Did Queen Margrethe decide to abdicate to save her heir’s marriage?

People are still reeling from Queen Margrethe’s surprise announcement, on New Year’s Eve, that she would abdicate the Danish throne on January 14th. Most of us thought immediately of the most recent scandal to hit the Danish royal house – Crown Prince Frederik’s alleged affair with a woman based in Spain, an affair which was widely reported in the Spanish and British media. While I think that scandal could be a factor, let’s also remember that Margrethe had major back surgery in late February/early March, which was so significant she had to make Frederik her regent. I would guess that 2023 was the year Margrethe really began feeling her age and her mortality. Now, is the abdication also about Frederik’s wandering sceptre? Perhaps. The Daily Mail thinks so:
Queen Margrethe acted decisively to end her reign and promote her son Crown Prince Frederik in a ‘shrewd’ bid to save the Danish monarchy and avert the ‘disaster’ of his marriage to Crown Princess Mary crumbling amid rumours of his affair, royal experts told MailOnline today. The Danish monarch, 83, announced in her annual New Year’s Eve speech that she will step down on January 14 – the first abdication in the Nordic state for 500 years.
Royal commentators have told MailOnline that Margrethe ‘deliberately’ dropped a ‘massive bombshell’ at the right time to secure the future of the Danish Royal Family, and its ‘greatest asset’, Crown Princess Mary.
Less than a fortnight ago Australian-born Mary was spotted in tears and shared a cryptic post about loneliness just weeks after her husband was pictured on a night out in Madrid with a Mexican socialite, sparking rumours of an alleged affair with Genoveva Casanova.
British royal author Phil Dampier, also an expert on European monarchies, told MailOnline: ‘I think Margrethe may have worried that their marriage was in trouble and therefore she had to act. The Queen always thought Mary was a fantastic asset to the royal family and if she thought she might leave it would have been a disaster. She will now hope that Frederik and Mary patch up any differences and work together as the new King and Queen’.
Australian-born Mary is hugely popular with the Danish public, and is often compared to her good friend, Britain’s Princess of Wales.
Mr Dampier said: ‘I never thought the Queen would abdicate and this has come as a total shock to many Danes. I can’t help thinking that it has something to do with the recent rumours about Crown Prince Frederik spending a night with a Mexican socialite. Mary recently spent time home in her native Australia and she arrived with her children but Frederik only joined them after a few days. She appeared tearful at one stage and posted some poignant tweets’.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that Queen Margrethe does not wish the Danish monarchy to be viewed as old and out of date. He said: ‘Queen Margarethe of Denmark is a shrewd operator. She has stunned the nation by announcing she will abdicate in a fortnight in favour of her son Crown Prince Frederick. Recently rumours of an affair with Mexican socialite and actress Genoveva Casanova, illustrated with what appears to be embarrassing photographic evidence which was published last November, have been extremely damaging to the royal family’.
[From The Daily Mail]
It’s interesting to think of using an abdication as a way to force the crown prince to stay with his wife. I have no idea if Princess Mary is actually all that popular – they’re lying about her “friendship” with Kate, after all – but it does feel like Mary and Fred were at some kind of crossroads in their marriage. Now they basically have to stick it out – there’s no way Frederik would seek a divorce just as he becomes king. Mary might have even gotten some guarantees that she could carve out a separate life for herself as queen, just as long as she doesn’t pursue a divorce. I’ll say this – if Margrethe made this decision partially because of Fred and Mary’s marital problems, it actually is sort of a masterstroke?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark attending a Gala dinner at Christiansborg Palace for the Queen her 50th Jubilee of Government in Copenhagen.
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 11 Sep 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain during their arrival at Vilhelm Lauritzen Terminal at Copenhagen Airport in Copenhagen, on the first day of the 3 day state visit of the Spanish Royals to Denmark.
Featuring: Crown Princess Mary of Denmark
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 06 Nov 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark attending a state banquet at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Monday November 6, 2023. The Spanish royal couple is on a three-day state visit to Denmark. Photo by Stefan Lindblom/Stella Pictures/ABACAPRESS.COM
Featuring: Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 06 Nov 2023
Credit: Stefan Lindblom/Stella Pictures/Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Felipe VI of Spain, Queen Margrethe of Denmark and Queen Letizia of Spain attending a state banquet at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Monday November 6, 2023. The Spanish royal couple is on a three-day state visit to Denmark. Photo by Stefan Lindblom/Stella Pictures/ABACAPRESS.COM
Featuring: King Felipe VI of Spain, Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Queen Letizia of Spain
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 06 Nov 2023
Credit: Stefan Lindblom/Stella Pictures/Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark attending a state banquet at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Monday November 6, 2023. The Spanish royal couple is on a three-day state visit to Denmark. Photo by Stefan Lindblom/Stella Pictures/ABACAPRESS.COM
Featuring: Crown Princess Mary of Denmark
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 06 Nov 2023
Credit: Stefan Lindblom/Stella Pictures/Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Spanish and Danish Royals during a Wreath-laying Ceremony at the Danish National Monument of Remembrance at Kastellet in Copenhagen, on day 2 of the 3 day state visit of the Spanish Royals to Denmark.
Featuring: Princess Mary of Denmark
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 07 Nov 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Spanish and Danish Royals during a Wreath-laying Ceremony at the Danish National Monument of Remembrance at Kastellet in Copenhagen, on day 2 of the 3 day state visit of the Spanish Royals to Denmark.
Featuring: Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 07 Nov 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Members of the Spanish royal family during the return arrangement at the Glyptoteket in Copenhagen on day 2 of the 3-day state visit to Denmark
Featuring: Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 07 Nov 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Members of the Spanish royal family during the return arrangement at the Glyptoteket in Copenhagen on day 2 of the 3-day state visit to Denmark
Featuring: Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 07 Nov 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Members of the Spanish royal family during the return arrangement at the Glyptoteket in Copenhagen on day 2 of the 3-day state visit to Denmark
Featuring: Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 07 Nov 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Spanish and Danish Royals during a round-table discussion on sustainable city living at Danish Architecture Centre in Copenhagen, on the final day of the 3 day state visit of the Spanish Royals to Denmark.
Featuring: Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 08 Nov 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
I don’t have thoughts on this but I absolutely love that green skirt. Every time I see it I love it anew.
Yeah that is a great outfit – amazing skirt with a simple black off the shoulder. Love it!
I love that Margarethe is an open smoker. Obviously smoking is terrible but it’s refreshing to see a bit more transparency and slightly less pretence, if you know what I mean?
I appreciate the smoking isn’t the most impressive or interesting thing about her but I just found it kinda funny as we would never have a monarch chuffing away openly, not in a million years!
Same. There is something about this fabric and color that just speaks to me.
Who knows maybe she didn’t want a mistress for a queen and decided to abdicate before it could happen. Or maybe she feels she wants to retire. I don’t think this will stop him if he is cheating.
It won’t stop him from cheating. And i don’t think there was ever a threat of Mary seeking divorce so i don’t think this decision had much to do with the status for the crown princely couple.
Well aren’t you just in the know this fine day. Maybe the Queen really doesn’t want a mistress for a Queen. Maybe there was talk of divorce. Maybe Mary would leave. We don’t know but can only speculate. Maybe she just wants to retire. Who knows. I don’t live with them to know what is really the reason. These are just my guesses nothing more.
Heaven forbid if a reigning monarch wants to retire in her 80’s due to her health status, or just because she’d like to spend her remaining years on earth doing something else. Why does everything have to be about the heir’s marriage? Oh right, because the “royal
commentators “ won’t be honest about W&K so they just pretend those stories are about someone else 🙄
As I commented earlier, “if you stay married you can be King and Queen” is not going to be a sustainable relationship therapy.
Because it would be the first time in their 500 year history that it had happened. Also, the timing is telling. She strips her younger son earlier in the year of his title to consolidate power and show she is still in control, only to abdicate a month after the heir’s affair becomes public. It’s not like she’s retiring for a regular job, where she has earned her retirement and has really worked for a living. She has all the resources and money to enjoy her remaining years while still being on the throne. This is about making sure what happened in the UK doesn’t happen in her backyard.
Prince Joachim and his wife still have their titles – they also still have their government stipend. His children have been downgraded from princes and princesses to counts and countesses.
Downgrading her grandchildren’s titles was a very big deal and was done deliberately to appease someone, just as abdicating the throne was done to appease someone.
Margarete actually had some sort of back (spinal) surgery last year, so this does not come as a shock at all.
She’s also had her share of health issues over the years, I think news is coming out about her health soon. Just a feeling.
Eh, I think her health problems + seeing Elizabeth’s health problems and how her reign ended were the major (possibly only) factors. I also think the drama in late 2022 (or was it early last year? Time is weird sometimes) with her younger son and his children’s titles may have been a consequence of burgeoning plans for an eventual abdication.
I find it VERY amusing that the British media is pushing this theory so strongly, though. They’re clearly chomping at the bit to talk at least a little bit about William’s infidelity. I think they’re also having the delusional hope that Charles will eventually pull something similar. They’d love to have W&K on the throne sooner rather than later for a number of reasons, and who better to draw parallels to than soon-to-be King Frederick and Queen Consort Mary?
I agree with you. I think looking back, its clear she has been contemplating this for a while. No way did she make this decision because Frederik got caught with his mistress in Madrid. Maybe forcing them to stay married played a smidge of a role, but it really does feel like she was getting her ducks in a row over the past year or so and now was the time to announce.
I do love that the british press is emphasizing how this announcement is due to the affair and forcing them to stay married. Almost like Kate will agree to stay if she becomes queen or something, IDK.
Exactly @Becks1. It’s like royal reporters are switching one couple for the other. Since they can’t outright talk about william and kate
Frederik will continue to cheat. Once a cheater, always a cheater. Add in his royal privilege. What his mother has done is force him to be far more discreet to avoid humiliating his wife and bringing scandal and shame down on the royal household.
The thought has merit, but also the idea that the DM is projecting as they always do. My guess is that if the queen’s decision was influenced by the scandal, it was more about image rehab than saving the marriage. I just don’t feel like the marriage was in trouble, as in no one wanted to rock that boat (other than G. Casanova)
Lmao! It’s the Daily Fail, of course they are going to take the most scandalous angle.
As a Dane I can attest that Mary is extremely popular and very well-respected.
Good to know. I thought the anti-Mary comments on the other post today were coming out of nowhere.
Some people don’t like her, and that’s fine – but she is very popular here. I also think that there’s an aspect of perception when you only get info from a tabloid perspective when you don’t live here. I do know that there’s been a lot of nastiness towards her in some corners of the internet, some real nasty misogynistic stuff.
Honestly I think the DM is projecting plenty … but Fred definitely needed to be on a shorter leash.
I don’t think Mary was about to pack up and leave, and I don’t think Fred wanted wife #2.
Yeah I don’t think this was so much about forcing them to stay married but in giving more responsibility to her man-child son. She was probably like orly you have enough time to go on hunting trips and Spanish holidays? Bet. Although, at the same time, he’s the king now and if he still wants to do that stuff, he likely will.
Theory: Mag’s been planning this abdication for some time. She knew all about his affair in Spain and exposed it. Better to have it come out before he was king and nipped any possible talk of divorce in the bud. It was also a “gentle” reminder from his mother that he needs to be more discreet about his activities as the stakes are higher now.
If his affair in Spain had been happening for a while and he was that comfortable being that public, it tells me he thought he was being protected. Mary’s reaction in Spain told me she didn’t know the depth and breadth of his indiscretions either.
Mags is much smarter than people realize. You don’t grow up in a court system as a girl and become queen for 50+ years without deep knowledge of how to quietly get things done.
Of course she’s been planning this for some time. She streamlined her younger son with family out of the way, so that the new king wouldn’t have to make such “mean” decisions early on his reign. Her and the monarchy’s popularity hardly took a hit from it. I wish her well and longevity in her “Queen Mother” days.
Of course she’s popular, incredibly so.
That necklace on Margrethe in the pic of her in the blue dress is the fugliest necklace I’ve ever seen it looks like it’s never been cleaned
Lolz, this is definitely projection. DM had an article on Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding, titled “The Duke and His Rose” or some such nonsense. They meant that his bride was an English Rose, but the title was shady af and totally a reference to the Will/Rose Hanbury story. They are dying to dish the dirt. They print that Queen Marg is abdicating to save Fred’s marriage and then sneakily also print that Chuck could possibly abdicate soon as well. Why might that be, DM? Why might that be?
Oh wow. Yeah they’re doing everything they can to hint at what they can’t write about.
I honestly think this was coming. If you look at some of her counterparts in Europe/Japan, some have already stepped down to allow their children, who are healthier and in their prime, to assume the throne.
I think what also colored her perspective was seeing her son (direct heir) & his family become throne idle (like Charles), and QEII leaving it somewhat too late. I honestly think QEII’s death had a great affect on Daisy. But more closer to home, she made what seemed like controversial moves of “stripping” the titles from her other children and all that entails (see Sweden), she’s had back surgery & is likely feeling it, and she might just want to enjoy her senior years in other ways. It’s been 52 years. If this move helps by supporting Mary, then it helps. However, I doubt this decision was made solely to keep the marriage intact or to keep Fred on a tighter reign. It was likely several things.
BTW, since when has Mary been Kate’s good friend?
The British media is always trying to make fetch happen. Everyone knows Triple K has no friends, certainly not women friends. She’s too mean, envious, and insecure to have healthy relationships with other women. The Fail is trying (unsuccessfully) to tie KKKhate to Mary’s coattails.
Every accusation by the UK rags is an admission.
This is what happened with Spineless and Gutless, when Mr Tampon gave them the Wales titles along with the Duchy, so they’re projecting that same thought process onto F&M.
These royal commentators have no idea about the Danish Royal Family and have stolen money from the DM. The article is extremely lazy and lacks insight from actual experts from Denmark. These commentators are just making assumption based on what they think they know about the British royal family.