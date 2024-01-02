The Mail tried to tally up the cost of Duchess Meghan’s 2023 wardrobe

One of our last posts of 2023 was the Daily Mail’s (incorrect) estimate on how much money the Princess of Wales spent on clothing and accessories during the year. The Mail made a point of downplaying the cost of many of Kate’s bespoke outfits, and they correctly pointed out that Kate did wear some repeats, so those don’t “count.” The Mail never would have afforded the Duchess of Sussex the same luxury – when Meghan lived in the UK (and even in the years since), the Mail always lists the cost of Meghan’s jewelry and older pieces like Meghan is buying everything new for each event. Nevermind the fact that whatever Meghan spends on clothes and jewelry is none of anyone’s business at this point – it hasn’t been anyone’s business since early 2020, four years ago. British taxpayers aren’t “paying” for anything to do with Meghan whatsoever. Anyway, when I wrote about that Kate story, I actually had a moment of “wow, I can’t believe the Mail isn’t writing about Meghan’s clothing costs this year.” I’m a clown, I know. The Mail waited a few days before publishing this:

Accustomed to wearing designer clothing and exquisite jewels, the Duchess of Sussex is widely recognised for her luxurious style. And this year was no exception as Meghan Markle, 42, showcased a wardrobe worth £86,612.16. It is £4,121.48 more than her 2022 total, which was £79,000. Meanwhile, in 2021, she showcased outfits worth £58,388, and in 2020, the year she stepped back from her role as a senior royal, her closet totalled £44,188. However, in 2018 her clothing bill totalled almost half a million pounds (£406,662.55). While a working member of the Royal Family, the cost of Meghan’s clothes for work engagements was covered by then-Prince Charles through the budget he gave the couple from the Duchy of Cornwall. However, since the couple became financially independent, it is not clear who is picking up the bill for Meghan’s clothes, whether she pays full price or receives discounts from designers.

[From The Daily Mail]

“Since the couple became financially independent, it is not clear who is picking up the bill for Meghan’s clothes…” Who do you think? The Daily Fail Brain Trust can’t figure it out!! Also: in 2018, Meghan was still wearing a lot of stuff from her pre-marriage wardrobe, and I think that “£406,662” figure probably includes her wedding gown and her reception dress. Anyway, just a little annual reminder that what Meghan wears is none of the Mail’s business anymore. Stick to adding up the costs of the left-behind Windsors’ wardrobes.