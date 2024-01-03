Telegraph: Princess Kate has always obsessively style-stalked Princess Mary

For years, the Princess of Wales has blatantly copied the style of other, more fashionable women. Kate loves a creepy homage of Princess Diana, and Kate keeps her Meghan Lookbook updated every time Meghan is photographed in a new piece. But it was years before I realized just how thoroughly Kate has copied Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary. Mary married Prince Frederik in 2004 and Mary is ten years older than Kate, so Mary basically did everything first. Mary was wearing all of Kate’s “favorite designers” before Kate. Mary was wearing floral headpieces years before Kate. Mary combined professional working-woman separates with couture decades before Kate. Mary did artsy black-and-white family photos years before Kate. Looking at side-by-side comparisons, it’s clear that Kate’s Mary Lookbook might be longer and more well-maintained than her Meghan Lookbook. The Telegraph helpfully put together a wealth of side-by-side photos to show just how thoroughly creepy Kate has been for years about hijacking Mary’s style. The Telegraph is trying to put a bow on it, claiming that Kate will be watching Mary’s sartorial transition from crown princess to queen.
The Princess of Wales is hailed as a style inspiration to women around the world, but who might her own muse be? Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has long been credited as the woman Kate studied to perfect her own brand of modern regal realness. Whenever the two have been photographed together, their resemblance is uncanny, and not just because they both have sleek, shiny brunette hair and sporty model figures.
“Kate is like a younger sister to Mary, who is both beautiful and elegant,” the designer Karl Lagerfeld said ahead of the 2011 wedding of Kate and William. Ten years the Princess of Wales’s senior, Australian-born Mary has been at the forefront of working out what a princess (and now queen) should look like in the 21st century. From prim frocks to floral headbands (Kate is said to have been inspired to wear one to Prince Louis’s christening by Mary wearing one for her son Christian’s) to the effortless ability to transition from sportswear to ballgowns, the style comparisons between the two women are endless.
“Crown Princess Mary’s signature style is very classic and sophisticated. She often goes for simple lines and streamlined silhouettes,” say Sarah Williams and Heaven LeeMiller, the founders of royal fashion website UFO No More. “She manages to balance Scandinavian minimalism with Australian bohemianism very well. Her outfits always have a touch of trend or whimsy to prevent them from looking dull or boring.”
It helps that the royal family that Mary married into reigns over one of the world’s most fashionable countries. While her signature look is more glamorous and ladylike than your average Scandi-cool ensemble, she can call on labels like Ganni, Cecilie Bahnsen and By Malene Birger, as well as the jeweller Sophie Bille Brahe, to provide just fashion-forward enough pieces to keep her looking relatably of-the-moment.
Not that she limits herself to shopping Danish. Mary, who has worked with her stylist, Anja Camilla Alajdi, since her 2004 marriage (just as Kate has maintained her trusted adviser, Natasha Archer, since her earliest days as Prince William’s wife) has a wardrobe spanning H&M to Prada and Hugo Boss. She loves British fashion, too, which has led to even more “twinning” moments with Kate in labels such as Alexander McQueen and Erdem.
Of all the influential modern royals who have the power to make an item sell out when they wear it, Mary is the one who is perhaps the most genuinely committed to sustainability, attracting shocked tabloid headlines when she deigns to wear something for the seventh (!) time – often, in the manner of Princess Anne, many years after its first outing (symbolising not only her recycling nous but the fact that, as a 51-year-old mother of four, she can still fit into pieces first worn almost two decades ago).
Williams and LeeMiller calculated that she has added 70 new items to her wardrobe this year, almost half that of the Princess of Wales. “Very early on, it was clear that there were expectations about what you wore and how you dressed appropriately to an event,” the Crown Princess told the Financial Times in 2022. “That was pretty daunting for me. I was a T-shirt-and-shorts girl, known to go barefoot.” She will have been able to advise Kate even more candidly in private on the treacherous transition from low-key commoner to international style icon. Now that T-shirt-and-shorts girl is about to become Queen of Denmark, Kate will no doubt be paying particular attention to how she styles out her new role.
The biggest difference between Mary and Kate is that Mary had already spent a decade as a professional working woman and she already had that base of knowledge – what’s appropriate, what’s good quality, what looks professional and age-appropriate. Kate never had that background – she was a party girl who spent a decade waiting for a ring. That’s why Kate latches on to more stylish women and copies whatever they’re doing or have done. Kate’s a nearly-42 year old woman who is still obsessively style-stalking other women.
Also: given Kate’s years-long obsession with Mary, it’s still very strange that Buckingham Palace went out of their way to UNINVITE Mary from QEII’s funeral in 2022. Remember that? What was up with that?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Instar, Backgrid.
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220223-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is welcomed by Queen Margrethe II and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark during an audience at Christian IX's Palace on day two of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
-PICTURED: Crown Princess Mary and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Owen Humphreys/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220223-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visiting Stenurten Forest Kindergarten. The Duchess was there to hear about their approach to learning, which focuses on social and emotional development.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Owen Humphreys/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220223-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark walk across the courtyard at Amalienborg, the home of the Danish royal family on day two of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary
-PHOTO by: Doug Peters/EMPICS/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220223-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark walk across the courtyard at Amalienborg, the home of the Danish royal family on day two of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary
-PHOTO by: Doug Peters/EMPICS/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220223-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark walk across the courtyard at Amalienborg, the home of the Danish royal family on day two of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary
-PHOTO by: Doug Peters/EMPICS/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220223-Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Visits the Danish Royal Family Home
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220223-Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Visits the Danish Royal Family Home
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Ballerup, DENMARK – Catherine Duchess of Cambridge (Kate Middleton) pictured during a visit to Forest Kindergarten in Ballerup, on the second day of her 2-day visit to Denmark.

Pictured: Kate Middleton

BACKGRID USA 23 FEBRUARY 2022
Pictured: Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 23 FEBRUARY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220223-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark walk across the courtyard at Amalienborg, the home of the Danish royal family on day two of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary
-PHOTO by: Owen Humphreys/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
UK Out – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220223-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark walk across the courtyard at Amalienborg, the home of the Danish royal family, in Copenhagen, Denmark, on day two of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary
-PHOTO by: John Rainford/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51197074.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark, Denmark
When: 23 Feb 2022
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
**UK Out**
Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks (centre) talks with Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, during a reception at Buckingham Palace, in London, for overseas guests attending the coronation of King Charles III.

Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 05 May 2023
Credit: Jacob King/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, central London.

Featuring: Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark
Featuring: Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Instead of being focussed on copying Mary’s fashion choices, Kate would be better off emulating her work ethic. She had a career prior to marriage and no doubt pulls her weight in the realm of royal duties.
Both are stunning, stylish women, and both seem to be serious about their causes. I love them both.
the daily fail did a side by side of them too and kate wore the exact same clothes numerous times, same designer and all. at most she wore a different color. so creepy
The Brit Media and Khate fans are positively giddy drawing comparisons and calling them soul sisters who are incredibly close. What an insult to Mary.
I’m not sure that comparison is going to age well at all, SeaFlower.
I’m not going to click on the DF to see side-by-side photos of Mary and Kate in similar clothes—I trust AtlantaBabe’s research. I also trust your reporting of what’s being said by the BM and K supporters.
Given that Mary was disinvited from QE2’s funeral, QM2 waited in pain for a delayed bus after that funeral, the publicly known relationship between the BRF and BM (the Spanish and British media published stories about Frederik cheating on Mary that were ignored elsewhere), and the fact that the BRF was glaringly absent from Christian’s 18th birthday celebrations when the rest of Europe’s royals were there, says that the relationship between Mary and Kate is in no way close. Trying to make them seem sisterly is going to backfire.
When Kate visited Denmark, she kept Mary and Queen Margrethe waiting for quite a while when she was invited to lunch, which is super rude. I doubt that there’s much friendship there.
@arthistorian – didn’t she also keep Mary waiting at an engagement that she was late to?
Mumbles has a long history of rudeness to other royals even if they do outrank her and her Poundland wiglets. I will never forget the time she ignore King Felipe at an armistice day event – she couldn’t have missed him, he standing right next to her. Mumbles problem is that she thinks cause she married to the heir of the British throne that makes her superior to all other royals – it doesn’t. She truly is deluded.
I shouldn’t be surprised but I am continually stunned by how obviously rude Kate often is – in public, with foreign dignitaries. She’s supposed to be a kind of soft “diplomat” yet she cannot even master the most basic thing: good manners! She has no social skills whatsoever.
Does anyone know where to find a vid of Kate ignoring Felipe? The only instance I can see where she would ignore him in a non-purposeful way is if she was overly paying attention to the cameras. Which is still rude. I can also believe she purposely ignored him but why? Was she overly concerned about protocol in that she possibly thought he outranked her and so he needed to approach her first? Which would still be a case of her not understanding diplomacy. I’m just trying to figure out why she’d ignore the king of Spain? It’s deeply insulting but also just weird.
She was also very rude and snubbed Queen Letizia, who was at the time a Queen and kate was still DoC. This was in addition to the time she and William were rude to Felipe.
I remember the Letizia snub….it was an Order of the Garter event IIRC? I think Felipe is an honorary member so he was part of the procession so Kate and Sophie joined Letizia to watch* and she just openly snubbed her. Kate doesnt like it but as of right now Letizia outranks her, so it was just plain rude and “protocol breaking.”
*I dont know, dont ask me for more details, I think the Order of the Garter is stupid, sorry tradition and history.
@Jais: from Tumblr, I think this is what people are referring to: https://spanish-royals.tumblr.com/post/166021785248/why-did-kate-and-william-ignore-king-juan-carlos
William and Kate snubbed Felipe at an earlier occasion and I am not sure if he was king yet. I think it was during one of the 100 year anniversary events for WWI.
Kate of course snubbed Letizia in a more obvious way at the Order for the Garter once she was Queen.
Add that to their ride behaviour toward crown princess Victoria and her husband recently and we have a pattern of William and Kate just being a -holes.
Thanks @beaniebean! Ok, yeah, she looked away lol. And didn’t get out her seat. Gives the impression that she didn’t know who he was, which is definitely poor diplomacy, ignorant and arrogant. Why not prepare? But at the same time, William was sitting right next to her. He didn’t acknowledge Felipe either. They just seem lazy and uninterested. This is apparently a moment from the ww1 anniversary and not the other moment when Kate snubbed Letitia at the order of the garter. Apparently there are many snubbing moments.
oh man the behavior towards Victoria and Daniel!! That was so blatantly rude and you could tell Victoria and Daniel didn’t know how to handle it (I mean they were gracious, but lordy the awkwardness.)
Digital Unicorn, Kate has also been very rude to Filipe’s wife, Letizia. She refused to Curtsey to Letizia, who was raned higher than she. Access Hollywood posted a video about it back in 2018 or 19. Of course, this never made the news in Britain because Kate never puts a foot wrong.
Also, these n tribute to Kate for her 40th birthday, a Boris Johnson former bedmattress published a daily mass l article attacking 3 women: Meghan, Charlene the of Monaco, and Letizia. This was after Meghan’s fantastic 40th birthday mentorship campaign. Kate and her supporters, knowing she couldn’t compete, resulted to doing what they do best— meangirling.
They’re so close but there are only two events pictured here.
If copying another woman’s wardrobe was evidence of Kate’s affinity for Mary, then Kate and Meghan are best friends. I thought Kate was really rude to Mary on that nothing solo visit to Denmark a year ago. Kate Middleton never thinks “soul sister” regarding any other royal woman. They are all immediately, always competition, especially, if, like Meghan and Mary, the women were self-made and financially independent prior to meeting their royal husband’s.
I hope 2024 is the year we see the downfall of Kate, her smugness, and her horrid asymmetrical eyebrows.
Soon to be Queen Mary is another person that outshines Lazy Kate. Just like most prominent women. Tha’ts why she was univited to QEII funeral. Having Mary AND Meghan there? That woman would have lost her mind.
Even in the photos in this post, it’s so obvious who copies whom. Mary looks so pretty, her haircut is perfect for her face, wears her fashion well and looks confident. Also, she looks like Kate’s younger sister.
Ok let’s give Can’t a cookie for copying! Can’t needs to dress her body type not Diana’s or Meg’s or Mary’s. My god the crap non stories they write for a fashion loser.
She used to dress for her body type with those coat dresses that flared out. It gave the illusion of hips and a more proportionate body. But then she decided that copying Meghan was more important
Ahh…the coat dress days they came in many colors with lots of buttons.
The coatdresses only look better in hindsight. She used to have them altered to give the illusion of shorter torso and longer legs and most of the time the original design looked botched.
I do like the blue blouse/dress she is wearing in the last photo. Imagine her hair chopped off at shoulder length and she would look have looked quite stylish there.
@Smart&Messy – While I see the appeal of long and flowing tresses, straight shoulder or just-below-shoulder length hair would so freshen her look.
It was really bizarre how they disinvited Mary. Rude too. That should have never happened. Maybe Kate was afraid Mary would laugh at seeing her faux-flower crown that was modeled after Mary’s real one.
Mary was disinvited to QEII’s funeral. She attended the coronation in a terrific purple dress.
(I made the same mistake a few months ago.)
Whoops! Thank you 🙏
That deep purple ensemble was just gorgeous! deep purple is one of my favourite colours.
Obsessive and relentless copying of stylish women who are alive or dead is abnormal behavior. It is very obvious that she has a major lack of fashion sense and elegance and no idea of creating her own style. Buttons on everything is not style nor are prarie woman dresses and wearing 12 inch heels to loom over the top of everyone else is bullying.
Isn’t the big argument for the monarchy that they bring attention to their own countries? Shouldn’t they be wearing things that are made there if they truly sell out what they wear? I guess, I am the sustainability queen, since I “deign” to wear the same outfit for the seventh time within weeks/months not YEARS.
Kate looks older than Mary.
Of course Kate copies her, this is all she has, copying other more successful women.
This is such a cheap way of attaching Kate’s name to something, yet again, to get her some press. It’s quiet on the Sussex front right now, and the Danes are the big thing being talked about this week. So naturally, the BM has to staple Kate’s evil mug to it in any way possible. Pathetic.
This is beyond nauseating and the desperation is astounding. As a nation Britain should be embarrassed that this is their future queen, but I guess after the mistress turned wife standards for the queen are in the sewer.
Once again the BM portrays Kate as a lightweight who only cares about clothes and not the job she married into. Mary put in the work as crown princess; she is even regent. Charles has not appointed Kate to the Privy Council, unlike QEII who appointed Camilla while she was Duchess of Cornwall in 2016. Parliament will never give her any serious responsibilities.
I know the shade she’s been getting recently from the UK media must burn – her family has been exposed as the lying grifters they are and now they are turning on her. They are slowly trashing her carefully built image and exposing her as the lazy stalker that she is.
We all know that Kate is nothing but a shallow, vain empty vessel, who copies other women she see’s as a threat. There is literally nothing there – all the sparkly bling and designer clothes will never hide that.
Aww! Royal Racist KKKate is feeling left out now that Mary will be Queen in 2 weeks. As per usual, Katy is Waitying again. She’ll have to get Charles alone with a pillow to make her dreams come true.
That is the vibe I’m getting. Like they want to make Kate a co-queen or something. Well I guess they have cheating husbands in common, there is that at least.
I wonder if there would be this much desperate commentary and eager comparisons if it had been another monarch abdicating, like Sweden’s or Norway’s. Somehow I doubt it.
So basically Mary’s stylist is working for two while only getting paid for one! And no, Mary and Kate do not have the same shape or body type. As clearly shown in the pictures, Kate is a stick with a more oval face and no curves, while Mary has a rounder, fuller face and defined curves. But sure, Telegraph, they’re “sisters” in that both have brown hair (Kate’s eyes look more hazel than brown). By the way did anyone else notice the reference to Natasha Archer, Kate’s “long-time, trusted advisor”? If I were Natasha, I wouldn’t want to be publicly tied to the lazy, copy-keening Kate!
What Kate should copy from Mary is getting a GOOD and reputable stylist to help figure out her style.
Mary’s stylist was already well-known in the Danish fashion world before she began working with Mary. Mary’s pre-royal style is markedly different from her royal style, and it is clear that she has made the most of working with a professional to define a personal style that also fits her personality. Mary also also always nails her accessories, which is another sign of a very good stylist.
Kate’s stylist is obviously not very good – because Kate’s “style” is all over the place and she NEVER get the accessories right. Kate should get a proper professional to help her instead of another nepotism hire.
I’d be mortified if I was Natasha Archer and named as Kate’s stylist. Bc as you say @arthistorian, the styling is not good. But there must be a segment of women who like these looks and think it looks good? Otherwise how to explain it? It’s baffling. Now, I’m curious to see how archer dresses.
Natasha dresses much better than Kate most of the time. Chris Jackson will often include her on his IG and her personal style is fine and much better than Kate’s.
I suspect Natasha can only do so much and Carole is very involved in the styling.
@Nic919
I suspect that you’re right about Carole also styling Kate. That became very obvious at QEII’s funeral where Carole basically wore the discount version of Kate’s outfit.
Maybe both the British media and Kate can obsess over the newly crowned Queen Mary and turn their attention to Denmark this year. Also, Frederick was in NY at the UN, representing Denmark actually participating in events and running in Central Park with UN group, while William was there dredging rivers and taking unrecognized runs. Don’t think they met up while there. Anyway, let them focus on this for a while.
oh man, I had forgotten about the desperation of his secret Central Park run, so clearly designed to compete with Frederik.
So, as a threshold matter, if Kate needed someone to provide style inspiration for her role as duchess and now PoW, Mary is not a bad choice. How many times have we said on here that Kate should look to other European royals for ways to dress professionally that are appropriate for the different events they have to attend as working royals?
BUT there is a big difference between “style inspiration” and just straight up copying, and Kate tends to do the latter which is why its so creepy. I mean she picked what headband to wear to her son’s christening based on what Mary wore years before to hers? That’s not inspiration, that’s keeping a lookbook and its creepy.
Also, Kate should have copied Mary years ago and ditched the coatdresses and the princess cosplay or whatever she was doing. Look at the picture of them here – Mary in the white coat and black scarf and Kate in her gray coat. One looks like they are playing dress up, the other looks like a modern, working royal. Even Mary’s hair looks more modern and fresh.
Anyway, all that to say…I find it hilarious that the Telegraph is like “yeah Kate totally copies Mary.”
The fact that she wore the exact same pink sparkly Packham dress mere months after Mary did a photoshoot with it for her 50th birthday really shows the creepy copying vibes.
And even there Mary styled it better and didn’t wear it with orders over it because she knows it’s too busy.
And really it’s funny to look at the photos Mary did for her 50th which looked regal and stylish and then look at the blurry mess Kate did for her 40th, with the extreme photoshop and Victorian ghost look.
If you’ve seen the article or a screenshot of it, The Telegraph uses a side by side photo of Mary and Kate both wearing a floral headpiece for their children’s christenings. Until this article, I did not know that Kate stole that swimcap with flowers headpiece she wore for Louis’ baptism from Mary. Did anyone call her out for that (or even notice the fashion theft) back in the day? Mary had to have seen it and been ticked.
That’s the thing. While we may not have been clued into how long she’s been copy keening Mary, you can bet Mary has been clocking it from the start.
Looking at the married-in crown princesses and (younger) queens across Europe, it really becomes shocking how little experience Kate had when she finally got her fingers on that cursed engagement ring. QLetizia was a journalist, QMaxima worked in finance, QMathilde worked as a speech therapist, CP Stéphanie of Luxembourg speaks six languages and worked for an investment fund thingy,… The only one “worse” than Kate seems to be CP Mette-Marit, who has a colorful (to put it mildly) past. But even M-M spent some time after her marriage taking college courses and “improving” herself. Whereas Kate just… what? Popped out babies and pasted her head on magazine cutouts of Diana and soon-to-be-Queen Mary?
According to the Sun, Kate and Mary are close friends. I think it’s sad that Kate has no sense of style or personality of her own.
There is zero evidence that they’re anything other than friendly “colleagues” who see each other at “work events.”. “Close friends” is fan fiction.
@Amy Bee
…or friends.
Gird your loins! The britshidtmedia are going to force-feed the plebs into believing these upcoming concocted stories about how close/what great friends kkkHATE and Mary are. LOL
I swear, every one of these clowns-with-press-passes have read Animal Farm. In fact, I strongly believe it is compulsory reading as a prerequisite for being employed to murdoch’s, Rothermere’s, et al, shidtmedia.
Friends would attend the 18th birthday party of the friend’s son. Especially since it wasn’t a small private family gathering. It’s not like Kate was so busy she couldn’t attend.
Wouldn’t it be terrific if this were the year that KKKhate gets everything that’s coming to her?!?!? After her lies, laziness, racism, mean-spiritedness, and her smug pleasure at QE2’s passing, she’s got a lot to answer for.
Come through, Karma. Show us what a grown and sexy beeyotch you are!
Camilla first, followed by Charles, then RepliKate.
I disagree that Kate copied Mary. I think people are using Mary as a more palatable alternative to the Kate copied Meghan narrative. Kate has obviously been copying Meghan to the point that I couldn’t even deny it. They are using Mary as a distraction so that people will forget all about Kate copying Meghan.
I will correct my earlier statement. I just saw more pictures. Kate did used to mimic the princess or rather her stylist did. Her stylist must be totally incompetent. As a future queen, she should be the one setting the style trends instead of copying them.
Her stylist doesn’t have much style herself so it tracks.
Right now Kate has been in a “Copy Meghan” loop so if she can get knocked off onto a more “copy Mary” direction that’s probably better.
Mary also often wears pantsuits (as do her contemporaries in Europe) but she really does have a wide ranging style.
If Kate copied either of their work ethics, we probably wouldn’t be having this dishy conversation.
(Did she really keep Margrethe and Mary waiting for lunch? Yikes.)
Yep. And she was most likely put up in their guest palace, which is right next to the Queen’s palace.
Look up Amalienborg Palace. It is actually a collection of four small palaces surrounding a small square. A gorgeous example of a Scandinavian rococo architecture from the 18th century.
Kate really wants to make it clear that she has an inferiority complex.
Maybe it’s me, but this article shows that Kate is dumb
She can’t even dress herself appropriately unless she copies other women. Really all this does is show that the two women with the most in common are Mary and Megan. Both are educated, both have a very strong work ethic, both actually did something with their lives before becoming “Royal” and both can string a sentence together in public.
Kate (thanks @Kaiser) replikates! She replikates anything that looks good on other people, and poor dumb little sausage, even tries (and fails) to replikate their projects.
Both meghan and Mary see things through, Kate just sees a notebook and press pictures.
Finally, Mary has HER OWN sleek dark hair, Kate has a couple of dead badgers and gerbils that she recycles as and when.
Mary Pester – I am having lunch at my desk at work and choked with laughter on my drink. You always make my day with your sharp and cutting wit! Dead badgers and gerbils…. 🙂 How apt!
Sorry forgot to say, probably the reason Mary was uninvited was because Kate wanted every camera on her, as she proved by staring into each and every one, with a Big inappropriate smile on her plastic visage
@mary pester, now I’m wondering if Kate and William weren’t invited to that big heir birthday party bc they figured they weren’t that close after Mary was disinvited to the coronation.
Disinvited to the funeral, I mean! Thx @bluenailsbetty
@JAIS, I think your spot on JAIS, Kate and wills are proving to be a lot less popular because of the way they behave than the British press try and convince people they are!
@Jais,
They were never close – but have met a few times. Not even Edward and Sophie were invited to Christian’s birthday party – and those are the British royals that they actually know since they’ve always attended weddings, etc.
I can believe they are not close. Watching the BM call Kate a little sister to Mary is embarrassing.
Although there is the obvious fashion copying, I think the tabloids are also having fun with the soul sister comparisons because of the cheating husband as well.
Well Willy is best buds with Thug Tindall so are the tabs trying to find Karen a best friend too?
Kate obviously likes Fred. Look at the flirtatious way she is ogling him in photo above. No attention to Mary.
She did the same in her convo with Haakon, completely ignored Mette-Marie.
And remember Federer last summer? She loves flirting with men while their wives just stand there. The way she would look at Harry pre-Meghan as well. She really just wants to be the only woman in the room.
Yikes! Another layer of rudeness. Well, she won’t make any friends when she’s so rude.
I do believe that her cousin was right when she said that Kate wasn’t really interested in anything outside of herself. She so self-absorbed and arrogant that she can’t even get basic manners right, which is all about being attentive to and considerate of other people.
And remember the photos of her drooling over Justin Trudeau? I can imagine Khate and Ivanka Trump having an all-out bitch-slapping fight over him now that he’s *single*.
Yeah, I think that’s a “Kate is around a man” thing, not a “Kate is obsessed with Frederik” thing. If the man is young-ish and handsome, Kate pays attention to him and ignores the wife.
Well, from what we can tell, Kate has not made many friends. Bc she is rude. Especially to other women. But also to other men.
I hope that Meghan is getting a good laugh out of this, if she pays any attention at all to Kate (I doubt she does).
If Kate could just copy these women work ethic that would be amazing. Instead racist Barbie keeps wanting to be seen as been and never doing.
Well, she should be copying Mary – better to copy someone with good taste than look like some tragic full sized American Girl doll. Perhaps Mary can also give out some tips on how to be a hands on parent AND still have a respectable workload?
Interesting that they are coming as close as they can to calling Natasha Archer Kate’s “stylist”, even though KP has denied that. Poor Natasha, she has been working with Kate for well on a decade as an “assistant”, even though it seems like she manages pretty much everything from wardrobe to logistics. Truly, Natasha might be the Donna Moss of KP, especially with Kate not able to get an executive or secretary for more than a year. Hope the pay is worth it!
Mary is a professional and she pays a professional stylist to get professional results – it’s not rocket science.
It’s 2024, and the palace still thinks that people want Kate to have no official stylist and do her own hair and makeup, and the mere suggestion of her wearing extensions? No, that must be corrected with threats of legal action! Her hair just naturally grows to different lengths depending on the day, don’t you know.
This was probably written to try to shift the “Kate copies Meghan” stories. Endgame covers how Kate copies both Diana and Meghan. Since the press loathes both D&M, this is them finding a more preferable woman for them to say Kate is copying.
I agree completely. It probably annoys Kate to no end that people have called her out for copying Meghan. I think this is their way of saving face for her. It’s much more acceptable if she is copying another white royal, especially one who is now the Queen.
It really shouldn’t annoy Kate. She has so purposely and obviously copied Meghan that it feels like a Meghan-erasing strategy. She’s absolutely annoyed by Meghan’s mere existence but her copying is so shameless. The goal is to have people forget the dates of who wore it first and just pretend Kate is a trend-setter. So any annoyance should be with the BM for not playing along. Sometimes they do but sometimes they don’t and are clear about who wore it first, which is almost always Meghan.
I imagine it would really be annoying If the European royal cohorts of Kate happen upon any of this RR and BM drivel. They are always trying to embiggen Kate by drawing comparisons, and laughably making Kate the “model” for the others or by insulting them. I remember one article where they wrote that Kate was beautiful without resorting to the knife like Charlene and Letizia. They generally have to bring down others in order for Kate to look good, and they have to because everyone of them is more accomplished than Kate. The RR are bitchy towards pretty well everyone to polish the stone that is the Princess of Wales.
You’re all talking about the clothes…I’m back here on “MARY is 10 years older???” With all Kate’s overreach with extensions, Botox, fillers, and photoshopping, l would have thought it was the other way around…
That dis-invite of Mary was absolutely wild, but come on-does Kate have the pull do do something like that? She can barely get herself past the gate at Kensington Palace these days.
I think that dis-invite was just the staff messing things up. Apparently, the invitation wasn’t worded in a way that made it clear that only two member of the DRF were invited. Just standard incompetence.
“The Princess of Wales is hailed as a style inspiration to women around the world”
This made me laugh so hard I spit my coffee. Who are these women, in what world? Kate is a beige dressmakers dummy. The Windsor court sets her style, and we can all see how well that has worked out from her sisterwife era to her Dianadupe phase to her keening after Meghan lookbook. Now poor Princess Mary has been thrown at Kate’s wannabe wall.