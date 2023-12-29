Eden: King Charles could ‘forgive’ the Sussexes if only they would ‘repent’

Sarah Ferguson joined the Windsors on the Sandringham church-walk on Christmas Day, her first time doing that Christmas walk in over 30 years. When Prince Philip was alive, he would not allow her to do anything with Andrew and their daughters in Sandringham. But King Charles has softened the Windsors’ stance on Fergie, especially since she toes the company line. As you can imagine, this is all part of the royal commentators’ new talking point: if the Windsors can “forgive” Fergie, then there’s “hope” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. As in, Harry and Meghan need to do what Fergie did and lavish praise on the Windsors for decades and eventually the Sussexes will be “forgiven.” Please allow Richard Eden at the Daily Mail to go full-throttle bonkers about it:
The King’s Christian generosity in allowing Sarah Ferguson to join him at church on Christmas Day shows that there could even be a way back into the Royal Family for Harry and Meghan. But first they would have to show some contrition. That’s the view of The Daily Mail Diary Editor, Richard Eden, writing in the latest edition of his Palace Confidential newsletter.
‘The King’s embrace of the Duke and Duchess of York shows that there is a way back for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,’ writes Eden. ‘However, unlike Harry and Meghan, Andrew and Sarah have never attacked the Royal Family. Quite the opposite: they have always lavished praise on their relations.’
King Charles used his Christmas Day broadcast to emphasise that ‘the words of Jesus seem more than ever relevant’, writes Eden – a sentiment supported by his own actions.
‘He demonstrated his capacity for forgiveness by inviting Sarah, Duchess of York to join her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, and senior members of the Royal Family at church in Sandringham. The fact that Andrew was also with the working royals, for the second year running, shows that the King is determined to be a forgiving monarch.’
‘The Duke of York is said to be particularly grateful for the King’s welcome to him and Sarah because he is “tormented” by the forthcoming publication of court documents which are expected to link him to the late Epstein and reignite the sordid scandal.’
‘As all Christians know, before forgiveness there needs to be repentance. And we have seen no sign that the California-based couple are prepared to apologise to those they have betrayed with their insults and indiscretions. Until that happens, we may continue to witness the unlikely spectacle of ex-royal Fergie enjoying a more prominent role in the Royal Family than the King’s second son.’
“As all Christians know, before forgiveness there needs to be repentance.” Which is probably why the Sussexes have not forgiven the Windsors for their sins. If the argument is “Charles is such a good Christian, he forgave his credibly-accused rapist brother and a sister-in-law who took money from Jeffrey Epstein,” then isn’t the follow-up question, “so why doesn’t Charles forgive Harry and Meghan for talking about how badly they were screwed over by the family?” They’ve made everything into the Sussexes’ “sins” of telling their stories, all to avoid the sins of the family, the “un-Christian” way Charles, William and Kate treated the Sussexes in the first place. Anyway, if Charles thinks any of this is a good look or a flattering look for the family, then he really deserves everything coming his way.
Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the Head of the Church of England.
Won’t anyone think of poor Andrew and the stress he’s going to experience when those documents are released?
#abolishthemonarchy
It’s just all so ridiculous at this point. They invited Sarah to church because Andrew is scared of what’s getting ready to come out in the next round of Epstein stuff? That’s the logic? I personally have a soft sport for Old Fergie and can definitely see how she spices things up among this bland crew, but both of them could have easily skipped the church walk. Charles may not understand just how precarious his situation actually is–does he think he’s popular? QE2 was popular, but he is not. And if he lives another 20 years, he’s so foolish and out of touch and arrogant that I’m almost certain there’s not going to be much left by the time of William. And even less for George.
Maybe the Epstien documents might reveal others in the BRF and that’s the main reason why Andrew has been treated with kid gloves! At the moment it’s just Andrew and Fergie who are associated with the convicted sex trafficing monster. If Charles’ name appears anywhere on those documents then “all bets are off.” Now that H&M are safely out of the country it will be VERY interesting to see who will be ‘fed to the wolves’ – Kate and her family should be very afraid! A war of the Wales divorce would easily move everything off the front pages for a few months. Couple that with a deep dive into the alleged wealth of the Middletons and any past discretions by the king will soon be reduced to a small paragraph on the inside pages.
You are both spot-on I think. We already know of Princess Margarete’s son, but he’s a bottom royal. Waiting with baited-breath for the list to come out. Don’t be surprised if the weak judge decides to blackout most of the names. Rich people have power, peasants don’t.
I am pretty sure that Chuckles is one of the three names redacted from that list as it would literally be a disaster for the UK Royal Family.
Andy is rotten but again this feels like Andy taking one for the team.
I also think we’ll see a few more older minor Royals on that list……
Repent! For telling the truth. Not gonna happen. Apparently you don’t have to repent for being a pedo like Andrew or a grifter like Fergie but my god you must repent for marrying a biracial woman and telling the truth.
Wtf is this man talking about? Charles is not God, or even a god.
Eden comes perilously close to comparing Charles to Jesus.
Maureen cannot get clicks without talking about the Sussexes. They pay his bills. That’s how his nom de guerre was revealed. He got his panties all bunched up after someone tried to remind him of that fact., which is why it was so rich that he tried to pin that label on Omid Scobie. Auntee Maureen would starve to death without the Sussexes. So just do your best to starve him of attention, by not giving him the clicks he so desperately craves
The utter hubris of the BM & Monarchy to think that they are the ones to forgive Andrew. As if they are the victims. To think that forgiving someone that has embarrassed you (and only because it became public not because of the actual crime) is in anyway relevant to the real pain and devastation of young girls lives is just making my blood boil. Forget the fact of what they are asking H&M to do, just the mere fact Charles is offering forgiveness for something he was not the victim to is beyond my comprehension of humanity. The monarchy breeds malignant narcissists and this article has me so upset.
Exactly! There was so much more I wanted to say, but the sheer audacity left me speechless. I get that people write crap for clicks, but this monarchy-worship is intolerable.
Not really surprising, although this feels more like a message from the UK tabloids who are DESPERATE for access to H&M.
They’re effectively saying ‘humble yourselves’ i.e. put up with our racism and abuse and we’ll be nice to you.
The UK media is a sick beast and it’s time it was laid to rest and replaced with something far healthier and fit for purpose. Personally I am actually sick of how brainwashed the average Brit is with regards to all local and international affairs including the Royal Family.
I actually feel like this is a message from charles tot the Sussexes and is letting eden do the work. Play nice and we let you be part of the circus again. Although why charles would think Harry and Meghan would even want to be part of that circus is a mystery to me.
Meghan doesn’t need to repent for revealing that the press coverage, and the BRF insistence to do nothing about it, made her suicidal.
Harry doesn’t need to repent for saying his mother’s death affected him greatly and he had little support from his father in that.
He also doesn’t need to repent for revealing he’s basically been treated like shit by his family.
I was about to say that it’s hilarious that they believe what they have to offer is appealing in any way to the Sussexes. But, I suppose, there was a time when the Sussexes really wanted to try and make the situation work. Mainly for the Queen though. It wouldn’t surprise me if Charles believes the same applies to him.
The thing is, the longer they live outside of the institution’s ecosystem and live life on their terms, the more they realize just how shit the institution is. Harry has his own money, a quiet private life with his beautiful family, and he’s doing deeply fulfilling, meaningful and impactful work.
The ONE thing Charles could offer Harry that he would want, is the one thing he will never give – just be his father and grandfather to his children. No strings attached. But Charles doesn’t know what that is.
Basically. The press are losing more and more patience. The Paul Dacre article, Piers outrage at that press conference and referencing the monarchy, reporters practically begging for access. The family and press have no idea to fix the mess they made. Talktv had a special about Harry and Meghan’s wedding and outside of the snark and nastiness, you can tell there is regret but they don’t want to admit that.
Out of interest, with the exception of the royal family, how is the average Brit brainwashed when it comes to local and international affairs?
Most British people are now against Brexit, and it was controversial even back in 2016.
The average Brit is more liberal than the average American (see attitudes to universal healthcare gun control, taxation, death penalty, abortion, climate change, workers rights and maternity leave)
@Holly social media is not indicative of the average Brit. Those on SM tend to be politically engaged and/ or outspoken.
My daily interactions here make me shake my head most days. My team secretary said something so outrageous the other day I cannot repeat it. The management on my team were so embarrassed when I asked her ‘where did you hear that’ and she said very happily ‘GB News’.
This is why Murdoch et al are happy to seed these channels and stations despite losing money, because effectively they are not really losing money if they can convince a working class voter to vote against their own interests.
In the instance above the conversation was about the NHS as I had to educate the team Sec about why the NHS was REALLY in such dire straits and what that would mean for her in retirement with no insurance and pre-existing medical conditions etc. She seemed a little humbled but upset that she couldn’t just resort to the base instinct argument i.e. immigrants and wokeism.
I’m not basing my argument on social media or anecdotal evidence. I’m basing it on laws actually passed and the positions politicians take in order to get elected. These give a much more holistic view of what a country thinks than what Bob said in the pub or on Twitter
Unlike America, Britain has strict gun control, no death penalty and long maternity leave.
Unlike America, mainstream right wing politicians talk about climate change, accept that it is man made and are pro abortion.
And unlike America, far right news stations like GB News get terrible ratings, are hardly watched by anyone and are basically a money pit for billionaires trying to buy political influence.
P.s. @flower, why do you assume that your team secretary is typical of the average Brit rather than you and your management team (who presumably outnumber her)
@Holly – I tried to respond to your comments but it’s not coming through? Might be because it was a pretty long response ?
@Holly here it is again….
@Holly I don’t really see the gun control argument as equivalent when you consider the history of America and the constitutional significance of the second amendment. In any case the whole of Europe has a very different approach to gun control, whilst at the same time time the right wing has steadily been gaining traction across Europe. The other side of the gun issue in the US is the actual gun Lobby itself.
The other differences you mention are also all European influences which drove convergence of the UK towards EU harmonisation. However if you look at workers rights across Europe, it’s noticeable that the UK has always been the outlier where it comes to say pay, conditions, maternity etc, and to my mind that was one of they key drivers of the vote leave campaign and the overall Brexit vote. And that is key because Brexit signaled that the UK intended to become it’s own ‘rule maker’ (pipe dream) or submit to another rule maker in this case the US….. (before the Republicans lost the last election).
Re climate change, pro-choice issues and capital punishment are not as clear cut as you state. The right (mainly back benchers) of the Conservative party have some very extreme views and sadly they have controlled candidature for the top job for the last 5 years or so thanks to the 1922 committee. MP’s such as Priti Patel are very heavily in favour of bringing back the death penalty and the voting records to the right of the party on numerous issue are pretty gruesome – have a look at their voting records on same sex rights. Also it was not so long ago that the UK was embroiled in huge debate to bring the period of legal abortions in the UK down to 16 weeks from 24 weeks.
I truly believe we have the ultra right Tory Govt we have now because of those earlier clashes much like the US voted in Trump bc of Obama.
Having lived in the UK for the longest period of my life at this point and also having lived in France , the US, South East Asia and Africa I think this idea of the UK being ‘very liberal’ is a misnomer and the reason why there is such a current chasm in our political system. I’d urge anyone not convinced to spend a few mornings watching UK day time TV – it’s like a grooming ground for the Daily Mail and Mum’s net. It’s where most Brits first heard the terms ‘woke’ and learned to hate Meghan Markle or anyone they feel who challenges the status quo or establishment. Ask the average Brit what the Royal Family does and what their constitutional significance is and they honestly couldn’t tell you – not even the so called educated ones (not an exaggeration here). And this is why the Royal Family are trivialised and reduced to a soap opera with clearly assigned roles that can be weaponised for political gain at a moments notice – oh look there is Meghan again….
Being black in the UK at the moment feels like living in a a pressure cooker that could explode at any moment, this does not feel like the country I grew up in as a teenager…
Also granted the US is usually further to the right on the political spectrum but the UK in the main follows the trends set by the US by about 5-10 years depending on the issue – NHS again case in point.
Also at this point in time, if you were to plot say the Dems, Labour and France’s Socialist Party along a line – the UK’s Labour would currently be to the right of the US Democratic party on a lot of key issues and possibly overall…. That might be an election strategy for now, but at the end of the day the media makers in the UK can make or break a politician so as I said in my earlier post until the UK overhauls its media we are doomed to these horrible politicians who act in service of those same media Barons and only them. Their hands are effectively tied even if they did wish to legislate in the interests of common people. Even the judiciary have been demonised by the UK press recently.
Anyway that is my take and I stand by it. The UK is broken and not even rice can fix it.
So Harry and Meghan should act like Fergie and take table scraps from the Crown, lavish praise and Charles will “forgive” them. First, the Sussexes have done nothing wrong; the Windsors did. Second, the RRs and BM know the BRF don’t bring in the bucks so they need to try and guilt them to coming back. Their screeds don’t wash up on most US media; Americans don’t live or die on People, US Weekly and The NY Post.
I honestly wish that Harry would put out a statement. Saying he loves England, but he is never moving back. And that he is not ever going to be a part of the monarchy again. But he would like to be part of the family again. But only the family. So no press. What would the tabloids say then? Because then they couldn’t use all their made up stories that they keep recycling over and over again.
He needs to include his wife and children in such a statement
@aquarius64 – in the UK this is what we would call ‘bluster and bullsh!t’ or in psychological terms classic DARVO.
Eden is effectively going on the defence so as not to deal with the real issue i.e. Chuckles racism.
“So Harry and Meghan should act like Fergie and take table scraps from the Crown”
^^ I think it’s more about agreeing to act like human shields for the heirs and having your private life destroyed and your children ridiculed and treated as disposable.
They basically rejected their roles as scapegoats, which puts a lot of other noses out of joint because then that role has to be apportioned to others – that’s what I saw on Kate and Sophie’s faces at the commonwealth service. They looked p!ssed that their little biracial in-law would not be there for them to dump on endlessly. I will never forget that scene, the cruelty and sense of entitlement on their faces captured on camera. Then again at the Queen’s funeral when Meghan stood alone. Horrible people.
That’s why the rest of the ‘family’ are so angry.
There will never be any rapprochement because fundamentally they don’t believe they have done anything wrong. The correct way of doing things is to suffer as a shield for those higher in the hierarchy regardless of personal pain and torment. They REALLY don’t get why Harry and Meghan were unwilling to do that BECAUSE of people like Fergie begging for scraps and I’m sure plenty others throughout the decades. Then to on top be successful outside of that ecosystem? It’s just to much for them to compute.
It’s not only Fergie begging for scraps. It’s also Sophie and Edward, crawling on their bellies, crying and begging for that nothing title. It’s Sophie bellying up and agreeing to be the doormat that Meghan refused to be. Articles like this just makes me feel that much happier that the Sussexes left. The fact is, as long as they continued to grab attention from the drab 4, Meghan and Harrry’s torment would have continued. They are successful and independent outside the Crown. If Harry makes the mistake of genuflecting to his father and brother, it will be the worst mistake of his life. As said previously, all Harry wants is a fatherly relationship with Charles, and a brotherly relationship with William. Nothing more or less. He doesn’t want the balcony, the perp… scuse me…church walk, or any other royal clown show, and he especially doesn’t care to be back in the fold.
So when is Charles going to repent for his “insults and indiscretions”? He might want to read more into how the Bible also says for you to be kind, patient, gentle, loving and to live at peace with others. He could brush up on the self-control part also. There is also that part about doing good to those who hate us. When has he done good to H&M? And, someone is not supposed to be a leader in the church if he cannot lead his own household successfully.
I didn’t see your comment until after I posted mine. Exactly my thoughts too.
In their wildest dreams would that ever happen. Meghan didn’t go to the coronation. She doesn’t want to be included in their pageantry.
Hmmmm, i wonder how much he repented treating his first wife the way he did or how he cheated on his wife and mother of children or for how he treats his children, grandchildren and his daughter in law.
This is the problem with a monarchy and the idea of divine right to rule.
I don’t think Charles is the least bit sorry. Penny j u n o r said he and Camilla cooperated with her on books that included Diana bashing.
I called it yesterday. They want the Sussexes to grovel like Fergie. Charles thinks he’s God and he don’t make no mistakes. These people will never understand and never change. I hope Harry realizes that.
There is a clip where Richard Kay is saying on the same show that Harry and Meghan need to make up with their family, get social media, not to be hostile to the press and essentially let them know that they’re doing because they’re “unattainable” as a couple and the media only find out after the fact if they’ve done something. Basically the press has given orders to the family that they need to fix this because we did your dirty work and we screwed up because our cash cows are gone. I told y’all, the press aren’t going to last another year without access to this couple. Now we know why Fergie was there. I also saw a clip were a reporter said they needed to apologize for spending Christmas alone and not with Charles, lol. These papers are desperate for access and coins.
My thing is they’re (obviously) desperate for access but are leaning on the Sussexes to fix it? Why not lean on the royals they on a leash to make amends? There is no incentive for H&M to re-enter this hellscape and begging them for past year has done nothing. Maybe it’s time to turn to the ones who made this mess.
@S808. I believe the press and family are at a crossroads. They’ve done everything to force this couple back and to heel. They’ve abused, maligned and bullied them to no avail. They didn’t stop their success because no matter how much they try to manifest a failure is doesn’t work. Hubris is a powerful thing and the fools across the pond are traumatized because nothing they’ve done has worked. Instead you have reporters and experts losing jobs. Newspapers are losing money and influence. The royal brand is damaged. I don’t think the press and family know how to fix the mess they made. They did too much too soon.
I suppose these folks must continue to live in their delusional bubble . Somehow in their delusion, they think Harry wants to return to that prison so they write this nonsensical drivel. The Sussexes both Meghan and Harry along with their children are gone and will not be returning.. Does Harry wish he had a family in the UK, yes, but his birth family wants him to return only to be able to use him and his children for publicity nothing more. Harry’s birth family does not care about the welfare of him or his children, they care about the optics only. His birth family deserves Sarah Ferguson, Andrew and Mike Tindal. Everyone knows Sarah Ferguson was there to provide a distraction from Andrew.
Saying Fergie “toes the company line” is hysterical considering we all know where her toes have been.
Fergie “toes the company line”. 😂 I see what you did there.
And could Richard Eden’s nose be any farther up Charles’ butt?
What does Harry and Meghan have to apologise or beg forgiveness for? When are Charles and William going to apologise for smearing Harry and Meghan?
When are King Charles and Prince William apologize to Harry and Meghan for the nasty campaign they run against them in collusion with the British media? neither Charles nor William have any business being heads of the Church of England. I can think of several commandments they’ve each broken…and they don’t show many Christian values.
Why do you bother to call him King? I ask because I myself feel no respect for that man or his heir whatsoever. Him and Willie make a mockery of the monarchy every day and with every utterance.
Well, both Chuck and Will are adulterers, and the Church of England owes its existence to a divorce, because Henry VIII was so desperate to discard Catherine of Aragon for Anne Boleyn … because the side-piece refused to be a mistress.
This same press writes that the family don’t “trust” Harry and William can’t stand Harry. So why would Harry come back? Its crazy that the press thinks the Sussexes are pining away to be around a bunch of people who think so little of them and won’t apologize to them. Who, even in the UK, believes this stuff anymore? Ingrid Seward was claiming the Sussexes “need” Charles more than he needs them. For what exactly? Its madness.
It’s incredible to me how similar and suited H&M are.
Both their father’s families have treated them as black sheep, abused and humiliated them whilst being angry that they don’t beg for acceptance.
Meghan as a biracial woman in a cut-throat industry seems further along in her journey, whilst Harry who has clearly been more sheltered seems more new to this.
Their choice of wedding anthem and choice of choir now makes so much sense.
Excuse me but oh my fking God. Sorry but WHEN did Andrew repent, or is Eden that shallow and pathetic, that he thinks paying £12,000,000 is repenting,? NO its not, it was his way of keeping his sorry ass out of jail, and fergie! Has she given up having her toes sucked? Or taking money from dodgy people and paid back all her debt? No, didn’t think so. So NOTHING Eden says makes sence, especially when Harry and Megan have nothing to repent for, unlike the dogsht king, or his racist DIL, or simpering Sophie, by the way Sophie, have you repented your fake Sheik, or getting your car and out rider to scream through London, for no good reason and kill an elderly lady. Maybe look in the palaces for people who need to repent BIG time, and by the way you odious little twerp, Charlie and Billy ain’t that in to you, so sorry, no title as payment for your poison
Mary, neither Andrew nor Sarah has ever repented for anything as you say. But they have dutifully kissed royal ass for years. Guess that’s what the royals mean by repentance and why Harry and Meghan are allegedly so bad at “repentance”.
Happy New Year!
Hello brassy, hope your well and had a great Christmas. No, your right none of them have repented, BUT I did catch a quick glimpse of Charlie’s Christmas present list
For the men in the UK family, he bought miners helmets and a voucher for a nose specialist, and for the females, he bought kneeling cushions and a bottle of toung wash!!
Happy New Year, BRASSY REBEL x
LMFAO! 😆😂🤣 See you in the new year,Mary. You’re great!
“Christian generosity”??? It’s a miracle C-Rex and his evil mistress-wife don’t spontaneously combust whenever they darken church doors. I’m sure Harry is sorry that he even tried to compromise with his horrible sperm donor “father” and bio sibling. But keep crying BM and beg your king for scraps instead of demanding it of the Sussexes since you and your cohorts worship him…
So the be clear, KC3 wants H&M to ‘repent’ for the ‘sin’ of escaping that hell hole and saving theirs and their child’s life? If he approved this message, Chucky is seriously losing it.
I think it’s very telling that Chuck is sticking up for Pedo. I was under the impression that Chuck didn’t like him in years past. Now Chuck can’t get enough of the York family. Lol, I wonder what changed.
“As all Christians know, before forgiveness there needs to be repentance.” Which is probably why the Sussexes have not forgiven the Windsors for their sins.”
And yet Harry and Meghan are generous enough to allow that ghoul of a king to chat with their babies.
These racist trolls are so pathetic. Focus on the son who’s right there on that awful island ready with a knife for your king.
Maureen Eden is a deliberate provocateur. This REPENT NOW angle is bonkers and if his eventual karma come in the form of a lightning bolt from above we’d probably all shrug and say yeah IDK, seemed like he was asking for it.
It is King Charles the F-up who needs to repent.
The Windsor family is like a textbook example of a narcissistic family system, with more than one narcissist in prominent roles. Then they have a whole clan of enabling family members, courtiers, and the press, with Meghan and Harry as the family scapegoats. Through the press there is the constant smear campaigning, then there’s the grandiose narcissism that comes through in the embiggening articles. Charles “potentially forgiving them” is yet another piece in that playbook where the Sussexes have been DARVO’d into being the perpetrators when they are, in fact, the victims in this situation!
As someone dealing with a narcissistic family system on my spouse’s side, it’s no wonder I feel so fiercely protective of Meghan and Harry, as I feel as though I am dealing with the same messed up system where we’ve been put in a similar position as them.
Why is it always upto The Sussexes to apologize…and for what? Won’t the RF & their mouthpieces (press) ever admit that they wronged the Sussex family?
Anyway, that nonsense about “going back into the fold” is just wishful thinking by the UK press.
Poor Fergie, whatever she wears she either looks like an overstuffed sausage or an unmade bed. And she and Andrew on the Christmas walk looks like hell.
The press and the Family are at an impasse because they want different things. I do not believe for one second the family wants the Sussexes back even if they ‘repent’ (LOL). They would just suck up all of the oxygen again. The press wants them back because they want the access and control. I’m just manifesting a peaceful, successful and happy 2024 for Harry and Meghan. If you had told me years ago I would worry about a random couple I will never meet (especially royals!) I wouldn’t have believed you. But watching the way these powerful institutions have conspired to try to destroy them has been so difficult to see. I was too young to see how Diana was treated but I’m so glad one of her sons is getting the life she had dreamed for herself.
Repent for WHAT???
It’s really killing the BM and RF that the real king and queen of California just ignore them. Hahaha continue being pressed
What. The. Eff