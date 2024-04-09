Mail: Queen Mary ‘has been channeling Kate Middleton’s regal fashion sense’

I paid attention to then-Kate Middleton a lot longer than I ever paid attention to Queen Mary of Denmark. So much so, when I began following Mary with any regularity, I was shocked to see how often Mary would wear something in a particular way, and how Kate just blatantly copied it and took credit for it. In the years before the Duchess of Sussex came into the family, Kate spent a lot of time working on her Princess Mary lookbook and obsessively copykeening some of Mary’s best looks (and Kate would put her own keen stink on them). What’s worse is that the British media has spent years slavishly reporting that Mary copies Kate, or that Mary is “inspired” by Kate. Now that Mary is queen of Denmark, you would think that finally people would acknowledge that Mary is the original and Kate is the knockoff version, right? Wrong. From the Daily Mail: “How Queen Mary of Denmark has been channelling Kate Middleton’s regal fashion sense as she steps into her new role.”
Down to their elegant grace and easy charisma, it’s no wonder that the Princess of Wales and Queen Mary of Denmark have been compared to one another time and time again. The pair are alike not only in their manners and character, but their effortlessly glamorous sense of style. And as the newly crowned European monarch, 52, has stepped into her new role after Queen Margrethe II’s abdication earlier this year, she has continued to channel Kate Middleton’s sophisticated fashion in her wardrobe choices.
Both women are fans of deep tones, sharp tailored suits and rewearing brands and pieces they’re fond of. Just this weekend, Mary appeared to take inspiration from Kate as she donned a grey patterned jumper, black Seeland Cottage Quilt Lady Waistcoat and floppy hat – to open a Deer Park in Dyrehaven, just north of Copenhagen. The country-chic look was reminiscent of the Princess’s dressed down ensemble at COP26 in Glasgow, in 2021.
Elsewhere, Mary and Kate, 42, once again twinned with recent all-navy looks. Mary, who earlier this month attended the Freedom Museum in Copenhagen, donned an elegant long trench coat which she tied at the waist. The Queen paired this with a fashionable wide-brimmed hat and blue leather gloves.
You can see some of the comparison pics at the Mail link, and note how often Mary wore something first, only to see Kate copykeen it months or years later. Few people talk about this side of Kate’s personality and how f–king creepy she is about style-stalking women. It’s one thing to follow a style icon and try to bring your icon’s flavor into your style. Like, I can see Carolyn Bessette’s style influence in what the Duchess of Sussex wears sometimes, especially in her early days. That’s normal and Meghan has never done a full Bessette replicate. But RepliKate obsessively tracks Princess Diana, Queen Mary, Jecca Craig and Duchess Meghan’s style and copies their outfits down to the style of jewelry they wear.
Here we are again with all BRF inherited delusion.
🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😅😅😆😆😝🤪🤮
Opposite Day! All Day! All Century!
🤥 🤯 🤡 💩
Don’t worry once the truth is revealed in the coming months ahead that Kate Don’t Have NoCancer. The BM is going to turn horribly on Kate she will be made the villain with the Middletonklan, by the British media with the blessing of the BRF. They have no choice in their minds, truth bedamned… LazyWillie must be protected at all cost, even at the expense of Kate and her mental health. I believe Kate had nothing to do with the shenanigans of the fake everything that has come out of KP, of late. That’s why BBC Entertainment won’t sign-off with Getty Images that Kate’s bench video is not manipulated. But everyone should grab a copy of that video for receipts’ sake. Because soon in the not so distant future, the truth will be made known, and that video is going to disappear.
All of this will probably give Queen Mary her fashion props back over Waitey Katie, in the Daily Fail and other BP rags.
I highly doubt that. I have my doubts about her diagnosis: it was an awfully convenient way to get the media off her (and KP’s) behind, it doesn’t really line up with what we have seen from all the parties, and how likely is it that both royal racists get cancer at the same time AND in the same way? (and if so, why hide Kate’s and not Charleses?).
Even so, I think the ruse will stand–it would be really hard to disprove, and she does not owe anyone her medical records. Unless someone outs it, and I don’t think anyone would–a medical staff member would be fired, the Wales have the media on their side.
it’s quite sad that the only people who care in any way concerned about Kate’s wellbeing are actually those who are more or less critical of her work ethic and racism.
They continue to try to make k into someone she will never be..
I’m with @Lanne.
Princess Mary is a woman of substance. She has a better fashion sense than Kitty abs Princess Mary is always promoting the Danish Fashion industry designers.
Opposite Day is here again with Can’t. The let’s give Can’t the credit but it’s really Mary that should get the credit. By the way where is Can’t?
Lmao 💀😂
The clearance house received kate’s cards and this news are proofs that Can’t has no popularity. She/DF is bragging Qmary for clicks.
Lazy Queen snail 🤪🤪😜😜
If I was Queen Mary I would be SO mad at this article. Ridiculous to say SHE copied Kate.
I doubt Queen Mary gives a piff about this delusional lie. Like Meghan, the Danish Queen is booked, busy, and unbothered.
Meanwhile, Kate’s embiggeners need a new hobby. While it certainly looks like Queen Mary is a decade younger than older-looking Kate, of course Mary was a Danish royal well before Waity Katie finally copped Big Blue. 🙄
Plus, for all the people in the back: 🗣KATIE KEEN McBUTTONS HAS NO STYLE!!!!
Right?? I mean even if Kate didn’t copy Diana,Meghan,and Mary this makes no sense bc Mary has been a royal and in the public eye longer than Kate.
ETA I suppose the next article will be that Queen Sofia has been copying Kate 🫤
Queen Mary has style, poise, and a true sense of fashion. She is willing to take risks. She is confident and comfortable in her own skin. Kate is none of those things. If Kate had worked n her insecurities and her lack of confidence, she could develop her own sense of style. Instead, she just copies. In many ways, it is sad..but I can’t feel sorry for her.
^^ LOL @Spice Cake 38! Yep! That’s the next delusional storyline. And after that, they’ll get a sell-out, down-on-their-luck designer to claim that Kate is their muse, even in the current missing-in-the-flesh state of AI animation.
Yes, indeed. Don’t Forget Kate! She is Regal! An Influencer for Monarchies Around the World!! She is the (second) Most Popular in the UK and Queen of the FUTURE!!!
^^ Oh yeah, sure. 😉😁🤭
All who believe this, I’ve got rotted out bridge to sell you suspended over a moat, downwind of a murky moor in Nowheresville, U.K. Rat-a-tat-tat 🥁 🌪
Well, if they can’t issue fake photos to remind people that Kate exists, then they can keep issuing fake stories. But with the way they’re embiggening her, she better be able to walk on water when she returns.
Why is the British press still doing this? You would like that there would be a shift in the way Kate is covered since her diagnosis but no, same nonsense.
Desperadoes facing desperate times with ‘missing Kate,’ and the BRF left-behinds, resort to desperate, cockamamie measures. The well has most assuredly run dry in Opposite Land.
Brexit/Little Britain. Gotta claim the credit.
Mary’s definitely been doing this since Kate was just William’s booty call. TBQH I think that Mary was aiming for “royal duchess style” from go, but it’s a pretty classic style and it’s not like there aren’t “classic dressers” in the DRF. Princess Benedikte is definitely a Classic Princess, super well dressed, always elegant. (Margrethe occasionally brings the artistic funk, although a lot of her everyday stuff is very classic as well.)
As others have noted, Mary has been working with a competent stylist.
She spends loads of money (like, way over their allowance) but looks good and does a competent job of repping for Danish brands which is part of her job.
@BerkeleyFarm, wasn’t that gorgeous velvet dress that Mary wore to the coronation (or another important event) in January revealed to be a gown she’d already worn 7 or 8 times before?
The Fail has a headline every time Kate wears something more than ONCE, and have tried to turn her into the poster girl for “thriftiness” because of it. Insane. It’s always about how down-to-earth and relatable Kate is for wearing an item literally more than only one time ever.
Mary seems to be genuinely more normal, relatable, whatever— is it breaking news in Denmark if she wears the same blazer twice?
The UK press has treated Kate as nothing more than a mannequin, which seems to suit her just fine.
It’s so weird! Talking about ‘recent’ examples of wearing a long blue coat–with Kate’s ‘recent’ being Christmas? Christmas? And the blues are completely different, Mary’s coat is a completely different style, she’s not wearing boots, etc., etc. And that’s separate & apart from what everybody has noted–Kate copies Mary, not the other way around. Are they truly going to write about Kate as though she’s still been making appearances? What if we don’t see her for several more months? Will they still keep up the pretense that things are normal?
LOL for days. Mary isn’t channeling sh!t from Kate. Mary dresses like a professional woman and from what I’ve seen in my royal following days, has always dressed as such as a royal.
Kate has never been able to figure out who she is supposed to cosplay and when so she careens from dresscoats that channel QEII to Jecca Craig-esque outfits to Meghan-inspired pantsuits to random professional looks that she somehow can’t pull off, etc. And she ends up coming off as someone with no sense of style OR self.
Mary has had a really good stylist from day 1 as a royal. And she always nails the accessories, which Kate cannot do at all.
Kate can’t even wear jewelry properly, ever.
CopyKeen gets it wrong with her trad wife stamp on looks.
Compare how she’s wearing a pretty prim pink dress to Mary’s sleek neutral paired with killer snake print heels. Not even close, Catherine.
Waity has an undeniable talent for making expensive designer duds look like cheap tat.
Mary’s style is 200% better than Kate’s. Mary’s style is more modern, professional, well accessorized and well tailored. Kate’s style always turns out dated and ill-fitting with clashing accessories that take away from the outfit instead of bring anything good to it.
I’m confused. Is the Mail dating the pics wrong or just not mentioning the dates to make people think Mary is inspired by Kate’s looks? I have to believe that the Danish royals try their hardest to ignore the trashy Windsors so it’s highly doubtful Mary is copying Kate’s style.
No. I actually for once clicked on the link. And they have the correct dates showing that Mary wore the looks first. I think they are trolling. Their readers must be next-level stupid.
Thank you! This is seriously something. I saw screenshots of a recent article in which they were claiming that rose was copying Kate and lemme tell you those photos were a stretch. It’s silly. There is soooo much evidence of Kate copying Meghan and others. Like actually valid and real examples. And they are streeetching it to make it seem like people are copying Kate. It’s made-up. It’s embarrassing omg.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA…no.
How insulting to Mary! The BM insists on acting like people can’t google CopyKate actually copying the styles other royal women, except somehow managing to mess the style up. Which is itself quite an accomplishment. More Special K propaganda that is not to be questioned. These people are so ridiculous.
How dare you imply that the unfailingly stylish Queen Mary is now trying her darndest to taint everything she wears with the stench of dowdy.
I thought the thing that makes Kate so great is that she understands her place in hierarchies? Queen > Princess
Queen Mary is not thinking about Kate.
Oh, don’t you know? Apparently only British Princesses outrank another country’s Queen. 😂
I swear, I bet they really do think this way!!
@BeanieBean, they totally think this way! They always act superior.
The Daily Mail article headline makes no sense. In all but like, ONE example in their article, Mary literally wore the outfit first. How is she copying Kate, if she wore it first??
Thank you. I didn’t click on the article so I was unclear. So all of the photos show mary wearing it first except one? They are so freaking embarrassing. The BM and the RF. They are really trying to make fetch happen and it’s so clearly contrived. It’s giving desperate.
Yes! The photos have them side by side with similar outfits and the captions are like “Mary wore this dress in March 2018, and Kate wore the dress with these accessories in January 2020.” Every example except for maybe one is like this.
Omg I can’t with this fr😂
They must be joking. Queen Mary has much better fashion sense and, if anything, Kate takes inspiration from her, though I tend to be fairly charitable to royal women as their sartorial choices are somewhat circumscribed by their roles and there are bound to be similarities. Kate has never really had a public style all her own though. Sometimes she’s Diana, sometimes she’s Meghan, sometimes she’s Mary, etc. Kate’s own style (her casual non-work style) is much more natural than her “on the job” looks.
Mary have also been promoting Danish fashion from the beginning of her being a royal. Her interest in fashion is well-known and I do think has had fashion patronages as well.
You know what? I’d have some positive feelings towards Kate if she had ever championed up and coming British designers or worn more clothes from local designers on her trips. I get that she likes McQueen and Catherine Walker. Okay, fine, but for someone who is so regularly photographed in clothes, there’s just room to do a lot more. To do something interesting. Clearly Mary does that and she’s royal so it’s not just about doing royal drag.
I remember that Mary was initially criticized in the media for her going to Danish fashion shows, etc. It was felt that it was too superficial. However, in the same period there was a real push within the fashion industry to put Danish fashion on the international map – and it worked, the Danish fashion week is now a well-established thing. And a lot of the brands that Mary has worn over the years have become successful outside of Denmark, which is a VERY small country. Mary has been very consistent in championing Danish fashion (also attending relevant events abroad) – and that has very much been about boosting a national industry, and not just playing dress-up in fancy clothes (as it was initially represented by critics).
@Jessica, “Kate’s own style (her casual non-work style) is much more natural ” … no offense, and I get where you’re going with that; but her own taste in casual seems to STILL involve jeggings, so it’s still … bad.
Comma comma comma comma Kates a chameleon 😂. Look, the simple explanation is one I gave when I was accused of hating Kate, and I said “don’t be bloody silly, Kate hasn’t got enough about her to hate! And she hasn’t. She hasn’t had an original thought since she grabbed her second hand ring!
She looks to women with real style, real grace and real thoughts to save her poor little brain from having to think.She is a hollow cardboard cut out, dress up doll
And I quite like boy George too Mary 😀
Dude had more style than Kate!
LMFAO! More style in his pinky finger than Kate’s had in her lifetime.
LOL! Boom! @Mary Pester! 👌🏽 There needs to be ‘Like’ and even ‘Love’ buttons on CB. Your comments are always so apt and on-point!
Speaking of ‘Buttons,’ ahem, Can’t has been M.I.A. for quite awhile now. Doubtful that any royal lady has ever thought of channeling anything about lazy Katie. Albeit that derangers might be trying to channel her fr since they live to uphold her suspect ‘English Rose’ purity in their nonsensical one-sided hate campaign against Meghan.
Hmmm I wonder if the brit press got tired of Sussex squad pulling out receipts that show Kate obsessively copies Meghan and didn’t want the heat after KP showed their incompetence in March.
Its odd they would stretch back to Mary especially when Kate hasn’t been seen in person since Dec 2023 and her copying of Mary is even further back. The press seem to want to write about her like she has influence without incurring any backlash from the lies they have to tell to sell that.
This headline literally made me laugh out loud!
Effortlessly glamorous? Kate is the biggest fashion try-hard on the planet.
I came straight to the comments.. I want some of the drugs the BM are on
Except that the only time she has it is when she copies Meghan? And even then she can’t pull it off. Zero fashion sense, that Kate girl. Copying Meghan hairstyles also falls flat … very flat.
Unrelated, but little boys in blazers and short pants look ridiculous. Put them in pants ffs.
It really is a sign of how insecure Kate is (and how cheap William is/Charles was) that she doesn’t have great stylists working with her to get this right. Kate doesn’t get fashion coverage unless it’s royalist suck ups. Cheap and low brow fashion lines copy her. She dresses like a dowdy corporate trainer.
Not even as good as those corporate trainers. I’ve had to watch a lot of training videos–more so since the pandemic–and those women dress way more professionally than Kate in her little girl dresses. Boring, yes, but professional & appropriate.
She dresses like a little girl going to Sunday school in the 1950s with those hat things, coat dresses and tons of buttons.
Many of those dresses are young Elizabeth and Margaret cosplay. Even Keen’s wedding gown was a knockoff of Margaret’s with added lace and embroidery.
Lolz all day – Queen Mary has been acting and dressing like a professional adult for years, something buttons is unable to do.
Kate is a vapid empty shell who cosplays others to keep the attention of her husband.
What a joke. If anything, it’s the other way around and Kate gets inspiration from Mary. But since this is the Fail, all credit for everything goes to Saint Kate.
I mean, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and I’ve often copied things I’ve seen on celebrities, Meghan, and even Kate (from way back before she started with the parade of ridiculous coatdresses). I always check sites like “Worn on TV” and “What Meghan Wore,” etc.
It becomes an issue, IMO, when the person you’re copying becomes your entire personality, like it did when K started copying M to an extreme degree, and she started wearing things she never, ever wore in the past, things that were the opposite of her true style.
Not to mention I’m a random peasant, but K, one of the most photographed women in the world, was closely copying the style of a woman she very publicly helped to torment out of the country, FGS. And we could all see it with our own eyes, since Meghan is just as photographed and scrutinized.
Mary probably just lol’d if she even saw this nonsense. Actually, she probably has a decent amount of sympathy for Kate.
Why?
Yeah, I doubt she gives a moment’s thought to Kate.
Just because she’s a woman stuck in a similar situation— archaic, rigid public family, philandering husband, etc. Kate isn’t nearly as competent as Mary is, but Mary seems like a decent, empathetic person, and all of the women in other monarchies probably see how just much Kate’s struggled with the role since the moment she became engaged. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Unless it’s skin tight jeggings and a navy and white striped sweater, there’s NOTHING that Kate wore first.
Or adorned in buttons.
Kate started the trend of wearing very nearly white to her SIL’s wedding, so she’ll always have that.
I don’t understand that article. The pictures are dated showing that Mary wore the looks first. 👀
You’re expecting too much critical thinking of DM readers, @BettyRose!
Dang! If I were Triple K, all this hot air embiggening (complete with dates showing that QM had worn these outfits first) would embarrass me. But it’s obvious that KKKhate relies on these ridiculous sycophantic lies to create something out of the hopelessly empty vessel that she is.
But as that old 70s pop tune says, “nothing from nothing leaves nothing.”
Being smart, well-spoke, capable, and industrious means nothing to this vacant shell. She just wants to be Kween!
Super! Can’t wait for queen Mary’s upskirt and leg flashing photos! 😹
At what point is the DM going to realize that they are taking it too far and that there are photo evidences that Kate is in fact the knockoff version of Mary ?
I love Mary’s style! I understand that Kate has similar coloring, and so is “encouraged” to copy. Mary wears her clothes, though, whereas the clothes sometimes wear K.
“Sharp tailored suits” was not something Kate wore until Meghan wore them. They are generally business wear, and that is a world Kate has never entered. Being a drop-in worker for fashion company doesn’t really count. I thought she wore very juvenile fashions when she first married William- short puffy sleeved dresses with short dirndl skirts wide enough to fly up in a wind all the time and jeggings with a jacket. I thought she wore coat dresses nicely, and to my mind that was her style. They were nicely tailored although usually multi-peplummed and multi-buttoned. Woman doesn’t know who she is because she is a bit unformed, who once described herself as married to “him” and clearly she doesn’t know what that actually involves either.
If only Kate would copy Mary’s ability to do serious work on issues and give proper speeches.
OMG the Queen of Denmark would like to be left out of the Wailses Hot Royal Mess.
I wore a very similar blue dress that Kate wore in the engagement interview. Except I wore mine in 2004 (and looked fire!) and the pictures were all over MySpace (it was a family event, I have a large extended family and we were all on MySpace lol). Obviously she copied me right?
hahahahaaaaa ahaaaaaaaa! Delusional
Kate wore it first, even when the other woman has been stylish for years, how totallly pathetic. She has spent her life copying other women badly and the BM claim she is a world fashion leader. Leggings and jeggings are Kate’s style, worn with everything including a military uniform. She seems to have no style other than trying to clone other women, flashing her naked butt and keeping the button, buckle and wiglet companies afloat. Its not conservative dressing , its boring, bland and looking at a cardboard cutout is more inspiring. With all the resources and money available to her, it is very surprising how styleless she looks. Her natural hair,no ones hair shrinks, grows inches and thickens overnight, all the dollar store wigs need to be retired, they are very aging and so outdated.