Mother’s Day photo. But she did photoshop past ones. And now that’s gonna come out too.
Yes you’re right that’s going to come out too. I think the end is near for Can’t and Peg will continue to throw her under the bus for everything from now on. This is just the start.
So is the Royal Photographic Society going to weigh in? Or going to ask her to resign as patron?
The “photo of QEII with all of her [white] grandchildren” that “Kate” took was of her white GREAT grandchildren. It’s obvious that Prince Louis was added sometime after the “original” pic was snapped. The event that was pictured didn’t happen.
Louise and her brother are QEII’s grandchildren, Ed and Soph just started later than the others.
@kelly, yes. What I found so appalling about that photo with Louise, James and all of the white great-grandchildren was that it was used to “other” Archie and Lili. Look, here she is with all of her great-grandkids, EXCEPT Archie and Lili! It was so aggravating, especially because Louis had been clearly photoshopped into the photo.
Kate’s keenness for photography has become her downfall. It’s actually shocking to watch. Literally adding kids to a picture with the late queen is a massive manipulation. And the narrative around that story was about how all the kids were in the photo except Archie and Lili. They manipulated that photo to denigrate Archie and Lili as being the ostracized ones.
My god, you’re so right. Few if any of those children were there, which wouldn’t make the Sussex kids’ “absence” news.
@jais, 💯💯💯
I mean one of the biggest photo fails was also the one of Charles, Cam, Kate and William at a reception when the queen died, smiling like they just won the lottery. Huge photoshop fail, but I believe that photo was released from BP, not KP… so who are they really protecting at this point
I choose to believe that photo was real – they really were smiling like they’d won the lottery.
Look at the photo carefully. William’s feet are behind Charles, yet his shoulder is in front of him. An impossible position.
I don’t know if that one was shopped; they were all grinning like the cat who got the cream in that one. I thought it was in poor taste, considering. They could have waited to put that out.
Like @Jaded said – look at Charles’ feet and then look at Williams. Then look at how William’s shoulders are in front of Charles. It’s two different images taken at the same place merged together.
That photo is suspicious. Camilla and Charles being together, in that the background, is right, but there’s something weird in the spacing of the Waleses.
The SO isa graphic designer so I was trying to get him interested in this story with the whole proof of life angle. At some point he was like “say kill order again.” And then he accused me of spinning the most batsh*t crazy story in history. I’m like “my dude, I’m just telling you the straight facts.” Now I’m gonna need to show him that John Oliver clip
I was explaining all of this to my brother who follows the Kardashians and who was looking at me like I was on an acid trip. I finally ended it with “see, this is why I don’t care about the Kardashians. The British royals are 100 times batshit crazier than the K’s could ever hope to be.”
Say what you will about the Kardashians, but they have zero history of unaliving people who’ve become inconvenient to them, and certainly not A THOUSAND years of history doing so.
This is missing the pic where baby Charlotte seems to be floating on Kate’s knee with very different lighting from the rest of them(in the Garden)
I remember at the time there was talk of it being photoshopped and that they weren’t all together. This was pre Meghan days so I wasn’t paying them that much attention then, but I did think it was weird that a young family couldn’t get together for one photo.
I hope these news agencies are carefully vetting ALL photos submitted to them from everywhere. (If they were, they wouldn’t have published that Mother’s Day photo in the first place.) When photo manipulation is done well, I assume it is difficult to tell. What does this mean about the veracity of any photo (or video) submitted to a news organization, from anywhere?
Indeed. We all need to get a lot more skeptical about all photos, and consider the source, etc. I expect the news agencies to up their game. This episode, whatever it turns into, has been a real lesson on what the royal fam can get away with, and just how little the agencies police photos. AI is making/ is going to make this harder and they need to catch up.
Ruh-rohhhh…
😂😂😂
That is so funny!
Is that pie chart picture the real deal or a joke? (I know there has been a lot of joking about pie charts, but wondered if that was the origin because I had pretty much tuned out on them when it happened and got here later.)
It is a serios pic they released. I think after some questionnaire they did. Kate was playing the business Barbie.
Just want to say that it’s pure genius to include the pie chart in this post so when people ask, “Could these people and their staff really be so inept?” that nonsensical pie chart is proof that they all are and always have been.
I respect that British Press Photographers’ Association’s statement so much. Photojournalism is no joke. Respected photographers have been disqualified from the World Press Photo Contest for muuuuch smaller photoshopping. It’s a respected field and should be taken seriously. Kensington Palace treats the profession, media, and everyone’s intelligence like a joke.
This is true. Social media has convinced the world that all photos are ‘shopped, but that is absolutely not the case in terms of serious journalism (in the U.S. at least, which is where my experience is). Altering a photo beyond routine color corrections and cropping is strictly forbidden and potentially career-ending.
I know a local newspaper publisher (a bad one) who was fired for asking a photographer to make the sky blue in a photo of a cloudy day at the local fair. Photographer refused and the publisher’s career was ended at that company because he wanted a “nicer” photo.
The mistake KP was issuing Sunday’s photos to international news agencies. If they had just sent the photo the British press or just uploaded the social media, there would have been no issue. The BPPA statement is very strong and doesn’t let off the press from criticism either. The British press have accepted these photos from KP with no verification.
💯
It’s like a reckoning, I didn’t think I would see it in.my lifetime.
I wonder if they will analyze that birthday photo in which Kate looks like a civil war bride.
“In this photo, we removed layers of photoshop and discovered the ghost of the late Princess of Wales, Diana Spencer. We were confused until we reviewed all of Kate’s history and realized she was using Diana’s ghost to cosplay a Civil War bride’s ghost. It was very clever, to be honest. It shows the current Princess of Wales enjoys and pays homage to history and respect for the dead.”
Some idiotic sycophant in the rota, probably.
😂
Are they going to review the amount of photoshopping done by her favorite photographer, like her funeral photos?
Because technically, while light touching up is understandable with celebrities to some degree, making a public figure look ten years younger than they look is troubling.
Take Melania Trump’s official photos as an example of why this shouldn’t be done to the point of erasing factual time and history.
What are a few facial fractures if you get to be Queen? And so the saga of heirs with toxic parents will continue.
what an embarrassment for them. Who is running this place kindergarten?
Apparently the DF is questioning a photo of H&M so Misan Harriman brought the receipts on his IG account. Whoever had “accuse H&M of the same” on their bingo card wins a spot.
So stupid to accuse an Oscar nominated photographer of photoshopping such an image. They are just trying to divert the attention to H&M like always. It won’t work until Kate literally comes outside.
Video rebuttal and original image posted by Missan on Twitter. Also, Town & Country already posted an interview with Missan, exonerating him. Hope he sues.
And the photographer released the original with no hesitation, can KP do the same?
Imagine all the stress William is under at the moment and now he has to cope with the fact that his brother’s gorgeous estate is genuine! I wonder if he actually convinced himself this whole time that this picture was an edited composite because Harry couldn’t possibly have that beautiful landscape on his property like for real 😂😂😂
These people will go to the end of earth to harass Harry & Meghan. They are shameless. That mess will have to stay in salt island. Unbelievable!
I don’t always agree with CNN, but I’m glad they are doing the job that the cowardly BM cannot do – They’ve lost their journalistic integrity. The world 🌎 sees they are just there to cover BS for the BRF and both the BRF and the BM are literally a Laughing Stock.
That statement from the British Press Photograpy Association is just “chef’s kiss”. It is clear that they don’t believe that Kate did the editing but they also shade her majorly by implying her to be an idiot:
“Whether the picture was manipulated to ‘look nice’ by someone who didn’t understand the importance of truth in images…” Ouch!
See, ever since those stupid “portrait pictures were released it’s become more and more absurd. They looked like she was channeling scarlet ohara and in the rest of them you could see the disjointed spaces between others in the picture with her. It’s fake all of it. It’s pantomime to keep the masses happy and the money rolling in
Did those bday pictures ever go on the road? At the time, the royals were threatening to make it a traveling exhibit. So strange.
I love, LOVE how the rancid British media tried to drag Harry and Meghan into this by “exclusively revealing” that a black and white shot had been edited (OMG H&M aren’t naturally greyscale!!!???) and they, or rather their photographer, was just like “sure no biggie here it is.”
I can’t believe they’re trying to tangle with Misan Harriman. Guttersnipes.
The ‘Confederate widow’ (thanks to fellow Celebitchys) is the ultimate photoshop. I thanked the derangers on X for their hashtag #I stand with Catherine. So nice to be appreciated.
If they’re ever going to get past this (and I hope they don’t), they’re going to have to invite a respected news photographer to wherever Kate is to photograph her. No more photos from KP.
When her weird mea culpa was issued, my very first thought was: This is William. Meaning, he demanded it.
They’re not protecting her. They’re throwing her under the bus. Hardcore. And with this statement, I get the sense that they *know* what’s been going on in the last several months and they’re pissed at the cynicism and sheer incompetence.
You can better believe that even if there was no divorce talk before, their marriage will be in name only from this day forward.
Because she’s now getting a taste of what life looks like without palace protection.
The LA Times, Washington Post, Time, Vogue, Rolling Stone, etc have all entered the chat. They can’t control or manipulate the American media. As I mentioned yesterday, I won’t be surprised if the US media or non-UK media breaks the story. It would make them over there look even more incompetent.
Oh no! The trust is completely gone, it’s gonna take a lot of work and original vetted photos build it back up, lol