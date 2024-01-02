Surprise, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe will abdicate on January 14th

Well, this is a big surprise. Denmark’s Queen Margrethe is abdicating, as of January 14th. She announced her abdication in a televised speech on New Year’s Eve. While Margrethe has spent the past eighteen months cleaning up various situations, I’m not sure people were expecting this to happen right now. It was back in September 2022 that Margrethe decided to send her younger son, Prince Joachim, away from Denmark and she also removed all of his children’s royal titles. She’s also been pulling Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary closer, and their oldest child, Prince Christian, just celebrated his 18th birthday in 2023. Maybe Queen Margrethe just felt like now was the time.

Queen Margrethe II, the longest-reigning monarch in the history of Denmark, has announced that she will abdicate in January 2024. The news came during Margrethe’s New Year’s Eve speech on Sunday, when the Queen, 83, revealed that her son, Crown Prince Frederik, will succeed her and become the new King of Denmark. “I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as queen of Denmark,” she said. “I leave the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik,” she said, per Reuters. Back in July, Queen Margrethe became the Scandinavian country’s longest-reigning Monarch, after she took over for her father Frederik IX in January 1972. Come January, she would have served 52 years as Denmark’s queen.

She’s 83 and she doesn’t want to do this anymore. I get that. Plus, by abdicating, she gets to act as a sort of emeritus queen in the background, advising King Frederik and Queen Consort Mary. Some people are already wondering (me, I’m some people) if this abdication has anything to do with the big sex scandal which broke a few months ago – Frederik carrying on a woman based in Spain, with the Spanish media covering every lurid detail. Interestingly enough, Mary seemed especially over it in December – she flew to Australia early with some of the children, and Frederik flew out later. There were rumors that Mary and Fred didn’t have a very pleasant time together in Oz, although they flew back to Denmark right before Christmas. Is the abdication a scheme to get Fred and Mary to stick it out?

King Charles is only eight years younger than Margrethe.

