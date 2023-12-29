Eden: King Charles could ‘forgive’ the Sussexes if only they would ‘repent’

Sarah Ferguson joined the Windsors on the Sandringham church-walk on Christmas Day, her first time doing that Christmas walk in over 30 years. When Prince Philip was alive, he would not allow her to do anything with Andrew and their daughters in Sandringham. But King Charles has softened the Windsors’ stance on Fergie, especially since she toes the company line. As you can imagine, this is all part of the royal commentators’ new talking point: if the Windsors can “forgive” Fergie, then there’s “hope” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. As in, Harry and Meghan need to do what Fergie did and lavish praise on the Windsors for decades and eventually the Sussexes will be “forgiven.” Please allow Richard Eden at the Daily Mail to go full-throttle bonkers about it:

The King’s Christian generosity in allowing Sarah Ferguson to join him at church on Christmas Day shows that there could even be a way back into the Royal Family for Harry and Meghan. But first they would have to show some contrition. That’s the view of The Daily Mail Diary Editor, Richard Eden, writing in the latest edition of his Palace Confidential newsletter. ‘The King’s embrace of the Duke and Duchess of York shows that there is a way back for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,’ writes Eden. ‘However, unlike Harry and Meghan, Andrew and Sarah have never attacked the Royal Family. Quite the opposite: they have always lavished praise on their relations.’ King Charles used his Christmas Day broadcast to emphasise that ‘the words of Jesus seem more than ever relevant’, writes Eden – a sentiment supported by his own actions. ‘He demonstrated his capacity for forgiveness by inviting Sarah, Duchess of York to join her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, and senior members of the Royal Family at church in Sandringham. The fact that Andrew was also with the working royals, for the second year running, shows that the King is determined to be a forgiving monarch.’ ‘The Duke of York is said to be particularly grateful for the King’s welcome to him and Sarah because he is “tormented” by the forthcoming publication of court documents which are expected to link him to the late Epstein and reignite the sordid scandal.’ ‘As all Christians know, before forgiveness there needs to be repentance. And we have seen no sign that the California-based couple are prepared to apologise to those they have betrayed with their insults and indiscretions. Until that happens, we may continue to witness the unlikely spectacle of ex-royal Fergie enjoying a more prominent role in the Royal Family than the King’s second son.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“As all Christians know, before forgiveness there needs to be repentance.” Which is probably why the Sussexes have not forgiven the Windsors for their sins. If the argument is “Charles is such a good Christian, he forgave his credibly-accused rapist brother and a sister-in-law who took money from Jeffrey Epstein,” then isn’t the follow-up question, “so why doesn’t Charles forgive Harry and Meghan for talking about how badly they were screwed over by the family?” They’ve made everything into the Sussexes’ “sins” of telling their stories, all to avoid the sins of the family, the “un-Christian” way Charles, William and Kate treated the Sussexes in the first place. Anyway, if Charles thinks any of this is a good look or a flattering look for the family, then he really deserves everything coming his way.