Bradley Cooper spent six years ‘learning’ how to conduct an orchestra for ‘Maestro’

Having seen many of the big Oscar-bait films and potential “Best Actor” performances, I really do believe that the Best Actor race will come down between Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) and Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer). While Leo DiCaprio was good enough to get an Oscar nom for Killers of the Flower Moon, he wasn’t good enough to be a real contender this year. There are other men in the mix – hopefully Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction – but I think we can safely say that Bradley Cooper is the dude who wants it the most. He wants to be nominated for Maestro and he wants to win. He’s doing everything he can to get nominated, to put himself in the Oscar conversation. Well, everything but turn in an Oscar-worthy performance in a good film. All he’s got is a hilariously offensive fake nose and claims that he spent years learning how to conduct an orchestra just like Leonard Bernstein:
Much of the buzz around Bradley Cooper‘s “Maestro” so far has revolved around his shocking physical transformation into famed conductor Leonard Bernstein, but the actor-director-writer’s prep for the role might also blow some people away. Speaking at a recent Los Angeles screening for the film in a conversation moderated by “Hamilton” Tony-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cooper revealed that he spent a whopping six years learning how to conduct just over six minutes of music in the style of Bernstein himself so he could record a crucial scene in “Maestro” live on set.
The scene in question recreates Bernstein’s famous conducting of the London Symphony Orchestra at the Ely Cathedral in 1976. The sequence is the film’s most rousing, as it fully showcases Bernstein’s musical genius and shows off Cooper’s staggering performance in all its full-bodied glory.
“That scene I was so worried about because we did it live,” Cooper said at the event (via IndieWire). “That was the London Symphony Orchestra. I was recorded live. I had to conduct them. And I spent six years learning how to conduct six minutes and 21 seconds of music.”
“I was able to get the raw take where I just watched Leonard Bernstein [conduct] at Ely Cathedral with the London Symphony Orchestra in 1976. And so I had that to study,” Cooper added, while also thanking “wonderful teachers” such as Metropolitan Opera director Yannick Nézet-Séguin for helping him fine-tune the performance.
“Nézet-Séguin made videos with all the tempo changes, so I had all of the materials to just work on.” Cooper said. “It was really about dialing exactly what I wanted cinematically and then inviting them into then inhabit that space and trusting that they have all done the work. Because I think that I knew I was terrified, absolutely terrified that if I hadn’t done the work then I wouldn’t be able to enjoy myself in these scenes. And everybody did.”
It took him six years to learn how to fake-conduct an orchestra for six minutes? I’m sorry but Lydia Tar did it better. The fact that Maestro came out one year after Cate Blanchett’s incredible turn as the fictional Lydia Tar is hilarious to me – Cate’s conducting scenes were brilliant and she didn’t spend months bragging about any kind of tortuous, years-long process to get into character.
He is so exhausting. I miss the old Bradley Cooper who was so fun in the hangover series and Wedding Crashers.
He is so thirsty! I cringe every time he is mentioned
Me too, Kaiser. I immediately thought of Cate Blanchett’s (magnificent) performance in Tar: she made it look like she had done conducting her whole life, a masterclass in acting. Did not feel the need to brag about it…
Omggggg the cringe is too much. It doesn’t sound like he actually learned the music in all that time? Just the choreography of Bernstein conducting the piece from a video? So the orchestra was playing it themselves?! I cannot deal. I’m too embarrassed. I can’t even think about the nose.
Cringe is right, my god. I couldn’t read the excerpt, so strong is the second hand embarrasement.
Dude, let your performance speak for itsself.
But therein lies the problem: the performance is mediocre at best, and that’s the most charitable take I’m able of.
Whatever you do, DO NOT watch the embedded video clip!! He is literally not keeping any tempo, it’s… so bad.
I’m so old I remember when actors didn’t spend all their time before nominations embiggening themselves. Cooper’s not the only one but he is the worst. I too was like, six years to conduct for six minutes? That’s a year per minute. Dude…give it a rest.
I’m really tired of actors pretending that they aren’t just actors. No, you didn’t become a prima ballerina in a year Natalie Portman and you sure as hell weren’t learning to conduct an orchestra for six years Bradley. 🙄
Thank you!! Came in here to name check Natalie Portman, who must forever wear the shame of pretending to become a prima ballerina in mere months while her face was LITERALLY CGI’D ONTO HER BALLET DOUBLE. Natalie proceeded to lie about it in every single interview. I guess it won her an Oscar and BCoop is now trying to pull the same trick…ugh.
On the plus side. we can’t be the only ones who immediately think of her/that when an actor claims to have mastered the (hugely complex) craft of someone they’re pretending to be in a film. That will always follow her around.
Natalie’s whole schtick was insulting to real ballerinas and, unpopular opinion, she wasn’t even that good in the role. I thought her her acting was bad. I was going to say the struggle campaigning is getting ridiculous but it’s BEEN ridiculous. Do they not hear themselves? Are the not in on the joke? At this point, the Oscar needs to go to the actor who just says, “I was just acting. Nothing to see here.” That would be refreshing.
Natalie’s prima ballerina fraud should be more talked about than it is. Only Dance magazine readers seem outraged by this. Full credit to Sarah Lane who actually did all the dancing. Portman was only seen dancing from shoulders up. It takes many years of intensive training to become a prima ballerina. More than six actually.
Which is why it’s weird that everyone assumed Natalie had done all the dancing in the first place. She actually never said she did. She even said she used a body double for the more complicated moves. “Sit was not something I could ever have done in a year” to quote her exactly. The producers marketed the film that way. Even Sarah Lane stated that.
….it took him six years to watch videos and imitate them? LMAO! Oh honey, I’m not sure that’s the flex you think it is! The Oscar thirst from him is just painful now.
The thirst is painful and obvious and he will be disappointed.
Did Bradley Cooper darken his skin to play Bernstein as well as put on a fake nose? It looks so to me.
Six years to learn a six and a bit minute scene? You’re an actor, this is literally your job.
Was all of it necessary, though? He is a good actor. He should have just tried acting. On the other hand, I kinda would like to see Zac Efron getting a nod for his wrestling movie.
There’s that great quote from Laurence Olivier (supposedly speaking to Dustin Hoffman, I believe): “My dear boy, have you tried acting?”
Over Christmas I went to a choir presentation. Some of the music was so beautiful, I just closed my eyes and soaked it in. My hands and body became involved involuntarily with the music (empty seats on both sides of me, so I disturbed no one). At intermission, a fellow behind me asked if I had conducted or was a conductor because of the way my right hand (specifically, I don’t know what my left hand was doing) cupped and raised as the music soared. If my emotional and physical response to the music was to have someone ask if I was a conductor, then I HAVE to ask Mr. Cooper what the pluck took him so long to learn??? I’m willing to bet every single music lover in the world has at one time or another used their hands and arms to “conduct” a beloved piece of music, no matter the genre. Mr. Cooper seems very full of himself and I wonder if he understands that to need 6 years to learn how to move his body in response to music doesn’t come across like maybe he thinks it does.
He looks more like a sweaty Barry Manilow than Leonard Bernstein to me.
🤣🤣😂😆😁 Thanks for the laugh! 🤭
There should be some kind of award (ironically given) that pits actors who try to convince the Academy that their effort to perform was the most arduous ever. (e.g. Leo in The Revenant)
Leo’s efforts were cringy because you could see he was fully aware that it was not his most outstanding performance. He had much more iconic performances before and he shouldn’t have had to do this stupid round of “suffered for the art” bullshit. I was embarrased for him and he was uncomfortable too. But it was his turn and they gave it to him.
Now BCoop does not look that self-aware and he will be disappointed.
Sir you played a talking raccoon for 10 years. Let’s calm down a touch.
😂 I actually think his performance as Rocket is some of his best work. That and Wedding Crashers. What that says about me? I don’t know.
Yeah, no. He can’t be saying he knows how to conduct, or that he learnt how to conduct, OMG.
For that, he would have to be able to read sheet music, and if you haven’t seen what conductors look at, they are reading what all the instruments are playing… all at once, as in one pentagram per instrument, one on top of the other. And then he would need to understand the piece and convey to the orchestra how they should be interpreting the music. That is why, say, Beethoven’s 9th sounds differently, depending on who is conducting.
This is insane to me.
BC is low-grade reminding me of Nicholas Cage and Jared Leto and it’s not a good thing.
For me, all of BCoop’s talk of how hard he worked so he deserves an Oscar distracts from what have been the point of the film: to honor a brilliant, complicated and flawed man. Now it’s “Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein” and the discussion is how well he was able to mimic (because that’s what he was doing for six years, not learning to conduct) Bernstein’s movements. I’d rather see him disappear into a role. It’s one thing when discussing a fictional character, it’s a whole different discussion when the subject’s a real person.
German has a word for it.
fremdschämen
When you’re embarrassed for somebody else who should be embarrassed but isn’t.
German has all the best words. Schadenfreude, fremdschämen, backpfeifengesicht (a face in need of a punch).
“Verguenza ajena” in Spanish
ACTUALLY: I have never liked Bradley Cooper, but he did a pretty good job as Leonard Bernstein, and I’m a professional symphony musician. The thing is, it’s easier to play a fictional conductor, because you can be more yourself, but he had to emulate Bernstein’s extremely over the top, sweaty conducting! The thing is, though, so much of conducting is also a personal inward force, a force of one’s inner being that can communicate with the musicians. And no, I didn’t feel that at all in his conducting; I felt uncomfortable. I was prepared to hate the fake nose, but actually he looked a lot like Maestro Bernstein, so I didn’t hate it. I was AMAZED at how the movie encapsulated so much by small scenes, especially Carey Mulligan’s cancer treatment. It brought back some terrible memories of loved ones’ unsuccessful cancer struggles, but that all seemed totally real to me. It was worth seeing, and he deserves to be NOMINATED. BTW, one thing that MYSTIFIED my husband and me (he’s a symphony musician also) was the conducting student Lenny was coaching who counted off aloud ” 1-2-3″ before starting!!!! My hubby and I both burst out laughing, because NO CONDUCTING STUDENT above high school would EVER count out loud! The whole point of conducting is to give everything with one’s motions. We are mystified why any advisor would allow such a weird error!