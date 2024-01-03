King Charles could abdicate in five or ten years, if he’s watching the Danish royals?

Something I think about way too much: Nostradamus correctly predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, down to her age and the year she would die. Not only that, but Nostradamus predicted that Charles’s reign would be quite short, and that he would abdicate because of his lack of popularity, and that someone unexpected would become king. Like… it’s a lot to consider. Now, with Queen Margrethe’s sudden abdication, it feels like “abdication talk” is in the air in the UK. I honestly don’t believe that Charles would ever willingly give up the throne, even if he was the most unpopular king in history. But royal experts are still throwing out theories about what could happen.
King Charles could choose to abdicate in the next five to ten years and hand the throne to William and Kate while they are still young because Queen Margrethe’s decision has gone down so well in Denmark, royal experts told MailOnline today. The Danish monarch, 83, announced in her annual New Year’s Eve speech that she will step down on January 14.
Commentators believe that Margrethe ‘deliberately’ dropped her ‘massive bombshell’ at the right time to secure the future of the Danish Royal Family, and its ‘greatest asset’, Crown Princess Mary amid rumours that Crown Prince Frederik may have had an affair.
Royal biographer Phil Dampier believes that King Charles will be influenced by events in Denmark since New Year’s Eve – especially if it would protect the future of the British Royal Family. Mr Dampier said that the Prince and Princess of Wales are very friendly with Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, and will have been in contact with them this week.
He said: ‘It must make you wonder if in five or ten years’ time King Charles might think about doing the same if his health suffers or he just thinks it is a good time to pass on to William and Kate while they are still young. Our late Queen would never abdicate because of what happened in 1936 when her uncle abdicated and her father came to the throne. But times change’.
He added: ‘William and Kate get on very well with Frederik and Mary and will be among the first to congratulate them. They will be fascinated to see how they get on as King and Queen and it will make them think about their future as well’.
Five years from now, Charles will be celebrating his 80th birthday. If he has his mother and grandmother’s longevity genes, he will probably still feel healthy and cognizant. I mean, QEII didn’t really begin to “slow down” physically and mentally until her 90s. You could argue that sure, maybe Charles *might* consider abdication in 15 years, around his 90th birthday. But even then, I just doubt that Charles would ever willingly give up power. Now, when the end comes, it might not be up to Charles. His heir is certainly going to go above and beyond to ensure that his father’s reign is as short as possible.
I don’t think there’s any way that Charles would give up the throne. He waited so long for it. And he would be giving it up for William (and Charles will know even better than we do that William is not exactly likely to ace the job). He will cling on to his very last breath like the Queen did.
The throne would not be passed on to william and Kate. William would inherit. I doubt charles will abdicate and will is very lazy and has his anger issues.
The Rota are desperate to have Angry Bill and Lazy Kate as King and Queen before they are as old and wizened as C&C. Pretty sure that’s not happening so it’s going to be a very dry decade until W&K’s kids are old enough to become full-time grist for the tabloids.
Tessa, Pinkosaurus, I agree with both of you. I also think that Peg wants the appearance of a statesman, having his way in everything but he is scared shitless of actually being in charge. Why we don’t see much of him right now is not just on account of his lazyness, but rather him being drunk on his newly inherited dutchy money tap. I believe he is totally preoccupied with draining the cornwall funds and the last thing he wants is more work and attention on himself.
Charles waited three quarters of a century for that throne. He’s bloody well going to die on it.
This is a man so selfish he imploded his incredibly popular marriage and drove his incredibly popular wife out of the family and into a pillar. He then spent years trying to shred that incredibly popular royals legacy and shove his incredibly unpopular mistress in everyone’s faces. He has done way more damage to the monarchy with his selfishness than any before. He is never going to put the monarchy above himself. That is why the queen and prince philip didn’t think he would make a good king. They could all see this coming
You are right! Tampon will not give up the crown unless forced. However, if there is any way PeggySue could do it he would.
They will have to pry that crown from his cold dead fingers.
Even if his heir was extremely capable he waited SO long for this there’s no way he’s letting go.
This.
Even if he was brain dead and on life support he’d still find a way to hold on to that crown.
Absolutely! He would never ever let the crown go voluntarily. I wonder who gave the go ahead to this article and if they are prepared for Camzilla’s wrath.
His cold, dead, swollen fingers. 😉
I’ll add that in recent photos he has been looking rather deathly.
He’s taken to wearing makeup since becoming king. It makes him look like Vlad imo.
No Chuckles waited too long to get his greedy fat fingers on the crown along with his favorite horse he isn’t letting the reigns go. I would be interested to know the unexpected King that Nostradamus had in mind. Unexpected means not Peg hmmmm…
My take is Harry will take the throne, possibly acting as regent for George.
Neither William or Kate are fit for their roles as both have very serious and deep issues – neither can fake it. If these 2 lazy dumb bells take the crown they will be the last – they have both made it clear that they have no intention of ‘working’ for their supper.
Digital Unicorn maybe that’s why they are always trying to take Harry’s titles and thus his line in the succession? Maybe they believe Nostradamus lol.
Agree.
What if Harry became a US citizen and gave up the titles and what not. And the unexpected king is Andrew. That would be fucking hilarious and fitting for that family.
@Susan Collins, I want to believe Nostradamus :o)
For Harry’s and his family sake, I hope not. He got out from a cult he was conditioned to uphold all his life, there is no good in going back to that.
Yeah, Cali seems like a place in which Harry and his family are thriving. If they want to stay there, I hope that’s what they do. If we’re being morbid and making predictions based on Nostradamus, another possibility is that something happens to William in the next ten years, after George turns 18, and he becomes the next heir.
I don’t think that becoming a US citizen (he would likely retain dual citizenship anyway) or relinquishing the titles will take him out of the line of succession. Unexpected could be Charlotte or Louis being the monarch.
King Charles will abdicate in 2024. William (Pegs) will be the last monarch of the UK. UNIVERSE DO YOUR THING.
@B, I’d love to see it! I’ve actually heard several psychics predict that he will abdicate sooner rather than later… but I find it difficult to square that with his behavior.
Suppose the unexpected monarch is Anne? That would be very interesting.
@Jasper That would require Charles, William, George, Charlotte, Louis, Harry, Archie, Lilibet, Andrew, Beatrice, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, Eugenie, August Brooksbank, Ernest Brooksbank, Edward, Louise, and James to ALL die first.
Honestly, I think anyone other than Charles, William, and George would be unexpected enough.
King Charles will abdicate in 2024. William (Pegs) will be the last monarch of the UK. UNIVERSE DO YOUR THING.
Cannot see Charles ever giving up the throne. Maaaaybe if he’s named on Epstein’s list or something like that, he’d be forced too.
Agreed, this feels like the press taunting him. Maybe Camilla is annoyed at him over something and she sent out the dogs
Brits wont abdicated. Edward 8 nearly cost them and they wont do it. They will stick to the end. Plus next two will be kings and uk have bad history with kings. Lets wait and watch. I think most royals will be gone in europe except Monaco, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein.
Why would KC follow the example of a third cousin and not that of his own mother? If they want young then Will should step aside also and let George take over. He will be 20 in 10 years.
All of this smacks of wishful thinking by PWT and KP, orchestrating a campaign so he gets to the throne quicker.
This really smacks of wishful thinking, and its so desperate and pathetic. “William and Kate are watching Frederik and Mary and wondering what it means for them…..”
Also, if we are tying this in ANY way to the affair rumors/story, then the british press’s attempt to paint a parallel between W&K and F&M is very interesting…..
I hope George turns out to be a decent human being. Considering his paternal granddad and his father he needs to go his own way.
Not at all a fan of KFC (well, I love the chicken) but I hope he hangs on to the crown till the bitter end. And I hope that bitter end is still a good 20-25 years off. I want Willy to sit and stew waiting for his turn, and to be too old at that point to be marketed as a sexy stud king. Eew, ick just the thought of that.
After he held a pillow to his mom’s face to get his promotion, Charles and his Queen aren’t going anywhere.
Also, making the lazy, shiftless failures known as Will and Kate King and Queen will not save the monarchy. They’re well on their way to becoming a bicycle monarchy.
No way he will ever abdicate – even if we were at the gates with the pitchforks. But I do believe that his reign won’t be as long as we think (at most 20 years) and that yeah, it will go to someone unexpected. There has been several predictions that William will not be King and well the writing is on the wall with that one – there are some nasty secrets about him being kept by the press, secrets that could cost him the throne if they ever got out.
William is not fit to be King and at some point it will all out – their ‘special’ relationship with the UK media is hanging by a thread. I still think Harry’s lawsuit and campaign to change their behaviour will cause the press to turn on the BRF. They don’t have anything else on Harry to threaten him with.
I don’t feel like Willnot would even want to be king in the near future. Surely he is smart enough to understand he would actually have to work, and he and Kitty have made it very clear they aren’t interested.
This feels like the media is salivating at the thought of what a shit show King William’s reign will be, and they can go in on their kids hard.
No way In hell Chuck and the patron saint of side chicks will voluntarily give up the gravy train. They are going to have to kill them both lol
Oh but should the side chick meet her demise….. all bets are off. Chuckles can’t seem to function without her.
Cam “goes”….. Chuck does too. He will retire to his garden .
Phil Dampier is full of wishful thinking. There has been no indication that the Waleses are close to the soon-to-be King and Queen of Denmark recently at all. Nor has there been any indication that KC would be willing to give up his long-cherished crown for his son.
There are so many pictures of Mette-Marit, Maxima and Mary all together genuinely having a good time and being invited to various events of each other. And then there are the British royals. Who are often not even invited and if they are, only attend if absolutely necessary. Mary and kate are not close. And they are most certainly not in frequent contact. Seems to me like they are desperate for some popularity to rub off on the Wailers.
That’s because they are actually friends who see each other privately and are godparents to each other’s children. Prince Christian also seem to be especially close to Princess Ingrid Alexandra. The friendship between the NRF and DRF is deep and spans several generations. Daisy is very close with King Harald and Queen Sonja. She spent time with them right after the burial of her husband Prince Henrik.
This sudden determination to link them to Frederik and Mary is one of their most embarrassing displays in quite some time.
It’s because Mary and Frederik are now the newest relatively young attractive monarchs. And they are just the latest. When you look at the other royals across Europe – Netherlands, Belgium, Spain – even though none of them are in their 20s like QEII was when she became queen – they’re all decidedly more vibrant and…..well, interesting…..than Charles and Camilla. The British press wants their monarch to be part of the “cool” group.
But…..William and Kate aren’t vibrant or interesting so…..
He could find a penny Romney type who would keep him company should Camilla predeceases him.
He could get back together with Penny as she was his girlfriend first, before she married the Mountbatten cousin.
The Danish queen was on the throne for 52 years, so it seems to makes sense that she steps aside at this point. I don’t see Charles willingly giving up the throne after a few years unless his health or mental capabilities severely decline. Instead look for more “William is a drunk (or worse)” stories to pop up in the future.
I just cannot get over how f–king absurd they all look in their fancy getups. Would you not feel completely ridiculous while wearing all that regalia?
I think there are some elements of the press and the government want Charles off the throne and install William (and that includes William). They are using Daisy’s resignation as cover to float this idea. William will be easier to control because he never really prepped for the throne and coasted on being Diana’s son. Kate is vain and also equally stupid to understand the serious side of the job.
Definitely. There have already been multiple articles gently prodding at Charles to consider abdicating down the road. Besides the reasons you listed, the British media also wants new fuel for the one-sided competition W&K have with the Sussexes. And I’m sure they both want to be King and Queen Consort sooner than later because they’ll feel like that elevation would be sticking it to the Sussexes. The media will benefit because they can have a fresh wave of stories about Will ‘punishing’ the Sussexes and Kate getting ‘revenge’ against Meghan through covering herself in jewels, tiaras, and poor fashion choices.
It’ll be fun to see how Charles tries to fight back against the media’s suggestion of abdicating. He and Camilla won’t let these stories go unchecked, especially because they know Will is all too happy for the extra boost.
74 years to then abdicate 5-10 years later ?
No chance – lol
Poor Bill because that family tend to live well into their nineties.
Williams in for a long wait – I estimate he’ll be in early to mid-60’s before he gets to sit on the Throne and George will be in his mid to late 50’s if the old grift is still going.
I suspect rather the UK will be a republic by then.
Only a total fool would hand the monarchy over to W & K . Their attitudes and utter laziness would destroy whats left of the BRF. A republic would be guaranteed very quickly.
Charles looks ridiculous in the coronation regalia. But he will cling to the throne there is a big campaign for him and Camilla now by the media.
There is no way Chuck is going to give up that throne for Bill. First, he waited decades upon decades for his mother to die. He is a petulant little man who won’t spare his son the same frustration.
Second, I have a dusty recollection that one of the reasons the queen didn’t abdicate was that it put a huge tax burden on their holdings if they weren’t “inherited” but passed down by a living person.
Charles is going nowhere. Billy and Kathy (or whomever) will have to wait their turn.
GuestWho, I was thinking about the tax situation, too. I think people here have stated that if their PERSONAL wealth is not inherited, they will have to pay taxes on it. This could get quite interesting.
L👀k at the king in the header pic. Why does his left leg come from the right side of his body? I can’t make this picture make anatomical sense!
seems his lower body is sitting sideways, but his upper body is sitting frontal
The king is slouching in his robes, garments all askew and his crown crooked, with William and George just tacked beside him like an amusement park dress up picture. SMDH…
One of the many problems with monarchy in the 21st century is that people live so much longer than they did even a hundred years ago, not to mention the Middle Ages. So we have geriatric monarchs succeeding other geriatric monarchs. It does seem to be true that the most popular monarchs become monarch at a very young age. This was true for both Elizabeth and Margrethe. So abdication will be seen as less of a stigma in the coming years and more of a necessity to keep the institution relevant and energetic.
Charles is not going to abdicate. The press wishes he would because they think the Royal Family is too old and boring.
William will also inherit the mess that is Andrew if he becomes sovereign. The FBI still wants to talk to Andy and Epstein’s client list hasn’t dropped yet. It will fall in William to handle it.
I doubt William will do anything about Andrew
I’m not sure if this is it, but here’s a flight list with the names typed up for better clarity. https://epsteinsblackbook.com/flights
Charles will die on the throne, and as many people pointed out yesterday, he can’t just abdicate even if he wants- it has to go through a whole lot of parliamentary rigamarole (and at that point they might as well abolish the whole thing).
I think they will have to pry that crown from his cold puffy sausage fingers before he lets go of it. What if the unexpected person to be crowned is Camilla ? lol
I think William thinks he wants to be king now but once he gets the job, he’ll fold like a cheap suit. He has no leadership skills, no sense of duty, and he’s never really had to live up to his role as heir. Expectations have always be lowered for him. When he’s king, I think he’ll break under the pressure. It’s why he, and everyone in the royal institution, expected Harry to be around to “shoulder the burden of being king.” It’s why Harry was sent out to do all the royal tours, meet with world leaders, and why Harry was raised to be dependable, while William was allowed to do f*ck all for decades. William may eventually wear the crown but I don’t think he’ll last. Harry is far more suited to be king. He’s a leader, he has a vision for change, and he’s not scared to go toe to toe with anyone.
It’s a lovely thought but he will die on the throne like his mummy did.
I also agree that this King ain’t abdicating full stop and certainly not for a lazy , uninterested dolt like the Incredible Sulk. Yes Chuckles assumed more power when his dad retired and his mum hit 90. Will should be doing more as heir now and certainly two overseas tours a year should be feasible for example. Subject to King’s health and mental capacity remaining good for the next ten years then WK have the decade to get serious, straighten up and fly right in their CURRENT roles as PoW. As Omid so rightly observed “more doing, less listening and learning!”
All I can say is that charlie better not eat anything prepared by anyone other than his private chef, and STAY OUT of Paris,
. Look William is much to lazy and unbalanced to be king, and keen is far more interested in “listening” than doing
Charlie can’t afford to abdicate, he knows that the hardest working, most charismatic couple live in the US, and he allowed his rage monster heir and jealous dil to drive them out. So much as the rabid press will try and drive the narrative of abdication it ain’t going to happen. Charlie has seen the poles, he knows the monarchy is losing it’s grasp on the people so he will hold onto that crown until rigour has set in. Then there will be nothing to inherit.!
Camilla would never allow it.
Exactly. Charles will abdicate when Camilla gets tired of wearing all those lovely jewels.
Good luck to wank getting that crown out of Chucky sausage fingers. Nope , chuck will never ever give up his big chair. He has waited his entire life for this . Wank better keep living on a prayer
Even tho, QE and PP lived into their late 90’s, anything can happen at any time to Charles. He does not look vitally healthy to me for early 70’s.
Charles will never willingly step down. He waited his entire life to be King. Never.
The bigger problem for The Firm is How to handle William.
Team William had best be preparing, plotting 24/7/365 to attempt to get William “trained” to take over.
If Charles kicks it in the next 5 years, William is going to have to fight like a maniac to keep the Monarchy open for business.
Because William has no history of getting anything done.
Both Chuck and Will should be working at things that have a proven result.
Results, not traveling and waving to The Poors.
@Janes😀 love waving to The Poors made this hacked off UK tax payer smile!
I am The Poors. If W or K passed me and waved, I believe the need to slap them would be fierce.
Charles is gonna be carried out feet first, he is never letting go.
Now, wouldn’t it be something if Charles reigned until George and Charlotte were of age?
Here’s my unexpected Monarch….
Charles kicks it.
William refuses the Crown.
George has declared he is off to be a small animal vet in Ireland, bye.
Charlotte, steps up, declares herself Queen. She is met with love and adoration from the public as she is Crowned and her #1. move as Queen Charlotte is to jam a crowbar in the personal wealth hoarded by the royals and actually rules with common sense, turns it all into museums and serves to better society in general.
This day dream is brought to you free of charge. 💕
Btw, seriously what is the personal wealth of the BRF? Why are the royal wills by law kept from being public until 99 years have passed? And, is Prince Albert of Monaco really a billionaire in his personal wealth? I WANT THE THRUTH! The Monarchies can’t HANDLE THE TRUTH. (Tom Cruise/Jack N. voices)
Yes, he is. Gaming /casinos and he owns a big chunk of Monaco land. The Monaco royals always had business interests and he works at it.
So, Prince Albert of Monaco is indeed a billionaire.
Small wonder then that he has publicly claimed his 2 illegitimate children.
Holds Charlene in place, etc.
IIRC, Monaco is a very small place in acreage. But it is well known for being a tax haven, gambling, millionaires playground, possible money laundering, etc.
So much money hoarding by so many.
JMO, Billionaires should not be allowed, personal wealth hits say, $85M, the remainder should go to equal out society needs. No one can possibly need/spend that type of money, ever.
No chance he’ll abdicate unless they can twist the government’s arm for wider exemptions on inheritance tax. If he dies as king all the assets pass magically to the new guy with no tax paid, but if it isn’t monarch to monarch, they’ll need to fiddle the books some more.
And Nostradamus? Seriously? He never said word one about Queen Elizabeth, or anything else, really and it’s all bullshit anyway, because he’s 16th century equivalent of Ingrid Seward, as in sycophantic grifter sucking up to royalty by blowing smoke up their arses and telling them what they want to hear.
Why would anyone wish the throne on Harry? It is not a position that should exist in the 21st century. And it’s well and good to wish Charles would abdicate, but there has to be a cause or a reason for him to do that? Ill health, scandal, or death? The Queen didn’t abdicate because of ill health, Queen Margrethe has. What scandal other than murder perhaps would force an abdication?