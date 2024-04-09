“Gwyneth Paltrow posted a photo of her son Moses for his 18th b-day” links
Gwyneth Paltrow posted a photo of her son Moses Martin on his 18th birthday. People are talking about how Moses looks like a copypasta of his dad, but I see some Paltrow in him too. Both of those kids got Chris Martin’s eyes. [Hollywood Life]
Donald Trump told a lot of lies about abortion this week. [Buzzfeed]
Noah Cyrus responds to haters/gossips. [JustJared]
Beyonce put a spotlight on Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, and Brittney Spencer, and they presented at the CMTs. [LaineyGossip]
I regret to inform you that the cicadas have an STD which makes them hyper-sexual zombies. Yes, this is really happening. [Jezebel]
A rave review of The First Omen, a prequel to The Omen. [Pajiba]
Interview with Monet X Change. [Socialite Life]
Guess the woman behind the weave. [Seriously OMG]
This Lewis Hamilton look is so 1990s. [RCFA]
Reese Witherspoon is developing a Legally Blonde series. [OMG Blog]

  1. Grant says:
    April 9, 2024 at 12:31 pm

    I definitely see a lot of Goop in Moses! Not sure who he favors more, honestly.

  2. Sandra says:
    April 9, 2024 at 12:32 pm

    As much as I don’t care for their parents, they did produce some good looking kids!

  3. goofpuff says:
    April 9, 2024 at 12:33 pm

    I feel so old when I realized that he’s an adult now. How time has flown! I see them both in him.

  4. Kitten says:
    April 9, 2024 at 12:37 pm

    Yeah the light blue wide-set eyes are definitely Martin but I see some Paltrow in there too.

    RE Lewis Hamilton, I’ve been anticipating the Tommy Polo making a comeback….

  5. Natalie_K says:
    April 9, 2024 at 12:38 pm

    He’s like Chris Martin with a California Boy filter.

  6. Sass says:
    April 9, 2024 at 1:05 pm

    Omg. He looks like a sweet person. 🥰

  7. TheOriginalMia says:
    April 9, 2024 at 1:08 pm

    I see a mix of both.

  8. Thinking says:
    April 9, 2024 at 1:22 pm

    The top half of his face looks like Chris.

    The bottom half looks like Gwyneth.

    He looks like he has the potential to be embarrassed by his mom’s candles.

  9. MY3CENTS says:
    April 9, 2024 at 1:23 pm

    A little of topic but when Gwyneth get new eyebrows?

  10. Kate says:
    April 9, 2024 at 1:28 pm

    I clicked into one of the JustJared links and found out Aoki Lee Simmons and the old dude have already finished their fling in case anyone else is as relieved as me

  11. jambajuice says:
    April 9, 2024 at 1:37 pm

    Goop did him dirty—he has one of those nude pimple patches on. Kind of refreshing compared to all the airbrushed stuff out there though…

  12. MissF says:
    April 9, 2024 at 2:01 pm

    I agree, Moses is a lovely looking lad, and Apple is extremely pretty.

  13. Trashtalker says:
    April 9, 2024 at 2:17 pm

    Hopefully he’s not as annoying and clueless as his absolutely insufferable mama.

  14. Pajala says:
    April 9, 2024 at 4:43 pm

    If you google Chris Martin’s sister, Apple looks exactly like her aunt.

  15. Nerd says:
    April 9, 2024 at 7:54 pm

    Handsome young man. He looks like a young David Bowie with his father’s eyes.

