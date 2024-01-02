The Mail tried to tally up the cost of Duchess Meghan’s 2023 wardrobe

One of our last posts of 2023 was the Daily Mail’s (incorrect) estimate on how much money the Princess of Wales spent on clothing and accessories during the year. The Mail made a point of downplaying the cost of many of Kate’s bespoke outfits, and they correctly pointed out that Kate did wear some repeats, so those don’t “count.” The Mail never would have afforded the Duchess of Sussex the same luxury – when Meghan lived in the UK (and even in the years since), the Mail always lists the cost of Meghan’s jewelry and older pieces like Meghan is buying everything new for each event. Nevermind the fact that whatever Meghan spends on clothes and jewelry is none of anyone’s business at this point – it hasn’t been anyone’s business since early 2020, four years ago. British taxpayers aren’t “paying” for anything to do with Meghan whatsoever. Anyway, when I wrote about that Kate story, I actually had a moment of “wow, I can’t believe the Mail isn’t writing about Meghan’s clothing costs this year.” I’m a clown, I know. The Mail waited a few days before publishing this:
Accustomed to wearing designer clothing and exquisite jewels, the Duchess of Sussex is widely recognised for her luxurious style.
And this year was no exception as Meghan Markle, 42, showcased a wardrobe worth £86,612.16. It is £4,121.48 more than her 2022 total, which was £79,000.
Meanwhile, in 2021, she showcased outfits worth £58,388, and in 2020, the year she stepped back from her role as a senior royal, her closet totalled £44,188. However, in 2018 her clothing bill totalled almost half a million pounds (£406,662.55).
While a working member of the Royal Family, the cost of Meghan’s clothes for work engagements was covered by then-Prince Charles through the budget he gave the couple from the Duchy of Cornwall.
However, since the couple became financially independent, it is not clear who is picking up the bill for Meghan’s clothes, whether she pays full price or receives discounts from designers.
[From The Daily Mail]
“Since the couple became financially independent, it is not clear who is picking up the bill for Meghan’s clothes…” Who do you think? The Daily Fail Brain Trust can’t figure it out!! Also: in 2018, Meghan was still wearing a lot of stuff from her pre-marriage wardrobe, and I think that “£406,662” figure probably includes her wedding gown and her reception dress. Anyway, just a little annual reminder that what Meghan wears is none of the Mail’s business anymore. Stick to adding up the costs of the left-behind Windsors’ wardrobes.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – 13th Sep 2023. SEPTEMBER 13: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. *** DUESSELDORF, GERMANY 13th Sep 2023 SEPTEMBER 13 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany,Image: 805097831, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Moritz Mueller / Avalon
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807665120, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807665722, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807665747, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
New York, NY – Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her mother Doria Ragland depart The Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
New York, NY – Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her mother Doria Ragland depart The Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were spotted uplifting spirits during the fourth day of the Invictus Games 2023. Held at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, the couple looked genuinely happy as they interacted with athletes and fans alike.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Düsseldorf, GERMANY – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen in high spirits during day 4 of the Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf. The royal couple was actively engaged in the day’s events, adding a touch of glamour and attention to this international adaptive multi-sport event.
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during day 7 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
Pictured: Invictus Games 2023, day 7, Dusseldorf, Germany – 16 Sept 2023
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Featuring: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 12 Sep 2023
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive to watch the sitting volleyball competition on field one at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 14 Sep 2023
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive to watch sitting volleyball at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 15 Sep 2023
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the IG25 and Team Canada Reception at the Hilton Hotel during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 15 Sep 2023
Closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 16 Sep 2023
Charles has NEVER paid for Meghan’s clothes. When will the lie that he did, die?
Yup, he wanted her to keep working as an actor! She always pays her own way (even to furnish that hovel they used to live in) and still gets dragged by the garbage media.
Welp I see even in the new year the British rags can’t get clicks without using Meg’s name in some way. Here’s a clue British rags she pays for her clothes with the money she’s earned the taxpayers only pay for your leftovers. Move on.
Repeat after me: The Daily Fail is not considered a newspaper. It is a rag. Something you line your bin with. People who read it and quote it are to be mocked and pointed and laughed at.
Also, their feeble attempt to justify KHate’s 150K+ wardrobe spend when she did,what? 10 hours of work? 20? is showing how awful they are and how they have nothing left.
Maybe you should tell that to the people of England, who do read it as if a legitimate news source. The tabloid press is different there than, say, in the US. Here, the writers from The Enquirer would never be considered experts in any subject (except perhaps John Edwards’ affair), and they’d never be interviewed or quoted in other mainstream media like the “royal experts” from the Fail are. And they’d never be part of an official press pack, given access to high ranking officials the way the rota rats are.
Yes, WE get that they are gutter press and not to be taken seriously, but that doesn’t seem to hold true for a large portion of England.
And the people of England can’t escape the tabloids narratives. Even if they don’t pick up those rags, their reporters are on their more legitimate news channels weekly repeating their BS.
AND, their crap is picked up internationally because it gets syndicated and lots of media outlets simply copy and paste what they say to fill their royal news quota. I’ve lost track of how many times my family repeated some BS to me that they read.
Not a fan of that gold dress she is wearing, but DAMN that green strapless – she is rocking that dress. She looks stunning.
As far as a tally of the money spent, at least Meghan looks appropriate and wears her fashion. And they are private citizens so WHO CARES. Kate is held accountable for what she spends, and should be, because she is on the duchy’s books.
The Fail and Rota would love Meghan to be begging in rags so I hope they choke on her success. I’m sure they are just trying to normalize what the other lazy royals spend out of public funds, but I’m happy to see how her glamour and success shine through every one of these pictures, as well as a reminder of all her appearances this year at prestigious and impactful events.
It would be funny to see that backfire on them though. A thinking person would see that a royal can get by without public funds and wonder why the others couldn’t.
I think those wicked writers at the Mail are losing their touch. They could have said that perhaps if the British taxpayers are not picking up the tab for Meghan’s wardrobe , then it must be prince Harry! Meghan is squandering her husband’s money on her clothes they should write in that awful rag they print.
That gutter rag should not be writing about Meghan at all. She lives in America and she nor her husband are dependent upon funding from that stolen wealth. This constant need to compare and contrast between that other woman is diabolical nonsense. Happy the Sussexes have zero interest in engaging with that thrash. And from reading Spare, I question whether Harry was provided funding for Meghan.
Don’t give them any ideas, Lolo. You know they read this site. Hi, Maureen!
Even if she does get designer discounts ( which I hope she does), she still is the one that is paying for her clothes. They really hate that their lifestyle hasn’t changed much since leaving in 2020. They had such a hate boner over the idea that they would be poor, desperate, and living in squalor. That and the usual how dare a black woman be able to afford nice things is what motivates these articles. Plus they want to make it seem like the US taxpayers or even still the UK taxpayers are subsidizing them. Nope not happening.
They were “poor, desperate, and living in squalor” as full time royals in GB. The DM just can’t accept that they’re much better off now.
This exactly. They wanted them poor and desperate. Meanwhile four years later they live in a nicer house, in a nicer climate, appear only when they want to to/at events they want to be at, don’t need to show their kids to appease the press And both Meghan and Harry are looking sharp and rich AF. Oh yah and they look happy!!!
In all honesty, their lifestyle has drastically improved since they left The Firm. They live in a gorgeous mansion, work on their own passion projects, and are in charge of their own purse strings and destiny. All they do is win!
I wish all those cartoonists who drew pictures of Harry and Meghan working at McD’s or begging on the doorstep of BP would do some updated cartoons. Maybe of the entire English press begging on the streets of Montecito or showing how much money the “royal experts” have lost now that they only have the boring Leftover Royals to cover. Turnabout is fair play.
@BrassyRebel and Sussexwatcher You’re both right, their lives are so much better and now they’re actually getting credit for paying for everything themselves. It’s disgusting that they were already doing this with a smile on their face and being treated like crap and now they’re still mad because the fiction that they were being supported is gone and they can live in a nice home, wear nice clothes, and go to prestigious events without any influence of that family.
As always, the Fail can fcuk off. Even before marriage, Harry was told there was no money for his soon-to-be wife as she should keep acting. Even when working royals, Meghan was wearing her own old clothes and jewelry or paying for her clothes herself. Even when a new bride, Meghan was furnishing NottCott. Even when renovating and furnishing a property they DIDN’T EVEN OWN, Meghan has to pay for the fixtures herself. And even when receiving “gifts” from the queen, Meghan had to reimburse the crown.
And nevermind that everything and anything she wears NOW is none of their GD business (and never was)!
So the fcuking Daily Fail can fcuk right off into the depths of hell. Where they belong.
“Since the couple became financially independent, it is not clear who is picking up the bill for Meghan’s clothes…”
Because there must be someone, right? There is no way a woman pays for her own shit, there must be a man giving her an allowance.
This sentence alone riled me up so bad. How insulting, condescending. Just because the adults in the BRF stand in line with their palms out for an allowan e like children, it doesn’t mean there’s no other way.
The financial records indicate that Meghan was paying for her own clothes as a working royal anyway. The DM needs to focus on Kate and Sophie rather than Meghan.
As they say, they have no idea what she is comped by companies. She could also be leasing dresses. Even if she’s paying full price it’s not anyone’s business but theirs. Interesting that they never do Cam or Sophie in this assessment. Wouldn’t they be more of public interest than Meghan? What they really want is to repeat the lie that KC spent half a mil on her clothing.
The UK taxpayers pay NOTHING for Duchess Meghan’s wardrobe. She pays her own way. It’s nobody’s business what the costs are because the taxpayers no longer have a claim to Meghan. She isn’t a runaway slave who must be returned and hobbled to make an example.
It’s way past time for the rota and the Left-Behind royals to accept and acknowledge the fact that they have no more power over the Sussexes.
$1.00 or $1000 . British media B-es need to quit this crap . Meghan has always being paying for her own clothes so STFU about her clothing cost.
Predictable noise from the fail.
@Jais – exactly. Yet they’re saying nothing about Meghan being a part owner/adviser for Clver who have just secured a deal to sell their products in Target (one of the major US retail stores.) With a deal like that Meghan can squander as much money as she wants on clothes and still have change. It’s a more lucrative deal than the one Ma Middleton struck up in the US which received umpteen column inches in the Fail and yet Party Pieces still went bankrupt!
The Rota’s obsession with Meghan is sick and scary at the same time.
How ‘good’ to see that the Fail can’t let go, even after all this time and two court losses.
Meghan is like catnip to them, any excuse they can find to mention her in order to distract from the awful, dystopian British politics that destroys the society.
There’s a current Home Secretary they could report on who joked about spiking drinks with rape drugs, and still is in office, being only the latest instance of politicians who are completely tone-deaf and out of touch with reality. Or the fact that the House of Commons ordered £ 90,000/$ 114,000/€ 104,000 worth of champagne last year, via a FoI request made by The Guardian, while the taxpayers picked up the tab… Cost of living crisis where, malnourished kids where?
Omg those numbers are so scandalous. I don’t understand why people are so focused on Meghan instead of asking for accountability from their PM and Royal Family.
I’m so happy for them that they left, they would have never stopped “feeding them to the wolves” to distract from all the BS that is going on.
Rich successful woman wears nice clothes, some of which are fairly expensive. What a scandal!!!
Huge eyeroll at the question of “who is picking up the tab for her clothes?!!?!?!” She’s buying her own clothes, TYVM. And if she gets anything comped or discounted – whatever, that’s her business.
“Who’s picking up the tab for her clothes?” Well I hope it’s from the money she received for defeating the daily fail TWICE in court.
Whenever Black women are financially successful, the reactions are predictable: resentment of their success and envy/anger at any display of their wealth. A rich, well dressed woman of color (especially of Black heritage) disturbs many of the stereotypes that racist whites erect around Black people. They WANT us to be (and stay) poor and any evidence to the contrary spoils the narrative that they have created to make their racist abuse seem reasonable and palatable.
Pocket watching and outright lying on Duchess Meghan to start the new year! How much money have they made off this oft repeated lie?
The BM are consistent in style stalking Meghan but she does have great style. They’re still lying about C-Rex funding her wardrobe while she was there and trying to imply that the RF is still funding her wardrobe, as if she doesn’t have her own money and a loving husband as viable and likely options. I guess C-Rex needs some positive press after his tone deaf Xmas message so this lie might help him.