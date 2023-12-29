Princess Kate spent £159,040 on clothes & glittery headpieces in 2023

This was Kate’s first full year as Princess of Wales, carrying the same tortured title as the late mother-in-law she never met. Diana was a humanitarian icon, an iconoclast, the proverbial mouse who roared. Diana was also a fashion icon who went from prim English rose to big-shoulder Dynasty ‘80s through the cleaner, more minimalist ‘90s looks. Kate has tried cosplaying Diana, cosplaying QEII and cosplaying her sister-in-law, all to no avail. Kate simply doesn’t have her own style, her own look, and she spends hundreds of thousands of pounds every year trying to figure out what her style should be. Except this year, she ended up wearing tons of repeats, which caused some lowkey discussion about whether Kate’s husband cut her clothing budget now that it’s coming out of his Duchy of Cornwall pockets. All of which to say, Kate really did spend less money on clothes this year than she did in 2022.

The Princess of Wales saw the value of her wardrobe decrease during 2023, after showcasing an extravagant collection of garments worth £176,664 in 2022. Kate, 41, has worn new clothing and accessories totalling £159,040.28 over the past 12 months, including a host of ball gowns and glittering jewels for royal engagements.

It marks the royal’s second most expensive year to date, with a host of new outfits on show – beating 2017 when she wore £119,000 of new outfits.

The future Queen has also continued to recycle some of her old favourites, as well as donning pieces from affordable high street stores, such as Hobbs, Zara and LK Bennett.

As expected, she displayed her most expensive outfit while attending the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, opting for a bespoke Alexander McQueen dress and headpiece, made in collaboration with Jess Collett – estimated to be worth £3,000 and £32,000 respectively.

The King is understood to cover the costs of Kate’s closet for ‘work-related’ engagements through his official household budget, but it is not clear whether the Princess always pays full price for outfits or receives discounts.

In 2021, the royal slashed the sum of her new wardrobe, wearing just £48,845 worth of new clothing. This year’s total has also increased from 2020, when she wore £93,914 of new clothing, and 2019, when she wore £103,075 worth of clothing.

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s funny that she spent that much because she didn’t go on any royal tours this year, and to many of the red-carpet events, she repeated evening gowns which were already in her closet. That coronation headpiece should not have cost £32,000 either – that’s insane. It was some Home Ec project made with a glue gun and glitter. It’s also an insane number considering how many times she just wore pantsuits or somewhat casual clothes. Hm. Also: I don’t think Charles pays for her clothes anymore? William should be paying for her stuff from the Duchy of Cornwall funds, just as Charles did when he was PoW.

  1. seaflower says:
    December 29, 2023 at 7:35 am

    Funding her parents maybe?

    • Jais says:
      December 29, 2023 at 8:22 am

      Right? Does she have to provide receipts or can she pocket some of that money?

      • Snuffles says:
        December 29, 2023 at 8:25 am

        Had the same thought. I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s been skimming off the top for years. Embezzling money.

    • acha says:
      December 29, 2023 at 8:26 am

      You’ve got it in one, seaflower. I was really wondering how her parents are getting by, and despite the clothing expenditure that is more than my yearly salary, she’s not showing the results. Bet you anything half that budget went to her parents.

  2. Susan Collins says:
    December 29, 2023 at 7:35 am

    All that money to look bad. Some fashionista she isn’t. She could have donated half and still dressed bad.

    • Smart&Messy says:
      December 29, 2023 at 7:50 am

      Allocating some of that money to pay a good stylist and tayloring would go a long way for sure.

      • paddingtonjr says:
        December 29, 2023 at 8:12 am

        @Smart&Messy, this is what annoys me the most about Kate’s clothes. So many stores in the US offer stylist, personal shopper and/or tailoring services for their (normal, everyday) customers. Certainly, someone who is spending more than $200,000 on clothing and accessories could find someone to help her find clothes that are appropriate, fit well and are flattering. Even if she brought in her lookbooks, a competent stylist could help her find outfits that are influenced by Diana, QE II and Meghan, yet totally Kate. Even Diana and QEII, and I suspect Meghan, had someone (a friend, a stylist, magazines) that helped define their styles. Kate could have been a fashion icon like Diana or had a signature look like QEII, but she’s too lazy to put in the work and too vapid to have her own sense of self.

      • HeatherC says:
        December 29, 2023 at 8:23 am

        @paddingtonjr That’s the worst part. So much of her stuff is bespoke which means it was altered just for her and she still can’t get it right. She could have THE best stylist and THE best tailor but if she and her pimp momma overrule them, it’s all for naught.

    • LivingDesert says:
      December 29, 2023 at 9:52 am

      But even good “dressing bad” takes knowledge of style & fashion & what one can get away with (or not). I hope that makes sense. In this case… there’s nothing there. It seems to be a combination of no sense of style and some deep seated repulsion to use (professional) help in getting dressed in a way which is at least flattering with a hint of personal style.

      Which by the way can be achieved for much less than the budget mentioned here. We all know it, because we all do it.

  3. Kristen from MA says:
    December 29, 2023 at 7:36 am

    I’d expect the bespoke McQueen dress to cost £32,000 and the headpiece to cost £3,000 (still a rip-off).

    • SAS says:
      December 29, 2023 at 7:49 am

      Yeah, it drives me nuts when they estimate her bespoke outfits with a similar off-the-rack look from the designer. There’s no way she’s getting bespoke McQueen (or any of her other faves for that matter) for less than £10,000 a piece.

    • Sam says:
      December 29, 2023 at 7:50 am

      Thought that too…

      BTW DM just outright lies!!! The “research” is just ridiculous!
      Only clothes that were identifiable were counted and all costume made clothes were NOT counted. Her 2 coronation dresses were costume made and fashion bloggers say that one dress cost at least 75,000 € / $ / £ !!!!
      So together about 150,000 €!!! And she probably wore a lot of other costume made clothes this year and that’s a total of at least €200,000 more.

      Can you believe these lies?? And I don’t even want to get started on how DM reports on Meghan’s clothing costs.. just disgusting.

    • seaflower says:
      December 29, 2023 at 7:53 am

      I had a look on the milliners site and there was a bespoke “crown” in gold leather for approx 4,000GBP. https://www.jesscollettmilliner.com/collections/couture-hats/products/the-golden-crown

      • kirk says:
        December 29, 2023 at 8:19 am

        Jess Collett golden leather leaves looked fairly similar to the actual silvered thing Kitty wore. Noticed people are selling $78.25 Kitty facsimiles on Etsy.

    • Smart&Messy says:
      December 29, 2023 at 7:55 am

      £32000 for the tinfoil tiara??? What the hell was it made off? I do have a glue gun in the junk drawer, I should start a side hustle.

      • B says:
        December 29, 2023 at 9:49 am

        Their excuse for journalism is pretty sloppy. I think it’s entirely possible the numbers got switched and no one caught it before it went to press.

        But also, the reported total, for someone actually doing a lot of appearances, and in labels that most of us can only dream of…… I suspect the Kardashians exceed that each by a significant portion.

    • First comment says:
      December 29, 2023 at 7:57 am

      I can’t believe that this headpiece costs £32,000..no way…there must be some sort of agreement between Kate and representative of McQueen to share the money…it’s not gold!!! Where’s the indignation? Anyway, this year’s budget was heading to a new record till the coronation (remember, two identical white dresses for it, that I’m sure aren’t both calculated, not to mention the bespoke items).. obviously, someone advised her to tone down her spending, that’s why she wore mostly repeats after summer break (you know, economical crisis)…we would probably see her new 🛍 next year…

  4. Amy Bee says:
    December 29, 2023 at 7:36 am

    Kate’s total is only lower this year because she didn’t go on any royal tours and the DM has it wrong, her wardrobe is funded by her husband not Charles.

  5. Inge says:
    December 29, 2023 at 7:38 am

    Second most expensive year to date, and still lazy AF.

    How many of these are near identical white dresses or different colour versions of the same thing?

    • Chloe says:
      December 29, 2023 at 7:59 am

      She has worn near identical pieces that we bought completely new which is a waste of money and i don’t understand why she does it. Also, if you take the amount of money she spent and divide it by the total of her engagements this year she spends nearly £1300 per engagement.

      Reply
        December 29, 2023 at 8:25 am

        Aren’t some of her engagement numbers just phone calls or bts meetings? That would change that number.

      • Becks1 says:
        December 29, 2023 at 9:07 am

        @chloe I was thinking of the cost per engagement as well. If you figure some of those engagements are phone calls or non photographed meetings, then she really did spend more than 1300/appearance. That’s without factoring repeats.

        That’s a lot of money to look that bad.

  6. Steph says:
    December 29, 2023 at 7:42 am

    She did less events than thousands spent on clothes. Brits are crazy accepting that.

  7. Nikomikaelx says:
    December 29, 2023 at 7:43 am

    Eh, theres lots of fashion talk on this site, so we all know that custom / one of a kind clothing etc can cost ridiculous amounts for us mortals.

    But i dont think we should mock the designer just because we dont like Kate.

    But yeah, im just saying that if i had that much money for my ONE YEAR supply of clothes i would look much better. You can tell That Kate doesnt really know her style so she just throws lots of money on it hoping that expensive = stylish.

    Hope everybody had nice holidays and will have, even a little bit better year on 2024. (2023 was pretty bad for humanity as a whole.)

    • ShazBot says:
      December 29, 2023 at 8:25 am

      But I don’t think this total accounts for all the bespoke pieces does it? I thought they just added up the costs of what they could identify, so it’s actually more when you add in bespoke.
      Wild that she spent that much when she repeated so many gowns and didn’t go on a tour. That’s actually embarrassing considering she knocked it out of the park once the whole year?

      • Nikomikaelx says:
        December 29, 2023 at 8:31 am

        Completely agree with you!
        I was talking specifically about the cost of the headpiece in my comment.
        The total amount is ridiculous, even if it would have been more “work” busy.

        Its funny that they always remind that Kate wears zara etc once in a while as if shes saving money?

  8. kirk says:
    December 29, 2023 at 7:47 am

    DailyFail thinks Zara is high street fashion?

    • seaflower says:
      December 29, 2023 at 7:55 am

      High St in UK is mall in US.

      • SarahCS says:
        December 29, 2023 at 8:12 am

        I did not know that! So what would ‘high street’ refer to in the US?

        I used to travel to the US regularly for work and I loved the subtle language differences (I had a few looks of horror when I asked where the toilets were before I knew to ask for restrooms).

      • seaflower says:
        December 29, 2023 at 8:33 am

        I think the word high would translate to a top end/high end designers.

      • SarahCS says:
        December 29, 2023 at 8:47 am

        Oh! Yes, definitely the opposite to the way we use the term, thanks @seaflower.

      • February pisces says:
        December 29, 2023 at 9:25 am

        High street is like the shops you would find in a shopping mall. Affordable and mass produced, like H&M or forever 21.

  9. hanna says:
    December 29, 2023 at 7:49 am

    i loved her coronation outfit and headpiece. she looked like bitchy regal queen personified. if there’s any time to spend money i don’t have problem with is the coronation, bc it’s literally the reason they exist…to do these pomp and circumstance events for the country and marks a cultural event. whether the UK needs that and the institution is another discussion. if she looked shabby and didn’t wear expensive stuff, that would literally defeat the point. the rest of her wardrobe was half hits and half misses so I don’t get the cost.

    • Chloe says:
      December 29, 2023 at 8:02 am

      No shade to the designer of the headpiece but in my opinion it looked like a tinfoil mess on top of her head and it was a waste of money. Had she simply worn a tiara from the royal collection the look would have been more regal. And it would have cost nothing

    • Haylie says:
      December 29, 2023 at 9:05 am

      Oh, yes. Kate’s Koronation Kkanrobe in white suited her well. All she was missing was the hood.

      It takes so little to whitewash this racist. So very little.

      Reply
      December 29, 2023 at 9:09 am

      If Kate had any plans to rewear that coronation headpiece…why not? But it was likely spent for that one day and is too cheap to be put on display as if it were a work of art. They’d be forced to admit that it’s rhinestones glued to stencil leaves!

      And sadly, Kate looked very much like a woman desperate to look regal because she herself is not.

  10. Kittenmom says:
    December 29, 2023 at 8:02 am

    That tacky coronation headpiece is the gift that keeps on giving. Makes me laugh every time I see that piece of crap. Somehow highlights her vile “evil queen” persona to a t.

  11. Nic919 says:
    December 29, 2023 at 8:03 am

    There is a royal fashion blog saying this total is under valuing things and that a few custom pieces aren’t even included. There was a new dress for the coronation portrait not included along with the low balling of the bespoke outfits, which are many.

    She’s always spent like crazy but they pretend it’s ok despite the fact she does nothing of substance.

    It was only low in 2021 because many things were still in lockdown.

    • SAS says:
      December 29, 2023 at 8:11 am

      Do you know of any sites that do their own research/ estimate? So many of them have catalogued every public outfit- they would surely get a lot of attention by posting a more well researched estimate than the DM.

      But of course, what fan page would ever do it.

      • Nic919 says:
        December 29, 2023 at 9:03 am

        I think it was royal insta blog who pointed out the missing amounts. There are screen caps below the tweet from Kaiser about this post.

        Some of the fashion blogs are simply mouthpieces but a few of them dig deeper.

    • Becks1 says:
      December 29, 2023 at 9:10 am

      And look at how much she spent in 2020 when she spent half the year in lockdown.

      Reply
    December 29, 2023 at 8:06 am

    Rewearing clothing is NOT recycling. It’s not even that thrifty if you rewear only every few years.

  13. L84Tea says:
    December 29, 2023 at 8:08 am

    I could have easily predicted this. Now that QE2 is gone, it’s a free for all in that joint. What little shame any of them had while she was still living has evaporated.

  14. Nikomikaelx says:
    December 29, 2023 at 8:11 am

    ALSO, i dont know if this has been done, or if it is even allowed by their “rules”, but it would be cool if they auctioned some of the old gowns, jewellery, especially one of a kind custom thins she doesnt wear anymore and give the money to charity.

    I personally have never understood the love for royals, but im sure there would be huge amount of people willing to pay crazy money to own something Kate has worn.

    • Lemons says:
      December 29, 2023 at 9:13 am

      I learned on a French channel that Diana was one of the first high profile “celebrities” to auction her clothes off like this for charity. I thought that was crazy, but she was very smart in her day. I can’t imagine Kate doing anything like this…Camilla doesn’t have the wardrobe for it. Maybe Beatrice and Eugenie, but they aren’t high profile enough. Kate is the only candidate among working royals but she would probably hate the idea of parting with her clothes.

      • Nikomikaelx says:
        December 29, 2023 at 9:25 am

        Yeah, i wouldnt hold out my breath with Kate haha. It would be so easy basic good pr for them too, i swear to god that their pr person (if they have one) hates them.

  15. Lulu says:
    December 29, 2023 at 8:11 am

    A headpiece costing 30-40k should come from a jeweler, not a clothing designer. Something seems off.

    • SarahCS says:
      December 29, 2023 at 8:16 am

      Everything about these people is off. Grift thy name is royalty.

    • MinorityReport says:
      December 29, 2023 at 8:30 am

      Re-read that passage. Ugly dress was 32k, ugly headpiece was 3k.

      • Jais says:
        December 29, 2023 at 9:17 am

        I did go back and read that section and it still seems to say the dress is 3,000 and the head piece 32,000 based on the sequence in the sentence. Maybe it’s incorrect but there’s no way of knowing based on the writing.

      • kirk says:
        December 29, 2023 at 9:53 am

        “bespoke Alexander McQueen dress and headpiece, made in collaboration with Jess Collett – estimated to be worth £3,000 and £32,000 respectively.”
        dress = 3k;
        headpiece = 32k

    • FancyPants says:
      December 29, 2023 at 8:33 am

      You’re right, smells like the Sarah Huckabee Sanders $20K podium situation… so who owns the company that spray-painted that headband?

    • Lulu says:
      December 29, 2023 at 10:04 am

      I was actually thinking it’s a bit of enbiggening as Keen looked foolish in that craft project.

  16. SarahCS says:
    December 29, 2023 at 8:15 am

    I totally agree that this is a low ball estimate of her wardrobe costs and we’re not even touching on her wigs and ‘maintenance’. Granted the wigs look cheap AF but it all costs (taxpayer) money.

  17. Eurydice says:
    December 29, 2023 at 8:16 am

    Yeah, I don’t know about these numbers. Even when wearing a specific designer dress, Kate will have it changed in some way. Like the recent blue dress with the cape sleeves – they changed the neckline completely and added the sparkly “collar.” You can’t do that to an existing dress – a whole new one has to be made to her specifications and that’s got to cost.

    • SAS says:
      December 29, 2023 at 8:28 am

      Exactly. The amount of custom clothes she wears (has to be at least 15 appearances per year), along with the rest of her designer stuff, I don’t believe she’s had a wardrobe under $500,000 a year for a while.

  18. FancyPants says:
    December 29, 2023 at 8:26 am

    Whether the true price might be slightly lower or higher, no matter how you slice it this doofus costs the UK more than £10000 per official engagement.

  19. M says:
    December 29, 2023 at 8:28 am

    I just came to laugh at the Cousin Itt wig again. That thing is ridiculous.

  20. Dr. Mrs. The Monarch says:
    December 29, 2023 at 8:29 am

    So much money spent on hats and wigs that hide her face. At public events. Where she is representing the monarchy. Using taxpayer funds.

    Piles of money spent on designer clothes that are hidden beneath cloaks and coats. Money wasted on new jewelry by a family that has a dragon’s hoard of gold and gemstones.

    Sure, she rewears a few things here and there, but at this point a family of five could probably comfortably live in the space dedicated to her clothes.

  21. Jay says:
    December 29, 2023 at 8:32 am

    It’s interesting that the DM is claiming Charles is still funding her wardrobe! Even William’s biggest supporters think he’s stingy with that duchy money, heh.

    My theory is that the tinfoil tiara may have cost so much because it was a rush job – until a few weeks before the coronation, there was still confusion over who would or wouldn’t be wearing crowns, and there were likely negotiations going on behind the scenes. I still don’t see the point of wearing it – it made her look like a queen in a pantomime.

  22. Ameerah M says:
    December 29, 2023 at 8:39 am

    Royal Stylewatch on IG actually shows that she spent MORE this year than in any other year in recent history. The Daily Mail fudged the numbers! They omitted MULTIPLE Couture pieces that were bespoke – which costs 20-40k EACH. So yeah…she has been spent TONS of money on individual custom made items this year.

  23. Laura D says:
    December 29, 2023 at 8:57 am

    The Claire’s Accessory tiara is the only time I thought Kate looked remotely regal. It showed the whole world that she was ready to take on her role of the evil Queen of realm. She really did look scarier than anything Disney could have conjured up. I could picture her looking in the mirror on Conanation day and demanding to know “who is the fairest of them all” and being relieved that Meghan’s image didn’t appear back at her.

    • Nic919 says:
      December 29, 2023 at 9:11 am

      The hilarious thing is that she looked so self satisfied wearing that craft crown. But at least now we have more evil Disney queen memes to add to the list.

    • Jais says:
      December 29, 2023 at 9:20 am

      The evil queen was just relieved that Meghan didn’t attend the coronation bc she would have looked 10 years younger.

  24. A Guest says:
    December 29, 2023 at 9:07 am

    That peach pantsuit with a white belt and white heels is very “ladies of a certain age who live in The Villages in Florida”.
    🙄

  25. Barbara says:
    December 29, 2023 at 9:20 am

    She should wear flats or lower heels once in a while. Her feet look positively tortured.

  26. JanetDR says:
    December 29, 2023 at 9:28 am

    I keep wondering who is responsible for getting her clothing from where it is kept? No way is there enough room at Adelaide. There must be whole rooms of nothing but coat dresses somewhere.

    • Libra says:
      December 29, 2023 at 10:06 am

      I have had the same thought! With her multiple homes how does she know what pieces are where? Could this be why she appears to have multiple outfits that all look alike?? Is there a mistress of the wardrobe that catalogues it all?

  27. Chantal1 says:
    December 29, 2023 at 9:30 am

    What bs! The truckload of glitter for Special K’s con-anation tin foil tiara alone cost that much. Unless KP “forgot” to include an extra zero – or two.

  28. Lisa says:
    December 29, 2023 at 9:30 am

    She could have paid for a real tiara for that price! There are some great fake ones on Amazon.LOL

  29. Lisa says:
    December 29, 2023 at 9:32 am

    She could have paid for a real tiara for that price! There are some great fake ones on Amazon! I thought it was homemade, A craft project for her and Charlotte!

  30. TN Democrat says:
    December 29, 2023 at 9:37 am

    All that money to look that bad when so many people are suffering because of inflation. If you are gonna live a life of excess funded by the public, at least do it with style and have aome sort or work ethic. And. I agree that she is probably funneling money from her wardrobe, but her uncle/sister probably keep her parents afloat.

  31. Holly says:
    December 29, 2023 at 9:38 am

    Am I the only one who think she looks fine?

    She’s never going to be a style icon but that’s not a crime and she doesn’t need to be.

    If the worst that people can say about her is that they don’t like the way she dresses then she’s probably doing okay.

    People should be able to wear what they want.

    • Jais says:
      December 29, 2023 at 10:01 am

      But that’s not the worst thing they can say about her. The worst is that she told a lie that Meghan made her cry, planted it in the Telegraph, and then sat back as it flourished and played into the racist trope of the angry black woman. The worst is that she had concerns about the skin color of her unborn nephew. So yeah she can wear what she wants but when she’s cosplaying the woman she actually did those things to, people are going to notice and comment. So the issue is not about whether she wears stylish clothes or not and wearing clothes that some deem unstylish is nowhere close to the worst thing she’s ever done. Please.

    • kirk says:
      December 29, 2023 at 10:13 am

      Scrutinizing cost of the “work” wardrobe of people who are publicly funded is completely appropriate. As long as majority of taxpaying UK public is ok with cost of her “work” wardorbe relative to her “work” for UK, your comments make sense.

    • Beverley says:
      December 29, 2023 at 10:14 am

      Oh no, the worst I can say about KKKhate is not about her ridiculous clothing spending, it’s her vicious racism, her embarrassing grasping for relevance, her copykeening of the SIL she despises…yet wants to be, and her cynical use of children of color as diversity props.

    • B says:
      December 29, 2023 at 10:18 am

      If we look at what their social media team presents as her future queen substance, it’s her “glamour” and her concern for the early years and that she’s raising the Royal kids, right?
      Well, there’s not a lot of academic credibility in her slide deck, and, um, idk how much the BRF are going to want her steering the ship w the next next king, and that leaves us with her glamour.
      Personally, I literally get dressed in the dark and work my arse off all day long as a technically married but functionally single working mom. If I show up looking like she does, people aren’t going to bat an eye. They might even think I made an effort if I match (enough) and don’t have any coffee spilled on my shirt.
      But when her glamour is presented as a pillar of her merit as future queen, that’s different.

  32. Lady Digby says:
    December 29, 2023 at 9:40 am

    Forgive the nosiness of this UK tax payer but one wonders who ever is paying for her wardrobe, whether Chuck or Mr Incredible Sulk, is her wardrobe tax deductible if it is “work related”?

  33. Queenie says:
    December 29, 2023 at 10:17 am

    Still love that last look, the green with the matching wide brimmed hat. And I agree, @hanna, I loved her coronation look!

  34. JaneS says:
    December 29, 2023 at 10:19 am

    Donate them to charity like Diana did.
    At least that would make it make sense.

  35. Mary Pester says:
    December 29, 2023 at 10:25 am

    Now now, we should all thank Kate……
    .for proving Dolly Parton correct, it really does take a lot of money to look that cheap!!?

  36. Nadia says:
    December 29, 2023 at 11:12 am

    I watched a TikTok and that’s not even the true total because a lot of them they marked as being “custom” and didn’t have an amount for.

