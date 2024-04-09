King Charles actually hates BP & Balmoral, that’s why he’s opening them to tours

Last week, tickets went on sale for tours of Balmoral, the Windsors’ privately-owned Scottish castle. This is the first time in history that Balmoral will open to the public in any way, and the tickets were snapped up quickly. Last week, Buckingham Palace also expanded their tours, so that people can pay extra to see more of BP, especially the famous “balcony.” Those tickets were also snapped up. King Charles’s biographer Robert Jobson went on and on about the brilliance of Charles’s decision to open up two of his twelve homes for paying visitors. But at least someone is pointing out that Charles is opening up BP and Balmoral specifically because those are Charles’s two most loathed palaces and castles. The Mail even quoted good ol’ Norman Baker, who is constantly reminding everyone that Charles hordes real estate and extensive cash reserves tax-free.

The King calls Buckingham Palace ‘The Big House’, and while he intends to move there in 2027 when its £369million refurbishment is complete, those close to him insist he is ‘no fan’ of the royal home. His decision to open up Buckingham Palace and Balmoral Castle to the public reflects his emotional detachment from them – and a need to bring in money for their upkeep, royal experts told MailOnline today.

The King is said to be a firm believer in ‘the living tradition’, namely that a house which is not lived in becomes a museum. But some believe tours costing up to £100 suggest both homes are heading that way. The Queen rarely stayed at her London home after the pandemic – preferring Windsor Castle – and before then only used six of Buckingham Palace’s 775 rooms.

Former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole has said Charles’ decision to open up Buckingham Palace and Balmoral after just a year on the throne shows he has ‘no great affection’ for them – even verging on a dislike. He said ‘The King dislikes Buckingham Palace and wants to open it up more to visitors. He is not comfortable living there and goes there only to conduct official business – for instance for the Prime Minister’s “audience of the King” usually on Tuesday evenings’.

‘He also has no great affection for Balmoral, hence his decision to make it more accessible to the paying public. He always stays at Birkhall, his late grandmother’s cosy, comfy home on the Balmoral Estate. It is the King’s instinct and wish to make the monarchy more accessible, making changes that would not have been contemplated while his mother was alive and on the throne’.

Many believe that Charles will do all he can to stay at Clarence House – just a five minute walk from Buckingham Palace. His home on The Mall has been revamped and furnished by Charles and Camilla with their own pictures, artworks and priceless antiques. He is unlikely to relish moving in 2027, when he will be 78.

One source said recently: ‘Charles is no fan of “the big house”, as he calls Buckingham Palace. He doesn’t see it as a ­viable future home or a house that’s fit for purpose in the modern world. He feels its upkeep, both from a cost and environmental perspective, is not sustainable’. It is also no secret that he and Queen Camilla prefer living at Birkhall, the late Queen Mother’s home seven miles from Balmoral.

Mr Cole says that Charles is more likely to go to Buckingham Palace to board his helicopter then spend the night there. He said; ‘Charles goes there to go to the grounds to board a helicopter to go somewhere he prefers — another of his residences, Sandringham House, Balmoral Castle, Highgrove’.

When asked where could be next Mr Cole said the royal residence in Norfolk – although it would be a wrench given his mother’s affection for her “Dear old Sandringham”, as she called it. He said: ‘The Queen loved Balmoral but she loved Sandringham, also personally owned by the monarch, even more’.

Former MP Norman Baker, an expert on King Charles and royal finances, told MailOnline it is all about trying to ‘rake in even more money’. Mr Baker believes like Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Sandringham should be brought into public ownership, rather than be privately owned by the Royal Family. He said: ‘We need a full investigation by the Public Accounts committee into royal finances’.