Taylor Swift spent NYE with Travis Kelce in Kansas City, they kissed at midnight

2023 was the Year of Taylor Swift, for better or for worse. She dominated the charts, the awards, the touring schedule and the economy. She also dominated the gossip, first with the Joe Alwyn breakup, then the messy relationship with Matt Healy, but she finished the last half of the year on a high note with her relationship with Travis Kelce. Taylor and her parents spent Christmas Day at a Chiefs game – which the Chiefs lost – and then for New Year’s Eve, Taylor was back at Arrowhead Stadium, watching her man. The Chiefs pulled it out against the Bengals and secured the AFC West division title. At least that put a temporary pause on the sports-bro commentary about “Taylor Swift is a distraction for the Chiefs!” Although from what I saw, the Chiefs still have some issues (but none of them are about Swift). Meanwhile, Travis and Taylor left Arrowhead together and they went and partied the night away:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ready for 2024! The pop superstar and the athlete, both 34, were spotted leaving Kelce’s New Year’s Eve NFL game together after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals with a final score of 25-17, securing their AFC West division title. According to a photograph shared on Instagram by The Kansas City Star journalist Nick Wagner, Kelce left the game wearing a black beanie and a black and white striped sweatshirt, as the “Maroon” singer stood closely beside him, rocking her signature red lip. During the afternoon game, Kelce notched 16 yards, helping lead his team to the win, as Swift watched alongside the team’s family and friends.

[From People]

That’s not it – someone got footage of Taylor and Trav kissing at midnight at a party. The Swifties are also talking a lot about how comfortable Taylor seems with the Chiefs WAGs and Travis’s family. Like, we never got anything like this when she was with Joe Alwyn – we assumed that Taylor spent time with Joe’s family and friends in London, but we never saw it like we see it with Travis’s people. As it turns out, Joe was always the problem. He treated Taylor like she was dirty little secret. Travis sees Taylor as a prize and he wants to show her off and be part of his group.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ringing in the new year with a kiss.pic.twitter.com/ZsTuPOjpUD — PopKons🍿 (@Pop_Kons) January 1, 2024

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Brittany & Patrick Mahomes in new photo. #NewBeginnings2024 pic.twitter.com/QcEfbEaTlJ — The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) January 2, 2024