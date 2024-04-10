Lady Gaga spotted wearing a diamond ring: is she engaged to Michael Polansky?



Last month Lady Gaga debuted bleached eyebrows and fans commented that it was a portent of new music to come. I was a bit skeptical about the link between eyebrows and music, but Gaga later confirmed she was “working as fast as I can” on her next album. So I guess I saw the (bleached) light. Now the Little Monsters have made another prediction that I actually understand the logic behind; over the weekend Gaga was seen with a diamond ring on that finger. Conclusion? She’s engaged! Before we congratulate the Lady and her boyfriend of four years, tech CEO Michael Polansky, we should note that Gaga has made no comment directly or through her reps. But please enjoy Page Six’s reporting on the pictures snapped by papa-paparazzi:

Lady Gaga sparked engagement rumors after fans noticed a massive addition to her jewelry collection. The “Born This Way” singer — who has been dating boyfriend Michael Polansky since 2019 — was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger while walking through West Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday. Gaga, 38, sported a long black coat for the outing, which she paired with a black shirt underneath and a pair of classic black pumps and a large tote bag from Bottega Veneta ($4,400). She was spotted flashing a smile as the ring could be seen peeking out from under the coat. “I don’t see enough people freaking out about gaga’s engagement ring?? LIKE HELLO??” one fan commented on X after the photos came out. “gurll are u engaged??” another fan commented with crying emojis. The speculation even made it onto gossip Instagram Deuxmoi. A rep for Gaga did not immediately return our request for comment. Back in March 2023, Radar Online reported Gaga and Polansky, who runs Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s various charities and businesses, had called it quits over a disagreement about marriage and kids. “They broke up a few months ago. It was amicable. They’re still friends,” a source told Radar Online at the time. However, the couple squashed the rumors in October 2023 when they were spotted on two concert date nights in Las Vegas. Page Six exclusively revealed Polansky’s identity in February 2020 after the pair were first spotted together in 2019. Although they remain relatively private, Gaga once called him her “whole life” in an interview with Hollywood Reporter. Polansky has accompanied the singer to several award shows, including the 2022 BAFTAs and the Critics Choice Awards. Prior to their relationship, Gaga was previously engaged to “Chicago Fire” star Taylor Kinney and talent agent Christian Carino.

[From Page Six]

I have to say, I was sorry when Gaga and Taylor Kinney broke up. But mainly because I loved their meet-cute! You gotta admit, him being cast in her music video was a great story. Christian Carino screamed rebound and gave me major sleazy vibes. Michael Polansky, by contrast, has always seemed really solid, totally grounded in himself, which is a dynamic I think someone of Gaga’s magnitude needs. They work in different worlds, there’s no competition, no insecurity. He makes his fortune quietly, she makes her loudly. Plus they’ve been dating in their mid-thirties, so they know themselves better and what they want in a partner. I’m happy for Gaga! (I may or may not have sources, and those sources absolutely would not make any kind of official comment… but things are probably as they appear, wink wink.)

