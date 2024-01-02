Telegraph: Queen Camilla is ‘delighted for Kate to be the fashion mascot’

Before 2023 was over, the Daily Mail published articles about the Duchess of Sussex and Princess of Wales’s clothing costs for the year. While it’s ridiculous that British publications are still trying to claim ownership of Meghan in any way, it brought up something weird – why didn’t anyone tally up the Queen Consort’s fashion costs for the year? Camilla wears a lot of bespoke pieces and she also repeats a lot of stuff she’s had in her closet for years, if not decades. Her first full year as queen featured a huge number of bespoke pieces for all of the big events – the coronation, the first state visits as queen, etc. Well, instead of getting a tally, we’re getting this stupid piece in the Telegraph: “How Camilla abandoned stiff grandeur for a modern regal style.” This was written by Lisa Armstrong, the Telegraph’s “head of fashion,” but you wouldn’t know that from how many times Armstrong randomly brought up the Sussexes for no good reason. Some highlights:
Camilla’s unspectacular rise to a 47% approval rate: Unspectacular is probably where the wiser members of The Firm should be aiming, given the volatility of public crushes. Take note, Harry and Meghan. Increments make for stronger foundations than emotional landslides.
No more Country Camilla: While there have been sightings of some rather good shirtwaisters – an ideal style for her, especially when they’re midi – including one worn with a shoulder robing trench, another good shape for Camilla. We’ve seen relatively little of country Camilla during the past year. Hardly surprisingly given the Coronation and the subsequent finessing of Charles’s and Camilla’s images as worthy successors to an impossibly hard act….In the subsequent months [following the coronation], the Queen has honed in on the silhouette Bruce Oldfield gave her that day in the Abbey: gently skimming, indenting rather than constricting the waist, with a scooped neckline that elongates her neck and gives ample framing to the magnificent collection of royal jewellery she clearly cherishes.
The importance of a drop waist: “The drop waist elongates her body so it photographs well from many angles,” explains personal stylist Annabel Hodin. “And while a drop waist can be hard to wear when the dress is short, if there’s plenty of length below the waist, it can be very flattering. This dress is undulating rather than attempting to go sharply in and out. The neckline is perfect for her, neither too high nor low. You see the jewellery and some pretty collarbone; there’s a simple shoulder line and flattering wrist-length sleeves. It’s a very modern, lively approach to gala dressing. She looks comfortable and at ease – and incidentally she has on very good support wear.”
The making of a red velvet dress: So considered are Camilla’s outfits these days that Fiona Clare, designer of the red dress, was charged with tracking down a silk velvet that exactly matched the rubies in the Burmese necklace and tiara that previously belonged to Elizabeth ll. It took weeks to find the right velvet – 100 per cent silk velvet is almost impossible to source now, but Clare sourced a British velvet, made from silk and viscose, which is derived from wood pulp, so it was 100 per cent natural fibres. As velvets go, “it’s a nightmare to sew,” Clare tells me, “but worth it for the lustre and the way it drapes.
Camilla is happy for Kate to be a fashion plate: That Camilla clearly isn’t a limelight-hogger is endearing. She’s delighted for Kate to be the fashion mascot. She wants to be comfortable – and that’s evident not only in the flowing lines of her clothes and the mainly soft colours (ivory is her best pale shade, more compatible with her hair than cream, says Hodin) but in the people she works with – long-time friends such as Anna Valentine, who designed her wedding dress to the then-Prince Charles in 2005 and Clare, who has been working with her for 10 years. Make-up artist Maria Sandoval, who has done a superb glow-up job of subtly supercharging the Queen’s complexion and eyes, started out as a manicurist and has now worked with Camilla for 15 years – typical of the non-starry, non-bitchy types who make up Camilla’s glam squad.
Camilla’s victories: The extent to which she’s succeeding can be seen in the obvious – those state banquets – and the more oblique victories. Harry’s whinging in Spare, about his step-mother’s co-option of his old room at Clarence House into extra wardrobe space, for instance, doesn’t appear to have ruffled a single hair on Camilla’s serene head. (Dear Harry, what’s a woman to do when she needs more hanging room and her step-son’s moved on?) Meanwhile, Omid Scobie’s ramblings have become an international joke and even The Crown’s controversial sanctification of Diana has done nothing to stymy Camilla’s keep-calm-and-dazzle-on approach. Not when the same drama also makes That Woman, despite everything, seem rather likeable and ultimately quite self-sacrificing. One who, these days, dresses like a Queen.
[From The Telegraph]
Harry could have said a lot more about Camilla but he held his tongue, and it feels like Camilla was bothered by Spare after all, just as she was bothered by The Crown and the fact that everyone keeps talking about Diana. As for Camilla’s fashion… I’ve said before that I actually like a lot of what she wears, especially her housedresses. She’s not a fashion plate, but she has a good team of seasoned professionals working with her and you can tell. I’d just like to know how much all of this costs – a red velvet gown made especially to “match” a ruby suite? All of those custom pieces? A glam squad? Why didn’t anyone even attempt to tally up the cost of dehorsifying Camilla?
Camilla always loved the limelight she looks at the cameras just like Kate. Camilla has been wearing the same,style for years with outfits to suit her figure.
3I have no problem with her outfits, because she seems to be going for comfort. Could she be a more stylish elderly woman on the world stage, sure, but her style is style fine. What I’m dying to know is what happened during and around the India trip. She looks different and acts different too, like less sure about herself. Is it just wieght loss, or face work or heqltb issues? Idk
My guess is the India trip a few years back involved a full facelift and maybe a full chemical peel? Her eyes are noticeably more wide open than when she got married to Charles, for example. The acting less sure of herself physically may be due to her rumoured osteoperosis which is no laughing matter; I’m sure she walks and moves quite carefully now…
The gall at the end to claim that she seems quite likable and self-sacrificing! The propaganda to brainwash people into liking Camilla is obvious. Is it working? I’m not in England so I really can’t say.
A friend of mine met Charles and Camilla about ten years ago at a reception in San Francisco. I asked if Camilla was better looking in person. She stifled her laughter and said no, not at all. She also added that Camilla had the limpest hand she had ever shaken and that Charles is quite short.
“Fashion mascot”? LMAO. That is the most shady thing I’ve read about Kate in a looooong time.
Tee hee hee, I know. And I am not even sure the source of it is Cam herself. It could be just this one reporter (what’s the right term for pseudo journalist) wanted to kiss Cam’s ass and also knows that Kate is fair game.
Baby brain mascot kkkhate lol
Same! That is not a complementary at all. That is a shady shade. Wow. Camilla got balls.
How was Camilla self sacrificing
Yeah, the difference is that Camilla’s goal is to be presentable and appropriate. Kate wants to be praised for her fashion and regarded as a style icon. No matter what she says, it’s the truth.
There were some interesting details in this articles, like sourcing just the right red velvet. The fact that Camilla thinks ivory is her best neutral color. The fact that her manicurist became her make-up artist, who is apparently non-bitchy, lol. Apparently, we’re supposed to assume that most makeup artists are bitchy? But ughhhhh. Why can’t they just do a write-up about Camilla’s fashion without mentioning Harry or Meghan? Instead we’ve got Camilla of serenity and the evil stepson. But calling Kate the fashion mascot was funny.
I beg to disagree, Camilla does not have good “support wear”, she never has.
Not at all. The girls are hanging 😬
Came here to say this. There’s not much to like or dislike about Camilla’s wardrobe – it’s largely functional and basic as hell – but the ONE thing everyone agrees on is her lack of good “support wear.” Her bras are either nonexistent or completely unhelpful. It often ruins what would otherwise be a fine look for her.
That blue Dior with the jools, hair, makeup, everything from the France state visit was *chef’s kiss*. For me it’s the best she’s ever looked. That red velvet monstrosity on the other hand… Whatever money was spent on it should have been simply put in a pile on the floor of Buckingham Palace and set on fire! And QEII’s ugliest tiara, too! I need to retire to a fainting couch whenever I see those photos…
“Fashion mascot,” tee hee hee
Yeah I can’t deny she looks incredible in the navy cape dress outfit. It’s perfection! A rare standout moment in an otherwise boring wardrobe. What I will say about camilla is she doesn’t come across as try hard as Kate does, and doesn’t really copy other people in a noticeable way.
Euw I said 2 nice things about her, I must go cleanse my soul now
So she has to not only get in a jab at H&M and Obie, but is now tap dancing on Diana’s grave? She can’t even let down the venom when her competition has been in the grave 26 years? I’m glad Diana haunts them and I hope that crown gave her as big a head and neck ache as it seems to in the picture.
Typical fluff article. but it was amusing that Kate is a “mascot.” When I hear mascot, I think of the cartoonishly over the top costumed people on the sidelines of sports events (like Gritty). This is not a compliment to a human lol.
I’ve been wondering why none of the velvet is as nice as it used to be and if I just wasn’t looking hard enough / at exactly the right times. Apparently it’s not just me!
No amount of glam people will make that horse presentable. Cam is definitely upset about what Harry wrote otherwise her paid henchmen and women wouldn’t keep bringing it up. Meghan lives in a mansion inside of their heads there is no way they should still be mentioning her.
Honestly, what an incredible waste of money. I’m sure that red velvet dress was incredibly costly, but it neither matches nor sets off the Burmese rubies. I’ll allow that it was probably more impressive in real life, but when the reason for your existence is to be seen and to be photographed being seen, how could they not do a single photo/screen test to see that the red velvet was not photographing the way it appears in real life? It looks cheap, and the rubies look dull.
The rubies would have been better served with an outfit in a neutral color: black, gray, shades of white. The matchy matchy doesn’t do the dress, Camilla or the jewels any favors. I’m now imagining an outfit not in velvet, and like a dove gray in color. The rubies would have had a better background and had a chance to shine.
Ooooh dove grey with rubies….I’m drooling now, that would have been iconic, incredible, a look for the ages…
I wish to subscribe to your newsletter 🙂
I agree with Kaiser. What has been glaringly left out of the piece is the cost of Camilla’s bespoke outfits, which with the exception of pieces from ME and EM, she exclusively wear. I also agree that despite comments to contrary, Camilla was highly upset by what Harry wrote in his book. A decent person would have asked Harry if it was ok to make his old room into a dressing room before doing it.
Yeah, while I found some of the fashion details interesting, this article really does reveal Camilla’s insecurities. Either that or the writer is doing her no favors. She’s apparently hung up on Diana, Harry, Meghan, Omid’s and even Kate really. At the very start, you can feel the jealousy over those who the public actually does crush on. Camilla does want the public to crush on her! A secure queen would let a fashion article stand on its own without mentioning how she’s better than all her rivals. Omitting the cost is also sketchy. It takes a lot of scheming to get the media so on-side that they’d not even mention the prices.
Oh wow I think you are dead right about Camilla. The all-too-specific sniping has to come from jealousy.
If we’re going to be shallow, then let’s be shallow…Say whatever you want about Kate but at least she’s pretty (and will likely be for many more years, unless she keeps messing with her face), and Meghan is beyond gorgeous. Even poor Sophie in her prime was better looking than Camilla has ever been…and let’s not even talk about Diana who was from a different galaxy in terms of height, charm, style and beauty.
Camilla was never a beauty or even pretty. That was never the deal with her (the Rottweiler, anyone? Funny because it’s true), but it’s always got to hurt at some level even unconsciously with a life in the public eye. She’s not blind, she sees the photos, she knows…
I don’t think Camilla was upset about the dressing room. It was most likely the reference to her son as a louche character racketing around London.
Dear Lisa, you have just given us all the first belly laugh of 2024. Kate is a clothes horse we know. She is also a vapid air head, but thanks for letting us know how lowwwwww Camzillas opinion is of her.
Camzilla might have a glam squad 😂😂😂, in layman’s terms, a good plastics man when she disappeared to India for weeks and wasn’t seen in public for a long time. And pray tell Lisa, why did she need a bigger wardrobe there, when she spends 75%,,(or more)of her time at Ray Mill. The place she used to share very rude telephone calls with my father from, while all the time, plotting the destruction of my mother
One day Lisa dear, you will see, just how bitchy camzilla and her crew are, so until then, KEEP MY NAME OUT OF YOUR MOUTH, and maybe go learn how to write,
Regards (and thanks for reading my book). Harry
Right? It really does give insight into Camilla’s opinion of Kate. Fashion mascot is nearly the same as saying fashion cosplayer.
Well, I used to work for a fashion brand that does natural fabrics for some years and let me tell you some things. I don’t know if the Torygraph person has actually studied fashion, but she is terribly misinformed. First, you can absolutely find silk velvet in the UK, it’s just that you will need to pay more that a silk viscose mix. One is pure silk and the other one is not. Secondly, some people argue that viscose is not really natural fabric, as even though it comes from a wood pulp, this is not sustainable and is a product of a mechanical process, unlike cotton or silk or hemp or linen, which makes it semi-synthetic. This is why we were reluctant to use natural fabric when a garment had viscose in it.
Interesting, thank you for explaining it for me. I always thought viscose was a natural and sustainable product.
I mean, sometimes Camilla’s outfits are a total failure, but more often than not I think she has figured out what works for her and its fine. She’s not setting the world on fire with her fashion but its fine.
The writer focused on the red dress bc of the jewel connection, but really, the cape dress in france was one of her best looks imo. Other than that dress, I usually feel eh about what she wears.
She doesn’t try as hard or as obviously as Kate to be a fashionista. And that’s okay. The article was full unnecessary snark about the Sussexes which just looks petty. Of course the kate is a fashion mascot comment is petty too, but it’s relevant to the topic of fashion and is basically true.
“… typical of the non-starry, non-bitchy types who make up Camilla’s glam squad.”
Oh, please, I’m certain that everyone around Camilla — and especially the equine queen herself — is completely bitchy.
I doubt “fashion mascot” is a complimentary term. I interpret it to mean that really this is all Kate has going for her — glamour, glossy curls/wig, and stunning clothes. ???? Talk about some subtle shade: Kate is useless and brainless but looks good in clothes. (Obviously, that last is debatable!) The criticisms of Kate seem to be spilling out more now. And why Meghan has to be brought into this article is beyond ridiciulous and petty.
My favorite part is “… the magnificent collection of royal jewellery she clearly cherishes.” Yes, indeed.
