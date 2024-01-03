“Melania Trump skipped the big New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago” links

Melania Trump skipped the NYE festivities at Mar-a-Lago because her mother is apparently in the hospital. Is something happening? [Hollywood Life]
Melania skipped the NYE party because her mom is in the hospital, but her dad attended? Not buying this story. Maybe she’s with Shelly.
Exactly, just like the “family” Christmas photo. Why is the father there if the wife is so sick?
So many possibilities… Maybe she’s really tending to her mom. Maybe she’s had work done and it hasn’t settled yet, or there were complications. Maybe she’s renegotiating her prenup again before the next campaign gets underway. Maybe she’s reported back to Moscow for debriefing and further instructions.
Listen…f*ck this entire family and the gold plated limos they rode in on….but I dont see anything weird here, necessarily. Perhaps she would just rather be with her mother than with the Mar-a-Lago crowd, especially if her mom is sick. Maybe shes giving her dad a break?
It could be something bigger, but let’s not put on our tinfoil combovers just yet.
💀
Tinfoil combovers….lol. You win today!
Hey, @Celebitchy, Rnot’s comment should be the Comment of the Week!
💯
Yes, Schiaparelli was the couture of the year. There was more thrills and delights than let downs!
There have been numerous articles lately about Drumph’s hideous body odour and lots of videos of people actually cringing near him because of it, including Melanoma. Rumour has it he suffers from IBS and frequently loses control of his bowels, no wonder she’s never around. She’s probably with her alleged sidepiece, Hank Siemers, head of security for Tiffany & Co. in the Trump Tower.
Her prenup renegotiation probably included outsourcing the diaper changing duty to someone else.
God, I hope he goes out like Stalin.
🤞🏽
Schiaparelli was most definitely the couturier of the year. The collections have been amazing and they have really brought back the house codes that made the label iconic back in the day. I’m so glad the fashion house is having such a renaissance. Schiaparelli is responsible for so many iconic fashion trends that OTHER designers have copied over the decades.
Totally agree. Schiaparelli is one of the precious few Golden Age houses to stay true to what made the label so iconic to begin with. What they’re bringing out now actually feels like a continuation or an update of what Elsa herself created back in the day. It’s not like so many other classic fashion houses, whose artistic directors are throwing out whatever they want and just slapping their iconic designer label on it.
That Pajiba future forecast link was fun … until it somehow dug the tv theme song from The Fall Guy up out of my brain, where it is stuck on repeat.
Worse I really only remember a little bit of it, so it’s basically Lee Majors ‘singing’
Well I’m not one to kiss and tell, but I’ve been seen with Farrah
Over and over again.
Props to the strongest Avenger. I am amazed that Jeremy lived through that and it’s even more amazing at how well he is doing. I’m sure he’ll be in pain for the rest of his life, but he’s here to feel it.
Thought she had to go and renew her “genius” visa 😂😂😂😂😂, or was she looking for diaper sponsorship for trump 😂👌
Straight to the comments and they did not disappoint.