Princess Kate spent £159,040 on clothes & glittery headpieces in 2023

This was Kate’s first full year as Princess of Wales, carrying the same tortured title as the late mother-in-law she never met. Diana was a humanitarian icon, an iconoclast, the proverbial mouse who roared. Diana was also a fashion icon who went from prim English rose to big-shoulder Dynasty ‘80s through the cleaner, more minimalist ‘90s looks. Kate has tried cosplaying Diana, cosplaying QEII and cosplaying her sister-in-law, all to no avail. Kate simply doesn’t have her own style, her own look, and she spends hundreds of thousands of pounds every year trying to figure out what her style should be. Except this year, she ended up wearing tons of repeats, which caused some lowkey discussion about whether Kate’s husband cut her clothing budget now that it’s coming out of his Duchy of Cornwall pockets. All of which to say, Kate really did spend less money on clothes this year than she did in 2022.
The Princess of Wales saw the value of her wardrobe decrease during 2023, after showcasing an extravagant collection of garments worth £176,664 in 2022. Kate, 41, has worn new clothing and accessories totalling £159,040.28 over the past 12 months, including a host of ball gowns and glittering jewels for royal engagements.
It marks the royal’s second most expensive year to date, with a host of new outfits on show – beating 2017 when she wore £119,000 of new outfits.
The future Queen has also continued to recycle some of her old favourites, as well as donning pieces from affordable high street stores, such as Hobbs, Zara and LK Bennett.
As expected, she displayed her most expensive outfit while attending the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, opting for a bespoke Alexander McQueen dress and headpiece, made in collaboration with Jess Collett – estimated to be worth £3,000 and £32,000 respectively.
The King is understood to cover the costs of Kate’s closet for ‘work-related’ engagements through his official household budget, but it is not clear whether the Princess always pays full price for outfits or receives discounts.
In 2021, the royal slashed the sum of her new wardrobe, wearing just £48,845 worth of new clothing. This year’s total has also increased from 2020, when she wore £93,914 of new clothing, and 2019, when she wore £103,075 worth of clothing.
[From The Daily Mail]
It’s funny that she spent that much because she didn’t go on any royal tours this year, and to many of the red-carpet events, she repeated evening gowns which were already in her closet. That coronation headpiece should not have cost £32,000 either – that’s insane. It was some Home Ec project made with a glue gun and glitter. It’s also an insane number considering how many times she just wore pantsuits or somewhat casual clothes. Hm. Also: I don’t think Charles pays for her clothes anymore? William should be paying for her stuff from the Duchy of Cornwall funds, just as Charles did when he was PoW.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England.
Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. Coronation of King Charles III, May 6th 2023.
Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. Coronation of King Charles III, May 6th 2023.
William – The Prince of Wales and Catherine – The Princess of Wales arrive for the Coroation at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Saturday 6 May, 2023.
The Princess of Wales at The Coronation of King Charles III at London"s Westminster Abbey 06 May 2023
Catherine, Princess of Wales, at a State Banquet for the President and First Lady of South Korea at Buckingham Palace in London on the first day of their State Visit to the United Kingdom. London, UK, 21 November 2023
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
London, UNITED KINGDOM – British Royals are seen during Trooping the Colour 2023 ceremony, marking the monarch’s official birthday in London.
Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign’s official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since became King!
Pictured: Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of W
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, before officially opening the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite, ahead of the Wales vs England Six Nations Match at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Picture date: Saturday February 25, 2023.

Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
When: 25 Feb 2023
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
When: 25 Feb 2023
Credit: Matthew Horwood/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Catherine, Princess of Wales hosts the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood at NatWest’s headquarters in the City of London where they will discuss why Early Childhood is so critical for business.
Featuring: NatWest chief executive officer Alison Rose (left), Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Mar 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Percy Community Centre in Bath, to meet some of the young people supported by the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust youth development charity.

Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Bath, United Kingdom
When: 16 May 2023
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Bath, United Kingdom
When: 16 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales arrives at the Foundling Museum in London, to meet with care leavers who are being supported by the Museum, and with adoptive parents and foster carers to discuss the lifelong impact that positive, supportive relationships can have for children and young people.

Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 25 May 2023
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 25 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Prince William of Wales and Catherine Princess of Wales during the dinner banquet on Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa their Royal Wedding at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Amman, Jordan
When: 01 Jun 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Royals attend Day 4 of Royal Ascot.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 23 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff to meet with members from the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365, and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales, and hear about the contribution the Windrush generation has had on the Welsh community and learn about how young minority ethnic individuals are creating positive change.

Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Cardiff, United Kingdom
When: 02 Oct 2023
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Cardiff, United Kingdom
When: 02 Oct 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Funding her parents maybe?
Right? Does she have to provide receipts or can she pocket some of that money?
Had the same thought. I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s been skimming off the top for years. Embezzling money.
You’ve got it in one, seaflower. I was really wondering how her parents are getting by, and despite the clothing expenditure that is more than my yearly salary, she’s not showing the results. Bet you anything half that budget went to her parents.
All that money to look bad. Some fashionista she isn’t. She could have donated half and still dressed bad.
Allocating some of that money to pay a good stylist and tayloring would go a long way for sure.
@Smart&Messy, this is what annoys me the most about Kate’s clothes. So many stores in the US offer stylist, personal shopper and/or tailoring services for their (normal, everyday) customers. Certainly, someone who is spending more than $200,000 on clothing and accessories could find someone to help her find clothes that are appropriate, fit well and are flattering. Even if she brought in her lookbooks, a competent stylist could help her find outfits that are influenced by Diana, QE II and Meghan, yet totally Kate. Even Diana and QEII, and I suspect Meghan, had someone (a friend, a stylist, magazines) that helped define their styles. Kate could have been a fashion icon like Diana or had a signature look like QEII, but she’s too lazy to put in the work and too vapid to have her own sense of self.
@paddingtonjr That’s the worst part. So much of her stuff is bespoke which means it was altered just for her and she still can’t get it right. She could have THE best stylist and THE best tailor but if she and her pimp momma overrule them, it’s all for naught.
But even good “dressing bad” takes knowledge of style & fashion & what one can get away with (or not). I hope that makes sense. In this case… there’s nothing there. It seems to be a combination of no sense of style and some deep seated repulsion to use (professional) help in getting dressed in a way which is at least flattering with a hint of personal style.
Which by the way can be achieved for much less than the budget mentioned here. We all know it, because we all do it.
I’d expect the bespoke McQueen dress to cost £32,000 and the headpiece to cost £3,000 (still a rip-off).
Yeah, it drives me nuts when they estimate her bespoke outfits with a similar off-the-rack look from the designer. There’s no way she’s getting bespoke McQueen (or any of her other faves for that matter) for less than £10,000 a piece.
Thought that too…
BTW DM just outright lies!!! The “research” is just ridiculous!
Only clothes that were identifiable were counted and all costume made clothes were NOT counted. Her 2 coronation dresses were costume made and fashion bloggers say that one dress cost at least 75,000 € / $ / £ !!!!
So together about 150,000 €!!! And she probably wore a lot of other costume made clothes this year and that’s a total of at least €200,000 more.
Can you believe these lies?? And I don’t even want to get started on how DM reports on Meghan’s clothing costs.. just disgusting.
I had a look on the milliners site and there was a bespoke “crown” in gold leather for approx 4,000GBP. https://www.jesscollettmilliner.com/collections/couture-hats/products/the-golden-crown
Jess Collett golden leather leaves looked fairly similar to the actual silvered thing Kitty wore. Noticed people are selling $78.25 Kitty facsimiles on Etsy.
£32000 for the tinfoil tiara??? What the hell was it made off? I do have a glue gun in the junk drawer, I should start a side hustle.
Their excuse for journalism is pretty sloppy. I think it’s entirely possible the numbers got switched and no one caught it before it went to press.
But also, the reported total, for someone actually doing a lot of appearances, and in labels that most of us can only dream of…… I suspect the Kardashians exceed that each by a significant portion.
I can’t believe that this headpiece costs £32,000..no way…there must be some sort of agreement between Kate and representative of McQueen to share the money…it’s not gold!!! Where’s the indignation? Anyway, this year’s budget was heading to a new record till the coronation (remember, two identical white dresses for it, that I’m sure aren’t both calculated, not to mention the bespoke items).. obviously, someone advised her to tone down her spending, that’s why she wore mostly repeats after summer break (you know, economical crisis)…we would probably see her new 🛍 next year…
Kate’s total is only lower this year because she didn’t go on any royal tours and the DM has it wrong, her wardrobe is funded by her husband not Charles.
Second most expensive year to date, and still lazy AF.
How many of these are near identical white dresses or different colour versions of the same thing?
She has worn near identical pieces that we bought completely new which is a waste of money and i don’t understand why she does it. Also, if you take the amount of money she spent and divide it by the total of her engagements this year she spends nearly £1300 per engagement.
Aren’t some of her engagement numbers just phone calls or bts meetings? That would change that number.
@chloe I was thinking of the cost per engagement as well. If you figure some of those engagements are phone calls or non photographed meetings, then she really did spend more than 1300/appearance. That’s without factoring repeats.
That’s a lot of money to look that bad.
She did less events than thousands spent on clothes. Brits are crazy accepting that.
Eh, theres lots of fashion talk on this site, so we all know that custom / one of a kind clothing etc can cost ridiculous amounts for us mortals.
But i dont think we should mock the designer just because we dont like Kate.
But yeah, im just saying that if i had that much money for my ONE YEAR supply of clothes i would look much better. You can tell That Kate doesnt really know her style so she just throws lots of money on it hoping that expensive = stylish.
Hope everybody had nice holidays and will have, even a little bit better year on 2024. (2023 was pretty bad for humanity as a whole.)
But I don’t think this total accounts for all the bespoke pieces does it? I thought they just added up the costs of what they could identify, so it’s actually more when you add in bespoke.
Wild that she spent that much when she repeated so many gowns and didn’t go on a tour. That’s actually embarrassing considering she knocked it out of the park once the whole year?
Completely agree with you!
I was talking specifically about the cost of the headpiece in my comment.
The total amount is ridiculous, even if it would have been more “work” busy.
Its funny that they always remind that Kate wears zara etc once in a while as if shes saving money?
DailyFail thinks Zara is high street fashion?
High St in UK is mall in US.
I did not know that! So what would ‘high street’ refer to in the US?
I used to travel to the US regularly for work and I loved the subtle language differences (I had a few looks of horror when I asked where the toilets were before I knew to ask for restrooms).
I think the word high would translate to a top end/high end designers.
Oh! Yes, definitely the opposite to the way we use the term, thanks @seaflower.
High street is like the shops you would find in a shopping mall. Affordable and mass produced, like H&M or forever 21.
i loved her coronation outfit and headpiece. she looked like bitchy regal queen personified. if there’s any time to spend money i don’t have problem with is the coronation, bc it’s literally the reason they exist…to do these pomp and circumstance events for the country and marks a cultural event. whether the UK needs that and the institution is another discussion. if she looked shabby and didn’t wear expensive stuff, that would literally defeat the point. the rest of her wardrobe was half hits and half misses so I don’t get the cost.
No shade to the designer of the headpiece but in my opinion it looked like a tinfoil mess on top of her head and it was a waste of money. Had she simply worn a tiara from the royal collection the look would have been more regal. And it would have cost nothing
No kidding, that headpiece looks like it was from Clair’s Boutique.
A tiara from the royal collection would require approval from QConCam, likely verboten since it was her big day.
Oh, yes. Kate’s Koronation Kkanrobe in white suited her well. All she was missing was the hood.
It takes so little to whitewash this racist. So very little.
If Kate had any plans to rewear that coronation headpiece…why not? But it was likely spent for that one day and is too cheap to be put on display as if it were a work of art. They’d be forced to admit that it’s rhinestones glued to stencil leaves!
And sadly, Kate looked very much like a woman desperate to look regal because she herself is not.
That tacky coronation headpiece is the gift that keeps on giving. Makes me laugh every time I see that piece of crap. Somehow highlights her vile “evil queen” persona to a t.
There is a royal fashion blog saying this total is under valuing things and that a few custom pieces aren’t even included. There was a new dress for the coronation portrait not included along with the low balling of the bespoke outfits, which are many.
She’s always spent like crazy but they pretend it’s ok despite the fact she does nothing of substance.
It was only low in 2021 because many things were still in lockdown.
Do you know of any sites that do their own research/ estimate? So many of them have catalogued every public outfit- they would surely get a lot of attention by posting a more well researched estimate than the DM.
But of course, what fan page would ever do it.
I think it was royal insta blog who pointed out the missing amounts. There are screen caps below the tweet from Kaiser about this post.
Some of the fashion blogs are simply mouthpieces but a few of them dig deeper.
And look at how much she spent in 2020 when she spent half the year in lockdown.
It costs a lot of money to dress in the colours of the Irish flag.
Rewearing clothing is NOT recycling. It’s not even that thrifty if you rewear only every few years.
I could have easily predicted this. Now that QE2 is gone, it’s a free for all in that joint. What little shame any of them had while she was still living has evaporated.
Exactly this!
ALSO, i dont know if this has been done, or if it is even allowed by their “rules”, but it would be cool if they auctioned some of the old gowns, jewellery, especially one of a kind custom thins she doesnt wear anymore and give the money to charity.
I personally have never understood the love for royals, but im sure there would be huge amount of people willing to pay crazy money to own something Kate has worn.
I learned on a French channel that Diana was one of the first high profile “celebrities” to auction her clothes off like this for charity. I thought that was crazy, but she was very smart in her day. I can’t imagine Kate doing anything like this…Camilla doesn’t have the wardrobe for it. Maybe Beatrice and Eugenie, but they aren’t high profile enough. Kate is the only candidate among working royals but she would probably hate the idea of parting with her clothes.
Yeah, i wouldnt hold out my breath with Kate haha. It would be so easy basic good pr for them too, i swear to god that their pr person (if they have one) hates them.
A headpiece costing 30-40k should come from a jeweler, not a clothing designer. Something seems off.
Everything about these people is off. Grift thy name is royalty.
Re-read that passage. Ugly dress was 32k, ugly headpiece was 3k.
I did go back and read that section and it still seems to say the dress is 3,000 and the head piece 32,000 based on the sequence in the sentence. Maybe it’s incorrect but there’s no way of knowing based on the writing.
“bespoke Alexander McQueen dress and headpiece, made in collaboration with Jess Collett – estimated to be worth £3,000 and £32,000 respectively.”
dress = 3k;
headpiece = 32k
You’re right, smells like the Sarah Huckabee Sanders $20K podium situation… so who owns the company that spray-painted that headband?
I was actually thinking it’s a bit of enbiggening as Keen looked foolish in that craft project.
I totally agree that this is a low ball estimate of her wardrobe costs and we’re not even touching on her wigs and ‘maintenance’. Granted the wigs look cheap AF but it all costs (taxpayer) money.
Yeah, I don’t know about these numbers. Even when wearing a specific designer dress, Kate will have it changed in some way. Like the recent blue dress with the cape sleeves – they changed the neckline completely and added the sparkly “collar.” You can’t do that to an existing dress – a whole new one has to be made to her specifications and that’s got to cost.
Exactly. The amount of custom clothes she wears (has to be at least 15 appearances per year), along with the rest of her designer stuff, I don’t believe she’s had a wardrobe under $500,000 a year for a while.
Whether the true price might be slightly lower or higher, no matter how you slice it this doofus costs the UK more than £10000 per official engagement.
I just came to laugh at the Cousin Itt wig again. That thing is ridiculous.
So much money spent on hats and wigs that hide her face. At public events. Where she is representing the monarchy. Using taxpayer funds.
Piles of money spent on designer clothes that are hidden beneath cloaks and coats. Money wasted on new jewelry by a family that has a dragon’s hoard of gold and gemstones.
Sure, she rewears a few things here and there, but at this point a family of five could probably comfortably live in the space dedicated to her clothes.
It’s interesting that the DM is claiming Charles is still funding her wardrobe! Even William’s biggest supporters think he’s stingy with that duchy money, heh.
My theory is that the tinfoil tiara may have cost so much because it was a rush job – until a few weeks before the coronation, there was still confusion over who would or wouldn’t be wearing crowns, and there were likely negotiations going on behind the scenes. I still don’t see the point of wearing it – it made her look like a queen in a pantomime.
Royal Stylewatch on IG actually shows that she spent MORE this year than in any other year in recent history. The Daily Mail fudged the numbers! They omitted MULTIPLE Couture pieces that were bespoke – which costs 20-40k EACH. So yeah…she has been spent TONS of money on individual custom made items this year.
The Claire’s Accessory tiara is the only time I thought Kate looked remotely regal. It showed the whole world that she was ready to take on her role of the evil Queen of realm. She really did look scarier than anything Disney could have conjured up. I could picture her looking in the mirror on Conanation day and demanding to know “who is the fairest of them all” and being relieved that Meghan’s image didn’t appear back at her.
The hilarious thing is that she looked so self satisfied wearing that craft crown. But at least now we have more evil Disney queen memes to add to the list.
The evil queen was just relieved that Meghan didn’t attend the coronation bc she would have looked 10 years younger.
That peach pantsuit with a white belt and white heels is very “ladies of a certain age who live in The Villages in Florida”.
🙄
She should wear flats or lower heels once in a while. Her feet look positively tortured.
I keep wondering who is responsible for getting her clothing from where it is kept? No way is there enough room at Adelaide. There must be whole rooms of nothing but coat dresses somewhere.
I have had the same thought! With her multiple homes how does she know what pieces are where? Could this be why she appears to have multiple outfits that all look alike?? Is there a mistress of the wardrobe that catalogues it all?
What bs! The truckload of glitter for Special K’s con-anation tin foil tiara alone cost that much. Unless KP “forgot” to include an extra zero – or two.
She could have paid for a real tiara for that price! There are some great fake ones on Amazon.LOL
She could have paid for a real tiara for that price! There are some great fake ones on Amazon! I thought it was homemade, A craft project for her and Charlotte!
All that money to look that bad when so many people are suffering because of inflation. If you are gonna live a life of excess funded by the public, at least do it with style and have aome sort or work ethic. And. I agree that she is probably funneling money from her wardrobe, but her uncle/sister probably keep her parents afloat.
Am I the only one who think she looks fine?
She’s never going to be a style icon but that’s not a crime and she doesn’t need to be.
If the worst that people can say about her is that they don’t like the way she dresses then she’s probably doing okay.
People should be able to wear what they want.
But that’s not the worst thing they can say about her. The worst is that she told a lie that Meghan made her cry, planted it in the Telegraph, and then sat back as it flourished and played into the racist trope of the angry black woman. The worst is that she had concerns about the skin color of her unborn nephew. So yeah she can wear what she wants but when she’s cosplaying the woman she actually did those things to, people are going to notice and comment. So the issue is not about whether she wears stylish clothes or not and wearing clothes that some deem unstylish is nowhere close to the worst thing she’s ever done. Please.
Scrutinizing cost of the “work” wardrobe of people who are publicly funded is completely appropriate. As long as majority of taxpaying UK public is ok with cost of her “work” wardorbe relative to her “work” for UK, your comments make sense.
Oh no, the worst I can say about KKKhate is not about her ridiculous clothing spending, it’s her vicious racism, her embarrassing grasping for relevance, her copykeening of the SIL she despises…yet wants to be, and her cynical use of children of color as diversity props.
If we look at what their social media team presents as her future queen substance, it’s her “glamour” and her concern for the early years and that she’s raising the Royal kids, right?
Well, there’s not a lot of academic credibility in her slide deck, and, um, idk how much the BRF are going to want her steering the ship w the next next king, and that leaves us with her glamour.
Personally, I literally get dressed in the dark and work my arse off all day long as a technically married but functionally single working mom. If I show up looking like she does, people aren’t going to bat an eye. They might even think I made an effort if I match (enough) and don’t have any coffee spilled on my shirt.
But when her glamour is presented as a pillar of her merit as future queen, that’s different.
Forgive the nosiness of this UK tax payer but one wonders who ever is paying for her wardrobe, whether Chuck or Mr Incredible Sulk, is her wardrobe tax deductible if it is “work related”?
Still love that last look, the green with the matching wide brimmed hat. And I agree, @hanna, I loved her coronation look!
Donate them to charity like Diana did.
At least that would make it make sense.
Now now, we should all thank Kate……
.for proving Dolly Parton correct, it really does take a lot of money to look that cheap!!?
I watched a TikTok and that’s not even the true total because a lot of them they marked as being “custom” and didn’t have an amount for.