Crown Prince Frederik & Mary looked happy at a NYE event after the abdication news

Here are some photos from Denmark, where the Danish royals attended their annual New Year’s Eve dinner in Copenhagen. Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary returned to Denmark just before Christmas, after spending a few weeks in Australia with Mary’s friends and family. My point is that they were back in Denmark for a full week before Queen Margrethe announced her abdication in a NYE speech. Who knows what influenced the queen’s decision, but she seemed to be getting her house in order for much of the past year and a half. That being said, almost everyone is focused on the timing, specifically the detailed reporting throughout the fall about Frederik’s alleged affair with Genoveva Casanova in Spain. The British “royal experts” are pretty convinced that Margrethe is abdicating to save her son’s marriage.
Prince Frederik was photographed by Lecturas, a Spanish magazine, strolling around Madrid with Genoveva Casanova in November, visiting a Picasso exhibition and reportedly sharing an intimate dinner. The magazine published photographs that it said showed the Crown Prince leaving Ms Casanova’s apartment the morning after the alleged dinner date. The Danish royals have not commented on the reports.
The unexpected abdication of the queen could be a deliberate tactic to propel her son into the role of king and to put his marriage to Crown Princess Mary on a new footing, royal experts said.
“It’s possible that the Queen took this action because she would have been terrified of the marriage breaking up and the royal family losing Mary. It would have caused major problems. The Queen has always seen Mary as a tremendous asset,” said Phil Dampier, an author and commentator who has reported on the Danish royals for more than 20 years.
“It just seems an extraordinary coincidence that she should make this unexpected announcement just a couple of months after stories emerged of the Crown Prince supposedly having an affair. In two weeks’ time, the Prince and Princess will be pitched together as King and Queen and they will have to get on with it. The Queen may be thinking that they will patch up their differences and it will save their marriage.”
The abdication of Queen Margrethe, who was Europe’s longest-serving monarch after coming to the throne on the death of her father King Frederick IX in 1972, was entirely unexpected. In the past she had indicated that, like Elizabeth II, she regarded the role as a job for life. As recently as 2016, she had rejected the possibility of abdication. “It’s always been: you stay as long as you live. That’s what my father did and my predecessors. And the way I see it too,” she said.
Many Danes had expected her to remain monarch until her death. “It came completely out of the blue. I think a lot of Danes are quite shocked by it,” said Mr Dampier. “The Queen seemed to be in reasonable health. She suffered from back pain but had recently had an operation so you would think that would enable her to carry on in the role. It seems strange that it happened so soon after the rumours of an affair. The prince was known as a playboy in his youth – maybe she worried that he was going back to his old ways.”
[From The Telegraph]
All of this really makes me wonder what has been going down between Fred and Mary in recent months – Mary took the kids out of school early so they could travel to Australia, Mary was photographed looking sad and alone in Oz, Fred traveled to Oz separately. Did Mary threaten to divorce him? Did they come back to Denmark before Christmas convinced that this would be their final holiday together? And Margrethe was like “no, we can’t have that?”
In any case, Mary put her game face back on for the NYE dinner – she looked happy and ready to be queen consort. Maybe the abdication was just what their marriage needed.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Copenhagen, DENMARK – Danish Prince Frederik’s Aussie-born wife shines as the royal family turns out for the annual New Year’s dinner a day after reigning Queen Margrethe abdicated ‘to put her wayward son on the throne and save his marriage.
Princess Benedikte of Denmark and the entire Danish Royal family attended the annual New Year’s dinner and table for the government, the Speaker of the Danish Parliament, representatives of official Denmark, and the Court at Christian VII’s Palace at Amalienborg, Copenhagen, Denmark.
Pictured: Crown Princess Mary
BACKGRID USA 1 JANUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Copenhagen, DENMARK – Danish Prince Frederik’s Aussie-born wife shines as the royal family turns out for the annual New Year’s dinner a day after reigning Queen Margrethe abdicated ‘to put her wayward son on the throne and save his marriage.
Princess Benedikte of Denmark and the entire Danish Royal family attended the annual New Year’s dinner and table for the government, the Speaker of the Danish Parliament, representatives of official Denmark, and the Court at Christian VII’s Palace at Amalienborg, Copenhagen, Denmark.
Pictured: Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik
BACKGRID USA 1 JANUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Copenhagen, DENMARK – Danish Prince Frederik’s Aussie-born wife shines as the royal family turns out for the annual New Year’s dinner a day after reigning Queen Margrethe abdicated ‘to put her wayward son on the throne and save his marriage.
Princess Benedikte of Denmark and the entire Danish Royal family attended the annual New Year’s dinner and table for the government, the Speaker of the Danish Parliament, representatives of official Denmark, and the Court at Christian VII’s Palace at Amalienborg, Copenhagen, Denmark.
Pictured: Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik
BACKGRID USA 1 JANUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Copenhagen, DENMARK – Danish Prince Frederik’s Aussie-born wife shines as the royal family turns out for the annual New Year’s dinner a day after reigning Queen Margrethe abdicated ‘to put her wayward son on the throne and save his marriage.
Princess Benedikte of Denmark and the entire Danish Royal family attended the annual New Year’s dinner and table for the government, the Speaker of the Danish Parliament, representatives of official Denmark, and the Court at Christian VII’s Palace at Amalienborg, Copenhagen, Denmark.
Pictured: Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik
BACKGRID USA 1 JANUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Copenhagen, DENMARK – Danish Prince Frederik’s Aussie-born wife shines as the royal family turns out for the annual New Year’s dinner a day after reigning Queen Margrethe abdicated ‘to put her wayward son on the throne and save his marriage.
Princess Benedikte of Denmark and the entire Danish Royal family attended the annual New Year’s dinner and table for the government, the Speaker of the Danish Parliament, representatives of official Denmark, and the Court at Christian VII’s Palace at Amalienborg, Copenhagen, Denmark.
Pictured: Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik
BACKGRID USA 1 JANUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Copenhagen, DENMARK – Danish Prince Frederik’s Aussie-born wife shines as the royal family turns out for the annual New Year’s dinner a day after reigning Queen Margrethe abdicated ‘to put her wayward son on the throne and save his marriage.
Princess Benedikte of Denmark and the entire Danish Royal family attended the annual New Year’s dinner and table for the government, the Speaker of the Danish Parliament, representatives of official Denmark, and the Court at Christian VII’s Palace at Amalienborg, Copenhagen, Denmark.
Pictured: Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik
BACKGRID USA 1 JANUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
She doesn’t look happy, she looks trapped.
Mmm, Crown Princess Mary looks somewhat appeased, at least for now. Since a lot of Fred’s appeal for her, was his royal status, let’s not kid ourselves that she’s not salivating after finally having the ultimate crown placed on her head. She’s been ably working very, very hard for it for a very long time, eh! 👑 👸
Royal life is the NEW HOLLYWOOD, pretend, pretend, pretend 🤣🤣🤣
Agreed – there’s no happiness in the eyes in these photos.
As an aside did Mary get fillers in her cheeks? Something is off. Her face looks fuller but she is slimmer than ever in that dress unless she’s got some serious shapewear on under that gown.
hmm, I don’t think Mary is slimmer than ever, she’s put on a few pounds and it shows. I think she looks stunning, although I also think she looks strained and not really happy.
There appears to be a bit of sadness in her eyes. However, Mary looks impeccable as usual. She seems regal and stiff-upper-lipped. After all, Mary was always good at the job from Day 1. She hit the ground running right from the start.
It’s awful for her, really. I hope she has good people around her and doesn’t go the Charlene route.
That velvet dress is so gorgeous it made me gasp.
Agreed! And fits the occasion perfectly too
It’s fabulous!! She looks gorgeous!!
It’s almost got medieval vibes.
I thought the same! Gorgeous dress. They both look a bit not like they normally do – if that makes sense.
The clutch is where my eye is – anyone have an ID on that clutch she is carrying?
@Seraphina, Royal Fashion Police on IG says the clutch is by J. Furmani.
I know the press is obsessed about Kate ‘recycling’ when she really doesn’t. But Mary has worn this dress many many times over the years – it was first worn as a maternity dress then she was pregnant with one of her elder children and she’s had it remade after.
What they call recycling is what normal people call wearing something. Of course, with normal people it isn’t many times over years; it’s many times over weeks or months.
Yes, it is absolutely gorgeous. The color, the fit. Add in that tiara. Wow!
Totally agree @lolalola it is gorgeous. She looks so regal in it. Whatever may be going on behind closed doors in that dress she conveys the Disney image of a queen.
I am definitely not cut out for the life of a Royal wife to a cheating husband. I don’t condone cheating. I could never or would never forgive and I definitely wouldn’t or couldn’t put it aside to be queen. I am worth more than that . Royal or peasant . No to cheating spouses
Yeah, it’s insane to me. The impact on your kids between a) feeling guilt that the cheated on parent stayed “for you” despite their own unhappiness, and b) in this family, we value the appearance of happiness more than your feelings of happiness. Awful.
Mary and Kate are same , they wont leave no matter what. Only thing mary got upset because her fairy tale romances she used to sell for magazine , got blow up in her face. She got public humiliation and no matter what people wont respect these woman no more. Its 2024 nobody is holding hostage and you choose to stay for money and status. Her game is laid bare to the world.
So Frederik cost Mary the respect of the public? I.e. a man cheats and a woman must take the fall? Another take might be, a woman was betrayed (assuming she did not consent to an open relationsship), trust her to deal with that crisis in a manner she finds fitting. Mary invested her entire life into the Danish royal family, she worked very hard from the beginning and holds the respect of the Danish public for exactly that. Her husband cheats and so she has to give up what she worked so hard for for 20 years? I think that’s her choice. Take your thinly veiled mysogyny and stuff it, love.
Word to everything you worte.
Wow, whitewashing of mary is quite something. Mary was side chick and fred cheated on his girlfriend with mary . Then she was promoted to wife. Also mary was the one said she will never put up with cheating. You should look at facts and see for yourself before accusing anyone of misogyny. Mary doesn’t even respect herself when she went out for other royals and only drunk Fred slept with her. She broke the girl code, not go after other woman men. She doesn’t get any respect.
Oh my goodness, thank you Godiva. Why is everyone condemning Mary? Why should she give up her life because her husband allegedly cheated? Everyone compromises in relationships and those who say they don’t are either liars or lonely. Just because you and/or I wouldn’t stay doesn’t mean Mary has to leave. More power to her, hopefully Mary gets what she wants from the situation.
They are not remotely the same.
Also – we don’t dislike Kate for staying married to William. We dislike her because she’s in a unique and incredible position to create immense positive change for so many people and she can’t be bothered to even show up on time.
Mary is hard working and has a number of passion projects and areas on which she does a tremendous amount of excellent work.
Kate does not. Kate doesn’t care about anyone but herself. She’s short sighted and cruel.
Are they the same because they both married princes? And apparently both princes cheat?
Again no. Kate is from England. But she does have the specter of her late mother in law that they offed to make her cautious about leaving.
Mary is from Australia. Do you think she can pick up the royal heirs and just move back home? That if she gets a divorce she will have nearly the same access and say regarding her children? No the answer is no.
British tabloids have an incredibly narrow viewpoint and can only view events in the rest of the world through their own limited experience. Since W&K have a struggle marriage and W is demanding to be king NOW, they assume the same for everyone else.
Mary may be fine with the side pieces but angry about how carelessly and openly he was carrying on. Perhaps their marriage is rock solid and has no bearing on the Queen’s decisions about her own life and remaining years in this earth?
Come on now. Their marriage is NOT rock solid, when he was so casual and careless about seeing another woman, and getting caught red-handed. Even if Mary knew and was giving Fred a pass (prior to the humiliating public revelations), she surely had strict conditions attached, eh!
I don’t know. If you’re mad that your husband was flagrantly open with his side piece and you’re publicly humiliated, I’d say that you have a struggle marriage.
Pinkosaurus, I sort of agree with you. Mary’s viewpoint on her situation is probably not the same as Kate’s.
According to rumor (or has this been substantiated?), the DRF didn’t want to pay the Spanish tabloids to quash the pix and Fredrik cheating story. The Spanish tabloids and the British tabloids have a similar MO that is not how the Euro tabloids (can) function. So it’s interesting that, “ The British “royal experts” are pretty convinced that Margrethe is abdicating to save her son’s marriage.” I don’t believe that the DRF thinks that way. And the Danes seemed not as distressed by Frederik as the Brits would be by William. So is this a BM message to Peggington?
My thoughts exactly, Pinkosaurus. I was surprised to see the British press on this. I also couldn’t help but wonder, vis a vis the coordination between the palaces and the press which was implicitly uncovered in Harry’s recent trial, if it is in fact the BRF’s talking points we are seeing? Sour grapes, from a royal family ripe with scandals, about another royal family that is not as scandal-ridden and very popular with their people? I may be wrong. But whatever really happened in their marriage, I am certain this has been under way since before the slimming down, and I fear the queen is much more ill than she lets on.
Who knows maybe it was she wanted to make sure no mistress became queen or maybe she didn’t want to do the queen thing anymore and wanted a much earned retirement. Mary and Fredrick did look happy. If he is a cheater I don’t think this will stop him from cheating it just may be harder to do know.
She is breathtaking in these pics, and according to one of the tabloids this is the 6th time she has worn this dress.
Mary definitely knows how to wear her jewelry. Absolutely adore her tiara, earrings and all the rest. She wears the right amount, not overdone.
Wow, okay. 😳 Next level way to save a marriage. 👀 The adulterer’s mother, who happens to be Queen of Denmark (the oldest known monarchy), abdicates the throne to make her daughter-in-law happy, as Queen Consort. I guess hooray, we’ll get to see another coronation this year, Denmark-style!
Can you guys just hear and visualize the raging, incandescent fury of Peg at KP. 🤪🫣😉😂
No coronation , just parliament announcement and fed took oath, checkout nether land and Spain, no coronation like chuck.
@water; the dutch king had a coronation
Sorry i confused with Luxembourg.
They won’t be doing a big public ceremony, so no coronation.
Aww, shucks! 🤷🏽♀️ Well, at least there will be some kind of ceremonial oath-taking and photo-calls on the day, without all the overdone British-style gaudy embellishments, elaborate military processionals with long robes and store-bought tiaras (😜), plus the pretend anointing by God. 🙄
Lots of people on here have said that the relationship between these two started with an affair. If that is true, why anyone would think this behaviour would then end is beyond me. I guess a life of shiny things is worth it to some folks.
A life time of shiny things, privilege beyond anything we will comprehend and power. Power as well.
These royal “experts” are being messy boots and saying what they can’t say about William and Kate. Personally i think it’s more to do with her health because i disagree; she did not look healthy. In her speech she talked about spinal surgery and indicated she might need another one. And the whole title ordeal makes a lot more sense now. She was preparing things for her son
Of course she looked happy, she’s going to be Queen Consort in two weeks.
Yep, and it won’t be too far off from Mary’s 52nd birthday, on February 5th. Cool 52nd birthday present, I guess. 🤔 🎂 👑
But technically couldn’t a king and queen still separate and divorce? I’m guessing this makes it harder but isn’t it still possible?
It is and i fail to see how the whole “she did this because of the cheating scandal” argument makes sense. As King Fredrick can do what he wants and there is nothing Margrethe can hold over her sons head to make him behave. So if he wants to philander he can philander to his hearts content. He wouldn’t be the first king and he definitely won’t be the last
Yeah I don’t think this is about the cheating. Timing wise it seems like it could be but this is too big a step to take to…..what, tell frederik he can’t get divorced? I think it’s more likely she was planning this for a while and it’s just how the timing shakes out.
@Chloe, it’s def a valid assumption, like it or not. For sure, the timing at this moment seems apropos to saving the marriage. Several things can be true at the same time, eh.
Queen Margrethe indeed may have recently been rethinking her ‘never abdicate’ stance due in large part to her health concerns. With the prospect of additional surgery, and unforeseen future additional physical complications, she may have been thinking about this for awhile. In fact, the cutting back on the titles for her second son Joachim’s children, may have been part of her paving the way to abdicate for Fred.
With the recent unsettling public revelations of Frederik’s wandering scepter (😜), Queen Margrethe may have decided to move up the timing of a decision she has been considering in light of a desire to perhaps have the luxury of recuperating from more surgery with a lighter schedule. Plus, she now has the opportunity to concentrate on her lifelong creative projects, while also enjoying seeing her son and beloved daughter-in-law in their magisterial roles.
Henry VIII managed divorce.
Mary always looks fabulous – girlfriend knows how to rock the bling and she does work. If she’s had work done she needs to pass on the deets to Mumbles who looks like she’s being getting a 3 for 1 deal alongside Ma and Pippa.
Yeah, Mary and Fred in their 50s look younger than W&K here!
Fred look same but you should look at mary unedited photo. She is same as kate with botox and filler.
Yeah, @water, she definitely uses botox and fillers but she’s also a decade older than Kate and despite all that, she looks much better than Kate in the unedited photos
As for her fearing that Frederik may be returning to his “playboy” ways, my guess is that he never left them. This is who he is and being king will make affairs easier, not more difficult.
P.S. Mary is gorgeous and so is that velvet gown. Frederik is such a fool.
I do not know what to think but I am leaning more on the side that she had this planned considering that her younger son is no longer in the picture. This looks like it was calculated and planned out more than anything and if it keeps Mary happy – well that’s icing on the cake.
Maybe this is what the Queen wanted; for them to look happy at her retirement instead of being gleeful at her funeral like the Brits.
^^ 🫡 🤣😂😆🤫
They look happy? OK, I guess…I remember Mary’s face more than a month ago during the Spanish royal visit when the affair rumors started…she seemed embarrassed and couldn’t fake it…Anyway, the show must go on, obviously..thus the happy faces…
I think it’s health concerns but also seeing the hot mess express of the UK Royal family might have made her reconsider her plan to never abdicate. The Spanish and Dutch royal families seem much better positioned with younger more popular kings and queens. Having your heir wait for your death into his mid-70s and then restarting the whole ‘waiting for an old parent to die’ watch isn’t very exciting and not great for family relations. think William is a horrible person (and will be a terrible king) but from many aspects the monarchy might be more popular with him and Kate on the throne.
More popular?! How so? 🙄 Cain and Mumbles, aka Willnot and Cannot, have always been deathly boring, even way back-in-the-day when many of us thought they were at least decent humans, albeit lazy and work-shy.
She was a lifer – she said in 2023 she would remain until her death, so something must have shaken her so much she decided abdicating was the way to go.
It seems abdicating is becoming the way to go, so to speak. It takes the morbidity out of the whole “ascension to the throne”
Mary looked like the cat who’d got the cream at the new year event. Regardless of the state of her marriage, she’s got the big prize that makes being a royal spouse worthwhile.
I think that health wise there is a lot more going on with the Queen, that back operation could have thrown up things that weren’t expected. I remember our late Queen in the UK, and being told she is resting, or has back and mobility problems, when in fact she had bone cancer.
As for her abdication, there is no way that that will “save” marriage, all you will have is a king who tries to be more discreet (but fails), and a queen who in the press varies from day to day as either an object of pity, or someone they pour scorn on for putting up with it.
You can bet your life that bully and inaction barbie are rubbing their hands with glee, and making sure there are newspaper articles about this all over Charlie’s office and in his red box!!! Stand by for more war of the Windsors.
Pegs and Triple K must be fit to be tied! Dogshit Charlie could last another 20 years. What a hot mess both Pegs and KKKhate will be in 20 years! They already look far older than they really are.
Pegs wants that fancy hat right NOW, dammit. DS Charlie better watch his back!