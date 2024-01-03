Travis Kelce has been plotting with his business managers for years to get this famous

As we discussed, Taylor Swift was in Kansas City for New Year’s – she attended the Chiefs game at Arrowhead on NYE, then Taylor and Travis Kelce went to a big party that night. People at the party were taking photos and videos, and that’s how we know that Taylor and Travis kissed at midnight (which will absolutely make its way into a song). According to obsessive Swifties who studied the videos from the NYE party, Travis also said “I love you” to Taylor at or around midnight. I mean… they’ve been dating for five or six months. I suspect that they’ve already said “I love you” many times to each other.
Anyway, if all of this is enjoyable to you or you find yourself wondering about Travis’s rapid ubiquity, wonder no more – the New York Times has done a fascinating piece about Travis’s two business managers, brothers Andre and Aaron Eanes, and how these three have been planning out Travis’s cultural rise for years.
In the only recent year in which Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs weren’t playing in the Super Bowl, the N.F.L. star was driving around Los Angeles in early February with his business managers, André and Aaron Eanes, marveling at billboards featuring Dwayne Johnson, the actor and entertainer better known as the Rock. “Man, I don’t think I’ll ever be as famous as the Rock,” Mr. Kelce said. His co-managers looked at each other. “We’re like, Yes, you can,” André Eanes said.
The Chiefs have spent the last few years as the most unstoppable force in football and, along the way, Mr. Kelce’s other team has grown to include a creative strategist, a community outreach coordinator, a Los Angeles-based publicist, a personal chef and a trainer. He has four football agents, led by Mike Simon at VMG. In the spring, he also became a client of Creative Artists Agency to feed his budding acting itch.
The Eanes brothers coordinate it all, managing the surging flow of incoming traffic for a piece of Kelce Inc. Film scripts have been shared among the team. Game shows are a consideration. Maybe a few less commercials.
“People say to me, ‘Man, it’s been a crazy year,’” Aaron Eanes said. “When I say, ‘Actually, it’s not that crazy,’ people look at me funny. It’s because it’s easy when you have a plan. We’re executing that plan.”
Before you run to YouTube and TikTok to research conspiracy theories, no, the plan did not include Taylor Swift. But while Mr. Kelce’s shift into a more mainstream form of celebrity was planned out before he met Ms. Swift, there is no question that the doubling of his prospective audience — from mostly men between the ages of 18 and 49 to a far larger group bolstered heavily by Ms. Swift’s female fans of all ages — has changed the calculus for where the plan goes from here.
“The awareness of Travis is much larger and with an even broader audience,” said Richard Lovett, C.A.A.’s co-chairman. “It’s accelerated that which was probably inevitable in terms of his level of awareness and appeal.”
I’m not a Traylor Hater, but I am a Traylor Conspiracist. I think Travis genuinely likes and maybe even loves Taylor Swift. But I also think that the way everything worked out between them was a bit too convenient. I mean, Travis saw his opening and he took it. He’s played it perfectly too – enjoying Taylor’s fame, supporting her, speaking her love language of demonstrative drama. Do I think this was all some scheme hatched in his business manager’s office? No. But I do think that Travis and his team all quickly realized how they could and would play all of this.
-
If this goes bad there will be so much drama. There has to be a limit of how much the public wants to see Taylor and hear about Taylor and Travis. They are so over the top I cannot help but think the backlash will be intense at some point
It’s new love happening for two adults who aren’t afraid of being expressive. Taylor is filmed when she goes to watch his game. Should she just stay home? Travis is filmed when he goes to see Taylor perform in concert? I think it’s great she is in a relationship with someone comfortable with her success and isn’t shy about singing her praises.
The NFL went ‘over the top’ with the coverage but I can’t blame them for trying to capitalize.
I wish the couple well.
(And didn’t Travis have a reality show finding a gf at one point? Even his mother mentioned he was hungry for fame.)
This is part of why I think they’ll work too. They’re intentional, although I think he’s had more fun along the way. He’s also said the dating show was more because he mismanaged his money early on, and said yes to the show after being asked several times to make money.
I think they’re going the distance. He’s kept his friends since he was a kid around him, and isn’t some thin skinned all ego guy (ahem, Rodgers). There’s a comedienne in her late 50s name Leanne Morgan, she did a bit recently that’s partially talking about Mahomes, and ends with a little about how Taylor wants to have that big old Kelce boy’s babies, it’s time and who could blame her 😂. It’s cute, they’re cute, and if this doesn’t work out my nine year old and I will be pretty upset 😂
Some of the comments on here sound like they were written by Tree Paine. Or Taylor Swift’s fan club.
You guys do realize that Matt Healy, who she doubled down on, has been conveniently forgotten because of this spectacle? The one who jerks off to black women being brutalized on camera?
I guess a lot of you are good at forgiving and forgetting…emphasis on forgetting.
This is a good point. I think they’re hitting a decent balance, but they’d be wise to disappear for a little bit now and then. Remember when Ben and JLo got back together? That was a bit of a media circus, but they are still well-liked as a couple because they know when to go quiet and live their lives as normal people.
We literally only see them together on Sundays when she goes to her games and they leave together. Other than the SNL appearance, they haven’t even really done pap walk dates, just some pictures from parties shared by family and friends. The NYE party they were at had close to a thousand people there, of course there was going to be pictures and videos.
This 💯
There is a limit and it was a month ago for me. Sick to the back teeth of the pair of them, their mugs are everywhere. Contrived relationship, hopefully on both sides, that is already circling the drain. Hallelujah.
Circling the drain? I don’t see it.
Wow, really? This is giving the rabid unfounded hatred for Harry and Meghan. It’s not the couples fault if the media shoves this in our faces ad nauseum.
They are a young couple navigating a new romance in front of millions of people. They haven’t posted pics of themselves all over SM, everyone else has.
You sound so bitter….maybe don’t click on stories about them, and you won’t see their mugs everywhere.
@ atorontogal says
I sound bitter? The toxicity of comments on celebitchy is unrivalled, yet you chose to single this one out? Okay.
Facts. I’m not clicking on anything to do with them, but they are everywhere. Some celebs live their lives in relative privacy, if they choose to. I stand by my statement theirs is a transactional relationship and I expect to be vindicated soon.
“I’m not clicking on anything to do with them” says commenter, after clicking on a story about one of them…
It’s giving “I slipped and my penis fell into her”
@ aprilunderwater …. I guess I could see how you might see it that way. I saw it as an opportunity to contribute to a post made by someone who might be thinking what I was thinking, given the headline on it.
I think they are incredibly well suited BECAUSE he wants and enjoys the attention. We will see how they survive when her tour is over and his career is winding down. I think the mutual infatuation is real and not just for fame. Taylor’s loving being the football players girlfriend and Travis isn’t threatened by a hottie ultra-famous billionaire girlfriend.
I agree with your assessment.
me too
Me too. I am 65 and was never a Swiftie until they were a couple. I had never heard of Travis Kelce either, but there is something so enjoyable about them together that I am so rooting for. I sincerely want them to go the distance. He is such a family guy, loves his brother Jason, close to his parents and loves being an uncle! I feel like he and Taylor are ready for each other no matter how many mistakes they’ve made in the romance department. They are the same age, both have money and white hot careers…I think it’s for real!
Yes! I tried to say the same below but you put it better. He likes what she brings…
I agree with all of this. I think for now (maybe for the long haul) they both want the same things out of life and being famous is part of it. And I really am rooting for them. I feel like she’s reached a level of celebrity that would make it very hard to find a partner, if that is what she wants. If he’s a good fit, then great!
Spot on! Why can’t they be career/fame driven AND a perfect match? Good for both of them. I am rooting for Traylor to make it.
THIS.
While reading my mind went to early David and Victoria Beckham.
At the time she was waaay more famous than he was.
If they are lucky they can turn their relationship into a brand.
Absolutely agree, I don’t see an issue with any of this. Assuming genuine feeling between them (which seems present) this works in their favour.
I mean, be intentional about, and wanting, fame is one of the core things they have in common! A lot of people don’t want that! But both of those kids do, and I’m *sure* they’ve bonded over “how to do x” or “how to get y out there…”
Which doesn’t mean their relationship isn’t sincere — they seem very cute together! He definitely seems to love that she’s a giant in her field, while he’s one in his, and they’re different.
I’m rooting for those crazy, fame-y kids …
I agree. I think there was a time when Taylor did wasn’t privacy and that was why her relationship with Joe worked at first but I think she clearly got sick of that. Once people loved her again, she was happy to be in the spotlight and I think she wants someone to share that with. I think she called Travis up after the podcast because she was genuinely impressed with his hunger and boldness, she liked that he put it out there, because that is what she wants right now. I also think she likes that he is successful, that she can support him and live the football girlfriend life.
I believe they are very much in love, but I also believe that there are manufactured elements, of course there are. At that level, of course there is some level of PR to how things are released. She called that first football game a hard launch but there were several after that, even NYE saw the first picture of them with Pat and Brittany Mahomes. Content has been handled very deliberately,
He hosted SNL before he started dating her, so it’s clear he’s wanted to be a star beyond football for a while. That’s ok, you can’t play football forever.
I was just thinking this. And he already had endorsement deals, like Home Depot, signed and was making commercials. His fame is not as sudden as people seem to think.
He also did a reality dating show years ago. Most people who watch Football already knew who he was. I’m not even a football fan but I knew who he was before he started dating Taylor. Of course dating her has helped him. Taylor is smart. She’s not gonna let anyone use her. She’s in on it. She likes/loves him and wants good things for him too. It’s a win/win. These two will be engaged this year. Just watch.
I thought the same thing. A lot of smart professional athletes know to strike while the iron is hot, and it can set them up for decades of easy money down the road.
My guess is the Taylor thing wasn’t calculated, but he’s not upset by the attention and benefits. And neither is she.
Yes, Seth Myers in his podcast with his brother was saying how they’ve wanted to get the Kelce brothers on for awhile now. He was laughingly saying that he swears they aren’t trying to jump on a bandwagon, that they have been interested in and entertained and impressed by both Kelce brothers long before the Taylor thing.
He was also very briefly in a show called Moonbase 8.
Are they over the top, though? We see her at his games and random photos of them out, but I think that’s it? Or have I not been paying attention?
I am not a fan of her relationship dramas, but she seems relatively subdued about this one.
They are not over the top. The media attention is over the top. The NFL and their broadcast partners really leaned into it and show her multiple times during the course of a game. They don’t do that for any other WAG. That’s what makes this whole thing feel out of proportion.
I mean she rolled into his games 20 famous friends deep on multiple occasions. Showing up to your boyfriend’s games with Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively in tow is hardly subdued.
Do you think she should pretend not to have friends? Taylor is world famous and most of her friends are also. They don’t have to stay home and never go out because of it.
To be fair, they did this at the Jets-Chiefs game. Jets were home team so the game was just outside NYC, where Blake, Ryan, Hugh, etc all live most of the time.
She has brought friends to two games, the one in NYC early in their public relationship. It was in the city she lives in, where here friends live or hang out, and it made sense. Then she brought some friends to the Patriots game, an away game that she had to fly in for and which was also a short flight from NYC. She hasn’t been showing up in KC every week with a celebrity entourage.
She also brought her family with her on Christmas Day. Because it was Christmas and she clearly hated to spend time with both him and her family.
Most def OTT. Wish they’d go away……
It’s the media making it into a bigger thing that it needs to be.
It’s actually the insufferable “fans” and parasocials making it bigger than it needs to be. They’ve already married them off and named the children already.
“Do I think this was all some scheme hatched in his business manager’s office? No. But I do think that Travis and his team all quickly realized how they could and would play all of this.”
This is how Taylor and her team has always operated. Birds of a feather and all that…I don’t think anything is wrong with this. This just means that they are probably a perfect match.
Same. Multiple things can be true at once. Especially for celebrities, where an added level of calculus goes into everything. I imagine that this was especially true for Taylor after the Matty debacle…the optics were good with this Travis love story, and if he’s a nice guy who she has sparks with, win-win for everyone.
I also think it speaks to relationships in your mid-30s versus when you’re younger. I’m not one to bash Joe, but clearly in the end, they weren’t a match. It’s normal to come out of a long term relationship at this stage of life (I’m a fellow 34 year old) less focused on a fairy tale and more focused on compatibility and knowing what you want longer term. If she realized that what she preferred was someone in the limelight who wasn’t shy and reserved, and publicly supported/pursued her, I’m sure that was a big green flag for her.
She is so famous and everywhere, you would almost have to be fame seeking to be OK with the exposure that comes from dating her. As long as they are both honest and getting what they want… have fun you crazy kids…my 84 year old mother updates me daily about you two lol But…if he betrays her… the backlash will be so intense it may affect the tides and the moon
Anyone who’d be willing to date Taylor Swift will have an interest in fame. Otherwise you wouldn’t even go near that. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.
SNL and let’s not forget that ridiculous reality show trying to find him a girlfriend.
At least he’s smart enough to know he needs a second act after the football career.
I wonder if house husband is on the list ?
House husband? Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but he clearly has and wants his own career and money. And had both before Taylor. This is not a KFed situation.
I’m surprised people are viewing this article’s revelations so negatively. The man simply wanted to lay the groundwork for a career beyond football, which is extremely smart given sports figures short careers. He has kept friends from childhood by his side throughout, and by all accounts has remained a good person. His “personal checf” is his best friend from 4th grade, who brings him lunch at the training site each day, so they can eat lunch together. GIVE PEOPLE THE BENEFIT OF THE DOUBT!! The guy’s been an amazingly hard worker and has hired help to navigate a smart path.
Totally agree with this comment. He’s hard working, thought of a life beyond football and seems visibly proud of his super successful girlfriend. He’s a keeper. I hope they work out.
Agree and I think his managers sound really smart – and that makes him seem smart by association for hiring savvy people. In any case, treating a relationship like it’s part of his evil plan or whatever assumes that she doesn’t have agency about the relationship. It takes two people to be in a relationship after all, and it’s not like there is a huge power imbalance on his side in this case.
I loved the detail about his friend from fourth grade being his personal chief. He’s a real one.
The Kelces have been savvy about leveraging their fame, but they’re also appropriately cautious when necessary. Travis and Jason, for instance, seemed a bit worried for their mom when she became the story of the last Super Bowl. They enjoyed her having her moment, but also expressed relief that she seemed to handle it well. (I can’t remember if this was in the “Kelce” documentary or on the New Heights podcast.)
And Donna appearing this year with State Farm came thru Ryan Reynolds and Maximum Effort – Reynolds partner in Wrexham Rob Mcilhenny paid £100k for a jacket Jason’s wife wore for Charity and then turned up on their podcast . Travis is an investor in Alpine F1 in which Reynolds/Mcilhenny own 25% ( 1 month before Traylor 1st turned up )
People were wondering a few ago what Hilarie Burton had to do with him but she runs a Sweet Shop with her husband and Paul Rudd and his wife in Rhinebeck NY . Rudd who is huge Chiefs fan and his son weres a 87 shirt to the games
I agree. I think he is smart, figuring out his plan for post-retirement. His brother did a documentary that was supposed to be about his looking retirement but ended up changing because of the Kelce Bowl and all the hype, but that documentary was at least partially about what it looks like when you are nearing the end and you have to consider other options. One of Jason’s friend has a line “I’m worried he’ll try a dozen things and be terrible at all of them” becuase it is a huge change and adjustment and it is really smart that Travis and (Jason) are looking beyond football and making a plan for the future and securing all the endorsement cash they can.
I think Taylor appreciates ambition. I think she called him after that podcast because he impressed her and that the relationship bloomed because they have a lot of common goals and interests. I think she likes how family oriented he is, she seems to enjoy hanging out with his friend group, etc. I think they are very well-matched for where they are now in their lives and that they have very similar goals for the future.
One of the best marriages I know is a guy who owns a couple of restaurants locally who married one of his hostesses. So much bitchiness and gossip. But man, she’s a worker. Yes they have a really nice house and a boat, but when they get a call that one of the restaurants is overwhelmed or having troubles, while he’s handling the main issue, she jumps right in and starts expediting or checking on customers or refilling people’s water and soft drinks. It’s obvious why he married her. It’s not just because she’s gorgeous.
I think both Taylor and Travis understand how much backstage work goes into being famous and are willing to do it without drama or complaint. That has to go a long way towards building a happy relationship at their level of fame.
Taylor has always wanted to be a cheerleader dating the jock and now WAG. He wants fame and to be the prince in shining armor (he “rescued” her from her self-imposed fallout from the Matt Healy drama). I think it works well for both of them.
I mean, my old boss who was super rich found his wife on sugardaddyforme.com and everyone (including me, who felt protective after a decade working for him) said, “She can’t possibly love him” and that it would never work. 13 years later, they’re genuinely and ridiculously happy. Sometimes something can start with one motivation and turn into another. My boss and his wife understood the rules, and strangely, that stripped everything down to honesty about what they both wanted – two very famous, very rich people arriving at a mutual understanding might feel refreshing to them both, and love can grow from that kind of transparency – whether it’s my personal jam or not.
I’m probably biased because I have loved Taylor forever, but I don’t think she’s part of his calculation to be famous. He decided he’d shoot for the moon and try to get to know Taylor and it worked but I don’t believe that was part of some “master plan.” His own mom said he loves attention. Now Tay gets to be “dating the boy on the football team” who loves her fame and isn’t afraid of the attention. I don’t know, I’m hoping these two crazy kids make it and have babies who are freakishly tall. He is sending signals that he wants to get married/have kids/have life after football. I can see him being “traveling dad” while they go on tour. It seems like her dad is overjoyed that she’s not dating a pale skinny British dude. America needs this to work out! We need our own royal wedding/couple! But…Travis needs to be careful because if he messes this up/dumps Taylor, his life is over. And that makes me worried for him.
I think this is a big part of why they work as a couple. They both see their respective careers as springboards for wider fame and success and understand the importance of marketing. A lot of relationships (including some of Taylor’s in the past) fail because of differing levels of ambition, I don’t see that being an issue here.
She needed someone that could just roll with the chaos around dating Taylor. He’s happy, she’s happy. They seem like an updated version of David & Victoria Beckham, two famous people in their own worlds (sports / music) merging. Time will tell if they can make it last as long.
I find the similarities between Taylor and Kelsea Ballerini interesting, especially given their own history with each other. Taylor’s You’re Losing Me expressed similar sentiments to Kelsea’s post-divorce EP that released months earlier. And Kelsea herself even drew the comparisons to their new relationships in a tiktok response to Taylor running to kiss Travis in Argentina. On paper they both had relationships that started in 2016 that met conventional expectations. Soft spoken men who made a big deal of not being interested in fame and not wanting to use the far more successful Kelsea or Taylor for fame. Kelsea and Taylor seemed to have discovered that it is far easier for men to act confident about being with more successful women when the men are still confident they will be successful too. When men start to experience career disappointment that confidence can go away and resentment build. Soft spoken personalities can also sometimes correlate with being passive and emotionally unavailable.
Now Kelsea and Taylor are both in relationships with Americans again. And perhaps realizing the ease of being not just with someone who speaks the same language, but is from the same culture. And men who are clearly seeking fame and aren’t shy about being willing to embrace attention. Both relationships were accused of being for PR and over the top attention seeking when they first became public. Who knows if both relationships will last, but they both have already outlasted many predictions of their demise.
She was in need of some good PR after the Matt Healy disaster shed a very unflattering light on her. He wanted fame. Match made in heaven.
I get the obsessive slant here is hate on Taylor for that. But it was just a blip and she moved on from him. No one cares she dated Matt for a micro-second. No one in the media brings it up over and over except here.
Her good PR is her music and the millions she has shared with everyone working on the tour from dancers to truck drivers. But that gets ignored a lot for some reason.
Obsessive hate? I want you to say that to a black woman’s face. Jfc, just say you don’t care that she dated a racist and doubled down on it multiple times before cutting him loose. I’m at a loss for all the white women on here telling people including POC to calm down it wasn’t a big deal ‘just a blip’ – are you really this racist in real life or is this just you online defending your fav? So toxic and sick.
No, but where else is Matt Healy constantly brought up in the media. He was exposed and Taylor dumped him. Why is she constantly being connected to him. Why isn’t your focus on him. They dated for two whole months.
Hate Matt Healy for who he is, why drag her down. She isn’t with him anymore.
Where is your hate for Gabbriette Bechtel she is dating him now. Maybe you should be attacking her.
@Flamingo, I can answer to that. Of course, what Matty said or did should be his problem, but when Taylor was dating him, her PR team attempted a clean up job for him. Anytime a bad article exposing Matty is dropped, a few glowing articles about Matty and his relationship with Taylor got published like in the same hour. It was nuts to follow it in real time. Matty doesn’t have connections or money to organize this kind of PR campaign. Taylor knew what kind of man he was and actively tried to wash his dirty laundry. While swifties were sending death threats to Joe because they thought he was a cheater (due to Taylor’s friends unfollowing him at the same time), Taylor’s PR team was working on “Matty is now a good guy” project. He even gave some interviews how he was gonna clean up his act before their relationship got public. And coincidentally, Taylor’s team announced the break up from Joe on Matty’s birthday, I am sure just a coincidence /s.
What bothered me the most, Taylor as an artist always acted like a corporation. She wouldn’t support anything to be deemed controversial. Her LGBTQ support came after it was considered acceptable for businesses to support it. She didn’t say sh*t to her nazi fans who were writing glowing things about her, but went after a blogger who reported on it. In some way, I got this, she loves her money, doesn’t wanna lose any customers. However, she didn’t see any problem supporting Matty, the highschool edgelord. That’s why people will bring him up over and over again imo.
Thank you @sevenblue for your thoughtful response. And I do agree with a lot of what you say. I just hope for 2024 we can move past this drag on a woman who has helped move the economy forward with her tour. The same way Beyonce helped the economy in 2023.
And for the record i like one album of Taylor’s 1989 and never went to a concert lol. I just see she resonates with a lot of young women of all colors and shapes and sizes. She’s having a happy moment with Travis let her have it in peace. If it blows up we get another good album out of it. win win I say.
@Flamingo, I agree that no one should send a hate campaign to her way while criticizing swifties doing it. I just think, we shouldn’t put celebrities like her on a pedestal. Like you said, a lot of young women are looking up to her, seeing her as this perfect woman who can do no wrong or a role model (a woman with no voice if it isn’t for her business interest). There is a huge PR machine creating this persona. So, it is important to remember that she is a white rich woman with questionable ethics and priorities. I would want anyone to consume and enjoy the art, but looking at the artist with critical eyes is also important.
While looking up for some old news, I came across a People article from back then, clearly fed by Taylor’s PR about Calvin break up. It is said the reason of the break up, he was “intimidated” by her success and also referencing not showing up on award shows when only Taylor is nominated. It reminded me of the recent articles about Joe and how he struggled with Taylor’s level of fame. After both break ups, she decided to go with a guy who enjoys attention and doesn’t mind excessive PR. Tom Hiddleston then, Travis now. After she broke up with Tom, her sources stated that she was uncomfortable with how much Tom seeked publicity over the relationship. I am not sure if Taylor is aware how she draws a circle in her relationships. In any way, it is fascinating to watch.
I noticed the cycle she loops through as well but this is a different time/place/man in her life. There’s an assuredness in your 30s while a few insecurities nibble at the ages, i.e. aging, legacy ,etc. Imo, the time is right for Taylor to make that leap, if she’s so inclined, into wife and motherhood and I definitely feel that if they break up it will be over the latter issue. There are similarities in their family backgrounds that may make this relationship last. We shall see…and wonder who will be the next introvert if it fails.
Just wash and repeat. And the general public eats it all up, and completely forgets we’ve all been on this train before and the merry-go-round continues…
There’s no big, fat conspiracy here. Kelce family has always tried to maximize their branding and they have never hidden it. Travis was in a freaking E! dating reality show. His career is not going to stretch forever and he has always wanted more beyond football. I think he likes Taylor a lot genuinely for everything she is, as a person and definitely probably loves how it boosted his personal brand. I think they are well suited. I hope they make it all the way.
Yep, his SIL even says admits that while she hates the attention, she is not going to turn down the brand deals because it is a smart move. They are capitalizing on their moment in the sun and I think Taylor probably really appreciates their hustle.
Their relationship reminds me a bit of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra when it first got started, tbh. I honestly didn’t think that they’d make it 5 years. And while nobody knows what a marriage is really like from the outside they at least seem like a United team both personally and professionally. Maybe five years down the line it’ll be the same thing for Travis and Taylor.
I have also compared this to Nick and his family and Priyanka to Taylor and the Travis and the Kelce family. Things that looked like red flags at the beginning turned out to be assets for Priyanka and Nick. I see similar here. For example the reality show Travis did forced him to do interviews with both sports and entertainment media and handle the embarrassment of it and questions about if he was serious about football.
I’m here to state that MANY pro football players have more than one agent, a publicist, a personal trainer, a personal chef, access to CAA for representation that way, personal security for themselves & their family members. I have no idea what’s happening with Travis Kelce or Taylor Swift. They’re consenting adults. She has all her people, too, I’m sure. For NFL players of good or bad notoriety the stuff I listed is pretty standard. They often share the same chef services, barbers, caterers, etc, if a teammate recommends it. It’s their normal.
“His budding acting itch” God help us all 😹 I know nothing about this guy but he seems pleasant enough and they seem well matched. Hope it works out for them. But I am not sure I need to see him act.
He was actually really funny on SNL. He did a great job,
Yea, I didn’t know who he was then and was really surprised how well a football guy did. He has timing and natural charisma. He could definitely be the next Rock which was his model.
This is a convenient relationship for them both. They are both getting something from it. As soon as Taylor has had enough they will amicably go their separate ways. One thing is for sure; now everyone knows his name.
@Libra
totally agree. The “They’re going to have babies” thing is unhinged lunacy. She has never said she wants kids – a lot of people seem to be wearing 1950s-tinged glasses.
Agreed this is a very mutually beneficial relationship but I have my doubts it will go the distance. In the end he just doesn’t seem like her type but I could be wrong 🤷♀️
actually, i think you’re closer to right. They are both having their purposes served and benefitting where they need to. An amicable parting of ways after all this effort will be interesting.
I agree with you.
If Travis were ever embroiled in an awful scandal that would damage Taylor’s career, Taylor would drop him like a hot potato. The reverse is also true.