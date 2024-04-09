Mail: Queen Mary ‘has been channeling Kate Middleton’s regal fashion sense’

I paid attention to then-Kate Middleton a lot longer than I ever paid attention to Queen Mary of Denmark. So much so, when I began following Mary with any regularity, I was shocked to see how often Mary would wear something in a particular way, and how Kate just blatantly copied it and took credit for it. In the years before the Duchess of Sussex came into the family, Kate spent a lot of time working on her Princess Mary lookbook and obsessively copykeening some of Mary’s best looks (and Kate would put her own keen stink on them). What’s worse is that the British media has spent years slavishly reporting that Mary copies Kate, or that Mary is “inspired” by Kate. Now that Mary is queen of Denmark, you would think that finally people would acknowledge that Mary is the original and Kate is the knockoff version, right? Wrong. From the Daily Mail: “How Queen Mary of Denmark has been channelling Kate Middleton’s regal fashion sense as she steps into her new role.”

Down to their elegant grace and easy charisma, it’s no wonder that the Princess of Wales and Queen Mary of Denmark have been compared to one another time and time again. The pair are alike not only in their manners and character, but their effortlessly glamorous sense of style. And as the newly crowned European monarch, 52, has stepped into her new role after Queen Margrethe II’s abdication earlier this year, she has continued to channel Kate Middleton’s sophisticated fashion in her wardrobe choices. Both women are fans of deep tones, sharp tailored suits and rewearing brands and pieces they’re fond of. Just this weekend, Mary appeared to take inspiration from Kate as she donned a grey patterned jumper, black Seeland Cottage Quilt Lady Waistcoat and floppy hat – to open a Deer Park in Dyrehaven, just north of Copenhagen. The country-chic look was reminiscent of the Princess’s dressed down ensemble at COP26 in Glasgow, in 2021. Elsewhere, Mary and Kate, 42, once again twinned with recent all-navy looks. Mary, who earlier this month attended the Freedom Museum in Copenhagen, donned an elegant long trench coat which she tied at the waist. The Queen paired this with a fashionable wide-brimmed hat and blue leather gloves.

[From The Daily Mail]

You can see some of the comparison pics at the Mail link, and note how often Mary wore something first, only to see Kate copykeen it months or years later. Few people talk about this side of Kate’s personality and how f–king creepy she is about style-stalking women. It’s one thing to follow a style icon and try to bring your icon’s flavor into your style. Like, I can see Carolyn Bessette’s style influence in what the Duchess of Sussex wears sometimes, especially in her early days. That’s normal and Meghan has never done a full Bessette replicate. But RepliKate obsessively tracks Princess Diana, Queen Mary, Jecca Craig and Duchess Meghan’s style and copies their outfits down to the style of jewelry they wear.