A reminder: Tina Brown said Prince William & Kate are anxious, ‘frozen & unready’

Soon after Kensington Palace’s Mother’s Day frankenphoto fiasco, CBS brought Tina Brown in to offer her royal-expertise on the situation. Brown was pretty harsh, saying that the “wheels had come off” Kensington Palace and that the whole “missing princess” thing was massively mismanaged. A few days after Brown appeared on CBS, she ended up flying to London. It felt like she was actually doing some leg work to figure out what the hell was going on. She talked to her sources in the palaces and royalist media and she was seemingly still on the trail when Kensington Palace published the Princess of Wales’s big cancer-announcement video (on March 22).
Days after the video was published, March 25, the New York Times published a guest op-ed written by Brown. I covered it here – Brown said that the royal courts are constantly lying and have done for decades. Her sources told her that “the turmoil behind the scenes has been intense, resulting in what has felt like a series of baffling press screw-ups” at Kensington Palace. Then she wrote about what’s really been going on, which is that William and Kate have been frozen with anxiety because of their proximity to the throne and that “Catherine is battling more — much more — than cancer. A tidal wave of premature responsibility is crashing in her and William’s direction.” What was interesting about Brown’s NYT column was that it felt mostly accurate and it sounded like this was the general assessment from real royal sources too, that William and Kate were being crushed by their own sense of inadequacy. What was also interesting is that very few outlets covered Brown’s NYT column two weeks ago, but suddenly, in the past two days, American and British outlets are running quotes from it.
Prince William is reportedly in “frightening proximity” to ascending the British throne amid His father King Charles III’s ongoing battle with cancer.
“The almost simultaneous news of Charles’s cancer has put William and Catherine in frightening proximity to ascending the throne just when they had hoped for a span of years to parent their children out of the public eye,” journalist Tina Brown claimed in a New York Times essay published on March 25. William and his wife, Kate Middleton — who is also battling cancer — share three kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
The former Vanity Fair editor-in-chief asserted that the idea of William becoming the reigning sovereign has spurred much stress for the couple.
“The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety,” she wrote. Brown also claimed that several scandals surrounding the royal family — including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s estrangement from the royal family as well as Prince Andrew’s ties to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — have put William and Middleton “under unmanageable pressure.”
“Catherine is the most popular member of the royal family after William,” she wrote, adding, “The future of the monarchy hangs by a thread, and that thread is her.”
Brown furthered that William, 41, and Middleton, 42, are burdened with more responsibilities than just her health condition.
“A tidal wave of premature responsibility is crashing in her and William’s direction,” she said. “Frozen, unready and with Catherine now seriously unwell, the Prince and Princess of Wales await the awesome burden of the crown.”
Similar coverage has appeared in The Independent, Us Weekly, InStyle and on and on. Why the two-week delay? Why are Brown’s comments suddenly making all kinds of headlines? Part of it is that Buckingham Palace has seemingly ordered radio silence across the board for the past week or so, and people are going back to some weeks-old gossip. But I also think that there’s a reason why Brown’s column is getting more traction right at this moment. It will be very interesting to come back to Brown’s piece six months from now to see if she was right on the money.
Why is it a burden? They show up and shake hands with other heads of state. They are not doing the work of governing.
All they have to do is dress themselves, brush their teeth, blow their nose, wipe their ass. Everything else is done for them.
I don’t question her sources. Tina Brown is one of the most plugged in people on the planet. But I do question why W&K are freaking out about becoming monarchs sooner rather than later. Other than extreme laziness, there is no reason to melt down over the prospect of becoming King of England. He has known this was coming his whole life. And Kate and her stage mother actively sought it. But I do think it’s great that they apparently want to cancel themselves.
For Will, I think they pressure is that he’ll be under a great deal more public scrutiny as king. No haring off wherever for weeks at time without ‘working.’ Whatever extracurricular activities he has going on, well those also get harder to pull off.
Kate loves being in the public eye, much more so than Will. But perhaps the thought of being expected to ‘work’ more than a few hours a month is an upsetting prospect. Perhaps the wider public scrutiny as well, because she has leaned into the ‘happily married future queen’ thing and would be embarrassed for the world to know exactly how little time Will spends with her. Maybe she loathes the idea of being trapped in a marriage with Will (and if they’re married when Will becomes king, I don’t think he’ll divorce her). Maybe her physical/mental health issues are deep and long-lasting and she’s done with trying to pretend.
Whatever it is, the girl has not looked well for a long time. And Will certainly seems to have tottered on the edge since everyone’s health issues became public.
This part – “would be embarrassed for the world to know exactly how little time Will spends with her” – i think is definitely a factor. With Camilla and Charles, its almost portrayed as quirky or charming – Camilla needs to escape him sometimes and spend a weekend in Ray Mill with her family and/or friends.
but they obviously got married much later and I think the expectations of the current Wales’ marriage are very different, because they’re portrayed as this great modern love story. It’s not very modern for a married couple to spend half their lives in separate houses, you know?
The burden is to have to show up, be seen and open that red box at the end of the day, but they dont like to work past 3:30pm
Ding! We have a winner! These two show up once in a blue moon to KP, but as king, William won’t be able to skirt and dodge the men in grey and politicians who literally need to see him to do their jobs.
So weird to stress out about…working a consistent job.
I remember Diana saying the job was like going to a wedding every day – as the bride. Easy a few times, but not as a long term job. Especially if you don’t have the room to shift the requirements to better suit your personality. These people are terrible, but I don’t pretend that travelling the country visiting small towns and shaking hands over barricades wouldn’t drive me batty after a few years.
It’d be easier and more interesting than a lot of jobs. Plenty of rewards and perks too
So go ahead and abolish the monarchy when Charles dies! Divorce, don’t divorce, whatever floats your boat.
Problem solved. No more stress.
They’ve had, what 14 years (?) as a married couple to prepare. Huevo longer still to prepare himself. They are pathetic.
Exactly and they squandered that time doing not much other than ??? Sitting on couch watching Netflix while Kate is researching online why her husband is the way he is…oh it’s because of his early years that he has a personality disorder!
Precisely right! And burdened because of premature responsibility? They’re both in their 40s. Charles is pushing 80. His was always going to be a short reign (relatively speaking, though he does come from long-living stock). I would guess that William at the oldest would be 50ish, and that was before Charles’ cancer diagnosis.
Ethelred the unready. New name for william
😂 Excellent!! Equally unsuited for the role!! And also dumb as a box of rocks.
It is interesting. My theory is that yes those two are surly inadequate to fill the roles but also Peg wants out of this marriage and her diagnosis has thrown a monkey wrench into his plans. Where is Peg? Where is Can’t. Those questions need answers.
Agree, William wants a divorce,and Kate has trapped him with her “cancer”.
I hate to seem petty but … Kate video message read to me that she still wants the job and William can’t divorce her.
Kp has played around with Kate’s “issue”. Seems this goes beyond illness. They could’ve released a statement last year that she isnt feeling well. They let this linger.
I think she/they want William to participate and he isn’t falling for it.
I echo, THE elephant in the room: He wants out of the marriage, and needed a few years to unveil. This is what they won’t say the stress is about. Otherwise, I don’t see why two people who get nothing but puff pieces covering them for doing the bare minimum, would be so stressed over their position.
This. The BM buoys them with puff pieces so why should they be stressed?
Agreeing with you guys that the stress is that William wants out of the marriage and that it’s probably sadly true that KC is more ill than we are being told,therefore no time to slowly unveil the separation and divorce over a couple years or more.William divorcing an ill wife would be a bad look but divorcing her while his father may be dying and William ascending the throne as a divorced man isn’t going to be acceptable even by the biggest sycophants.
Remember how “awful “it was that Meghan was a divorced woman 🙄A divorced king William would be earth shattering to the monarchy.
Tina heaven help the royals if the keens are considered the most popular
Tina is just another lying arse kisser to the Windsors, that Cain is more popular than Unable.
They both lack charisma and are lazy.
There isn’t a lot of competition.
Is the role of king much different than the role of prince? The king is a figurehead in government, with his obligations being delegated to others. It seems like they’re all just dress up dolls who show up and wave at various events and call it “work.” What’s there to panic about?
We talk – with public and insider evidence – about William the Rage Monster and One-Pint Willy, but we tend to think of his temper or drinking as moral failings, like Charles’ petulence. What if it’s part of a larger pattern of a straight-up neurocognitive disability, unshiftable by the pressures of adulthood? If so, once William has no choice but to be seen in public every day, or on a given day at 2 pm, the avoidant shell hiding the disability from public view would crumble, and all the problems William poses that have hitherto been cushioned would suddenly be apparent to all.
1. When William was young he wanted real power. Now that he sees what the job is he is bitter.
2. I think Kp wanted people to care that Kate was missing. Their making excuses and the royal rota having nothing to do is what made this a story. Most people was just laughing at a PRINCESS being missing. They didn’t know enough about her to think she was ill. A lot of people still believe she didn’t have cancer and this is a cover for something else.
It does feel like the royal writers are trawling for stories. That said, TB’s assessment of the Wales rings true. The way she talks about Meghan is another story. Most of her sourcing is likely coming from those close to Charles and Camilla? Either way, it rings true and yet there’s no reason the Wales should be so woefully unprepared and frozen with anxiety.
Yeah, the training of royals begins in childhood. They accompany their grand/parents and are groomed for the position. Plus, they get educated in relevant areas. And if the previous monarch doesn’t have a planned abdication, then they’re expected to take over if said monarch passes away. Their whole life is getting them as ready as possible. Plus in William’s case, people were pushing for the crown to skip Charles and go directly from Elizabeth to William. Remember that?
I think the anxiety and being unprepared etc is because they have been left alone for so long. For the entirety of their marriage they’ve pretty much been able to do whatever they want – vacations in Mustique without telling anyone, disappearing for months on end (I know the Queen went on extended vacations to Balmoral and Sandringham every year, but even during those times she would make sure she was seen a few times going to church etc, she would entertain government figures at Balmoral, etc), minimal work schedules, etc.
Will that all come to an end if William becomes king in the next year? The courtiers and government officials might have an issue if they keep on as they’ve been doing.
William and Kate have carved out this pretty sweet gig for themselves (rage and marriage issues aside), where they have multiple mansions, legions of staff, and now millions of pounds a year to spend on vacations, and minimal work expectations, and no one has ever tried to course correct them.
I can see them being anxious and frozen etc if they see that all that is about to end.
but if it doesn’t – if as monarch, William keeps on doing what he’s been doing for the past 13 years – what can anyone do about it? Likely nothing, but I can see there being concerns there on their part, that they might have to -gasp – work!
I also think its easier to get away with the “privacy” argument for the kids when they are second, third, fourth in line for the throne. When George is Duke of cornwall and potentially prince of wales, that will be a lot harder to sell.
What is the other thing kate is facing besides cancer? I think Tina wants to say more but can’t. And it’s likely because it’s relating to William wanting to dump her.
As for William, it is hard to feel bad for someone who is in his 40s and had decades to just half ass it. His grandmother had to be monarch by 25 with two very young kids, far younger than his own.
Tina has been critical of Meghan, but her sources are pretty accurate and we know many in the family were critical of Meghan. Which means she was repeating what she was being told. So I do think Tina is likely on the right track with this, far more than loons like Levin or the sad little man.
I do trust Tina Brown to have good sources.
K’s condition is absolutely suboptimal. If the monarchy is going to change hands again soon, K’s health is a legitimate concern.
HOWEVER, both Kings Felipe and Willem-Alexander became monarchs at a similar age when their eldest children were slightly younger than George now is. In Spain’s case somewhat suddenly due to Juan Carlos’s scandals and in the Netherlands’ as a planned abdication. There should be no doubt that William should be ready by now. He’s a middle-aged man in his forties who has been groomed for this his entire fricking life. Just like the royals in Europe.
““A tidal wave of premature responsibility is crashing in her and William’s direction,” she said.”
It’s in no way premature!
Fully agree. All the other royals must laugh at the UK. The Brit royals are lucky the media spends zero time comparing them.
It’s definitely not premature. Maybe William was just hoping Charles would live to be 95/100 like his parents, but its not premature.
And the line about wanting to parent their kids out of the public eye – I mean, George is 11, Louis will be 6 in two weeks, Charlotte will be 9 in May. I’m not saying they’re full grown by any means – but they’ve had more than a decade of private parenting, which is more than Diana had. And the press was always going to clamor for more from the children as they got older and other royals passed away or as the Sussexes continue to thrive in California.
Substituting the word ready for able. Elizabeth was able in her 20s, Charles has always been able. William is unable, look at all of the massive screw ups, all because he is dumb and stubborn. Ready or not ready, would only apply to someone too young, .
Not so sure Charles is able, can’t make a decision on his own, no wonder his mother didn’t step down.
Why bring Harry and Meghan into the Mess that the Windsors created, they left 4 years ago, Unable and Cain wanted the whole bowl of wax, now it is melting in their hands.
They’re in their 40s and this is literally their only job!!!
It’s pathetic that a couple in their forties are not yet “ready” for a job that is just shaking hands and ribbon cutting. Oooh noooes we might have to do more of it, however will the children get to school on their own!
This reminds me of Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette, who, upon the death of Louis XV, supposedly got down on their knees and prayed, “God help us, we are too young to reign”.
Of course, they were just teenagers at the time, and as an absolute monarch, Louis had actual responsibilities. William and Kate are twice as old, and basically just mascots. They have no excuse.
Ok, so let’s suppose that William has been asleep for 40 years and is totally unprepared. Charles isn’t dead yet and there’s a cast of thousands who know royal procedure and protocol. Kate doesn’t need William by her side every minute and the children can spare him for several hours during the day. He can sit down with Charles and various advisors and get prepared.
He’s a 40+ year old adult, ffs. At what point, exactly, does he feel “adulting” should start? Every adult I know of that age is expected to manage their responsibilities – and that’s with*out* tens of millions of dollars, staff, multiple homes, and so on and so on. My God, is he aware of what his “subjects” are going through on the daily?? Zero sympathy for any of them. Sorry they have cancer, but they are blessed with the best possible resources. Crushed under the pressure? Get lost.
Molly I expect in the real world the pair of them could barely run a bath never mind homes and jobs
When William becomes King he will have access to the red boxes: government, church, and military documents of the UK and 54 Commonwealth nations. People need to be scared.
There’s something in this story that is not being told because this whole “not ready and afraid” thing makes no sense. For the last few years its been “future king and queen” this or that. William was talking about his coronation plans. “Queen Elizabeth felt the monarchy was in a safe pair of hands with Will and Kate” they said. Now its almost time for the game to start and those two aren’t ready? Man. Its not like they won’t have hundreds of staff to help or anything. Not like this monarchy hasn’t been around for a thousand years. Not like William didn’t know this day was coming. Wasn’t there an article in January that said Will and Kate were looking closely at Queen Margarethe’s abdication? What happened?
My theory is that William the Unready is in secret rehab.
That’s my theory too…
Two weeks is standard turnaround for regular journalists to absorb new material into their reporting. Any sooner makes them look like a stenographer or rota rat. Two weeks allows for this new narrative to be used when reporting on the current state of the ongoing story. Had a job where we got multiple newspapers and tracked various stories. Fascinating to watch how the reporters made use of each others work and ideas spread. Tina wrote this for the NYT because she wanted to set the agenda in this way.
Why are they saying she’s battling cancer? From her own mouth she says she does not currently have cancer. Sorry to be pedantic but it annoys me
I think this piece is making the rounds because there’s a lack of leaks and briefings from BP and KP.
Popcorn standing by. This is fascinating to watch unfold. While we’ve talked for years about William’s temperament and their lack of work ethic-it’s amazing to see Tina Brown openly talk about it (albeit in a round about way), and the rest of the world start to wake up to it too. This tidal wave is of their own making. He knows he can’t half ass his way out of being King. If Charles and the Queen had not let William dilly around for years this would be a different story.
They’re rich stay-at-home parents, I’m so sick of hearing about their supposed responsabilities. They have zero responsabilities.
If they do get access to the throne we all know that their new responsabilities will only be cutting ribbons and do even less than they currently do.
“A tidal wave of premature responsibility is crashing in her and William’s direction,”
Kate is 42, William is 41 (and has known HIS ENTIRE LIFE!) he will one day be King. Yet Princess Elizabeth, who up until age ten, when her father unexpectedly became King and she became the heir, was simply Princess Elizabeth, daughter of the second son. Then at age 25 and with two very young children (Charles was only three), she suddenly became Queen. I would call THAT a tidal wave of premature responsibility.
I think they are out of anything to write about and also setting it up to make that bar soooo low sooooo soooo low that anything these two voids do is looked as brave, intelligent, dedicated to service under such stress blahblah. They haven’t recovered from all the bs KP caused and need to keep them in the news as “active”.
We all know that Egg isn’t up for the job. We also know that Kkkate is no help to him and let’s face it, without Harry, he needs someone to prop him up. I think Egg has found someone whom he believes will be of greater assistance to him as King, so I feel this is the start of the official rollout of sidelining Kkkate and eventual divorce. If TB has impeccable sources, I bet this is KP laying the groundwork.
One line really made my morning, “Catherine is the most popular member of the royal family after William” Bwahahahaha! I haven’t stopped laughing since I read it!!! Someone is really feeling rather fragile, I wonder who🧐🧐
I must conclude that Harry is not only the more personable, empathetic, charismatic, responsible, hard-working, better strategist, and more intelligent of the two.
We *think* we’ve had soooo much info about C3, but have we really? We know as much about how sick he is as we do K.
Sure, we’ve seen more proof of life than K. But C3 is the Monarch. He has a constitutional responsibility to our country and the Commonwealth Realms to be working and physically and mentally up to the job or Parly could declare him unfit (we don’t want that, I think he doesn’t want that either – loves kinging too much.
TL,dr. All of this to say, I think W&K fully expected to loaf off for, at the very least, another 20 years.
I genuinely think things with C3 are worse than we’re being informed. The unimaginable horror of W&K having to step up as King & Queen is fast becoming a reality (and they’re sh*tting themselves)