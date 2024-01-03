Aaron Rodgers suggested that Jimmy Kimmel is on Epstein’s list, Kimmel clapped back

As I’m writing this, the judge still has not released Jeffrey Epstein’s client/blackmail/associate list, although there are rumors that the list will be released by the end of the week. Any “list” making the rounds on Monday or Tuesday is false, some MAGA fever dream in which every prominent Democrat is magically “on the list” and yet no Republicans are. I bring up the politics of this because MAGA-adjacent, anti-vaxx douchebag Aaron Rodgers thought it would be hilarious to claim that Jimmy Kimmel is sweating bullets because Kimmel appears on the Epstein list. Kimmel is now threatening to sue Rodgers.
Jimmy Kimmel is threatening to take Aaron Rodgers to court following claims the athlete made about the talk show host having ties with Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who died by suicide while awaiting trial on federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges
On Tuesday, Rodgers, 40, appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, where Rodgers and the hosts began discussing the impending release of a list containing names of high-profile people rumored to be associated with Epstein.
“A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are hoping that doesn’t come out,” the New York Jets quarterback said in a clip that became widely shared on social media.
After learning of the clip, Kimmel posted his response on X (formerly known as Twitter).
“Dear [Aa–hole]: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host tweeted.
His tweet included the interview clip and came just hours after Rodgers’ words went viral.
PEOPLE reached out to reps for both Kimmel and Rodgers for comment, but did not immediately hear back. Disney is the parent company of ABC, which airs Jimmy Kimmel Live and ESPN, which airs The Pat McAfee Show.
Aaron Rodgers is sort of a case study of what happens when a previously intelligent-seeming and charismatic jock falls d-ck first into the underworld of far-right-wing ideology, fringe conspiracies and anti-science bullsh-t. It all happened right in front of us too. It’s insane. If I was in Kimmel’s shoes, I wouldn’t just threaten to sue QAaron, I would actually take his ass to court and rip him to shreds. This was all recorded, there’s video and everything. Sue his ass.
Is there previous bad blood between Roger’s & Kimmel that I don’t know or have forgotten about? Just wondering why Roger would randomly throw his name out there.
Kimmel has called out Rodgers a couple of times on his show in the past – one was about the Covid vaccine and another time was something about the Epstein list. I’m not sure if there’s more – I don’t really pay attention to either of them unless it has something to do with football.
Kimmel made a joke about him lying about getting the vaccine. Ditto why he goes after Travis Kelce, for doing a Pfizer ad.
But do you know who actually works for a pharmaceutical manufacturer? Aaron Rodgers. The people who own Johnson & Johnson own his football team and sign his cheques.
Well, his family owned J&J. HE made his career as a right wing nut job, which is far worse.
Aaron has been spitting nonsense for a long time and Kimmel has made fun of him in monologs over the years. Aaron has been sitting around rehabbing this season instead of playing so he’s shooting his mouth off.
Aaron is nearly 40, was really dumb to transfer to a team that is known to have a really shitty turf in their stadium, it’s known to be brutal on the body and he got injured in his first opening drive. Why would he go to one of THE worst stadiums for his aging body, oh wait he’s an idiot.
I thought Met Life changed their turf this season – it’s still artificial, but not the terrible turf they had before. Of course, there’s still the argument that they should all go to natural turf.
As for why he would go to the Jets – he kind of burned his bridges with the Packers, he has personal connections with the coaching staff of the Jets, and (in my opinion) he wanted to replicate what Brady did with Tampa Bay. Also, I don’t think anyone else wanted him.
He’s already a has been. Just watch.
Yep Eurydice, Rodgers sure burned all his bridges with the Packers!
I don’t think any of the synthetic turfs are good enough to replace grass based on what players say happens to their body when they play on it. It’s sad, the game already has a huge CTE problem.
At this point I wouldn’t be surprised about whose name appears on that list. If you’re rich, in politics, in Hollywood then I’m not surprised. I’m more surprised that list will come out.
These people are so dangerous. As a society, I don’t know how we managed to let media literacy get so low that anyone would believe those conspiracies (anti-vax, pizza scandal, lizard people, 5G etc…). I’m really scared for our future, I live in France and so many of those theories are seemed as normal by some people, often at the far right.
Honestly it terrifies me. A lot of my French family is far-right and the nonsense they come out with is awful, my 90 year old grandmother is currently in hospital with flu having decided not to get vaccinated as “what’s the point”.
Indeed, that think that the vaccine is actually poisonous. I wish her well still but I also hope that life will make her see the light on her far-right stance.
As a black woman, it’s very scary to think that almost half the people I walk by would love nothing more than for me to be thrown out at best and for awful physical things to happen at worst.
Dangerous is an understatement.
In the US, it began in the Nixon years with his distrust of intellectuals. Reagan further exacerbated this by cutting funds for education & every republican president continued this pattern. Now we have officials and their mouthpieces (usually in the form of room temperature IQ parents) telling educators what parts of history can and can’t be taught. Add to that the corporations are controlling the narrative with the billions they give to give to elected officials through lobbyists.
The easiest way to get people to buy into BS is to pit them against experts who are now postured as the enemy . (Dr. Fauci, who was the head of the NIAID for decades, is the perfect example of someone who went from respected infectious disease specialist to a know nothing according to the former President Stinkosaurus and his band of stinky synchophants.) The internet and the content platforms allow people to spew their nonsense without fact checking and viewers buy into the nonsense hook, line, and sinker.
Exactly! They are starting to do this also in France with the rise of our local Murdoch. Bollore bought many magazines and TV channels and use them to spew this nefarious ideology. Nowadays people think that a free thinker YouTubers is the same as a renown specialist. It’s very frightening.
Richard Hofstader makes the point in Anti-Intellectualism in American Life that US anti-illectualism is older than the country.
WHAT IS WRONG WITH AARON RODGERS? Wtf. Does he have a beef with everyone and just runs his mouth all over the place? I used to think he was kind of a handsome football player. Now he’s just continually getting more and more off the deep end.
Honestly, I think he was always a narcissist and now it’s made worse by CTE.
I mean, he’s a football player, so you have to immediately consider whether CTE is involved, but that’s still more of a reason than an excuse. Countless players have experienced/are experiencing symptoms of that, and even most of the conservative ones manage to keep the most toxic shit to themselves. Has his hateful attitude just driven away everyone who would care enough about him to help?
No, I don’t think it’s CTE which makes people act violently and impulsively (see: Antonio Brown). Rodgers is just a massive douchebag who fancies himself as an intellectual after immersing himself in right-wing social media. Same as a lot of middle-aged men I know.
Quarterbacks are also much less likely to take big hits to the head than other positions, and are actively protected by NFL rules (“roughing the passer” is banned).
Rodgers is very calmly-spoken and boring as hell in interviews… not erratic in any way. He’s just a garden-variety idiot with a platform.
I agree that Rodgers is just a massive douchebag, but you cannot dismiss CTE with quarterbacks, protection by refs or not. Every time they hit the ground, their heads are literally taking a hit. And some QBs go to the ground a LOT during a single game. Football just really isn’t a safe sport for anyone to play.
Agreeing with @becks1 I think Aarod is terrible. And he could also be suffering from CTE. It’s something I wonder about in the Kroy and Kim family turmoil.
If the link posts this shows Aarod’s been sacked over 500 times in his NFL career in games. But you have to consider his earlier college and even high school career. And any practice reps with pads and contact. A lot of hits to the head over his lifetime.
https://www.statmuse.com/nfl/ask/how-many-times-has-aaron-rodgers-been-sacked
Not just a douchebag, an ignorant, arrogant and entitled one. Makes me wonder if someone should do a study on Green Bay quarterbacks and general assholery -Rogers was as beloved in this glory days there as his predecessor, Brett Farve, and both of them either already were or turned out to be human garbage. I hope Jimmy sues the “immunity” out of Aaron.
And Pat McAfee loves to give him the platform to say as much garbage as he can. can’t believe espn blew itself up to give pat mcafee such a huge part of its network. mcafee is a donkey’s butt and so over-exposed. i’m so sick of his juvenile and destructive antics.
I agree he should sue him. Mr Roger’s is a disgrace and should know better, someone has to start holding these people accountable for the words they put out there knowing that they are just spreading propaganda.
@cessily please don’t call him Mr Rogers! There’s only one Mr Rogers and he would never!
Sorry, I actually thought that was his name. 🤷🏻♀️ The quarterbacks for the cheese wearing crowd seem to end up being hypocrite’s, scammers and idiots.
His name is spelled RoDgers so the original Mr. Rogers won’t be rolling in his grave!
There are no words for how much I detest Aaron Rodgers and his ilk. He is paid to drag his washed-up ass onto the Pat McAfee show to glorify himself while the idiots in the peanut gallery clap and cheer him on. He’s obviously been surrounded by morons and sycophants for decades, and now thinks of himself as some sort of intellectual, despite being a living embodiment of the Dunning-Kruger effect.
My middle-aged brother fell into the same rabbit hole during COVID. Was previously a left-leaning alternative-health guy who is now a rapid, far-right conspiracy theorist. There is literally no nutjob conspiracy that he doesn’t believe in.
I hope the Pat McAfee show gets sued and Aaron Rodgers loses both this gig and his contract with the Jets. Hopefully there is some sort of clause where he can’t bring the organisation into disrepute. I’m sure the Jets owners would like to ride themselves of this dud, given that he’s 40 years old and tore his Achilles 4 weeks into his contract.
Also – fun fact – the Jets owners also own a pharmaceutical company (Johnson & Johnson), which manufactured its own COVID vaccine. Rodgers is a massive hypocrite as well as a moron.
I actually mostly like Pat McAfee, but I hate that is give this nut job a platform and encourages this nonsense. Aaron Rodgers just needs to shut up and go away. He is also obviously so bitter that things did not go the way he wanted with his attempts for a post-football launch. His attempts at celebrity romance all had underwhelming reactions, he got hurt at the beginning of this season so his big move to a new team has been a non-story and now he is the guy who makes obnoxious comments on a sports show on Tuesdays. Travis Kelce said it best “Tuesdays are his game day”.
AR has turned into that bitter, conspiracy-theory loving MAGA uncle that no one wants to sit next to at Thanksgiving dinner. I think the suspicion about possible CTE is a valid one.
Too much damn money to care about insulting anyone + too much time on his hands.
I hope Jimmy K. sues his ass.
Aaron was never smart. He wanted you to think he was but he isn’t. I hope Jimmy takes Mr Conspiracy to court and wins. Mr. Conspiracy has too much time on his hands and nothing better to do than make up shit. He should ask the Daily Fail for a job.
I have never seen anyone fall off the public’s pedestal more quickly and from a greater height than Aaron Rodgers. I admired him for years: his athletic talent, his quiet intelligence, his habit of keeping his private life private – and within the span of about a year everything fell apart. I bemoaned the fact to my son, who shrugged and said, “Yep. Dude’s a fool.”
Makes me sad. I don’t want my heroes to have feet of clay.
100% agree. Aaron was so much easier to like when he didn’t talk. Dude opens his mouth and it’s all over…
And this is why I don’t date in my 50s. So many middle-aged men fall for these conspiracies and they seem ok at first …then they open their mouths on certain topics and my customer service face/voice take over until I can extricate myself. Well, that’s how it used to go. Now I don’t bother!
I do wonder if he (Rodgers) has always been an ignorant douche or if this is something that came out during COVID for whatever reason. Maybe he’s just talking more now than he was before so we’re hearing more of his douchiness.
There is probably a reason the rest of his family doesn’t speak to him. And that came out when his brother filmed the bachelor years ago
He should not only sue Rodgers but the Pat McAfee show as well. None of these individuals would have the power to destroy careers and people if they weren’t given powerful platforms to spew their misinformation. Why does everyone in the world have a podcast anyway?
Someone explain to me exactly what he did to earn the PR as being smart? 🤔
He won Celebrity Jeopardy years ago
Thanks. Now I’m going to have to find the episode to check out the quality of the questions…not that I’m judging but….🤣
I think people really need broaden their views regarding what makes a person intelligent. I love a good quiz, but trivial knowledge does not mean your an intelligent person, it just means you won a quiz . On a different day, with a different set of questions, you would lose just as easily.
Also going to uni doesn’t make you intelligent either, some of the dumbest people I ever met were at uni.
I have days where I can answer most of the 60 questions asked, and days where I might be able to answer 10 questions, if I’m lucky. That show both elates and humbles me.
He went to Cal (Berkeley).
Going to Berkeley as an elite quarterback is not proof of his intelligence…
Quarterbacks are considered “smart” because they have to map out a scoring strategy quickly, read the opponent’s reaction, and implement the plan. Although very often it’s just a sideline coach doing all that and the QB just handing off the ball.
Rodgers initially didn’t get into any 4 year colleges as a football player and went to a junior college where the Cal Berkeley coach saw him and then recruited him. There was never anything about him being a brilliant student athlete,
Aaron gets PAID to be on Pat McAfee’s show. I guess he thinks spewing bullshit gets better ratings. I used to love Aaron Rodgers. But now? I think he’s a narcissistic moron. The Right wingers can have him.
Kimmel should sue not only Rodger’s, but his ex-teammate who spread the doctored list with Jimmy’s name on it. It’s a lie that has put him & his family at risk.
I think he should sue him as well. And he would win. Easily.
I see quite a bit of Cult45 people trying to connect the dots with Epstein and their favorite democrat to hate while somehow ignoring that not only was Trump friends w/ the guy, he made public statements – easily found on record- talking about how Epstein is “terrific”. Trump also wished his accomplice well more than once and in public after she was arrested. Blinders firmly affixed to these people.
I still cannot believe that this is the same man who defended Colin Kaepernick unjust hatred. The same man who criticized a fan for disrupting a moment of silence for the Paris terror attacks. How far he has fallen because of what? Ego?
What a shame.
Rodgers also has a tinfoil hat theory about the Super Bowl logo colors.
What’s hilarious is that there’s a conspiracy theory claiming Rodgers didn’t really tear his Achilles.
Live by the wingnut sword, die by the wingnut sword.
Also, I agree that Kimmel should sue this dangerous fool.
I feel like this is happening more and more. Seemingly intelligent men go down some conspiracy rabbit hole and are never the same. They then start spewing a bunch of pseudoscience and think everything is some great conspiracy. Maybe it has always been a thing but the events since the 2016 election have made it more mainstream to voice these points of view. I am sadly married to one of these and I do not know what to do. It is hard to watch your spouse turn into someone you no longer recognize. We have been married 20 years and have three children together, but I just do not know that I can stay with someone who thinks people like Aaron Rodger’s and Donald Trump are idols.
Anyway, I hope Kimmel sues the heck out of Rodgers. Aaron is such an unlikeable dude.
Stormyshay, I don’t know how old your children are, but does he give them his ‘truths’ on these people and are they listening?
Shailene Woodley dodged a bullet by breaking things off with this bonehead. Yes she’s kinda *out there* with sunning her lady bits and eating clay but this douche is downright dangerous. I hope Kimmel sues his a$$.
I’m with you Kaiser. I hope Kimmel sues the RW nutball to hell and back. Rodgers uses his platform to spout tin foil hat garbage that hurts people. He should be held responsible.
Aaron is living, talking and walking proof of what CTE can do to you…..
KIMMEL needs to sue, sue, SUE and SUE Aaron Rogers BIGLY. The Magats are dangerous/scary and AR deliberately put Kimmel and his entire family/everyone associated with him in mortal danger. The harassment/death threats everyone who has stood up to tRump needs to be more openly reported in the media. SUE!