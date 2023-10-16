Denmark’s Prince Christian celebrated his 18th birthday with a very royal gala

Denmark’s future king was fêted this weekend for his 18th birthday. Prince Christian celebrated his birthday in Copenhagen, at a very formal-looking dinner reception. Other royal houses were invited to the dinner, including members of the royal families of Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands and Norway. The Scandi royals are all friendly, personally and professionally, and there are several princes and princesses close in age, like Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Ingrid Alexandra. Sweden’s Victoria and Daniel even brought their daughter Estelle, who is only 11 years old!
This birthday party was coordinated like a state dinner, and the dress code was black-tie, with all of the women in gowns and all of the notable royals wearing their honors and medals. Unsurprisingly, Prince Christian’s uncle Prince Joachim was called back from France or America for the occasion. There was a lot of drama about Queen Margrethe basically exiling Joachim and his wife, but there were some peace talks and now everyone plays nice.
I can really tell that the British media is trying to drum up interest in Christian and his love life. That should tell you a lot about how the British media needs some excitement, because their royal family isn’t delivering anything but wigs and buttons.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Prince Christian of Denmark gala dinner to celebrate his 18th birthday at Christiansborg Palace
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, Princess Ingrid Alexandra
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 15 Oct 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Why weren’t any British royals invited?
‘They’ will make up some type of excuse…..busy….kids…..no baby sitter…etc. to save face.
It is an odd one, but remembering back to when Frederik (Danish Crown Prince) was 50, they had a gala event then and there was no BRF representation.
I think Margrethe was close with QEII, but there doesn’t seem to the same connection anymore. Pretty much all the Scandi royals are godparents to each other’s kids too, so it really is a family party. With sashes. And tiaras.
I think the real connection was Philip. He was a Danish prince but that relationship didn’t really extend to the children. It stands to reason when most of the Windsor children aka Charles, Anne etc. are at least twenty years older than the Danish royal children (Frederick and Joachim).
Queen Margrethe always used to visit London before Christmas and reportedly used to meet Elizabeth and Philip for tea. But their children are not peers and have lead very different lives so I don’t think they share anything but a formal connection. The same goes for all the Scandinavian royals. I remember when Madeleine of Sweden used to live in London when her eldest was little and some reporter asked her if they had playdates with Kate and George, and she seemed confused by the question. When W&K visited Stockholm the press was trying to make a story they were close with Victoria’s family, but that is obviously not true.
Queen Margarethe’s maternal grandmother was an English princess – and Margrethe’s mother Queen Ingrid kept contact with her English relatives. In fact, Ingrid’s English relatives wanted her as wife for the then Prince of Wales, later Edward VIII. She dodge a huge bullet there. So I don’t think Prince Philip was the reason for the relationship.
The royals invited are close to the Danish royals. Victoria and Haakon are among Christian’s godparents etc.
Yes, Queen Ingrid kept in touch with her English relatives and her youngest daughter Anne-Marie lived in London for several decades after she was exiled from Greece with her family. They seem to have been close to the British royals and I think Diana was godmother to one of their children.
I’m sure they were invited, just as I’m sure the Spanish were invited, but they didn’t send anyone. Given that the bulk of the guests were 200 18 year olds from all over Denmark it would have been wrong for Charles to send the Edinburghs. This was a youth focused event with the young heirs of five countries present (Christian, Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, Estelle of Sweden, Amalia of the Netherlands and Elizabeth of Belgium). It would have been perfect if the Wales had shown up with George, or even without him on the grounds he is really young. But I suppose that would involve them not being the most important royals at an event and the BRF doesn’t like doing that.
I don’t think anyone from the British royal family was invited. Christian has no relationship with them and not even the Danish government was invited. The focus was on youth, family and royals close to Christian whom he has known all his life.
I read the Ingrid Alexandra of Norway said that they young European royals have a chat group. The Norwegian, Swedish and Danish royals are all related as well as privately friendly. And CP Frederik and Mary are friends with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. So there are personal relationships there that goes beyond them all being royals. The Windsors are the odd ones out, which is a bit odd considering that there used to be familial ties to all the Scandinavian RFs through various marriages. Edward VII often spent the summers in Denmark with his in-laws – but I think that he was a very sociable person and that his successors weren’t.
Lady Louise could’ve been great in that role!
The Windsors aren’t good looking enough to be invited. All of these royals are photogenic. I mean, would you want gin-soaked Camilla at your 18th birthday feast?
Look at Estelle! She and George are practically the same age, and she looks so poised and confident.
I read that the Spanish and British Royals weren’t invited because Christian, like William, is the heir to the heir. This was more of a Scandinavian Royals dinner with a pop-in from Belgium.
That doesn’t fly because the Dutch and Belgian princess that attended are the direct heirs.
Queen Mathilde is Isabella’s godmother so there’s also a personal connection to the Belgian royal family.
Felipe is Vincent’s godfather so the families must be close. Obviously Leonor couldn’t make it due to her studies.
I would be very surprised if the spanish aasn’t invited. Like @Grace said Leonor couldn’t come because of military training, that’s probably why Philip and Letitzia chose not to go.
@grace ; @couch potato
See the below link for the relationship between the RF of Denmark, Spain, Greece & the UK
https://royalcentral.co.uk/europe/greece/the-greek-royal-familys-special-relationship-with-the-other-royal-houses-of-europe-185485/
Camilla said she would go if she was the only woman to wear a tiara, William said he would go if Harry has ever been there before, Kate said she would go but changed her mind when she saw how beautiful the other women are, Sophie and Edward said they would go but someone must have mislaid their invitation.
Happy Birthday young prince! That palace isn’t very opulent is it?
The palace in question was only finished in 1928 after the previous burned down. The Royal Reception Rooms are quite opulent – but Christiansborg isn’t Versailles.
These photos are from the entry hall, called Drabant Salen.
How cool! Thank you for the information. I appreciate it.
Christiansborg Palace is actually the seat of the Danish Parliament and NOT the residence of the DRF. And that is because the second Christiansborg burned and then DRF moved into the Amalienborg Palace and they didn’t want to move back when the third Christiansborg was finally finished.
The first Christiansborg Palace was the most opulent one, a rococo grand palace built by Christian VI. It burned. The second palace was a beautiful neo-classical palace designed by the noted architect C.F. Hansen. It also burned down.
The third palace still stands and it is very ugly. However, the royal stables remain from the first palace and the Palace Church remains from the second palace.
As I can’t answer further down in the thread, I’ll attach myself here.
Thank you for your info, AH!
While I know quite a few things about the Scandi royals, as a Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg relative of all of them used to be a colleague (and a von Amtsberg cousin of W-A is a colleague now), I don’t know much about the architecture and history of their palaces.
But it’s good to have a locally-based art historian on-site.
I used to work as a guide in the Royal reception Rooms a long time ago.
Christiansborg Church actually caught fire in 1994. It was restored and its restoration actually led to a revival of a lot of skills that had been lost. They had to import artisans from abroad.
It is a really beautiful example of neo-classicism, by the same architect that design the Church of Our Lady where CP Frederik and Mary were married. Their marriage was officiated by the priest that confirmed me. 😉
Loving all of the different and beautiful tiara’s.
Catharina-amalia looks gorgeous in that blue cape dress. It’s kind of jarring to see other royal families seemingly get along together. The Windsors are really unpleasant.
Joachim and family are now in Washington DC. He reported for duty about a month ago.
He and his family attended the gala, only Nikolai who’s currently studying in Australia was absent.
Yes, I know but Kaiser wasn’t sure if they were still in France or in the US.
Everyone looks so elegant. Camilla should take some serious cues from the European royal women, regarding how to wear a tiara and jewelry without looking like she just came from Mardi Gras.
Ooh, the future queens are looking amazing. Catharina-Amalia and Ingrid Alexandra’s dresses are gorgeous. Estelle is cute and so tall.
Ingrid’s dress was previously worn by Mette-Marit when Albert and Charlene got married.
If the guest of honor is wearing a white tie then it’s probably a white-tie event. If it were black tie I don’t think we would have seen tiaras.
I’m guessing the 18-year-old didn’t earn all those medals, so just more royals giving themselves fake honors.
I think many of them are just commemorative medals for anniversaries like the Queen’s as those are given to all the participants. Then there are the orders he received for his 18th birthday, that is, the order of the Elephant for Denmark and the one from Norway.
“more royals giving themselves fake honors”. Yes, this is exactly how it works… only that these families are less and less “royal” with each generation
These are mainly commemorative medals, family orders and national orders – which are NOT connected to the military in any way. I think that is something that especially Americans don’t understand mainly because some of these orders and the regalia that come with them are centuries old (but also because the US comes across as a very militarized society to us outsiders. Does the US have any orders other than The Presidential Medal of Freedom that isn’t a Military one?).
So they are not “fake” orders, they are just not military orders. The Order of the Elephant for ex was created in the Renaissance and it is today only given out to members of the Danish RF and visiting Heads of State. So, not a military order.
Family Orders are usually represented with a miniature portrait of the monarch. It is only given to members of the RF in question. So not a “fake” order either but NOT a military one.
I remember reading somewhere that it was weird how much Prince Joachim’s wife looks like Princess Mary and now I can never unsee it.
They look alike and they basically have the same name. It is kind of a funny coincidence.