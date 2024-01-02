Surprise, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe will abdicate on January 14th

Well, this is a big surprise. Denmark’s Queen Margrethe is abdicating, as of January 14th. She announced her abdication in a televised speech on New Year’s Eve. While Margrethe has spent the past eighteen months cleaning up various situations, I’m not sure people were expecting this to happen right now. It was back in September 2022 that Margrethe decided to send her younger son, Prince Joachim, away from Denmark and she also removed all of his children’s royal titles. She’s also been pulling Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary closer, and their oldest child, Prince Christian, just celebrated his 18th birthday in 2023. Maybe Queen Margrethe just felt like now was the time.
The news came during Margrethe’s New Year’s Eve speech on Sunday, when the Queen, 83, revealed that her son, Crown Prince Frederik, will succeed her and become the new King of Denmark.
“I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as queen of Denmark,” she said.
“I leave the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik,” she said, per Reuters.
Back in July, Queen Margrethe became the Scandinavian country’s longest-reigning Monarch, after she took over for her father Frederik IX in January 1972. Come January, she would have served 52 years as Denmark’s queen.
She’s 83 and she doesn’t want to do this anymore. I get that. Plus, by abdicating, she gets to act as a sort of emeritus queen in the background, advising King Frederik and Queen Consort Mary. Some people are already wondering (me, I’m some people) if this abdication has anything to do with the big sex scandal which broke a few months ago – Frederik carrying on a woman based in Spain, with the Spanish media covering every lurid detail. Interestingly enough, Mary seemed especially over it in December – she flew to Australia early with some of the children, and Frederik flew out later. There were rumors that Mary and Fred didn’t have a very pleasant time together in Oz, although they flew back to Denmark right before Christmas. Is the abdication a scheme to get Fred and Mary to stick it out?
King Charles is only eight years younger than Margrethe.
I’ve thought that Daisy has looked in pain for a long time. She looks very tense in the way she holds her body.
But in England is Kate counting her buttons and ordering more $2 shop wigs? Is she expecting a similar announcement from BP?
Charles won’t leave that throne until he’s dead. And if he lives as long as his parents or his grandmother, that may be a while. Thank God. Can you imagine a king William? The thought alone makes me shiver
Chloe, yup! I saw something about Charles abdication too after a short reign and it made me laugh. William wishes!!
She had major back surgery early last year which I think prompted this decision to abdicate.
I’m of two minds on this. One, why should Charles step down after one year on the throne just to give Will a 30-50 year reign. But on the other hand I cannot wait to see the lazy duo take over and sink everything they do. I expect W&K reign to be one long failure like the Caribbean tour flop.
@Lulu you have a good point. Those two would get the monarchy abolished just by being too lazy to show up.
She had back surgery in the spring and it’s taken longer for her to recover than she expected. She’s always been a pretty energetic monarch and Fred’s in his 50s, she probably wants to make sure he gets a few couple of decades where he been be fully active as King – no point waiting until he’s knocking 70
I’m sure Incandescent is hoping DSDad follows suit.
Bad dad chuck and his horse didn’t wait this long for the top chairs to give them up this fast to wank and buttons. Plus you know that wank would make both chuck and camellia life hell should they step aside for him.
Wills wants the power without actually having to be King. And Keen would find it hard to keep doing nothing, using the children as an excuse, if she was Queen. No, they want Chuckles and Queen Sidepiece to reign for a good ten years, or at least until George is in university. If Chuckles stays healthy, he could reign until he’s in his 90s.
Margrethe has had a lot of health issues – she had major back surgery last year. I think at 83 and with her health not at its best she knew it was time to step down. And much respect to her for recognizing her limitations and stepping down – unlike some other monarchs.
Agreed and I know who you are referring to 😉
It’s quite normal now in many monarchies to step down when one gets old.
The oldest kings in medieval times made it into their sixties. Now most make it at least until their eighties, making their successors all old people as well.
By the way, I hope all of you look into the career of Margaret I. She is little known beyond Scandinavia, but she was ruling Queen of Denmark, Norway and Sweden in the Middle Ages and was even in her own time widely recognized as a very capable monarch.
One of the criticism of Charles about his mother was that she needed to step down while he was still young. I wonder if he will look at this and his own former complaints and decide to step down while his heir is relatively young. My money is on “of course not”.
No way will Charles abdicate.
Charles messed up his first marriage.and he has made some bad decisions. Then the way he treats harry and Meghan. The queen would not step down knowing the weakness of her son
Good point.
She might have stepped down if she knew a more capable or at least a somewhat more neutral figure was about to succeed her.
Well, Margarethe was queen for 50 years while Charles has only had one year as king. He ain’t giving it up. It’s waity wiliam now.
Waity William…love it!
The Khate stans are wailing that she will have to bow to Mary now, but at the same time calling them soul sisters and so much alike. It’s quite amusing reading their desperation on twitter.
Can you explain to me what kate stans beef is with (soon to be) queen Mary?
Mary will now outrank Kate, so Kate will have to bow to Mary. It’s driving Kate’s fans crazy, so they are making up the “soul sisters” schtick.
But didn’t Mary always outrank Kate? Mary has always been married to the de facto crown prince, while Kate had been married to the third in line for over decade. William has only been the de facto heir for a year now. Kate has always been the lowest on the totem pole in terms of royal rank. And it shouldn’t be shocking that she’ll be one of the last to be queen, if she gets there, as well as the oldest of her age group too.
Chloe – I think the beef is that deep down, they feel that Mary is everything they wish Kkkeen was and it eats them up. Mary is beautiful, more accomplished pre-marriage, more capable post-marriage, harder working, more beloved by the public, loved and respected by the Danish royal family. And until recently, seemed to be loved and respected by her husband.
Maybe also it’s that when they first met very early into the Wailses marriage for that UNICEF(?) event (where Kkkeen refused to eat the peanut paste, prompting a million stories she was pregnant), it was supposed to be like, oh, the brunette twinsies, they’ll be besties. But it quickly became apparent that Kkkeen is a lazy do-nothing who can’t string a complete sentence together and so doesn’t measure up to Mary in any way.
There is also some huge contingent from the a pretty racist royal messageboard site (I don’t know if I’m allowed to say the name here), that hates Mary with a passion (for what reason is never clear). I used to read that site before Meghan (after Meghan, it became clear how racist and awful they were) and they almost all hated Mary with a bizarre intensity. And I never understood it at all.
Which makes no sense – Kate would have always curtseyed to Mary/Frederik unless Mary and Fred were in GB, because they’ve been in their roles as Crown Prince/Princess longer than William and Kate have been Prince/Princess of Wales
What is their obsession with bowing down to others? That is one of their big things about Meghan and her having to bow to Kate. I personally wouldn’t bow down to any of them.
Inferiority complex and in the case of Meghan, racism too. They live through these people, that’s why they’re obsessed with it, and in Meghan’s place, they see her potentially bowing to Kate as her being put “in her place”. (That’s never going to happen tho).
I don’t keep up with the Danish Royal families fans to know if it’s an obsession for them, but for the Kate fans it’s all they have. That’s why they want/wanted Meghan to come back to so many events so she’d have to bow in public (or so they think). Putting these women side by side and measuring their accomplishments as human beings they know from a professional point of view Kate doesn’t compare, and so they cling to “But Catherine will be Queen!!!” With both hands. Not realizing that that means absolutely nothing to most people.
I don’t think anyone was expecting this. She has been in poor health for years, but she has also said in the past that she will remain queen until she falls off the stick, or something like that (I assumed that was a Danish expression). Her back pain must have progressed to the point where she can’t physically fufill her duties any more, so maybe she wants to ride off into the sunset and spend time with her fellow-widowed royal sisters. I do hope she isn’t really abdicating to “save” her son’s marraige, because “if you stay married I’ll let you be King and Queen” doesn’t seem like a healthy relationship therapy strategy to me.
Margaret also said in about 2019 (which is pretty recent) that she would abdicate if her health forced her to. I knew about her surgery and the regency lasted months due to that, but reading other people’s observations about her looking still in pain and unwell I think it’s really “just” her health.
And it does seem like she has been working for about a year towards abdication by setting plans and changes in motion. Fred’s affair became publicly known very very recently and he’s rumoured to be a serial cheater anyway. He ditched security (only?) this time. She wouldn’t abdicate a few weeks after a scandal concerning her heir, that’d be ridiculous and a consort doesn’t have that much power (“make me queen or I go!” “well, bye bish then!”)
The abdication thing should become standard for all monarchies, what point is there to hold on to this role and “job”, till 80ish or 90ish, when your peers have been in retirement for decades. With most people getting so old it makes sense. Why not devote your last years or decades to your enjoyment whilst still being there to perhaps guide the next generation(s), instead of holding on to a title and role for what? The glory of history books?
Even in the UK it was rumoured for years that it was a de facto regency, even publicly it was regularly announced how Charles is going to take over duties for this and that. Liz was officially left with little to do and in truth, with hindsight what we now know of her health the last few years, it’s doubtful how much of that she even did. Saying “suck it, I quit!” would’ve been better for everyone, but well, I suppose Liz got her record of longest reigning monarch and then decided to say “toodles, morons, so long!”
Count me among “some people”. My first thought when I heard this was to wonder whether she thought Frederick needed less time on his hands to travel to Spain. And then my second thought was Charles is only eight years younger than her. But he looks ten years older. He’ll never abdicate, no matter what happens.
I am also “some people”. I immediately thought that this was the price for Mary to stay and not blow the whole thing up.
Yep, Mary is now trapped and can’t leave like Charlene. Shrewd move.
While I was surprised to hear this, I feel like looking back there were signs she was getting her ducks in a row for this. She’s 82, can’t blame her at this point.
Joachim has been living abroad since 2019. In 2022 it was announced that he was moving from Paris to DC. As for the Queen, my guess is she’s not in great health, which she sited as her reason for abdicating, but I also think she wants to ensure that Frederick doesn’t make a mess of it as King.
While she’s 82 and has health issues this is unexpected – from what I can tell from the Danish media they too think this is an attempt to keep Mary in the family as she apparently is very fond of her and thinks she’s a big asset to the Danish RF.
For what its worth I don’t think Mary would have left him after that story broke – she’s in it till the end and she’s now getting her prize. Mumbles must be incandescent over this as she’s going to have to wait at least another 20 years for her turn on the big chair (if she stays married long enough).
I wonder who from the BRF will go to the Coronation – will Chuck attend theirs as they did his?!?!
There won’t be a coronation, just a proclamation that Fred is king.
I’m pretty sure the Danes (and other monarchies in Europe) no longer have big, fancy coronations. It’s basically just “effective (insert date), my son will be King”. They might have a formal reception of some sort, but no eye-wateringly expensive ceremony with religious trappings. It’s kind of a stereotype, but a true one: the Scandinavians are more pragmatic and egalitarian than that. The popularity of their monarchies might not survive the public being forced to pay for that crap.
It really is just the Windsors who have stuck with the whole coronation shyte. Everyone else simplified and has at best brief “ceremonies” (if a crown is used, it’s on a cushion next to the monarch) or just proclamations and then a gala dinner. That’s it. Still fancy, but much easier and cheaper.
The one thing I salute Will for is his decision to not have an investiture. I think Charles is the only one who had one? But even if not, it’s an unnecessary and expensive ceremony for what?
Health issues definitely factored into this decision but I think about how Charles cheating on Diana hurt his reputation She probably thought back to that and the fact that Liz probably held on so long due to her son’s horrible reputation. She probably didn’t want that. It gives her a break and her son his promotion before he completely destroys his reputation and gives him something to do rather than him looking for someone to do.
Well it was a surprise! But she obviously has health issues and kuddos to her for recognizing her limits and deciding to abdicate… I don’t think she did it to silence Fred’s scandal (it’s not like it’s the first time) or to ensure Mary’s presence in the royal family… this decision must be on cards for almost a year (right after her back surgery)… the decision about her grandchildren titles from Joachim was definitely a part of the plan. Side note: I can’t believe that Frederick was so careless that he was caught in a scandal knowing what was coming…!
I think Margrethe quit because of her bad health.
By abdicating she’s free to pursue her hobbies if she has a good day, or be lazy if not. Had she remained as a head of state, she wouldn’t have had a choice, as there are meetings, briefings – even if it’s all just pro forma, and inconsequential in the greater “world” of Danish politics.
That said, Charles can’t abdicate unless the BRF want to pay taxes on everything they own – and thus make their ill-gotten riches a matter of public record. Things only stay tax-free/-exempt if the successor inherits from the predecessor.
So poor Bulliam the Incandescent will have to wait until it’s his turn, unless he conveniently finds a pillow somewhere. But while the UK is worse off with C III because he’s more stubbornly conservative as a HoS than his colonial-remnant mother, lazy, ragey Willnot Wails of Keensington Palace would still be a lot worse because he’s uninformed, incurious and of limited intelligence and too entitled to seek help.
Daisy is not abdicating because of an affair allegation. Soon to be Fred X (Frederik X) can carry on with the woman while on the throne. Mary may finally become queen consort and get the perks that come with the title, she will still be.expected to tolerate side chicks in silence. Not a worthwhile trade off IMO.
Congrats to Queen Margrethe choosing to abdicate for her health and the future of her royal family. I honestly believe that she “thinks differently” than most monarchs. She’s a creative (illustrator of Tolkien, set designer, costume designer), she’s changed certain aspects of the monarchy, she’s had ill health, she gave up a chain-smoking habit last year…I think she’s the type who’s open to change if she believes that it can improve things and that more than anything her son has done with anyone in Spain informed this decision. She’s close to the Scandinavian and Dutch royals, and the latter has a history of abdication due to old age. Her son has taken on “modern causes” like climate change. She has some control over how to exit and pass the torch. The Danish monarchy is fairly popular at the moment. I have think this all combined with ill health led her to decide to step down.
She seemed to be getting the larger org in shape for this & I bet saw the freak show in the UK & decided to get ahead of all of it starting a couple years ago, incl abdication. She’s decisive & public about decisions and discreet prior to that. No ‘royal sources’ bs!
Congratulations Daisy!! I hope that your retirement will be filled with art, creativity and that you enjoy!
I don’t believe that the “scandal” had anything to do with her decision, it would have been in the works for far too long, if anything it was a minor bump. I believe that she’s suffering physically more than she’s letting on, is tired and now wants time to do the things that she enjoys. There’s nothing wrong with her doing that and asking her 50+ year old son to step up and take over.
I think she took Elizabeth’s death very hard. Having a front row seat to Charles and Camilla and William and Kate behavior at the funeral, she saw the future of her own monarchy and decided to step aside, while still able to be present and a mentor to both Fred and Mary, still exerting some control. Maybe she views the BRF as a sinking ship and is trying to avoid that outcome for Denmark.