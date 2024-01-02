Taylor Swift spent NYE with Travis Kelce in Kansas City, they kissed at midnight

2023 was the Year of Taylor Swift, for better or for worse. She dominated the charts, the awards, the touring schedule and the economy. She also dominated the gossip, first with the Joe Alwyn breakup, then the messy relationship with Matt Healy, but she finished the last half of the year on a high note with her relationship with Travis Kelce. Taylor and her parents spent Christmas Day at a Chiefs game – which the Chiefs lost – and then for New Year’s Eve, Taylor was back at Arrowhead Stadium, watching her man. The Chiefs pulled it out against the Bengals and secured the AFC West division title. At least that put a temporary pause on the sports-bro commentary about “Taylor Swift is a distraction for the Chiefs!” Although from what I saw, the Chiefs still have some issues (but none of them are about Swift). Meanwhile, Travis and Taylor left Arrowhead together and they went and partied the night away:
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ready for 2024! The pop superstar and the athlete, both 34, were spotted leaving Kelce’s New Year’s Eve NFL game together after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals with a final score of 25-17, securing their AFC West division title.
According to a photograph shared on Instagram by The Kansas City Star journalist Nick Wagner, Kelce left the game wearing a black beanie and a black and white striped sweatshirt, as the “Maroon” singer stood closely beside him, rocking her signature red lip.
During the afternoon game, Kelce notched 16 yards, helping lead his team to the win, as Swift watched alongside the team’s family and friends.
That’s not it – someone got footage of Taylor and Trav kissing at midnight at a party. The Swifties are also talking a lot about how comfortable Taylor seems with the Chiefs WAGs and Travis’s family. Like, we never got anything like this when she was with Joe Alwyn – we assumed that Taylor spent time with Joe’s family and friends in London, but we never saw it like we see it with Travis’s people. As it turns out, Joe was always the problem. He treated Taylor like she was dirty little secret. Travis sees Taylor as a prize and he wants to show her off and be part of his group.
THE CHIEFS WON pic.twitter.com/68vLqyfHTc
— cal ⸆⸉ (@thehopeofit4ll) January 1, 2024
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ringing in the new year with a kiss.pic.twitter.com/ZsTuPOjpUD
— PopKons🍿 (@Pop_Kons) January 1, 2024
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Brittany & Patrick Mahomes in new photo. #NewBeginnings2024 pic.twitter.com/QcEfbEaTlJ
— The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) January 2, 2024
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I’m not a huge fan of Taylor Swift music, but my sister is. And we were discussing this gossip the other day and we both agree that Taylor is going to marry this guy. Heck, I want to marry this guy. He seems like he’s totally into her, proud to be with her, doesn’t need her money and looks at her with stars in his eyes. I’m hoping for a Christmas 2024 wedding.
Agree with you 💯%
I’m hoping for it too! He seems like he adores her, I love it!
when he is totally into you and likes to show everyone they are a couple, yeah, she would be crazy to let him go. I wish them the best.
I’m happy they seem to be happy together and having fun and living their lives. It was always weird with Joe that everything was locked down and under cover. This relationship feels more real. Yes the Chiefs have big problems that game was mostly field goals.
As a introvert myself I don’t think it’s weird at all. He seems like a very shy and private person. I get why he wanted to keep their relationship as private as possible. Kelce however seems more comfortable with things being public. And maybe thats what taylor needs
I am an introvert too and I can understand not wanting to be pap’d everytime I left the house. But if I was being interviewed and someone asked me what my favorite song was that my husband wrote and recorded, I would be able to that. I also would be able to show how proud I was of him and express how much I admire or appreciate him. That’s the part that was weird. He never wanted to speak about her, when that shouldn’t have been difficult. It came across not being able to give her credit out of envy.
While that doesn’t make him a bad guy, it did make him a poor match for Taylor. It was also basically a pandemic romance. Which probably suited them at the time, but when the world opened back up again, so did Taylor’s life. And she seems like a live out loud type of gal.
I disagree with the narrative that we have to dump on Joe just because that relationship didn’t work out. When they were together we praised how normal he was. Taylor can be happy in her new relationship without dragging Joe into this. Go Taylor. Go Travis. Go Joe. May everyone find happiness and peace in 2024z
I agree. He was right for her at the time but in the end not what she needed in the end.
I don’t know, I’m kinda rooting for these two?
I can’t help it. I really like these two together.
I don’t think that’s a really fair assessment to say that he treated her like a dirty little secret. I still haven’t seen him out and about this year, maybe that’s just who he is as a person. That’s not to say that Taylor is wrong for wanting someone more publicly expressive, but it is wrong to act like he should have to change who he is for her anymore then she shouldn’t have to change who she is or what she wanted for him. She stuck around with him for 6 years so on some level she was okay with trying it that way. It didn’t work out and that’s life, but it’s disturbing to me how he’s becoming a villain now that she’s with someone different who behaves in a way that’s more public and let’s keep it 100 appealing for people who want to know what she’s doing all the time.
Taylor mentioned hiding & going underground in the Time POY profile. Read to me as she was happy w that & Joe at the time, but who she truly is is this person, now. Highly visible, etc & clearly Travis is a great fit for her for that. Plus I can see him doing some post retirement work but really being a touring SAHD. Very family oriented.
Joe Alwyn has not made one comment about Taylor since they broke up, why tf is he being dragged? (Aside from the obvious; Taylor indirectly encouraging Swifties to parrot this narrative). Let the man live free of this nightmare situation!
Watch like clockwork when she and Travis break up the switch from “this is her natural comfort zone” to “he was just using her to boost his fame and post-football career”.
Thank you, Sas.
I’m glad that since it’s better for the both of them, that TS and JA are no longer together. I do miss their relationship, however, because I feel like TS and TK are being shoved into my face all over the place.