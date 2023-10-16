Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner unfollowed each other on Instagram

Embed from Getty Images
When Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s divorce spilled out all over the gossip pages, I was surprised by how many people name-checked Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. People were saying “Priyanka better watch what happened to Sophie” and “will Nick and Priyanka divorce next?” While I’ve always found Priyanka and Nick to be an odd couple, Priyanka’s recent interviews have seemed a lot different – welcoming their daughter Malti and going through months of NICU medical drama actually strengthened Nick and Priyanka’s marriage. I think. I could be wrong, but the vibe between them seems like they’re doing well. I also think Nick is “the cute one,” the one most women crush on, and so they’re actually rooting for Nick and Priyanka to divorce.
For years, the Jonas wives tried to get along, to strange results. Priyanka and Sophie seemed to make an effort with each other for a time, but I’ll buy the idea that they were never that close. So this news comes as little surprise – Sophie has apparently unfollowed Pri.
Sophie Turner appears determined for a clean break — and not just from her husband. The “Game of Thrones” star has spent the last month publicly navigating her divorce with singer Joe Jonas, and has now unfollowed her soon-to-be-ex-sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, on Instagram.
The “Quantico” alum, who married Nick Jonas in 2018, is no longer following Turner, either. It’s not clear who unfollowed whom first, or what wrought the mutual unfollowing.
Their digital dissolution has left fans on either side confused, as the self-described “J Sisters” previously appeared as close as actual siblings.
Turner, who still follows Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas on Instagram, once raved about Chopra.
“It’s also nice to have built-in girlfriends who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys’ lives are,” Turner told Elle in 2020. “We can relate on so many different levels. It’s like, thank God.”
[From HuffPo]
My guess is that it was one of two scenarios – either Priyanka didn’t advocate for Sophie within the Jonas family OR they had a falling out long before all of this and the divorce was just a convenient time to unfollow. Reportedly – I think it came from Us Weekly? – Priyanka didn’t want to take sides in Sophie and Joe’s divorce, and I could totally see Sophie holding a grudge. Or like I said, they never even got along that well in the first place. I’d love to know the backstory though. I feel like Priyanka has some good Jonas family gossip too.
That family photo with all the boys and their wives (former wife) all looking at the same camera and Joe looking at another.
If you’re talking about the last pic, that’s Nick looking straight ahead. Everybody else, including Joe is looking to the right (their left). Joe is the one holding the award and while he looks smug, he’s looking where everyone else is looking.
I think it could be a third option – they got along fine but were never besties. There’s a pretty big age gap between them too, that could also have been a barrier to closeness. And now that Sophie is getting divorced, there’s no need for either of them to force a relationship that while fine was never close.
Could be anything of course but I’ve seen this play out with my own parents’ divorce. My mom is still friends and close with her SILs that she always had a close relationship with, and doesn’t speak to the ones that she never really bonded with. And my parents had been together for 30 years. Much easier to cut ties after only 4 years if there’s no particular closeness among the in-laws.
I think this is tbh. I don’t think there’s any active dislike but they probably weren’t all the close to begin with. Now that Sophie and Joe are getting divorced there’s no reason to play happy sister in laws anymore.
Except their children are first cousins. I hope the kids don’t get estranged over this. You can be friendly and cordial to keep them connected. If you don’t get along as people.
But I guess this whole unfollow thing is bigger than I realized in the adult world.
As long as Sophie doesn’t badmouth her in-laws to her kids I don’t see an issue. They will still have a relationship with their cousins through their dad even if Sophie opts out of Jonas family events. It may also get easier with time, but this divorce is like a month old and started with Sophie’s parenting getting dragged through the mud. I don’t blame her for not wanting any reminders of his family at the moment.
Honestly, the whole J-Wives and J-Sisters was part of the Jonas brand. Sophie is getting divorced so she’s no longer part of the brand. We don’t know what goes on in private but the way the Jonases have made their very family a brand feels icky to me, because that brandification of the family may just prove to make things difficult now when there’s a divorce with children involved. When family life and business get too intertwined things can go very wrong on so many levels when the family isn’t a cohesive unit.
ITA, this is the Occam’s razor option. They were sisters in law, anecdotal evidence throughout the years pointed to them having gotten along fine. Sophie and Joe divorced and it’s not a conscious uncoupling situation. Sophie will not be coming to Jonas family events in the future, for example. Priyanka is, understandably, in with the Jonas family. If the two married ins aren’t besties, this is probably a common occurrence with divorce in most families.
You are most likely correct but someone is trying to make a story out of this – and some people here are certainly swallowing the hook.
I’ve heard rumblings that Sophie was less than nice to Priyanka for some time. I have a feeling they only followed each other for appearances and now that Sophie and Joe are done it’s no longer needed.
Well Priyanka is obviously going to take the Jonas family side. She’s Indian, and we be like that lol. Loyalty is a thing. Your enemy is my enemy type of sh*t. They probably never liked each other to begin with…they are both actresses so maybe jealousy was an issue. I’d say Sophie is the better actress and probably more liked by the public.
Agreed except calling Sophie the better actress between the two is laughable and extreme Western navel gazing. Priyanka may not have shown off the full range of her chops in her Hollywood ventures but she’s a National Award winning actress in India and Sophie hasn’t done anything of note since GOT.
I have watched a couple episodes of Priyanka with Richard Madden in Quantico. She surprised me with how good she was and her diction is flawless. I could hear slips in Richard’s accent occasionally. Nothing from Priyanka. I tried hard, I really did. 😂
Agreed, this comment is kinda ewww. this has nothing to do with their talent. Priyanka is huge in her part of the world and i dint even know sophie because i didn’t watch GOT and I dont know her from anywhere else. They unfollowed each other because they didnt wanna follow each other and who knows if legally it’s better for Sophie at this time to keep away anybody close to her ex, who could potentially harm the issue of her divorce.
Ummm I grew up watching Bollywood movies ! Priyanka is an ok actress. Are people not allowed to have opinions here? I mean come on, Bollywood also hires actresses that can’t even speak Hindi and just dub their voices because they think the actresses are hot and men will lust for them…I’m looking at you Katrina Kaif ! Hollywood also has some crappy actresses, but I don’t think Sophie Turner is one of them.
Ridiculous.
I have another theory. Sophie doesn’t like Meghan, who is friendly with Priyanka. I see Sophie being that petty.
Girl.
I said what I said. I totally see Sophie being upset that her marriage crashed and burned and not the two non white women’s.
Also think there’s a level immaturity. Sophie has always struck me that way.
GIRL. Just no.
They will find LITERALLY any “connection” no matter how far-fetched, to bring Meghan into a post around here. It’s disconcerting.
I agree with you. It may not directly be about Meghan, but — Sophie, white woman who engages in anti-blackness and refuses to acknowledge the humanity of non-white women, is NOT the person I would want to be around my mixed-race daughter. Given what we’ve seen Sophie “like” in public, there’s no telling what kinds of comments or snide remarks she would be making in private.
Just because Joe treated her badly doesn’t mean Sophie’s a good person.
Maye the Jonas familly forced Priyanka into unfollow Sophie. Happened to me. My SIL wouldn’t let go and it became this huge family drama till I finally unfollowed. I am still very salty about it
Why didn’t you just unfollow your SIL? I get that it might make holidays uncomfortable. But come on. If she’s that pushy anyway. Holidays are probably already uncomfortable. Just because their family doesn’t mean you have to hang around them.
Priyanka would not unfollow because of her husband’s family prsssuring her to do so. Girl is close to 40 and this is petty and nobodybhas time for this when you have a life, have kids and things to do other that swipe on instagram
All those Jonas “boys” are soooo plain! What does anybody see in them? It’s a mystery.
I was thinking the same thing. Like foreheads for days, lol.
I look at Joe Jonas and think he smells funky and needs a bath. Neither of the others are prizes but they look like they shower.
Priyanka is in her 40’s and Sophie is in her 20’s. I doubt they were great friends to begin with.
Real Question: is there a software that tracks these unfollows!!??? Or is it the fans or do Instagram notify the media? its crazy how this is noticed.
+1!!
I’d like to know too. Lolz.. or do people just sit there and wait and see which celebs follow unfollow.
I read somewhere that Sophie is still following all Jonas family, even Joffrey. So, it is interesting that she only unfollowed Priyanka. There are many racist people predicting Nick & Priyanka divorce since they got married. Those people are now saying all the PR campaign against Sophie was conducted by Priyanka and that’s why Sophie unfollowed her. It is really crazy how white women always find a woman of color to blame. I think, there is no way they had a good relationship considering the racist posts Sophie was liking about Meghan and then joining the HBO show of the guy who got significant following with slut shaming posts about Meghan.
Priyanka was actually friendly with Sophie before she married into the family because they both filmed for projects in Montreal at the same time. They were close when their lives were similar as both working actresses on TV shows, but they seemed to have grown apart after Sophie got married. Sophie after marriage seemed to really cling to her childhood friends, rather than industry friends. So there was a big gap at concerts with Sophie with her friends in their early twenties and Priyanka friends in their thirties and forties.
I think it was a likely hard for Priyanka to see a younger Sophie get pregnant so easily at the time she was likely struggling and not being successful at becoming pregnant for herself. Priyanka was talking about having children as soon as she got married, but then people started to question when it didn’t happen for years and then it turned out they eventually went the surrogacy route. At the same time I think it was probably hard after what was likely an unplanned first pregnancy to see Priyanka working, while Sophie was also struggling to get significant roles post Game of Thrones and X-Men ending in box office disaster. Those are feelings on both ends I have seen a lot of women express about their sisters or sister-in-laws.
And then you also have Sophie married to the black sheep of the family where Priyanka is married to the favorite and most successful son. Contrary to speculation when they got engaged it became clear quickly that Priyanka also became the favorite daughter-in-law in part because she was very willing to include her in-laws in events. There’s probably a cultural aspect to that as well as far as English versus Indian family norms.
Following, unfollowing, these are public statements. Now the subject is open – why did you unfollow, blah, blah, blah? And then the petulant celebrity responses – why can’t people leave us in peace, why are you so judgemental, whose side are you on, team this, team that. So high school.
In the top photo of all of the wives together at some awards show, whatever Priyanka is wearing is doing her no favors. She is a very lovely woman but, wow, what a terrible outfit.
Also, they probably weren’t super friendly due to the age gap between them and living in different places, and with the divorce and bad blood, there is no reason to pretend they’re friends.
I don’t know if I see anything to be concerned with. They aren’t required to maintain a close relationship and just because they unfollow each other on social media it doesn’t mean that they don’t communicate in other ways. I would be interested in knowing if she also unfollowed her other SIL? That would be more revealing. The absence of mentioning the other SIL makes me wonder the purpose of this article? Is it a slight on Sophie or Priyanka? I was surprised by Priyanka and Nick initially but he seems like the more stable and mature of the two brothers. Also he is the more attractive and she isn’t what his fans likely expected because of her age and nationality, but they seem like a great couple. I saw an infomercial or interview where they were trying to explain the idea behind the brother’s and Priyanka’s new flavored popcorn and the dynamic between her and Nick and his brothers seems very solid. It reminded me that how we see people can sometimes come with perceptions that we have from other peoples opinions and not necessarily our own.
There were tabloid stories first in Indian tabloids (b/c i follow those too) and then the Western tabloids picked it up about Priyanka feeling conflicted about being caught in the middle and how much she adores Sophie.
People unfollow people all the time but I guess people really are following/tracking Sophie’s every move the fact that this is now a headline which honestly does not really warrant it.
As a fellow divorcee, sometimes it’s just too painful/triggering to have former family members in your feed. I stayed off all social media and froze my accounts for 2 years. It was just healthier for me than seeing my ex husbands family who I had been very close with. When I reactivated I unfollowed all of them. It’s still sad to me all these years later that we have no relationship but after a toxic relationship when people take sides, sometimes there’s no other way.
I’ll go out on a limb and view this as an act of self care by Sophie: I don’t want to see anything related to this man. Nobody wants to be ambushed by happy pictures of their ex on the timeline.
After reading a few comments on here from a couple of the regulars a month ago re Sophie, it really changed my perspective on her.
I never was 100% on Sophie’s side re their pending (or who knows what) divorce since Nick dismissed the petition. I think IMO it was his way to get to her because he wasn’t able to get a hold of her in the first place(which was my first thought also since the beginning).
I meant to say Joe above ⬆️ not Nick
Divorce is hard even if it’s a mutual decision. Even if you were the one who wanted out of the marriage. Priyanka reminds Sophie of her soon-to-be-ex since she is very much still ensconced in the family. Maybe something else happened, idk. People are allowed to not want to see other people? It happens between actual sisters all too often. I don’t judge either of them for it. And I’m not going to jump to any assumptions about it being about race.