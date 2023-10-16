Denmark’s Prince Christian celebrated his 18th birthday with a very royal gala

Denmark’s future king was fêted this weekend for his 18th birthday. Prince Christian celebrated his birthday in Copenhagen, at a very formal-looking dinner reception. Other royal houses were invited to the dinner, including members of the royal families of Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands and Norway. The Scandi royals are all friendly, personally and professionally, and there are several princes and princesses close in age, like Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Ingrid Alexandra. Sweden’s Victoria and Daniel even brought their daughter Estelle, who is only 11 years old!

This birthday party was coordinated like a state dinner, and the dress code was black-tie, with all of the women in gowns and all of the notable royals wearing their honors and medals. Unsurprisingly, Prince Christian’s uncle Prince Joachim was called back from France or America for the occasion. There was a lot of drama about Queen Margrethe basically exiling Joachim and his wife, but there were some peace talks and now everyone plays nice.

I can really tell that the British media is trying to drum up interest in Christian and his love life. That should tell you a lot about how the British media needs some excitement, because their royal family isn’t delivering anything but wigs and buttons.