Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner unfollowed each other on Instagram

When Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s divorce spilled out all over the gossip pages, I was surprised by how many people name-checked Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. People were saying “Priyanka better watch what happened to Sophie” and “will Nick and Priyanka divorce next?” While I’ve always found Priyanka and Nick to be an odd couple, Priyanka’s recent interviews have seemed a lot different – welcoming their daughter Malti and going through months of NICU medical drama actually strengthened Nick and Priyanka’s marriage. I think. I could be wrong, but the vibe between them seems like they’re doing well. I also think Nick is “the cute one,” the one most women crush on, and so they’re actually rooting for Nick and Priyanka to divorce.

For years, the Jonas wives tried to get along, to strange results. Priyanka and Sophie seemed to make an effort with each other for a time, but I’ll buy the idea that they were never that close. So this news comes as little surprise – Sophie has apparently unfollowed Pri. Sophie Turner appears determined for a clean break — and not just from her husband. The “Game of Thrones” star has spent the last month publicly navigating her divorce with singer Joe Jonas, and has now unfollowed her soon-to-be-ex-sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, on Instagram. The “Quantico” alum, who married Nick Jonas in 2018, is no longer following Turner, either. It’s not clear who unfollowed whom first, or what wrought the mutual unfollowing. Their digital dissolution has left fans on either side confused, as the self-described “J Sisters” previously appeared as close as actual siblings. Turner, who still follows Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas on Instagram, once raved about Chopra. “It’s also nice to have built-in girlfriends who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys’ lives are,” Turner told Elle in 2020. “We can relate on so many different levels. It’s like, thank God.”

[From HuffPo]

My guess is that it was one of two scenarios – either Priyanka didn’t advocate for Sophie within the Jonas family OR they had a falling out long before all of this and the divorce was just a convenient time to unfollow. Reportedly – I think it came from Us Weekly? – Priyanka didn’t want to take sides in Sophie and Joe’s divorce, and I could totally see Sophie holding a grudge. Or like I said, they never even got along that well in the first place. I’d love to know the backstory though. I feel like Priyanka has some good Jonas family gossip too.

