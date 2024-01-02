How many times will Prince Andrew’s name appear in Jeffrey Epstein’s records?

As I’m writing this, Jeffrey Epstein’s client list/blackmail list has not been released by an American court. A judge ordered that the previously redacted list to be made public in the new year, and from what I can tell, the names will probably come out later today, or maybe later this week. Reportedly, something like 170 names appear in Epstein’s records, and it’s widely believed that three specific names will appear: Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. People have known about Clinton, Andrew and Trump’s associations with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell for years now, but it will be interesting to see what kinds of records were kept and how extensive the associations were. The British media is obviously focused on Prince Andrew’s association, especially since Johanna Sjoberg specifically named Andrew previously:

Disturbing new evidence from one of Prince Andrew’s sex accusers will be presented in court this week, lawyers say. The latest claims are in legal papers being unsealed on the orders of a judge on Tuesday. They relate to Johanna Sjoberg who has claimed Andrew groped her breast in 2001 at the home of his billionaire paedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein. Of the 170 documents being released in the US, 67 concern Ms Sjoberg and relate to a 2015 defamation case brought by another of Andrew’s accusers, Virginia Roberts, against his friend, the now-jailed Epstein conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell. Ms Roberts’ lawyer Sigrid McCawley calls it “disturbing testimony corroborating what lies at the core of this case — Maxwell was involved in facilitating the sexual abuse of young girls with Jeffrey Epstein”. Last week, New York judge Loretta Preska ordered the hundreds of files to be unsealed. The 30-page summary of Ms Sjoberg’s evidence from the 2015 case will be unsealed alongside claims about a hidden Maxwell email account — which could reveal details of her conversations with Andrew, 63. Ms Sjoberg previously claimed the duke laughingly fondled her breast while posing with a Spitting Image puppet of himself. Andrew denies all wrongdoing.

[From The Sun]

Apparently, the statute of limitations ran out on Sjoberg’s potential case against Andrew – I would imagine she could have sued Andrew under the now-expired New York Adult Survivors Act – and Andrew is reportedly relieved that he won’t have to settle out of court against another one of his victims. Still, he’s hopefully going to be under siege yet again when Epstein’s records are released. He won’t be the only one – Bill Clinton is reportedly “John Doe 6” and his name appears more than once in the records. Reportedly, Clinton and Trump were both frequent-fliers on Epstein’s private plane, nicknamed the Lolita Express.