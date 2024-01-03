King Charles could abdicate in five or ten years, if he’s watching the Danish royals?

Something I think about way too much: Nostradamus correctly predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, down to her age and the year she would die. Not only that, but Nostradamus predicted that Charles’s reign would be quite short, and that he would abdicate because of his lack of popularity, and that someone unexpected would become king. Like… it’s a lot to consider. Now, with Queen Margrethe’s sudden abdication, it feels like “abdication talk” is in the air in the UK. I honestly don’t believe that Charles would ever willingly give up the throne, even if he was the most unpopular king in history. But royal experts are still throwing out theories about what could happen.

King Charles could choose to abdicate in the next five to ten years and hand the throne to William and Kate while they are still young because Queen Margrethe’s decision has gone down so well in Denmark, royal experts told MailOnline today. The Danish monarch, 83, announced in her annual New Year’s Eve speech that she will step down on January 14. Commentators believe that Margrethe ‘deliberately’ dropped her ‘massive bombshell’ at the right time to secure the future of the Danish Royal Family, and its ‘greatest asset’, Crown Princess Mary amid rumours that Crown Prince Frederik may have had an affair. Royal biographer Phil Dampier believes that King Charles will be influenced by events in Denmark since New Year’s Eve – especially if it would protect the future of the British Royal Family. Mr Dampier said that the Prince and Princess of Wales are very friendly with Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, and will have been in contact with them this week. He said: ‘It must make you wonder if in five or ten years’ time King Charles might think about doing the same if his health suffers or he just thinks it is a good time to pass on to William and Kate while they are still young. Our late Queen would never abdicate because of what happened in 1936 when her uncle abdicated and her father came to the throne. But times change’. He added: ‘William and Kate get on very well with Frederik and Mary and will be among the first to congratulate them. They will be fascinated to see how they get on as King and Queen and it will make them think about their future as well’.

[From The Daily Mail]

Five years from now, Charles will be celebrating his 80th birthday. If he has his mother and grandmother’s longevity genes, he will probably still feel healthy and cognizant. I mean, QEII didn’t really begin to “slow down” physically and mentally until her 90s. You could argue that sure, maybe Charles *might* consider abdication in 15 years, around his 90th birthday. But even then, I just doubt that Charles would ever willingly give up power. Now, when the end comes, it might not be up to Charles. His heir is certainly going to go above and beyond to ensure that his father’s reign is as short as possible.