“Gwyneth Paltrow posted a photo of her son Moses for his 18th b-day” links

Gwyneth Paltrow posted a photo of her son Moses Martin on his 18th birthday. People are talking about how Moses looks like a copypasta of his dad, but I see some Paltrow in him too. Both of those kids got Chris Martin’s eyes. [Hollywood Life]
I definitely see a lot of Goop in Moses! Not sure who he favors more, honestly.
To me Chris and Gwyneth were one of those weird couples that look like siblings.
Yeah he looks like her brother too.
As much as I don’t care for their parents, they did produce some good looking kids!
They really did. Such cute kids. Lucky them, cuter than both parents as it should be.
I feel so old when I realized that he’s an adult now. How time has flown! I see them both in him.
Yeah the light blue wide-set eyes are definitely Martin but I see some Paltrow in there too.
RE Lewis Hamilton, I’ve been anticipating the Tommy Polo making a comeback….
He’s like Chris Martin with a California Boy filter.
Omg. He looks like a sweet person. 🥰
I see a mix of both.
The top half of his face looks like Chris.
The bottom half looks like Gwyneth.
He looks like he has the potential to be embarrassed by his mom’s candles.
A little of topic but when Gwyneth get new eyebrows?
I clicked into one of the JustJared links and found out Aoki Lee Simmons and the old dude have already finished their fling in case anyone else is as relieved as me
Goop did him dirty—he has one of those nude pimple patches on. Kind of refreshing compared to all the airbrushed stuff out there though…
Omg lol I didn’t even notice that. I’m sure he’s thrilled.
I agree, Moses is a lovely looking lad, and Apple is extremely pretty.
Hopefully he’s not as annoying and clueless as his absolutely insufferable mama.
If you google Chris Martin’s sister, Apple looks exactly like her aunt.
Handsome young man. He looks like a young David Bowie with his father’s eyes.