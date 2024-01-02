“Predictably, Cardi B & Offset have probably already reconciled” links

Predictably, it seems like Cardi B & Offset reconciled over the holidays, although they haven’t announced anything yet. [Hollywood Life]
Kristin Chenoweth got covid over the holidays. [Seriously OMG]
Kristen Stewart will be honored at Sundance. [LaineyGossip]
People are raving about Zac Efron in The Iron Claw. [Pajiba]
The best & worst looks of 2023. [Go Fug Yourself]
John Waters’ top 10 films of 2023. I didn’t expect some of these. [OMG Blog]
Andy Cohen was scammed out of a lot of money. [JustJared]
What were the best beefs of 2023? [Jezebel]
The fashion critics’ favorite looks of 2023. [RCFA]
T&L’s podcast about the end of The Crown. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Thrifters dream about finding stuff like this. [Buzzfeed]
Sigh…Cardi. I’m sure it’s difficult with children involved.
Ok, thank you for the update. Next time, let’s not waste precious Celebitchy real eastate on Cardi and Offset rel/ship status, they are so predictable at this point.
Why do wealthy women stay?
Cardi has the $$ no?
Or is all the relationship stuff BS for PR?
in the words of Ms. Jhene Aiko, “i dont need you, i dont need u, i dont need u, but i waaaaant you”
Who knows how much their money and assets are intertwined. Or if there was a pre-nup or not.
Andy Cohen scammed you say? The dildo of karma rarely arrives lubed, you lousy douche.
So Jennifer Love Hewitt had a tough year? I’ll tell you what a tough year is Jennifer, finding out you have cancer on New Year’s Day. Put that in your pipe and smoke it.
@ Jaded -I’m so sorry.