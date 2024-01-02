Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix special is full of ‘jokes’ about transgender people

For years now, Dave Chappelle has devoted his stand-up act to criticizing, mocking and dehumanizing transgender people. He’s committed to punching down on several marginalized communities, but his favorite topic is absolutely his hatred of transgender people and trans rights. In 2021, he declared himself “Team TERF” and he declared that he would not bend to anybody’s demands. “Demands” like “can you stop being so f–king transphobic, it’s not funny and you’re really gross.” Well, Chappelle has a new Netflix special called The Dreamer and guess what, it’s the same old disgusting material. Even Variety called him out:
Maybe it’s time for Dave Chappelle to try some new material. The comedian’s newest special, “The Dreamer,” debuted on Netflix on Dec. 31, and largely focuses on his early years in entertainment and how he manifested his success. But he floods the first 12 minutes of the set revisiting his favorite target in recent years: Transgender people.
Chappelle opens the special by telling a story about visiting Jim Carrey while he was shooting the 1999 film “Man on the Moon,” where the actor famously went method on set while portraying comedian Andy Kaufman. Dave recalls being “very disappointed” that he spent the day speaking to Carrey pretending to be Kaufman, ending by saying, “That’s how trans people make me feel.”
He then addressed the controversy surrounding his anti-trans material, saying, “If you guys came here to this show tonight thinking that I’m going to make fun of those people again, you’ve come to the wrong show. I’m not f–king with those people anymore. It wasn’t worth the trouble. I ain’t saying sh-t about them. Maybe three or four times tonight, but that’s it. I’m tired of talking about them. And you want to know why I’m tired of talking about them? Because these people acted like I needed them to be funny. Well, that’s ridiculous. I don’t need you. I got a whole new angle coming. You guys will never see this sh-t coming. I ain’t doing trans jokes no more.”
He then said he was going to transition to joking about “handicapped” people instead because “they’re not as organized as the gays. And I love punching down.”
A few minutes later, Chappelle revisited the topic, saying, “To be honest with you, I’ve been trying to repair my relationship with the transgender community cause I don’t want them to think that I don’t like them. You know how I’ve been repairing it? I wrote a play. I did. Cause I know that gays love plays. It’s a very sad play, but it’s moving. It’s about a Black transgender woman whose pronoun is, sadly, n***a. It’s a tear-jerker. At the end of the play she dies of loneliness cause white liberals don’t know how to speak to her. It’s sad.”
Later in the special, Chappelle addressed when he was attacked onstage at the Hollywood Bowl in 2022 by an assailant with a replica gun that could discharge a knife blade. Chappelle recalled trying to diffuse tension after the incident with a joke, telling the audience, “It was a trans man!” But he said it didn’t go over well, given the audience’s response of, “‘Boo. It’s L.A., we like trans people.’” Chappelle also said the attacker “had a knife that identified as a gun” and “I triggered them because I had done LBGTQ [sic] jokes and it turns out this fella was a ‘B.’” He also joked that, knowing the attacker was bisexual, he “could have been raped.”
He also made a grotesque “joke” about wanting to go to a women’s prison if he’s ever sent to jail and it’s not even worth repeating. In years past, I’ve wondered if Chappelle really is this out of touch and maybe that’s the larger issue – he lost his ability to keep his finger on the pulse of American culture. But at this point, the dude just loves being a bigot. He thinks hatred is funny and edgy. He thinks this is okay because his buddy Elon Musk laughs at his jokes.
Screencaps courtesy of Netflix.
There’s a special place in hell for Dave. That place involves him sitting on a pitch fork with no lube.
F*ck anyone telling trans jokes. RIP Brianna
I just find it interesting that in most areas of life, we are supposed to recognize scientific advancements that enable us to treat each other better, except for trans people. Let’s continue to determine gender and sexuality on the same basis as the level of knowledge that allowed folks to burn women at the stakes, shall we?
I’m literally starting to wonder if Dave is trans? Or sexually attracted to trans people? He seems to be so deeply obsessed with the trans community, and as we know, often homophobes are just closeted. Perhaps it’s the same here.
You beat me to it. Remember when Eddie Murphy used to poke fun at gays in his stand up routines? And who was later busted for picking up a trans woman-of-the-night? Yep, you guess it. Time will tell.
Apparently, he lives in deeply maga territory and you know they love to pick on trans people, too. It’s their latest culture war.
I have been wondering this as well. The fact that every special he makes now continues to revisit this topic is making my spidey senses tingle. It’s definitely giving me “Republican lawmaker caught in men’s bathroom tryst” vibes.
I think for both him and J.K. Rowling, after years of fame and wealth, they got used to being adored and couldn’t handle criticism when they said something bigoted. So they responded to criticism by doubling down on their bigotry and playing the victim.
When you listen to the things he says, it’s pretty clear that he’s mad that lots of people don’t like him anymore and that he can’t say whatever he wants without impunity.
It was just not funny at all.
R.I.P. Dave’s sense of humor
Joking about trans people is just not funny and only threatens their lives.
Oh god will these idiots ever stop, life is hard enough for trans people, or anyone who doesn’t conform to what “they” think is “the norm”.
Netflix also just released a new Ricky Gervais special. Another guy who used to be funny but now gleefully punches down for attention. Why does Netflix keep giving these people an outlet?!?
Agree. Used to love Gervais, but I quit 20 min. into his last standup and it was for the same reason … he’s no longer funny.
Netflix is full of poo. They need that kind of comediants because a lot of poopy ppl watch them and it brings money to netflix. Dave Ch. is talking poo because they pay him for this. And he, like most of rich ppl, likes money and high lifestyle. Look what happened with Joe Rogan.
What a disappointment of a person.
I watched the new Ricky Gervais Netflix special and it was terrible.
Rehash of old material. Very, very few laughs.
He phoned it in and took the money.
Dave is the same now. Rehashing old bits and lecturing to the crowd about his opinions.
Dave is turning into a real hack onstage. On and on with his point of view, no actual jokes. Reminds me of Lenny Bruce towards the end, no material but took the stage to rant about how he was treated, he was a victim, etc.
If these multi-millionaires can not create 55 minutes of new material, admit it you are washed up, riding on their names.
I’ve never liked him. Never found him funny. But he was the man of the moment 15 or so years ago, so I endured all the buzz there was about him. The old saying that money doesn’t change people, it just makes you more of what you are, is apt here. Chappell is now a very wealthy man who is as a result the favorite black toy of some very wealthy white men. Racist Elon Musk, for example. Who can forget that very juicy moment when Chapelle’s live audience unmercifully booed Musk, at
a stand up event. Dave then scoleded his audience on behalf of this wealthy racist. This is the real Dave Chappelle.
This is not gonna be a popular observation, but:
I think he wanted to show everybody that people will rather laugh at the disabled jokes, than the tg jokes. No one walked away. Everybody stayed and laughed. I hate that he proved a point, and was right.
Dave as a black man is very jealous of what the tg community has accomplished in a short period, what his own black community couldn’t, after 400 years (respect/ equality/ etc).