Aaron Rodgers suggested that Jimmy Kimmel is on Epstein’s list, Kimmel clapped back

As I’m writing this, the judge still has not released Jeffrey Epstein’s client/blackmail/associate list, although there are rumors that the list will be released by the end of the week. Any “list” making the rounds on Monday or Tuesday is false, some MAGA fever dream in which every prominent Democrat is magically “on the list” and yet no Republicans are. I bring up the politics of this because MAGA-adjacent, anti-vaxx douchebag Aaron Rodgers thought it would be hilarious to claim that Jimmy Kimmel is sweating bullets because Kimmel appears on the Epstein list. Kimmel is now threatening to sue Rodgers.

Jimmy Kimmel is threatening to take Aaron Rodgers to court following claims the athlete made about the talk show host having ties with Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who died by suicide while awaiting trial on federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges

On Tuesday, Rodgers, 40, appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, where Rodgers and the hosts began discussing the impending release of a list containing names of high-profile people rumored to be associated with Epstein.

“A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are hoping that doesn’t come out,” the New York Jets quarterback said in a clip that became widely shared on social media.

After learning of the clip, Kimmel posted his response on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Dear [Aa–hole]: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host tweeted.

His tweet included the interview clip and came just hours after Rodgers’ words went viral.

