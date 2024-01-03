Wait, James Middleton was writing a book throughout 2023?

James Middleton was relatively quiet in 2023. He was around, he went to the coronation, he got photographed a few times, but mostly he avoided controversy. He and his wife welcomed their first child and James’s latest business – dog food – is in debt, but it’s not as chaotic or stupid as his failed marshmallow business (Boomf). James mostly avoided the fallout from his parents’ business collapsing under a mountain of debt and accusations of fraud as well. So what was James up to in 2023? Apparently, he was writing a book??? He said as much in his New Year’s post on Instagram:

I’m so grateful to all of you for support this year. I share many of my journeys – ups and downs – with you. As it’s been such a reflective year I have been putting pen to paper which has been the most wonderful experience…so maybe a 📖 next year??? The year started with the unbearable sadness of losing Ella. Despite knowing her time was coming, it has taken me a while to come to terms with her no longer being by my side. I know many of you who have also lost a dog, will understand the grief that follows you. Later in the year, my wife Alizee and I had the absolute delight of welcoming our first child Inigo into the world. Inigo has already found his place amongst the pack, giggling every time one of the dogs comes over to nestle up beside us. A month later and I launched a new James & Ella range into Waitrose – and one of the last photos taken of me and Ella now appears on the shelves across stores nationwide. It was a very proud moment taking Inigo to our local store to see the product on the shelves for the fist time I’m going into 2024 and promise to continue to focus on my mission… To make all dogs lives as happy and healthy as they have made mine. Happy New year to you all, With love, James, Alizee, Inigo, Zulu, Mabel, Inka, Luna, Nala & Isla

[From James’s Instagram]

Is he hunting for a publishing deal or something? I would imagine someone would pay him for a book, and it’s weird that he doesn’t already have a contract. Considering how much money he’s grifted from “investors” for his failed businesses, maybe he’s just biding his time until he gets the right offer. Something where he wouldn’t have spill all about his family, but he would still give *some* information. Hm. It’s very strange though – you would think that if one of the Middletons really were on the verge of getting a book deal, the palace would intervene and threats would be made.